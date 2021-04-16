for display only
Vacchiano: Sources say Giants leaning towards ER over WR

jeff57 : 4/16/2021 9:16 pm
At 11. FWIW.

Nothing is set in stone with two weeks to go until the draft, but multiple NFL sources told SNY they sensed that the Giants were leaning towards taking a pass rusher in the first round of the draft. Whether they really would pass on Smith and Waddle isn’t completely clear, but one source said the Giants have “done a lot of work on” the top edge rushers who could go in Round 1.

They are believed to be particularly high on Michigan’s Kwity Paye and Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari, but Miami’s Jaelan Phillips and Gregory Rousseau and even Penn State’s Jayson Oweh could be in the mix, especially if the Giants do something GM Dave Gettleman has never done -- trade down.
Sorry Raaaaalph  
Bricktop : 4/16/2021 9:40 pm : link
Not clicking. Bye Felicia.
They have too  
Dankbeerman : 4/16/2021 9:40 pm : link
do a lot of work on the edge rushers because there is not a clear cut order among them.

They either assume Smith and Waddle will be gone by 11 or they know they would take either if avaiable.

That could have been figured out a month ago. The work needs to be done on what to do at 11 if they arent there. and more importantly how far they can move and get the guy they want.

Might Make Sense  
Samiam : 4/16/2021 9:40 pm : link
I hope it’s not a reach if they go edge. Reason why it might make sense is that one of the first free agents they tried to sign was Leonard Floyd and they made a substantial offer. Wonder if they had signed Floyd, who would they have not signed. That said, it would not surprise me if they went edge. Hope it’s not a reach
We probably  
GoDeep13 : 4/16/2021 9:42 pm : link
Pass on Jackson and are looking at drafting either Surtain or Horn.
It’s the lying season..  
Giant John : 4/16/2021 9:45 pm : link
Giants are playing the game don’t ya know.
I think Paye will be the pick  
gameday555 : 4/16/2021 9:51 pm : link
...and I don't see them trading back to get him. The giants took a big swing at Leonard Floyd and missed. Clearly they view ER as a huge (if not primary) need. At 11 they're almost definitely going to be able to select their #1 pass rusher in the entire class. I don't see ultra conservative, job-on-the-line Gettleman "risking" that in a trade down.
All you have to do is re-read the first sentence..ANY OF US COULD  
Big Blue '56 : 4/16/2021 9:51 pm : link
HAVE WRITTEN THIS:


Quote:


Nothing is set in stone with two weeks to go until the draft, but multiple NFL sources told SNY they sensed that the Giants were leaning towards taking a pass rusher in the first round of the draft.



So this is the news:

1-“Nothing is set in stone.”

2-“Multiple sources..........SENSED that the Giants were LEANING..”


Alrighty then

RE: There you go,  
jhibb : 4/16/2021 9:51 pm : link
In comment 15223611 section125 said:
Quote:
they mention all the top ER prospects...click bait nonsense.


Yep.

But they've “done a lot of work on" the edge rushers! I'd be shocked (and very disappointed) if there were any position group outside of K/P that they haven't done a lot of work on.
Ojulari I’m putting my money on  
Gvp_nyc5boros : 4/16/2021 10:20 pm : link
That’s if Slater is not available. Giants will have the first pick of any pass rusher. Jaelen Phillips is a close second followed by Kwity. Oweh is too much a risk so they would give him a second round grade.
RE: RE: ...  
Judge_and_Jury : 4/16/2021 10:27 pm : link
In comment 15223630 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 15223624 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


If Smith is there @ 11, no chance Giants pass on him.

Absolutely zero chance we pass on Smith. Period.


Does Waddle move the needle enough to keep us from picking Paye?
I thin Ojulari is more likely than Paye  
Rjanyg : 4/16/2021 10:31 pm : link
Better fit. Both great players. I’d rather have Parsons.
RE: I lean toward the upside of Jaelan  
dk in TX : 4/16/2021 10:36 pm : link
In comment 15223614 Producer said:
Quote:
Phillips, if we have to go EDGE at 11.


How do you spell DAVID WILSON?🤔🤔
RE: RE: ...  
Giantsfan79 : 4/16/2021 10:45 pm : link
In comment 15223630 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 15223624 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


If Smith is there @ 11, no chance Giants pass on him.

Absolutely zero chance we pass on Smith. Period.


how many Giant drafts have you seen? If it's greater than zero, you'd know there is absolutely a chance the Giants would pass on Smith to draft an edge prospect. The NYG have made poor draft decisions in the past and can easily do it again.
Paye  
mphbullet36 : 4/16/2021 10:49 pm : link
Would be such and underwhelming pick for me. I don't want another d-lineman who best trait is "run stopping" d-lineman. I get stopping the run but if your picking a player that high they need to be disruptive in the pass game and he is not that. He doesn't have explosive edge rushing defensive skills. If you going edge get someone that can get to the passer.
13 more days and lots of rumors......  
Simms11 : 4/16/2021 10:50 pm : link
If the Giants can trade down, it’s almost a certainty that they’ll draft ER. If they remain at #11 anything is fair game IMO. BPA will not be an ER at that point.
Meh  
jc in c-ville : 4/16/2021 11:10 pm : link
Is JJ and DG having 3 somes with the media? I heard this and I heard that. When you pick 11, everything changes with one or two picks for desperate QB trade ups. Always a holy shit pick that changes everything .
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Milton : 4/16/2021 11:54 pm : link
In comment 15223690 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
How many Giant drafts have you seen? If it's greater than zero, you'd know there is absolutely a chance the Giants would pass on Smith to draft an edge prospect. The NYG have made poor draft decisions in the past and can easily do it again.
That's true of every team in the NFL. And it's also possible that selecting Smith could turn out to be one of those "poor draft decisions" you are referring to. Nobody has a crystal ball. Only thing we know for sure is that the Giants will be making the pick based on a helluva lot more knowledge of the prospects than anyone on BBI.
honestly I think most of the people crapping on Paye  
blueblood : 12:37 am : link
havent seen one clip of him playing. Check Sy'56 edge listing.. go watch Voch Lombardi on youtube... Paye ran something like a 6.31-6.41 three cone.. dude can move.. and has a motor..

Many people have him in the 12-15 range.. not very far from 11. Wouldn't surprise me at all if he is the pick. not my first choice.. I would prefer Waddle/Slater... but wouldn't shock me at all.
Can't get any more definative than this -  
short lease : 1:53 am : link

" but multiple NFL sources told SNY they sensed that the Giants were leaning towards"
Wasn’t there an asshat who essentially said exactly this  
bhill410 : 6:54 am : link
Two to three weeks ago?
If anyone wants to trade up  
DavidinBMNY : 7:05 am : link
And the Giants do drop down and get some extra picks, they probably could get 2 Edge prospect (rd 1, rd 2) IOL rd 3, and still get a decent WR after that.

That would be my dream non football expert draft of , "building the roster through the draft" since Edge is so hard to find in FA or they cost $20mm and the highest drafted Edge we have is Carter I believe and he is coming off a significant injury and it would be a surprise if he was able to come back yr 1 at same level as pre-injury. Our Edge position is the worst in the league.

Even if they don't trade down, which is what history indicates, If you look at over all resource allocation purely to Edge, out of every position on the roster you could argue it's the least invested in. (3 Carter, 4 Ximenes, 7 Coughlin 7 and 2 day 3 FA's). I'm pretty positive outside of a healthy Carter none on our Edge players would start for any other NFL team.

If they Picked Paye at 11 I woudn't throw the remote.



RE: All you have to do is re-read the first sentence..ANY OF US COULD  
robbieballs2003 : 7:19 am : link
In comment 15223656 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
HAVE WRITTEN THIS:




Quote:




Nothing is set in stone with two weeks to go until the draft, but multiple NFL sources told SNY they sensed that the Giants were leaning towards taking a pass rusher in the first round of the draft.





So this is the news:

1-“Nothing is set in stone.”

2-“Multiple sources..........SENSED that the Giants were LEANING..”


Alrighty then


You forgot one thing... "NFL sources".

It is clear that nothing is being leaked to our writers from the team itself. These are outside opinions by who? NFL management types or NFL reporters? An NFL source can be a lot of different people of all different jobs.

I get it. These writers have to put something out there. But we as fans have to understand what it means. They are doing their job the best they can with the information they have. But it is the ones that come off like they know things when they don't.

My biggest problem is just what journalism has become nowadays. I've stated this before but I absolutely despise rankings and top 10 lists or whatever. The other thing is predictions. Holy shit, I don't care about predictions. It is the main reason I can't watch most talking heads. The best shows are the ones where people breakdown the game. NFL Matchup was good. NFL Playbook was good. Baldy's Breakdowns are fantastic. People are gravitating towards Skinner. The problem is the market isn't big enough for these types of shows/clips. People can learn more from one Baldy Breakdown than a whole year of pre game shows. Does anybody care what Frank Caliendo's record is in picking games?
What a mistake  
Earl the goat : 7:23 am : link
Go Slater or Sewell and if not there trade down
Get additional draft capital and you can get great Edge and WR talent in second round

Need to bolster OLine NOW
RE: RE: All you have to do is re-read the first sentence..ANY OF US COULD  
shyster : 7:47 am : link
In comment 15223849 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:



You forgot one thing... "NFL sources".

It is clear that nothing is being leaked to our writers from the team itself. These are outside opinions by who? NFL management types or NFL reporters? An NFL source can be a lot of different people of all different jobs.



"NFL sources" is polite code language reporters use to avoid directly saying that they are getting leaks from within the team they cover. Kim Jones used the same code label for her sources in her own recent report.

You can doubt the quality of the information but, yes, RV and Jones are getting info from inside. It's their jobs. They cultivate contacts over a period of years.

People leak because having information that other people want makes them feel important.
RE: RE: RE: All you have to do is re-read the first sentence..ANY OF US COULD  
robbieballs2003 : 7:54 am : link
In comment 15223861 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 15223849 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:





You forgot one thing... "NFL sources".

It is clear that nothing is being leaked to our writers from the team itself. These are outside opinions by who? NFL management types or NFL reporters? An NFL source can be a lot of different people of all different jobs.





"NFL sources" is polite code language reporters use to avoid directly saying that they are getting leaks from within the team they cover. Kim Jones used the same code label for her sources in her own recent report.

You can doubt the quality of the information but, yes, RV and Jones are getting info from inside. It's their jobs. They cultivate contacts over a period of years.

People leak because having information that other people want makes them feel important.


I completely disagree. Not one of our writers has gotten anything this offseason. And, quite honestly, since Gettleman arrived. All of our writers were waiting for someone like Josina to write something and then they immediately after start saying similar things. If they are getting any information now it is false info imo.
Look at what Raanan has done recently.  
robbieballs2003 : 7:55 am : link
He has quoted what other teams think about the Giants. I'm fine with that. Just be honest about where it is coming from (not necessarily a specific name but clear it isn't from the Giants).
Well, that's it then...  
Jimmy Googs : 7:59 am : link
The Giants are locked in at Edge Rusher for Round One.
That article is all over the place  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8:23 am : link
pretty much useless. We know the Giants have been at pro days watching edge players. But as always, the Giants tend to do the most work on the players they are most uncertain about. The one thing that doesn't seem to be a part of the Joe Judge regime -- is leaks. This is all supposition and projections.
Nothing has changed - it's pretty simple  
stoneman : 9:02 am : link
Order of selection/probability

1) Pitts/Chase - definitely gone by 10
2) Smith/Waddle - most likely gone by 10, Waddle may be off due to not running
3) Defense - Edge/CB/LB - several possibilities, all will be there at 11

The only thing that has probably changed is that they think Smith will be gone by 11 now - their internal mocks.
We know almost nothing real leaks from the Giants  
BillT : 9:13 am : link
This is speculation or smoke.
I'll say this  
JonC : 9:16 am : link
At this point RV has gotten similar info to me, Rico, etc here on the forum.


The key is picking #11 it's a bit harder to discern who they will actually pick. Whereas it's pretty clear we know the approx 5 prospects the Giants pick will come from. Not sure how much more accurate you expect right now.
The one thing still unclear is  
JonC : 9:17 am : link
will they actually go ER over WR if Smith or Waddle are available, that key info has not gotten out.
RE: The one thing still unclear is  
Judge_and_Jury : 9:18 am : link
In comment 15223927 JonC said:
Quote:
will they actually go ER over WR if Smith or Waddle are available, that key info has not gotten out.


According to Godeep they would definitely take Smith if he's there.
I think it’s smoke.......  
Simms11 : 9:19 am : link
I can’t believe the Giants would not go BPA at #11 and that’s certainly not going to be Edge Rusher. If they move down and obtain more draft capital, then I could see them grabbing an Edge there. That would be the wise move. I think they’re going to try to keep Philly from jumping back over them to grab one of the WRs that they desire, hence the smoke. Just my opinion.
I think they would pick Smith  
JonC : 9:30 am : link
.
I’m not enamored with any  
JoeyBigBlue : 9:39 am : link
Of the Edge prospects quite honestly, but unless you Chase or Smith is there at 11, you pass on the WR. You take the Edge player you feel is the best prospect.
RE: I'll say this  
Judge_and_Jury : 9:40 am : link
In comment 15223923 JonC said:
Quote:
At this point RV has gotten similar info to me, Rico, etc here on the forum.


The key is picking #11 it's a bit harder to discern who they will actually pick. Whereas it's pretty clear we know the approx 5 prospects the Giants pick will come from. Not sure how much more accurate you expect right now.


Based on piecing together what we've been hearing a guess to what their board may look like:

Row #1:
Chase, Pitts, Smith , Sewell (***any of these guys drop to 11 they are the pick in order you see listed)

Row #2:
Paye, Ojulari, Waddle, Surtain (no tier 1 then its likely Edge possibly even over Waddle/Surtain)

Row #3:
Horn, Slater, Teven Jenkins, Jayson Oweh
RE: I think they would pick Smith  
Judge_and_Jury : 9:43 am : link
In comment 15223938 JonC said:
Quote:
.


I would hope so. I can see Kwity if a blue chip doesn't drop but not if he does . Sewell needs to be in that list over Paye/Oju too.
There’s the one thing I see  
Sammo85 : 9:59 am : link
in looking at this ER crop, there’s good talent available in the 2nd and 3rd round tier and based on the kind of player we are seeing for this defense I would prefer taking a guy there.

I see some WR talent there too but Smith is a different prospect if he’s at 11.

While Slater doesn’t look like a Gettleman type of OL, I wonder if there’s a bunch of scouts and coaches pushing him. I agree with JonC when earlier I had heard Giants wouldn’t consider him or OL but his name has been coming up a lot lately inside inner circles and rumblings rather than just lazy mock drafts.
---  
Peppers : 10:37 am : link
They've done their due diligence. That doesn't mean they'll be drafting one at 11 and it doesn't mean they have intentions of trading back. They're building their board and preparing for all scenarios just like every other team.
Judge and Jury  
cosmicj : 11:11 am : link
Is Olujari really in that second band? I’m wondering if there should be a 2a and 2b.

Waddle’s injury is a bit of a mystery. That YouTube video of the sports medicine doctor evaluating the prospects made it seem like Waddles injury was not a serious long term concern. Then the guy doesn’t run at his pro day.
RE: They have too  
Zeke's Alibi : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15223646 Dankbeerman said:
Quote:
do a lot of work on the edge rushers because there is not a clear cut order among them.

They either assume Smith and Waddle will be gone by 11 or they know they would take either if avaiable.

That could have been figured out a month ago. The work needs to be done on what to do at 11 if they arent there. and more importantly how far they can move and get the guy they want.


Yeah I don't know how you go from "they are looking a ton at edge rushers" to automatically considering because of what's going on at 11. Based on what we've received so far it seems like they have the skill guys in another level. I think they are looking a ton at edge because teams are going to have them all over the place, so I could certainly see them doing all this research for our second-round pick with a possible trade up if needed.

I think this year there are going to be a ton of teams really excited about who they got in the second and third rounds. Of course, only time will tell who is justified in their excitement.
Paye has grown on me  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 12:30 pm : link
I would be “ok” with him. He’s a unique athlete who can be used in a variety of ways.

That being said, the more I watch and read about these prospects, the more I agree with Chris Collinsworth who called Jaelan Phillips “the best defensive player in the draft, and it isn’t close”. The risk is obvious but the reward is just so damn high there. If the Giants were to go Edge, Phillips is the guy I really want.
After reading Sy’s write up on Paye..  
Sean : 1:07 pm : link
I have a feeling the coaches will love him. Gut tells me he’s the pick.
RE: Paye has grown on me  
Zeke's Alibi : 1:18 pm : link
In comment 15224041 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
I would be “ok” with him. He’s a unique athlete who can be used in a variety of ways.

That being said, the more I watch and read about these prospects, the more I agree with Chris Collinsworth who called Jaelan Phillips “the best defensive player in the draft, and it isn’t close”. The risk is obvious but the reward is just so damn high there. If the Giants were to go Edge, Phillips is the guy I really want.


Yeah I think we'll be some of the few people here that won't flip shit if we go Phillips at 11. In fact, the more I think about it, the more I want it to be him over Paye, if Pitts, Smith, and Sewell are off the board. I'm not concerned about his concussion history because that's most likely a second contract issue. We have a window with a rookie QB and he'll come in and make an impact right away and can develop into a top edge.

And as far as his commitment, I like this quote He tried working for his dad’s law firm. All 6-foot-6 and a dwindling 230 pounds of him dressed in business casual attire and redacted documents. “Boring.” Then came applications on Jobs.com and Indeed in search of something else. He landed an internship at iHeartRadio. He wrote blog posts and helped set up for shows at Six Flags. “I was like, ‘I was freaking making sacks against Texas A&M last year and now I’m cleaning up trash. Yo, this is whack.’”

This sounds like a guy that wants the glory, not just the money.

I ve heard a few minutes mocks  
joeinpa : 1:21 pm : link
Where 4 playmakers and 2 tackles are gone by 11.

Were that to happen it would more than likely be a choice between Surtain, Parsons, or edge.

Hard to imagine Giants have edge rated above either of those guys.
RE: RE: Paye has grown on me  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 1:55 pm : link
In comment 15224062 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15224041 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:


Quote:


I would be “ok” with him. He’s a unique athlete who can be used in a variety of ways.

That being said, the more I watch and read about these prospects, the more I agree with Chris Collinsworth who called Jaelan Phillips “the best defensive player in the draft, and it isn’t close”. The risk is obvious but the reward is just so damn high there. If the Giants were to go Edge, Phillips is the guy I really want.



Yeah I think we'll be some of the few people here that won't flip shit if we go Phillips at 11. In fact, the more I think about it, the more I want it to be him over Paye, if Pitts, Smith, and Sewell are off the board. I'm not concerned about his concussion history because that's most likely a second contract issue. We have a window with a rookie QB and he'll come in and make an impact right away and can develop into a top edge.

And as far as his commitment, I like this quote He tried working for his dad’s law firm. All 6-foot-6 and a dwindling 230 pounds of him dressed in business casual attire and redacted documents. “Boring.” Then came applications on Jobs.com and Indeed in search of something else. He landed an internship at iHeartRadio. He wrote blog posts and helped set up for shows at Six Flags. “I was like, ‘I was freaking making sacks against Texas A&M last year and now I’m cleaning up trash. Yo, this is whack.’”

This sounds like a guy that wants the glory, not just the money.


I think he easily had the most “Franchise player” potential out of the front 7 players in this draft. I think Parsons is the next closest but he’s a more scheme-dependent player whose potential will really depend on which team drafts him and how they’ll use him. Paye and Ojulari both feel like versatile pieces rather than true game changers. Surtain and Horn both have Pro Bowl CB potential too though, Horn probably a little bit higher ceiling.

And the second contract issue is how I feel too. Could his career be derailed after one year? Absolutely, that’s the risk. But I think the odds are good for him to be healthy through his first contract.

His on field stuff is just so damn good. The only negatives is that he only did it 1 year, which is something that could be said about a few prospects, and that his power game is only good not great. He just has all the tools imaginable to be an impact edge rusher, and his size/quickness/fluidity leads you to believe he will be versatile on the next level.

I think Devonta Smith and Slater are the only two guys I’d take over him at 11 among them guys projected to be drafted in our range. I’d honestly want to take him over Waddle.
RE: RE: RE: Paye has grown on me  
Judge_and_Jury : 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15224080 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
In comment 15224062 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


In comment 15224041 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:


Quote:


I would be “ok” with him. He’s a unique athlete who can be used in a variety of ways.

That being said, the more I watch and read about these prospects, the more I agree with Chris Collinsworth who called Jaelan Phillips “the best defensive player in the draft, and it isn’t close”. The risk is obvious but the reward is just so damn high there. If the Giants were to go Edge, Phillips is the guy I really want.



Yeah I think we'll be some of the few people here that won't flip shit if we go Phillips at 11. In fact, the more I think about it, the more I want it to be him over Paye, if Pitts, Smith, and Sewell are off the board. I'm not concerned about his concussion history because that's most likely a second contract issue. We have a window with a rookie QB and he'll come in and make an impact right away and can develop into a top edge.

And as far as his commitment, I like this quote He tried working for his dad’s law firm. All 6-foot-6 and a dwindling 230 pounds of him dressed in business casual attire and redacted documents. “Boring.” Then came applications on Jobs.com and Indeed in search of something else. He landed an internship at iHeartRadio. He wrote blog posts and helped set up for shows at Six Flags. “I was like, ‘I was freaking making sacks against Texas A&M last year and now I’m cleaning up trash. Yo, this is whack.’”

This sounds like a guy that wants the glory, not just the money.




I think he easily had the most “Franchise player” potential out of the front 7 players in this draft. I think Parsons is the next closest but he’s a more scheme-dependent player whose potential will really depend on which team drafts him and how they’ll use him. Paye and Ojulari both feel like versatile pieces rather than true game changers. Surtain and Horn both have Pro Bowl CB potential too though, Horn probably a little bit higher ceiling.

And the second contract issue is how I feel too. Could his career be derailed after one year? Absolutely, that’s the risk. But I think the odds are good for him to be healthy through his first contract.

His on field stuff is just so damn good. The only negatives is that he only did it 1 year, which is something that could be said about a few prospects, and that his power game is only good not great. He just has all the tools imaginable to be an impact edge rusher, and his size/quickness/fluidity leads you to believe he will be versatile on the next level.

I think Devonta Smith and Slater are the only two guys I’d take over him at 11 among them guys projected to be drafted in our range. I’d honestly want to take him over Waddle.


On a tradedown if the top 4 pass catchers are gone and Sewell at 11, Id be fine with Phillips. If we trade back to 15-16 we could choose one of Phillips, Paye, Ojulari, Teven Jenkins, Alijah Vera-Tucker or Slater. One or more of those guys definitely makes it to 15-16 .
RE: Judge and Jury  
Judge_and_Jury : 4:43 pm : link
In comment 15224003 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Is Olujari really in that second band? I’m wondering if there should be a 2a and 2b.

Waddle’s injury is a bit of a mystery. That YouTube video of the sports medicine doctor evaluating the prospects made it seem like Waddles injury was not a serious long term concern. Then the guy doesn’t run at his pro day.


Oju is certainly not with the top 3 pass catchers and Sewell.
I think Kiper nailed it  
Ike#88 : 6:36 pm : link
if there is a great O-line prospect at 11 you take him. Waddle being there would make it a tough choice but we put big money into Galloway. The o-line has to get fixed or we are wasting Jones and Barkley and Galloway. Edge rusher would be 2nd or 3rd round choice. Judge should be able to evaluate who has potential to make an impact at edge rusher on the pro level being picked outside the first round. I don't trust Gettleman to be able to do that.
