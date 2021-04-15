for display only
Riddick: DG’s hand is forced with Giants’ NFL Draft decision

Big Blue '56 : 7:42 am
Quote:


Louis Riddick said the Giants must get a player with the No. 11-overall pick in the NFL draft who will instantly hasten Daniel Jones’ development and markedly add to the win total for the 2021 season.


I think the clock has kind of been sped up on this regime and Dave in particular and so I think he knows he needs a guy who’s going to come in and have an impact,’’ Riddick, an analyst on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,’’ said on the “Giants Huddle” podcast.

“I think you will see that kind of affect his decision-making here, whereas at the beginning of his tenure he would have looked at it a little bit more organically and say ‘I’m just gonna take the best player.’ ’’

I can’t stress this enough, you have to factor in the human element of this, if you’re a general manager in Dave’s position and you haven’t had the kind of success that you want to have and you have pushed all your eggs in the Daniel Jones basket.

He is not a big believer in the defensive talent in this year’s draft; he is not sure any player on defense is worthy of a top-10 or top-12 pick. Thus, Riddick expects the Giants to select an offensive player at No. 11.

Riddick could envision a scenario in which the Giants choose from three players with that No. 11 pick: Alabama wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle and Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater.

Riddick views Slater as the best offensive lineman in the draft, largely because of his position flexibility: he can play tackle or guard.

As to the receivers, Riddick prefers Smith to Waddle, but this is more splitting hairs than vehement conviction. Waddle is the more explosive player — the closest thing to Tyreek Hill in this draft, Riddick said — but also has an injury history (he fractured his right ankle this past season). Smith has been the more productive receiver.






“Pushed all of your eggs in the Daniel Jones basket”  
ryanmkeane : 8:43 am : link
I fucking hate when people say this. Yeah, because we drafted him as our QB?? Because we we giving him 3+ years to develop?

What the fuck does that even mean.
Peppers  
ryanmkeane : 8:45 am : link
have you heard anything in regards to Parsons?
RE: “Pushed all of your eggs in the Daniel Jones basket”  
Bill L : 8:45 am : link
In comment 15222768 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I fucking hate when people say this. Yeah, because we drafted him as our QB?? Because we we giving him 3+ years to develop?

What the fuck does that even mean.

I wonder how many team in the NFL do *not* live or die by their QB? I would bet almost every team has put their eggs in their starting QB's basket.
RE: UgH, I hate that he listed Slater's number one trait  
Big Blue '56 : 8:46 am : link
In comment 15222767 Bill L said:
Quote:
as position flexibility. NOt that he's wrong.

But. really if you're going to pick a guy that high, it shouldn't be for position flexibility. It should be a guy that has such overwhelming talent that he get put in one place and stays there for life. If position flexibility is his primary virtue, then at the #11 spot, it is no virtue at all and, in fact, will never come into play.


Bill, I think that’s simply a bonus to have in your physical armamentarium, imv. If drafted, it will be for what he does BEST, imo
Hard to say the clock has been “sped up”  
Metnut : 8:46 am : link
It’s fucking year 4 here. Time to produce and stop putting up losing seasons. This is a results business. No one is entitled to a 5 year plan without showing progress.
RE: “Pushed all of your eggs in the Daniel Jones basket”  
UConn4523 : 8:49 am : link
In comment 15222768 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I fucking hate when people say this. Yeah, because we drafted him as our QB?? Because we we giving him 3+ years to develop?

What the fuck does that even mean.


Its one of many cool catch phrases to try and win arguments. DG hand picked Jones, kinda "no shit" that it needs to work out. And why wouldn't the Giants, or any other team with a young QB, want to get more weapons to help them succeed?

I got nothing out of Riddick's comments, just recycled ideas that we've all heard and know.
I think the Giants are already transitioning to O’Brien..  
Sean : 8:49 am : link
Gettleman will likely be moved to advisor, so I don’t see this massive pressure to make a short sighted pick.
RE: RE: UgH, I hate that he listed Slater's number one trait  
Bill L : 8:49 am : link
In comment 15222773 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15222767 Bill L said:


Quote:


as position flexibility. NOt that he's wrong.

But. really if you're going to pick a guy that high, it shouldn't be for position flexibility. It should be a guy that has such overwhelming talent that he get put in one place and stays there for life. If position flexibility is his primary virtue, then at the #11 spot, it is no virtue at all and, in fact, will never come into play.



Bill, I think that’s simply a bonus to have in your physical armamentarium, imv. If drafted, it will be for what he does BEST, imo


I feel like Reese drafted OL with a highlight being someone who could play multiple positions, as opposed to just picking the guy who maybe could only play tackle or only play guard but, my God, was he really really good at it.
Peppers  
JonC : 8:51 am : link
You're the first I've seen mention Parsons as a possibility, interesting and I hope it's real.
RE: I think the Giants are already transitioning to O’Brien..  
ryanmkeane : 8:54 am : link
In comment 15222776 Sean said:
Quote:
Gettleman will likely be moved to advisor, so I don’t see this massive pressure to make a short sighted pick.

Yep, that seems like the move
RE: “Pushed all of your eggs in the Daniel Jones basket”  
Jimmy Googs : 8:54 am : link
In comment 15222768 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I fucking hate when people say this. Yeah, because we drafted him as our QB?? Because we we giving him 3+ years to develop?

What the fuck does that even mean.


It is silly, but I guess basically referring to DG spending a lot in free agency to help his young QB out? What we got (finally) was a decent but very expensive WR that played 5 games last season and a 32-year Tight End that needs foot surgery.

I think we need more eggs and Easter is over...
Riddick  
Bernie : 8:55 am : link
Lost all credibility when he went all in on Haskins two years ago. A person who is supposedly GM material cannot take such a strong position on a player and be that wrong. Especially since there was plenty of debate about Haskins at the time. He should stick to his media gig.
Miami is about to put their eggs in Tua's basket  
UConn4523 : 9:01 am : link
with Pitts or chase. They will be doing it for Burrow. They gave Mayfield a brand new OL and 2 WR's and a TE. Are there any teams out there save for the Andrew Luck Colts where they didn't try to get them help?

I kinda wish someone just asked Riddick that.
RE: Peppers  
Peppers : 9:05 am : link
In comment 15222771 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
have you heard anything in regards to Parsons?


He has strong advocates.. He's certainly in the conversation at 11.
RE: Riddick  
Spider56 : 9:07 am : link
In comment 15222784 Bernie said:
Quote:
Lost all credibility when he went all in on Haskins two years ago. A person who is supposedly GM material cannot take such a strong position on a player and be that wrong. Especially since there was plenty of debate about Haskins at the time. He should stick to his media gig.


+1 ... this used to be known as ‘The Peter Principle’.
DG  
jc in c-ville : 9:08 am : link
Is not long for the GM role here and he knows it. Simply a combination of Judge having more say, age/ health and let’s not forget the Giants poor record under his watch. Personally, I think he gets shit on more than deserved but that comes with the job description.
One fallacy on BBI  
section125 : 9:16 am : link
that keeps coming up is that DG is trying to save his job. DG is 70 y/o. He does not want to be fired but he also does not want to do things only to save his job. I think he could give a rat's ass about making moves to "save" his job.
He wants to rebuild the Giants and that is the only thing he wants to do. So implying that DG will pick a player just to save his ass in total bullshit.

IMHO, of course.
RE: One fallacy on BBI  
Big Blue '56 : 9:17 am : link
In comment 15222805 section125 said:
Quote:
that keeps coming up is that DG is trying to save his job. DG is 70 y/o. He does not want to be fired but he also does not want to do things only to save his job. I think he could give a rat's ass about making moves to "save" his job.
He wants to rebuild the Giants and that is the only thing he wants to do. So implying that DG will pick a player just to save his ass in total bullshit.

IMHO, of course.


Agree with this
RE: Peppers  
Peppers : 9:17 am : link
In comment 15222780 JonC said:
Quote:
You're the first I've seen mention Parsons as a possibility, interesting and I hope it's real.


At first, a month or so ago, I was skeptical but the talk just hasn't gone away.
RE: RE: Peppers  
Big Blue '56 : 9:19 am : link
In comment 15222810 Peppers said:
Quote:
In comment 15222780 JonC said:


Quote:


You're the first I've seen mention Parsons as a possibility, interesting and I hope it's real.



At first, a month or so ago, I was skeptical but the talk just hasn't gone away.


No idea what went on, but If Judge has had a face to face with him, he knows of course whether MP has passed JJ’s litmus test
Peppers just made this thread great re Parsons  
Jim in Forest Hills : 9:24 am : link
As far as Riddick, watching the Giants podcast, he just came off as really negative towards the Giants. Schmeelk was either oblivious or just a pro but man I kind of wanted to grab him by the screen and give him a shake.
I understand the weapons priority perspective  
JonC : 9:24 am : link
but I think Parsons will make a bigger impact than the WRs, and I expect Smith to be gone before #11. Picking Waddle over Parsons doesn't compute for me.
RE: One fallacy on BBI  
Brown_Hornet : 9:25 am : link
In comment 15222805 section125 said:
Quote:
that keeps coming up is that DG is trying to save his job. DG is 70 y/o. He does not want to be fired but he also does not want to do things only to save his job. I think he could give a rat's ass about making moves to "save" his job.
He wants to rebuild the Giants and that is the only thing he wants to do. So implying that DG will pick a player just to save his ass in total bullshit.

IMHO, of course.
100%
Riddick might be right about 2021...  
Big Blue Blogger : 9:28 am : link
... but I think he’s misreading 2018. Whether or not Saquon Barkley was the best player in that Draft, he was by far the player most likely to have an immediate impact.
RE: RE: Peppers  
ryanmkeane : 9:29 am : link
In comment 15222795 Peppers said:
Quote:
In comment 15222771 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


have you heard anything in regards to Parsons?



He has strong advocates.. He's certainly in the conversation at 11.

wow....here we go
Getting too caught up in semantics on saving his job phrase.  
Jimmy Googs : 9:30 am : link
Simply put, DG doesn't want to be fired because he failed. And the clock is ticking, so immediate results are more important than longer term ones to DG's cause.
RE: Peppers just made this thread great re Parsons  
Klaatu : 9:30 am : link
In comment 15222820 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
As far as Riddick, watching the Giants podcast, he just came off as really negative towards the Giants. Schmeelk was either oblivious or just a pro but man I kind of wanted to grab him by the screen and give him a shake.


That was my impression, too. I got a very heavy "sour grapes" vibe from Riddick.
#11 boils down to 3 players for me  
Chris684 : 9:31 am : link
Smith, Parsons or Surtain.

Waddle doesn't excite me too much for some reason, maybe the injury.

If we can't get 1 of the 3 guys mentioned above, I'd prefer a trade back for someone like Toney, Collins or Ojulari.
RE: Riddick  
ryanmkeane : 9:32 am : link
In comment 15222784 Bernie said:
Quote:
Lost all credibility when he went all in on Haskins two years ago. A person who is supposedly GM material cannot take such a strong position on a player and be that wrong. Especially since there was plenty of debate about Haskins at the time. He should stick to his media gig.

yeah, he even went as far as to say that Haskins would be "far and away" the best QB from that draft....yikes
Riddick  
ShaunMorash : 9:32 am : link
To me, feels like a guy that will always have sour grapes about not getting this GM job. I am no DG defender but Riddick always sounds negative on DG decisions for bias reasons
RE: Getting too caught up in semantics on saving his job phrase.  
Klaatu : 9:35 am : link
In comment 15222832 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Simply put, DG doesn't want to be fired because he failed. And the clock is ticking, so immediate results are more important than longer term ones to DG's cause.


He wouldn't be human if he wasn't concerned about his legacy, and I agree...the clock is ticking. I'm sure he'd like to go out leaving the Giants in good shape. A contender, at least, if not completely championship-caliber.
it's sort of ironic  
ryanmkeane : 9:38 am : link
because when DG was hired and every year since, he has actually been very vocal about the fact that he is making the best decisions for NYG and he is trying to build the team and that it will take some time. This flies in the face of all the media reporters who want to say that this pick sucked, this pick was great. Baker is the only "really important" pick that DG has made thus far where you can absolutely say was awful, the other top picks are Barkley (rookie of the year, really good second season even with the injury, torn ACL), Hernandez (decent starter), Jones (still developing), Lawrence (if he makes the jump he's a pro bowler), Baker (awful), Thomas (developing), McKinney (developing)

So...it just sort of seems like the media people who think DG is somehow going to try to "save his job" this season have no idea what they are talking about. He has never made picks to do that.
RE: One fallacy on BBI  
Mike in NY : 9:38 am : link
In comment 15222805 section125 said:
Quote:
that keeps coming up is that DG is trying to save his job. DG is 70 y/o. He does not want to be fired but he also does not want to do things only to save his job. I think he could give a rat's ass about making moves to "save" his job.
He wants to rebuild the Giants and that is the only thing he wants to do. So implying that DG will pick a player just to save his ass in total bullshit.

IMHO, of course.


Not to mention that if you look at the people who have had beefs with Gettleman in the past it isn't coaching staff or other management folks, it were specific players. Gettleman will get exactly who his coach wants and does not have a problem being portrayed as the evil guy in the media. That gives coaches a lot of cover when they are fed up with a player.
and i'm not even trying to defend  
ryanmkeane : 9:39 am : link
DG here....but it's hilarious that John Lynch is NOW being called a top 5 GM....where were these rankings the first few years of Lynch's tenure when they went 6-10 and 4-12?
it just feels like  
ryanmkeane : 9:40 am : link
DG is called a shitty GM when all of the other GMs who did the same thing he's trying to do and ultimately succeeded, are now called brilliant
RE: it's sort of ironic  
Big Blue '56 : 9:41 am : link
In comment 15222844 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
because when DG was hired and every year since, he has actually been very vocal about the fact that he is making the best decisions for NYG and he is trying to build the team and that it will take some time. This flies in the face of all the media reporters who want to say that this pick sucked, this pick was great. Baker is the only "really important" pick that DG has made thus far where you can absolutely say was awful, the other top picks are Barkley (rookie of the year, really good second season even with the injury, torn ACL), Hernandez (decent starter), Jones (still developing), Lawrence (if he makes the jump he's a pro bowler), Baker (awful), Thomas (developing), McKinney (developing)

So...it just sort of seems like the media people who think DG is somehow going to try to "save his job" this season have no idea what they are talking about. He has never made picks to do that.


You mean the SAME media people who say you need about 3 years to KNOW how successful your drafted player can become (or not), that media?
Lynch's team  
JonC : 9:42 am : link
came this close to a SB win and still a loaded roster.

DG, eh, ...
RE: RE: Getting too caught up in semantics on saving his job phrase.  
Jimmy Googs : 9:42 am : link
In comment 15222841 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15222832 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


Simply put, DG doesn't want to be fired because he failed. And the clock is ticking, so immediate results are more important than longer term ones to DG's cause.



He wouldn't be human if he wasn't concerned about his legacy, and I agree...the clock is ticking. I'm sure he'd like to go out leaving the Giants in good shape. A contender, at least, if not completely championship-caliber.


Yeah, that's all. A winning season plus a playoff game may be all DG is reasonably looking for to retire feeling good about what he has left behind.

And I hope he gets there in 2021...
Not a fan of Riddick  
Giants : 9:43 am : link
Like all GMs DG has made some good moves and some bad. Just had a good FA. If he has a decent draft he will be around another two years
I think  
Pete in MD : 9:44 am : link
his opinion is totally wrong. The team did as much as they could with the resources available to be able to draft BPA. You can argue about the players they brought in all day but they made an effort to address weak areas.
Draft Slater at 11  
Earl the goat : 9:45 am : link
Put him at LG and your left side is set for 5-7 years
Draft WR at 2. Lots to choose from. Very deep
Rd 3. Draft a RG or Center. Aaron Banks or Trey Hill
Rd 4 draft a RB to compliment Barkley sermon or Stevenson
RD 6. ? Two Edges. Hope one pans out
RE: it just feels like  
Jimmy Googs : 9:46 am : link
In comment 15222852 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
DG is called a shitty GM when all of the other GMs who did the same thing he's trying to do and ultimately succeeded, are now called brilliant


Don't follow this thought Ryan. How is it the same thing if they succeeded and DG hasn't...even remotely?
ryanmkeane  
arniefez : 9:48 am : link
Your case to defend Gettleman is that John Lynch had two Gettleman years before his team went to the Super Bowl? Ok.
RE: “Pushed all of your eggs in the Daniel Jones basket”  
Scooter185 : 9:49 am : link
In comment 15222768 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I fucking hate when people say this. Yeah, because we drafted him as our QB?? Because we we giving him 3+ years to develop?

What the fuck does that even mean.


Because he'll be remembered solely for if he was right about Jones. It's more a legacy thing, his tenure as GM will be judged on that pick
Jimmy  
ryanmkeane : 9:50 am : link
because it took time with the others, that's why. Lynch and Beane needed a few years to put everything together.
RE: ryanmkeane  
ryanmkeane : 9:51 am : link
In comment 15222868 arniefez said:
Quote:
Your case to defend Gettleman is that John Lynch had two Gettleman years before his team went to the Super Bowl? Ok.

i'm not defending Gettleman, i'm saying media has a hard on for Lynch, and they had some really bad seasons before they put it all together (with a new coach as well)
RE: And if the Giants did hire  
Harvest Blend : 9:51 am : link
In comment 15222740 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
Riddick, he would have picked Haskins and the Giants would be fucked


Yikes.

I love this time of year but its things like that that make me take it all with a grain of salt.
RE: Jimmy  
eric2425ny : 9:52 am : link
In comment 15222872 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
because it took time with the others, that's why. Lynch and Beane needed a few years to put everything together.


Agreed Ryan. And let’s be honest, the 49ers still don’t have a QB. The one good year with Jimmy G looks like a mirage at this point. Good team, but haven’t won anything yet.
i really am not defending  
ryanmkeane : 9:54 am : link
DG so you guys need to chill. what i'm saying is....would it shock anyone if these same media people came out and said "wow Gettleman had a plan all along!" if we go 11-5?
RE: Jimmy  
Jimmy Googs : 9:54 am : link
In comment 15222872 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
because it took time with the others, that's why. Lynch and Beane needed a few years to put everything together.


Really? Just a heads up...you are about to go down a slippery slope here with respect to time, progress, expectations, etc.





