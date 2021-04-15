Riddick: DG’s hand is forced with Giants’ NFL Draft decision





Louis Riddick said the Giants must get a player with the No. 11-overall pick in the NFL draft who will instantly hasten Daniel Jones’ development and markedly add to the win total for the 2021 season.





I think the clock has kind of been sped up on this regime and Dave in particular and so I think he knows he needs a guy who’s going to come in and have an impact,’’ Riddick, an analyst on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,’’ said on the “Giants Huddle” podcast.



“I think you will see that kind of affect his decision-making here, whereas at the beginning of his tenure he would have looked at it a little bit more organically and say ‘I’m just gonna take the best player.’ ’’



I can’t stress this enough, you have to factor in the human element of this, if you’re a general manager in Dave’s position and you haven’t had the kind of success that you want to have and you have pushed all your eggs in the Daniel Jones basket.



He is not a big believer in the defensive talent in this year’s draft; he is not sure any player on defense is worthy of a top-10 or top-12 pick. Thus, Riddick expects the Giants to select an offensive player at No. 11.



Riddick could envision a scenario in which the Giants choose from three players with that No. 11 pick: Alabama wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle and Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater.



Riddick views Slater as the best offensive lineman in the draft, largely because of his position flexibility: he can play tackle or guard.



As to the receivers, Riddick prefers Smith to Waddle, but this is more splitting hairs than vehement conviction. Waddle is the more explosive player — the closest thing to Tyreek Hill in this draft, Riddick said — but also has an injury history (he fractured his right ankle this past season). Smith has been the more productive receiver.



