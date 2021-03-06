Asshat rumor regarding Evan Engram and Kyle Pitts NYG27 : 1:30 pm

I have a good college buddy of mine whose got into NFL scouting and in the past I posted information of his when he worked on Jeff Fisher's staff on the Rams.



Now that's out of the way, my buddy now does scouting for an AFC team. He mentioned the Giants have reached out on several fronts, some have been in concerns to a trade down from #11. In addition, they have also talked about a possible Evan Engram trade if the Giants draft Kyle Pitts. He stated they're discussing terms but looking like Engram would go for a 2022 conditional draft pick that would be a 3rd or 4th round pick based on performance.



Part that I found interesting....I told him I didn't think Pitts would fall to the Giants pick at 11 but he said from what he's hearing from his team, they're expecting the Giants to move up.



Take all this with a grain of salt, just wanted to share what I heard this afternoon from my buddy.



