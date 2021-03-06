for display only
Giants exploring trading down from 11 per Rap

Sean : 11:57 am
Sean : 11:58 am : link
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
5m
The #Giants are slated to pick No. 11 in the NFL Draft, and trading back is already something they are internally considering, I’m told. That spot will have real value. … How rare would a trade down be? GM Dave Gettleman has never traded down in the 1st round in 8 drafts as a GM
Hades07 : 11:59 am : link
I'm overwhelmed by the vast amounts of context and detailed information.
I feel like Rap reports  
The Dude : 12:00 pm : link
what he hears and doesn't (normally) throw shit at the wall.

Whats the angle here? Just enough smoke for him to report it?
I think the Giants want to go EDGE..  
Sean : 12:01 pm : link
but realize they can drop down a few spots while adding to their low number of picks.

I hope this is the case.
RE: I think the Giants want to go EDGE..  
McNally's_Nuts : 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15226847 Sean said:
Quote:
but realize they can drop down a few spots while adding to their low number of picks.

I hope this is the case.


That's what it sounds like to me.
RE: RE: I think the Giants want to go EDGE..  
Jon in NYC : 12:06 pm : link
In comment 15226853 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 15226847 Sean said:


Quote:


but realize they can drop down a few spots while adding to their low number of picks.

I hope this is the case.



That's what it sounds like to me.


Agreed. Great, this is what smart teams do.
It’s a smart move  
Svengali : 12:07 pm : link
To have that in your pocket in case things don’t shake out the way you want them. It only makes sense to explore it. Having said that.... what’s the news in this report?
This Seems Like This Makes A Lot Of Sense  
Trainmaster : 12:09 pm : link
4 to 5 QBs will likely go in the top 10. Assume only 4.

Pitts, Sewell and Chase likely gone as well.

So one of D Smith, Waddle, Parsons, Surtain, Slater, Paye, Horn and Vera-Tucker will be available at 15.

If I can one of the 8 above AND get at least another 2021 2nd rounder (and maybe more), I'm all in.
RE: It’s a smart move  
rsjem1979 : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 15226859 Svengali said:
Quote:
To have that in your pocket in case things don’t shake out the way you want them. It only makes sense to explore it. Having said that.... what’s the news in this report?


This is the Giants letting other teams know that #11 is available for the right price. The NFL "insiders" don't just find information on the sidewalk, particularly at this time of year teams use them to get the word out.
RE: RE: RE: I think the Giants want to go EDGE..  
DavidinBMNY : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 15226858 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 15226853 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


In comment 15226847 Sean said:


Quote:


but realize they can drop down a few spots while adding to their low number of picks.

I hope this is the case.



That's what it sounds like to me.



Agreed. Great, this is what smart teams do.
Spot on. In fact if they trade down and get an extra 2 they can double down.
RE: I think the Giants want to go EDGE..  
Rjanyg : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15226847 Sean said:
Quote:
but realize they can drop down a few spots while adding to their low number of picks.

I hope this is the case.


This and maybe they feel if they trade back and get their guy they can justify the trade back by picking up extra picks, maybe even trading back into the late 1st round to get another targeted player.

I do feel teams fall in love with certain players and try to determine what the league thinks as well.

I can see a trade back with Chicago to 20, draft Ojulari and get a 2021 2nd round and 4th round pick. Then use our early 2nd and 4th rounder to go get Rashad Bateman from MN in the back end of round 1, then we would still have a 2nd round pick and 3rd round pick for day 2.

That is how you build a roster and get your guy.
Fun to discuss/comtemplate  
mfsd : 12:14 pm : link
easier said than done to pull off. If the Giants view any one of about 6-8 guys on the same level, a trade down makes sense. But who's going to trade up with us, for what player, and for what return in a trade?

If the QBs are all gone, maybe someone trades up for Smith or Waddle? Or one of the OL?

Getting a 2nd in return would be a good score, especially in a deep WR draft, can we get a 2?
whether its a QB or a team trying to jump the eagles to get the WR  
mphbullet36 : 12:15 pm : link
I think the giants phone will be ringing. The question is if they are set on taking an edge guy they should move down. If Phillips was a clean healthy prospect he would 100% be the guy but he isn't so he kinda lumps in with the rest of the guys which you can get farther down the draft.

Pick up some extra draft capital and move down if someone is willing to pay top dollar to move up.
RE: Fun to discuss/comtemplate  
mphbullet36 : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15226877 mfsd said:
Quote:
easier said than done to pull off. If the Giants view any one of about 6-8 guys on the same level, a trade down makes sense. But who's going to trade up with us, for what player, and for what return in a trade?

If the QBs are all gone, maybe someone trades up for Smith or Waddle? Or one of the OL?

Getting a 2nd in return would be a good score, especially in a deep WR draft, can we get a 2?


I think a team would try and jump the eagles for a WR.
RE: I feel like Rap reports  
rich in DC : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15226846 The Dude said:
Quote:
what he hears and doesn't (normally) throw shit at the wall.

Whats the angle here? Just enough smoke for him to report it?


I think this is called building a foundation. Teams are aware of patterns as much as media and fans are. They can see DG has no trade-down history and reused to do so in situations where it made some sense in the past.

I think this is part of the effort to convince other teams that the Giants are serious about trading down where they have not been in the past.

Also remember that several teams above the Giants are considering trading out. While we have a decent idea where teams currently above the Giants may go, if there are trades, that scrambles the board and may result in players the Giants were hoping to target at 11 not being there. As a result, the Giants need to have a realistic and not last-minute plan to move back as needed.

For example, if Detroit, Atlanta and Dallas trade down, there is a possibility that not only will 4 or 5 QBs go before the Giants, bit a large number or receivers (Pitts, Smith, Waddle, Chase) could all be gone. At that point, value may not match need and a move down may be in order.
Cost of moving up  
beatrixkiddo : 12:18 pm : link
to just outside the top 10 will cost significantly less to many teams as well, instead of moving inside it. There will certainly be many really excellent players available that a team will be willing to move up for at our spot. I love it.
RE: I feel like Rap reports  
Zeke's Alibi : 12:20 pm : link
In comment 15226846 The Dude said:
Quote:
what he hears and doesn't (normally) throw shit at the wall.

Whats the angle here? Just enough smoke for him to report it?


Rap is legit and this certainly is coming from somewhere. I think it makes a ton of sense this year unless Pitts, Smith, or somehow Sewell drops.
I think it's merely due diligence...  
PwndPapi : 12:22 pm : link
Just because we aren't privy to internal discussion within the war room or conversations between GMs, we assume Gettleman doesn't trade down. We haven't got a clue how the Giants have players stacked or what previous offers were made in other drafts (if any).

Of course they're considering trading out of the pick. They've also considering moving up, I'm sure. And staying put. They're probably running all types of role plays for all situations. That's what they're supposed to do to preapre.
RE: RE: I feel like Rap reports  
Zeke's Alibi : 12:22 pm : link
In comment 15226882 rich in DC said:
Quote:
In comment 15226846 The Dude said:



For example, if Detroit, Atlanta and Dallas trade down, there is a possibility that not only will 4 or 5 QBs go before the Giants, bit a large number or receivers (Pitts, Smith, Waddle, Chase) could all be gone. At that point, value may not match need and a move down may be in order.


If 5 teams go QB and Pitts, Smith, Waddle, Sewell, and Chase are off the board, we won't see much of a trade down market.
Live look at them exploring  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:24 pm : link
Trade down options open up greatly  
jvm52106 : 12:25 pm : link
if Mac Jones or Trey Lance are still there at 11.

RE: Cost of moving up  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 15226886 beatrixkiddo said:
Quote:
to just outside the top 10 will cost significantly less to many teams as well, instead of moving inside it. There will certainly be many really excellent players available that a team will be willing to move up for at our spot. I love it.

With the new CBA, that's an arbitrary distinction.
This is likely linked from the Giants front office  
AdamBrag : 12:26 pm : link
Gettleman doesn't like to make the first call. My guess is he's leaking this so that teams call him. Same thing happened last year.
RE: RE: I feel like Rap reports  
rsjem1979 : 12:26 pm : link
In comment 15226890 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15226846 The Dude said:


Quote:


what he hears and doesn't (normally) throw shit at the wall.

Whats the angle here? Just enough smoke for him to report it?



Rap is legit and this certainly is coming from somewhere. I think it makes a ton of sense this year unless Pitts, Smith, or somehow Sewell drops.


Given DG's reputation as a guy who literally won't even listen to offers to trade down, it's possible that other GMs wouldn't bother wasting their time calling him about it.

At bare minimum, this gets the word out.
RE: Live look at them exploring  
mfsd : 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15226900 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:


If Slater, Sewell & Smith are all gone by 11 (which is likely)  
90.Cal : 12:30 pm : link
Count me in on team trade down...
RE: RE: RE: I feel like Rap reports  
PwndPapi : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 15226905 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 15226890 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


In comment 15226846 The Dude said:


Quote:


what he hears and doesn't (normally) throw shit at the wall.

Whats the angle here? Just enough smoke for him to report it?



Rap is legit and this certainly is coming from somewhere. I think it makes a ton of sense this year unless Pitts, Smith, or somehow Sewell drops.



Given DG's reputation as a guy who literally won't even listen to offers to trade down, it's possible that other GMs wouldn't bother wasting their time calling him about it.

At bare minimum, this gets the word out.


You believe Gettleman needed to plant a story with a beat writer to let other teams know he's open to trading back? You don't GMs have been talking to each other for months already?

You guys kill me with this cloak and dagger shit.
Greatest explorers of all-time  
Jimmy Googs : 12:31 pm : link
Marco Polo, Magellan, Columbus, Lewis & Clark

and now Gettleman...
RE: I feel like Rap reports  
AcesUp : 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15226846 The Dude said:
Quote:
what he hears and doesn't (normally) throw shit at the wall.

Whats the angle here? Just enough smoke for him to report it?


Giants using Rap to let the league know they're open for business would be my guess.
RE: RE: RE: I feel like Rap reports  
djm : 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15226905 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 15226890 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


In comment 15226846 The Dude said:


Quote:


what he hears and doesn't (normally) throw shit at the wall.

Whats the angle here? Just enough smoke for him to report it?



Rap is legit and this certainly is coming from somewhere. I think it makes a ton of sense this year unless Pitts, Smith, or somehow Sewell drops.



Given DG's reputation as a guy who literally won't even listen to offers to trade down, it's possible that other GMs wouldn't bother wasting their time calling him about it.

At bare minimum, this gets the word out.


He literally won't even listen to offers?

You, along with so many others, have completely taken the word "literally" and ruined it. It used to be a great word. Now it's used incorrectly time and time again.

He did listen to offers. He didn't accept any. There's a difference.
What would be  
GMENsince85 : 12:32 pm : link
acceptable compensation for a trade back to 15-16 range?
As  
AcidTest : 12:34 pm : link
jvm52106 noted, trading down is most likely if one of the QBs is still available. But even if none are, someone might still want to move up for a non QB.

Several points:

(1) DG has never traded down, but would have done so last year if McKinney wasn't on the board.
(2) Judge is probably more open to trading down, and DG is likely following his lead on a lot of player personnel issues.
(3) DG has used trades to get other draft picks (JPP, OBJ).
(4) They likely have most of the EDGE players rated similarly, and can still get one with a small trade down.

What would be interesting is if they trade down even if Smith is available. That seems likely. Just a few more days until we know.
Everyone's talking about the Pats.  
mittenedman : 12:37 pm : link
The Bears at #20 are also looking to move up for a QB.

I'd take the Bears #20, their 2nd round pick and next year's 1st. See if they bite.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I feel like Rap reports  
AcesUp : 12:37 pm : link
[/quote]

You believe Gettleman needed to plant a story with a beat writer to let other teams know he's open to trading back? You don't GMs have been talking to each other for months already?

You guys kill me with this cloak and dagger shit. [/quote]

That's kind of how the relationships between front offices and journalists work. Information is currency. I'm sure the Giants got an insider nugget on what other teams are doing for Rap so he could post this information. Giving this information to Rap so other teams call you makes a lot more sense than calling 31 other teams.
RE: Bears  
mittenedman : 12:39 pm : link
Giants would go from #11 and #42

to

#20, #42, #52 and CHI's 1st next year

If, they do trade back  
section125 : 12:41 pm : link
and get a 2nd #2 pick, I would keep it and take OL and ER/WR.

I think the guessing at Edge is correct with a trade back. Then get Leatherwood or one of the good OL and either another ER or WR(more likely).

Build through the draft...
the  
Steve in Greenwich : 12:42 pm : link
rumor is too direct. Not buying it. Feels more like a trying to throw a team off the scent than anything else. Make Philly think Giants are targeting Edge and looking to trade back so they don't get aggressive and jump us for the the WR we actually want.
Then if a perfect player  
PaulN : 12:42 pm : link
Is there they don't expect they scrap the idea, but if you prepare yourself for a trade back then you are not just reactive. Sounds to me they finally got someone in the building that has a brain.
Rjangy....we are definitely on same wavelength  
George from PA : 12:43 pm : link
As Bateman is my hope for WR.

Doing the draft sims.....I trade down for an edge....end up drafting Bateman and then trade back into 1st RD for an Edge.... preferably the GA kid.....🤣
RE: Everyone's talking about the Pats.  
cosmicj : 12:43 pm : link
In comment 15226925 mittenedman said:
Quote:
The Bears at #20 are also looking to move up for a QB.

I'd take the Bears #20, their 2nd round pick and next year's 1st. See if they bite.
wow, that would a heist. Did you do the trade value calc to check if that was realistic?
cosmicj  
mittenedman : 12:45 pm : link
No, I did not.

In my scenario, a highly coveted QB would still be on the board, which would cause a bidding war between a couple of teams looking to trade up.

Really, the Bears at #20 would be a sweet spot between not dropping to far and still getting a haul in return.
Lets see if any of the beats ask Getts about this  
Jimmy Googs : 12:46 pm : link
at this presser going on...
RE: RE: RE: I think the Giants want to go EDGE..  
ColHowPepper : 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15226858 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 15226853 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 15226847 Sean said: /////// Quote: but realize they can drop down a few spots while adding to their low number of picks.

I hope this is the case.//////
That's what it sounds like to me. /////

Agreed. Great, this is what smart teams do.
Classic case of BBI group think. It's what a lot of us want them to do, so when someone surfaces it, 'it just sounds right'. (: Pray for a willing trade partner at the right spot down.
If Smith and Waddle are gone trading down makes a ton of sense.  
eric2425ny : 12:46 pm : link
Taking Ojulari or Paye at 11 seems like a reach but if you can trade down 4 or 5 spots and get them along with additional draft capital it is more tolerable.

That being said I hope Smith or Waddle is there at 11.
If the Giants are smart,  
BigBlueNH : 12:46 pm : link
they have a player or 2 who they will select at 11, and if they are not there, will have a deal in place to move back. I fully expect this is what is going on.
Stay at 11 and take Waddle or Smith tired of Canadian league level  
BBWreckingCrew : 12:48 pm : link
receivers being trotted out. I understand we have Golladay but still.
Of course they're listening  
JonC : 12:49 pm : link
There's a fairly good chance their top targets are gone before #11.

Trade down, pick the Edge target, and then see what's up as #42 approaches.
"this is what smart teams do"  
UConn4523 : 12:53 pm : link
I'd love some proof of that.

Would the Pats be trading down like they have if they didn't have 20 years of solidified QB play? Now that they don't word is they may trade up, so is Belichick now stupid if he does?
RE: If Slater, Sewell & Smith are all gone by 11 (which is likely)  
jeff57 : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15226912 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Count me in on team trade down...


I think Slater or Smith will be there.
Better be listening I honestly think us Giants fans know players  
BBWreckingCrew : 12:55 pm : link
better than scouts. No BS
Trade down and then  
jeff57 : 12:56 pm : link
Pick Phillips. If he’s there.
Welp  
lugnut : 12:56 pm : link
"I'm told" isn't exactly meticulous reporting/sourcing.

My wife hollered out of the shower this morning that she thinks the Giants are exploring trading down, so...
Have we considered  
PwndPapi : 12:57 pm : link
Inserting a small infiltration team into the Cowboys facility at night led by Chris Mara? They can take take pictures of their draft board. Mess up their papers. Draw cocks and balls in the hallways. Steal their mascot. Totally demoralize them. Think Saved by the Bell meets Mission Impossible.

RE: Of course they're listening  
Bill L : 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15226956 JonC said:
Quote:
There's a fairly good chance their top targets are gone before #11.

Trade down, pick the Edge target, and then see what's up as #42 approaches.


I hope that they are listening. It would be pretty stupid if they're offering (now).
RE: Of course they're listening  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12:59 pm : link
In comment 15226956 JonC said:
Quote:
There's a fairly good chance their top targets are gone before #11.

Trade down, pick the Edge target, and then see what's up as #42 approaches.


Agreed, they are exploring their options. It doesn't mean that they are trading down, but if the guys that they have high on their board are gone, then this is the obvious thing to do.
RE: Welp  
Gregorio : 1:03 pm : link
In comment 15226972 lugnut said:
Quote:
"I'm told" isn't exactly meticulous reporting/sourcing.

My wife hollered out of the shower this morning that she thinks the Giants are exploring trading down, so...


That's some funny stuff Lugnut. Right on.
If you were the Giants brass would you trade  
Ben in Tampa : 1:06 pm : link
With Washington so they could draft Lance?
I wonder what percentage of  
Dnew15 : 1:07 pm : link
NFL teams are "exploring" the option to trade down...

75%?
RE: If you were the Giants brass would you trade  
Bill L : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 15226988 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
With Washington so they could draft Lance?


Absolutely. You have to take care of your own needs first and foremost. Drafting defensively is surely a losing proposition.
It's a smart move, if they get good draft  
Simms11 : 1:15 pm : link
capital in return. In this case I see either Paye or Ojulari as the target.
RE: Better be listening I honestly think us Giants fans know players  
PwndPapi : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 15226967 BBWreckingCrew said:
Quote:
better than scouts. No BS


Oh? Based on what? How many of these prospect have you seen in person? How many hours of film have you dissected?
Hope springs eternal. We hear this literally EVERY YEAR.  
David B. : 1:17 pm : link
Hold on  
Bricktop : 1:33 pm : link
He's saying they've discussed it internally. hahaha.

Well of course they have! They discuss shit like this every year. Gettleman's never done it but it's bound to happen at some point, right?





RE: RE: RE: RE: I feel like Rap reports  
rsjem1979 : 1:34 pm : link
In comment 15226917 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15226905 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


In comment 15226890 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


In comment 15226846 The Dude said:


Quote:


what he hears and doesn't (normally) throw shit at the wall.

Whats the angle here? Just enough smoke for him to report it?



Rap is legit and this certainly is coming from somewhere. I think it makes a ton of sense this year unless Pitts, Smith, or somehow Sewell drops.



Given DG's reputation as a guy who literally won't even listen to offers to trade down, it's possible that other GMs wouldn't bother wasting their time calling him about it.

At bare minimum, this gets the word out.



He literally won't even listen to offers?

You, along with so many others, have completely taken the word "literally" and ruined it. It used to be a great word. Now it's used incorrectly time and time again.

He did listen to offers. He didn't accept any. There's a difference.


Dave is sure to reward your fealty to him someday, I just know it.
RE: Rjangy....we are definitely on same wavelength  
Rjanyg : 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15226942 George from PA said:
Quote:
As Bateman is my hope for WR.

Doing the draft sims.....I trade down for an edge....end up drafting Bateman and then trade back into 1st RD for an Edge.... preferably the GA kid.....🤣


It's like we are sharing the same brain lol!

Bateman and Ojulari are just really good football players. You have to envision the player is a Giants uniform. I really want Parsons or Smith at 11 if not I could be very happy with Ojulary, Bateman and an extra 2nd and 4th round pick.
If the top 3 picks  
Joe Beckwith : 1:44 pm : link
are the only QBs taken in the top 10 because every else there would rather have Pitts, the 3 top WR, the 2 top OL, and a top Edge, and teams 12-20 that were meh on moving up for Fields or Lance at a top 5-10 cost might suddenly be willing to jump in at 11 to get one of them.
Minny and Vegas come to mind.
At this point...  
bw in dc : 1:44 pm : link
I just want players who are actually good and can really contribute sooner rather than later.
RE: Hold on  
PwndPapi : 1:46 pm : link
In comment 15227023 Bricktop said:
Quote:
He's saying they've discussed it internally. hahaha.

Well of course they have! They discuss shit like this every year. Gettleman's never done it but it's bound to happen at some point, right?


It's plainly obvious you're a neophyte to how front office and journalists relationships work. Presumably you have never worked for a professional sports team. Let me share what I've learned.

You see, information is currency. Think dollars. Rapapport has successfully compiled a list of 2021 draft prospects and NFL teams' needs. He then matches needs to prospects based on where that team is picking.

Only beat reporters are capable of doing this since NYG brass is off racing horses and making movies and shit. So when draft time rolls around, we pay dudes like Rapapport...currency...to find out who teams are interested in drafting. This is complex stuff.

Finally, since there's a moratorium on teams talking to each other during the offseason, we need to get the word out that we are open for business and are willing to wheel and deal - all sexy like; rather than calling a team directly (seen as weak), we float the story through an intermediary.

Get it now?


RE: If the top 3 picks  
Producer : 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15227041 Joe Beckwith said:
Quote:
are the only QBs taken in the top 10 because every else there would rather have Pitts, the 3 top WR, the 2 top OL, and a top Edge, and teams 12-20 that were meh on moving up for Fields or Lance at a top 5-10 cost might suddenly be willing to jump in at 11 to get one of them.
Minny and Vegas come to mind.


forget it. At least 4 QBs will go in the top 10.
I’ll believe it when I see it.  
Metnut : 1:56 pm : link
Gettleman has never traded down before and passed up a prime spot to do it a few years ago to take a RB. I also find it hard to believe that a better GM couldn’t have played poker and tried to get some kind of asset from either Miami or LAC who took back to back QBs in the top 6 of the draft right after us last year.
RE: At this point...  
Jimmy Googs : 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15227043 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I just want players who are actually good and can really contribute sooner rather than later.


Sitting there with a major restructuring of the roster that had to occur, holes/upgrades required at numerous starting positions and holding #2, #6 and #4 overall picks in successive drafts and this GM doesn't trade down.

Now, after spending a ton in free agency in past two years presumably filling a bunch of said holes and holding a lower draft position at #11...it's now time to trade down.

Just let Judge make the decisions already...
If the Giants do trade down  
RCPhoenix : 2:04 pm : link
The tell will be when they trade down.

For example, the Bronocs traded down with Pittsburgh right after the Giants took Jones. So if Smith comes off the board and the Giants trade down, it's likely that Smith would have been the pick by the Giants.
they should explore  
GiantsFan84 : 2:09 pm : link
every contingency should be discussed prior to the draft
RE: RE: Hold on  
Bricktop : 2:10 pm : link
In comment 15227050 PwndPapi said:
Quote:
In comment 15227023 Bricktop said:


Quote:


He's saying they've discussed it internally. hahaha.

Well of course they have! They discuss shit like this every year. Gettleman's never done it but it's bound to happen at some point, right?



It's plainly obvious you're a neophyte to how front office and journalists relationships work. Presumably you have never worked for a professional sports team. Let me share what I've learned.

You see, information is currency. Think dollars. Rapapport has successfully compiled a list of 2021 draft prospects and NFL teams' needs. He then matches needs to prospects based on where that team is picking.

Only beat reporters are capable of doing this since NYG brass is off racing horses and making movies and shit. So when draft time rolls around, we pay dudes like Rapapport...currency...to find out who teams are interested in drafting. This is complex stuff.

Finally, since there's a moratorium on teams talking to each other during the offseason, we need to get the word out that we are open for business and are willing to wheel and deal - all sexy like; rather than calling a team directly (seen as weak), we float the story through an intermediary.

Get it now?


You don't need to preach to me, m'fer.

I didn't read your Bullshit.
lol  
JonC : 2:21 pm : link
RE: If the Giants do trade down  
Producer : 2:27 pm : link
In comment 15227078 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
The tell will be when they trade down.

For example, the Bronocs traded down with Pittsburgh right after the Giants took Jones. So if Smith comes off the board and the Giants trade down, it's likely that Smith would have been the pick by the Giants.


Or what you're calling a tell is actually just a coincidence.
RE: RE: RE: Hold on  
PwndPapi : 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15227089 Bricktop said:
Quote:


I didn't read your Bullshit.


I'll be nice until it's time not to be nice.
is this Judge  
BigBlueCane : 2:33 pm : link
signaling he thinks he can get a difference maker a bit later then #11?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Hold on  
Bricktop : 2:33 pm : link
In comment 15227116 PwndPapi said:
Quote:
In comment 15227089 Bricktop said:


Quote:




I didn't read your Bullshit.



I'll be nice until it's time not to be nice.


OK tough guy.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Hold on  
PwndPapi : 2:36 pm : link
In comment 15227121 Bricktop said:
Quote:
In comment 15227116 PwndPapi said:


Quote:


In comment 15227089 Bricktop said:


Quote:




I didn't read your Bullshit.



I'll be nice until it's time not to be nice.



OK tough guy.


Dude. I'm kidding!
here's the short  
ryanmkeane : 2:43 pm : link
list of people I trust on the Giants, from all walks of life, and this is literally the only list:

Rico, Peppers, JonC, Mike Garafolo...that's it
RE: here's the short  
Rjanyg : 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15227132 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
list of people I trust on the Giants, from all walks of life, and this is literally the only list:

Rico, Peppers, JonC, Mike Garafolo...that's it


It would be nice to hear from the first 3 right now!!
RE: RE: If the Giants do trade down  
RCPhoenix : 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15227111 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15227078 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


The tell will be when they trade down.

For example, the Bronocs traded down with Pittsburgh right after the Giants took Jones. So if Smith comes off the board and the Giants trade down, it's likely that Smith would have been the pick by the Giants.



Or what you're calling a tell is actually just a coincidence.


Maybe, but the timing was suspicious. Plus they needed a QB and while they've denied they were taking Jones, they did take Lock.
For drafting philosophy  
allstarjim : 3:10 pm : link
I often like trade downs when it is clear that the value of our pick far exceeds the value of the player we would use the pick for.

However, if there is a question on whether one prefers a single *Great* player compared to a couple of good players. Or gambles at *competent* players.

I've been frustated many times by the Giants not moving down in drafts to pick up assets. Very frustrated.

However, this draft in particular I don't feel is one I would want to move down in. And that's because I believe Waddle or Parsons will be at 11.

I always prefer a single great performer to a couple of good performers.

Truly special players are what gets teams over the hump to win championships, I really believe that.

We won't know until draft day, but I suspect this is a draft where I would want them to sit pat at 11.
RE: RE: here's the short  
JonC : 3:14 pm : link
In comment 15227162 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 15227132 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


list of people I trust on the Giants, from all walks of life, and this is literally the only list:

Rico, Peppers, JonC, Mike Garafolo...that's it



It would be nice to hear from the first 3 right now!!


You did.
I could see  
Sammo85 : 3:14 pm : link
Giants trading down to pick up another 2 and 3 in this years draft.

Teams that propel into contention, quick rebuild, or sustained competition clean up in the mid rounds more than others.

In this years pandemic draft, a team with four picks in the 2nd and 3rd could really help themselves with talent bandwidth being so broad due to opt outs, limited in person scouting, etc.
RE: I could see  
Angel Eyes : 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15227173 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
Giants trading down to pick up another 2 and 3 in this years draft.

Teams that propel into contention, quick rebuild, or sustained competition clean up in the mid rounds more than others.

In this years pandemic draft, a team with four picks in the 2nd and 3rd could really help themselves with talent bandwidth being so broad due to opt outs, limited in person scouting, etc.

I have a plan via trading down with New England to no.15 and we’d get another pick in the 2nd round, then using the pick (no.15) to draft Parsons since I think there’s a chance he’d still be there, if he’s as great as he is.
RE: RE: RE: here's the short  
Rjanyg : 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15227172 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15227162 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


In comment 15227132 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


list of people I trust on the Giants, from all walks of life, and this is literally the only list:

Rico, Peppers, JonC, Mike Garafolo...that's it



It would be nice to hear from the first 3 right now!!



You did.


Rico and Peppers in this thread? I know I can count on you Jon to be present with the best info you have.
RE: Of course they're listening  
UberAlias : 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15226956 JonC said:
Quote:
There's a fairly good chance their top targets are gone before #11.

Trade down, pick the Edge target, and then see what's up as #42 approaches.
Sign me up.
RE: RE: At this point...  
bw in dc : 3:24 pm : link
In comment 15227077 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15227043 bw in dc said:


Quote:


I just want players who are actually good and can really contribute sooner rather than later.



Sitting there with a major restructuring of the roster that had to occur, holes/upgrades required at numerous starting positions and holding #2, #6 and #4 overall picks in successive drafts and this GM doesn't trade down.

Now, after spending a ton in free agency in past two years presumably filling a bunch of said holes and holding a lower draft position at #11...it's now time to trade down.

Just let Judge make the decisions already...


You are preaching to the converted here. Especially with limited picks in this draft. With Gettleman, I always feel like he's being manipulated by the draft, and not the other way around - like a Belichick, Veach, Grier, etc.

Can you imagine if Jones doesn't work out how bad that '19 draft looks in hindsight? Baker was a disaster. And while Lawrence seems mostly good, honestly I am not seeing anything elite at this stage...

So we really need to start hooking legit difference makers in the draft. Instead of players who are good enough to start, show some decent production, but never break out to a higher level.

When is the last time this organization really nailed a draft where it a memorable class?
They haven't nailed a draft  
Jimmy Googs : 3:29 pm : link
since maybe 2005?
2005  
Chip : 3:41 pm : link
4 picks no first and drafted Webster in the 2nd, Tuck in the 3rd and Brandon Jacobs in the 4th. Accorsi got it right
RE: 2005  
Rjanyg : 3:55 pm : link
In comment 15227220 Chip said:
Quote:
4 picks no first and drafted Webster in the 2nd, Tuck in the 3rd and Brandon Jacobs in the 4th. Accorsi got it right


Adding Pierce, Plax and McKenzie made that offseason what it was. The draft was the icing on the cake for sure. But remember that Webster wasn't looking so good until about halfway through the 2007 season, Tuck was a back and played inside on 3rd downs. Jacobs was the best of the 3 initially.
Id be pissed if they werent talking trade down  
Rudy5757 : 4:12 pm : link
and a trade up. You have to get a sense for what the value is on a draft pick. Why wouldnt you listen to offers even if you dont think youll trade? Know the market.
RE: They haven't nailed a draft  
Sean : 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15227207 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
since maybe 2005?


2007 ring a bell to you?
Trading down makes sense  
uconngiant : 4:22 pm : link
But they need a quarterback to fall or someone who loves one of the other guys still on the board.

Duggan has the Giants trading up with the second round pick, forth and sixth to get in the end of the first round. I would be pissed if this happens as they need more players not less picks
RE: They haven't nailed a draft  
bLiTz 2k : 4:22 pm : link
In comment 15227207 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
since maybe 2005?


07!?
bradshaw, smith, ross, deossie, boss...doesnt get better than that. every rookie contributed.
Carolina exploring trading down from 8  
jeff57 : 4:28 pm : link
According to Schefter.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: They haven't nailed a draft  
Jimmy Googs : 5:03 pm : link
In comment 15227278 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 15227207 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


since maybe 2005?



07!?
bradshaw, smith, ross, deossie, boss...doesnt get better than that. every rookie contributed.


Good draft and as you say all contributors to that Super Bowl year for certain.

Its just when I think nailing a draft, it means you found several core guys that deliver annually or build around. Injuries didn't help Smith and Boss which fairly shouldn't count against draft status but Bradshaw probably was the only a core guy. DeOssie was very good but not a position player.

2005 had several core+ guys. 2010 also had JPP and Linval Joseph so that was impressive two-some even though not Giants for their terms.
I hope this is true  
Doubledeuce22 : 5:46 pm : link
Totally fine taking the best EDGE and accumulating picks.
RE: I hope this is true  
TommyWiseau : 7:28 pm : link
In comment 15227361 Doubledeuce22 said:
Quote:
Totally fine taking the best EDGE and accumulating picks.


WHo is the best edge is the real question
RE: RE: I hope this is true  
Bill L : 8:18 pm : link
In comment 15227430 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
In comment 15227361 Doubledeuce22 said:


Quote:


Totally fine taking the best EDGE and accumulating picks.



WHo is the best edge is the real question
if you have to ask, they’re certainly not worth picking where we are picking.
fwiw Cincy  
bc4life : 8:34 pm : link
considering taking Chase, still doubtful Sewell lasts until 11
If we want to trade down, we’re not wedded to the first round are we?  
Bill L : 8:41 pm : link
In all my pff sims, which is where I get all my vast knowledge and real information, the best values always end up trading down from 42. There’s a lot of flexibility to be had at the OL/edge spots after that. I usually go edge RB and then end up with a decent Og after that, but that’s just me.
