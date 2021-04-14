Devonta Smith - I can't see how we DON'T pick him cosmicj : 4/14/2021 1:04 pm

Extremely talented pure football player.

But with very good athletic skills.

Rep as a hard worker.

Succeeded on the field against top college talent.

And he delivers in big games.



I'm generally against drafting WRs high and think the "give Jones weapons" line is a bunch of bs. But I look at Smith and that resume and ability and it's very hard to see a team picking at 11 saying "Nah, we're good." His size maybe disqualifies him from being a top 5 pick, but we are at 11.



Anyone else step back from all the draft evaluations and details with this question: "how could the Giants NOT pick him?"