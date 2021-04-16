Vacchiano: Sources say Giants leaning towards ER over WR

At 11. FWIW.
Nothing is set in stone with two weeks to go until the draft, but multiple NFL sources told SNY they sensed that the Giants were leaning towards taking a pass rusher in the first round of the draft. Whether they really would pass on Smith and Waddle isn’t completely clear, but one source said the Giants have “done a lot of work on” the top edge rushers who could go in Round 1.
They are believed to be particularly high on Michigan’s Kwity Paye and Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari, but Miami’s Jaelan Phillips and Gregory Rousseau and even Penn State’s Jayson Oweh could be in the mix, especially if the Giants do something GM Dave Gettleman has never done -- trade down. Link
They either assume Smith and Waddle will be gone by 11 or they know they would take either if avaiable.
That could have been figured out a month ago. The work needs to be done on what to do at 11 if they arent there. and more importantly how far they can move and get the guy they want.
So this is the news:
Alrighty then
Yep.
But they've “done a lot of work on" the edge rushers! I'd be shocked (and very disappointed) if there were any position group outside of K/P that they haven't done a lot of work on.
Absolutely zero chance we pass on Smith. Period.
Does Waddle move the needle enough to keep us from picking Paye?
How do you spell DAVID WILSON?🤔🤔
how many Giant drafts have you seen? If it's greater than zero, you'd know there is absolutely a chance the Giants would pass on Smith to draft an edge prospect. The NYG have made poor draft decisions in the past and can easily do it again.
Many people have him in the 12-15 range.. not very far from 11. Wouldn't surprise me at all if he is the pick. not my first choice.. I would prefer Waddle/Slater... but wouldn't shock me at all.
" but multiple NFL sources told SNY they sensed that the Giants were leaning towards"
That would be my dream non football expert draft of , "building the roster through the draft" since Edge is so hard to find in FA or they cost $20mm and the highest drafted Edge we have is Carter I believe and he is coming off a significant injury and it would be a surprise if he was able to come back yr 1 at same level as pre-injury. Our Edge position is the worst in the league.
Even if they don't trade down, which is what history indicates, If you look at over all resource allocation purely to Edge, out of every position on the roster you could argue it's the least invested in. (3 Carter, 4 Ximenes, 7 Coughlin 7 and 2 day 3 FA's). I'm pretty positive outside of a healthy Carter none on our Edge players would start for any other NFL team.
If they Picked Paye at 11 I woudn't throw the remote.
So this is the news:
Alrighty then
You forgot one thing... "NFL sources".
It is clear that nothing is being leaked to our writers from the team itself. These are outside opinions by who? NFL management types or NFL reporters? An NFL source can be a lot of different people of all different jobs.
I get it. These writers have to put something out there. But we as fans have to understand what it means. They are doing their job the best they can with the information they have. But it is the ones that come off like they know things when they don't.
My biggest problem is just what journalism has become nowadays. I've stated this before but I absolutely despise rankings and top 10 lists or whatever. The other thing is predictions. Holy shit, I don't care about predictions. It is the main reason I can't watch most talking heads. The best shows are the ones where people breakdown the game. NFL Matchup was good. NFL Playbook was good. Baldy's Breakdowns are fantastic. People are gravitating towards Skinner. The problem is the market isn't big enough for these types of shows/clips. People can learn more from one Baldy Breakdown than a whole year of pre game shows. Does anybody care what Frank Caliendo's record is in picking games?
Get additional draft capital and you can get great Edge and WR talent in second round
Need to bolster OLine NOW
"NFL sources" is polite code language reporters use to avoid directly saying that they are getting leaks from within the team they cover. Kim Jones used the same code label for her sources in her own recent report.
You can doubt the quality of the information but, yes, RV and Jones are getting info from inside. It's their jobs. They cultivate contacts over a period of years.
People leak because having information that other people want makes them feel important.
I completely disagree. Not one of our writers has gotten anything this offseason. And, quite honestly, since Gettleman arrived. All of our writers were waiting for someone like Josina to write something and then they immediately after start saying similar things. If they are getting any information now it is false info imo.
1) Pitts/Chase - definitely gone by 10
2) Smith/Waddle - most likely gone by 10, Waddle may be off due to not running
3) Defense - Edge/CB/LB - several possibilities, all will be there at 11
The only thing that has probably changed is that they think Smith will be gone by 11 now - their internal mocks.
The key is picking #11 it's a bit harder to discern who they will actually pick. Whereas it's pretty clear we know the approx 5 prospects the Giants pick will come from. Not sure how much more accurate you expect right now.
According to Godeep they would definitely take Smith if he's there.
Based on piecing together what we've been hearing a guess to what their board may look like:
Row #1:
Chase, Pitts, Smith , Sewell (***any of these guys drop to 11 they are the pick in order you see listed)
Row #2:
Paye, Ojulari, Waddle, Surtain (no tier 1 then its likely Edge possibly even over Waddle/Surtain)
Row #3:
Horn, Slater, Teven Jenkins, Jayson Oweh
I would hope so. I can see Kwity if a blue chip doesn't drop but not if he does . Sewell needs to be in that list over Paye/Oju too.
I see some WR talent there too but Smith is a different prospect if he’s at 11.
While Slater doesn’t look like a Gettleman type of OL, I wonder if there’s a bunch of scouts and coaches pushing him. I agree with JonC when earlier I had heard Giants wouldn’t consider him or OL but his name has been coming up a lot lately inside inner circles and rumblings rather than just lazy mock drafts.
Waddle’s injury is a bit of a mystery. That YouTube video of the sports medicine doctor evaluating the prospects made it seem like Waddles injury was not a serious long term concern. Then the guy doesn’t run at his pro day.
Yeah I don't know how you go from "they are looking a ton at edge rushers" to automatically considering because of what's going on at 11. Based on what we've received so far it seems like they have the skill guys in another level. I think they are looking a ton at edge because teams are going to have them all over the place, so I could certainly see them doing all this research for our second-round pick with a possible trade up if needed.
I think this year there are going to be a ton of teams really excited about who they got in the second and third rounds. Of course, only time will tell who is justified in their excitement.
That being said, the more I watch and read about these prospects, the more I agree with Chris Collinsworth who called Jaelan Phillips “the best defensive player in the draft, and it isn’t close”. The risk is obvious but the reward is just so damn high there. If the Giants were to go Edge, Phillips is the guy I really want.
Were that to happen it would more than likely be a choice between Surtain, Parsons, or edge.
Hard to imagine Giants have edge rated above either of those guys.
I would be “ok” with him. He’s a unique athlete who can be used in a variety of ways.
In comment 15224041 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
I would be “ok” with him. He’s a unique athlete who can be used in a variety of ways.
On a tradedown if the top 4 pass catchers are gone and Sewell at 11, Id be fine with Phillips. If we trade back to 15-16 we could choose one of Phillips, Paye, Ojulari, Teven Jenkins, Alijah Vera-Tucker or Slater. One or more of those guys definitely makes it to 15-16 .
Waddle’s injury is a bit of a mystery. That YouTube video of the sports medicine doctor evaluating the prospects made it seem like Waddles injury was not a serious long term concern. Then the guy doesn’t run at his pro day.
Oju is certainly not with the top 3 pass catchers and Sewell.