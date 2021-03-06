for display only
This morning a lot of beats are saying ER in Rd 1

gidiefor : Mod : 4/21/2021 9:48 am
I guess that was the takeaway from yesterday's presser particularly Schwartz, Dunleavy, Stapleton

according to the Post Kwity Paye is at the top of the list

Schwartz is also writing that this year makes the most sense to trade down to take an ER -- but not too far
isn't Paye more of a  
Ron Johnson : 4/21/2021 9:52 am : link
4-3 DE than a 3-4 edge ...... and therefore not the best fit?
It suggests they still expect their WR target(s)  
JonC : 4/21/2021 9:52 am : link
to be gone, presumably Smith and possibly Pitts. I don't have new info or a feel for potential interest in Waddle. I'm not so sure Paye would still be available if they move down from #11, might not be worth the gamble if he's their top Edge.
They don't know.  
Britt in VA : 4/21/2021 9:53 am : link
pandering to the masses. Trade down, every year, trade down.

Giants shock this year and trade up.
Carolina is looking to trade out of the #8 spot.  
Britt in VA : 4/21/2021 9:53 am : link
That could be the target.
I don't think they're trading up  
JonC : 4/21/2021 9:55 am : link
if the cost includes their #2 pick, highly doubt it.
RE: I don't think they're trading up  
Britt in VA : 4/21/2021 9:57 am : link
In comment 15227918 JonC said:
Quote:
if the cost includes their #2 pick, highly doubt it.


Evan Engram will be the cost, and Pitts will be the target if he makes it there, IMO. And that's not based on what that guy posted yesterday, that's just my gut feeling. Been feeling that for a couple of weeks now.
If Smith/Chase/Sewell are gone  
Mike in NY : 4/21/2021 9:57 am : link
You definitely have to look into trading down and still getting a pass rusher. I think the biggest issue is that Paye and Ojulari may not have the highest upsides of the pass rushers in this year's draft, but they also have the highest floors. Phillips, Rousseau, and Oweh all have negatives that could make them complete busts whereas Paye and Ojulari seem like at the very least could be solid rotational guys. That is not quite what you want with the pick, but it is better than complete bust.
RE: RE: I don't think they're trading up  
JonC : 4/21/2021 9:58 am : link
In comment 15227920 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15227918 JonC said:


Quote:


if the cost includes their #2 pick, highly doubt it.



Evan Engram will be the cost, and Pitts will be the target if he makes it there, IMO. And that's not based on what that guy posted yesterday, that's just my gut feeling. Been feeling that for a couple of weeks now.


I don't think EE is enough to move up, it will cost more, and Pitts is probably gone top 6.
Is it just me or does this just seem like a giant smoke screen?  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/21/2021 9:59 am : link
Sending Diehl out there to rate his edge players. Apparently the presser yesterday according to the beats. I’m starting to think they believe smith will be there and are sending out smoke so no one jumps them. Vegas slotting his over under at 11.5 really cements that idea.
Why can't we get an edge in the second round?  
Angel Eyes : 4/21/2021 9:59 am : link
At least one may fall there.
Remember, EE's relative value  
JonC : 4/21/2021 10:00 am : link
is in the 4-5th round equivalent, otherwise he'd probably be traded already.
Zeke  
JonC : 4/21/2021 10:00 am : link
certainly plausible.
it's one thing if we trade down and get an ER,  
Bear vs Shark : 4/21/2021 10:00 am : link
and tbh, if Smith or Slater are still on the board, I'd think that'd be a mistake (Horn and Surtain are where I'd call it a break even point).

But if they take an ER at 11 with Smith/Slater/Horn/Surtain/Waddle still on the board, I'll be really disappointed.
RE: They don't know.  
Harvest Blend : 4/21/2021 10:02 am : link
In comment 15227916 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
pandering to the masses. Trade down, every year, trade down.

Giants shock this year and trade up.


I wouldn't be shocked at all. Would seem par for the course as lost as the Giants have been.
Ironically, I think  
Ron Johnson : 4/21/2021 10:06 am : link
one of the few scenarios where the Giants have an opportunity to trade down .... is if Smith is still on the board, because honestly who else would a team want to trade up for?
RE: Ironically, I think  
Bear vs Shark : 4/21/2021 10:08 am : link
In comment 15227934 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
one of the few scenarios where the Giants have an opportunity to trade down .... is if Smith is still on the board, because honestly who else would a team want to trade up for?
Fields or Lance is who I'd assume would have to be on the board to get a trade down partner.
RE: RE: I don't think they're trading up  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/21/2021 10:10 am : link
In comment 15227920 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15227918 JonC said:


Quote:


if the cost includes their #2 pick, highly doubt it.



Evan Engram will be the cost, and Pitts will be the target if he makes it there, IMO. And that's not based on what that guy posted yesterday, that's just my gut feeling. Been feeling that for a couple of weeks now.


I have the opposite gut feeling Britt. I think the biggest need is EDGE and I think that's where they will go. I think they will explore a small trade down and execute if they get fair value. But if not they will stay put and it will be Paye or Ojulari.
All depends  
Bruner4329 : 4/21/2021 10:12 am : link
If Smith and Waddle are both gone then a trade down to between 14-16 would make picking a guy like Paye a good move, But please not at 11. With the top 15 talent in this year's draft the 11th pick should be used on the BPA and Paye is not going to be in that discussion.
Sitting at 11 and taking Paye  
UberAlias : 4/21/2021 10:12 am : link
Has been and remains the safe bet. It's a very Giants move. Personally, I'm not a fan --there will be better players available, however drafting for need on a player even if not exceptional value at the spot has been their MO of late.
RE: Remember, EE's relative value  
Britt in VA : 4/21/2021 10:12 am : link
In comment 15227927 JonC said:
Quote:
is in the 4-5th round equivalent, otherwise he'd probably be traded already.


Right, but lately the draft trade ups have cost less than they used to. Arizona traded up from 15 to 10 for only a 3rd and 5th. The Jets traded all the way up to #2 without giving up a 1st. I don't think it would be an insane cost to swap 3 spots, and a young, talented starter like Engram might entice somebody.
I think trading up would  
winoguy : 4/21/2021 10:13 am : link
be foolish. Plenty of solid prospects will be available at # 11, can't afford to give away valuable picks to move a few slots....
Not sure what was said yesterday that comes to  
Jimmy Googs : 4/21/2021 10:14 am : link
this conclusion? What was compelling?

Anybody know?
I give them credit  
Thegratefulhead : 4/21/2021 10:14 am : link
For fixing the leaks. I have NO fucking clue who the pick is going to be. I don't think any of the beats do either. That in itself is good.
RE: RE: I don't think they're trading up  
Ned In Atlanta : 4/21/2021 10:15 am : link
In comment 15227920 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15227918 JonC said:


Quote:


if the cost includes their #2 pick, highly doubt it.



Evan Engram will be the cost, and Pitts will be the target if he makes it there, IMO. And that's not based on what that guy posted yesterday, that's just my gut feeling. Been feeling that for a couple of weeks now.


The Panthers GM should be fired if he trades down for evan engram. He stinks and he's got an expiring contract
RE: RE: RE: I don't think they're trading up  
Britt in VA : 4/21/2021 10:16 am : link
In comment 15227942 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
In comment 15227920 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 15227918 JonC said:


Quote:


if the cost includes their #2 pick, highly doubt it.



Evan Engram will be the cost, and Pitts will be the target if he makes it there, IMO. And that's not based on what that guy posted yesterday, that's just my gut feeling. Been feeling that for a couple of weeks now.



I have the opposite gut feeling Britt. I think the biggest need is EDGE and I think that's where they will go. I think they will explore a small trade down and execute if they get fair value. But if not they will stay put and it will be Paye or Ojulari.


Could be. But one thing I've noticed since Gettleman has taken over, they do not broadcast their intentions and as somebody mentioned above, it seems a little too obvious they are signaling edge. I think they are content with the defense and want to go all in and focus on offense this year.
RE: RE: Ironically, I think  
Ron Johnson : 4/21/2021 10:16 am : link
In comment 15227937 Bear vs Shark said:
Quote:
In comment 15227934 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


one of the few scenarios where the Giants have an opportunity to trade down .... is if Smith is still on the board, because honestly who else would a team want to trade up for?

Fields or Lance is who I'd assume would have to be on the board to get a trade down partner.


I guess somebody might want the QB, but they'd also have to believe the Eagles wanted to take the QB .... which I think is unlikely because if the Eagles wanted QB they'd have stayed at 6. .... but then again who knows what the Eagles will do
I definitely think the first round pick is going to go offense.  
Britt in VA : 4/21/2021 10:17 am : link
.
if Smith is gone  
ryanmkeane : 4/21/2021 10:17 am : link
I'd like Paye, Parsons, VT, Slater, in that order

assuming Surtain is gone/they wouldn't draft him
RE: isn't Paye more of a  
blueblood : 4/21/2021 10:18 am : link
In comment 15227912 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
4-3 DE than a 3-4 edge ...... and therefore not the best fit?


no.. Paye has played all over the DL at Michigan
RE: Sitting at 11 and taking Paye  
Harvest Blend : 4/21/2021 10:19 am : link
In comment 15227951 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Has been and remains the safe bet. It's a very Giants move. Personally, I'm not a fan --there will be better players available, however drafting for need on a player even if not exceptional value at the spot has been their MO of late.


It's either that exactly or a total departure with Judge going for it all with Parsons if available. I can't decide.
Love the way EE is absolute trash on BBI  
blueblood : 4/21/2021 10:19 am : link
but he should be an extremely valuable asset that another team should be falling all over themselves to pay 6 million AND give up a draft pick for LOL..
RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't think they're trading up  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/21/2021 10:19 am : link
In comment 15227962 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15227942 Jim in Forest Hills said:


Quote:


In comment 15227920 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 15227918 JonC said:


Quote:


if the cost includes their #2 pick, highly doubt it.



Evan Engram will be the cost, and Pitts will be the target if he makes it there, IMO. And that's not based on what that guy posted yesterday, that's just my gut feeling. Been feeling that for a couple of weeks now.



I have the opposite gut feeling Britt. I think the biggest need is EDGE and I think that's where they will go. I think they will explore a small trade down and execute if they get fair value. But if not they will stay put and it will be Paye or Ojulari.



Could be. But one thing I've noticed since Gettleman has taken over, they do not broadcast their intentions and as somebody mentioned above, it seems a little too obvious they are signaling edge. I think they are content with the defense and want to go all in and focus on offense this year.


Well, I hope they go BPA, defense or offense. But definitely starting to think it's going to land at EDGE. The other clue was Abrams talking about 2022 being difficult capwise. Would be difficult to add the edge piece there. Plus they went for Floyd first. We'll see I guess.
RE: Is it just me or does this just seem like a giant smoke screen?  
blueblood : 4/21/2021 10:21 am : link
In comment 15227925 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
Sending Diehl out there to rate his edge players. Apparently the presser yesterday according to the beats. I’m starting to think they believe smith will be there and are sending out smoke so no one jumps them. Vegas slotting his over under at 11.5 really cements that idea.


And the trotted Shaun O'hara to talk about WRs so what does that say ?

EE trade value  
AcesUp : 4/21/2021 10:28 am : link
I would guess late 3/early 4 territory. It would cost a little bit more than that move to 8 if that were their plan. Maybe if Carolina is open to a 2022 mid round pick + Engram the Giants could swing it. Giants already have among the lowest picks in this draft, I doubt they can part with another.

I do think Pitts has a much higher likelihood of being there at 8 than people are saying. Four QBs are likely going before that pick and Miami/Cincy just need to go Sewell/WR, which is also likely. Detroit isn't going TE. I'd say 8-10 is the range Pitts goes.
...  
ryanmkeane : 4/21/2021 10:29 am : link
i'm confused at fans saying Paye would be a "need pick" when he's universally ranked anywhere from 9-15 on everyone's draft prospect lists.
The most EE will net is a 2022 conditional pick imo  
Sean : 4/21/2021 10:30 am : link
With only 6 picks, I’d like to see the Giants trade down if it made sense.
RE: Love the way EE is absolute trash on BBI  
Britt in VA : 4/21/2021 10:32 am : link
In comment 15227973 blueblood said:
Quote:
but he should be an extremely valuable asset that another team should be falling all over themselves to pay 6 million AND give up a draft pick for LOL..


They wouldn't be giving up a pick. They'd be swapping picks and adding a starter, BBI's opinion of him aside.
RE: Love the way EE is absolute trash on BBI  
Jim in Tampa : 4/21/2021 10:33 am : link
In comment 15227973 blueblood said:
Quote:
but he should be an extremely valuable asset that another team should be falling all over themselves to pay 6 million AND give up a draft pick for LOL..

I've noticed that too.

Most everyone on BBI thinks that EE sucks and yet they expect a big return of picks if and when he's traded. It doesn't add up.
RE: isn't Paye more of a  
jeff57 : 4/21/2021 10:35 am : link
In comment 15227912 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
4-3 DE than a 3-4 edge ...... and therefore not the best fit?


Yes. I’d take Phillips over him regardless of the concussion concern.
RE: RE: isn't Paye more of a  
jeff57 : 4/21/2021 10:36 am : link
In comment 15227967 blueblood said:
Quote:
In comment 15227912 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


4-3 DE than a 3-4 edge ...... and therefore not the best fit?



no.. Paye has played all over the DL at Michigan


He hasn’t played standing up.
...  
ryanmkeane : 4/21/2021 10:36 am : link
EE is a weird dilemma, you aren't likely to get much return for him, and he can still make a difference out there much more than a 5th or 6th round pick might...so in all liklihood they keep him for 2021 and then part ways

he was healthy in 2020 but then couldn't catch and was always involved in turnovers, he just can never put it together...would they want to run it back 1 more time with him to see if he can put the concentration stuff behind him? my bet is yes
Using Sy's Grading System  
HMunster : 4/21/2021 10:37 am : link
The following players have an All Pro or Pro Bowl grade:
1. OT Penei Sewell (91)
2. TE Kyle Pitts (90)
3. WR Ja'Marr Chase (89)
4. WR Devonta Smith (87)
5. G Rashawn Slater (85)
6. G Alijah Vera-Tucker (85)
7. Edge Kwity Paye (85)
8. CB Patrick Surtain (85)

Assuming 4 QB's are taken in the top 10, there will be a choice of 2 Pro Bowl potential players at #11. There is not a single player in the above group that I would be unhappy with if the Giants drafted him.

Trading down: There are only 4 that just miss the above tier at an 84 grade (Parsons, Ojulari, Moehrig, and Jaelen Phillips). By trading down you are making the calculation that the slight drop off is worth the extra pick, but you can't go too far (NE's #15 makes sense). We are not in the market for a safety in the first round and I'm assuming we are a hard pass on Phillips do to his medicals, meaning with a trade down, you are banking on Parsons or Ojulari being there or are assuming other players like Waddle or Horn will go higher. Is it worth that risk? Not sure.

I think most fans look at Paye  
JonC : 4/21/2021 10:38 am : link
and don't see a polished finisher, with production that's less than the Miami prospects, for example. If you mock it out accordingly, Paye could sit a bit outside the top 15.

For me, Paye is sitting somewhere in the 11-15 range. But, if NYG feels they can trade down and still get him, that suggests his true value could wind up a bit lower than I think.
RE: RE: Love the way EE is absolute trash on BBI  
Britt in VA : 4/21/2021 10:38 am : link
In comment 15228006 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15227973 blueblood said:


Quote:


but he should be an extremely valuable asset that another team should be falling all over themselves to pay 6 million AND give up a draft pick for LOL..


I've noticed that too.

Most everyone on BBI thinks that EE sucks and yet they expect a big return of picks if and when he's traded. It doesn't add up.


I have not seen anybody think he would net a big return in picks at all. He's valued on this site in the 3-5 round range. That's all I've seen mentioned.
RE: EE trade value  
Britt in VA : 4/21/2021 10:43 am : link
In comment 15227994 AcesUp said:
Quote:
I would guess late 3/early 4 territory. It would cost a little bit more than that move to 8 if that were their plan. Maybe if Carolina is open to a 2022 mid round pick + Engram the Giants could swing it. Giants already have among the lowest picks in this draft, I doubt they can part with another.

I do think Pitts has a much higher likelihood of being there at 8 than people are saying. Four QBs are likely going before that pick and Miami/Cincy just need to go Sewell/WR, which is also likely. Detroit isn't going TE. I'd say 8-10 is the range Pitts goes.


For all the talk of positional value on this site.... No TE has been taken in the top 5 since 1972. The highest drafted TE since then was Vernon Davis is 2006.
Vernon Davis at 6 in 2006.  
Britt in VA : 4/21/2021 10:43 am : link
.
Yeh  
AcesUp : 4/21/2021 10:56 am : link
If you actually game out the draft, he probably will be there in that range. Atlanta is talked about but you think they stay put and go TE if a team is offering them a bounty of picks to move up for a QB? They could even go QB themselves and are blowing smoke. I don't see how Cincy goes there, they need to protect Burrow so Sewell makes the most sense and the opportunity to reunite him with Chase probably outweighs Pitts if they go pass catcher. Miami has Gesicki at TE, can also use Sewell and has been tied to the WRs.

The QB action up top coupled with the positional value of the other blue chippers in Sewell and Chase have me thinking that he's going to fall into that bottom top 10 range. It wouldn't shock me if certain teams had Smith or Waddle in the blue chip territory either. It also wouldn't shock me if Slater went before him given how sound he is technically and the needs of teams at his position(s).
Agreed.  
Britt in VA : 4/21/2021 11:01 am : link
.
RE: RE: I don't think they're trading up  
giants#1 : 4/21/2021 11:04 am : link
In comment 15227920 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15227918 JonC said:


Quote:


if the cost includes their #2 pick, highly doubt it.



Evan Engram will be the cost, and Pitts will be the target if he makes it there, IMO. And that's not based on what that guy posted yesterday, that's just my gut feeling. Been feeling that for a couple of weeks now.


Why would the Panthers trade down for Engram when they could just take Pitts? He's younger, higher upside, and cost controlled for 5 years.
RE: RE: Love the way EE is absolute trash on BBI  
chick310 : 4/21/2021 11:06 am : link
In comment 15228006 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15227973 blueblood said:


Quote:


but he should be an extremely valuable asset that another team should be falling all over themselves to pay 6 million AND give up a draft pick for LOL..


I've noticed that too.

Most everyone on BBI thinks that EE sucks and yet they expect a big return of picks if and when he's traded. It doesn't add up.


Nobody on BBI has posted anything close to a suggested big return. Copy here if you find some...
RE: RE: RE: I don't think they're trading up  
Britt in VA : 4/21/2021 11:09 am : link
In comment 15228060 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15227920 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 15227918 JonC said:


Quote:


if the cost includes their #2 pick, highly doubt it.



Evan Engram will be the cost, and Pitts will be the target if he makes it there, IMO. And that's not based on what that guy posted yesterday, that's just my gut feeling. Been feeling that for a couple of weeks now.



Why would the Panthers trade down for Engram when they could just take Pitts? He's younger, higher upside, and cost controlled for 5 years.


Because they essentially get a starter at TE anyway, and also get to pick another first rounder at a different position.

As far as cost controlled, TE's aren't exactly premium paid positions.
Go back to the press conference and re watch Daves response  
Rjanyg : 4/21/2021 11:09 am : link
When asked about the Edge group. He looks like he is trying to talk up the group a little but also seems like he is tip toeing.

I think they like a specific Edge guy and I think that guy is Ojulari. Hence the news they are willing to trade back because everyone has him ranks in the back half of the 1st round. They did want Floyd in FA.

Or this could all be smoke.

R Weaver in the 3rd ....  
MotownGIANTS : 4/21/2021 11:25 am : link
https://www.espn.com/college-football/player/gamelog/_/id/4036076/rashad-weaver
Except for the Barkley pick  
NoPeanutz : 4/21/2021 11:26 am : link
when the Giants were at #2, nobody knows Sh*t about who DG wants to pick. Probably the main reason why the media hates him. I like it.
RE: Except for the Barkley pick  
Britt in VA : 4/21/2021 11:27 am : link
In comment 15228099 NoPeanutz said:
Quote:
when the Giants were at #2, nobody knows Sh*t about who DG wants to pick. Probably the main reason why the media hates him. I like it.


And even then there was suspense. +1
RE: R Weaver in the 3rd ....  
Rjanyg : 4/21/2021 11:30 am : link
In comment 15228097 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
https://www.espn.com/college-football/player/gamelog/_/id/4036076/rashad-weaver


I have heard Weavers name come up in a lot of mocks. I like the way he plays and he a very good sized Edge player. Can he drop into the flat? I have seen him play from a 2 point stance a little. His teammate Jones is being billed as strictly a 4/3 DE.
RE: Go back to the press conference and re watch Daves response  
Jimmy Googs : 4/21/2021 11:33 am : link
In comment 15228073 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
When asked about the Edge group. He looks like he is trying to talk up the group a little but also seems like he is tip toeing.

I think they like a specific Edge guy and I think that guy is Ojulari. Hence the news they are willing to trade back because everyone has him ranks in the back half of the 1st round. They did want Floyd in FA.

Or this could all be smoke.


DG was fumbling around because he didn't understand/follow the edge question when asked I recall. Not sure noticed anything odd though as that seems to happen on occasion.
RE: Go back to the press conference and re watch Daves response  
Brown_Hornet : 4/21/2021 11:40 am : link
In comment 15228073 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
When asked about the Edge group. He looks like he is trying to talk up the group a little but also seems like he is tip toeing.

I think they like a specific Edge guy and I think that guy is Ojulari. Hence the news they are willing to trade back because everyone has him ranks in the back half of the 1st round. They did want Floyd in FA.

Or this could all be smoke.
Agreed.
DG has done a good job playing with doubters.

I still want Parsons but am warming to KP if Edge is the pick at 11.
Ojulari would be a fine pick at the Pats or Bears spot.
Giants know best, but to me Paye is a. 4-3 DE  
Simms11 : 4/21/2021 11:44 am : link
and probably would fit that position very well. I don’t see the fit in Graham’s D?! Maybe they do?! Anyway, there has to be a willing trade partner of course and we have to get decent return for moving down. If we can’t move down, is it still Paye? The Giant’s have never cared what other teams think and are committed to their draft board and so if it’s Paye at #11, we’ll have to live with it.
RE: Except for the Barkley pick  
Jimmy Googs : 4/21/2021 11:45 am : link
In comment 15228099 NoPeanutz said:
Quote:
when the Giants were at #2, nobody knows Sh*t about who DG wants to pick. Probably the main reason why the media hates him. I like it.


Yeah, that's why they hate him...
RE: RE: RE: isn't Paye more of a  
BleedBlue : 4/21/2021 11:51 am : link
In comment 15228013 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 15227967 blueblood said:


Quote:


In comment 15227912 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


4-3 DE than a 3-4 edge ...... and therefore not the best fit?



no.. Paye has played all over the DL at Michigan



He hasn’t played standing up.


while paye is going to be a solid player, id throw the remote. he isnt a stand up edge. to me he is alot like leonard williams. we just paid a guy like paye, i dont think another is prudent. I rather have someone who can stand up and play in space if needed. Paye reminds me of tuck and i am not sure thats what we need. I rather parsons, smith, pitts, waddle, slater or even Vera tucker
Crazy that everyone is so upset with Barkley was a poor value  
Bill L : 4/21/2021 11:56 am : link
and is okay with taking any of this equivalent crop of #18-#25 edges at #11.
RE: Crazy that everyone is so upset with Barkley was a poor value  
Jimmy Googs : 4/21/2021 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15228156 Bill L said:
Quote:
and is okay with taking any of this equivalent crop of #18-#25 edges at #11.


Agree. Both are poor decisions...
RE: Crazy that everyone is so upset with Barkley was a poor value  
NoPeanutz : 4/21/2021 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15228156 Bill L said:
Quote:
and is okay with taking any of this equivalent crop of #18-#25 edges at #11.

You're still not getting it Bill. They don't want to take ER at 11. They want to trade down with imaginary teams offering imaginary packages so that they can draft ER later in the first round.
The same way that they wanted to trade down with imaginary teams offering imaginary packages in 2018. And waiting for 17 to pick Daniel Jones, even though all the evidence shows that there is a 0% chance that he would have been on the board at 17- and that DJ and Kyler Murray were the only first round QBs in the draft that year.
RE: Crazy that everyone is so upset with Barkley was a poor value  
jeff57 : 4/21/2021 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15228156 Bill L said:
Quote:
and is okay with taking any of this equivalent crop of #18-#25 edges at #11.


The positional value is totally different.
RE: RE: Crazy that everyone is so upset with Barkley was a poor value  
Bill L : 4/21/2021 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15228189 NoPeanutz said:
Quote:
In comment 15228156 Bill L said:


Quote:


and is okay with taking any of this equivalent crop of #18-#25 edges at #11.


You're still not getting it Bill. They don't want to take ER at 11. They want to trade down with imaginary teams offering imaginary packages so that they can draft ER later in the first round.
The same way that they wanted to trade down with imaginary teams offering imaginary packages in 2018. And waiting for 17 to pick Daniel Jones, even though all the evidence shows that there is a 0% chance that he would have been on the board at 17- and that DJ and Kyler Murray were the only first round QBs in the draft that year.


Then, you scout to see what the 2022 Edge class is like.
RE: RE: Crazy that everyone is so upset with Barkley was a poor value  
Angel Eyes : 4/21/2021 12:22 pm : link
In comment 15228189 NoPeanutz said:
Quote:
In comment 15228156 Bill L said:


Quote:


and is okay with taking any of this equivalent crop of #18-#25 edges at #11.


You're still not getting it Bill. They don't want to take ER at 11. They want to trade down with imaginary teams offering imaginary packages so that they can draft ER later in the first round.
The same way that they wanted to trade down with imaginary teams offering imaginary packages in 2018. And waiting for 17 to pick Daniel Jones, even though all the evidence shows that there is a 0% chance that he would have been on the board at 17- and that DJ and Kyler Murray were the only first round QBs in the draft that year.

Why can’t they draft an edge in the second?
RE: RE: RE: Crazy that everyone is so upset with Barkley was a poor value  
Bill L : 4/21/2021 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15228198 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15228189 NoPeanutz said:


Quote:


In comment 15228156 Bill L said:


Quote:


and is okay with taking any of this equivalent crop of #18-#25 edges at #11.


You're still not getting it Bill. They don't want to take ER at 11. They want to trade down with imaginary teams offering imaginary packages so that they can draft ER later in the first round.
The same way that they wanted to trade down with imaginary teams offering imaginary packages in 2018. And waiting for 17 to pick Daniel Jones, even though all the evidence shows that there is a 0% chance that he would have been on the board at 17- and that DJ and Kyler Murray were the only first round QBs in the draft that year.


Why can’t they draft an edge in the second?
or that.
I thought NoPeanutz was being facetious.  
Britt in VA : 4/21/2021 12:43 pm : link
.
Believe it when it happens.  
Giant John : 4/21/2021 12:46 pm : link
There would have to be a trade down. It’s lying season folks.
Smoke and Mirrors  
mavric : 4/21/2021 12:47 pm : link
Don't believe a word that any beat writer or fan is saying. This is "lying season" and nothing is real except deception
Some people have comped  
Dave on the UWS : 4/21/2021 12:53 pm : link
Paye to Tuck or Demarcus Ware. Sy’s rating on him is 85 possible future ProBowler. He wouldn’t be a bad pick at all at 11especially if higher rated players are gone. ( Smith for example)
If we trade down and take Paye at 20 or later...  
bw in dc : 4/21/2021 12:54 pm : link
I would hate the idea less. I just don't like investing in a project in the first round.

I don't see Paye as a plug and play guy. He seems more situational in YR1 - at best.

I'd rather get instant ROI in YR1 ,and one of those quality OLs will provide that.

BTW, we didn't have a problem holding teams to points. We were 9th. Now we will get a few more players coming back from injury, and we signed another corner. So the scheme worked. D really isn't the problem.

If you want another piece, add a corner.

But for crissakes, this OL needs at least two more quality pieces. I'd spend the first two picks on OL. That's a better plan. To have ANY confidence in the current roster of OLs is very likely Fool's Gold...
RE: RE: RE: Crazy that everyone is so upset with Barkley was a poor value  
Rjanyg : 4/21/2021 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15228196 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15228189 NoPeanutz said:


Quote:


In comment 15228156 Bill L said:


Quote:


and is okay with taking any of this equivalent crop of #18-#25 edges at #11.


You're still not getting it Bill. They don't want to take ER at 11. They want to trade down with imaginary teams offering imaginary packages so that they can draft ER later in the first round.
The same way that they wanted to trade down with imaginary teams offering imaginary packages in 2018. And waiting for 17 to pick Daniel Jones, even though all the evidence shows that there is a 0% chance that he would have been on the board at 17- and that DJ and Kyler Murray were the only first round QBs in the draft that year.



Then, you scout to see what the 2022 Edge class is like.


This team like all teams fall in love with certain players. Just look at the 49ers. Do any of you think they traded 3 1st round picks to move up for ANY QB? They moved up because they know who they want and who will be there. NFL teams do this all the time. There is a guy the Giants really like if he falls to 11. They may even have a trade up situation ready to go if they guy is just in front of them. There are also guys the Giants like if their number 1 target is gone. Then if all the top guys they love are gone they can either " overdraft " somebody or trade back to get a guy they know is not a blue chip but they love also.

Let's say they love Pitts and he is available at pick 8. The Giants may try to trade up to get him and trade Engram as part of the deal. Or lets say they stay put and get one of Smith or Waddle. I hope they go Parsons IF he is on the board.

Lets also say the see value for a particular Edge rusher like Ojulari and feel he will be available in the early 20's. A QB hungry team like Chicago wants to move up to get one of Fields, Lance or Jones. We trade back to 20, get Chicago's 2nd and 4th round picks in the 2021 draft, select Ojulari at 20 which I think is excellent value. It gives NYG the opportunity to add 2 more players in round 2 or package those picks to move up in to the back end of round 1 and get a WR the may love like Bateman from MN.

If we come away on day 1 getting Ojulari and Bateman and still have 5 more picks I would be pretty happy guy. could still land a OL in round 3, a LB and RB in round 4.

It could be a very distinct possibility the edge talk and the trade back talk are real.
RE: Ironically, I think  
Gmanfandan : 4/21/2021 1:19 pm : link
In comment 15227934 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
one of the few scenarios where the Giants have an opportunity to trade down .... is if Smith is still on the board, because honestly who else would a team want to trade up for?

If Sewell is still there at 8 - I would want to trade up for him. Cause he wont make it to 11
RE: If we trade down and take Paye at 20 or later...  
Bill L : 4/21/2021 1:29 pm : link
In comment 15228256 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I would hate the idea less. I just don't like investing in a project in the first round.

I don't see Paye as a plug and play guy. He seems more situational in YR1 - at best.

I'd rather get instant ROI in YR1 ,and one of those quality OLs will provide that.

BTW, we didn't have a problem holding teams to points. We were 9th. Now we will get a few more players coming back from injury, and we signed another corner. So the scheme worked. D really isn't the problem.

If you want another piece, add a corner.

But for crissakes, this OL needs at least two more quality pieces. I'd spend the first two picks on OL. That's a better plan. To have ANY confidence in the current roster of OLs is very likely Fool's Gold...


I agree with you on the edge and defense in general. We part on the OL piece. I see that as closer to the Edge argument and the WR class set apart. I would also almost bet figurative money by watching how they employed their OL last year and the emphasis on coaching hires this year that Judge et al are closer to my way of thinking than yours.
RE: RE: EE trade value  
BH28 : 4/21/2021 1:32 pm : link
In comment 15228031 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15227994 AcesUp said:


Quote:


I would guess late 3/early 4 territory. It would cost a little bit more than that move to 8 if that were their plan. Maybe if Carolina is open to a 2022 mid round pick + Engram the Giants could swing it. Giants already have among the lowest picks in this draft, I doubt they can part with another.

I do think Pitts has a much higher likelihood of being there at 8 than people are saying. Four QBs are likely going before that pick and Miami/Cincy just need to go Sewell/WR, which is also likely. Detroit isn't going TE. I'd say 8-10 is the range Pitts goes.



For all the talk of positional value on this site.... No TE has been taken in the top 5 since 1972. The highest drafted TE since then was Vernon Davis is 2006.


If you expand on this further, Tony Gonzalez in 97 is the last first round TE to have an All-Pro career. Before Tony, I don't even know who is. There are some other guys who flashed but that's about it.

You have to be 100% convinced that Pitts is the next Gronk or the bust factor is high.
link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: If we trade down and take Paye at 20 or later...  
bw in dc : 4/21/2021 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15228330 Bill L said:
Quote:

I agree with you on the edge and defense in general. We part on the OL piece. I see that as closer to the Edge argument and the WR class set apart. I would also almost bet figurative money by watching how they employed their OL last year and the emphasis on coaching hires this year that Judge et al are closer to my way of thinking than yours.


If you tally up the intel of the Asshats, you are probably right.

I've just reached a point where you can't have enough quality OLs. Next to QB, it may be the most critical position in the NFL. So let's splurge and grab even more.
Don't discount the Coach Spencer factor.  
mittenedman : 4/21/2021 4:08 pm : link
He is a special DLine Coach IMO. Look at the guys last year: everyone had a great year up front. He got Tomlinson and LW paid. Dexter, Hill and Austin Johnson played up to their abilities. Lalos even flashed.

The Giants know they will likely see the upside of any guy they bring in on the DLine. I'm still kind of shocked Judge coaxed this guy into the NFL. He's got some pull.
RE: RE: RE: isn't Paye more of a  
section125 : 4/21/2021 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15228013 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 15227967 blueblood said:


Quote:


In comment 15227912 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


4-3 DE than a 3-4 edge ...... and therefore not the best fit?



no.. Paye has played all over the DL at Michigan



He hasn’t played standing up.


So what? He wouldn't know how to play the line standing up vs three point stance????
ER in RD 1  
Rave7 : 4/21/2021 4:21 pm : link
I'm ok with if Paye or another Edge (Philips or Ojulari) is the pick.
Likely, Graham approved the specific edge player and Graham thought the guy can be a difference-maker in his system. Then, I'm all for it.
Although, I would prefer Smith or Waddle to ER if they are available.
I see Paye a lot more  
Carl in CT : 4/21/2021 5:15 pm : link
Over #15 then under #15. Where the #9-15 comes from I have no idea. We need to stop drafting “potential or need” and draft football players. What has he done on the field to be selected as the first defensive player in the country? Answer he hasn’t played that well.
