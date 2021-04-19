for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Should we be focusing more on Vera-Tucker?

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/19/2021 9:37 am
I see a lot of love for Slater and some for Vera-Tucker, but I wonder if Vera-Tucker should be more in the discussion regarding our 1st-round pick (with or without a trade down).
Eric  
ryanmkeane : 4/19/2021 9:40 am : link
I've been saying, I actually prefer VT to Slater, he seems like a Giant type of player/personality, and Gil Brandt has him as the 6th best player in the draft, for whatever that is worth.
I'm pretty much game  
UConn4523 : 4/19/2021 9:40 am : link
for anyone other than Waddle. As for Tucker or Slater, if we were to go that route I'd want whoever has the higher upside at Tackle.
yes  
Andy in Boston : 4/19/2021 9:40 am : link
better measurables. (If the size and arm length of Slater is a concern) Especially if they trade down. No one seems to be talking about him.
Sy's write up on VT  
ryanmkeane : 4/19/2021 9:41 am : link
had me very much believe he could be the pick
RE: yes  
UConn4523 : 4/19/2021 9:44 am : link
In comment 15225497 Andy in Boston said:
Quote:
better measurables. (If the size and arm length of Slater is a concern) Especially if they trade down. No one seems to be talking about him.


Doesnt VT have short arms and smaller hands?
It sounds like there will be more highly ranked players available  
Ivan15 : 4/19/2021 9:46 am : link
at 11, regardless of how many QBs are picked in the top 10. After a trade down, he could be a target.

If between Slater and Vera-Tucker, it is a beauty contest.
VT and the pass rushers  
Mike in NY : 4/19/2021 9:47 am : link
Are why I would not be against trading down if Sewell, Chase, Pitts, and Smith are all off the board at 11. The one thing about VT is that he is successful despite not looking physically like he should be and it is always difficult to project players where you don't have a comparable to say I think this player will succeed because player X has succeded and VT is a clone of player X.
Sy has them graded the same  
Capt. Don : 4/19/2021 9:48 am : link
I hope that means if DG is comfortable with the positional value at that point, it makes us more likely to trade down (assuming they are both there at 11).
he has shorter arms and smaller hands  
ryanmkeane : 4/19/2021 9:49 am : link
than Slater, he's definitely a guard i think right away, most teams would view him as a guard plug and play, he could move to OT with an injury. I think a lot of teams would have Slater as a tackle but they might start him at guard
Bucky Brooks  
ryanmkeane : 4/19/2021 9:51 am : link
has VT to Cowboys at 10 in his latest mock
Check out Lance Zierlein's NFL Comparison.  
Klaatu : 4/19/2021 9:51 am : link
Then you tell me, lol
RE: Check out Lance Zierlein's NFL Comparison.  
ryanmkeane : 4/19/2021 9:52 am : link
In comment 15225520 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Then you tell me, lol

Based on Sy's review, I don't see the Hernandez comparison at all.
If Slater and Smith are gone  
jeff57 : 4/19/2021 9:52 am : link
I could see the Giants making the pick. And it wouldn't be a bad pick.
RE: If Slater and Smith are gone  
ryanmkeane : 4/19/2021 9:55 am : link
In comment 15225522 jeff57 said:
Quote:
I could see the Giants making the pick. And it wouldn't be a bad pick.

yep, at that point i think Giants would still like Paye over VT, but it would be a toss up i think. A lot depends on if they view Waddle the same as Smith
Not at 11  
GFAN52 : 4/19/2021 9:58 am : link
Better value drafting OL in 2nd round.
I don't believe so..  
Chris684 : 4/19/2021 10:04 am : link
I think we should be more focused on Judge's college connections and those of his coaching staff.

I'll be shocked if Rd 1 is not Smith, Waddle, Surtain or Parsons depending on how the night unfolds with Ojulari being a dark horse if they're really high on him or via a trade back.

RE: I'm pretty much game  
GiantsLaw : 4/19/2021 10:13 am : link
In comment 15225496 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
for anyone other than Waddle. As for Tucker or Slater, if we were to go that route I'd want whoever has the higher upside at Tackle.

+1
UConn  
ryanmkeane : 4/19/2021 10:14 am : link
i'm surprised you are out on Waddle. Is the injury the only worry? Or you don't love the gadget-ness of him?
...  
ryanmkeane : 4/19/2021 10:16 am : link
Waddle had a severe sprain/fracture for the ankle, but he DID come back in nearly 3 months to try and play. i sort of think this is a positive with him, no?
no because I have a dream that Penei Sewell  
Giantsfan79 : 4/19/2021 10:16 am : link
slips to 11 and he's our pick. If the Giants and Pats pull off a trade though, Vera-Tucker @15 makes sense.
RE: RE: yes  
Andy in Boston : 4/19/2021 10:26 am : link
In comment 15225504 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15225497 Andy in Boston said:


Quote:


better measurables. (If the size and arm length of Slater is a concern) Especially if they trade down. No one seems to be talking about him.



Doesnt VT have short arms and smaller hands?


slightly I guess....You're right. 6'5 though.
I'd rather have Slater. I like having a guard who can play tackle  
Ira : 4/19/2021 10:36 am : link
well in case of injury. Guards are easier to replace.
If the Giants traded down  
Jay on the Island : 4/19/2021 10:46 am : link
I would be happy with Vera-Tucker who can develop into an all-pro guard. There are other players I prefer over him but there is no denying his talent.
Eric I like the player  
Judge_and_Jury : 4/19/2021 10:48 am : link
And obviously he fits a great need. Potential for OG/OT versatility. We know we need an OG primarily and depending on how the duo of Peart/Solder shake out may need a RT too.

However with what we know the Giants tend to go for, he has very short arms at 32.125" and didn't test extremely well.

We also know their round 1 history drafting a guy they may primarily slot at OG is very low.

I just think other guys are going to have a higher grade at Edge and WR. The only OL that I'm guessing makes the grade to fend off Edge or WR would be Sewell because he projects at an Ogden like level at either Guard or either tackle spot.
If they are going Guard with the first pick  
Hades07 : 4/19/2021 10:50 am : link
I prefer AVT to Slater.
Cancelling a top OL prospect out because he has short arms  
Jimmy Googs : 4/19/2021 10:55 am : link
is just one of the reasons to come onto BBI. To learn from the best.
I don't really get the arm length thing either  
UConn4523 : 4/19/2021 11:13 am : link
Quenton Nelson was at 33.75" - Slater is 33". I mean, how can that small of a difference matter?
Inches...  
Jimmy Googs : 4/19/2021 11:17 am : link

are there any actual studies  
giants#1 : 4/19/2021 11:25 am : link
that correlate arm length with OL success?
Yes  
DavidinBMNY : 4/19/2021 11:29 am : link
He has to be in consideration for 11. You could argue that from a value / impact standpoint at 11 specifically he would be a very good choice.

The contra argument is, if there was an appealing trade down option, could you still find a player of similiar impact for the OL and find a way to get one more early rd contributor.
Arm length cannot hold a candle to  
Jimmy Googs : 4/19/2021 11:33 am : link
a guy with decent size and the right mix of good hand/feet work...
RE: are there any actual studies  
UConn4523 : 4/19/2021 11:34 am : link
In comment 15225713 giants#1 said:
Quote:
that correlate arm length with OL success?


At Tackle it makes sense to me, its just a matter of what the danger zone is in terms of length. Zack Martin has really short arms, for example, LT in college RG in the pros.

Is 32" "too short"? Don't know. But Slater and Tucker both have longer arms than him so I'd wager it shouldn't be an issue.
I could live with VT, but Slater is the better player...  
bw in dc : 4/19/2021 11:41 am : link
Hell, at this point, I hope we draft an OL with every one of our picks to increase our odds at solving this critical problem.
on the OL  
JJ2525 : 4/19/2021 11:44 am : link
have any of the insiders indicated we're in on them in the first? seems all we've heard from the people in the know are WR/Edge players.
Vera-Tucker does not fit the profile  
Milton : 4/19/2021 11:49 am : link
Right or wrong, the Giants are into long arms. I don't think AVT is in the mix, not with the 11th overall and not in any kind of trade down. Slater could be in the mix if none of the Edge Rushers makes the grade, but not if one of the pass-catchers is available. Just my opinion on how I believe Gettleman views it.
no  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/19/2021 11:53 am : link
.
RE: Check out Lance Zierlein's NFL Comparison.  
ZogZerg : 4/19/2021 11:58 am : link
In comment 15225520 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Then you tell me, lol


LOL.
It looks like they don't think real highly of him either:
Grade is 6.43
RE: are there any actual studies  
Judge_and_Jury : 4/19/2021 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15225713 giants#1 said:
Quote:
that correlate arm length with OL success?


Thread on it linked below.



Arm length correlation - ( New Window )
RE: Arm length cannot hold a candle to  
Judge_and_Jury : 4/19/2021 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15225733 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
a guy with decent size and the right mix of good hand/feet work...


I would agree with this but Giants don't for the most part especially top half of round 1.
I feel like fans/some media  
BSIMatt : 4/19/2021 12:57 pm : link
Are the ones focusing at all on Slater.(I have no problem with Slater)

All of the reports from asshat or rumblings from reporters with sources inside what Giants are thinking have said oline looks to be round 2 or later unless Sewell falls...I’ve yet to see any of those types of reports linking Giants to Slater(let alone Vera-Tucker)...unless I completely missed something. They like their tackles ...and a guard at 11 doesn’t seem to be in the cards.
RE: Vera-Tucker does not fit the profile  
PwndPapi : 4/19/2021 1:07 pm : link
In comment 15225769 Milton said:
Quote:
Right or wrong, the Giants are into long arms. I don't think AVT is in the mix, not with the 11th overall and not in any kind of trade down. Slater could be in the mix if none of the Edge Rushers makes the grade, but not if one of the pass-catchers is available. Just my opinion on how I believe Gettleman views it.


Not if they see him as a G longterm. Hernandez was drafted at the top of the 2nd round and has 32" arms. Pro-bowl RG Chris Snee, also drafted in round 2, have 31" arms.

Length is critically important on the outside for various reasons. Less so on the inside.
Absolutely  
AcesUp : 4/19/2021 1:10 pm : link
I think he should at least be in the discussion and if the Giants are deadset on Edge, he's another reason why they should be open to trading down if a fair offer is out there. Your preference at Edge gets sniped after that trade down? Ok, take your next best Edge or move on to another red chip talent like AVT at another big position of need.
RE: RE: Arm length cannot hold a candle to  
Jimmy Googs : 4/19/2021 1:13 pm : link
In comment 15225828 Judge_and_Jury said:
Quote:
In comment 15225733 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


a guy with decent size and the right mix of good hand/feet work...



I would agree with this but Giants don't for the most part especially top half of round 1.


Not sure I would take such a hard and fast view.

I just think the Giants have shown that they aren't all that good at identifying/drafting OL that will be successful at the next level.
For me  
Bones : 4/19/2021 1:21 pm : link
The Slater appeal is his perceived versatility. I am not convinced Peart is necessarily the answer at RT; therefore choosing Slater at 11 or Leatherwood at 42 seems a good way to hedge bets as to which position will need buttressing next year, G or T.
I  
AcidTest : 4/19/2021 1:23 pm : link
don't think so. I like VT, but I doubt the Giants would take him, even after a trade down.

I think it's:

Smith.
Trade down (EDGE).
Paye (if no trade down).
The Giants need to come out of this draft  
WillVAB : 4/19/2021 2:41 pm : link
With a quality edge and a quality OG capable of playing OT well if necessary.

Going 1-2 in either order looks to be the best approach. VT and Slater would be great options in round 1 to solidify the OL. I don’t trust that all 5 guys from last year will take a step forward. VT or Slater will beat someone out at G or T for a starting spot.

Based on Sy's reviews yes  
Rudy5757 : 4/19/2021 2:51 pm : link
His numbers are there at 85. The concern for me is that he is not ranked there by most people so is he the best player at 11? Sy has been pretty good at ranking the OL so I tend to lean on his expertise in that area and would say that he is definitely in the discussion.

My preference would be Slater mainly because of the versatility and I have looked at film on him. He looks like a good one and the more good players you have the better.
RE: I  
Colin@gbn : 4/19/2021 3:19 pm : link
In comment 15225918 AcidTest said:
Quote:
don't think so. I like VT, but I doubt the Giants would take him, even after a trade down.

I think it's:

Smith.
Trade down (EDGE).
Paye (if no trade down).


And with a shout out to BSIMatt above. I've been doimg this long enough to have learned never say never! So one would never want to say the Giants wouldn't take an OL with their first pick this year. But, in a year in which the Giants have sent out far more signals about their draft goals etc than normal, there have been absolutely no signals at all that the Giants are considering the OL with their #1 pick. In fact, just about everything coming out of Giants central re the OL is that they are reasonably comfortable with where they are at on the OL at least for 2021 and what the upcoming year is about upfront is seeing in fact where they are at.

At the same time, just about every signal from the Giants is that they'd love to get a Pitts or a Smith at #11 in fact their top priority for the 2021 draft is to upgrade the pass rush either by trying to trade back into the latter part of the opening round if a Pitts or smith were to be there or taking an ER outright with their #1 pick if they were gone at #11, athough there also seems to be some indication that they would be willing to trade down from 11 in that scenario if they didn't feel that the available ERs were value picks at that point.

I thought it was interesting that the one pro day OL coach Rob sale was at Notre Dame where they have 4 decent offensive line prospects. Each of those guys though is more a late second, early third day type prospect. And I believe that's where you want to build your interior OL i.e. with solid middle round picks as your G/Cs don't have to be elite, just competent.

Whatever, we'll find out for sure in ten days!! Hang in there!!
Bobby Skinner  
Hilary : 4/19/2021 3:41 pm : link
Bobby Skinner is high on Vera-Tucker and feels he is worth an 11 pick. I think that Sewell and Slater will be gone and V-T will be the Giant's pick at 11.
If you believe the internet sqwaking from talking head  
mavric : 4/19/2021 5:06 pm : link
Vera-Tucker is the safest pick in the draft. Plug and play day one and will be pro bowl material for the next 8 years.

His problem: He's not flashy. He's not one of the shiny toys in the box of goodies like a Pitt or Waddle. He just gets the job done game after game with little fanfare
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions