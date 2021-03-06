for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Asshat rumor regarding Evan Engram and Kyle Pitts

NYG27 : 1:30 pm
I have a good college buddy of mine whose got into NFL scouting and in the past I posted information of his when he worked on Jeff Fisher's staff on the Rams.

Now that's out of the way, my buddy now does scouting for an AFC team. He mentioned the Giants have reached out on several fronts, some have been in concerns to a trade down from #11. In addition, they have also talked about a possible Evan Engram trade if the Giants draft Kyle Pitts. He stated they're discussing terms but looking like Engram would go for a 2022 conditional draft pick that would be a 3rd or 4th round pick based on performance.

Part that I found interesting....I told him I didn't think Pitts would fall to the Giants pick at 11 but he said from what he's hearing from his team, they're expecting the Giants to move up.

Take all this with a grain of salt, just wanted to share what I heard this afternoon from my buddy.

Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Thanks for the info,  
section125 : 2:17 pm : link
but I think the Giants will not trade up. It will cost far too much to get into Pitts range as I think he will go before #6, probably #4 and the Falcons will not trade that away.
my sons best friend has been working for NFL teams for almost 20 years  
dd in Mass : 2:17 pm : link
Every once in a while, I get some info. But you never really know if teams are just sending up smoke signals.

Anyway, back a couple of months ago. My son was visiting me in FL. They were on the phone and he said that the Giants have actively shopped Engram to see if there was any interest and what could they get for him.

Supposedly a New York team, so that's either the Jets or the Bills and the Chargers were offering a 4th or 5th. But the Giants felt he was worth more than that.

Could be one of the reason that Judge has been so complimentary of EE to pump up his value.
RE: The potential Pitts destinations are ATL, CIN, MIA  
LeonBright45 : 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15227056 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Atlanta could (should) pass on him for a QB or Sewell.
Cincinnati could (should) pass on him for Sewell, though it sounds like they may pass on him for Chase.
Miami could take Sewell or Chase also.

I don't think any of the teams 7-8-9 are good fits for a TE or WR, and could see any of them being willing to slide back a few spots. Or take Surtain/Parsons/Slater/QB if they have a high enough grade.

So all that is to say if the NYG are as high on Pitts as some others are (Brandt and Jeremiah each have him #2 overall and their top position player) I could see it making sense. Especially if Atlanta opts for a QB.

I'd also add that I can 100% understand NFL teams being hesitant to draft Pitts that high. Top 10 TEs rarely work out. As much as everyone wants to think Pitts is a complete freak he tested similarly to Njoku and Engram a few years ago, though he's a much more polished player than both.


Comparing Njoku or Engram to Pitts is like comparing Pitts to Megatron or Plaxico. Pitts is not going to run a 4.3 or create separation on the outside against corners but he can outmuscle them; he can beat LBs & Safeties all day but it depends how he's used. He is just a weapon as a receiving threat and a red zone nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators. You can't rely on receiving TEs to block inline consistently. This is why Engram is completely useless if he's dropping passes left & right while coughing the ball up to boot.
RE: Two things  
AcesUp : 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15227032 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
One, sounds like if they move up it would be a small trade up for like their third round pick and then get that back from an Engram trade so maybe someone around 8 or 9 to get ahead of Dallas.


That was my thinking too. It would be if Pitts were to slide a little and just to get over Dallas. The compensation with what they would get in return for Engram and the comp needed move up 2 spots would probably be around the same, so they could see it as a wash to most likely upgrade a position and not have to worry about the decision to extend Engram next year.
RE: RE: Falcons love Pitts  
Jimmy Googs : 2:23 pm : link
In comment 15227094 LeonBright45 said:
Quote:
In comment 15227060 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


just saying...



They could be posturing


Yes they could be. But not hearing they are going QB.

Have heard if they can get good value for the pick they are interested in moving down to add defensive need players but nobody has right mix of picks/spots for where they are looking in back half of Rd 1.

Sounds like its Pitts...
RE: RE: not sure how people act surprised  
djm : 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15227066 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15227063 djm said:


Quote:


every time a rumor comes along saying the Giants might trade up. They have traded up numerous times over the years. Giants aren't shy in round 1, never really have been.

See a player that's better than everyone else? Do whatever it takes to draft that player. Simple. The teams that identify that kind of player and get that player are the ones that win. The teams that play it safe lose.


Unless you're trading up to get Ricky Williams. Nobody won that trade-up.


there is that...but to be fair, the Skins didn't get as fat as everyone feared off that trade. And the Saints did eventually emerge as contenders not that long after the fallout from that trade had dissipated. Once the Saints got Brees they won consistently. Trading away all that capital didn't exactly sink them for that long.
RE: RE: The potential Pitts destinations are ATL, CIN, MIA  
Eric on Li : 2:32 pm : link
In comment 15227106 LeonBright45 said:
Quote:

Comparing Njoku or Engram to Pitts is like comparing Pitts to Megatron or Plaxico. Pitts is not going to run a 4.3 or create separation on the outside against corners but he can outmuscle them; he can beat LBs & Safeties all day but it depends how he's used. He is just a weapon as a receiving threat and a red zone nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators. You can't rely on receiving TEs to block inline consistently. This is why Engram is completely useless if he's dropping passes left & right while coughing the ball up to boot.


Go ahead and compare him to Plax or Megatron (or Evans) too. They can all be compared to each other. They are all similarly athletic freaks at 240+ pounds. The point is that despite freakishness there's still a very wide range of outcomes. The latter 2 weren't first round picks because people didn't believe in them. I like Pitts a lot but it is harder to project hybrid TE/WR so I'd say he's a riskier pick than say someone like J'Marr Chase.
I know this is all up in the air  
Jim in Forest Hills : 2:33 pm : link
but man I hope this doesn't happen.

Trading up for a TE, it just doesn't make sense to me. And the fact he is not a good blocker, just can't do it. I don't think Darren Waller upside is worth trading up for here, he's not going to make this offense change.

I'm ok trading Engram with Rudolph here. But I would hate this move.
I'll throw my remote  
NoPeanutz : 2:38 pm : link
if the Giants trade up to draft a pass catching TE in the first round. I've seen that movie and can't wait for the ending.

Play it safe. Defense (Parsons) or OL (Slater) please.
RE: I wonder if they can simultanerously move up and down  
SomeFan : 2:41 pm : link
In comment 15227021 Bill L said:
Quote:
.


Haha! Now that would be DG's best move ever.
if Pitts somehow  
ryanmkeane : 2:42 pm : link
falls to Carolina, you make a call no?
RE: RE: Why would anyone give up a first round pick  
kdog77 : 2:43 pm : link
In comment 15227046 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15227034 kdog77 said:


Quote:


for Evan Engram?


my guess they would use 42 and EE to move up.


The Giants might need to offer 42 to move up from 11 into top 10 to get Pitts and you can't use the same pick twice.
If all we are offering the Bills is a 1 year rental on EE to move down from 12 spots, then ask yourself why would they do that?
RE: Pitts or not, I still think  
mphbullet36 : 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15227072 SirYesSir said:
Quote:
Engram is worth more to us than a future 3rd or 4th rounder. I don't want to move him


Yup engram is for sure worth a couple losses every year.
Dont move up, cmon  
mattlawson : 2:49 pm : link
take BPA or even trade down. Lets fucking go
I think he has a good chance of falling to 11  
give66 : 2:50 pm : link
Just that he is a tweener type player and that will make teams think twice. That and how others have discussed the mediocre success rate of 1st round TEs. No need to trade up
It Would Have To Fall Something Like This  
Trainmaster : 2:57 pm : link
1 Jax - Lawrence
2 NYG - QB#2
3 SF - QB#3
4 Atl - QB#4 (someone drops who they love)
5 Cinn - Sewell or Chase
6 Mia - Chase or Sewell

So Pitts is sitting there at #7.

The trade value chart (I know it's not the end all, but it is a start) say #7 is worth 1500 points and #11 is worth 1250. The Giant 2nd round #42 is worth 480 pts, 3rd round #76 is worth 210 pts and 4th round #116 is worth 62 pts.

So on the surface, the Giants trade #11, #76 and #116 to Detroit for #7 is likely the minimum the Giants would have to give up. Seems pretty step when the following would be available and Giants would have a choice from at least two of the following:

QB5 (for a trade back)
Pitts
D Smith
Waddle
Slater
Surtain
Parsons

Unless they get enough for Engram (unlikely) so that the Giants still have a 3rd or 4th rounder.
RE: I'll throw my remote  
Victor in CT : 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15227126 NoPeanutz said:
Quote:
if the Giants trade up to draft a pass catching TE in the first round. I've seen that movie and can't wait for the ending.

Play it safe. Defense (Parsons) or OL (Slater) please.


I'm with you. These tweener types all look great in college. THey line up alone and most DBs or S cant keep up or arent strong enough. Then they cant block either. Been there done that.
Ideally,  
TC : 3:01 pm : link
it would be Engram and the #11 for the trade up. But I don't think that would get it done.
Why would PItts' ceiling be Darren Waller?  
PwndPapi : 3:07 pm : link
Their athletic profiles are similar, sure. But Waller never amassed more than 500 yards receiving at GTech and was drafted in the 6th round. Then he missed a year and half due to suspensions. He's nowhere near the prospect that Pitts is.

And even if Pitts turns out to be Waller, I'd take it and be glad for it. He caught over a 100 passes and 9 TDs last season. Our entire receiving core of Slayton, Shep, Tate and Engram caught 9 TDs.
RE: Ideally,  
AcesUp : 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15227155 TC said:
Quote:
it would be Engram and the #11 for the trade up. But I don't think that would get it done.


Maybe to get to 9 but Denver doesn't need him. 8 to Carolina is more likely but I think the Giants would have to sweeten the pot a little more there.
Love these types of nuggets  
Ned In Atlanta : 3:12 pm : link
Thanks a lot for posting. I hate the idea of them moving up - they should be moving down if anything. I really hope they don’t view this OL as a finished product
IMV...  
Brown_Hornet : 3:18 pm : link
...they're basically telling the league that the NYGiants are open for business.

That said, the Giants aren't moving up in the 1st AND moving from the 2nd to the 1st without giving up AT LEAST 2 1st RD selections.

Engram or no, I don't see this happening.

Even if Buffalo would drop 12 spots for Engram alone, how do the Giants move up for Pitts and retain #42?
Teams  
Sammo85 : 3:18 pm : link
talk to every other team and get intel and lay out hypothetical scenarios/value plays to be revisited during draft.

This may be smoke  
JohnF : 3:24 pm : link
in order to get Dallas (who has more draft picks than we do) to jump to the #4 to get Pitts. Jerry already has make it public he'd love to have Pitts on the Cowboys.

If Dallas does that, it may increase the odds of Smith (or one of the Defensive players) getting to #11.
I'm sorry but this is  
totowa_gman : 3:36 pm : link
a TE, albeit he is an amazing pass catcher, he is a TE. I'm not moving up that hard unless it's for a QB. Imo.
The guy who does the RAS score analysis was on a podcast I listen to  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3:47 pm : link
Pitts was in the 98th or 99th percentile of all TEs ever in terms of those numbers. The host asked him if he ever calculated him as a WR. He said he was in the 94th or 95th percentile if you evaluated him as a WR.

The guy is a freak. It's why he is being considered as potentially the top non-QB in the draft.
RE: Pitts or not, I still think  
DavidinBMNY : 3:52 pm : link
In comment 15227072 SirYesSir said:
Quote:
Engram is worth more to us than a future 3rd or 4th rounder. I don't want to move him
i'd take a 4 and a conditional pick next year based on performance from 5 all the way to 3 .
I would think its only a real possibility if he falls to 7,8,9,  
Rudy5757 : 3:53 pm : link
no way we trade up into the top 5 to get him. We have too many needs and Pitts is more of a wamt pick. I just dont think we will trade up that high. While he looks like a great talent, for some reason non traditional TEs do not work out for the Giants. I dont see him as a good TE, he is a better version of Engram and whatever position we want to call him. I wouldnt want to trade up to get him.

I appreciate the info. I do believe that we have an interest in Pitts I just dont believe we have the ability to get him.
In 2002 The Giants moved up from 15 to 14 to select Shockey  
Rjanyg : 3:58 pm : link
gave up a 3rd round pick to do so. Was he worth that draft capital?
RE: In 2002 The Giants moved up from 15 to 14 to select Shockey  
McNally's_Nuts : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15227245 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
gave up a 3rd round pick to do so. Was he worth that draft capital?


They traded their 4th rounder.
I'm still hoping for a trade down  
.McL. : 4:26 pm : link
The second round is stacked!
RE: I wonder if they can simultanerously move up and down  
BMac : 4:35 pm : link
In comment 15227021 Bill L said:
Quote:
.


Maybe it'll be a lateral move.
RE: Falcons love Pitts  
LauderdaleMatty : 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15227060 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
just saying...

They should. But they aren’t winning shit w Matt Ryan at this stage even w Pitts . He couldn’t win in his prime w Gonzalez Jones et al.

Can’t blame them at 4 for passing on a QB but They aren’t a Kyle Pitts away from being a real contender.
I wouldn't trade up for Pitts, but  
Bill in UT : 4:44 pm : link
I think these moves are more likely to happen during the draft, when selections start shaking out, than in advance
Trust the Judge  
csh2z : 5:08 pm : link
Whether it's Pitts or whoever in the first, I trust the front office on this one. Pitts could make our offense unstoppable in the red zone, IF we can get there!
RE: RE: Falcons love Pitts  
Jimmy Googs : 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15227295 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
In comment 15227060 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


just saying...


They should. But they aren’t winning shit w Matt Ryan at this stage even w Pitts . He couldn’t win in his prime w Gonzalez Jones et al.

Can’t blame them at 4 for passing on a QB but They aren’t a Kyle Pitts away from being a real contender.


Not sure what pick makes them a contender without a defensive blue-chip on the board. Idea in ATL is they will be shedding Julio soon. And dynamic TE will make up for him and add some balance to offense. A nice TE also helps a young QB if they shed Ryan after this year.

The Giants are not moving up from #11  
gidiefor : Mod : 5:10 pm : link
in this draft
So, the Giants move up to Draft Pitts  
M.S. : 5:36 pm : link

And surrender what little draft capital they possess, because they are just one superstar TE away from the Super Bowl.

Yep.
RE: So, the Giants move up to Draft Pitts  
Angel Eyes : 5:39 pm : link
In comment 15227350 M.S. said:
Quote:

And surrender what little draft capital they possess, because they are just one superstar TE away from the Super Bowl.

Yep.

My jaw would probably drop.
So much blue sky thinking about what EE might fetch  
ColHowPepper : 5:40 pm : link
so many different iterations, e.g.
Quote:
It would be if Pitts were to slide a little and just to get over Dallas. The compensation with what they would get in return for Engram and the comp needed move up 2 spots would probably be around the same
I don't think this is remotely the case. Cap't Don gave some history on moving ~4-5 spots from 15 or from 12, in one case giving up two 2s, the other, a 2 and a three. At best I think we might get a 4 or a low 3, at best.
Giants can't trade up  
ghost718 : 5:50 pm : link
That would give Howie,Jerry,and Danny the Pitts.
RE: The potential Pitts destinations are ATL, CIN, MIA  
Jay on the Island : 6:12 pm : link
In comment 15227056 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Atlanta could (should) pass on him for a QB or Sewell.
Cincinnati could (should) pass on him for Sewell, though it sounds like they may pass on him for Chase.
Miami could take Sewell or Chase also.

Dallas is reportedly enamored with him as well. I really hope that he doesn’t end up in Dallas unless Jerry does something stupid like offering Schultz and three 1st round picks in order to move up.
I love asshats like the rest  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 6:44 pm : link
but not following how we get Pitts and trade EE for the Bills #1
has anyone actually  
ryanmkeane : 6:55 pm : link
literally thrown their remote during the draft? Last time I was legit pissed off at a pick was JPP, but I was at a bar so couldn't toss a remote. Looks like NYG were right about that pick. I was pretty disappointed with Apple and Pugh pick as well
RE: So, the Giants move up to Draft Pitts  
Milton : 6:58 pm : link
In comment 15227350 M.S. said:
Quote:

And surrender what little draft capital they possess, because they are just one superstar TE away from the Super Bowl.

Yep.
They aren't one player away from the Super Bowl. They could win the Super Bowl with the roster as it is right now even without the addition of a single draft pick. But injuries are unpredictable, so Kyle Pitts would help!
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:21 pm : link
No chance Pitts drops to 11, absent he does something UFB stupid like off the field between now & the 29th.
RE: RE: RE: Falcons love Pitts  
LauderdaleMatty : 7:44 pm : link
In comment 15227330 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15227295 LauderdaleMatty said:


Quote:


In comment 15227060 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


just saying...


They should. But they aren’t winning shit w Matt Ryan at this stage even w Pitts . He couldn’t win in his prime w Gonzalez Jones et al.

Can’t blame them at 4 for passing on a QB but They aren’t a Kyle Pitts away from being a real contender.



Not sure what pick makes them a contender without a defensive blue-chip on the board. Idea in ATL is they will be shedding Julio soon. And dynamic TE will make up for him and add some balance to offense. A nice TE also helps a young QB if they shed Ryan after this year.


I think they really need a QB amd need to rebuild tbh. Pitts very well be the BPA so I'd suggest a trade down bit may not get an reasonable offer so they are kind of stuck. I wonder if they can move on from Ryan after this year. Never thought he was elite but he's always been a media darling IMO.

Also think Miami very well could would snap up Pitts before Chase so if ALT trades down they might regret it. Tough spot
So does the asshat information...  
D HOS : 8:07 pm : link
...distill down into:

If Pitts is "falling" and reaches reasonable trade-up range, they make that move. However if a trade-up is not reasonable or he is picked, then they stay at 11 where they would immediately take any of Pitts, Waddle, Sewell (and I assume Surtain, maybe Chase? though I don't think we have any insider comment on that). If none of those guys are available, then they trade back to 15 and take whomever is left out of Slater, Vera Tucker, Ojulari, Paye, (again no insider comment) or one of the top CB.

Parsons is both on and off their board and they pray he's one before 11.

I think that accounts for all the rumors I have read. What did I miss? I'm being semi-facetious, but really, we can go BPA so that is not an illegitimate strategy.
RE: RE: I'll throw my remote  
PatersonPlank : 8:33 pm : link
In comment 15227152 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 15227126 NoPeanutz said:


Quote:


if the Giants trade up to draft a pass catching TE in the first round. I've seen that movie and can't wait for the ending.

Play it safe. Defense (Parsons) or OL (Slater) please.



I'm with you. These tweener types all look great in college. THey line up alone and most DBs or S cant keep up or arent strong enough. Then they cant block either. Been there done that.


I agree #3, totally. That would be a disaster
Pitts will be gone  
bc4life : 8:35 pm : link
by 7,8 at the latest
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions