Could JC Horn be BPA at 11? KingBlue : 4/19/2021 8:39 am

I think he very well could be. Would that even matter? In your opinion, would the Giants pass on BPA to fill a need? Is depth at WR a bigger need than depth at CB? Is a bigger need like Edge or OL enough of a reason to pass on a potential star like Horn?



Personally, I think Horn would be a great pick.