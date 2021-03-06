for display only
Giants Holding Visit For DB Jason Mccourty

Mkdaman1818 : 4:10 pm
Per Ian
So who on the Giants roster  
Angel Eyes : 4:13 pm : link
Is on the chopping block to make room for him and the draft picks?
Sounds good to me  
crackerjack465 : 4:13 pm : link
Would give us a very deep CB unit and would most likely battle it at with Yiadom for CB 3/4
You can never have too many DBs?  
armstead98 : 4:13 pm : link
Seriously though, the depth would be great to have.
RE: So who on the Giants roster  
Big Blue '56 : 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15223347 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
Is on the chopping block to make room for him and the draft picks?


34 year’s old..Pass
years old  
Big Blue '56 : 4:14 pm : link
.
RE: RE: So who on the Giants roster  
Giants in 07 : 4:16 pm : link
In comment 15223350 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15223347 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


Is on the chopping block to make room for him and the draft picks?



34 year’s old..Pass


You wouldn't rather McCourty over Isaac Yiadom?
RE: So who on the Giants roster  
90.Cal : 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15223347 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
Is on the chopping block to make room for him and the draft picks?


Sam Beal and Issac Yiadom....
It’s been known for a few weeks  
Joe Beckwith : 4:20 pm : link
that there was ‘ mutual interest’.
My guess is McCourty was doing some shopping around, and found little to no other interest, while the Giants had preliminary $$$ talks with him and were shopping for cap space if his full availability became a reality and he passed the tryout and physical.
I imagine they want him for Special Teams  
OdellBeckhamJr : 4:25 pm : link
and veteran insurance if a starter in the secondary gets hurt
Great!  
Straw Hat : 4:26 pm : link
Get it done! Thats depth that’s hard to beat.
He wouldn’t be a starter unless  
Simms11 : 4:39 pm : link
someone gets hurt. Certainly would be nice depth, if he’s willing to come here as a back up.
RE: RE: So who on the Giants roster  
djm : 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15223350 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15223347 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


Is on the chopping block to make room for him and the draft picks?



34 year’s old..Pass


What if he has another good year in him? WHy pass? Our 4th corner is basically me. You don't want me as the 4th corner.
After accounting for the draft Giants have about $2.5 Million to spend  
guitarguybs12 : 4:48 pm : link
Of course, that leaves them with $0 in Top 51 space for the summer once all draft picks are signed.
Beal isn’t on the chopping block  
JohnB : 4:51 pm : link
His head is already rolling into the basket
RE: Beal isn’t on the chopping block  
Angel Eyes : 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15223392 JohnB said:
Quote:
His head is already rolling into the basket

If it is why don’t they say so?
I’d take him over Beal  
illmatic : 4:58 pm : link
any day of the week.
RE: I’d take him over Beal  
Sean : 5:06 pm : link
In comment 15223404 illmatic said:
Quote:
any day of the week.

+1
RE: Beal isn’t on the chopping block  
LeonBright45 : 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15223392 JohnB said:
Quote:
His head is already rolling into the basket


And why is that?? Have you seen any evidence or just some speculation in a news rag?
They may not cut Beal before camp because he is cheap  
Mike from Ohio : 5:22 pm : link
But there is virtually no way this guy makes the team. He hasn’t played since the late 80s and was nothing special when he did play.

Beal is a camp body at this point, nothing more.
RE: They may not cut Beal before camp because he is cheap  
LeonBright45 : 5:24 pm : link
In comment 15223436 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
But there is virtually no way this guy makes the team. He hasn’t played since the late 80s and was nothing special when he did play.

Beal is a camp body at this point, nothing more.


More ridiculous claims from someone well outside of the know.
He could be a  
MtDizzle : 5:35 pm : link
modern day RW McQuarters
RE: RE: They may not cut Beal before camp because he is cheap  
Angel Eyes : 5:35 pm : link
In comment 15223438 LeonBright45 said:
Quote:
In comment 15223436 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


But there is virtually no way this guy makes the team. He hasn’t played since the late 80s and was nothing special when he did play.

Beal is a camp body at this point, nothing more.



More ridiculous claims from someone well outside of the know.

Are you any more in the know than any of us?
Good place for McCourty to finish his career.  
Big Blue Blogger : 5:38 pm : link
He and his wife have deep connections in the area. Nice way to transition to NFL retirement.
Yep, what BBB said  
Jimmy Googs : 5:44 pm : link
and because they called Beal too, but he didn’t answer his phone...
Another Madison/McQuarters  
FranknWeezer : 5:48 pm : link
I'd be for this.
RE: RE: RE: So who on the Giants roster  
Big Blue '56 : 6:02 pm : link
In comment 15223384 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15223350 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15223347 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


Is on the chopping block to make room for him and the draft picks?



34 year’s old..Pass



What if he has another good year in him? WHy pass? Our 4th corner is basically me. You don't want me as the 4th corner.


We’ve been told by many on here that we have many holes, are not close to contending (as they dismiss winning our “weak” division as us not being real contenders) and only teams that are missing that one vet signing can sign a 34 year-old..

So, why bother signing him then?
You get the feeling the Giants  
mittenedman : 6:03 pm : link
have become a cool place to play again.
RE: Another Madison/McQuarters  
Klaatu : 6:12 pm : link
In comment 15223459 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
I'd be for this.


Or another Bethea, which would suck.
He played for 4 mil last year  
Chip : 6:14 pm : link
He is a winner.
He is at or close to the Vet minimum stage probably  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 6:29 pm : link
But that is still real money compared to the likely alternative...
I’d bring Beal to camp  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6:38 pm : link
Long shot but maybe he’s super motivated. If not you cut him.
RE: RE: Another Madison/McQuarters  
FranknWeezer : 6:39 pm : link
In comment 15223483 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15223459 FranknWeezer said:


Quote:


I'd be for this.



Or another Bethea, which would suck.


Or 'Burnt' Alexander. Touche.
He's not being asked to play a critical role  
csb : 6:41 pm : link
He's being asked to be a depth piece, contribute on ST and bring a winning and hard working mentality. I'm all for it. Amazing how much more depth this team has in the defensive backfield vs. 2018
Those defending Beal's position on the roster  
ColHowPepper : 6:45 pm : link
don't have much of a leg to stand on, or a head to stand on, and I like the RJ Sam Madison prism. I'd still rather sign the competent guard we all wanted Giants to sign, who's still out there, isn't he?

To me, that would really open up the draft to interesting picks.
The man is a football player and totally fundamentally sound  
gtt350 : 6:55 pm : link
sign him up.
He would be good in the  
ChicagoMarty : 7:11 pm : link
Safety room which is starting to look a little crowded
RE: Those defending Beal's position on the roster  
Klaatu : 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15223514 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
don't have much of a leg to stand on, or a head to stand on, and I like the RJ Sam Madison prism. I'd still rather sign the competent guard we all wanted Giants to sign, who's still out there, isn't he?

To me, that would really open up the draft to interesting picks.


Have you forgotten Zach Fulton?
RE: Those defending Beal's position on the roster  
MtDizzle : 7:26 pm : link
In comment 15223514 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
don't have much of a leg to stand on, or a head to stand on, and I like the RJ Sam Madison prism. I'd still rather sign the competent guard we all wanted Giants to sign, who's still out there, isn't he?

To me, that would really open up the draft to interesting picks.


Trai Turner?
why wouldn't you bring him in if the price is right?  
Bergen346 : 7:31 pm : link
cant imagine he'd cost much, and like Logan Ryan he can bring veteran leadership to what is a very young group on the whole.
RE: RE: Another Madison/McQuarters  
shocktheworld : 7:44 pm : link
In comment 15223483 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15223459 FranknWeezer said:


Quote:


I'd be for this.



Or another Bethea, which would suck.


My thoughts exactly
