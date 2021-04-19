okay, less than 2 weeks now: State your pick at #11

Playmaker on defense. Best defensive player in the draft. I'm assuming character issues check out. Draft depth at WR and OL allow us to wait until rounds 2-4 for those positions whereas the drop-off is steep in LB and Edge.
It's a passing league so let's have one of the top WR groups in the entire NFL. Having a stretch the field deep threat would be a perfect pairing opposite Golladay and his contested catch skill-set. Having two outside weapons to have defenses focus on would really open the field up for our multiple middle of the field offensive weapons.
I know Gettleman has never traded back, but I'm getting more convinced the Giants are more a "Judge & Co" show. The Belichick / Judge connection holds for a trade.
There is one of Mac Jones (mostly likely), Trey Lance (possibly) or Justin Fields (unlikely) still available when the Giants are on the clock. Sewell, Pitts, Chase, Surtain, Parsons and D Smith from among the non-QBs have been picked. A trade back is worked out with the Patriots, with the Giants sending them 2021 #11 overall and the Giants getting 2021 #15, 2021 #46 overall (14th pick in the 2nd round), plus a 2022 third rounder.
The Giants pick Kwity Paye at #15. In round 2, they get a WR and an OL.
Stop believing everything you see. It was NOT a combine, the 40 times are BS! Amazing how this is all of a sudden the fastest draft class in the history by a lot due to no actual combine results.
The right side of this OL can really cause Jones to get injured yet again. He needs to remain healthy this year. If Slater is available, he’s the pick. Otherwise I’d go Waddle if he falls. Parsons could be this years Simmons. No thank you.
scouts know the times and how fast players “look” - they do it for a living.
I’ll go with Parsons as well. I think he’s the highest rated player between the LBers and EDGE prospects and he can give us a pass rush at OLB. Can also learn from and take over for Blake in the middle in a couple years.
And DG doesn’t trade down even when the value is piss poor. So, I predict he will take Paye. Outside shot at Slater but I just don’t think they view the OL as bad as we do. Either way, it’s a historical overdraft.
My picks are in order of preference and excluding Sewell: Pitts, Smith, Waddle, Parsons.
In order of talent it’s the same except for switching Waddle and Parsons. But the order I listed (my preference) is the order that I think will best help the Giants win in both the now and the future.
If he's there, you scoop him up. This is a make or break year for Jones and will dictate much of the Giants future for the next decade. This also is Gettleman's last dance (he's done after his stint with the Giants) and his ego will not allow anything but the best effort to avoid being seen as a failure in NY. They're taking their chips and pulling a Fasell. In the middle they go.
Slater will be available at No. 11. My brain says Slater but my heart says Waddle/Smith, who, I think, are the best wideouts to come to the NFL in many years. Also, I think the Eagles will be all over Waddle/Smith if the Giants take Slater, and he will become a thorn in the Giants side and a knife in their psyche for many years. So, Gettleman, take the wideout.
and so who will be left standing? I think Waddle, Slater or Parsons would be there for the Giants and so that’s a real tough argument there. I’ll go out on a limb and say Waddle.
Why you ask? Because he’s one of the top three WRs in the entire draft, a position of need still and he’s dynamic. Would make this offense tougher to defend and if Golladay was somehow injured, could add some solid depth to a WR Corp that would be extremely average without him.
Tough call for me, as I’m torn on Parsons and both the 2 Bama WRs but haven’t gotten to see what Andy thinks of them yet so I am going with Parsons. Think he will provide the best value and I think Graham will have a vision of using him all over, his skillset can really help bring this defense into one of the top defenses in the league.
Edge is the biggest need, he’s solid against the run, blue blood program, traits, year 1 starter. We have shown a willingness to start a run at our biggest position of need before as well. Also easy to justify kind of reaching here by saying you can hit your other needs later because of the depth at those positions. Not my choice but I have a feeling he’s the guy.
Edge is the biggest need, he’s solid against the run, blue blood program, traits, year 1 starter. We have shown a willingness to start a run at our biggest position of need before as well. Also easy to justify kind of reaching here by saying you can hit your other needs later because of the depth at those positions. Not my choice but I have a feeling he’s the guy.
The 3 cone and other measurables along with his apparent feverish work ethic tells me he can learn some pass rush moves. The All 22 breakdown showed technique against the run that he had to learn in order to apply because they were against misdirection and O line schemes. Those are all very good selling points and if he becomes like the player he is compared to (Tuck) that is a great pick for us. Plus, Sy gave him an 85 grade.
to NOT have a guy make a noticeable impact come game time - even if it's a rookie. To me, if Smith is there, he's the guy who is the most high leverage player who can make a quicker impact. Even if he just occupies space at times, runs pro routes, blocks on the perimeter and offers a threat to defenses, opening up opportunities for teammates. I'm fine with that contribution.
Your top skill guys on O are Golladay, Jones and Saquon. Kenny is a nice piece and SB is coming off a serious knee injury. The jury is still out on Jones but my gut tells me he's got the gear to trend up.
Add another weapon - a young, precise route runner who works hard on and off the field - solid pedigree under Saban - he's the odds on favorite for me.
I'm not drafting a 6'3" 305 pound guy from Northwestern at #11 to play Guard. And Slater - imo - is a positional blocker who won't drive you off the ball. He lacks the size, strength and base to dominate as a Tackle. He opted out too. That I don't like. Great workouts, but I'm not sold at all. Draft a guy, change his position and hope he makes an impact on a seriously flawed team? That's a no from me, dawg. I'm not saying he's not going to be a good player in the league. But not right now for this particular team.
The highest G drafted over the last five years was Quinton Nelson (6'5" and 330) and Slater is NOT that dude. The next draft Guards were 25+ picks later since 2015.
They said they want more weapons for Jones. I think they will grab whichever of Smith or Waddle is leftover. And every year teams fall in love for WRs with speed. My guess is Waddle is gone and Smith will be the pick
If he is not there, and Slater is, then Slater. If neither are there, I hope for a trade down if possible. I don't want them reaching for someone because he fits a need. That to me is the worst case scenario.
Jaycee Horn (tho I wouldnt mind Parsons, Smith or Sewell - I think Sewell is gone I think Smith and Parsons are there - and I think Horn is a terrific pick and a main stay in the secondary for years to come)
The O-Line must be addressed first. We need to put DJ in the best position possible for success. Peart is not a sure thing. Same with Solder at swing tackle. People seem to keep throwing the “we could do a lot worse at swing tackle” line around when discussing Solder. He was a turnstile the last we saw of him. He’s older and hasn’t played an NFL snap in quite a while. The fact that he may no longer start won’t soothe me if he gets DJ killed. We can’t even guarantee Hernandez assumes a starting guard spot, and the thought of the kid we just picked up from the Texans starting scares me. Slater in Round 1z
Toney would be a great find in Round 2.
The Giants were able generate pressure last year by committee, and with a great year by LW. We’re getting Carter and Ximines back from injury. No reason to think we can’t continue to progress in that area from within. Edge Rusher can wait until Round 3.
Ojulari without a trade down at #11. They've had their eyes on him since last year with Crowder. The only solace is that the pick isn't Paye who is an undersized tweener at a little over 6'2" and 261 lbs. Paye is 6'2" 261 lbs. - ( New Window )
I'm assuming Surtain will be gone to Dallas. I know the wr's and o lineman are tempting, but I think they'll view these two corners as equal or better prospects at a more valuable position. It's a deep draft at those two positions.
Trade down? I wouldn't rule it out, but I'm not expecting it to happen. If they want an edge, I doubt they'd trade back and risk losing him...I'm sure they don't have all those guys with question marks ranked equally.
I have absolutely no idea who the Giants will pick.
My past assumptions have demonstrated the futility of such predictions.
But my top 3 preferences in order are: Pitts, Smith or Paye. (AKA, Pootie Tang) Pitts and Smith likely both gone by #11. And while #11 might be a little early for Paye, and though his floor might not be as high as some edges, MY GAWD, the ceiling!
I wouldn't cry if Sewell was surprisingly still around at #11 either. In fact, I'd dance a jig. Lots of other decent prospects as well.
IMO The Giants love high floor guys vs going for “more juice.” The Giants prefer the dependable guy rather than going for that extra juice. And he’ll be a very good run stopper and over the years develop more as a pass rusher. This is the Giants style. A safe pick.
Albeit for me just another example of another underwhelming pick at 11. The 2 WR's and Slater “have more juice” imo. But Giants will look at these guys as too much risk –
IMO they look at some of the others as -- Slater is not a hog mollie and Smith is too slight and Waddle is small with injury concerns. I might even like Surtain over Paye but haven’t thought about that too much. And Parsons seems to have some bad behind the scenes inuendo. Giants don’t go for that.
Once to NE to 15 getting their second rounder
Then to chicago at 20 getting their second rounder
Giants take Vera Tucker at 20
Their three second round picks are
Oweh or Ossai Edge
Elijah Moore WR
Najee Harris RB
Not a bad haul for DG
Now I just woke up from dreaming
For the fun of it-- I went on PFN and was determined to trade down waiting for trade proposals (not doing any. The only thing I did was offer counters if I felt the need.) , wound up with. I lost a 3rd or 4th rd pick in 2022.
Never trades down, until this year that is. They take Paye at 18. Even if he does not become a great pass rusher (which I think he can be) his floor is a great run defender. Because of the trade down, they can get receiver and WR in second round.
I just don't see the value at 11 but that's just my opinion.I want the Giants to pick Slater but all we heard about was the team getting playmakers for the offense.
If Smith or Waddle are available they probably pick one of them.
But I think there is a fair chance the rumors of a trade down with the Patriots has some basis and that will happen if a short group of players are off the board. That’s when I think Paye or Phillips would be selected, not at 11.
You anti-Paye posters, how do you feel about him at 15?
RE: The Giants are ok with the medicals and select
I don't know how they could possibly be ok with the medicals. How exactly could they be ok with multiple concussions and the fact that he already quit football once? By crossing their fingers? Maybe if he slid, but not at 11.
But I think there is a fair chance the rumors of a trade down with the Patriots has some basis and that will happen if a short group of players are off the board. That’s when I think Paye or Phillips would be selected, not at 11.
You anti-Paye posters, how do you feel about him at 15?
Better, but I still think you can parlay 15 into the early twenties and get a Paye or several equivalents.
DeVonta Smith is taken . I will go with Allijah Vera-Tucker. I don’t want Pitts , who has a few of the same problems that have befallen Engram, but I am resigned to the fact that they would draft him at 11, if available . I red flag Waddle out of the first two rounds .
It seems to me that a premium is placed on CB/secondary in this defense above even the typical emphasis placed on the position league-wide. However, it's mostly likely Surtain is gone and we snatch a Heisman winning playmaker to further supplement the offense.
Judge strikes me as a guy who also really likes to work his relationships, just look at the staff he's built and last year's draft class. I believe the other round 1 options are Waddle, Parsons and Ojulari.
if he’s available. He doesn’t come with the injury issue that Waddle has otherwise it would be more of a toss up I think. He’s a superb route runner with great speed and amazing hands and would be another great weapon for Jones. It’s about continuing to help DJ and I feel like he’s a premier playmaker, more so than guys like Slater would be. The WR unit still needs the help too because it Golladay goes down, what are they left with? A unit similar to last year and they would be completely screwed. They’re dying for more quality depth there. He provides that. I think his floor is as a good NFL WR. At his ceiling, if his size isn’t an issue, he can be one of the best WR in the league.
Will be picked because he the only one that makes me want to throw up if picked at 11. We need someone that can actually sack the QB. He couldn't do that in college, I cannot project it to his pro game. We already do well against the run. The game has changed folks. You have to get to the passer.
Yeah, I'm bitter about the draft.
I want one of pass catcher or Parsons. I would be happy with one of the corner and accept a lineman.
Will be picked because he the only one that makes me want to throw up if picked at 11. We need someone that can actually sack the QB. He couldn't do that in college, I cannot project it to his pro game. We already do well against the run. The game has changed folks. You have to get to the passer.
Yeah, I'm bitter about the draft.
I want one of pass catcher or Parsons. I would be happy with one of the corner and accept a lineman.
Paye is hot garbage.
I don't know about that. But, I don't want him (at 11) because he's not special. But, we can have him or any of his equivalent edges *plus* several picks if we employ a smart strategy.
I think there are teams that will be looking to trade up (especially if a QB falls) and I think the NYG will have a bunch of players stacked similarly on their board. It was well known they tried to trade down last year and found no takers (Detroit too). This year I think it actually happens because as we have already seen there are a bunch of teams looking to maneuver.
They need to put talent at right guard instead of depending on Hernandez or the guy they signed from Houston. Slater could also be a future RT option in case the Matt Peart move doesn’t go as well as they hope.
I don’t think the Giants need a receiver, but I’d go with Waddle if Slater isn’t available because I think he’s the BPA. I don’t like Micah Parsons and I don’t trust Devonta Smith to stay healthy or to be an elite professional receiver. (Maybe I’ll be wrong on both guys.)
After that, my favorite players are JOK, Zaven Collins, and Jaelan Phillips.
None of the cast of characters we see going to the Giants at #11 in mock drafts thrill me and that includes Waddle.
I choose Waddle because he has the best chance to be a true impact player vs. the likes of D. Smith, Paye and Slater. In addition, despite the presence of Golliday, WR is still a need. I can't see Devonte Smith becoming a force in the NFL. I can't get past the physical stature.
Will be picked because he the only one that makes me want to throw up if picked at 11. We need someone that can actually sack the QB. He couldn't do that in college, I cannot project it to his pro game. We already do well against the run. The game has changed folks. You have to get to the passer.
Yeah, I'm bitter about the draft.
I want one of pass catcher or Parsons. I would be happy with one of the corner and accept a lineman.
Paye is hot garbage.
LOL. I'm riding right there with you.
If I hear - "With the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the New York Football Giants select...Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan..." - I'm standing up, stepping into the pocket and hitting the wall in stride with my remote...
Will be picked because he the only one that makes me want to throw up if picked at 11. We need someone that can actually sack the QB. He couldn't do that in college, I cannot project it to his pro game. We already do well against the run. The game has changed folks. You have to get to the passer.
Yeah, I'm bitter about the draft.
I want one of pass catcher or Parsons. I would be happy with one of the corner and accept a lineman.
Paye is hot garbage.
LOL. I'm riding right there with you.
If I hear - "With the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the New York Football Giants select...Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan..." - I'm standing up, stepping into the pocket and hitting the wall in stride with my remote...
I just heard the commissioner in my head when I read that and I threw up a little in my mouth...
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
come on ZZ man up!
Smith.
Trade down, and take Ojulari.
Paye.
There is one of Mac Jones (mostly likely), Trey Lance (possibly) or Justin Fields (unlikely) still available when the Giants are on the clock. Sewell, Pitts, Chase, Surtain, Parsons and D Smith from among the non-QBs have been picked. A trade back is worked out with the Patriots, with the Giants sending them 2021 #11 overall and the Giants getting 2021 #15, 2021 #46 overall (14th pick in the 2nd round), plus a 2022 third rounder.
The Giants pick Kwity Paye at #15. In round 2, they get a WR and an OL.
Slater, Phillips, Parsons or Waddle would be ok if he’s off the board.
Smith.
Trade down, and take Ojulari.
Paye.
This is probably accurate, though my personal preference would be Paye over Ojulari.
The right side of this OL can really cause Jones to get injured yet again. He needs to remain healthy this year. If Slater is available, he’s the pick. Otherwise I’d go Waddle if he falls. Parsons could be this years Simmons. No thank you.
'Why the wrench?'
'Because fuck him, that's why.'
I’ll go with Parsons as well. I think he’s the highest rated player between the LBers and EDGE prospects and he can give us a pass rush at OLB. Can also learn from and take over for Blake in the middle in a couple years.
My picks are in order of preference and excluding Sewell: Pitts, Smith, Waddle, Parsons.
In order of talent it’s the same except for switching Waddle and Parsons. But the order I listed (my preference) is the order that I think will best help the Giants win in both the now and the future.
The surprise will be that they will pass on either Smith or Waddle to make the pick.
Alternative choices would be WR Smith or LB Parsons. Cases can be easily made for either one.
Speak it into existence my man!
Why you ask? Because he’s one of the top three WRs in the entire draft, a position of need still and he’s dynamic. Would make this offense tougher to defend and if Golladay was somehow injured, could add some solid depth to a WR Corp that would be extremely average without him.
That’s okay. We all know how this is going to end. BBI is the quintessential overreach for need and then later complain about sucking at value drafting site.
Quote:
this order of likelihood:
Smith.
Trade down, and take Ojulari.
Paye.
This is probably accurate, though my personal preference would be Paye over Ojulari.
I would put Paye over Smith in terms of likelihood. A person with inside info has dropped plenty of Paye Easter Eggs.
I think the pick is Paye unless there is some world class disinfo happening.
Quote:
or not following the format will not be tallied and your picks will not count
That’s okay. We all know how this is going to end. BBI is the quintessential overreach for need and then later complain about sucking at value drafting site.
Um, yeah that was the last regime...
I think it will be either Smith or Waddle. Waddle will be Shepard's replacement if he is chosen.
Kwity Paye would be the ER if they go that way.
So I think it will be DeVonta Smith...
Final Answer - DeVonta Smith
"Mr. Almost"
Tough call for me, as I’m torn on Parsons and both the 2 Bama WRs but haven’t gotten to see what Andy thinks of them yet so I am going with Parsons. Think he will provide the best value and I think Graham will have a vision of using him all over, his skillset can really help bring this defense into one of the top defenses in the league.
"Mr. Almost"
You need to get out more. If a draft prodpect gets you that upset, maybe your priorities are out of whack.
Also Paye is more than a fine prospect.
The 3 cone and other measurables along with his apparent feverish work ethic tells me he can learn some pass rush moves. The All 22 breakdown showed technique against the run that he had to learn in order to apply because they were against misdirection and O line schemes. Those are all very good selling points and if he becomes like the player he is compared to (Tuck) that is a great pick for us. Plus, Sy gave him an 85 grade.
Your top skill guys on O are Golladay, Jones and Saquon. Kenny is a nice piece and SB is coming off a serious knee injury. The jury is still out on Jones but my gut tells me he's got the gear to trend up.
Add another weapon - a young, precise route runner who works hard on and off the field - solid pedigree under Saban - he's the odds on favorite for me.
I'm not drafting a 6'3" 305 pound guy from Northwestern at #11 to play Guard. And Slater - imo - is a positional blocker who won't drive you off the ball. He lacks the size, strength and base to dominate as a Tackle. He opted out too. That I don't like. Great workouts, but I'm not sold at all. Draft a guy, change his position and hope he makes an impact on a seriously flawed team? That's a no from me, dawg. I'm not saying he's not going to be a good player in the league. But not right now for this particular team.
The highest G drafted over the last five years was Quinton Nelson (6'5" and 330) and Slater is NOT that dude. The next draft Guards were 25+ picks later since 2015.
My pick is Parsons
Then to chicago at 20 getting their second rounder
Giants take Vera Tucker at 20
Their three second round picks are
Oweh or Ossai Edge
Elijah Moore WR
Najee Harris RB
Not a bad haul for DG
Now I just woke up from dreaming
For the record I want Waddle and would be happy with Waddle/Smith/Surtain
I think they'd take Smith if he were there and I personally would prefer Parsons. Think both will be gone though, and Paye isn't an awful consolation.
They jump LAC and MIN to take Oline.
Quote:
but I fear it's going to be Paye.
"Mr. Almost"
You need to get out more. If a draft prodpect gets you that upset, maybe your priorities are out of whack.
Also Paye is more than a fine prospect.
Expect: Paye
Expect: Paye
I can’t believe I’m with you and be in abject pessimism.
The only thing that could really piss me off is if for some reason Lance is there at 11 and we pass.
From the slot; just like Steve Sarkasian had him doing it at Alabama.
If he's gone, gotta go with Kwity Paye; gotta catch those mangy QBs that got away last year.
Kwity Paye just passes the eye test, 270lb great speed and is a force on the outside so he is the pick at 11 (no trade down).
I also think it IS going to be the pick
I'd really like if they traded down and took Horn, though it sounds like Horn may be moving up.
I’m not the biggest Paye fan but I wouldn’t mind him as the pick.
If neither are there then someone has dropped
2. Toney
3. Best pass rusher available
The O-Line must be addressed first. We need to put DJ in the best position possible for success. Peart is not a sure thing. Same with Solder at swing tackle. People seem to keep throwing the “we could do a lot worse at swing tackle” line around when discussing Solder. He was a turnstile the last we saw of him. He’s older and hasn’t played an NFL snap in quite a while. The fact that he may no longer start won’t soothe me if he gets DJ killed. We can’t even guarantee Hernandez assumes a starting guard spot, and the thought of the kid we just picked up from the Texans starting scares me. Slater in Round 1z
Toney would be a great find in Round 2.
The Giants were able generate pressure last year by committee, and with a great year by LW. We’re getting Carter and Ximines back from injury. No reason to think we can’t continue to progress in that area from within. Edge Rusher can wait until Round 3.
Gettleman and Judge will recognize the this guy, more than any other prospect at 11, had the ability to affect the outcome.
#11, IMV represents the greatest opportunity to add a special player.
Paye is 6'2" 261 lbs. - ( New Window )
If you take Smith then Slayton never develops further.
I'm assuming Surtain will be gone to Dallas. I know the wr's and o lineman are tempting, but I think they'll view these two corners as equal or better prospects at a more valuable position. It's a deep draft at those two positions.
Trade down? I wouldn't rule it out, but I'm not expecting it to happen. If they want an edge, I doubt they'd trade back and risk losing him...I'm sure they don't have all those guys with question marks ranked equally.
But my top 3 preferences in order are: Pitts, Smith or Paye. (AKA, Pootie Tang) Pitts and Smith likely both gone by #11. And while #11 might be a little early for Paye, and though his floor might not be as high as some edges, MY GAWD, the ceiling!
I wouldn't cry if Sewell was surprisingly still around at #11 either. In fact, I'd dance a jig. Lots of other decent prospects as well.
Quote:
Makes too much sense not too happen
If you take Smith then Slayton never develops further.
You don't alter your draft strategy over Slaton, a 5th rounder who had a good rookie year. If he's good enough to get on the field, he can develop. He's a third-year player now
Quote:
Makes too much sense not too happen
If you take Smith then Slayton never develops further.
If you think Shep, Slayton and Ross will prevent them from drafting Smith if he’s there you’ve got a lot to learn about football my friend.
Albeit for me just another example of another underwhelming pick at 11. The 2 WR's and Slater “have more juice” imo. But Giants will look at these guys as too much risk –
IMO they look at some of the others as -- Slater is not a hog mollie and Smith is too slight and Waddle is small with injury concerns. I might even like Surtain over Paye but haven’t thought about that too much. And Parsons seems to have some bad behind the scenes inuendo. Giants don’t go for that.
Then to chicago at 20 getting their second rounder
Giants take Vera Tucker at 20
Their three second round picks are
Oweh or Ossai Edge
Elijah Moore WR
Najee Harris RB
Not a bad haul for DG
Now I just woke up from dreaming
For the fun of it-- I went on PFN and was determined to trade down waiting for trade proposals (not doing any. The only thing I did was offer counters if I felt the need.) , wound up with. I lost a 3rd or 4th rd pick in 2022.
40, 42, 53, 61, 63, 71, 76, 85, 136, 166, 170, and 196.
Paye it is
Ditto.
In fact, put me down as we trade, maybe even twice, up to pick him.
If Smith or Waddle are available they probably pick one of them.
You anti-Paye posters, how do you feel about him at 15?
I don't know how they could possibly be ok with the medicals. How exactly could they be ok with multiple concussions and the fact that he already quit football once? By crossing their fingers? Maybe if he slid, but not at 11.
I'm with 90 Cal here. Waddle as the last player in their top row that falls.
Bonus soothsaying: Smith proves to be the only Getty Giants pick to get a gold jacket.
You anti-Paye posters, how do you feel about him at 15?
Better, but I still think you can parlay 15 into the early twenties and get a Paye or several equivalents.
If it's not Paye - I'm thinking Smith.
I'd be okay with either but am concerned about Smith's size
If he’s gone and Waddle is there, I think they take him. If they’re both gone I don’t have a pick, as I could go a few different ways.
Either way I see them getting a quality step in and help player at 11. Just a matter of how many QBs go in the top ten and seeing more quality top guys drop because of it.
I’m not the biggest Paye fan but I wouldn’t mind him as the pick.
Slater before all the shiny offensive guys.
Then the Giants can look at Kadarius Toney in the 2nd round, or one of the OL like Dickerson, provided health issues check out.
I'm about as novice as novice gets, but all of the true edge players seem like a need-based reach at 11.
It seems to me that a premium is placed on CB/secondary in this defense above even the typical emphasis placed on the position league-wide. However, it's mostly likely Surtain is gone and we snatch a Heisman winning playmaker to further supplement the offense.
Judge strikes me as a guy who also really likes to work his relationships, just look at the staff he's built and last year's draft class. I believe the other round 1 options are Waddle, Parsons and Ojulari.
Yeah, I'm bitter about the draft.
I want one of pass catcher or Parsons. I would be happy with one of the corner and accept a lineman.
Paye is hot garbage.
Yeah, I'm bitter about the draft.
I want one of pass catcher or Parsons. I would be happy with one of the corner and accept a lineman.
Paye is hot garbage.
I don't know about that. But, I don't want him (at 11) because he's not special. But, we can have him or any of his equivalent edges *plus* several picks if we employ a smart strategy.
I don’t think the Giants need a receiver, but I’d go with Waddle if Slater isn’t available because I think he’s the BPA. I don’t like Micah Parsons and I don’t trust Devonta Smith to stay healthy or to be an elite professional receiver. (Maybe I’ll be wrong on both guys.)
After that, my favorite players are JOK, Zaven Collins, and Jaelan Phillips.
I choose Waddle because he has the best chance to be a true impact player vs. the likes of D. Smith, Paye and Slater. In addition, despite the presence of Golliday, WR is still a need. I can't see Devonte Smith becoming a force in the NFL. I can't get past the physical stature.
Yeah, I'm bitter about the draft.
I want one of pass catcher or Parsons. I would be happy with one of the corner and accept a lineman.
Paye is hot garbage.
LOL. I'm riding right there with you.
If I hear - "With the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the New York Football Giants select...Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan..." - I'm standing up, stepping into the pocket and hitting the wall in stride with my remote...
Quote:
Will be picked because he the only one that makes me want to throw up if picked at 11. We need someone that can actually sack the QB. He couldn't do that in college, I cannot project it to his pro game. We already do well against the run. The game has changed folks. You have to get to the passer.
Yeah, I'm bitter about the draft.
I want one of pass catcher or Parsons. I would be happy with one of the corner and accept a lineman.
Paye is hot garbage.
LOL. I'm riding right there with you.
If I hear - "With the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the New York Football Giants select...Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan..." - I'm standing up, stepping into the pocket and hitting the wall in stride with my remote...