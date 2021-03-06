Asshat rumor regarding Evan Engram and Kyle Pitts

I have a good college buddy of mine whose got into NFL scouting and in the past I posted information of his when he worked on Jeff Fisher's staff on the Rams.
Now that's out of the way, my buddy now does scouting for an AFC team. He mentioned the Giants have reached out on several fronts, some have been in concerns to a trade down from #11. In addition, they have also talked about a possible Evan Engram trade if the Giants draft Kyle Pitts. He stated they're discussing terms but looking like Engram would go for a 2022 conditional draft pick that would be a 3rd or 4th round pick based on performance.
Part that I found interesting....I told him I didn't think Pitts would fall to the Giants pick at 11 but he said from what he's hearing from his team, they're expecting the Giants to move up.
Take all this with a grain of salt, just wanted to share what I heard this afternoon from my buddy.
Anyway, back a couple of months ago. My son was visiting me in FL. They were on the phone and he said that the Giants have actively shopped Engram to see if there was any interest and what could they get for him.
Supposedly a New York team, so that's either the Jets or the Bills and the Chargers were offering a 4th or 5th. But the Giants felt he was worth more than that.
Could be one of the reason that Judge has been so complimentary of EE to pump up his value.
Cincinnati could (should) pass on him for Sewell, though it sounds like they may pass on him for Chase.
Miami could take Sewell or Chase also.
I don't think any of the teams 7-8-9 are good fits for a TE or WR, and could see any of them being willing to slide back a few spots. Or take Surtain/Parsons/Slater/QB if they have a high enough grade.
So all that is to say if the NYG are as high on Pitts as some others are (Brandt and Jeremiah each have him #2 overall and their top position player) I could see it making sense. Especially if Atlanta opts for a QB.
I'd also add that I can 100% understand NFL teams being hesitant to draft Pitts that high. Top 10 TEs rarely work out. As much as everyone wants to think Pitts is a complete freak he tested similarly to Njoku and Engram a few years ago, though he's a much more polished player than both.
Comparing Njoku or Engram to Pitts is like comparing Pitts to Megatron or Plaxico. Pitts is not going to run a 4.3 or create separation on the outside against corners but he can outmuscle them; he can beat LBs & Safeties all day but it depends how he's used. He is just a weapon as a receiving threat and a red zone nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators. You can't rely on receiving TEs to block inline consistently. This is why Engram is completely useless if he's dropping passes left & right while coughing the ball up to boot.
That was my thinking too. It would be if Pitts were to slide a little and just to get over Dallas. The compensation with what they would get in return for Engram and the comp needed move up 2 spots would probably be around the same, so they could see it as a wash to most likely upgrade a position and not have to worry about the decision to extend Engram next year.
just saying...
They could be posturing
Yes they could be. But not hearing they are going QB.
Have heard if they can get good value for the pick they are interested in moving down to add defensive need players but nobody has right mix of picks/spots for where they are looking in back half of Rd 1.
Sounds like its Pitts...
every time a rumor comes along saying the Giants might trade up. They have traded up numerous times over the years. Giants aren't shy in round 1, never really have been.
See a player that's better than everyone else? Do whatever it takes to draft that player. Simple. The teams that identify that kind of player and get that player are the ones that win. The teams that play it safe lose.
Unless you're trading up to get Ricky Williams. Nobody won that trade-up.
there is that...but to be fair, the Skins didn't get as fat as everyone feared off that trade. And the Saints did eventually emerge as contenders not that long after the fallout from that trade had dissipated. Once the Saints got Brees they won consistently. Trading away all that capital didn't exactly sink them for that long.
Go ahead and compare him to Plax or Megatron (or Evans) too. They can all be compared to each other. They are all similarly athletic freaks at 240+ pounds. The point is that despite freakishness there's still a very wide range of outcomes. The latter 2 weren't first round picks because people didn't believe in them. I like Pitts a lot but it is harder to project hybrid TE/WR so I'd say he's a riskier pick than say someone like J'Marr Chase.
Trading up for a TE, it just doesn't make sense to me. And the fact he is not a good blocker, just can't do it. I don't think Darren Waller upside is worth trading up for here, he's not going to make this offense change.
I'm ok trading Engram with Rudolph here. But I would hate this move.
Play it safe. Defense (Parsons) or OL (Slater) please.
Haha! Now that would be DG's best move ever.
for Evan Engram?
my guess they would use 42 and EE to move up.
The Giants might need to offer 42 to move up from 11 into top 10 to get Pitts and you can't use the same pick twice.
If all we are offering the Bills is a 1 year rental on EE to move down from 12 spots, then ask yourself why would they do that?
Yup engram is for sure worth a couple losses every year.
2 NYG - QB#2
3 SF - QB#3
4 Atl - QB#4 (someone drops who they love)
5 Cinn - Sewell or Chase
6 Mia - Chase or Sewell
So Pitts is sitting there at #7.
The trade value chart (I know it's not the end all, but it is a start) say #7 is worth 1500 points and #11 is worth 1250. The Giant 2nd round #42 is worth 480 pts, 3rd round #76 is worth 210 pts and 4th round #116 is worth 62 pts.
So on the surface, the Giants trade #11, #76 and #116 to Detroit for #7 is likely the minimum the Giants would have to give up. Seems pretty step when the following would be available and Giants would have a choice from at least two of the following:
QB5 (for a trade back)
Pitts
D Smith
Waddle
Slater
Surtain
Parsons
Unless they get enough for Engram (unlikely) so that the Giants still have a 3rd or 4th rounder.
I'm with you. These tweener types all look great in college. THey line up alone and most DBs or S cant keep up or arent strong enough. Then they cant block either. Been there done that.
And even if Pitts turns out to be Waller, I'd take it and be glad for it. He caught over a 100 passes and 9 TDs last season. Our entire receiving core of Slayton, Shep, Tate and Engram caught 9 TDs.
Maybe to get to 9 but Denver doesn't need him. 8 to Carolina is more likely but I think the Giants would have to sweeten the pot a little more there.
That said, the Giants aren't moving up in the 1st AND moving from the 2nd to the 1st without giving up AT LEAST 2 1st RD selections.
Engram or no, I don't see this happening.
Even if Buffalo would drop 12 spots for Engram alone, how do the Giants move up for Pitts and retain #42?
If Dallas does that, it may increase the odds of Smith (or one of the Defensive players) getting to #11.
The guy is a freak. It's why he is being considered as potentially the top non-QB in the draft.
I appreciate the info. I do believe that we have an interest in Pitts I just dont believe we have the ability to get him.
They traded their 4th rounder.
Maybe it'll be a lateral move.
They should. But they aren’t winning shit w Matt Ryan at this stage even w Pitts . He couldn’t win in his prime w Gonzalez Jones et al.
Can’t blame them at 4 for passing on a QB but They aren’t a Kyle Pitts away from being a real contender.
just saying...
Not sure what pick makes them a contender without a defensive blue-chip on the board. Idea in ATL is they will be shedding Julio soon. And dynamic TE will make up for him and add some balance to offense. A nice TE also helps a young QB if they shed Ryan after this year.
And surrender what little draft capital they possess, because they are just one superstar TE away from the Super Bowl.
Yep.
My jaw would probably drop.
Dallas is reportedly enamored with him as well. I really hope that he doesn’t end up in Dallas unless Jerry does something stupid like offering Schultz and three 1st round picks in order to move up.
In comment 15227060 Jimmy Googs said:
just saying...
I think they really need a QB amd need to rebuild tbh. Pitts very well be the BPA so I'd suggest a trade down bit may not get an reasonable offer so they are kind of stuck. I wonder if they can move on from Ryan after this year. Never thought he was elite but he's always been a media darling IMO.
Also think Miami very well could would snap up Pitts before Chase so if ALT trades down they might regret it. Tough spot
If Pitts is "falling" and reaches reasonable trade-up range, they make that move. However if a trade-up is not reasonable or he is picked, then they stay at 11 where they would immediately take any of Pitts, Waddle, Sewell (and I assume Surtain, maybe Chase? though I don't think we have any insider comment on that). If none of those guys are available, then they trade back to 15 and take whomever is left out of Slater, Vera Tucker, Ojulari, Paye, (again no insider comment) or one of the top CB.
Parsons is both on and off their board and they pray he's one before 11.
I think that accounts for all the rumors I have read. What did I miss? I'm being semi-facetious, but really, we can go BPA so that is not an illegitimate strategy.
if the Giants trade up to draft a pass catching TE in the first round. I've seen that movie and can't wait for the ending.
Play it safe. Defense (Parsons) or OL (Slater) please.
I'm with you. These tweener types all look great in college. THey line up alone and most DBs or S cant keep up or arent strong enough. Then they cant block either. Been there done that.
I agree #3, totally. That would be a disaster