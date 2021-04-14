for display only
Devonta Smith - I can't see how we DON'T pick him

cosmicj : 4/14/2021 1:04 pm
Extremely talented pure football player.
But with very good athletic skills.
Rep as a hard worker.
Succeeded on the field against top college talent.
And he delivers in big games.

I'm generally against drafting WRs high and think the "give Jones weapons" line is a bunch of bs. But I look at Smith and that resume and ability and it's very hard to see a team picking at 11 saying "Nah, we're good." His size maybe disqualifies him from being a top 5 pick, but we are at 11.

Anyone else step back from all the draft evaluations and details with this question: "how could the Giants NOT pick him?"
I don't think we pass on him,  
Section331 : 4/14/2021 1:07 pm : link
I just don't think he'll still be available.
I think he's the pick if he's there  
UConn4523 : 4/14/2021 1:07 pm : link
and it has the potential to turn our biggest weakness last year into a strength. OL/DE/OLB can still be had later in the draft and none of them equal his grade at 11, unless someone unexpectedly falls like Sewell.
if he's there  
ryanmkeane : 4/14/2021 1:08 pm : link
it would be one of the more shocking things in recent NYG draft history if we passed on him
Doubt he is there  
ZogZerg : 4/14/2021 1:08 pm : link
.
The issue is his frame  
JonC : 4/14/2021 1:08 pm : link
he probably weighs under 170, so there's a bigger risk than normal. But, I tend to agree NYG wouldn't skip over him at #11 unless they really want defense (I do).
Have You Looked At His Physique?  
Trainmaster : 4/14/2021 1:10 pm : link
You don't have any concerns that given how skinny / slightly built he is that he might have an injury plagued career?

D Smith seems like a low floor (due to durability) high ceiling (if he can dominate the NFL as he did in the SEC) guy.

D Smith isn't a "throw the remote" pick for me, but frankly, I'd rather the Giants go with more of a sure thing at #11.

I also think Judge places a ton of value on character  
csb : 4/14/2021 1:14 pm : link
From everything I've heard and read Smith is one of the hardest workers and not a "diva". I think that goes a long way. Nothing against Waddle but I would take Smith over him in a heartbeat. Reminds me of Manning vs. Leaf - everyone was drooling over Leaf's skillset (ala Waddle) but Manning, despite a weaker arm had demonstrated 4 years of success and had no character red flags (ala Smith).
plenty of guys played WR  
ryanmkeane : 4/14/2021 1:18 pm : link
for 15 years at the same size as Smith. It's only an issue if he's someone you think will be hurt all the time. Smith doesn't strike me as that kind of guy. His body control is ridiculous. He's not just crashing into guys every game
Waddle over Smith by the slimmest of margins  
Thegratefulhead : 4/14/2021 1:20 pm : link
Waddle is more than just speed, very crafty.
Waddle breakdown - ( New Window )
RE: plenty of guys played WR  
csb : 4/14/2021 1:21 pm : link
ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
for 15 years at the same size as Smith. It's only an issue if he's someone you think will be hurt all the time. Smith doesn't strike me as that kind of guy. His body control is ridiculous. He's not just crashing into guys every game


The new rules also protect defenseless receivers which should allow someone like Smith to be lower risk.
Cosmicj  
NYGgolfer : 4/14/2021 1:29 pm : link
I think you are correct in your thinking. Smith is so uber-talented and meets all the intangible marks with flying colors. And to boot, the NYG could use more investment in the WR unit for the longer term.

Would be almost shocking if Giants pass on him if he is available at #11.
I'm  
AcidTest : 4/14/2021 1:32 pm : link
fine with Smith at #11, although I agree his frame is concerting, so I understand the "low floor" "high ceiling" arguments. I'd pass on Waddle because of his foot.
How could the Giants NOT pick him?  
CT Charlie : 4/14/2021 1:33 pm : link
Well, one way is if the coaching staff decided that, with Golladay, Shep, Slayton (and Ross) in the locker room, the impact on our team between Smith and a 2nd or 3rd round receiver is far less than the difference in impact between a 1st and a 2nd round guard, tackle, linebacker, or edge rusher. Excellent linemen are more rare and, given our lineup, more valuable than excellent receivers.
Are they going to use pick # 11  
jc in c-ville : 4/14/2021 1:40 pm : link
To draft what will be the Giants # 2 WR for the next 3/4 years? Give me a ER or OL and fill in WR if they have one rated high enough in rounds 2 or 3. It is critical they get both sides of the line built up first.
If Waddle or Smith are there  
averagejoe : 4/14/2021 2:01 pm : link
that has to be the pick. Golladay is an end zone threat. By adding Smith or Waddle you insure Golladay can't be doubled. A premium pick at a premium position. Hoping, hoping, hoping Smith is there.
I think this slim build thing is overstated  
PwndPapi : 4/14/2021 2:03 pm : link
There is no correlation between slim builds and injuries. This is football. All players get dinged up throughout the course of the season.

What's more indicative is his 47 career games. Was he generally available to play? Did he gut out minor injuries? Unequivocally yes. People forget how often Plaxico Burress was dinged up. He was always nursing something or other and routinely missed practices and he was 6'6" and 230. Engram is is a rock solid 240lbs and misses an avg 3/4 games a season.

Would you prefer that Smith was 6'1" and 190? Of course. But few prospects tick every box and still perform how you expect them to at the NFL level. Smith is a professional and a gamer. He will be there when it counts barring a serious injury.
RE: By adding Smith or Waddle you insure Golladay can't be doubled.  
Trainmaster : 4/14/2021 2:10 pm : link
But it doesn't matter who is doubled or not if Jones is on his back or running for his life.

Our current (including Golladay, Ross and Rudolph) WRs and TEs can get open if Jones has an average amount of time to throw.

Adding a starting offensive lineman makes both Jones and Barkley more effective.

Adding another stud to the defense reduces the number of points the offense has to score and gives the offense better field position.

It's not as simple as just adding another WR to the mix IMHO with the 11th overall pick. These is supposedly a very deep WR class. There will be talent on day 2 at the WR position.



I can't imagine the Giants passing on him...  
Johnny5 : 4/14/2021 2:13 pm : link
... if he's there. If I was a betting man, he's not there at 11. Should be interesting depending on what QBs go and who inevitably drops to #11. I'm not the type who gets upset about who the Giants pick or don't pick... so I think we get a good player.
I think the feeling among pundits and observers  
Producer : 4/14/2021 2:29 pm : link
is that Smith will likely be there at 11. And that Waddle is superior to Smith.
I expect Smith to be there due to the run of QBs  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/14/2021 2:30 pm : link
question is will they take him.
I prefer Waddle  
AcesUp : 4/14/2021 2:32 pm : link
I just think he brings an element to this offense that is a lot harder to find. He also brings serious Year 1 juice on specials and designed plays. The injuries would be a tiebreaker that the Giants would need to figure out but he'd be my preference off what you see on the screen.
One question about Smith:  
BigBlueNH : 4/14/2021 2:43 pm : link
can you even run outside to his side of the field? I can't imagine that, at his size, he'd be effective blocking anybody. With the Giants wanting to run the ball, and having invested heavily in SB, this may be a consideration.
RE: I prefer Waddle  
Johnny5 : 4/14/2021 2:49 pm : link
AcesUp said:
Quote:
I just think he brings an element to this offense that is a lot harder to find. He also brings serious Year 1 juice on specials and designed plays. The injuries would be a tiebreaker that the Giants would need to figure out but he'd be my preference off what you see on the screen.

I don't disagree. They both are great players, I kind of look at them as 1A and 1B... lol. I'd be happy with either. I think Smith is the better receiver and he plays tougher than his size (IMO) but that "Tyreek Hill" type dynamic makes Waddle soooo interesting... lol.
RE: I prefer Waddle  
Producer : 4/14/2021 2:51 pm : link
AcesUp said:
Quote:
I just think he brings an element to this offense that is a lot harder to find. He also brings serious Year 1 juice on specials and designed plays. The injuries would be a tiebreaker that the Giants would need to figure out but he'd be my preference off what you see on the screen.


I actually believe Waddle will not be there at 11 and Smith will be. I think the selections go Chase-Waddle, prior to us.
RE: RE: By adding Smith or Waddle you insure Golladay can't be doubled.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4/14/2021 2:54 pm : link
Trainmaster said:
Quote:
But it doesn't matter who is doubled or not if Jones is on his back or running for his life.

Our current (including Golladay, Ross and Rudolph) WRs and TEs can get open if Jones has an average amount of time to throw.

Adding a starting offensive lineman makes both Jones and Barkley more effective.

Adding another stud to the defense reduces the number of points the offense has to score and gives the offense better field position.

It's not as simple as just adding another WR to the mix IMHO with the 11th overall pick. These is supposedly a very deep WR class. There will be talent on day 2 at the WR position.


I agree. I’m not even certain of this glaring need at receiver that most of BBI appears to believe.
RE: I prefer Waddle  
Mike in NY : 4/14/2021 2:54 pm : link
AcesUp said:
Quote:
I just think he brings an element to this offense that is a lot harder to find. He also brings serious Year 1 juice on specials and designed plays. The injuries would be a tiebreaker that the Giants would need to figure out but he'd be my preference off what you see on the screen.


Unless Waddle demonstrates that he is fully healthy prior to the draft I am not sure you can draft him at 11. In the National Championship Game he clearly did not look the same WR and against the same defense Smith was dominant.
I want a good edge guy bad, 1st round ....  
Manny in CA : 4/14/2021 3:05 pm : link

But yes, if Getteleman were to pass on Smith, Mara would have the guys in the big white van escort him off the premises in a straight jacket.
There will be 8 months between then and Opening Weekend  
AcesUp : 4/14/2021 3:07 pm : link
I get it though, anything lower leg with a slighter guy that relies on explosive athleticism should raise a red flag. I don't have the info to speculate, the Giants and other teams need to consult with their medical teams to assess the risk. Just flat out, all clear on the injuries, I'd go Waddle. I actually disagree with Producer and think Smith goes before Waddle for that reason.
I haven't seen him play, but  
Grey Pilgrim : 4/14/2021 3:12 pm : link
I think his size might preclude him from being a good run blocker.

:dunno:
We had OBJ and Eli was in the backfield running for his life  
AnnapolisMike : 4/14/2021 3:14 pm : link
If the Giants are not confident they have the OL settled...that's how they pass on Smith/Waddle. Jones on his back and Barkley running up against a brick wall is not an option this year.
...  
BleedBlue : 4/14/2021 3:38 pm : link
OL is a bigger need as is edge.

The value of slater or sewell is close to smith so need meets value pretty well for one of those 2 guys. parsons too if you feel he can bring a good amount of rush ability (which i think he can).
I kind of like the idea of picking guard  
Bob from Massachusetts : 4/14/2021 3:50 pm : link
particularly if they could move to tackle if need be. But that said, there are certain players you just can't pass up if they're available. So if you assume 4 quarterbacks are gone and I would be quite surprised if Pitts, Chase, and Smith are still around, there's only 3 other people who can get picked before us, including Sewell, Surtain, Waddle, and Vera-Tucker and Slater, the last two being the ones if I was only choosing based on position, which we clearly shouldn't do. If Smith is available, he'd be hard to pass up.

So even with Parsons, for whom none of us know about his intangibles, there's going to be someone awfully good available. Based on experience it means the Giants will probably pick someone else like Jaycee Horn or Toney some other curve ball. I wouldn't be too thrilled about Ojulari at that spot, but I suppose it could be. It should be a fun evening.
there is some concern that he won't be able to get off the line  
gtt350 : 4/14/2021 3:55 pm : link
in press coverage.
Still hoping for a pass rusher or an OL  
David B. : 4/14/2021 4:06 pm : link
But think it will likely be a WR. Don't much care which guy.

Watch. They'll take the CB.
RE: I think this slim build thing is overstated  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/14/2021 4:06 pm : link
PwndPapi said:
Quote:
There is no correlation between slim builds and injuries. This is football. All players get dinged up throughout the course of the season.

What's more indicative is his 47 career games. Was he generally available to play? Did he gut out minor injuries? Unequivocally yes. People forget how often Plaxico Burress was dinged up. He was always nursing something or other and routinely missed practices and he was 6'6" and 230. Engram is is a rock solid 240lbs and misses an avg 3/4 games a season.

Would you prefer that Smith was 6'1" and 190? Of course. But few prospects tick every box and still perform how you expect them to at the NFL level. Smith is a professional and a gamer. He will be there when it counts barring a serious injury.


This is the way I look at it as well. Originally didn't like him during the season because of the size issue, but if he were 190lbs he would be going top 5. After keying in on him a bit more I feel like he does a great job of avoiding hits (a really undervalued skill for guys that carry the ball, especially the undersized ones).
Slater  
PaulN : 4/14/2021 4:08 pm : link
Over him any day of the week. Who was a better pick Martin or Beckham. That is easy, Martin every time, There is no Beckham at wide reciever also, so this is an easy choice alright. I will remind you from time to time moving forward.
RE: there is some concern that he won't be able to get off the line  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/14/2021 4:10 pm : link
gtt350 said:
Quote:
in press coverage.


It's all about hands, and regardless he can play a ton of line if he can't. But the way he's a technician in his routes, I'd imagine he brings the same skills to get off press coverage.
Based on nothing  
darren in pdx : 4/14/2021 4:11 pm : link
but all of the speculation recently, my feeling is they’re going to see if their top WR choices are available and take them at 11.

If not, a slight trade back and grab whoever their pass rusher unless someone like Sewell drops, or if no trade partner they’ll take their pass rusher at 11. If they get a WR at 11, I wouldn’t be surprised if they trade back up into the 1st round to get an Edge they feel won’t make it to their 2nd round pick.

My feeling is that the team probably feels that if they get the WR or Edge they want will be an immediate contributor to the team whereas an OL may not be an immediate starter over what they have now.
Always nervous about pass catchers in the first round...  
The Mike : 4/14/2021 4:25 pm : link
And this is a deep wide receiver class. There will be at least six wide receivers who are near the level of both Smith and Waddle, albeit lacking the pedigree, who can be had on day two. 1) Terrace Marshall, 2) Kadarius Toney, 3) Elijah Moore, 4) Rondale Moore, 5) Tylan Wallace and 6) Nico Collins. Any of these guys have the speed to take the double coverage so as to allow Golladay to win one on one matchups.
I would be very happy with Smith; however,  
DonnieD89 : 4/14/2021 4:33 pm : link
I would love to have Parsons, if he checks out. He has the potential to elevate the defense and make it elite.
RE: Always nervous about pass catchers in the first round...  
Johnny5 : 4/14/2021 4:33 pm : link
The Mike said:
Quote:
And this is a deep wide receiver class. There will be at least six wide receivers who are near the level of both Smith and Waddle, albeit lacking the pedigree, who can be had on day two. 1) Terrace Marshall, 2) Kadarius Toney, 3) Elijah Moore, 4) Rondale Moore, 5) Tylan Wallace and 6) Nico Collins. Any of these guys have the speed to take the double coverage so as to allow Golladay to win one on one matchups.

I don't disagree however I don't think any position in 1st round makes me less nervous. They all seem equal in their opportunity to boom or bust. As long as Giants are picking the best player on their board I really don't care what the position is.
Not a fan of picking a WR in round one  
LauderdaleMatty : 4/14/2021 4:34 pm : link
Almost ever. But other than Pitts or maybe Sewell if they ass on Smith it will be stupid on a scary level. Kid is a leader and the literal antithesis of so many of today’s players.
I really want Smith  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4/14/2021 4:35 pm : link
but I am beginning to accept that he won't be there when we are on the clock
RE: there is some concern that he won't be able to get off the line  
PwndPapi : 4/14/2021 4:36 pm : link
gtt350 said:
Quote:
in press coverage.


Based on what? Name one CB who successfully and consistently jammed Smith at the LOS during any game.

And...go...
RE: I really want Smith  
Producer : 4/14/2021 4:36 pm : link
Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
but I am beginning to accept that he won't be there when we are on the clock


He WILL be there.
RE: there is some concern that he won't be able to get off the line  
Thegratefulhead : 4/14/2021 4:40 pm : link
gtt350 said:
Quote:
in press coverage.
None from me. There is a decent amount of breakdown on Smith you can look at. I did. All I Can say after watching is that you better come to the line to reroute him technically perfect or you are going to get embarrassed. He gives you the tiniest amount of space to put your hands on him because of how fluid he is. He understands this is how you are going to attack him, his counters to press are NFL ready. Teams in the SEC had that idea in 2020, it didn't work out.
I can see it.  
Klaatu : 4/14/2021 4:43 pm : link
Do you take the WR in the 1st Round and hope to get an OL in the 2nd or 3rd, or do you take the OL in the 1st and hope to get a WR in the 2nd or 3rd? For me, if the grades are close, you take the OL. You make life easier for your three biggest investments - Jones, Barkley, and Golladay.
RE: I really want Smith  
Judge_and_Jury : 4/14/2021 4:43 pm : link
Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
but I am beginning to accept that he won't be there when we are on the clock


Marvin Harrison was drafted 19th and Isaac Bruce 33rd. No neither had the production of Devonta but the slight framed guys don't usually make the top 10. Devonta could be an exception but maybe not. This is a deep draft and these teams could easily go WR in a later round too.
RE: I can see it.  
chopperhatch : 4/14/2021 4:47 pm : link
Klaatu said:
Quote:
Do you take the WR in the 1st Round and hope to get an OL in the 2nd or 3rd, or do you take the OL in the 1st and hope to get a WR in the 2nd or 3rd? For me, if the grades are close, you take the OL. You make life easier for your three biggest investments - Jones, Barkley, and Golladay.


Disagree, if a player can get as open as often as Smith does, you take the TD maker. He is the most ready to start WR in the draft. The only other OL that could make an argument will be long gone when we pick in Sewell. Between Smith and ANY other OL, I take the guy that can run rputes to make DBs look silly.
Way undersized, the Heisman curse, need more on the OL,  
Red Dog : 4/14/2021 4:50 pm : link
with Golloday, Ross, Randolph, and Booker now on board and SB returning, I don't see taking Smith at all. Too big a risk for my liking.
Nation Championship gameS  
Thegratefulhead : 4/14/2021 4:55 pm : link
Plural. In multiple championship games the guy gets so wide you cannot believe it. When I go back to bolster my memory and watch, the guy is a perfect WR.
RE: I can see it.  
Jimmy Googs : 4/14/2021 5:02 pm : link
Klaatu said:
Quote:
Do you take the WR in the 1st Round and hope to get an OL in the 2nd or 3rd, or do you take the OL in the 1st and hope to get a WR in the 2nd or 3rd? For me, if the grades are close, you take the OL. You make life easier for your three biggest investments - Jones, Barkley, and Golladay.


I probably say WR Smith with little hesitation. But after just reading thru Sy56 review on Guards/Centers he doesn't seem to have a starter grade on that many guys. I would have thought there would be more of them with a higher rating.

Would hate to shorted with average OLineman on Day 2.

Would hate to be shorted  
Jimmy Googs : 4/14/2021 5:03 pm : link
**
I felt the same way earlier today  
Leg of Theismann : 4/14/2021 5:16 pm : link
Although I just now was watching NFL Live and heard them all agree that Micah Parsons is a "bigger, stronger, faster version of Devin White"? Really? If that's the case, sign me up. Then again if that were actually the case I don't see how he wouldn't literally be a top 5 pick.

I do think Devonta Smith is going to be one of the greatest WRs of all time though, and I think people are going to look back and try to figure out how they didn't realize that was going to be the case. I mean, was his performance in 2020 not enough? We're gonna pick him apart for being 10 lbs ligher than average? Really? Sometimes gotta throw out the measurables and just look at the tape.
Devonta Smith  
M.S. : 4/14/2021 5:17 pm : link

If he's there, take him.

If not, take the highest offensive player on the Board.
RE: RE: I can see it.  
Leg of Theismann : 4/14/2021 5:20 pm : link
Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15220881 Klaatu said:


Quote:


Do you take the WR in the 1st Round and hope to get an OL in the 2nd or 3rd, or do you take the OL in the 1st and hope to get a WR in the 2nd or 3rd? For me, if the grades are close, you take the OL. You make life easier for your three biggest investments - Jones, Barkley, and Golladay.



I probably say WR Smith with little hesitation. But after just reading thru Sy56 review on Guards/Centers he doesn't seem to have a starter grade on that many guys. I would have thought there would be more of them with a higher rating.

Would hate to shorted with average OLineman on Day 2.


But Jimmy-- what are you implying exactly? If a Guard/Center on Day 2 won't cut it (because there aren't many with high ratings), what is the alternative? You want to draft a Guard/Center with the #11 pick? Sorry if I'm misunderstanding your post.

Also-- I would prefer to get a true guard (as opposed to getting an OT at #11 and plugging him at guard) and I think there are a few guards with starting grades that can be had in the 2nd round.
RE: I felt the same way earlier today  
Thegratefulhead : 4/14/2021 5:20 pm : link
Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
Although I just now was watching NFL Live and heard them all agree that Micah Parsons is a "bigger, stronger, faster version of Devin White"? Really? If that's the case, sign me up. Then again if that were actually the case I don't see how he wouldn't literally be a top 5 pick.

I do think Devonta Smith is going to be one of the greatest WRs of all time though, and I think people are going to look back and try to figure out how they didn't realize that was going to be the case. I mean, was his performance in 2020 not enough? We're gonna pick him apart for being 10 lbs ligher than average? Really? Sometimes gotta throw out the measurables and just look at the tape.
He is so good.
Just as an example...  
Leg of Theismann : 4/14/2021 5:23 pm : link
Wyatt Davis is a plug-and-play starting RG to replace Zeitler. His style of play and skills are scheme-diverse, too. He can be had at #42. I think that would be an ideal pick honestly.
I can’t wait for Sy’s WR review  
Simms11 : 4/14/2021 5:29 pm : link
I think we’ll see the WRs come out with higher numbers, hence BPA. It’s an interesting dilemma to have if both an Olineman and top WR is available. Sewell or Slater vs Smith or Waddle. Chances are we’ll see at least two of those prospects there at #11. I’ll also throw Parsons into the equation. Is he the best defender available in this class? If so, do we pass on that kind of talent, as well? I’d hate to be in that war room and have to make that decision. If we don’t grab Waddle or Smith, Philly will jump on them, I’m sure. That would make me sick!
RE: RE: RE: I can see it.  
Jimmy Googs : 4/14/2021 5:38 pm : link
Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15220898 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15220881 Klaatu said:


Quote:


Do you take the WR in the 1st Round and hope to get an OL in the 2nd or 3rd, or do you take the OL in the 1st and hope to get a WR in the 2nd or 3rd? For me, if the grades are close, you take the OL. You make life easier for your three biggest investments - Jones, Barkley, and Golladay.



I probably say WR Smith with little hesitation. But after just reading thru Sy56 review on Guards/Centers he doesn't seem to have a starter grade on that many guys. I would have thought there would be more of them with a higher rating.

Would hate to shorted with average OLineman on Day 2.




But Jimmy-- what are you implying exactly? If a Guard/Center on Day 2 won't cut it (because there aren't many with high ratings), what is the alternative? You want to draft a Guard/Center with the #11 pick? Sorry if I'm misunderstanding your post.

Also-- I would prefer to get a true guard (as opposed to getting an OT at #11 and plugging him at guard) and I think there are a few guards with starting grades that can be had in the 2nd round.


Sorry Leg, let me try again...

I really want a offensive playmaker at #11 (like Smith/Waddle/Pitts) and was thinking the draft would be deep enough at the Guard/Center position to get another immediate starter on Day 2 for the OL. However, when I see Sy's rankings I don't know if that works because he doesn't rank enough guys with an immediate starting grade.

For example, you suggest Wyatt Davis is a plug-and-play starting RG. Well, is he because Sy only has a 78 rating on Davis which means this...

Quote:
77-78: 3rd rounder – Should be able to rotate by end of rookie year – Year 2/3 starter


So now I wonder if the WR Group is actually much deeper and my philosophy needs to flip and go OL in Rd 1 and WR on Day 2 (putting aside fact you draft players not positions).

Thoughts?

.  
Bill2 : 4/14/2021 5:45 pm : link
I like it when our first pick has some outstanding top 5% traits even if they dont have some other traits.

Smith:

Breaks his man down over the course of the game.

I never outworked in preparation

When every commentator and every teammate and every opponent knew he had to come up big ( as in the championship game)...he still came up big. That silent assassin quality is something we need more of on the NYG.

Are there other positions of need and other guys of talent? Sure.

But for me, I want to know the first guy we select has a stone cold hard ass professional temperament for the long haul.

Position wise, I am worried about the Ol. Strategically, Id like to see a dominant unit ( the defense) move into an elite level.

But player wise, I want a pro like Smith or Surtain.

Both can make a huge unmeasurable difference.

1) Surtain by providing options at what can be the very expensive and oft injured CB position, thereby allowing pass pressure by adding half a second of hesitation or variety in who can blitz.

2) Smith not only gives long term optionality behind the concussion prone Shepard, Engram and Golladay trio; he also when playing with Ross or Golladay, he forces a deep safety and makes 8 in the box a dangerous defensive arrangement
I’m fine with drafting him...  
trueblueinpw : 4/14/2021 5:58 pm : link
I’m not worried about his build. Barkley has a touched by the hand of God build and he still got hurt. If anything Smith’s build might help him avoid injury in the NFL. He’s a terrific playmaker and a committed football player. He could be a special player for 10 years.

But I do agree with those who already stated that a WR in the first round, especially this draft class, is pause for consideration. I think a high pick in the first round should be used on edge or offensive line. But, you can certainly debate this at the 11 overall and in a class that is particularly weak in edge. I don’t love a OG at the 11 but so many years of pathetic offensive line play have somewhat disabused me of the lower value conventional wisdom places on OG. And with a player like Rashawn, who’s also a terrific athlete and can play anywhere on the O-line, I’d be happier, I think, with him.

But, yeah, Smith looks like he could be a really special playmaker. If you’re going BPA and Rashawn and DeVonta are there, man, that’s a nice problem for the old man to have to solve.
RE: One question about Smith:  
tyrik13 : 4/14/2021 5:59 pm : link
BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
can you even run outside to his side of the field? I can't imagine that, at his size, he'd be effective blocking anybody. With the Giants wanting to run the ball, and having invested heavily in SB, this may be a consideration.


You must’ve missed that post and interview that said that DeVonta Smith was the best run and pass blocking WR at Alabama all his years there despite his frame. They ran too his side a lot and he held up every time
RE: I want a good edge guy bad, 1st round ....  
FStubbs : 4/14/2021 6:20 pm : link
Manny in CA said:
Quote:

But yes, if Getteleman were to pass on Smith, Mara would have the guys in the big white van escort him off the premises in a straight jacket.


If the choice is Slater or any WR, go Slater. Shiny hood ornaments aren't a good pick when your OL is still questionable.
Why no love for one of the corners?  
Archer : 4/14/2021 6:29 pm : link
There are three excellent corners
Surtain, Horn, and Farley
If the receivers are not there they may represent the best value
You can always employ good cover corners

As an aside it appears that Jaelan Phillips is the fastest riser climbing up the draft boards
Two weeks ago Phillips was not even considered a first round pick
On some sites (Drafttek 17 rated , Walter 8th rated, CBS 21st rated) Philips is now the #1 or #2 edge.

The skill is there and due to his size and athleticism his is scheme diverse and can play various techniques

He is being favorably compared to Chase Young and the Bosa's
If his physicals come back positive he can be a sleeper pick

From Walter
Quote:


8. Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami.Previously: 8 Avg. 7.7 per 15
04/14/21: The Hurricanes were dealt a serious blow when star defensive end Gregory Rousseau decided to skip the 2020 season. Miami gave Rousseau's number to UCLA transfer Jaelan Phillips, who did a nice job of continuing the disruptive presence coming from No. 15. Team sources said Phillips really impressed them, and they see a lot of upside with the junior. In 2020, he recorded 45 tackles with eight sacks, an interception and three passes defended.

Phillips is one of the players who really killed his pro-day workout and impressed NFL evaluators. He showed an excellent combination of size, speed and athleticism. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder ran a very fast 4.56-second 40 at, which is a superb time for a defensive end. Team sources said Phillips looked good in the field drills as well and showed that he is just scratching the surface of his potential for the NFL.

Phillips has a good skill set with strength to shed blocks and hold his ground in run defense. As a pass rusher, the 6-foot-5, 266-pounder really improved over the course of the 2020 season, and he has quality speed to go with length and strength. Phillips could continue to grow as he gains experience. He has good versatility for a 3-4 or 4-3 defense with a ton of upside to develop. Some team sources think if Phillips had gone back to school and had another good year, he would have been a top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Chris Collinsworth tweeted about Phillips
Quote:

I know about the concussions, but UMiami’s
@CanesFootball
Jaelan Phillips is the best defensive player in this year’s draft. I don’t even think it is close.
5:25 PM · Apr 13, 2021·Twitter for iPhone


Link - ( New Window )
I’m good with a CB too...  
trueblueinpw : 4/14/2021 6:39 pm : link
But, considering the AJax signing and our recent past drafts and the pronounced sucking of the offense, feel like we gotta go there. But a solid CB would be fine with me.
RE: We had OBJ and Eli was in the backfield running for his life  
LeonBright45 : 4/14/2021 6:47 pm : link
AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
If the Giants are not confident they have the OL settled...that's how they pass on Smith/Waddle. Jones on his back and Barkley running up against a brick wall is not an option this year.


^^^ THIS ^^^

Very brave with this crowd, cosmicj. Really going out on a limb. Were you in need of instant approval & some validation? Bad day?? Just seeking attention??? Lets have two more solid weeks of this Smith crap so we can all forget the Isaiah Simmons crowd from last year just in time for this draft.

We need O-linemen and we need a pass rusher
uh,  
Bill2 : 4/14/2021 7:09 pm : link
I can vouch for cosmicj as being an independent thinker and one of our best and quiet posters.

He actually has a life and doesn't need and never before sought attention.

I dont think this last post is warranted or correct

Cant see how we don’t pick him either  
BBWreckingCrew : 4/14/2021 7:31 pm : link
If he’s there and not picked throwing my tv out window
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/14/2021 7:48 pm : link
He will be there. And we will take him.
RE: RE: We had OBJ and Eli was in the backfield running for his life  
GFAN52 : 4/14/2021 8:02 pm : link
LeonBright45 said:
Quote:
In comment 15220759 AnnapolisMike said:


Quote:


If the Giants are not confident they have the OL settled...that's how they pass on Smith/Waddle. Jones on his back and Barkley running up against a brick wall is not an option this year.



^^^ THIS ^^^

Very brave with this crowd, cosmicj. Really going out on a limb. Were you in need of instant approval & some validation? Bad day?? Just seeking attention??? Lets have two more solid weeks of this Smith crap so we can all forget the Isaiah Simmons crowd from last year just in time for this draft.

We need O-linemen and we need a pass rusher


FWIW: Rookie OL seldom step in to the starting role and do well. Of course there are exceptions like the Colt's Nelson, but it usually takes time and they struggle in their first year.
RE: uh,  
LeonBright45 : 4/14/2021 8:46 pm : link
Bill2 said:
Quote:
I can vouch for cosmicj as being an independent thinker and one of our best and quiet posters.

He actually has a life and doesn't need and never before sought attention.

I dont think this last post is warranted or correct


I don't give a shit what you think. Maybe you should recalibrate your sarcasm meter.
RE: .  
LeonBright45 : 4/14/2021 8:48 pm : link
Bill2 said:
Quote:
I like it when our first pick has some outstanding top 5% traits even if they dont have some other traits.

Smith:

Breaks his man down over the course of the game.

I never outworked in preparation

When every commentator and every teammate and every opponent knew he had to come up big ( as in the championship game)...he still came up big. That silent assassin quality is something we need more of on the NYG.

Are there other positions of need and other guys of talent? Sure.

But for me, I want to know the first guy we select has a stone cold hard ass professional temperament for the long haul.

Position wise, I am worried about the Ol. Strategically, Id like to see a dominant unit ( the defense) move into an elite level.

But player wise, I want a pro like Smith or Surtain.

Both can make a huge unmeasurable difference.

1) Surtain by providing options at what can be the very expensive and oft injured CB position, thereby allowing pass pressure by adding half a second of hesitation or variety in who can blitz.

2) Smith not only gives long term optionality behind the concussion prone Shepard, Engram and Golladay trio; he also when playing with Ross or Golladay, he forces a deep safety and makes 8 in the box a dangerous defensive arrangement


Horse Crap
RE: RE: uh,  
chopperhatch : 4/14/2021 8:50 pm : link
LeonBright45 said:
Quote:
In comment 15221019 Bill2 said:


Quote:


I can vouch for cosmicj as being an independent thinker and one of our best and quiet posters.

He actually has a life and doesn't need and never before sought attention.

I dont think this last post is warranted or correct




I don't give a shit what you think. Maybe you should recalibrate your sarcasm meter.


I think you need to reaquaint yourself with sarcasm methods. Because your last didnt sou d like sarcasm. Sounds like you got painted into a corner and used the sarcasm card.
RE: I’m fine with drafting him...  
LeonBright45 : 4/14/2021 8:52 pm : link
trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
I’m not worried about his build. Barkley has a touched by the hand of God build and he still got hurt. If anything Smith’s build might help him avoid injury in the NFL. He’s a terrific playmaker and a committed football player. He could be a special player for 10 years.

But I do agree with those who already stated that a WR in the first round, especially this draft class, is pause for consideration. I think a high pick in the first round should be used on edge or offensive line. But, you can certainly debate this at the 11 overall and in a class that is particularly weak in edge. I don’t love a OG at the 11 but so many years of pathetic offensive line play have somewhat disabused me of the lower value conventional wisdom places on OG. And with a player like Rashawn, who’s also a terrific athlete and can play anywhere on the O-line, I’d be happier, I think, with him.

But, yeah, Smith looks like he could be a really special playmaker. If you’re going BPA and Rashawn and DeVonta are there, man, that’s a nice problem for the old man to have to solve.


I subscribe to George Young's "Planet Theory": There's only just so many big guys. You can find the little guys all day. When two players are ranked the same you take the bigger guy because they're harder to find.
RE: RE: One question about Smith:  
chopperhatch : 4/14/2021 8:52 pm : link
tyrik13 said:
Quote:
In comment 15220709 BigBlueNH said:


Quote:


can you even run outside to his side of the field? I can't imagine that, at his size, he'd be effective blocking anybody. With the Giants wanting to run the ball, and having invested heavily in SB, this may be a consideration.



You must’ve missed that post and interview that said that DeVonta Smith was the best run and pass blocking WR at Alabama all his years there despite his frame. They ran too his side a lot and he held up every time


Yea, Im not worried about the long wirey WR sticking blocks to corners. Sure, if he gets a guard on him, hes fucked.
RE: RE: RE: uh,  
LeonBright45 : 4/14/2021 8:57 pm : link
chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15221113 LeonBright45 said:


Quote:


In comment 15221019 Bill2 said:


Quote:


I can vouch for cosmicj as being an independent thinker and one of our best and quiet posters.

He actually has a life and doesn't need and never before sought attention.

I dont think this last post is warranted or correct




I don't give a shit what you think. Maybe you should recalibrate your sarcasm meter.



I think you need to reaquaint yourself with sarcasm methods. Because your last didnt sou d like sarcasm. Sounds like you got painted into a corner and used the sarcasm card.


I think that maybe some of you take yourselves too seriously. "Painted into a corner"?? Please explain that one.

RE: RE: RE: One question about Smith:  
LeonBright45 : 4/14/2021 9:00 pm : link
chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15220948 tyrik13 said:


Quote:


In comment 15220709 BigBlueNH said:


Quote:


can you even run outside to his side of the field? I can't imagine that, at his size, he'd be effective blocking anybody. With the Giants wanting to run the ball, and having invested heavily in SB, this may be a consideration.



You must’ve missed that post and interview that said that DeVonta Smith was the best run and pass blocking WR at Alabama all his years there despite his frame. They ran too his side a lot and he held up every time



Yea, Im not worried about the long wirey WR sticking blocks to corners. Sure, if he gets a guard on him, hes fucked.


Yes, I'm sure that Smith at 6-1 167 is just a devastating blocker and I bet he can punt, place kick, and be your emergency QB.
Im really not going to deal with you Leon.  
chopperhatch : 4/14/2021 9:19 pm : link
You seem like a schmuck.
RE: RE: One question about Smith:  
section125 : 4/14/2021 10:08 pm : link
tyrik13 said:
Quote:
In comment 15220709 BigBlueNH said:


Quote:


can you even run outside to his side of the field? I can't imagine that, at his size, he'd be effective blocking anybody. With the Giants wanting to run the ball, and having invested heavily in SB, this may be a consideration.



You must’ve missed that post and interview that said that DeVonta Smith was the best run and pass blocking WR at Alabama all his years there despite his frame. They ran too his side a lot and he held up every time


Somebody once said blocking is mostly about want to. If you want to be able to block, you will be able to do so. Sterling Shepard excels at it and he isn't very big.

Dave Meggett was a hellacious blocker and all of 180 lbs. I saw him stop a DE on a blitz.
RE: Im really not going to deal with you Leon.  
LeonBright45 : 4/14/2021 10:10 pm : link
chopperhatch said:
Quote:
You seem like a schmuck.


You seem like a real putz. Maybe you should grow up and get a life. Another long time douche. Pathetic that you felt some need to comment and likely that you got yourself excited in doing so. Good thing mom does the laundry for you and since the machines are right down there in her basement you can just sneak your soiled shorts into the washing machine and she'll never know.
RE: RE: RE: One question about Smith:  
LeonBright45 : 4/14/2021 10:11 pm : link
section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15220948 tyrik13 said:


Quote:


In comment 15220709 BigBlueNH said:


Quote:


can you even run outside to his side of the field? I can't imagine that, at his size, he'd be effective blocking anybody. With the Giants wanting to run the ball, and having invested heavily in SB, this may be a consideration.



You must’ve missed that post and interview that said that DeVonta Smith was the best run and pass blocking WR at Alabama all his years there despite his frame. They ran too his side a lot and he held up every time



Somebody once said blocking is mostly about want to. If you want to be able to block, you will be able to do so. Sterling Shepard excels at it and he isn't very big.

Dave Meggett was a hellacious blocker and all of 180 lbs. I saw him stop a DE on a blitz.


Pound for pound, Tiki Barber was a good pass blocker
Count me in...  
bw in dc : 4/14/2021 10:15 pm : link
with the size concerns view.

I don't think anybody Smith's size has ever been good/great in the NFL at WR. So I think Smith will be bucking a huge trend.

Could Smith possibly do so with today's NFL rules? Maybe. But do you want to really bet on that with such a high investment?

I don't.
IMHO  
LeonBright45 : 4/14/2021 11:05 pm : link
Smith would get beaten up in a two WR type offense. He would be best off in an offense that throws 70 percent of the time and who plays with 3 & 4 receivers. If coverage is spread out and he has space to work he will have a chance to succeed but if teams can bracket him and get some hits on him I don't think he lasts.
DaVonta Smith isn’t small...  
trueblueinpw : 4/14/2021 11:18 pm : link
He’s 6’1”, 170. He’s light he’s but not short for the position in NFL average. His size is problem if you can get your hands on him but... you’re gonna have to get your hands on him. No one could do that in college and he dominated in the best conference. It’s not like no one was trying to hit him off the LOS - the guy is like a water bug or something. And he’ll put a few pounds on too because he’s still going.
RE: IMHO  
Jimmy Googs : 4/14/2021 11:27 pm : link
LeonBright45 said:
Quote:
Smith would get beaten up in a two WR type offense. He would be best off in an offense that throws 70 percent of the time and who plays with 3 & 4 receivers. If coverage is spread out and he has space to work he will have a chance to succeed but if teams can bracket him and get some hits on him I don't think he lasts.


I tend to agree with this. Bama consistently had him in motion and on the move, ran screens with a TE and another WR taking on blockers in front of him. Not saying he can’t take a hit but now it’s next level time...
RE: RE: Im really not going to deal with you Leon.  
chopperhatch : 4/14/2021 11:37 pm : link
chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15221163 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


You seem like a schmuck.



You seem like a real putz. Maybe you should grow up and get a life. Another long time douche. Pathetic that you felt some need to comment and likely that you got yourself excited in doing so. Good thing mom does the laundry for you and since the machines are right down there in her basement you can just sneak your soiled shorts into the washing machine and she'll never know.


LeonNOTSOBright  
chopperhatch : 4/14/2021 11:39 pm : link
Everyone!
RE: LeonNOTSOBright  
LeonBright45 : 12:16 am : link
chopperhatch said:
Quote:
Everyone!


Why don't you try growing up. Maybe someone might give you some respect if you weren't such an adolescent imbecile.
I like Smith  
Breeze_94 : 12:51 am : link
I would not complain one bit if he was a Giant.

But I love Parsons in round 1. He is my guy. I think Smith has 1100 and 1200 yard seasons in his future as well as many pro bowls. I think Parsons has all decade team potential.
RE: RE: I’m fine with drafting him...  
PwndPapi : 1:23 am : link
Quote:
I subscribe to George Young's "Planet Theory": There's only just so many big guys. You can find the little guys all day. When two players are ranked the same you take the bigger guy because they're harder to find.


That's great and all. But at some point you also have to draft guys who can cover and guys who can put points on the board.
Feel free to subscribe to any outdated theory you wish. This isn't 1980 anymore.
I'd Take Smith  
Jim in Tampa : 6:37 am : link
For those that think he won't be durable...while any player can get hurt, Smith didn't miss a game in his last 3 seasons at Alabama. He's durable.

Smith is obviously also very productive and has dominated in the highly-competitive SEC.

Jr year: 68 rec./1,256 yds./14 TDs

Sr year: 117 rec./1,856 yds./23 TDs

There was a report that the Giants liked Smith, but didn't think he'd make it to 11. I think they're probably right. However I do think that either Smith or Waddle will make it to 11 and I hope the Giants take whichever AL WR does.
I think the first 3 picks  
GiantsRage2007 : 7:30 am : link
Are going to be wr, ol, pass rusher in some order. I don't think that is going out on a limb or breaking news or anything.

I'd be happy with any combo - there are good players in the first 75 picks of every draft

Let's not act like if we take Smith at 11 we aren't going to get the OL or Edge help.
I really hope it's Smith. If he falls to 11 and the Giants pass  
jsuds : 8:00 am : link
I will be watching Smith's highlights for the next decade regretting he's not in blue. IMO he raises the offense to another level completely. No other potential #11 to me seems to be someone who'll have that affect. Sign me up please.
RE: RE: RE: I’m fine with drafting him...  
LeonBright45 : 9:03 am : link
LeonBright45 said:
Quote:


Quote:


I subscribe to George Young's "Planet Theory": There's only just so many big guys. You can find the little guys all day. When two players are ranked the same you take the bigger guy because they're harder to find.



That's great and all. But at some point you also have to draft guys who can cover and guys who can put points on the board.
Feel free to subscribe to any outdated theory you wish. This isn't 1980 anymore.


It's still just football. Let's not reinvent the wheel. If you do not have the big guys up front you will not win a championship.
Leon  
cosmicj : 9:19 am : link
I’m usually a fan of taking OLs and have been very frustrated with the Giants’ decade of stumbling and bumbling with this key unit. I think the center and the tackles positions are more important than WRs.

But I don’t see Steve Hutchinson Jr waiting for us at 11. And there are some excellent OL prospects who will be available in the 2nd and 3rd rounds. So I started the thread because Smith looks like an exceptional football player who, because of his size, may somehow be there for us in the first. Whatever our positional preferences - and mine are the same as yours - this situation calls for the Giants not to overthink it and take the exceptional talent and thank their lucky stars.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I’m fine with drafting him...  
PwndPapi : 9:49 am : link
PwndPapi said:
Quote:
In comment 15221334 PwndPapi said:


Quote:




Quote:


I subscribe to George Young's "Planet Theory": There's only just so many big guys. You can find the little guys all day. When two players are ranked the same you take the bigger guy because they're harder to find.



That's great and all. But at some point you also have to draft guys who can cover and guys who can put points on the board.
Feel free to subscribe to any outdated theory you wish. This isn't 1980 anymore.



It's still just football. Let's not reinvent the wheel. If you do not have the big guys up front you will not win a championship.


Ok. How many 1st round planets did the top 5 offenses have along the OL last season?
You can't see how we wouldn't want him?  
Doubledeuce22 : 10:17 am : link
Really? I'm not going to sit here and tell you that he's going to be a bust but how many 174 pound WR's have you seen be worthy of the #11 overall pick? Too risky of a pick for me especially after spending $$ on Golladay and with how deep this WR class is. Seems like a blatant waste of resources.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I’m fine with drafting him...  
JohnF : 11:08 am : link
PwndPapi said:
Quote:
Ok. How many 1st round planets did the top 5 offenses have along the OL last season?


Good point. The problem with the Giants OL isn't that they haven't spent high draft choices on the OL. The problem has been spending high draft choices on OL players who didn't turn out to be good players.

Yes, you need big players on the OL. Newsflash, your front office needs to hit on rounds other than the first round to properly fill in the OL. One of the more exciting things about the Judge coaching staff is that the team is finally getting coaches who hopefully are excellent teachers that can turn raw talent into skilled players.

BBI's obsession with only one round (the first) is mystifying. You can't just depend on 1st rounders, you need to hit in the other rounds (2-4, on average) to get a contender. For example, the Buffalo Bills are considered SB contenders, but let's look at their offensive line from last year:

LT: Dion Dawkins, 2nd round choice 2017
LG: Ike Boettger, Undrafted Free Agent 2018
C: Mitch Morse, Trade from Chiefs, 2nd round choice 2015
RG: Brian Winters, Trade from Jets, 3rd round choice 2013
RT: Daryl Winters, Trade from Panthers, 4th round 2015

So, two drafted players, 1 UFDA, and two players acquired from other teams...and this team made the playoffs last year, and won in the playoffs WITHOUT a 1st round OL choice!!!
RE: Leon  
LeonBright45 : 11:33 am : link
cosmicj said:
Quote:
I’m usually a fan of taking OLs and have been very frustrated with the Giants’ decade of stumbling and bumbling with this key unit. I think the center and the tackles positions are more important than WRs.

But I don’t see Steve Hutchinson Jr waiting for us at 11. And there are some excellent OL prospects who will be available in the 2nd and 3rd rounds. So I started the thread because Smith looks like an exceptional football player who, because of his size, may somehow be there for us in the first. Whatever our positional preferences - and mine are the same as yours - this situation calls for the Giants not to overthink it and take the exceptional talent and thank their lucky stars.


If Sewell falls I would love to have him play either guard position. If Sewell, Pitt, and Chase are all gone and if we don't want Waddle I would like to see us trade down. If we came out of the first round with T/G-Teven Jenkins or a pass rusher being chosen somewhere between 18 and 25 that would be much better value compared to a guy like Vera-Tucker at 11. If Smith is too small to be a top ten pick then I don't want him on a northeast run first football team.
