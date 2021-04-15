for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

So...will we trade Engram before the start of the season?

Anakim : 4/15/2021 7:38 am
Any predictions? Frankly, I'd like to see us trade package our Pro Bowl TE with our second or third round pick and move up a round.
Judge(Garrett) seems  
section125 : 4/15/2021 7:42 am : link
enamored with Engram. If they were going to trade him they would have done so.

As much as I think it is time to cut bait, the Giants don't. So no he will make it to opening day...
Who is trading for Evan Engram?  
The Mike : 4/15/2021 7:43 am : link
Maybe at the trade deadline for a mid/late round pick by a contending team dealing with an injury? Engram is a total bust ready for his second contract. Can't see getting much value for him until there is desperate need...
I think they’ll trade him during the draft  
BillT : 4/15/2021 7:46 am : link
At least I hope so. Maybe a low 3 or a 4th. Enough of him. He’s just bad at football.
you wanna trade our  
Pete from Woodstock : 4/15/2021 7:49 am : link
pro bowler?
Nothing has ever done more to diminish the prestige of the Pro Bowl  
Ivan15 : 4/15/2021 7:56 am : link
Nomination than Engram’s selection.

But, but, but, there is only one thing he can’t do - Catch.
Stop already please he isn't going anywhere  
BBWreckingCrew : 4/15/2021 8:01 am : link
Let him redeem himself this year if stinks this year he's a goner
No  
UConn4523 : 4/15/2021 8:04 am : link
I think they want 2 TE sets with both being pass catchers. Maybe we trade him at the deadline but I highly doubt he’s moved prior. I guess there’s a tiny chance he can be packaged for a trade up in the draft but I doubt that too.
Only if Pitts is drafted  
George from PA : 4/15/2021 8:07 am : link
Which I doubt he will even make it to the Giants.
You want to trade our matchup nightmare?  
Jimmy Googs : 4/15/2021 8:07 am : link


RE: Judge(Garrett) seems  
M.S. : 4/15/2021 8:09 am : link
In comment 15221355 section125 said:
Quote:
enamored with Engram. If they were going to trade him they would have done so.

As much as I think it is time to cut bait, the Giants don't. So no he will make it to opening day...

Maybe they're just talking the guy up in the hope they can enhance his trade value.
Those inches are all around us...  
Jimmy Googs : 4/15/2021 8:11 am : link


Yep  
RobCrossRiver56 : 4/15/2021 8:15 am : link
He never plays another down for the Giants
RE: No  
Angel Eyes : 4/15/2021 8:20 am : link
In comment 15221375 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
I think they want 2 TE sets with both being pass catchers. Maybe we trade him at the deadline but I highly doubt he’s moved prior. I guess there’s a tiny chance he can be packaged for a trade up in the draft but I doubt that too.

What use is it going to be if he can't catch the ball?
RE: Only if Pitts is drafted  
Bleedin Blue : 4/15/2021 8:26 am : link
In comment 15221380 George from PA said:
Quote:
Which I doubt he will even make it to the Giants.


I also doubt that Pitts would fall to us, but IF Pitts was drafted we’d be lucky to get a bag at balls for him. Our bargaining position would be diminished, IF they were to trade him it would be before the draft.
RE: Those inches are all around us...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/15/2021 8:46 am : link
In comment 15221388 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:



I still don't know how he dropped that.
Leave the gun  
Sec 103 : 4/15/2021 8:51 am : link
take the TE
RE: RE: No  
UConn4523 : 4/15/2021 9:05 am : link
In comment 15221396 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15221375 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


I think they want 2 TE sets with both being pass catchers. Maybe we trade him at the deadline but I highly doubt he’s moved prior. I guess there’s a tiny chance he can be packaged for a trade up in the draft but I doubt that too.


What use is it going to be if he can't catch the ball?


The staff likes him and sees enough to let his contract play out. If the light goes on then we have a valuable player, if it doesn't then we move on. I think the pieces we've added will hopefully take the pressure off him. If his catch % goes back to where it was in 2018/19 than he's worth keeping, IMO.
whether Engram stays or goes, we need a better TE as badly as  
Marty in Albany : 4/15/2021 9:05 am : link
we need an OL, RB, or DB.
That's a fucking dagger throw  
mittenedman : 4/15/2021 9:13 am : link
by Jones - on the road at our biggest rival with the game on the line.

That's why he's gotten a raw deal so far. He's played better than his stats indicate. Obviously Judge agrees.
RE: That's a fucking dagger throw  
Britt in VA : 4/15/2021 9:21 am : link
In comment 15221454 mittenedman said:
Quote:
by Jones - on the road at our biggest rival with the game on the line.

That's why he's gotten a raw deal so far. He's played better than his stats indicate. Obviously Judge agrees.


+1
RE: That's a fucking dagger throw  
Bill L : 4/15/2021 9:23 am : link
In comment 15221454 mittenedman said:
Quote:
by Jones - on the road at our biggest rival with the game on the line.

That's why he's gotten a raw deal so far. He's played better than his stats indicate. Obviously Judge agrees.


Maybe that's why the question Jones so much about his ability to read the game? That play was a really good example of his critics' point; that was simply atrocious decision-making. He decided to throw it to Engram.
I think Engram will be traded during the draft  
cosmicj : 4/15/2021 9:27 am : link
So the answer is yes.
RE: That's a fucking dagger throw  
Jimmy Googs : 4/15/2021 9:28 am : link
In comment 15221454 mittenedman said:
Quote:
by Jones - on the road at our biggest rival with the game on the line.

That's why he's gotten a raw deal so far. He's played better than his stats indicate. Obviously Judge agrees.


Would agree targeting Engram hurt his stats in 2020, but Jones has gotten a perfectly fair deal so far.

He started almost immediately as a rookie and now gets a third year despite the negatives he has displayed in his game as well...
RE: I think Engram will be traded during the draft  
Klaatu : 4/15/2021 9:28 am : link
In comment 15221472 cosmicj said:
Quote:
So the answer is yes.


I hope you're right.
Daniel Jones threw 10 INT's last year.  
Britt in VA : 4/15/2021 9:37 am : link
6 of them bounced off Engram's hands.
RE: whether Engram stays or goes, we need a better TE as badly as  
djm : 4/15/2021 9:38 am : link
In comment 15221442 Marty in Albany said:
Quote:
we need an OL, RB, or DB.


that's a stretch. We have Rudolph and Engram isn't exactly a liability out there.

We also don't need a DB.
RE: Daniel Jones threw 10 INT's last year.  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4/15/2021 9:38 am : link
In comment 15221487 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
6 of them bounced off Engram's hands.


EXCUSES!!!
he can be a pro bowl decoy  
gtt350 : 4/15/2021 9:39 am : link
.
RE: RE: whether Engram stays or goes, we need a better TE as badly as  
Bill L : 4/15/2021 9:46 am : link
In comment 15221489 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15221442 Marty in Albany said:


Quote:


we need an OL, RB, or DB.



that's a stretch. We have Rudolph and Engram isn't exactly a liability out there.

We also don't need a DB.


But if you're building for beyond 2021 in this draft, you might consider TE a priority. It's unlikely Engram or Rudolph will be here beyond this season.
Dionte Johnson had 13 drops  
UConn4523 : 4/15/2021 9:47 am : link
Engram had 11, and a bunch of others had 10+ depending on which site you use. From 2018-2020 Edelman led the league in drops.

My point is drops happen, its more the when that matters. Engram is probably the unluckiest of the bunch with how many resulted in turnovers. If he can cut the drops by even just 1/3 we will see a big uptick in production. And he's had a 70% catch rate before so I know its possible.
Engram.....  
thrunthrublue : 4/15/2021 9:58 am : link
Worse pair of hands than the black knight in Monty Python....
RE: RE: I think Engram will be traded during the draft  
AcidTest : 4/15/2021 10:02 am : link
In comment 15221476 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15221472 cosmicj said:


Quote:


So the answer is yes.



I hope you're right.


+2.
Engram just needs a special helmet that has the facemask  
Jimmy Googs : 4/15/2021 10:03 am : link
and maybe a rim above the eyes that are slanted downward.

That way when a ball goes thru his hands and hits him in the head it deflects down towards the ground versus up in the air and intercepted.

Easy fix...
If we were going to trade him,  
Section331 : 4/15/2021 10:05 am : link
I think it would have been done already. Maybe after the draft, a TE-needy team decides to overpay, but I doubt it. For all of his faults, EE was 2nd on the team in receptions and 3rd in yards. Give him an offseason with the juggs gun set at high.
RE: Engram just needs a special helmet that has the facemask  
giants#1 : 4/15/2021 10:22 am : link
In comment 15221540 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
and maybe a rim above the eyes that are slanted downward.

That way when a ball goes thru his hands and hits him in the head it deflects down towards the ground versus up in the air and intercepted.

Easy fix...


No, it's Jones fault. If he McNabb'd more throws, they'd go straight to the ground. Jones keeps throwing balls chest high while leading Engram though...
RE: Daniel Jones threw 10 INT's last year.  
armstead98 : 4/15/2021 10:25 am : link
In comment 15221487 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
6 of them bounced off Engram's hands.


Is this true!?
RE: RE: Daniel Jones threw 10 INT's last year.  
Britt in VA : 4/15/2021 10:25 am : link
In comment 15221577 armstead98 said:
Quote:
In comment 15221487 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


6 of them bounced off Engram's hands.



Is this true!?


Yes.
RE: If we were going to trade him,  
giants#1 : 4/15/2021 10:26 am : link
In comment 15221543 Section331 said:
Quote:
I think it would have been done already. Maybe after the draft, a TE-needy team decides to overpay, but I doubt it. For all of his faults, EE was 2nd on the team in receptions and 3rd in yards. Give him an offseason with the juggs gun set at high.


He's entering his 5th season. You don't think anyone's thought about that before?

Plenty of reasons a trade could still happen. Maybe a TE needy team in the top 10 wants to see if Pitts drops to them before pulling the trigger? Maybe a team likes someone in round 2-3 but isn't sure if those players will be available.

Maybe the Giants have some offers (e.g. a 4th) and want to see who's available before pulling the trigger.
RE: RE: Daniel Jones threw 10 INT's last year.  
Angel Eyes : 4/15/2021 10:29 am : link
In comment 15221577 armstead98 said:
Quote:
In comment 15221487 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


6 of them bounced off Engram's hands.



Is this true!?

Yes. Look at Advanced Receiving and Rushing, 2020.
Engram Stats Page, Pro Football Reference - ( New Window )
that advanced page  
UConn4523 : 4/15/2021 10:33 am : link
shows the impact those drops had, it was brutal. But it also shows the previous 2 years there were 0 INT's attributed - the QB rating was 99 or above as well.

I get not liking him and I know its fun for many to rag on the guy. But he can positively impact the game with better focus and coaching. And depending on how the draft shakes out for us at WR we might be fielding the best skill players we've seen in quite some time which should allow him more space, and less pressure.
RE: that advanced page  
Angel Eyes : 4/15/2021 10:34 am : link
In comment 15221598 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
shows the impact those drops had, it was brutal. But it also shows the previous 2 years there were 0 INT's attributed - the QB rating was 99 or above as well.

I get not liking him and I know its fun for many to rag on the guy. But he can positively impact the game with better focus and coaching. And depending on how the draft shakes out for us at WR we might be fielding the best skill players we've seen in quite some time which should allow him more space, and less pressure.

So... what happened this year? How did he go from no interceptions attributed to 6?
RE: that advanced page  
Britt in VA : 4/15/2021 10:38 am : link
In comment 15221598 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
shows the impact those drops had, it was brutal. But it also shows the previous 2 years there were 0 INT's attributed - the QB rating was 99 or above as well.

I get not liking him and I know its fun for many to rag on the guy. But he can positively impact the game with better focus and coaching. And depending on how the draft shakes out for us at WR we might be fielding the best skill players we've seen in quite some time which should allow him more space, and less pressure.


The problem is not necessarily that they happened, but when they happened. As posted in the gif above, that was a dagger throw that would have ended that Philly game (noted that it was a prime time game on the road) right then and there. We know what happened after.
I don't dislike Engram....  
Britt in VA : 4/15/2021 10:41 am : link
I just don't trust him.
RE: RE: that advanced page  
UConn4523 : 4/15/2021 10:49 am : link
In comment 15221601 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15221598 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


shows the impact those drops had, it was brutal. But it also shows the previous 2 years there were 0 INT's attributed - the QB rating was 99 or above as well.

I get not liking him and I know its fun for many to rag on the guy. But he can positively impact the game with better focus and coaching. And depending on how the draft shakes out for us at WR we might be fielding the best skill players we've seen in quite some time which should allow him more space, and less pressure.


So... what happened this year? How did he go from no interceptions attributed to 6?


Don't know. What I do know is that the other years did happen and he has been better so there's precedence. We talk about that a lot on this board when critiquing our players and I'm bringing it up now to illustrate that he's actually capable of good production.

Britt - 6 INTs is 6 INTs. Yes, a few happened at really bad times but that was after 2 years of 0 INT's - just incredibly bad luck. I don't "trust" him per say, but I don't have faith that he can play better. He's also in his contract year, its reasonable to assume he will be highly motivated to improve.
do* have faith  
UConn4523 : 4/15/2021 10:49 am : link
.
I’d be interested in Sy’s write up..  
Sean : 4/15/2021 10:59 am : link
on Pat Freiermuth. If he’s sitting there in the 2nd round, I could see him being the pick. Or, if the Giants value him higher than Engram, maybe EE is packaged to move up to draft Freiermuth.
RE: You want to trade our matchup nightmare?  
eric2425ny : 4/15/2021 11:08 am : link
In comment 15221382 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:




I think they must have left the word “Matchup” on there from the prior player they were evaluating. It was supposed to just say “Nightmare”.
RE: Engram just needs a special helmet that has the facemask  
eric2425ny : 4/15/2021 11:10 am : link
In comment 15221540 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
and maybe a rim above the eyes that are slanted downward.

That way when a ball goes thru his hands and hits him in the head it deflects down towards the ground versus up in the air and intercepted.

Easy fix...


Ha ha, it’s like the flashing they put around your house windows to keep the water from leaking in.
if they pick Pitts or Freiermuth i'd guess traded otherwise he's here  
Eric on Li : 4/15/2021 11:10 am : link
and I think Pitts seems like a lock to be gone top 10, which makes it pretty unlikely Engram gets traded.

Judge says he's a hard worker, have to hope he can clean up the drops. As Uconn said last year was particularly bad so you would think there's some regression back to his previous norms.
RE: if they pick Pitts or Freiermuth i'd guess traded otherwise he's here  
Britt in VA : 4/15/2021 11:18 am : link
In comment 15221672 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
and I think Pitts seems like a lock to be gone top 10, which makes it pretty unlikely Engram gets traded.

Judge says he's a hard worker, have to hope he can clean up the drops. As Uconn said last year was particularly bad so you would think there's some regression back to his previous norms.


Unless they have some intel on where Pitts is likely to go, and they get them on the phone when that pick is on the clock, and offer Engram in a trade up scenario.
RE: RE: Engram just needs a special helmet that has the facemask  
chick310 : 4/15/2021 11:24 am : link
In comment 15221670 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15221540 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


and maybe a rim above the eyes that are slanted downward.

That way when a ball goes thru his hands and hits him in the head it deflects down towards the ground versus up in the air and intercepted.

Easy fix...



Ha ha, it’s like the flashing they put around your house windows to keep the water from leaking in.


Well done here
The Giants would have to give up too many draft picks  
fivehead : 4/15/2021 11:38 am : link
to entice a team into taking Engram.
God, I hope so.  
Red Dog : 4/15/2021 12:55 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: Daniel Jones threw 10 INT's last year.  
shyster : 4/15/2021 1:19 pm : link
In comment 15221587 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15221577 armstead98 said:


Quote:


In comment 15221487 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


6 of them bounced off Engram's hands.



Is this true!?


Yes. Look at Advanced Receiving and Rushing, 2020. Engram Stats Page, Pro Football Reference - ( New Window )


I've watched all ten of DJ's 2020 INTs and there were two that "bounced" off Engram: @ Eagles and vs Cowboys. One more @ Bears that might have grazed a fingertip as he was reaching up from the ground after having slipped.

The PFR stat is for "targets" not "attributed to." If TJ Watt jumps up and snags the ball at the LOS and Engram is ten yards downfield in the direction of the throw, he's the target, but not the cause.

The PFR target stat is also wrong, by their own play-by-play and as confirmed by video. Should be five, not six.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Daniel Jones threw 10 INT's last year.  
eric2425ny : 4/15/2021 1:22 pm : link
In comment 15221883 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 15221587 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


In comment 15221577 armstead98 said:


Quote:


In comment 15221487 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


6 of them bounced off Engram's hands.



Is this true!?


Yes. Look at Advanced Receiving and Rushing, 2020. Engram Stats Page, Pro Football Reference - ( New Window )



I've watched all ten of DJ's 2020 INTs and there were two that "bounced" off Engram: @ Eagles and vs Cowboys. One more @ Bears that might have grazed a fingertip as he was reaching up from the ground after having slipped.

The PFR stat is for "targets" not "attributed to." If TJ Watt jumps up and snags the ball at the LOS and Engram is ten yards downfield in the direction of the throw, he's the target, but not the cause.

The PFR target stat is also wrong, by their own play-by-play and as confirmed by video. Should be five, not six.


That’s still 5 too many picks caused by one non-QB. And he’s a TE, they are supposed to be safety valves, not turnover machines.
I think the appropriate term is “unload” or “give away” because  
Ivan15 : 4/15/2021 1:31 pm : link
I don’t think anyone is giving up any assets for Engram.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Daniel Jones threw 10 INT's last year.  
shyster : 4/15/2021 1:36 pm : link
In comment 15221889 eric2425ny said:
Quote:

That’s still 5 too many picks caused by one non-QB.


Again, the PFR stat is for "targets" not "caused". As I said about the TJ Watt play.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Daniel Jones threw 10 INT's last year.  
eric2425ny : 4/15/2021 1:41 pm : link
In comment 15221909 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 15221889 eric2425ny said:


Quote:



That’s still 5 too many picks caused by one non-QB.



Again, the PFR stat is for "targets" not "caused". As I said about the TJ Watt play.


Ah, I misread the last part of your post. I see what you are saying now. He bobbled up two, finger tipped one and was the target on two more. So basically he definitely caused two picks, likely caused the third and was targeted on the other two.

The picks are one thing, but the odd fumble in the Bengals game right before hitting the ground, the awful drop in Philly, and that jacked up handoff fumble in the 49ers game just douse gasoline on the fire in addition to those picks.
RE: Daniel Jones threw 10 INT's last year.  
Section331 : 4/15/2021 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15221487 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
6 of them bounced off Engram's hands.


That is not true. Not even close. Below is a link to every one of DJ's TO's. I hate to bring facts into the debate...

PITT (2 INT's): 1. TJ Watt jumps at the LOS to intercept, pass was to Shepard.

2. Bud Dupree hits DJ as he is rolling left, ball floats to the goal line (EE may have been the target, but hardly his fault).

CHI 3. EE stumbles out of his break, ball is intercepted, but it never touched his hands. You can blame EE here, but not for bad hands.

SF 4. Ball was thrown to EE, but was an awful throw, late and behind EE. EE never had a chance.

LAR 5. Throw to Slayton near the goal line, late.

WFT 6. DJ pressured, throws to Slayton in the EZ, picked off.

PHIL 7. A throw EE should have had. This INT is on him.

TB 8. Throws to Shepard (when Slayton was WIDE OPEN).

9. Under pressure, DJ throws late to Tate

DAL 10. Another on EE, should have caught it.

SO EE was the target on 6 INT's, but it is ridiculous to say that all 6 went off his hands. 2 did, a 3rd can be pinned on him because he slipped on his break.


DJ TO's - ( New Window )
Some of you guys are just nuts  
RollBlue : 4/15/2021 2:17 pm : link
odd fumble against Cincy? He was stretched out and about to hit the ground when a defended punched the ball out. Yes, he's been a disappointment, but he also made big catches that helped them win games, and was the ONLY guy teams needed to focus on - other teams said as much.

With Galloday, and maybe another weapon from the draft, I'd like to see how this offense goes this Fall with Engram a part of it.
It is a bit of hyperbole....  
Britt in VA : 4/15/2021 2:18 pm : link
but the point remains that Evan Engram was the cause or intended target of 6 INT's. 60%. 3 of which legitimately bounced off his hands.

That's not to mention egregious drops like the Philly game above.

So again, saying Engram bounced 6 picks into a defenders hands was hyperbole. But it's not far from the truth.
Hoping  
Thegratefulhead : 4/15/2021 2:18 pm : link
They can use him to move back into the first for a Tyron/Collins/Oweh.
RE: It is a bit of hyperbole....  
Section331 : 4/15/2021 2:22 pm : link
In comment 15221961 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
but the point remains that Evan Engram was the cause or intended target of 6 INT's. 60%. 3 of which legitimately bounced off his hands.

That's not to mention egregious drops like the Philly game above.

So again, saying Engram bounced 6 picks into a defenders hands was hyperbole. But it's not far from the truth.


I call bullshit on hyperbole, you reaffirmed it as fact to another poster.

2 bounced off his hands, you can argue that a 3rd was his fault (he slipped out of his break, which can happen to anyone). The other 3 are squarely on DJ, but you won't admit that.
RE: RE: It is a bit of hyperbole....  
Britt in VA : 4/15/2021 2:23 pm : link
In comment 15221965 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15221961 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


but the point remains that Evan Engram was the cause or intended target of 6 INT's. 60%. 3 of which legitimately bounced off his hands.

That's not to mention egregious drops like the Philly game above.

So again, saying Engram bounced 6 picks into a defenders hands was hyperbole. But it's not far from the truth.



I call bullshit on hyperbole, you reaffirmed it as fact to another poster.

2 bounced off his hands, you can argue that a 3rd was his fault (he slipped out of his break, which can happen to anyone). The other 3 are squarely on DJ, but you won't admit that.


And so did the dude right after me with a link to the stats.
I literally just admitted to calling my own statement hyperbole....  
Britt in VA : 4/15/2021 2:24 pm : link
.
That 6 out of 10 number has been widely discussed on this site.  
Britt in VA : 4/15/2021 2:28 pm : link
On social media, and in the regular media a bunch over the season, end of season, and now offseason.

I didn't make it up.
RE: I literally just admitted to calling my own statement hyperbole....  
Section331 : 4/15/2021 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15221968 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
.


You called it hyperbole AFTER I called you out on it. Sorry, I'm not giving you credit for that. You reiterated a lie when asked, and only when presented with video evidence did you backtrack.

Look, EE is a flawed player. So is DJ. It is fine to discuss either's shortcomings or blame them when it is deserved. But the outright hatred and misinfo on Engram by alleged Giant fans is bizarre. He is almost certainly going to be a Giant next season. Hopefully he has spent this offseason with the juggs gun at its highest speed.
I congratulated him on making the pro bowl.  
Britt in VA : 4/15/2021 2:30 pm : link
I wasn't one of the guys sh-tting on him in that thread, so no hatred from me.

But regardless, he had some really bad plays this year. Some that cost the team the game. So did Jones. But this thread is about Engram.
RE: RE: It is a bit of hyperbole....  
Jimmy Googs : 4/15/2021 2:35 pm : link
In comment 15221965 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15221961 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


but the point remains that Evan Engram was the cause or intended target of 6 INT's. 60%. 3 of which legitimately bounced off his hands.

That's not to mention egregious drops like the Philly game above.

So again, saying Engram bounced 6 picks into a defenders hands was hyperbole. But it's not far from the truth.



I call bullshit on hyperbole, you reaffirmed it as fact to another poster.

2 bounced off his hands, you can argue that a 3rd was his fault (he slipped out of his break, which can happen to anyone). The other 3 are squarely on DJ, but you won't admit that.


Looks like Engram isn't the only one dropping the ball...

:-)
RE: Some of you guys are just nuts  
eric2425ny : 4/15/2021 4:22 pm : link
In comment 15221959 RollBlue said:
Quote:
odd fumble against Cincy? He was stretched out and about to hit the ground when a defended punched the ball out. Yes, he's been a disappointment, but he also made big catches that helped them win games, and was the ONLY guy teams needed to focus on - other teams said as much.

With Galloday, and maybe another weapon from the draft, I'd like to see how this offense goes this Fall with Engram a part of it.


You’re right, he could have gotten it karate kicked out of his hands like Dion Lewis in the Arizona game lol.
RE: RE: Those inches are all around us...  
Route 9 : 4/15/2021 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15221411 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I still don't know how he dropped that.


Because he's trash and this should've never happened because he should've been long gone before this moment.

Then, guess what? He's put right back on the field with no consequences after one of his many, many mistakes.

Until Judge makes that decision, with Engram still on the team, he can fuck off.
How don’t y’all understand  
tyrik13 : 4/15/2021 5:19 pm : link
That Judge and Co love Engram, he’s not going anywhere. This is a topic that just needs to stop being brought up because it’s pointless.
RE: How don’t y’all understand  
Angel Eyes : 4/15/2021 5:22 pm : link
In comment 15222157 tyrik13 said:
Quote:
That Judge and Co love Engram, he’s not going anywhere. This is a topic that just needs to stop being brought up because it’s pointless.

Oh we know Judge and Co love Engram, just don’t understand why since he’s been a liability.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions