Should we be focusing more on Vera-Tucker?

Are why I would not be against trading down if Sewell, Chase, Pitts, and Smith are all off the board at 11. The one thing about VT is that he is successful despite not looking physically like he should be and it is always difficult to project players where you don't have a comparable to say I think this player will succeed because player X has succeded and VT is a clone of player X.
than Slater, he's definitely a guard i think right away, most teams would view him as a guard plug and play, he could move to OT with an injury. I think a lot of teams would have Slater as a tackle but they might start him at guard
And obviously he fits a great need. Potential for OG/OT versatility. We know we need an OG primarily and depending on how the duo of Peart/Solder shake out may need a RT too.
However with what we know the Giants tend to go for, he has very short arms at 32.125" and didn't test extremely well.
We also know their round 1 history drafting a guy they may primarily slot at OG is very low.
I just think other guys are going to have a higher grade at Edge and WR. The only OL that I'm guessing makes the grade to fend off Edge or WR would be Sewell because he projects at an Ogden like level at either Guard or either tackle spot.
Right or wrong, the Giants are into long arms. I don't think AVT is in the mix, not with the 11th overall and not in any kind of trade down. Slater could be in the mix if none of the Edge Rushers makes the grade, but not if one of the pass-catchers is available. Just my opinion on how I believe Gettleman views it.
Are the ones focusing at all on Slater.(I have no problem with Slater)
All of the reports from asshat or rumblings from reporters with sources inside what Giants are thinking have said oline looks to be round 2 or later unless Sewell falls...I’ve yet to see any of those types of reports linking Giants to Slater(let alone Vera-Tucker)...unless I completely missed something. They like their tackles ...and a guard at 11 doesn’t seem to be in the cards.
Right or wrong, the Giants are into long arms. I don't think AVT is in the mix, not with the 11th overall and not in any kind of trade down. Slater could be in the mix if none of the Edge Rushers makes the grade, but not if one of the pass-catchers is available. Just my opinion on how I believe Gettleman views it.
Not if they see him as a G longterm. Hernandez was drafted at the top of the 2nd round and has 32" arms. Pro-bowl RG Chris Snee, also drafted in round 2, have 31" arms.
Length is critically important on the outside for various reasons. Less so on the inside.
I think he should at least be in the discussion and if the Giants are deadset on Edge, he's another reason why they should be open to trading down if a fair offer is out there. Your preference at Edge gets sniped after that trade down? Ok, take your next best Edge or move on to another red chip talent like AVT at another big position of need.
The Slater appeal is his perceived versatility. I am not convinced Peart is necessarily the answer at RT; therefore choosing Slater at 11 or Leatherwood at 42 seems a good way to hedge bets as to which position will need buttressing next year, G or T.
With a quality edge and a quality OG capable of playing OT well if necessary.
Going 1-2 in either order looks to be the best approach. VT and Slater would be great options in round 1 to solidify the OL. I don’t trust that all 5 guys from last year will take a step forward. VT or Slater will beat someone out at G or T for a starting spot.
His numbers are there at 85. The concern for me is that he is not ranked there by most people so is he the best player at 11? Sy has been pretty good at ranking the OL so I tend to lean on his expertise in that area and would say that he is definitely in the discussion.
My preference would be Slater mainly because of the versatility and I have looked at film on him. He looks like a good one and the more good players you have the better.
don't think so. I like VT, but I doubt the Giants would take him, even after a trade down.
I think it's:
Smith.
Trade down (EDGE).
Paye (if no trade down).
And with a shout out to BSIMatt above. I've been doimg this long enough to have learned never say never! So one would never want to say the Giants wouldn't take an OL with their first pick this year. But, in a year in which the Giants have sent out far more signals about their draft goals etc than normal, there have been absolutely no signals at all that the Giants are considering the OL with their #1 pick. In fact, just about everything coming out of Giants central re the OL is that they are reasonably comfortable with where they are at on the OL at least for 2021 and what the upcoming year is about upfront is seeing in fact where they are at.
At the same time, just about every signal from the Giants is that they'd love to get a Pitts or a Smith at #11 in fact their top priority for the 2021 draft is to upgrade the pass rush either by trying to trade back into the latter part of the opening round if a Pitts or smith were to be there or taking an ER outright with their #1 pick if they were gone at #11, athough there also seems to be some indication that they would be willing to trade down from 11 in that scenario if they didn't feel that the available ERs were value picks at that point.
I thought it was interesting that the one pro day OL coach Rob sale was at Notre Dame where they have 4 decent offensive line prospects. Each of those guys though is more a late second, early third day type prospect. And I believe that's where you want to build your interior OL i.e. with solid middle round picks as your G/Cs don't have to be elite, just competent.
Whatever, we'll find out for sure in ten days!! Hang in there!!
Vera-Tucker is the safest pick in the draft. Plug and play day one and will be pro bowl material for the next 8 years.
His problem: He's not flashy. He's not one of the shiny toys in the box of goodies like a Pitt or Waddle. He just gets the job done game after game with little fanfare
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Doesnt VT have short arms and smaller hands?
If between Slater and Vera-Tucker, it is a beauty contest.
Based on Sy's review, I don't see the Hernandez comparison at all.
yep, at that point i think Giants would still like Paye over VT, but it would be a toss up i think. A lot depends on if they view Waddle the same as Smith
I'll be shocked if Rd 1 is not Smith, Waddle, Surtain or Parsons depending on how the night unfolds with Ojulari being a dark horse if they're really high on him or via a trade back.
+1
Quote:
better measurables. (If the size and arm length of Slater is a concern) Especially if they trade down. No one seems to be talking about him.
Doesnt VT have short arms and smaller hands?
slightly I guess....You're right. 6'5 though.
However with what we know the Giants tend to go for, he has very short arms at 32.125" and didn't test extremely well.
We also know their round 1 history drafting a guy they may primarily slot at OG is very low.
I just think other guys are going to have a higher grade at Edge and WR. The only OL that I'm guessing makes the grade to fend off Edge or WR would be Sewell because he projects at an Ogden like level at either Guard or either tackle spot.
The contra argument is, if there was an appealing trade down option, could you still find a player of similiar impact for the OL and find a way to get one more early rd contributor.
At Tackle it makes sense to me, its just a matter of what the danger zone is in terms of length. Zack Martin has really short arms, for example, LT in college RG in the pros.
Is 32" "too short"? Don't know. But Slater and Tucker both have longer arms than him so I'd wager it shouldn't be an issue.
LOL.
It looks like they don't think real highly of him either:
Grade is 6.43
Thread on it linked below.
Arm length correlation - ( New Window )
I would agree with this but Giants don't for the most part especially top half of round 1.
All of the reports from asshat or rumblings from reporters with sources inside what Giants are thinking have said oline looks to be round 2 or later unless Sewell falls...I’ve yet to see any of those types of reports linking Giants to Slater(let alone Vera-Tucker)...unless I completely missed something. They like their tackles ...and a guard at 11 doesn’t seem to be in the cards.
Not if they see him as a G longterm. Hernandez was drafted at the top of the 2nd round and has 32" arms. Pro-bowl RG Chris Snee, also drafted in round 2, have 31" arms.
Length is critically important on the outside for various reasons. Less so on the inside.
Quote:
a guy with decent size and the right mix of good hand/feet work...
I would agree with this but Giants don't for the most part especially top half of round 1.
Not sure I would take such a hard and fast view.
I just think the Giants have shown that they aren't all that good at identifying/drafting OL that will be successful at the next level.
I think it's:
Smith.
Trade down (EDGE).
Paye (if no trade down).
Going 1-2 in either order looks to be the best approach. VT and Slater would be great options in round 1 to solidify the OL. I don’t trust that all 5 guys from last year will take a step forward. VT or Slater will beat someone out at G or T for a starting spot.
My preference would be Slater mainly because of the versatility and I have looked at film on him. He looks like a good one and the more good players you have the better.
I think it's:
Smith.
Trade down (EDGE).
Paye (if no trade down).
And with a shout out to BSIMatt above. I've been doimg this long enough to have learned never say never! So one would never want to say the Giants wouldn't take an OL with their first pick this year. But, in a year in which the Giants have sent out far more signals about their draft goals etc than normal, there have been absolutely no signals at all that the Giants are considering the OL with their #1 pick. In fact, just about everything coming out of Giants central re the OL is that they are reasonably comfortable with where they are at on the OL at least for 2021 and what the upcoming year is about upfront is seeing in fact where they are at.
At the same time, just about every signal from the Giants is that they'd love to get a Pitts or a Smith at #11 in fact their top priority for the 2021 draft is to upgrade the pass rush either by trying to trade back into the latter part of the opening round if a Pitts or smith were to be there or taking an ER outright with their #1 pick if they were gone at #11, athough there also seems to be some indication that they would be willing to trade down from 11 in that scenario if they didn't feel that the available ERs were value picks at that point.
I thought it was interesting that the one pro day OL coach Rob sale was at Notre Dame where they have 4 decent offensive line prospects. Each of those guys though is more a late second, early third day type prospect. And I believe that's where you want to build your interior OL i.e. with solid middle round picks as your G/Cs don't have to be elite, just competent.
Whatever, we'll find out for sure in ten days!! Hang in there!!
His problem: He's not flashy. He's not one of the shiny toys in the box of goodies like a Pitt or Waddle. He just gets the job done game after game with little fanfare