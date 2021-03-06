If Giants have determined their Tackle rotation is set Judge_and_Jury : 4/22/2021 8:57 am

Meaning we invested the top 4 overall pick last year in Thomas then a third round pick in Peart, then resigned Solder (who should be an upgrade to Fleming as a swing tackle). If they believe in this pretty heavy investment (which I think they do) they are unlikely to invest here again in the top 4-5 rounds.



Now I am speaking of Tackle only. However obviously its more clear of need based on current personell and investment is OG/IOL. This is a different story. We could easily choose a guy we want primarily for OG but has either OT or OC versatility in his game.



However here is the other caveat with that. In recent Giants history (last 30 years plus) they have NEVER went for a guy they want to play primarily as an OG in round 1. They just don't value the position in round 1. This certainly seems like an organization mindset. Could it suddenly change? I doubt it.



Now as a 2nd or 3rd round pick for an OG that is entirely different.



Point being, I am having a hard time seeing them go OL at 11 even if many others feel the guy could be BPA like a Slater or Alijah Vera Tucker. The only guy IMO that could change that calculus a bit would be Sewell. Because he may be in the top tier and far away such glaring great value that you can't ignore at 11. And even with him you might start him year 1 at OG (like Balt did with Ogden) but then slide him over to RT or even LT next year (depending on Thomas/Pearts performance). Giants don't likely take Thomas out of playing OT (barring disaster) but they could conceivably move on from a low 3rd round pick in Peart or have him play swing OT for us (Solders role).



I think that's why so much of the asshat info has been centered on 2 positions only. WR and Edge. We aren't really hearing much on the OGs at all in this spot. Since the Edge (in many peoples estimation here) don't carry that great a grade (mine included) I really hope one of the top WRs drop to us. I'd much rather get the edge where there is better value in round 2 or 3.



