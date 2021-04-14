Devonta Smith - I can't see how we DON'T pick him

Extremely talented pure football player.
But with very good athletic skills.
Rep as a hard worker.
Succeeded on the field against top college talent.
And he delivers in big games.
I'm generally against drafting WRs high and think the "give Jones weapons" line is a bunch of bs. But I look at Smith and that resume and ability and it's very hard to see a team picking at 11 saying "Nah, we're good." His size maybe disqualifies him from being a top 5 pick, but we are at 11.
Anyone else step back from all the draft evaluations and details with this question: "how could the Giants NOT pick him?"
D Smith seems like a low floor (due to durability) high ceiling (if he can dominate the NFL as he did in the SEC) guy.
D Smith isn't a "throw the remote" pick for me, but frankly, I'd rather the Giants go with more of a sure thing at #11.
The new rules also protect defenseless receivers which should allow someone like Smith to be lower risk.
Would be almost shocking if Giants pass on him if he is available at #11.
What's more indicative is his 47 career games. Was he generally available to play? Did he gut out minor injuries? Unequivocally yes. People forget how often Plaxico Burress was dinged up. He was always nursing something or other and routinely missed practices and he was 6'6" and 230. Engram is is a rock solid 240lbs and misses an avg 3/4 games a season.
Would you prefer that Smith was 6'1" and 190? Of course. But few prospects tick every box and still perform how you expect them to at the NFL level. Smith is a professional and a gamer. He will be there when it counts barring a serious injury.
Our current (including Golladay, Ross and Rudolph) WRs and TEs can get open if Jones has an average amount of time to throw.
Adding a starting offensive lineman makes both Jones and Barkley more effective.
Adding another stud to the defense reduces the number of points the offense has to score and gives the offense better field position.
It's not as simple as just adding another WR to the mix IMHO with the 11th overall pick. These is supposedly a very deep WR class. There will be talent on day 2 at the WR position.
I don't disagree. They both are great players, I kind of look at them as 1A and 1B... lol. I'd be happy with either. I think Smith is the better receiver and he plays tougher than his size (IMO) but that "Tyreek Hill" type dynamic makes Waddle soooo interesting... lol.
I actually believe Waddle will not be there at 11 and Smith will be. I think the selections go Chase-Waddle, prior to us.
I agree. I’m not even certain of this glaring need at receiver that most of BBI appears to believe.
Unless Waddle demonstrates that he is fully healthy prior to the draft I am not sure you can draft him at 11. In the National Championship Game he clearly did not look the same WR and against the same defense Smith was dominant.
But yes, if Getteleman were to pass on Smith, Mara would have the guys in the big white van escort him off the premises in a straight jacket.
:dunno:
The value of slater or sewell is close to smith so need meets value pretty well for one of those 2 guys. parsons too if you feel he can bring a good amount of rush ability (which i think he can).
So even with Parsons, for whom none of us know about his intangibles, there's going to be someone awfully good available. Based on experience it means the Giants will probably pick someone else like Jaycee Horn or Toney some other curve ball. I wouldn't be too thrilled about Ojulari at that spot, but I suppose it could be. It should be a fun evening.
Watch. They'll take the CB.
This is the way I look at it as well. Originally didn't like him during the season because of the size issue, but if he were 190lbs he would be going top 5. After keying in on him a bit more I feel like he does a great job of avoiding hits (a really undervalued skill for guys that carry the ball, especially the undersized ones).
It's all about hands, and regardless he can play a ton of line if he can't. But the way he's a technician in his routes, I'd imagine he brings the same skills to get off press coverage.
If not, a slight trade back and grab whoever their pass rusher unless someone like Sewell drops, or if no trade partner they’ll take their pass rusher at 11. If they get a WR at 11, I wouldn’t be surprised if they trade back up into the 1st round to get an Edge they feel won’t make it to their 2nd round pick.
My feeling is that the team probably feels that if they get the WR or Edge they want will be an immediate contributor to the team whereas an OL may not be an immediate starter over what they have now.
I don't disagree however I don't think any position in 1st round makes me less nervous. They all seem equal in their opportunity to boom or bust. As long as Giants are picking the best player on their board I really don't care what the position is.
Based on what? Name one CB who successfully and consistently jammed Smith at the LOS during any game.
And...go...
He WILL be there.
Marvin Harrison was drafted 19th and Isaac Bruce 33rd. No neither had the production of Devonta but the slight framed guys don't usually make the top 10. Devonta could be an exception but maybe not. This is a deep draft and these teams could easily go WR in a later round too.
Disagree, if a player can get as open as often as Smith does, you take the TD maker. He is the most ready to start WR in the draft. The only other OL that could make an argument will be long gone when we pick in Sewell. Between Smith and ANY other OL, I take the guy that can run rputes to make DBs look silly.
I probably say WR Smith with little hesitation. But after just reading thru Sy56 review on Guards/Centers he doesn't seem to have a starter grade on that many guys. I would have thought there would be more of them with a higher rating.
Would hate to shorted with average OLineman on Day 2.
I do think Devonta Smith is going to be one of the greatest WRs of all time though, and I think people are going to look back and try to figure out how they didn't realize that was going to be the case. I mean, was his performance in 2020 not enough? We're gonna pick him apart for being 10 lbs ligher than average? Really? Sometimes gotta throw out the measurables and just look at the tape.
If he's there, take him.
If not, take the highest offensive player on the Board.
Do you take the WR in the 1st Round and hope to get an OL in the 2nd or 3rd, or do you take the OL in the 1st and hope to get a WR in the 2nd or 3rd? For me, if the grades are close, you take the OL. You make life easier for your three biggest investments - Jones, Barkley, and Golladay.
I probably say WR Smith with little hesitation. But after just reading thru Sy56 review on Guards/Centers he doesn't seem to have a starter grade on that many guys. I would have thought there would be more of them with a higher rating.
Would hate to shorted with average OLineman on Day 2.
But Jimmy-- what are you implying exactly? If a Guard/Center on Day 2 won't cut it (because there aren't many with high ratings), what is the alternative? You want to draft a Guard/Center with the #11 pick? Sorry if I'm misunderstanding your post.
Also-- I would prefer to get a true guard (as opposed to getting an OT at #11 and plugging him at guard) and I think there are a few guards with starting grades that can be had in the 2nd round.
I do think Devonta Smith is going to be one of the greatest WRs of all time though, and I think people are going to look back and try to figure out how they didn't realize that was going to be the case. I mean, was his performance in 2020 not enough? We're gonna pick him apart for being 10 lbs ligher than average? Really? Sometimes gotta throw out the measurables and just look at the tape.
In comment 15220881 Klaatu said:
Do you take the WR in the 1st Round and hope to get an OL in the 2nd or 3rd, or do you take the OL in the 1st and hope to get a WR in the 2nd or 3rd? For me, if the grades are close, you take the OL. You make life easier for your three biggest investments - Jones, Barkley, and Golladay.
I probably say WR Smith with little hesitation. But after just reading thru Sy56 review on Guards/Centers he doesn't seem to have a starter grade on that many guys. I would have thought there would be more of them with a higher rating.
Would hate to shorted with average OLineman on Day 2.
But Jimmy-- what are you implying exactly? If a Guard/Center on Day 2 won't cut it (because there aren't many with high ratings), what is the alternative? You want to draft a Guard/Center with the #11 pick? Sorry if I'm misunderstanding your post.
Also-- I would prefer to get a true guard (as opposed to getting an OT at #11 and plugging him at guard) and I think there are a few guards with starting grades that can be had in the 2nd round.
Sorry Leg, let me try again...
I really want a offensive playmaker at #11 (like Smith/Waddle/Pitts) and was thinking the draft would be deep enough at the Guard/Center position to get another immediate starter on Day 2 for the OL. However, when I see Sy's rankings I don't know if that works because he doesn't rank enough guys with an immediate starting grade.
For example, you suggest Wyatt Davis is a plug-and-play starting RG. Well, is he because Sy only has a 78 rating on Davis which means this...
So now I wonder if the WR Group is actually much deeper and my philosophy needs to flip and go OL in Rd 1 and WR on Day 2 (putting aside fact you draft players not positions).
Thoughts?
But I do agree with those who already stated that a WR in the first round, especially this draft class, is pause for consideration. I think a high pick in the first round should be used on edge or offensive line. But, you can certainly debate this at the 11 overall and in a class that is particularly weak in edge. I don’t love a OG at the 11 but so many years of pathetic offensive line play have somewhat disabused me of the lower value conventional wisdom places on OG. And with a player like Rashawn, who’s also a terrific athlete and can play anywhere on the O-line, I’d be happier, I think, with him.
But, yeah, Smith looks like he could be a really special playmaker. If you’re going BPA and Rashawn and DeVonta are there, man, that’s a nice problem for the old man to have to solve.
You must’ve missed that post and interview that said that DeVonta Smith was the best run and pass blocking WR at Alabama all his years there despite his frame. They ran too his side a lot and he held up every time
But yes, if Getteleman were to pass on Smith, Mara would have the guys in the big white van escort him off the premises in a straight jacket.
If the choice is Slater or any WR, go Slater. Shiny hood ornaments aren't a good pick when your OL is still questionable.
Surtain, Horn, and Farley
If the receivers are not there they may represent the best value
You can always employ good cover corners
As an aside it appears that Jaelan Phillips is the fastest riser climbing up the draft boards
Two weeks ago Phillips was not even considered a first round pick
On some sites (Drafttek 17 rated , Walter 8th rated, CBS 21st rated) Philips is now the #1 or #2 edge.
The skill is there and due to his size and athleticism his is scheme diverse and can play various techniques
He is being favorably compared to Chase Young and the Bosa's
If his physicals come back positive he can be a sleeper pick
From Walter
8. Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami.Previously: 8 Avg. 7.7 per 15
04/14/21: The Hurricanes were dealt a serious blow when star defensive end Gregory Rousseau decided to skip the 2020 season. Miami gave Rousseau's number to UCLA transfer Jaelan Phillips, who did a nice job of continuing the disruptive presence coming from No. 15. Team sources said Phillips really impressed them, and they see a lot of upside with the junior. In 2020, he recorded 45 tackles with eight sacks, an interception and three passes defended.
Phillips is one of the players who really killed his pro-day workout and impressed NFL evaluators. He showed an excellent combination of size, speed and athleticism. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder ran a very fast 4.56-second 40 at, which is a superb time for a defensive end. Team sources said Phillips looked good in the field drills as well and showed that he is just scratching the surface of his potential for the NFL.
Phillips has a good skill set with strength to shed blocks and hold his ground in run defense. As a pass rusher, the 6-foot-5, 266-pounder really improved over the course of the 2020 season, and he has quality speed to go with length and strength. Phillips could continue to grow as he gains experience. He has good versatility for a 3-4 or 4-3 defense with a ton of upside to develop. Some team sources think if Phillips had gone back to school and had another good year, he would have been a top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Chris Collinsworth tweeted about Phillips
I know about the concussions, but UMiami’s
@CanesFootball
Jaelan Phillips is the best defensive player in this year’s draft. I don’t even think it is close.
5:25 PM · Apr 13, 2021·Twitter for iPhone
Link - ( New Window )
^^^ THIS ^^^
We need O-linemen and we need a pass rusher
He actually has a life and doesn't need and never before sought attention.
I dont think this last post is warranted or correct
If the Giants are not confident they have the OL settled...that's how they pass on Smith/Waddle. Jones on his back and Barkley running up against a brick wall is not an option this year.
^^^ THIS ^^^
FWIW: Rookie OL seldom step in to the starting role and do well. Of course there are exceptions like the Colt's Nelson, but it usually takes time and they struggle in their first year.
Horse Crap
I can vouch for cosmicj as being an independent thinker and one of our best and quiet posters.
He actually has a life and doesn't need and never before sought attention.
I dont think this last post is warranted or correct
But I do agree with those who already stated that a WR in the first round, especially this draft class, is pause for consideration. I think a high pick in the first round should be used on edge or offensive line. But, you can certainly debate this at the 11 overall and in a class that is particularly weak in edge. I don’t love a OG at the 11 but so many years of pathetic offensive line play have somewhat disabused me of the lower value conventional wisdom places on OG. And with a player like Rashawn, who’s also a terrific athlete and can play anywhere on the O-line, I’d be happier, I think, with him.
But, yeah, Smith looks like he could be a really special playmaker. If you’re going BPA and Rashawn and DeVonta are there, man, that’s a nice problem for the old man to have to solve.
I subscribe to George Young's "Planet Theory": There's only just so many big guys. You can find the little guys all day. When two players are ranked the same you take the bigger guy because they're harder to find.
can you even run outside to his side of the field? I can't imagine that, at his size, he'd be effective blocking anybody. With the Giants wanting to run the ball, and having invested heavily in SB, this may be a consideration.
You must’ve missed that post and interview that said that DeVonta Smith was the best run and pass blocking WR at Alabama all his years there despite his frame. They ran too his side a lot and he held up every time
Yea, Im not worried about the long wirey WR sticking blocks to corners. Sure, if he gets a guard on him, hes fucked.
In comment 15221019 Bill2 said:
I think that maybe some of you take yourselves too seriously. "Painted into a corner"?? Please explain that one.
In comment 15220709 BigBlueNH said:
Yes, I'm sure that Smith at 6-1 167 is just a devastating blocker and I bet he can punt, place kick, and be your emergency QB.
Somebody once said blocking is mostly about want to. If you want to be able to block, you will be able to do so. Sterling Shepard excels at it and he isn't very big.
Dave Meggett was a hellacious blocker and all of 180 lbs. I saw him stop a DE on a blitz.
In comment 15220709 BigBlueNH said:
Pound for pound, Tiki Barber was a good pass blocker
I don't think anybody Smith's size has ever been good/great in the NFL at WR. So I think Smith will be bucking a huge trend.
Could Smith possibly do so with today's NFL rules? Maybe. But do you want to really bet on that with such a high investment?
I don't.
I tend to agree with this. Bama consistently had him in motion and on the move, ran screens with a TE and another WR taking on blockers in front of him. Not saying he can’t take a hit but now it’s next level time...
But I love Parsons in round 1. He is my guy. I think Smith has 1100 and 1200 yard seasons in his future as well as many pro bowls. I think Parsons has all decade team potential.
That's great and all. But at some point you also have to draft guys who can cover and guys who can put points on the board.
Feel free to subscribe to any outdated theory you wish. This isn't 1980 anymore.
Smith is obviously also very productive and has dominated in the highly-competitive SEC.
Jr year: 68 rec./1,256 yds./14 TDs
Sr year: 117 rec./1,856 yds./23 TDs
There was a report that the Giants liked Smith, but didn't think he'd make it to 11. I think they're probably right. However I do think that either Smith or Waddle will make it to 11 and I hope the Giants take whichever AL WR does.
I'd be happy with any combo - there are good players in the first 75 picks of every draft
Let's not act like if we take Smith at 11 we aren't going to get the OL or Edge help.
I subscribe to George Young's "Planet Theory": There's only just so many big guys. You can find the little guys all day. When two players are ranked the same you take the bigger guy because they're harder to find.
That's great and all. But at some point you also have to draft guys who can cover and guys who can put points on the board.
Feel free to subscribe to any outdated theory you wish. This isn't 1980 anymore.
It's still just football. Let's not reinvent the wheel. If you do not have the big guys up front you will not win a championship.
But I don’t see Steve Hutchinson Jr waiting for us at 11. And there are some excellent OL prospects who will be available in the 2nd and 3rd rounds. So I started the thread because Smith looks like an exceptional football player who, because of his size, may somehow be there for us in the first. Whatever our positional preferences - and mine are the same as yours - this situation calls for the Giants not to overthink it and take the exceptional talent and thank their lucky stars.
Ok. How many 1st round planets did the top 5 offenses have along the OL last season?
Good point. The problem with the Giants OL isn't that they haven't spent high draft choices on the OL. The problem has been spending high draft choices on OL players who didn't turn out to be good players.
Yes, you need big players on the OL. Newsflash, your front office needs to hit on rounds other than the first round to properly fill in the OL. One of the more exciting things about the Judge coaching staff is that the team is finally getting coaches who hopefully are excellent teachers that can turn raw talent into skilled players.
BBI's obsession with only one round (the first) is mystifying. You can't just depend on 1st rounders, you need to hit in the other rounds (2-4, on average) to get a contender. For example, the Buffalo Bills are considered SB contenders, but let's look at their offensive line from last year:
LT: Dion Dawkins, 2nd round choice 2017
LG: Ike Boettger, Undrafted Free Agent 2018
C: Mitch Morse, Trade from Chiefs, 2nd round choice 2015
RG: Brian Winters, Trade from Jets, 3rd round choice 2013
RT: Daryl Winters, Trade from Panthers, 4th round 2015
So, two drafted players, 1 UFDA, and two players acquired from other teams...and this team made the playoffs last year, and won in the playoffs WITHOUT a 1st round OL choice!!!
But I don’t see Steve Hutchinson Jr waiting for us at 11. And there are some excellent OL prospects who will be available in the 2nd and 3rd rounds. So I started the thread because Smith looks like an exceptional football player who, because of his size, may somehow be there for us in the first. Whatever our positional preferences - and mine are the same as yours - this situation calls for the Giants not to overthink it and take the exceptional talent and thank their lucky stars.
If Sewell falls I would love to have him play either guard position. If Sewell, Pitt, and Chase are all gone and if we don't want Waddle I would like to see us trade down. If we came out of the first round with T/G-Teven Jenkins or a pass rusher being chosen somewhere between 18 and 25 that would be much better value compared to a guy like Vera-Tucker at 11. If Smith is too small to be a top ten pick then I don't want him on a northeast run first football team.