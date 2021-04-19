Could JC Horn be BPA at 11?

I think he very well could be. Would that even matter? In your opinion, would the Giants pass on BPA to fill a need? Is depth at WR a bigger need than depth at CB? Is a bigger need like Edge or OL enough of a reason to pass on a potential star like Horn?
Personally, I think Horn would be a great pick.
Was just thinking how he could be there at 11 and be the best player available. I'm begging for offense but this guy is very tempting!
90 - Pitts, Kyle
85 - Surtain II, Patrick
85 - Horn, Jaycee
85 - Paye, Kwity
85 - Slater, Rashawn
85 - Vera-Tucker, Alijah
I feel confident saying there are no RBs in this range. That leaves QBs and WR. Assuming we aren't in the running for a QB, that just leaves WRs. Lets assume that Chase, Waddle, and Smith are there. That is 10 players with a grade of a 85 or higher. We can also assume that Lawrence will be there so that brings the number to 11 with only 1 QB going before us.
It is definitely possible and he hasn't gotten a lot of attention on this board. If Surtain is a possibility then I think Horn is too. However, I think the Giants will focus elsewhere like WR or Edge. I wouldn't say drafting Horn is likely but definitely a possibility.
And the tape matches the testing. At this point I actually would be surprised if teams looking for a CB like the Cowboys don't have him as CB1 too.
If we didn't have 30M tied up in 2 top CBs AND a promising slot CB in Holmes (0 passing TDs given up), he'd be on my short list for 11.
Some NFL exec actually predicted TWO CBs in the top 10. Undoubtedly one of them is Horn.
Is having 3 top CB's on your defense a bad thing? Could Graham make use of top tier CB talent on his defense?
With pick 11 ??? Did we just win the Superbowl or does our roster still need a massive upgrades at WR, OL, and ER ? Where would Horn play ? A reserve CB and special teamer ? Horn should not even be considered here.
Is having 3 top CB's on your defense a bad thing? Could Graham make use of top tier CB talent on his defense?
Didn't we draft Holmes last year to be the third CB ? So let's use a premium pick for a 4th CB ?
In comment 15225422 averagejoe said:
With pick 11 ??? Did we just win the Superbowl or does our roster still need a massive upgrades at WR, OL, and ER ? Where would Horn play ? A reserve CB and special teamer ? Horn should not even be considered here.
Is having 3 top CB's on your defense a bad thing? Could Graham make use of top tier CB talent on his defense?
Didn't we draft Holmes last year to be the third CB ? So let's use a premium pick for a 4th CB ?
Not sure why I am arguing as your mind is made up already but, one, Horn wouldn't be our 4th corner and, two, right now we are one injury away from having Yiadom start in our base defense let along all our sub packages.
12 seems like a lot for those two rounds, so to me the 4th round could be a sweet spot for cornerback value.
My mistake, five corners graded for the end of the 3rd round, not six.
COVID still exists, injuries still happen. We are a Bradberry injury or positive test away from a strength turning into a weakness. I can also guarantee 1-2 of our current CB's won't be on the team next year with typical roster turnover.
I'm not advocating that we take Surtain or Horn but I certainly understand why we would. In Graham's scheme the secondary is the most vital unit of the defense.
Jon, I agree CB is always a need... but the question was... Could Horn be BPA at 11? Which you already answered above.. He or Surtain may be BPA at 11. So, if the Giants were to select Horn... it would not be strictly for need.
Agreed and we could easily select another one in this deep CB draft, just probably not round 1 or 2.
I have zero faith that the Giants' front office can make a good decision on a CB with their first round picks. They suck at it
I'd be shocked if they drafted a corner.
I have zero faith that the Giants' front office can make a good decision on a CB with their first round picks. They suck at it
If you think Judge has an influence on who we draft (I know I do), what do the historicals matter? Eli Apple was selected by Reese anyway, couldn't be more irrelevent.
Don't think even Judge's influence, if he was pushing a CB, would hold up as to thinking here.
With pick 11 ??? Did we just win the Superbowl or does our roster still need a massive upgrades at WR, OL, and ER ? Where would Horn play ? A reserve CB and special teamer ? Horn should not even be considered here.
Is having 3 top CB's on your defense a bad thing? Could Graham make use of top tier CB talent on his defense?
Also Bradberry's contract is up after 2022 when hell be 30, I doubt extending him would be cheaper than a rookie contract, Jackson is a good 2, but he has had injuries and he is only signed for 3 years. If Horn turns out to be an elite corner, we would be drafting one of the elite players at one of the most expensive andimportant positions in the NFL.
Sigh - the draft is NOT free agency. You don't make choices with the goal of filling out your 2021 roster. You draft players that will be studs for years, so he's absolutely in the discussion
In comment 15225422 averagejoe said:
With pick 11 ??? Did we just win the Superbowl or does our roster still need a massive upgrades at WR, OL, and ER ? Where would Horn play ? A reserve CB and special teamer ? Horn should not even be considered here.
Is having 3 top CB's on your defense a bad thing? Could Graham make use of top tier CB talent on his defense?
Also Bradberry's contract is up after 2022 when hell be 30, I doubt extending him would be cheaper than a rookie contract, Jackson is a good 2, but he has had injuries and he is only signed for 3 years. If Horn turns out to be an elite corner, we would be drafting one of the elite players at one of the most expensive andimportant positions in the NFL.
Good post... how can drafting elite talent at one of the premier positions in today's NFL not be a consideration?
Horn is best thought of as a hybrid of Jalen Ramsey and Derwin James and will be a force in the league for a decade. Don't confuse him for Eli Apple and DeAndre Baker who were two of the most egregious reaches in Giants history.
And how can any true Giants fan be skeptical of a dback whose name starts with Jay and ends in CeeHorn!
Also Sy does not interview, meet with, nor knows the coaches, etc.
Who knows what the Giants draft board looks like
Horn is best thought of as a hybrid of Jalen Ramsey and Derwin James and will be a force in the league for a decade. Don't confuse him for Eli Apple and DeAndre Baker who were two of the most egregious reaches in Giants history.
And how can any true Giants fan be skeptical of a dback whose name starts with Jay and ends in CeeHorn!
Hiiiiiiiiyo!
That s funny, but also kind of true
It would seem that Adoree Jackson eliminated the NEED for a CB in the draft, but not need for elite players even if a CB.
They signed Golladay, does that mean they do not take Pitts, Smith or Waddle if available. (Yes Pitts is a "TE", but is an elite receiver none the less and they would not pass on him)
I have a feeling Surtain and Horn will be in the 1B tier after Lawrence, Pitts, Chase and Sewell.