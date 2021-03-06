Giants Holding Visit For DB Jason Mccourty

that there was ‘ mutual interest’.
My guess is McCourty was doing some shopping around, and found little to no other interest, while the Giants had preliminary $$$ talks with him and were shopping for cap space if his full availability became a reality and he passed the tryout and physical.
Is on the chopping block to make room for him and the draft picks?
34 year’s old..Pass
What if he has another good year in him? WHy pass? Our 4th corner is basically me. You don't want me as the 4th corner.
We’ve been told by many on here that we have many holes, are not close to contending (as they dismiss winning our “weak” division as us not being real contenders) and only teams that are missing that one vet signing can sign a 34 year-old..
don't have much of a leg to stand on, or a head to stand on, and I like the RJ Sam Madison prism. I'd still rather sign the competent guard we all wanted Giants to sign, who's still out there, isn't he?
To me, that would really open up the draft to interesting picks.
The man is a football player and totally fundamentally sound
Trai Turner?
why wouldn't you bring him in if the price is right?
Quote:
You wouldn't rather McCourty over Isaac Yiadom?
Sam Beal and Issac Yiadom....
Quote:
If it is why don’t they say so?
+1
And why is that?? Have you seen any evidence or just some speculation in a news rag?
Beal is a camp body at this point, nothing more.
More ridiculous claims from someone well outside of the know.
Quote:
But there is virtually no way this guy makes the team. He hasn’t played since the late 80s and was nothing special when he did play.
Are you any more in the know than any of us?
Quote:
In comment 15223347 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
So, why bother signing him then?
Or another Bethea, which would suck.
Quote:
I'd be for this.
Or 'Burnt' Alexander. Touche.
Have you forgotten Zach Fulton?
Trai Turner?
Quote:
I'd be for this.
My thoughts exactly