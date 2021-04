Vacchiano: Sources say Giants leaning towards ER over WR

At 11. FWIW.Nothing is set in stone with two weeks to go until the draft, but multiple NFL sources told SNY they sensed that the Giants were leaning towards taking a pass rusher in the first round of the draft. Whether they really would pass on Smith and Waddle isn’t completely clear, but one source said the Giants have “done a lot of work on” the top edge rushers who could go in Round 1.They are believed to be particularly high on Michigan’s Kwity Paye and Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari, but Miami’s Jaelan Phillips and Gregory Rousseau and even Penn State’s Jayson Oweh could be in the mix, especially if the Giants do something GM Dave Gettleman has never done -- trade down. Link - ( New Window