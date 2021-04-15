Riddick: DG’s hand is forced with Giants’ NFL Draft decision

|
|Quote:
|
Louis Riddick said the Giants must get a player with the No. 11-overall pick in the NFL draft who will instantly hasten Daniel Jones’ development and markedly add to the win total for the 2021 season.
I think the clock has kind of been sped up on this regime and Dave in particular and so I think he knows he needs a guy who’s going to come in and have an impact,’’ Riddick, an analyst on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,’’ said on the “Giants Huddle” podcast.
“I think you will see that kind of affect his decision-making here, whereas at the beginning of his tenure he would have looked at it a little bit more organically and say ‘I’m just gonna take the best player.’ ’’
I can’t stress this enough, you have to factor in the human element of this, if you’re a general manager in Dave’s position and you haven’t had the kind of success that you want to have and you have pushed all your eggs in the Daniel Jones basket.
He is not a big believer in the defensive talent in this year’s draft; he is not sure any player on defense is worthy of a top-10 or top-12 pick. Thus, Riddick expects the Giants to select an offensive player at No. 11.
Riddick could envision a scenario in which the Giants choose from three players with that No. 11 pick: Alabama wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle and Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater.
Riddick views Slater as the best offensive lineman in the draft, largely because of his position flexibility: he can play tackle or guard.
As to the receivers, Riddick prefers Smith to Waddle, but this is more splitting hairs than vehement conviction. Waddle is the more explosive player — the closest thing to Tyreek Hill in this draft, Riddick said — but also has an injury history (he fractured his right ankle this past season). Smith has been the more productive receiver.
What the fuck does that even mean.
What the fuck does that even mean.
I wonder how many team in the NFL do *not* live or die by their QB? I would bet almost every team has put their eggs in their starting QB's basket.
But. really if you're going to pick a guy that high, it shouldn't be for position flexibility. It should be a guy that has such overwhelming talent that he get put in one place and stays there for life. If position flexibility is his primary virtue, then at the #11 spot, it is no virtue at all and, in fact, will never come into play.
Bill, I think that’s simply a bonus to have in your physical armamentarium, imv. If drafted, it will be for what he does BEST, imo
What the fuck does that even mean.
Its one of many cool catch phrases to try and win arguments. DG hand picked Jones, kinda "no shit" that it needs to work out. And why wouldn't the Giants, or any other team with a young QB, want to get more weapons to help them succeed?
I got nothing out of Riddick's comments, just recycled ideas that we've all heard and know.
Quote:
as position flexibility. NOt that he's wrong.
But. really if you're going to pick a guy that high, it shouldn't be for position flexibility. It should be a guy that has such overwhelming talent that he get put in one place and stays there for life. If position flexibility is his primary virtue, then at the #11 spot, it is no virtue at all and, in fact, will never come into play.
Bill, I think that’s simply a bonus to have in your physical armamentarium, imv. If drafted, it will be for what he does BEST, imo
I feel like Reese drafted OL with a highlight being someone who could play multiple positions, as opposed to just picking the guy who maybe could only play tackle or only play guard but, my God, was he really really good at it.
Yep, that seems like the move
What the fuck does that even mean.
It is silly, but I guess basically referring to DG spending a lot in free agency to help his young QB out? What we got (finally) was a decent but very expensive WR that played 5 games last season and a 32-year Tight End that needs foot surgery.
I think we need more eggs and Easter is over...
I kinda wish someone just asked Riddick that.
He has strong advocates.. He's certainly in the conversation at 11.
+1 ... this used to be known as ‘The Peter Principle’.
He wants to rebuild the Giants and that is the only thing he wants to do. So implying that DG will pick a player just to save his ass in total bullshit.
IMHO, of course.
He wants to rebuild the Giants and that is the only thing he wants to do. So implying that DG will pick a player just to save his ass in total bullshit.
IMHO, of course.
Agree with this
At first, a month or so ago, I was skeptical but the talk just hasn't gone away.
Quote:
You're the first I've seen mention Parsons as a possibility, interesting and I hope it's real.
At first, a month or so ago, I was skeptical but the talk just hasn't gone away.
No idea what went on, but If Judge has had a face to face with him, he knows of course whether MP has passed JJ’s litmus test
He wants to rebuild the Giants and that is the only thing he wants to do. So implying that DG will pick a player just to save his ass in total bullshit.
IMHO, of course.
Quote:
have you heard anything in regards to Parsons?
He has strong advocates.. He's certainly in the conversation at 11.
wow....here we go
That was my impression, too. I got a very heavy "sour grapes" vibe from Riddick.
Waddle doesn't excite me too much for some reason, maybe the injury.
If we can't get 1 of the 3 guys mentioned above, I'd prefer a trade back for someone like Toney, Collins or Ojulari.
yeah, he even went as far as to say that Haskins would be "far and away" the best QB from that draft....yikes
He wouldn't be human if he wasn't concerned about his legacy, and I agree...the clock is ticking. I'm sure he'd like to go out leaving the Giants in good shape. A contender, at least, if not completely championship-caliber.
So...it just sort of seems like the media people who think DG is somehow going to try to "save his job" this season have no idea what they are talking about. He has never made picks to do that.
He wants to rebuild the Giants and that is the only thing he wants to do. So implying that DG will pick a player just to save his ass in total bullshit.
IMHO, of course.
Not to mention that if you look at the people who have had beefs with Gettleman in the past it isn't coaching staff or other management folks, it were specific players. Gettleman will get exactly who his coach wants and does not have a problem being portrayed as the evil guy in the media. That gives coaches a lot of cover when they are fed up with a player.
So...it just sort of seems like the media people who think DG is somehow going to try to "save his job" this season have no idea what they are talking about. He has never made picks to do that.
You mean the SAME media people who say you need about 3 years to KNOW how successful your drafted player can become (or not), that media?
DG, eh, ...
Quote:
Simply put, DG doesn't want to be fired because he failed. And the clock is ticking, so immediate results are more important than longer term ones to DG's cause.
He wouldn't be human if he wasn't concerned about his legacy, and I agree...the clock is ticking. I'm sure he'd like to go out leaving the Giants in good shape. A contender, at least, if not completely championship-caliber.
Yeah, that's all. A winning season plus a playoff game may be all DG is reasonably looking for to retire feeling good about what he has left behind.
And I hope he gets there in 2021...
Draft WR at 2. Lots to choose from. Very deep
Rd 3. Draft a RG or Center. Aaron Banks or Trey Hill
Rd 4 draft a RB to compliment Barkley sermon or Stevenson
RD 6. ? Two Edges. Hope one pans out
Don't follow this thought Ryan. How is it the same thing if they succeeded and DG hasn't...even remotely?
What the fuck does that even mean.
Because he'll be remembered solely for if he was right about Jones. It's more a legacy thing, his tenure as GM will be judged on that pick
i'm not defending Gettleman, i'm saying media has a hard on for Lynch, and they had some really bad seasons before they put it all together (with a new coach as well)
Yikes.
I love this time of year but its things like that that make me take it all with a grain of salt.
Agreed Ryan. And let’s be honest, the 49ers still don’t have a QB. The one good year with Jimmy G looks like a mirage at this point. Good team, but haven’t won anything yet.
Really? Just a heads up...you are about to go down a slippery slope here with respect to time, progress, expectations, etc.