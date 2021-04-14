Azeez Ojulari vs. Jaelan Phillips

Personally, I feel as if Kwity Paye and Gregory Rousseau are more suited for a traditional 4-3 DE role. I know Paye in particular is quite athletic with the potential to fit in any type of scheme, but I think it's notable that his interior pass rush is considered better than his outside pass rush. Rousseau is a guy that I just don't think has the agility to play in space. Jayson Oweh is a freak athlete but is super raw and hard to compare.



So because of that, I feel like Ojulari and Phillips are the top prospects in terms of filling the traditional 3-4 OLB outside pass rusher role. I know Judge wants the defense to be multiple and is from the Patriots' school of defense where a stud Edge pass rusher isn't a necessity, but there are a lot of signs suggesting the Giants want to add a guy who fits that type of skillset to their defense.



We've all heard the Leonard Floyd rumor, a pure speed player off the edge who doesn't fit the classic Pats' profile. Some here used the Floyd rumor to connect the dots and assume that Azeez Ojulari would interest the Giants due to the similar background, which was confirmed by the heavy Giants presence at the Georgia Pro Day. There was also a heavy Giants presence at the Miami Pro Day, where Phillips outclassed Rousseau and put on a show by all accounts.



Pro Day Results

Jaelan Phillips --- 6'5" -- 260 lbs -- 4.56 40yd -- 21 Bench -- 36" Vert -- 10'5" Broad -- 33.25" Arms -- 4.13 SS -- 7.01 3-Cone

Azeez Ojulari ---- 6'2" -- 249 lbs -- 4.60 40yd -- 26 Bench -- 30" Vert -- 10'7" Broad -- 34.38" Arms -- 7.27 3-Cone



2020 Season Stats

Jaelan Phillips --- 10 G -- 45 Tackles -- 8.0 Sacks -- 15.5 TFL -- 1 INT -- 3 PD

Azeez Ojulari ---- 10 G -- 31 Tackles -- 9.5 Sacks -- 12.5 TFL -- 4 FF --- 2 PD



Phillips has the superior size/speed combination and seems to have better bend when coming around the edge. Ojulari has a very impressive length/1st step combination, and seems to do a better job of utilizing that length. Both guys seem to have a good repertoire of moves and both guys also seem to have the quickness to play in space.



Our own Sy'56 gave them the same grade (84), although he gave the slight edge to Ojulari due to less questions about his medical history/personality(?). But it does seem like he believes Phillips has a higher ceiling.



So my question is simply, out of these 2 players, which one would you rather draft?