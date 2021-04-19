for display only
Which BPA represents the most need at 11?

Big Blue '56 : 4/19/2021 6:56 am
Assumptions: Parsons has passed the JJ litmus test and Davonta Smith is gone.

Disclaimer: As I’ve said ad nauseam, Whomever Judge decides to pick at 11, I’m all in with

So with that all said, let’s say it’s between Waddle, Parsons, Slater and one of the Edges.

Despite some limitations I’ve been reading about, I’m NOW hoping the pick is Parsons..He sounds like one of a kind player, who can be used by Graham in varying scenarios. I believe he makes an already good D, much better.

JJ saw first hand how well Belichick’s Ds have done relying mainly on his Interior D and the Secondary and quite versatile Linebacking. .Of course the genius of BB cannot be underscored enough. Still, we seemed to follow BB’s template last year with pretty good results once the players acclimated to Graham. Now we’ve added Jackson at corner and have a healthy McKinney at S..

Waddle, on paper would be a great add, but I’m convinced with a healthy Barkley (I don’t believe it’s a big IF, but that’s just an opinion) the addition of Rudolph and of course Golladay, we have armed DJ with nice receiving options. Too, many have mentioned here and in the media, that we can fortify the receiving corps in rounds 2 and 3, perhaps even later.

As to Slater, I’d be perfectly fine with what I’ve read he brings to the long term table, but i’ve also read/learned the 2nd and 3rd rounds can be tapped for good OL that could upgrade what we have now. It SEEMS, JJ is “set” on Peart at ORT, at least set in the ‘his job to lose’ mindset. Again, that’s what it seems from afar.

Since I only know what I’ve read and learned on here, which is my only basis for my collegiate preference, I’d love your ALMOST final opinions on this.

Again, as I mentioned in the thread title, I’m assuming the BPAs are in the same tier and close to one another in value according to the Giants..

What say you?

I've warmed up to Parsons myself  
Optimus-NY : 4/19/2021 7:03 am : link
I was on him at first then off, now I'm back on. I trust Judge to make the right call. I wish we had an extra Day 2 pick though :-(
Good question ...  
Spider56 : 4/19/2021 7:05 am : link
I’d say ... The roster has a bunch of WR that have started, done well and show more potential. Graham has proven he doesn’t need a classic ER for his defense. What we do not have are proven, long term solutions at the Guards ... and you need guards to be able to run the football. So I’d go with either Slater or Vera-Tucker in a trade down.
RE: I've warmed up to Parsons myself  
Klaatu : 4/19/2021 7:08 am : link
In comment 15225355 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
I was on him at first then off, now I'm back on. I trust Judge to make the right call. I wish we had an extra Day 2 pick though :-(


That reminds me of a poem:

She offered her honor,
He honored her offer.
And all night long,
It was on 'er and off 'er.
The greatest need is Parsons  
Chip : 4/19/2021 7:15 am : link
with his Blitz potential is the perfect fit. Joe Judge went to the pro day and we heard nothing. Does that speak volumes. Golladay signing off sets the big need at WR. Thomas was a 1st rounder last year and Peart a 3rd as far as OL. Once again what direction they go will be fine by me but Parsons fills the biggest need if you are ok with the off the field stuff as a teenager.
My view....this is a stacked draft for OL and WR  
George from PA : 4/19/2021 7:16 am : link
I truly like Waddle and Smith...but guys like Toney, Marshall might be as good if not better.

Maybe not LTs...but the draft have great guards, RT, C on the 2nd.

I also believe Parsons can rush the passer better then most....so he is as multiple as they come...fit perfectly....can play inside....but for Giants...he is OLB
For me it’s Parsons  
Rjanyg : 4/19/2021 7:21 am : link
In 2019 we missed out on ER Josh Allen, 2020 we missed out on Chase Young. We have drafted Offense in the top of round 1 for 3 years straight and selected Engram in the back end of 2017. I think Parsons is an elite defender capable of making impact plays. Our front 7 is good but we need speed and some nasty added to it.

The draft appears to be deep with OL and WR. Drafting to the strength to me means finding good players at those positions in rounds 2-4. That is why we have scouts. Most GMs aren’t given credit for hitting on 1st round picks, they are supposed to lol. Finding a Snee, a Toomer, a Jacob’s, a Bradshaw, a Strahan or an Armstead is where the scouts prove their worth.

I’m all in a Parsons round one and let Graham figure out his starting position.
RE: My view....this is a stacked draft for OL and WR  
Rjanyg : 4/19/2021 7:25 am : link
In comment 15225361 George from PA said:
Quote:
I truly like Waddle and Smith...but guys like Toney, Marshall might be as good if not better.

Maybe not LTs...but the draft have great guards, RT, C on the 2nd.

I also believe Parsons can rush the passer better then most....so he is as multiple as they come...fit perfectly....can play inside....but for Giants...he is OLB


George, you and me seems to be on the same page. I just hope Detroit and Denver leave Parsons on the board.
It seems to me Parsons  
section125 : 4/19/2021 7:26 am : link
is a player without a position. He is an ILB that can pass rush, possibly. He arguably is not an edge. But is that true? He is a touch lighter than Khalil Mack, but probably faster.

In reality, I think Waddle would be the choice(if the ankle is ok). Slater would help settle the interior line, but I think day 2 IOL will be there. There are choices at ER that would be better suited to drafting at the 15-20 slot eventhough Paye at #11 would be close to value. Phillips would be, but that medical history is too dicey to take him. If Horn is there at CB, it would give them a wild secondary even with what they have now.

Like you, whom ever JJ and DG decide on will be good by me.
RE: RE: I've warmed up to Parsons myself  
Optimus-NY : 4/19/2021 7:31 am : link
In comment 15225358 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15225355 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


I was on him at first then off, now I'm back on. I trust Judge to make the right call. I wish we had an extra Day 2 pick though :-(



That reminds me of a poem:

She offered her honor,
He honored her offer.
And all night long,
It was on 'er and off 'er.


+1,000 lol!!!
It is a very well framed question...  
Capt. Don : 4/19/2021 7:33 am : link
Because we signed Golladay people see the WR position as settled but we are one injury away from having the same WR group that we had last year.

The tiebreaker for me is the drop-off from Slater and a day 2 guard vs. Waddle and day 2 WR.

If we can get Dickerson or we feel really good about someone like Leatherwood then that is a pretty great consolation prize. Can we get Toney in the 2nd? Again, not too bad.

I think Waddle --> Toney is a greater drop-off than Slater -->Dickerson. So I go Waddle but Slater would be great too.

Dream scenario for me:

Jaylen Waddle
Joe Tryon
Trey Smith
Tommy Tremble
RE: RE: I've warmed up to Parsons myself  
Spider56 : 4/19/2021 7:36 am : link
In comment 15225358 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15225355 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


I was on him at first then off, now I'm back on. I trust Judge to make the right call. I wish we had an extra Day 2 pick though :-(



That reminds me of a poem:

She offered her honor,
He honored her offer.
And all night long,
It was on 'er and off 'er.


There’s another version ...

She offered her honor, he honored her offer
And when he got on her, he wouldn’t get off her.
I don’t know if it is necessarily BPA..  
Sean : 4/19/2021 7:36 am : link
It seems Judge puts a lot of emphasis on scheme fit in addition to player personality. Bringing in someone who fits scheme and will work well within the program will carry the most weight imo.
RE: I don’t know if it is necessarily BPA..  
Big Blue '56 : 4/19/2021 7:38 am : link
In comment 15225371 Sean said:
Quote:
It seems Judge puts a lot of emphasis on scheme fit in addition to player personality. Bringing in someone who fits scheme and will work well within the program will carry the most weight imo.


Could be and I’m fine with it, if that’s his core belief
Judge won't be making the pick  
Milton : 4/19/2021 7:43 am : link
Gettleman will. I'm sure he'll take into consideration Judge's thinking (along with Petit's, Garrett's, Graham's, and others (including the dude from Detroit)), but Judge is not in charge, so why do some of you insist on pretending he is?

p.s.--As for Parsons, since when is inside LB the team's biggest need?
Ryan...the Giants also benefit from inside info on Parsons  
George from PA : 4/19/2021 7:44 am : link
Parsons is a top 5 talent and would not make it to 11 if not for his character concerns.

With Spence....the Giants know Parsons....good or bad. So...if they do not draft him...it's because they feel it would be a bad mix....and if they do draft him...us "outsiders" should not be worried.

I am not opposed with an "overpay" trade down with a QB hungry team.....as the GA kid, who has all the intangibles that Judge would love or Oweh who might have the best athletic traits of anyone in draft.....with extra picks in 2nd which is absolutely stacked....would be great.

So I have high hopes for this draft
i was on the Parsons wagon  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/19/2021 7:49 am : link
since December. I don't think FA changed that, but all things being equal, if Payne, Smith and Waddle all ranked in the same tier as Parsons, I'm fine with any of them and they all fill a position of need in my opinion.

I have to admit that the concerns about Parsons that have come out have shaken my belief in him. But if Judge believes in him I'm in, and the thought of someone with his explosiveness mixed in with Martinez'es power, smarts and discipline is exciting.

Payne brings a different dimension of need as he is actually an edge rusher and we really could use a premium edge rusher.

You want to give Jones more tools, then Chase, Waddle and Smith are all the Bomb for different reasons and all will have immediate impact imo.

I'm not sold on the top Olineman, nor do I believe that any of them will have impact next season, so you might as well go lower in the draft to add another one to the mix, again all things being equal. For my money there are several excellent options in the second, third, and even the fourth round at guard and center; and while that's true of WR too, Chase Waddle and Smith are going to have top level impact right away.

It really depends on how we are defining need  
Bill L : 4/19/2021 7:49 am : link
if it's overall Giants, then I would say it's almost a dead heat between Parsons and Waddle. I would lean Waddle.

But we are not really talking about the overall Giants need or even the overall Giants success here on BBI, are we? We are talking about the success or failure, with a predisposition towards failure, of Daniel Jones and, by extension, Dave Gettleman.

In that case, our overwhelming need is to provide as much support for Daniel Jones and thereby give him the least excuse for failure. I honestly think we should focus more on Waddle and then on another OL/RB/WR/TE as we move on down the draft. Give him an unassailable offensive cast and see what he can do, while punting shoring up the ILB and edge spots until the 2022 draft (and load up there). That way we will know if we can safely extend both Jones and Barkley.

I think that if we have a very strong offense, securing in knowing that Jones can lead them to points, we can win with the defense we had last year plus the FA additions. Even if we lose and clearly lose due to a poor and porous defense, then only Go Terps will blame Daniel Jones for the losses, while the fair and objective people will be comfortable in our QB going forward and can patch what will surely be only a few remaining z9defneseive) holes in the subsequent draft and (high capped) FA year.
We are more desperate to score points...  
bw in dc : 4/19/2021 7:51 am : link
so you take Slater because the interior of the OL still struggles to do a basic requirement like blocking. So my bet is Slater shores up that critical need immediately.

Now, I'm pretty sure both would start immediately - Parson and Slater. That is a real plus. And I really like Parsons, so he's a very good consolation prize.

At the end of the day, we need to score significantly more points than we need to stop points. Slater for me.
The idea of Smith or Waddle  
TrueBlue56 : 4/19/2021 7:51 am : link
really appeals to me. I think having 2 wide receivers that can get seperation helps the offensive line as well as keeping an opposing defense honest. They can't stack the box.

With all of that said, from everything I have read and heard, this is an offensive draft. Offensive linemen and wide receivers are available all throughout the draft.

Parsons represents a real value at 11 to be a real presence on our defense as well as pressuring the quarterback. I worry about his coverage skills and character, but he has speed and can develop under graham and our coaches.

The DE class really is a boom or bust class and that really worries me. Whether its size, production or medical.

If parsons clears the character concerns, then he would be the best value and need at 11 imo
I’m a bpa guy  
Bob from Massachusetts : 4/19/2021 7:55 am : link
But the Giants know so much about these guys particularly Parsons that it’s hard to figure out what they will do. If it’s based on position I want a guy who could start immediately at guard and transition at some point to tackle. For me that means Slater or even Vera-Jones. I don’t think we’ve totally solved the OL situation yet and that’s more important to Jones’s success than a sexy receiver.

That said my guess is there is someone they really like who will be available who they have rated really high and that’s who they take. I have no idea who that is. Might be Parsons.
Slater v Waddle  
Bill L : 4/19/2021 7:58 am : link
I don't think that the coaching staFf view the OL as bad as bw does. I'm leery in general of picking someone so high who cannot even play his chosen (college) position. And then, he upgrades or provides competition and goes through rookie growing pains. In such a critical year, Slater is going to be a minimal or at best incremental upgrade. Waddle, otoh, provides a new and different dimension to the offense as well as insurance for Golladay. Without Waddle, you're left with the worse WR corps in the NFL, maybe, maybe bolstered by a question mark developing rookie picked after the first round. That takes into account the talent gaps between the top WR and top OL and the next best ones in round 2.
I hope they make the pick BPA  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/19/2021 8:04 am : link
Picking at 11 should be about what player can have the biggest impact over the next several years that is hard to find later in the draft imo. Slater seems like a nice player but I think you have more "potential" Slaters in rounds 2-4. Same with the Wr's.

Parsons and some of the other defensive players (LB/Edge?CB) that will be available seem to be the players that you most likely won't find as the draft goes on. I think ultimately think Judge sees it this way and we end up with a D player.
Be mindful, that what DG does very well is find OL gems later in draft  
George from PA : 4/19/2021 8:09 am : link
He was amazing at finding late round OL gems in NC.....just saying.
RE: Judge won't be making the pick  
Brown_Hornet : 4/19/2021 8:13 am : link
In comment 15225375 Milton said:
Quote:
Gettleman will. I'm sure he'll take into consideration Judge's thinking (along with Petit's, Garrett's, Graham's, and others (including the dude from Detroit)), but Judge is not in charge, so why do some of you insist on pretending he is?

p.s.--As for Parsons, since when is inside LB the team's biggest need?
+1 on Gettleman.
Parsons is a playmaker. The team needs playmakers.
RE: Be mindful, that what DG does very well is find OL gems later in draft  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/19/2021 8:18 am : link
In comment 15225394 George from PA said:
Quote:
He was amazing at finding late round OL gems in NC.....just saying.


This is the best way to help manage the Cap long term. It is something that the Patriots have been excellent at. They have not picked many 1st OL and they have let a lot of good lineman go having a strong pipeline and development system. Giants should follow this strategy imo.
The WR  
BillT : 4/19/2021 8:35 am : link
At no other position are we one injury away from going from where we are now to being what we were last year. That being one of the worst units in the league. WR is still one of the weakest units with only Golladay the difference. Another top WR talent is the pressing need.
Also, don't forget synergy  
Bill L : 4/19/2021 8:54 am : link
Getting WR who can get separation..none of which happens with last year's crew...improves your OLine who don't have to hold their blocks as long.

Improving the Oline means Jones has extra time to allow our WR to attempt to get separation.

Here, I think WR who can get separation makes a bigger difference than counting on WR who already can't get separation to get it with some extra time.

Getting a better secondary (e.g. Jackson and McKinney) gives a lesser edge rusher and other rushers more time to pressure the QB.

Getting a better edge rusher (and other rushers) relieves pressure on the secondary by giving the QB less time to throw.

Here it's probably a wash, although I would lean towards the secondary making more of a difference given the ever-increasing mobility of QB's to evade the rush.

All in all, I continue to believe that the unicorn WR (which is *only* Smith and Waddle) make the biggest impact on this team's ability to win more games.
RE: I've warmed up to Parsons myself  
DavidinBMNY : 4/19/2021 9:13 am : link
In comment 15225355 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
I was on him at first then off, now I'm back on. I trust Judge to make the right call. I wish we had an extra Day 2 pick though :-(
Parsons would be an impact player for this team right away. I'm in. Otherwise is a QB is dangling at 11, getting that extra pick may be a reality with a trade down.
RE: Be mindful, that what DG does very well is find OL gems later in draft  
Dr. D : 4/19/2021 9:19 am : link
In comment 15225394 George from PA said:
Quote:
He was amazing at finding late round OL gems in NC.....just saying.

I'm a big fan of finding OL gems later in the draft. I'm hoping for best OG avail in 3rd rd this yr.

And assuming Parsons passed the character test, I'm good with him in rd 1 and best avail WR in rd 2.

My guess is if they are thinking Parsons, they won't trade down and will happily take him at 11 (and some BBIers will scream - we could've traded down!).
I just can't get on board with the disclaimer  
Judge_and_Jury : 4/19/2021 9:24 am : link
because it really seems like there are legit character concerns with Parsons especially when you are talking a pick right on the doorstep of top 10.

With that said, value meeting need is probably Slater (or even more so Sewell if he somehow dropped). But a guy that may be on his own tier when we pick is Devonta Smith. Value may be too good to pass up. Sewell is the only OL on Devonta's tier in my estimation on their board.

Tiers being something like

Tier 1: Sewell, Pitts, Smith, Chase
Tier 2: Paye, Ojulari, Slater, Phillips, Vera Tucker
The most need among all positions is Guard and Edge.  
Jimmy Googs : 4/19/2021 9:26 am : link
Fill in the BPA you think to cross-match those spots.


Main thing being  
Harvest Blend : 4/19/2021 9:27 am : link
Judge signs off.

In that case its Parsons in a landslide for me. Potential game wrecker is exactly what the Giants need. I've thought all along after FA that they are going to swing for the fences and Parsons fits the bill.
Giants need playmakers  
JonC : 4/19/2021 9:27 am : link
at #11, you're potentially looking at Smith, Parsons, Waddle, Surtain, Horn, and then you're into the Edge with Paye presumably leading the charge. I'm not certain Waddle would be picked, but Smith would be if there's there. Suspect they would not pass over Surtain, but expect he'll be gone. Will Parsons go early is a key question, and he should based on talent.

Even with all the QBs that could go early, I expect Smith, Parsons, and Surtain to be gone. Think that brings us to Paye or trading down for Edge and an extra pick.

I think the only OL they would consider is Sewell if he somehow fell.
RE: Be mindful, that what DG does very well is find OL gems later in draft  
Klaatu : 4/19/2021 9:28 am : link
In comment 15225394 George from PA said:
Quote:
He was amazing at finding late round OL gems in NC.....just saying.


Unless I'm missing someone, he found two - Turner and Norwell - both in 2014. I'd hardly call that amazing.
RE: Giants need playmakers  
Bill L : 4/19/2021 9:30 am : link
In comment 15225468 JonC said:
Quote:
at #11, you're potentially looking at Smith, Parsons, Waddle, Surtain, Horn, and then you're into the Edge with Paye presumably leading the charge. I'm not certain Waddle would be picked, but Smith would be if there's there. Suspect they would not pass over Surtain, but expect he'll be gone. Will Parsons go early is a key question, and he should based on talent.

Even with all the QBs that could go early, I expect Smith, Parsons, and Surtain to be gone. Think that brings us to Paye or trading down for Edge and an extra pick.

I think the only OL they would consider is Sewell if he somehow fell.


Are you personally down on Waddle or is that your feeling about the team? I think he would be a tremendous get, myself.
RE: I just can't get on board with the disclaimer  
Dr. D : 4/19/2021 9:31 am : link
In comment 15225463 Judge_and_Jury said:
Quote:
because it really seems like there are legit character concerns with Parsons especially when you are talking a pick right on the doorstep of top 10.

I don't want to speak for BB '56, but I believe his disclaimer is based on the Giants connections and inside knowledge of Penn St and Parsons. Of course it's possible that it's not smoke and he really is off their board because of that inside info. But for the sake of this thread, we're assuming that's not the case and that they're confident he's matured since the hazing incident, etc.
I look at it 2 different ways  
Biteymax22 : 4/19/2021 9:32 am : link
For biggest need of the list I'd say Slater the guard.

For who would make the biggest impact on the team, I'd say Waddle or Smith.

Personally I get BPA and I get need, but I've always thought the question should really be "who will improve my team the most if I draft them?" For that its the WRs.
RE: Giants need playmakers  
Rjanyg : 4/19/2021 9:33 am : link
In comment 15225468 JonC said:
Quote:
at #11, you're potentially looking at Smith, Parsons, Waddle, Surtain, Horn, and then you're into the Edge with Paye presumably leading the charge. I'm not certain Waddle would be picked, but Smith would be if there's there. Suspect they would not pass over Surtain, but expect he'll be gone. Will Parsons go early is a key question, and he should based on talent.

Even with all the QBs that could go early, I expect Smith, Parsons, and Surtain to be gone. Think that brings us to Paye or trading down for Edge and an extra pick.

I think the only OL they would consider is Sewell if he somehow fell.


In this scenario I would be ok with Paye but would prefer a trade down with maybe New England, get a 2nd round or 3rd and 5th, and select Azeez Ojulari. He checks more boxes with what NYG is looking for in and Edge player
Phillips  
jeff57 : 4/19/2021 9:38 am : link
Would have the biggest impact on the team if his concussion red flag is not disqualifying.
RE: RE: Giants need playmakers  
JonC : 4/19/2021 9:41 am : link
In comment 15225474 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15225468 JonC said:


Quote:


at #11, you're potentially looking at Smith, Parsons, Waddle, Surtain, Horn, and then you're into the Edge with Paye presumably leading the charge. I'm not certain Waddle would be picked, but Smith would be if there's there. Suspect they would not pass over Surtain, but expect he'll be gone. Will Parsons go early is a key question, and he should based on talent.

Even with all the QBs that could go early, I expect Smith, Parsons, and Surtain to be gone. Think that brings us to Paye or trading down for Edge and an extra pick.

I think the only OL they would consider is Sewell if he somehow fell.



Are you personally down on Waddle or is that your feeling about the team? I think he would be a tremendous get, myself.


I haven't heard his name since very early on, suspect they would pounce on Smith but would go in a different direction if he's gone.

RE: RE: Giants need playmakers  
JonC : 4/19/2021 9:43 am : link
In comment 15225481 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 15225468 JonC said:


Quote:


at #11, you're potentially looking at Smith, Parsons, Waddle, Surtain, Horn, and then you're into the Edge with Paye presumably leading the charge. I'm not certain Waddle would be picked, but Smith would be if there's there. Suspect they would not pass over Surtain, but expect he'll be gone. Will Parsons go early is a key question, and he should based on talent.

Even with all the QBs that could go early, I expect Smith, Parsons, and Surtain to be gone. Think that brings us to Paye or trading down for Edge and an extra pick.

I think the only OL they would consider is Sewell if he somehow fell.



In this scenario I would be ok with Paye but would prefer a trade down with maybe New England, get a 2nd round or 3rd and 5th, and select Azeez Ojulari. He checks more boxes with what NYG is looking for in and Edge player


I'm not a huge fan of Ojulari, he takes too many plays off and disappears for stretches. I want more of an impact presence there. The UGA LBs not named Roquan have come into the NFL with question marks they've not escaped.
RE: RE: RE: Giants need playmakers  
BillT : 4/19/2021 10:02 am : link
In comment 15225498 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15225474 Bill L said:


Quote:


In comment 15225468 JonC said:


Are you personally down on Waddle or is that your feeling about the team? I think he would be a tremendous get myself.

I haven't heard his name since very early on, suspect they would pounce on Smith but would go in a different direction if he's gone.

Actually, that we haven’t heard his name may be a reason to think they do like him if they are managing the information well. Who knows?
RE: RE: Be mindful, that what DG does very well is find OL gems later in draft  
Judge_and_Jury : 4/19/2021 10:05 am : link
In comment 15225471 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15225394 George from PA said:


Quote:


He was amazing at finding late round OL gems in NC.....just saying.



Unless I'm missing someone, he found two - Turner and Norwell - both in 2014. I'd hardly call that amazing.


Daryl Williams in rd.4. Not sure if Nick Gates was on his watch too.
...  
ryanmkeane : 4/19/2021 10:06 am : link
i think we tend to forget that the NYG pick at 11 won't just be about talent. Now that Judge is putting the "stamp" on the pick and with O'Brien there who he likely hand picked, he is going to want to make damn well sure that the guy will be a good fit for the program and what they envision their drafted players to be. You are going to absolutely have to be tough put in the work and if there's any sniff that the player isn't a worker, they won't be selected at 11. For instance, they brought in Ragland and Anderson...now, these aren't the most talented guys but they are physical good character players who seemingly put in the work day in and day out.

Even though Thomas had a slow start, he played every snap he was asked with a foot issue and we didn't hear a peep about it, and he's coachable.

In my mind - that puts a few guys OUT of the picture at 11, it just depends on if the Giants agree
...  
ryanmkeane : 4/19/2021 10:08 am : link
for example, I don't think anyone had Lemieux or Holmes as targets in the mid rounds in 2020. And right away, they seem like Giants football players for this new regime
RE: ...  
Judge_and_Jury : 4/19/2021 10:09 am : link
In comment 15225549 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
i think we tend to forget that the NYG pick at 11 won't just be about talent. Now that Judge is putting the "stamp" on the pick and with O'Brien there who he likely hand picked, he is going to want to make damn well sure that the guy will be a good fit for the program and what they envision their drafted players to be. You are going to absolutely have to be tough put in the work and if there's any sniff that the player isn't a worker, they won't be selected at 11. For instance, they brought in Ragland and Anderson...now, these aren't the most talented guys but they are physical good character players who seemingly put in the work day in and day out.

Even though Thomas had a slow start, he played every snap he was asked with a foot issue and we didn't hear a peep about it, and he's coachable.

In my mind - that puts a few guys OUT of the picture at 11, it just depends on if the Giants agree


Good post. Based on much of what you say, I get this feeling that they will not consider Parsons an ideal culture fit.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants need playmakers  
JonC : 4/19/2021 10:11 am : link
In comment 15225536 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15225498 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15225474 Bill L said:


Quote:


In comment 15225468 JonC said:


Are you personally down on Waddle or is that your feeling about the team? I think he would be a tremendous get myself.

I haven't heard his name since very early on, suspect they would pounce on Smith but would go in a different direction if he's gone.



Actually, that we haven’t heard his name may be a reason to think they do like him if they are managing the information well. Who knows?


I'm by no means the final answer on these points, but the info is still getting out there and his name hasn't been mentioned much.
Judge  
ryanmkeane : 4/19/2021 10:12 am : link
yep, the three players who i think Judge is going to really like who could end up being the pick either at 11 or a trade down, who MIGHT be a surprise to fans:

Owusu-Koramoah
Vera-Tucker
Paye
Parsons...  
Angel Eyes : 4/19/2021 10:13 am : link
if we trade back with New England and can get a second round pick ala the CBS draft. Otherwise, I'm juggling Slater, Smith, Paye, Surtain, and Vera-Tucker as to who might fall out of the top 10. No to Waddle on account of his ankle.
I think Paye is a solid DE, but  
Simms11 : 4/19/2021 10:19 am : link
unspectacular Edge. I’m not sure the Giants would draft a developmental Edge at #11. He just has not shown the ability to get to the QB consistently and at the next level do we really believe he’s going to shine? I might consider Paye in the later part of the first round, but they’ll be better value there at #11. If Parsons background is good with Judge and DG, then I’d be all for drafting him. Again, he may not be the Edge we’re looking for, but is a dynamic LBer and an guy that Graham could unleash within the scheme IMO. When was the last time we could say we had a LBer that could go sideline to sideline to make plays. Think Devin White in Blue!
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants need playmakers  
BillT : 4/19/2021 10:23 am : link
In comment 15225564 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15225536 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 15225498 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15225474 Bill L said:


Quote:


In comment 15225468 JonC said:


Are you personally down on Waddle or is that your feeling about the team? I think he would be a tremendous get myself.

I haven't heard his name since very early on, suspect they would pounce on Smith but would go in a different direction if he's gone.



Actually, that we haven’t heard his name may be a reason to think they do like him if they are managing the information well. Who knows?



I'm by no means the final answer on these points, but the info is still getting out there and his name hasn't been mentioned much.

The info is getting out there but what info. The info they want you to hear. We can hope that’s what is getting out there.
with Parsons  
ryanmkeane : 4/19/2021 10:24 am : link
it all depends on if Judge, Graham, and Spencer can really think they can get to this guy and reach his true potential, putting in the work and staying on task week in and week out....if Judge thinks that can happen then there's almost no way they would pass on him, even if Smith was on the board. he's too talented
I wouldn't be surprised if they picked Waddle  
JonC : 4/19/2021 10:26 am : link
but the tea leaves seem to be Smith or they're going Edge. I'd pick Parsons or one of the CBs, or pick Paye if they're hellbent on Edge at #11.
RE: I think Paye is a solid DE, but  
bw in dc : 4/19/2021 10:40 am : link
In comment 15225584 Simms11 said:
Quote:
unspectacular Edge. I’m not sure the Giants would draft a developmental Edge at #11. He just has not shown the ability to get to the QB consistently and at the next level do we really believe he’s going to shine? I might consider Paye in the later part of the first round, but they’ll be better value there at #11.


Exactly. Sacking a QB is a legitimate skill. I struggle to think of any top sack artist who didn't show that skill at the college level. So I don't care how much potential Paye has, or how close he gets, I'm not betting that he finally becomes a real sack force at the pro level. NFW.

He is the remote thrower in this draft.
bw  
ryanmkeane : 4/19/2021 10:45 am : link
did you say the same thing about Leonard Williams when he wasn't getting sacks?
i don't think sacks  
ryanmkeane : 4/19/2021 10:46 am : link
are the stat that they once were. If you get 8-10 sacks, and are among the leaders in QB pressures and hits, i think that is now considered better than getting 15 sacks and way down the list of pressures and hits...

I guess what I'm saying with Paye is, if he's constantly in the backfield but only gets 8 sacks...we will be more than pleased
RE: RE: I think Paye is a solid DE, but  
Judge_and_Jury : 4/19/2021 10:50 am : link
In comment 15225633 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15225584 Simms11 said:


Quote:


unspectacular Edge. I’m not sure the Giants would draft a developmental Edge at #11. He just has not shown the ability to get to the QB consistently and at the next level do we really believe he’s going to shine? I might consider Paye in the later part of the first round, but they’ll be better value there at #11.



Exactly. Sacking a QB is a legitimate skill. I struggle to think of any top sack artist who didn't show that skill at the college level. So I don't care how much potential Paye has, or how close he gets, I'm not betting that he finally becomes a real sack force at the pro level. NFW.

He is the remote thrower in this draft.


Danielle Hunter, JPP?
RE: i don't think sacks  
Judge_and_Jury : 4/19/2021 10:51 am : link
In comment 15225644 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
are the stat that they once were. If you get 8-10 sacks, and are among the leaders in QB pressures and hits, i think that is now considered better than getting 15 sacks and way down the list of pressures and hits...

I guess what I'm saying with Paye is, if he's constantly in the backfield but only gets 8 sacks...we will be more than pleased


I'm not advocating Paye as I like other players at 11 but he did also come close to leading the country in pressures according to Sy.
It would come down  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 4/19/2021 10:54 am : link
to Slater/Paye/Phillips/Waddle in my view. I'm all aboard the Jaelan Phillips train, he's the best Edge in this draft imo and has a top 5 ceiling among all prospects. But Paye is safer and has more versatility to his game.

Slater is a safe bet, plays at a position of need, has positional versatility. He's not the most exciting choice but he's arguably the best choice the Giants can make in this draft considering the massive question marks on the OL.

Waddle is very exciting and he does deserve the Tyreek Hill comparisons. But at the same time, I question whether he is a true #1 on the next level or a really explosive #2/3 type. Plus he has injury concerns. I think I'd prefer WR in round 2/3 than Waddle in round 1.

Parsons is intriguing as well, but it feels like he's a guy who you're going to have to scheme a specific way for him to make an impact. He can be a bigtime playmaker on the next level or he could be a JAG. I feel safer with the other guys I mentioned.
RE: bw  
bw in dc : 4/19/2021 10:56 am : link
In comment 15225640 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
did you say the same thing about Leonard Williams when he wasn't getting sacks?


A. I didn't want to pay LW this year.
B. And it took LW about six years to break double digit sacks in the NFL. I don't think he ever did it at USC...?
RE: RE: RE: I think Paye is a solid DE, but  
bw in dc : 4/19/2021 11:01 am : link
In comment 15225651 Judge_and_Jury said:
Quote:
In comment 15225633 bw in dc said:



Exactly. Sacking a QB is a legitimate skill. I struggle to think of any top sack artist who didn't show that skill at the college level. So I don't care how much potential Paye has, or how close he gets, I'm not betting that he finally becomes a real sack force at the pro level. NFW.

He is the remote thrower in this draft.



Danielle Hunter, JPP?


Hunter was a third round investment. So he's a project that worked out. But that's a fair point. I didn't see his production coming. Again, there was a reason he went in the third round.

JPP was killing it at the JUCO level before he played one season at S. Florida.
bw  
ryanmkeane : 4/19/2021 11:04 am : link
I think you are proving my point, he went to the pro bowl and had some good early years with Jets even though the sack numbers weren’t there. Not sure what happened towards the end of his tenure there but he was immediately a good player for them. I think with Paye, good coaching and a good scheme for him would produce immediate results (whether or not he’s a double digit sack guy)
If you look at the roster right now there is a glaring need  
Rjanyg : 4/19/2021 11:11 am : link
Pass Rusher. We have lots of numbers at the OLB/Edge position but not one dominant force. We have missed out on Chase Young and passed on Josh Allen in the last 2 drafts. The Giants tried to sign Leonard Floyd. They are acknowledging the need for a true number 1 edge presence. I think they know what they are looking for in an edge guy.

I honestly do not see Paye as an ideal fit in the defense as an edge guy. Phillips yes, Ojulari yes, Oweh yes, Tryon yes, Odenyinbo yes, but I think Parsons is a guy that needs to be looked at as a potentional target and candidate to move outside and be that guy. Spencer knows his skill set and is you want a snap shot of how quick he is go to his pro day and watch the bag drills. His feet hips and and hands are insane. He actually said he loves playing outside.

Shaq Barrett is shorter and slower than Parsons BTW but 5 lbs heavier.
RE: i don't think sacks  
Jimmy Googs : 4/19/2021 11:12 am : link
In comment 15225644 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
are the stat that they once were. If you get 8-10 sacks, and are among the leaders in QB pressures and hits, i think that is now considered better than getting 15 sacks and way down the list of pressures and hits...

I guess what I'm saying with Paye is, if he's constantly in the backfield but only gets 8 sacks...we will be more than pleased


I tend to agree with this sentiment on hits/pressures especially from a DT (versus a DE).

LW's recent sacks totals can range as low as 0.5 and as high as 11.5 so not sure too much confidence should be put on either boundary going forward although he got his NYG contract off the latter.
RE: bw  
bw in dc : 4/19/2021 11:19 am : link
In comment 15225681 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I think you are proving my point, he went to the pro bowl and had some good early years with Jets even though the sack numbers weren’t there. Not sure what happened towards the end of his tenure there but he was immediately a good player for them. I think with Paye, good coaching and a good scheme for him would produce immediate results (whether or not he’s a double digit sack guy)


We're going into territory here that doesn't apply. LW isn't a true edge guy. He's more of a hybrid inside/outside. So I don't think any comparison here applies for what we need - a 3-4 edge candidate, and more, IMV, in the standup role.

I just don't see Paye as an elite pass rusher. Which is what we should be aspiring to if we made that bet at #11. Hell, I don't think there are any surefire elite pass rushers in this draft. There are mostly projects. I really like Ojulari, and I would draft him in the first round, but not at #11.
If we Stay at 11  
Thegratefulhead : 4/19/2021 11:28 am : link
Waddle
Parsons

When I flip and use the results to decided who get, I am truly happy with either.

Slater: I will not be upset but I do like some of the guards mocked early in the second just as much if not more. I like BIG guards.

Edge. None of them are worth close to 11. Honestly, I think in a normal year for edge all of these are round 2 talents. Just NO!
RE: I wouldn't be surprised if they picked Waddle  
Bill L : 4/19/2021 11:38 am : link
In comment 15225603 JonC said:
[quote] but the tea leaves seem to be Smith or they're going Edge. I'd pick Parsons or one of the CBs, or pick Paye if they're hellbent on Edge at #11. [/quote

I think that I would cry if they picked Paye before 15 (or, much better, lower).
Parsons  
Thegratefulhead : 4/19/2021 11:39 am : link
Is the one I think will be there. I think Waddle is gone before we pick. I think he goes before Smith. I think Smith will be gone as well.

I think the choice for NYG will be Parson, one of the corners or Paye. I would love Parsons, be OK with one of the corners and I would throw my remote for Paye at 11.
I tend to agree with theme that Edge makes sense  
Jimmy Googs : 4/19/2021 11:40 am : link
but only in the unlikely event the NYG are dropping down in Rd 1 a bit. Not a popular sentiment on here, but I think the same for the top Corners in this draft as well.
RE: RE: I wouldn't be surprised if they picked Waddle  
JonC : 4/19/2021 11:41 am : link
In comment 15225739 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15225603 JonC said:
[quote] but the tea leaves seem to be Smith or they're going Edge. I'd pick Parsons or one of the CBs, or pick Paye if they're hellbent on Edge at #11. [/quote

I think that I would cry if they picked Paye before 15 (or, much better, lower).


I get it, but if there's no trade down to be had, taking your Edge at #11 is better than not at all.
Just thinking about Edge  
Bill L : 4/19/2021 11:43 am : link
since some of these seem to be good but none seem to be great, and I know that they wanted Floyd in FA, but still...

do you think they factor in who they like and who they would hate to release when they pick, even if the pick is an upgrade? Because, if the edge they get is merely good, don't forget that we've got a million guys in that spot already, so they are definitely going to have to kick someone.
Taking any of these edge prospects...  
bw in dc : 4/19/2021 11:48 am : link
at #11 is a force pick. Or maybe even a panic pick.

Because we've seen it before with DG - he will hit the panic button on draft day.
RE: Taking any of these edge prospects...  
Bill L : 4/19/2021 11:54 am : link
In comment 15225765 bw in dc said:
Quote:
at #11 is a force pick. Or maybe even a panic pick.

Because we've seen it before with DG - he will hit the panic button on draft day.


Define panic. Barkley was not a panic pick; neither was Jones, nor Lawrence, nor Thomas. They were who he wanted at the spot he thought was appropriate. I would bet money that they were delivered to the commissioner in a cold, calm voice.
RE: RE: RE: I wouldn't be surprised if they picked Waddle  
chick310 : 4/19/2021 11:56 am : link
In comment 15225748 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15225739 Bill L said:


Quote:


In comment 15225603 JonC said:
[quote] but the tea leaves seem to be Smith or they're going Edge. I'd pick Parsons or one of the CBs, or pick Paye if they're hellbent on Edge at #11. [/quote

I think that I would cry if they picked Paye before 15 (or, much better, lower).



I get it, but if there's no trade down to be had, taking your Edge at #11 is better than not at all.


Grabbing just for an Edge at #11 just to ensure you don't miss one is not optimal imv. If they make the grade and are in your top tier, then fine.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I wouldn't be surprised if they picked Waddle  
JonC : 4/19/2021 11:58 am : link
In comment 15225784 chick310 said:
Quote:
In comment 15225748 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15225739 Bill L said:


Quote:


In comment 15225603 JonC said:
[quote] but the tea leaves seem to be Smith or they're going Edge. I'd pick Parsons or one of the CBs, or pick Paye if they're hellbent on Edge at #11. [/quote

I think that I would cry if they picked Paye before 15 (or, much better, lower).



I get it, but if there's no trade down to be had, taking your Edge at #11 is better than not at all.



Grabbing just for an Edge at #11 just to ensure you don't miss one is not optimal imv. If they make the grade and are in your top tier, then fine.


We'll likely not know one way or the other. They grabbed Jones and Thomas the same way, imv.
RE: RE: Taking any of these edge prospects...  
chick310 : 4/19/2021 11:59 am : link
In comment 15225782 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15225765 bw in dc said:


Quote:


at #11 is a force pick. Or maybe even a panic pick.

Because we've seen it before with DG - he will hit the panic button on draft day.



Define panic. Barkley was not a panic pick; neither was Jones, nor Lawrence, nor Thomas. They were who he wanted at the spot he thought was appropriate. I would bet money that they were delivered to the commissioner in a cold, calm voice.


Don't think any of these should be defined as panic picks, outside of Jones at 6 versus 17.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I wouldn't be surprised if they picked Waddle  
chick310 : 4/19/2021 12:03 pm : link
In comment 15225788 JonC said:
Quote:

I get it, but if there's no trade down to be had, taking your Edge at #11 is better than not at all.



Grabbing just for an Edge at #11 just to ensure you don't miss one is not optimal imv. If they make the grade and are in your top tier, then fine.



We'll likely not know one way or the other. They grabbed Jones and Thomas the same way, imv.


Yes on Jones. Thomas I would think much lesser so. Either way, doing it again doesn't make it a better outcome.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I wouldn't be surprised if they picked Waddle  
JonC : 4/19/2021 12:04 pm : link
In comment 15225802 chick310 said:
Quote:
In comment 15225788 JonC said:


Quote:



I get it, but if there's no trade down to be had, taking your Edge at #11 is better than not at all.



Grabbing just for an Edge at #11 just to ensure you don't miss one is not optimal imv. If they make the grade and are in your top tier, then fine.



We'll likely not know one way or the other. They grabbed Jones and Thomas the same way, imv.



Yes on Jones. Thomas I would think much lesser so. Either way, doing it again doesn't make it a better outcome.


Not my point, just pointing our their tendency.

I'm an optimizer by nature, the way they draft drives me nuts.
Yes, I agree the Giants have shown this tendency as well  
chick310 : 4/19/2021 12:10 pm : link
and it has not been better for this rebuild.
i don't understand  
ryanmkeane : 4/19/2021 12:25 pm : link
why people are already operating under the pretense that Andrew Thomas was a reach or a panic pick. The guy has played 1 season. We won't know whether or not it was the right move for another 2 years most likely, perhaps at the end of this coming season.
for example  
ryanmkeane : 4/19/2021 12:25 pm : link
Jon, you wanted Okudah. He was borderline bad as a rookie. These guys need time.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I wouldn't be surprised if they picked Waddle  
Judge_and_Jury : 4/19/2021 12:26 pm : link
In comment 15225807 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15225802 chick310 said:


Quote:


In comment 15225788 JonC said:


Quote:



I get it, but if there's no trade down to be had, taking your Edge at #11 is better than not at all.



Grabbing just for an Edge at #11 just to ensure you don't miss one is not optimal imv. If they make the grade and are in your top tier, then fine.



We'll likely not know one way or the other. They grabbed Jones and Thomas the same way, imv.



Yes on Jones. Thomas I would think much lesser so. Either way, doing it again doesn't make it a better outcome.



Not my point, just pointing our their tendency.

I'm an optimizer by nature, the way they draft drives me nuts.


Jon

in this case based on what we are hearing , I see:

Tier 1: Sewell,Smith,Chase,Pitts (order unknown but this is likely close to their top row)
Tier 2: Paye,Ojulari,Waddle,Slater,Surtain,Horn, Phillips? (Order also not fully known but it seems like Paye and Oju may be top of tier 2.)

So if no one makes it out of tier 1 it looks like Paye /Oju with the Edge going to Paye.

*In this case would you have an issue with this approach? I would agree that Horn or Surtain should probably be a higher grade (or at least top of tier 2). However with 30MM invested in ou top 2 CBs AND a promising slot CB in Holmes , I'd be less inclined for the CB. Parsons not as much due to the character concerns (on talent alone absolutely)
Agreed  
JonC : 4/19/2021 12:26 pm : link
Drafting the best player available at a position doesn't help build the best team.
ryan  
JonC : 4/19/2021 12:30 pm : link
Okudah aside, there were better players to be had.

My choice was Herbert, but knowing the Giants already picked their QB, I was looking BPA according to my board. Thomas was roughly #10. Time will tell, but relying on "young guys need time" is not a fully compelling argument. You might as well move onto other topics in that case.
What if you took a rolling two year draft view?  
Bill L : 4/19/2021 12:31 pm : link
For example, where is the likely depth in next year's draft? I'm sure that's hard to predict (as would be the slot we are picking) but could this also help to inform this year's best pick at #11?
RE: What if you took a rolling two year draft view?  
Bill L : 4/19/2021 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15225847 Bill L said:
Quote:
For example, where is the likely depth in next year's draft? I'm sure that's hard to predict (as would be the slot we are picking) but could this also help to inform this year's best pick at #11?


I mean, if I did that, I would have Josh Allen (the LB) and Herbert.
Bill  
JonC : 4/19/2021 12:37 pm : link
Well, those were my two picks in those two drafts (along with Dexter, he was an obvious one). I still like them better than the NYG picks.
RE: I look at it 2 different ways  
ColHowPepper : 4/19/2021 12:39 pm : link
In comment 15225478 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
For biggest need of the list I'd say Slater the guard.Personally I get BPA and I get need, but I've always thought the question should really be "who will improve my team the most if I draft them?" For that its the WRs.
Yup, MVP, not BPA
RE: Bill  
Bill L : 4/19/2021 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15225853 JonC said:
Quote:
Well, those were my two picks in those two drafts (along with Dexter, he was an obvious one). I still like them better than the NYG picks.

Same. So, for the 29th, suppose you look at the 2022 WR, edge, OG in terms of not just depth, but top-end quality. Does that change the 2021 calculus? For me (admittedly not knowing anything) I just can't believe the top-end WR group (AL) would be better next year.
RE: for example  
chick310 : 4/19/2021 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15225838 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Jon, you wanted Okudah. He was borderline bad as a rookie. These guys need time.


Rookie Cornerbacks seldom hold up on a consistent basis in year one. Steep learning curve going head-to-head with so many different yet talented WRs on a weekly basis.

I think the Giants are looking WR or Edge  
JonC : 4/19/2021 12:52 pm : link
My strategy would be Parsons, Surtain/Horn, or try to trade down for Paye. It's a shame Phillips has the concussion history, otherwise he'd be the Edge pick. The OL options for me begin at #42.
RE: RE: What if you took a rolling two year draft view?  
The Mike : 4/19/2021 1:01 pm : link
In comment 15225848 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15225847 Bill L said:


Quote:


For example, where is the likely depth in next year's draft? I'm sure that's hard to predict (as would be the slot we are picking) but could this also help to inform this year's best pick at #11?



I mean, if I did that, I would have Josh Allen (the LB) and Herbert.


This is precisely why you don't reach for need. NFL teams are simply price takers and must take what the board gives. Nothing more nothing less. The fact that we have a need does not make a prospect talented. Talent wins championships. Selecting players based on need, character or work ethic is akin to paving the path to hell with good intentions.
Parsons: In a Sunday thread I posed a question for PSU guys  
ColHowPepper : 4/19/2021 1:04 pm : link
didn't get an answer. Ostensibly the question is Parsons better at ILB vs OLB, but it's really not about position: it's about whether his talent/aptitude were found lacking at OLB (relative to what PSU had) and thus he was moved inside. At root, it might make a difference as to his playmaking under Graham, i.e., BPA (which term I think is too limiting).
Quote:
RE: I felt that if the Giants draft him, they try him at Edge first.
ColHowPepper : 4/18/2021 1:39 pm : link : reply
In comment 15224639 cosmicj said:
Quote:
...Parsons being moved to ILB at Penn State implies that this is his best position. Edge pass rushers are much rarer in the college game, too. So he’s an ILB. I don’t necessarily see that as a problem. Was Luke Kuechly overdrafted? No.
cosmicj, to flesh out your line of thinking, but on the opposite tack, is rjanyg's comment:
Quote:
He played off ball LB at PSU, but what most don’t know is he was recruited as an DE/OLB. He moved to LB out of need for the team. He has even said in interviews that he is very comfortable playing outside since he was a pass rusher in high school. Also played RB in high school, go check out some YouTube video of that.
For those familiar with PSU last year, how good was its talent at OLB? In other words, if they were strong at the OLB position, it tends to validate ryanyg's thought; if not, then maybe Parsons was moved due to lack of fit outside.

I'm betting on Parsons being able to play off the ball  
JonC : 4/19/2021 1:13 pm : link
on the Edge. It's often easier for an athlete to be taught and absorb over playing inside, especially if he play contain with discipline and pointed downhill at the QB. Parsons has the physical package, and here's hoping him playing inside hid some of his potential. Nothing more multiple than a LB who can play inside and outside in multiple fronts.
Take best player available - don't worry about need...  
The Mike : 4/19/2021 1:14 pm : link
To me, assuming at least three quarterbacks go in the top ten, the pool of eight best available in order of my preference are:

1. Parsons
2. Chase
3. Sewell
4. Surtain
5. Horn
6. Slater
7. Smith
8. Waddle

You could argue that for this year, OL is a higher need than CB but over the next five years, CB is probably just as important given the current situation of players under contract.

So while these are listed in the order of my preferences, good arguments could be made for any of these players at eleven. If the Giants want to address need beyond the players here, then they should trade down for a sensible package of picks.
RE: I'm betting on Parsons being able to play off the ball  
Brown_Hornet : 4/19/2021 1:26 pm : link
In comment 15225905 JonC said:
Quote:
on the Edge. It's often easier for an athlete to be taught and absorb over playing inside, especially if he play contain with discipline and pointed downhill at the QB. Parsons has the physical package, and here's hoping him playing inside hid some of his potential. Nothing more multiple than a LB who can play inside and outside in multiple fronts.
+1
Need an update from rico  
chick310 : 4/19/2021 1:37 pm : link
on the trio from Alabama and Pitts.
RE: I'm betting on Parsons being able to play off the ball  
Rjanyg : 4/19/2021 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15225905 JonC said:
Quote:
on the Edge. It's often easier for an athlete to be taught and absorb over playing inside, especially if he play contain with discipline and pointed downhill at the QB. Parsons has the physical package, and here's hoping him playing inside hid some of his potential. Nothing more multiple than a LB who can play inside and outside in multiple fronts.


100% agree. This is why I feel that with Coach Spencer knowing Parsons and having recruited him it makes me think if he is there at 11 he is the pick. You have to take all things into consideration. If we talk about character you must talk about talent, scheme fit, versatility, measurables,athletic ability, pro day numbers and most important the game video.

I am as guilty of trying to put players in a box and saying they are a MLB or a WLB or a SLB etc. The reality is the NFL has changed and NY Giant runs a multiple front 3-4 Hybrid defense which will be in Nickel 50 percent of the game. 4 LB can be on the field all the time in base 3-4 alignment or nickel. It is not until the dime package comes in that you have only 1 ILB on the field. Parsons is a 3 down LB regardless of where he lines up.
Jon  
ryanmkeane : 4/19/2021 1:43 pm : link
"Okudah aside"...? and not for nothing, but the Giants weren't taking a QB so what do you mean by "there were better players to be had" at 4...look down the list of guys drafted between 4 and 15 and tell me who you'd rather have than Thomas right now.
...  
ryanmkeane : 4/19/2021 1:44 pm : link
so basically when the Giants draft picks need some time to develop, it's terrible and DG sucks, but for other players needing time...that means it's fine and we would want them on our team?
RE: I'm betting on Parsons being able to play off the ball  
ColHowPepper : 4/19/2021 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15225905 JonC said:
Quote:
on the Edge. It's often easier for an athlete to be taught and absorb over playing inside, especially if he play contain with discipline and pointed downhill at the QB. Parsons has the physical package, and here's hoping him playing inside hid some of his potential. Nothing more multiple than a LB who can play inside and outside in multiple fronts.
Good thoughts, Jon. As a counter, which I cannot validate or dispute, a poster on that Sunday or another thread viewed footage of Parsons inside and said most of his sacks and TFL were blitzing through big holes in the opponent's OLs created by PSU's DL schemes. This poster's point was that it was less Parsons' ability than scheme that freed him to wreak havoc. fwiw. I've seen no film so can't comment. But I bet Graham/Judge have.
RE: RE: I'm betting on Parsons being able to play off the ball  
Big Blue '56 : 4/19/2021 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15225952 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 15225905 JonC said:

Quote:


on the Edge. It's often easier for an athlete to be taught and absorb over playing inside, especially if he play contain with discipline and pointed downhill at the QB. Parsons has the physical package, and here's hoping him playing inside hid some of his potential. Nothing more multiple than a LB who can play inside and outside in multiple fronts.

Good thoughts, Jon. As a counter, which I cannot validate or dispute, a poster on that Sunday or another thread viewed footage of Parsons inside and said most of his sacks and TFL were blitzing through big holes in the opponent's OLs created by PSU's DL schemes. This poster's point was that it was less Parsons' ability than scheme that freed him to wreak havoc. fwiw. I've seen no film so can't comment. But I bet Graham/Judge have.


Ray Lewis (on the field) was a HOFer. Yet, he was given freedom to roam and wreak havoc because Sam Adams and Tony Siragusa kept him clean for years..Even great players oft times need help to wreak the havoc, imo
RE: RE: I'm betting on Parsons being able to play off the ball  
The Mike : 4/19/2021 1:59 pm : link
In comment 15225939 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 15225905 JonC said:


Quote:


on the Edge. It's often easier for an athlete to be taught and absorb over playing inside, especially if he play contain with discipline and pointed downhill at the QB. Parsons has the physical package, and here's hoping him playing inside hid some of his potential. Nothing more multiple than a LB who can play inside and outside in multiple fronts.



100% agree. This is why I feel that with Coach Spencer knowing Parsons and having recruited him it makes me think if he is there at 11 he is the pick. You have to take all things into consideration. If we talk about character you must talk about talent, scheme fit, versatility, measurables,athletic ability, pro day numbers and most important the game video.

I am as guilty of trying to put players in a box and saying they are a MLB or a WLB or a SLB etc. The reality is the NFL has changed and NY Giant runs a multiple front 3-4 Hybrid defense which will be in Nickel 50 percent of the game. 4 LB can be on the field all the time in base 3-4 alignment or nickel. It is not until the dime package comes in that you have only 1 ILB on the field. Parsons is a 3 down LB regardless of where he lines up.


Great point. And this is precisely the problem by sticking the "ILB" label on him. Parsons is a defensive playmaker and will play a key role in any Graham personnel scheme on every down.
ryan  
JonC : 4/19/2021 2:04 pm : link
I'll be as thoughtful as I can here; you're conflating me with the "DG sucks" crowd and it's inaccurate. I don't have the time or energy with a career and a two year old to go over the same old ground when someone doesn't track accurately. There are certain points where he's blown it, and it's not a mystery. There are reasons why there's been little progress shown in three seasons, and he's the top dude. There's also examples why new voices in the building are having more impact with the on-field product. I've backed these up very well throughout. My entire BBI presence does not center around "DG sucks", more accurately it is "the Giants hired the wrong devil they knew".

You keep repeating the same mantra re: talent needs time, and add little other substance to your arguments. Why do you think some posters are constantly trying to kick the shit of you at a personal level? (myself not included)

Re: 2020, my pick was Herbert. Knowing the Giants weren't going to pick a QB, clearly, my pick was Okudah. I'd still take either one over Thomas. The good news, he's got time to prove me wrong, lol.

RE: RE: RE: I'm betting on Parsons being able to play off the ball  
The Mike : 4/19/2021 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15225956 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15225952 ColHowPepper said:


Quote:


In comment 15225905 JonC said:

Quote:


on the Edge. It's often easier for an athlete to be taught and absorb over playing inside, especially if he play contain with discipline and pointed downhill at the QB. Parsons has the physical package, and here's hoping him playing inside hid some of his potential. Nothing more multiple than a LB who can play inside and outside in multiple fronts.

Good thoughts, Jon. As a counter, which I cannot validate or dispute, a poster on that Sunday or another thread viewed footage of Parsons inside and said most of his sacks and TFL were blitzing through big holes in the opponent's OLs created by PSU's DL schemes. This poster's point was that it was less Parsons' ability than scheme that freed him to wreak havoc. fwiw. I've seen no film so can't comment. But I bet Graham/Judge have.



Ray Lewis (on the field) was a HOFer. Yet, he was given freedom to roam and wreak havoc because Sam Adams and Tony Siragusa kept him clean for years..Even great players oft times need help to wreak the havoc, imo


Very true. And if Parsons is not available at eleven, the guy who most reminds me of Ray Lewis this year is Nick Bolton, ILB Missouri. Bolton may still be there in the second round because he is a bit undersized, but this kid flies to the ball, is a ferocious tackler and has great burst and speed at the point of attack. He and Martinez would be a tackling tandem for the ages!
RE: RE: RE: I'm betting on Parsons being able to play off the ball  
Angel Eyes : 4/19/2021 2:42 pm : link
In comment 15225956 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15225952 ColHowPepper said:


Quote:


In comment 15225905 JonC said:

Quote:


on the Edge. It's often easier for an athlete to be taught and absorb over playing inside, especially if he play contain with discipline and pointed downhill at the QB. Parsons has the physical package, and here's hoping him playing inside hid some of his potential. Nothing more multiple than a LB who can play inside and outside in multiple fronts.

Good thoughts, Jon. As a counter, which I cannot validate or dispute, a poster on that Sunday or another thread viewed footage of Parsons inside and said most of his sacks and TFL were blitzing through big holes in the opponent's OLs created by PSU's DL schemes. This poster's point was that it was less Parsons' ability than scheme that freed him to wreak havoc. fwiw. I've seen no film so can't comment. But I bet Graham/Judge have.



Ray Lewis (on the field) was a HOFer. Yet, he was given freedom to roam and wreak havoc because Sam Adams and Tony Siragusa kept him clean for years..Even great players oft times need help to wreak the havoc, imo

This is quite true. I remember reading about this conversation between Rams defensive coach Tom Caitlin and a coach of the Baltimore Colts circa 1970. Caitlin asked the Colts coach for analysis on players since they were no longer division rivals (the Colts were moving to the AFC). The Colts coach replied that they could have run the ball at Deacon Jones all the time but Merlin Olsen would be covering the running plays and sucker plays so that Jones could sack the quarterback.
Jon  
ryanmkeane : 4/19/2021 3:07 pm : link
as i've discussed a million times here, and I've tried to say this to those who try and start the argument: I am talking about 2019 and 2020 draft picks, including the QB. This is when, for better or worse, we started the "rebuild." That being said, in 2018 we drafted Barkley, Hernandez, found Gates, Carter (injury), Hill (rotational piece, not much of a difference maker). So...yeah, 2018 wasn't great but let's not just give up on that year entirely as of yet.

It is certainly within the realm of possibility, based on the history of the NFL, that these players from 2019 and 2020 need more than 2 years to develop. I'm talking about rounds 1-3. Baker was a nightmare obviously. Now, you need to help the growth of these picks with good coaching and good free agents moves, which in 2018 and 2019, the Giants might have been the worst in the league at, on both accounts.

It is not a coincidence that once Shurmur was gone, drafting, free agency, and players all of a sudden seemed better.

My point is: posters can't just continue to ignore the fact that the very first year of DG's tenure is not unlike every single other 1st year of a new GM's tenure that we've seen with rebuilds, it is mostly patchwork stuff, trying to get rid of players, taking on dead money, and trying to draft well and build up the pipeline.
RE: Jon  
Big Blue '56 : 4/19/2021 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15226015 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
as i've discussed a million times here, and I've tried to say this to those who try and start the argument: I am talking about 2019 and 2020 draft picks, including the QB. This is when, for better or worse, we started the "rebuild." That being said, in 2018 we drafted Barkley, Hernandez, found Gates, Carter (injury), Hill (rotational piece, not much of a difference maker). So...yeah, 2018 wasn't great but let's not just give up on that year entirely as of yet.

It is certainly within the realm of possibility, based on the history of the NFL, that these players from 2019 and 2020 need more than 2 years to develop. I'm talking about rounds 1-3. Baker was a nightmare obviously. Now, you need to help the growth of these picks with good coaching and good free agents moves, which in 2018 and 2019, the Giants might have been the worst in the league at, on both accounts.

It is not a coincidence that once Shurmur was gone, drafting, free agency, and players all of a sudden seemed better.

My point is: posters can't just continue to ignore the fact that the very first year of DG's tenure is not unlike every single other 1st year of a new GM's tenure that we've seen with rebuilds, it is mostly patchwork stuff, trying to get rid of players, taking on dead money, and trying to draft well and build up the pipeline.


On point.
Jon  
ryanmkeane : 4/19/2021 3:12 pm : link
I do add substance, a try to add lots of it. But posters, including you, don't want to hear it. I've tried to add substance around Jones, Thomas, hell even Barkley....but the only response I get it "ahhhh the team sucks, its all sunshine and rainbows, you cant just HOPE, etc etc"

I mean hell  
ryanmkeane : 4/19/2021 3:17 pm : link
you were banging the Okudah drum, he had a horrendous rookie season, and the substance you provided on him was "well Okudah aside, there were better players to be had than Thomas."

Thomas had a better rookie season than Okudah, and he's a left tackle.
RE: I mean hell  
Angel Eyes : 4/19/2021 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15226024 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you were banging the Okudah drum, he had a horrendous rookie season, and the substance you provided on him was "well Okudah aside, there were better players to be had than Thomas."

Thomas had a better rookie season than Okudah, and he's a left tackle.

Imagine what Thomas could have done on two good ankles...
RE: RE: Taking any of these edge prospects...  
bw in dc : 4/19/2021 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15225782 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15225765 bw in dc said:


Quote:


at #11 is a force pick. Or maybe even a panic pick.

Because we've seen it before with DG - he will hit the panic button on draft day.



Define panic. Barkley was not a panic pick; neither was Jones, nor Lawrence, nor Thomas. They were who he wanted at the spot he thought was appropriate. I would bet money that they were delivered to the commissioner in a cold, calm voice.


Jones was a classic panic pick. They needed a QB and Gettleman thought that if he didn't take Jones at #6 then two other teams would take him at #17.

RE: RE: RE: Taking any of these edge prospects...  
Big Blue '56 : 4/19/2021 3:25 pm : link
In comment 15226030 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15225782 Bill L said:


Quote:


In comment 15225765 bw in dc said:


Quote:


at #11 is a force pick. Or maybe even a panic pick.

Because we've seen it before with DG - he will hit the panic button on draft day.



Define panic. Barkley was not a panic pick; neither was Jones, nor Lawrence, nor Thomas. They were who he wanted at the spot he thought was appropriate. I would bet money that they were delivered to the commissioner in a cold, calm voice.



Jones was a classic panic pick. They needed a QB and Gettleman thought that if he didn't take Jones at #6 then two other teams would take him at #17.


So? If you were high on a player and felt two other suitors might grab him before 17, you wouldn’t pull the trigger? Call it whatever you want. I ascribe to Polian’s and Brandt’s “credo,” that if you have a strong conviction on a guy YOU TAKE HIM WHEN YOU CAN.
RE: RE: RE: Taking any of these edge prospects...  
Bill L : 4/19/2021 3:27 pm : link
In comment 15226030 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15225782 Bill L said:


Quote:


In comment 15225765 bw in dc said:


Quote:


at #11 is a force pick. Or maybe even a panic pick.

Because we've seen it before with DG - he will hit the panic button on draft day.



Define panic. Barkley was not a panic pick; neither was Jones, nor Lawrence, nor Thomas. They were who he wanted at the spot he thought was appropriate. I would bet money that they were delivered to the commissioner in a cold, calm voice.



Jones was a classic panic pick. They needed a QB and Gettleman thought that if he didn't take Jones at #6 then two other teams would take him at #17.


I think that there are enough reports to make DG's hypothesis credible. In that case, Jones went right where he should have gone.
RE: I mean hell  
Jimmy Googs : 4/19/2021 3:29 pm : link
In comment 15226024 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you were banging the Okudah drum, he had a horrendous rookie season, and the substance you provided on him was "well Okudah aside, there were better players to be had than Thomas."

Thomas had a better rookie season than Okudah, and he's a left tackle.


Thomas settled down nicely as the year progressed. Thought he played like a rookie LT would and finished the year well.

Isn't he just the type of player we want on this roster going forward?

RE: RE: RE: RE: Taking any of these edge prospects...  
bw in dc : 4/19/2021 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15226035 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15226030 bw in dc said:

Jones was a classic panic pick. They needed a QB and Gettleman thought that if he didn't take Jones at #6 then two other teams would take him at #17.


So? If you were high on a player and felt two other suitors might grab him before 17, you wouldn’t pull the trigger? Call it whatever you want. I ascribe to Polian’s and Brandt’s “credo,” that if you have a strong conviction on a guy YOU TAKE HIM WHEN YOU CAN.


That's a loaded question because I never thought Jones was first round talent. And I have a hard time believing Jones was 6th on their board.

Further, I have never bought the idea of the other "two mystery teams theory". No need to relitigate this, but I always viewed that as an excuse to justify the Jones selection because the pick had a fair amount of blowback.




Bill L...  
bw in dc : 4/19/2021 3:46 pm : link
I say NFW. One of the supposed mystery teams was Denver. Peter King was actually in their draft room that day and said the QB they really liked was Lock. IMV, much of that excuse has been debunked.
RE: Bill L...  
Bill L : 4/19/2021 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15226060 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I say NFW. One of the supposed mystery teams was Denver. Peter King was actually in their draft room that day and said the QB they really liked was Lock. IMV, much of that excuse has been debunked.
If that's true and they really weren't on Jones, then they made a mistake big time.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Taking any of these edge prospects...  
chick310 : 4/19/2021 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15226038 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15226030 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15225782 Bill L said:


Quote:


In comment 15225765 bw in dc said:


Quote:


at #11 is a force pick. Or maybe even a panic pick.

Because we've seen it before with DG - he will hit the panic button on draft day.



Define panic. Barkley was not a panic pick; neither was Jones, nor Lawrence, nor Thomas. They were who he wanted at the spot he thought was appropriate. I would bet money that they were delivered to the commissioner in a cold, calm voice.



Jones was a classic panic pick. They needed a QB and Gettleman thought that if he didn't take Jones at #6 then two other teams would take him at #17.




I think that there are enough reports to make DG's hypothesis credible. In that case, Jones went right where he should have gone.


Would suggest its the reverse. As discussed plenty of times before (and not interested in doing so again), reports do not point to those teams picking Jones before #17.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Taking any of these edge prospects...  
Big Blue '56 : 4/19/2021 3:52 pm : link
In comment 15226055 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15226035 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15226030 bw in dc said:

Jones was a classic panic pick. They needed a QB and Gettleman thought that if he didn't take Jones at #6 then two other teams would take him at #17.


So? If you were high on a player and felt two other suitors might grab him before 17, you wouldn’t pull the trigger? Call it whatever you want. I ascribe to Polian’s and Brandt’s “credo,” that if you have a strong conviction on a guy YOU TAKE HIM WHEN YOU CAN.



That's a loaded question because I never thought Jones was first round talent. And I have a hard time believing Jones was 6th on their board.

Further, I have never bought the idea of the other "two mystery teams theory". No need to relitigate this, but I always viewed that as an excuse to justify the Jones selection because the pick had a fair amount of blowback.





I didn’t ask you about Jones per se, I asked you if you had a conviction on a player, albeit an unpopular one and you had decent intel that said he’d probably be gone by your 2nd pick (17) in the first round, would you pull the trigger? Not loaded at all..Since you play GM a lot, a simple answer would suffice and be welcomed.
BB'56...  
bw in dc : 4/19/2021 3:57 pm : link
If I had a strong conviction on a player, and their grade and position value supported the idea, then yes I would pull the trigger.
RE: Jon  
JonC : 4/19/2021 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15226015 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
as i've discussed a million times here, and I've tried to say this to those who try and start the argument: I am talking about 2019 and 2020 draft picks, including the QB. This is when, for better or worse, we started the "rebuild." That being said, in 2018 we drafted Barkley, Hernandez, found Gates, Carter (injury), Hill (rotational piece, not much of a difference maker). So...yeah, 2018 wasn't great but let's not just give up on that year entirely as of yet.

It is certainly within the realm of possibility, based on the history of the NFL, that these players from 2019 and 2020 need more than 2 years to develop. I'm talking about rounds 1-3. Baker was a nightmare obviously. Now, you need to help the growth of these picks with good coaching and good free agents moves, which in 2018 and 2019, the Giants might have been the worst in the league at, on both accounts.

It is not a coincidence that once Shurmur was gone, drafting, free agency, and players all of a sudden seemed better.

My point is: posters can't just continue to ignore the fact that the very first year of DG's tenure is not unlike every single other 1st year of a new GM's tenure that we've seen with rebuilds, it is mostly patchwork stuff, trying to get rid of players, taking on dead money, and trying to draft well and build up the pipeline.


The irony is you haven't posted anything above I haven't posted a hundred times before. I don't know how you've missed it, you seem to only remember what doesn't agree with your take. I can also look at on field performance and tell you who is damned disappointing, in any draft year you prefer, and at the same time toss off the "time will tell" one liner as well. Remember, I also hear stuff in the background and try to sprinkle it in addition to what I see on gamedays as to who is struggling, acting a fool behind the scenes, and who is making a positive contribution.

I added plenty on Okudah a year ago, you're free to go find it. With my career and two year at old, I simply cannot invest the extra time and energy there. It's out there. As for his 2020 season, he struggled, no ifs ands or buts. He will also benefit when their coaching staff gets their act together and gives him a better opportunity to learn and prepare like a professional. Incomplete/D grade. For every Okudah that is wrong out of the chute, I give plenty of accurate perspective too. I thought Thomas improved and showed a good attitude, in addition to playing injured. Speaks well of him. He still showed some bad habits from college, that shit has got to get fixed.

If I see you post substance, I will comment accordingly. It's entirely possible I have not seen it all. I have seen some, interspersed with posters attacking you personally for not posting substance.

Don't lump me in with those who don't listen to you.
At a minimum  
ColHowPepper : 4/19/2021 4:22 pm : link
I think we have seen the last of the serial regimes that keep players on the roster indefinitely simply because they were drafted (a cya of sorts for FO). That said--and this is ER/Parsons related--Carter and Giminez were drafted before Judge and Graham arrived and I suspect they have a very short rope. I haven't seen much from either to think they are difference makers, albeit Carter couldn't play. Given the distinct interest in Floyd, and given that the defense is a player or two away from being a very good defense--I can't bring myself to embrace a corner at 11--if JJ's PSU insiders give the ok, I could see it, even if there is a reasonable possibility that the OL could sink yet another season.
RE: RE: RE: I'm betting on Parsons being able to play off the ball  
Brown_Hornet : 4/19/2021 4:53 pm : link
In comment 15225956 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:



Ray Lewis (on the field) was a HOFer. Yet, he was given freedom to roam and wreak havoc because Sam Adams and Tony Siragusa kept him clean for years..Even great players oft times need help to wreak the havoc, imo

This is true but that freedom comes with the responsibility to make gap assignment calls before being free.
What I mean is, even Ray Lewis had a gap assignment on each play. If he decided that, pre-snap, he saw something that he wanted to exploit, he would have to make line/blitz calls to cover what he was going to be vacating. Granted, those things are fluid as many of the DTs likely have a two-way go, the "free backer" still needs to make sure he's not leaving a huge void in the front 7.
Can Parsons do this as a Rookie...who knows...
...but it's something that I'd like to see play out.
I don't believe they will go  
Beer Man : 4/19/2021 4:57 pm : link
CB early due to the amount of cap space already allocated to the position. I would like to see the Edge addressed, but I don't believe there is a Edge worthy of the 11th pick. If Parsons is there, he certainly has the talent, but he has other issues of concern. It is an awesome WR class, but if a top OL is there, the team could finally bring an end to the years of the OL being the teams weakest unit, and give Daniel Jones some protection.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I'm betting on Parsons being able to play off the ball  
Big Blue '56 : 4/19/2021 5:01 pm : link
In comment 15226108 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
In comment 15225956 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:





Ray Lewis (on the field) was a HOFer. Yet, he was given freedom to roam and wreak havoc because Sam Adams and Tony Siragusa kept him clean for years..Even great players oft times need help to wreak the havoc, imo


This is true but that freedom comes with the responsibility to make gap assignment calls before being free.
What I mean is, even Ray Lewis had a gap assignment on each play. If he decided that, pre-snap, he saw something that he wanted to exploit, he would have to make line/blitz calls to cover what he was going to be vacating. Granted, those things are fluid as many of the DTs likely have a two-way go, the "free backer" still needs to make sure he's not leaving a huge void in the front 7.
Can Parsons do this as a Rookie...who knows...
...but it's something that I'd like to see play out.


Agree with points made
Jon  
ryanmkeane : 4/19/2021 5:02 pm : link
just to clear it up, i'm not asking anyone to listen to me or agree with me. just saying that these convos need nuance and substance, and sometimes the responses are "well the team stinks, the player stinks..." when in reality, we are talking about a first year player, 2nd year QB, new coach...etc....posters thought Gates was the worst center of all time, and Thomas was bad...etc...

I'm trying to preach patience with the *new* Giants, not the DG picks the player and Shurmur takes it from there Giants
RE: Jon  
Brown_Hornet : 4/19/2021 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15226118 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
just to clear it up, i'm not asking anyone to listen to me or agree with me. just saying that these convos need nuance and substance, and sometimes the responses are "well the team stinks, the player stinks..." when in reality, we are talking about a first year player, 2nd year QB, new coach...etc....posters thought Gates was the worst center of all time, and Thomas was bad...etc...

I'm trying to preach patience with the *new* Giants, not the DG picks the player and Shurmur takes it from there Giants
ryan, to be fair, I usually agree with you but I never listen to you...

...I kid~

Reading the comments on BBI can be a bit like reading the comments on a FB post with a MAGA theme.

***FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY***
RE: Jon  
JonC : 4/19/2021 5:43 pm : link
In comment 15226118 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
just to clear it up, i'm not asking anyone to listen to me or agree with me. just saying that these convos need nuance and substance, and sometimes the responses are "well the team stinks, the player stinks..." when in reality, we are talking about a first year player, 2nd year QB, new coach...etc....posters thought Gates was the worst center of all time, and Thomas was bad...etc...

I'm trying to preach patience with the *new* Giants, not the DG picks the player and Shurmur takes it from there Giants


All you can do is try to lead a horse to water ... and then walk away.
Comment on Jones at 6  
Thegratefulhead : 4/19/2021 5:55 pm : link
They had to pick him at 6. You do not wait 11 picks from 6-17 to draft your next franchise QB. If the Giants were willing to wait, Jones was not the guy. If they were drafting a QB in 2019 it was always going to be at 6. Those complaining that we should have waited until 17 just don't get it and probably never will.
RE: Comment on Jones at 6  
Rjanyg : 4/19/2021 6:32 pm : link
In comment 15226149 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
They had to pick him at 6. You do not wait 11 picks from 6-17 to draft your next franchise QB. If the Giants were willing to wait, Jones was not the guy. If they were drafting a QB in 2019 it was always going to be at 6. Those complaining that we should have waited until 17 just don't get it and probably never will.


I’m good with Jones, the real issue is did the Giants try to call Jacksonville and offer 17 and their 2nd round pick to move up to 7? Because the best thing that could have happened is make that trade, get Josh Allen and Jones. We wouldn’t have Dex and we already don’t have Baker.
I'm not sure which is funnier  
BigBlueCane : 4/19/2021 6:48 pm : link
believing anything Peter King says or believing that the Broncos belief in Locke somehow makes it wrong for the Giants to take Jones.
RE: RE: Comment on Jones at 6  
chick310 : 4/19/2021 6:56 pm : link
In comment 15226173 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 15226149 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


They had to pick him at 6. You do not wait 11 picks from 6-17 to draft your next franchise QB. If the Giants were willing to wait, Jones was not the guy. If they were drafting a QB in 2019 it was always going to be at 6. Those complaining that we should have waited until 17 just don't get it and probably never will.



I’m good with Jones, the real issue is did the Giants try to call Jacksonville and offer 17 and their 2nd round pick to move up to 7? Because the best thing that could have happened is make that trade, get Josh Allen and Jones. We wouldn’t have Dex and we already don’t have Baker.


Giants tried to move back up to take Josh Allen. Not sure they were calling JAX though. But JAX announced the pick before they could get any deal done.
RE: I'm not sure which is funnier  
chick310 : 4/19/2021 7:00 pm : link
In comment 15226195 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
believing anything Peter King says or believing that the Broncos belief in Locke somehow makes it wrong for the Giants to take Jones.


Not certain why King would go fictitious after the fact if he wanted to ever be invited into anybody else's war room. And nobody said it was wrong to take Jones, just whether another team would have grabbed him in between 6 & 17.
RE: Jon  
WillVAB : 4/19/2021 7:04 pm : link
In comment 15226118 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
just to clear it up, i'm not asking anyone to listen to me or agree with me. just saying that these convos need nuance and substance, and sometimes the responses are "well the team stinks, the player stinks..." when in reality, we are talking about a first year player, 2nd year QB, new coach...etc....posters thought Gates was the worst center of all time, and Thomas was bad...etc...

I'm trying to preach patience with the *new* Giants, not the DG picks the player and Shurmur takes it from there Giants


Thomas was bad. He was horrendous early and ended up ok by the end of the year. He was the 3rd best OT of the top 4, potentially the worst. You’re chalking that up as a win? He still has a lot to prove.

Nothing is set in stone but the DG drafts to date have been mediocre at best. A lot of question marks/TBD’s but the overall team building strategy has been trash.
RE: I'm not sure which is funnier  
bw in dc : 4/19/2021 7:09 pm : link
In comment 15226195 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
believing anything Peter King says or believing that the Broncos belief in Locke somehow makes it wrong for the Giants to take Jones.


Why would anyone NOT believe Peter King? He's only a guy that been covering the league for nearly 35 years and is as dialed in as anybody. And King isn't a guy looking for clicks with tantalizing headlines and content.

Of course, if King did say Denver was hot for Jones I'm 100% sure everyone would cite him as totally credible.

JFC.
RE: RE: I'm not sure which is funnier  
Bill L : 4/19/2021 7:12 pm : link
In comment 15226239 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15226195 BigBlueCane said:


Quote:


believing anything Peter King says or believing that the Broncos belief in Locke somehow makes it wrong for the Giants to take Jones.



Why would anyone NOT believe Peter King? He's only a guy that been covering the league for nearly 35 years and is as dialed in as anybody. And King isn't a guy looking for clicks with tantalizing headlines and content.

Of course, if King did say Denver was hot for Jones I'm 100% sure everyone would cite him as totally credible.

JFC.

And you would say he was full of shit.
No...  
bw in dc : 4/19/2021 7:45 pm : link
I wouldn't. I respect King greatly...

Instead, I would question Elway's QB judgment... ;)
Parsons  
djm : 4/19/2021 9:04 pm : link
..
