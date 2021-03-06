for display only
Pick #11 - Go on record

TommytheElephant : 4/22/2021 9:51 am
You can only pick one name for each:

Who do you want the Giants to draft at 11?
Who do you think the Giants will draft at 11?

Assuming no trade downs
Realistically...  
Capt. Don : 4/22/2021 9:53 am : link
Want: Devonte Smith
Think: Kwity Paye
Ok here we go  
Chris684 : 4/22/2021 9:53 am : link
Who I want: Surtain
Who I think they'll wind up with: Smith

Will I still be happy? Yes.
Want: Parsons  
Joe in CT : 4/22/2021 9:55 am : link
Will draft: Smith
Smith  
Giant John : 4/22/2021 9:55 am : link
If it’s one of the edge guys it’s a throw the remote time for me. They stink.
.  
Ron Johnson : 4/22/2021 9:55 am : link
Want: Parsons
Think: Ojulari
Want Parsons  
JonC : 4/22/2021 9:56 am : link
They pick Smith if he's there, otherwise Paye

Wildcards are Parsons, Surtain, Horn
..  
Sean : 4/22/2021 9:56 am : link
Want: Slater
Think: Paye
Man, that is tough on the who I think  
jvm52106 : 4/22/2021 9:57 am : link
so will start with who I want- with no trade downs.

At this point I think the draft is going to swing way differently this year than the past years so value and pick selection may not completely match expectations.

So at 11 I really want us to get (assuming no trades) Jaylen Waddle or Kwitty Paye. Waddle brings so many variables to our offense and ST's (our return game was less than average). Paye will be a strong force with more Pro upside than his CFB career showed.

Who do I expect them to take: Devonta Smith.
I'll Play  
M.S. : 4/22/2021 9:57 am : link

Who do you want the Giants to draft at 11?
DeVonta Smith

Who do you think the Giants will draft at 11?
Kwity Paye
Want Smith  
CromartiesKid21 : 4/22/2021 9:57 am : link
The pick: Paye
The same guy I've wanted for months  
Jay on the Island : 4/22/2021 9:58 am : link
The Player I Want: DeVonta Smith

Who they will pick: DeVonta Smith
..  
Named Later : 4/22/2021 9:58 am : link
Give this card to the COmmish --

Ja'Marr DeVonta Rashod Jaylen Waddle-Smith

Maybe we'll confuse the bastid and he'll give us all 4 top Wide Receivers.
I want Slater  
Rick in Dallas : 4/22/2021 9:58 am : link
Giants pick either Waddle or Smith
Want: Waddle  
Finch : 4/22/2021 9:59 am : link
But I think he will be gone

Pick: Smith
Parsons  
UConn4523 : 4/22/2021 10:00 am : link
but want Smith if he's there.
Parsons/Slater  
The Mike : 4/22/2021 10:01 am : link
Want Parsons
Think Slater
Want Smith  
averagejoe : 4/22/2021 10:02 am : link
if he is gone Slater or Waddle.

Giants pick : Smith
RE: Realistically...  
Jim in Tampa : 4/22/2021 10:04 am : link
In comment 15229543 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
Want: Devonte Smith
Think: Kwity Paye

This. (And with no trade down.)
Want Parsons.  
Klaatu : 4/22/2021 10:05 am : link
Think Paye.
Want Smith  
Gap92 : 4/22/2021 10:06 am : link
Think Paye
In order if available (Ignoring Chase, Pitts and Sewell who are gone)  
csb : 4/22/2021 10:07 am : link
Smith
Slater
Waddle
Vera-Tucker
Parsons
Want - Smith  
cjac : 4/22/2021 10:08 am : link
Will draft Smith
Want Slater or Parsons  
NoPeanutz : 4/22/2021 10:09 am : link
Whoever it is I hope it's a great pick. No excuse not to get a great player in this draft at 11 if not trading down. I have a feeling it will be a CB, though I'm still feeling stung by the underwhelming careers of Amukamara and Apple (although one is just a bust).
Draft  
ZogZerg : 4/22/2021 10:11 am : link
Want: Trade Down
Giants Pick: Paye

I think this is the obvious pick.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/22/2021 10:12 am : link
Smith on both.
...  
ryanmkeane : 4/22/2021 10:14 am : link
Smith and Smith
Alright  
Boatie Warrant : 4/22/2021 10:18 am : link
I want Parsons. I am a LB starved fan!

I believe it will be Smith
Realistically:  
Anakim : 4/22/2021 10:19 am : link
Want: Smith
Think: Paye
Want - Pitts  
Ira : 4/22/2021 10:19 am : link
Expect - Smith
besides a trade down  
Dankbeerman : 4/22/2021 10:20 am : link
Want - Waddle
Expect - Paye
RE: ...  
Jimmy Googs : 4/22/2021 10:23 am : link
In comment 15229597 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Smith and Smith


ditto
team speed.  
thrunthrublue : 4/22/2021 10:24 am : link
with the first pick....pass on the old school hog mollies......please, and am counting on coach judge....to realize that the league's best teams have the need, for speed. give 8 a chance to show off the long ball and throw it to a receiver with so much separation, he is the only one in the picture......enough speed to leave a burnt trail on the artificial surface.....get some roadrunners, make the defenders look as slow as the coyote.
Smith or Paye  
GFAN52 : 4/22/2021 10:25 am : link
.
No trades  
Rjanyg : 4/22/2021 10:26 am : link
Who I want: Parsons
Who is selected: Smith or Paye

I like all 3 players so think I will be happy
On record  
George from PA : 4/22/2021 10:27 am : link
I want: BPA....copout, yes....but I really do not care who they get at one spot... as long as it makes sense. I am more concerned how the entire draft falls....

What the Giants are going to do at 11:
It depends on who is available....again, another copout. I assume they will draft an Alabama WR.An Edge will be targeted asap...so a trade down makes sense to me.
Smith  
Bill L : 4/22/2021 10:28 am : link
Force Paye
Want Surtain  
x meadowlander : 4/22/2021 10:28 am : link
Get Paye
Waddle  
Thegratefulhead : 4/22/2021 10:28 am : link
Is who I want Paye is who they draft.

I hate it.
What represents more value to the Giants?  
M.S. : 4/22/2021 10:34 am : link

(A) The combined value of WR at 11 and EDGE at 42? Or the reverse,

(B) The combined value of EDGE at 11 and WR at 42?

I think this is the equation the Giants are contemplating.

I think their answer is (B).
RE: What represents more value to the Giants?  
Rjanyg : 4/22/2021 10:41 am : link
In comment 15229638 M.S. said:
Quote:

(A) The combined value of WR at 11 and EDGE at 42? Or the reverse,

(B) The combined value of EDGE at 11 and WR at 42?

I think this is the equation the Giants are contemplating.

I think their answer is (B).


The strength of the draft is WR and OL so the depth is there to add to this position groups in rounds 2-3. The value of the Edge group seems to be mid 1st to early 2nd round, this is why I can see them trading back if they want quality and quantity.

If they want to add a top WR though they will take Smith or Waddle its that simple.
Want Barmore  
uncledave : 4/22/2021 10:43 am : link
Will take Paye
Want: Smith  
JohnF : 4/22/2021 10:45 am : link
Think: Parsons
Want Parsons  
DonnieD89 : 4/22/2021 10:47 am : link
Think it’s Paye.
okay  
SirYesSir : 4/22/2021 10:48 am : link
Predict: Jaycee Horn - they'll look at CB as a high-value position and know they're getting the 1 or 1a CB in the entire draft (a luxury usually given to teams with top 5 picks). It will also move towards giving Graham more weapons to use his man-to-man playbook more freely

Want: Jaylen Waddle - It's an offensive game, and I want more guys that can make big plays and produce easy scores. Opens up the whole field for guys like Golladay, Engram, and Shep to work. Can get chunks of yards with low risk plays (jet sweeps, screens). On top of all that, improves our special teams dramatically
Want  
Judge_and_Jury : 4/22/2021 10:48 am : link
Sewell, Pitts, Chase, Smith then a drop off to:

Waddle, Slater, Vera-Tucker, Horn, Teven Jenkins, Darrisaw

Then another drop off to:

Paye, Ojulari


Smith may save the Giants from themselves (from reaching for Edge at 11) so let's really hope he drops!
# 11  
Hilary : 4/22/2021 10:51 am : link
Vera Tucker
Want  
cokeduplt : 4/22/2021 10:52 am : link
Slater

Prediction: Phillips
Unfortunately...  
bw in dc : 4/22/2021 10:52 am : link
it's going to be Paye. Which is the essence of over-drafting for need.

I don't like Smith (size) and I don't like Waddle (just not sure about his health). I'm all in on OL. I see Parsons as a quality consolation prize.


Don’t know whom I want  
joeinpa : 4/22/2021 10:53 am : link
Don’t know whom they ll pick, not trying to be coy, I really can make a case to be happy with so many of the possibilities.
Difficult to say  
ChicagoMarty : 4/22/2021 10:59 am : link
I want Waddle
They pick Paye

I throw up
OKAY  
PaulN : 4/22/2021 11:00 am : link
Want- Slater Pick- Waddle
Want - Slater  
Doubledeuce22 : 4/22/2021 11:10 am : link
Think - Paye
Want - Parsons  
Saos1n : 4/22/2021 11:10 am : link
Draft - Waddle
My take  
Russ in Queens, NYC : 4/22/2021 11:11 am : link
I want Penei Sewell: cartwheel time.

I think they'll take Devonta Smith: I'd still be happy.
I want Smith  
Pascal4554 : 4/22/2021 11:13 am : link
but think he will be gone.

I think we take Paye.
Want Parsons  
Giants61 : 4/22/2021 11:14 am : link
Think Paye
Want Parsons  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/22/2021 11:16 am : link
Think Paye.
Want: smith  
Mattman : 4/22/2021 11:17 am : link
Think: smith
I want Parsons  
Stratman : 4/22/2021 11:20 am : link
Think it's Paye
Wish it could be Phillips if he didn't have health issues
Think: Waddle  
MotownGIANTS : 4/22/2021 11:21 am : link
Want: Slater or Vera-Tucker
For all of you crying about Paye being a reach  
ZogZerg : 4/22/2021 11:26 am : link
CBS Sports has him ranked at #12 overall prospect:


Rk Player
1 Trevor Lawrence
2 Zach Wilson
3 Penei Sewell
4 Kyle Pitts
5 Ja'Marr Chase
6 Justin Fields
7 Jaylen Waddle
8 Micah Parsons
9 DeVonta Smith
10 Trey Lance
11 Caleb Farley
12 Kwity Paye

Right, Right, they don't know anything. You all know more....

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings - ( New Window )
Paye  
JoeMorrison40 : 4/22/2021 11:29 am : link
Paye
Paye  
JoeMorrison40 : 4/22/2021 11:30 am : link
And praying he isn't Cedric Jones
Want: Waddle  
KSIXI : 4/22/2021 11:34 am : link

Think: Waddle
Want Paye  
WillVAB : 4/22/2021 11:36 am : link
Think Smith
As of today...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/22/2021 11:37 am : link
I'm expecting Jaelen Phillips or Azeez Ojulari with no trade down (Gettleman doesn't trade down).
RE: As of today...  
Chris684 : 4/22/2021 11:39 am : link
In comment 15229772 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm expecting Jaelen Phillips or Azeez Ojulari with no trade down (Gettleman doesn't trade down).


I highly doubt NYG draft is run completely and totally according to Dave Gettleman at this point.

HIGHLY doubt it.
Want: Waddle/Smith  
NYGgolfer : 4/22/2021 11:39 am : link
Think: Waddle/Smith
Chris684  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/22/2021 11:40 am : link
Perhaps, but until proven otherwise, that's wishful thinking in my book.
Paye...  
KingBlue : 4/22/2021 11:43 am : link
I think we are going Edge. Paye is the top rated Edge.
Let me say this  
allstarjim : 4/22/2021 11:43 am : link
The impact Jaylen Waddle (or Smith for that matter) to our team is greater than any Edge in this draft.

Not to say what they're actually going to do, but if they forgo one of these receivers, I think it's a mistake.

This remains a below average receiver group even with the addition of Golladay (and Ross).

Back to what I've said previously and what Sy has said in his receiver group breakdown, you have to get a really good evaluation on Daniel Jones THIS YEAR. He's the most important player on this team and for the future of this team. And to get that eval, you need to set him up for success. If I knew Elijah Moore or even Rashod Bateman would be available at #42, perhaps you can go in another direction, but I don't think either will last to that pick.

And you can still get an Edge, or IOL at 42 that can start early.

In terms of position grouping, I'm less concerned about what we already have on roster in those groups as I am about receiver.

A word about Parsons. I'm disappointed that there seems to be motivation or diva concerns about him. If that's true, he's not going to be a Giant. We all know how important culture is to Judge, and he's simply not going to draft a prima donna.

And it's a shame because Parsons has the tools to be an all-time great linebacker. He's the one guy I would take over a receiver because I feel like you'd be getting a linebacker with Ray Lewis upside. Patrick Willis is a comp I've been seeing. But you don't see linebackers run 4.39 at 245 lbs. 40 times aren't everything, but his play speed really shows up on tape. It's the wow factor.

But at 11, it's Waddle or Smith for me, in that order.
Want - Devonta Smith  
90.Cal : 4/22/2021 11:46 am : link
Think - Patrick Surtain II
i'll go on record with the only prediction I am certain of  
djm : 4/22/2021 11:47 am : link
this place will be a shit show late thursday night. For every voice of reason, you will have 2 voices losing their shit because the Giants didn't draft according to their stupid value chart.
I want Smith  
Heisenberg : 4/22/2021 11:52 am : link
I think Paye
RE: i'll go on record with the only prediction I am certain of  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/22/2021 11:53 am : link
In comment 15229794 djm said:
Quote:
this place will be a shit show late thursday night. For every voice of reason, you will have 2 voices losing their shit because the Giants didn't draft according to their stupid value chart.


This has been a problem for years with sports sites.

As I get older, I get less attached to prospects and just let it play out.

I don't see the upside to becoming unbending advocates for one player or another. And if that player doesn't get selected, fans start taking it personally (which seems insane to me).
Trade  
Producer : 4/22/2021 11:55 am : link
Down.
...  
BleedBlue : 4/22/2021 11:58 am : link
Want a trade down if they want an edge but....


I want Parsons at 11

They will take Paye at 11 ... yuck
...  
Koldegaard : 4/22/2021 12:29 pm : link
Want: D. Smith

Think: Surtain
I want Slater  
Rudy5757 : 4/22/2021 12:41 pm : link
they will pick Smith

I would also want the other guy Vera cant think of his name.

Fixing this OL will add 3-4 wins on its own. Its not short sighted, imagine having this OL together for 4-5 years. We could make a nice run if they pan out.
for me while I really liked the film I watched on Parsons  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/22/2021 12:46 pm : link
this has become a two horse race in round 1 -- Smith and Paye -- who do I and who do the Giants think will have the most impact on the team? That's the real question.

I think Smith is a really good player -- if he's DeShawn Watson for instance - or even if he is a souped up Steve Smith -- he's going to impact the offense - no doubt - especially if Golloday or even Barkley were to go down

We don't have a top notch ER on staff -- so Paye would have an impact on the defense right away.

I want to see the Giants become a top 5 defense -- that's the game I love to see play -- I don't trust the idea that a top offense can carry the team -- I trust the idea that shutting down the opposition is a better strategy. We spent the money on 2 of the 3 most needed pieces in FA --

So if they are both on the same tier - and I think they are - It's got to be Payne -- so while I would love Smith to be the pick I think I love a player like Payne even more -- I pass on Parsons because he has issues and I want a clean player

Hope I'm wrong  
gameday555 : 4/22/2021 12:48 pm : link
Want: Smith
Fear: Ojulari
RE: Let me say this  
eric2425ny : 4/22/2021 2:38 pm : link
In comment 15229784 allstarjim said:
Quote:
The impact Jaylen Waddle (or Smith for that matter) to our team is greater than any Edge in this draft.

Not to say what they're actually going to do, but if they forgo one of these receivers, I think it's a mistake.

This remains a below average receiver group even with the addition of Golladay (and Ross).

Back to what I've said previously and what Sy has said in his receiver group breakdown, you have to get a really good evaluation on Daniel Jones THIS YEAR. He's the most important player on this team and for the future of this team. And to get that eval, you need to set him up for success. If I knew Elijah Moore or even Rashod Bateman would be available at #42, perhaps you can go in another direction, but I don't think either will last to that pick.

And you can still get an Edge, or IOL at 42 that can start early.

In terms of position grouping, I'm less concerned about what we already have on roster in those groups as I am about receiver.

A word about Parsons. I'm disappointed that there seems to be motivation or diva concerns about him. If that's true, he's not going to be a Giant. We all know how important culture is to Judge, and he's simply not going to draft a prima donna.

And it's a shame because Parsons has the tools to be an all-time great linebacker. He's the one guy I would take over a receiver because I feel like you'd be getting a linebacker with Ray Lewis upside. Patrick Willis is a comp I've been seeing. But you don't see linebackers run 4.39 at 245 lbs. 40 times aren't everything, but his play speed really shows up on tape. It's the wow factor.

But at 11, it's Waddle or Smith for me, in that order.


+1
Want: Parsons  
George : 4/22/2021 3:42 pm : link
Get: Smith
want Smith get Paye  
dee-fense : 4/22/2021 3:58 pm : link
...?
gidie,  
dee-fense : 4/22/2021 4:00 pm : link
with you brother...make the D great...but not sure in Rd 1..happy if it works though!!!
I want Parsons.  
3putt : 4/22/2021 4:11 pm : link
I think they take Paye.
Want-- Smith  
Burt in Alameda : 4/22/2021 6:42 pm : link
Draft-- Smith (if available)
Want Smith  
Svengali : 4/22/2021 6:51 pm : link
We get smith
I think they WANT a trade down....like really this time.  
chopperhatch : 4/22/2021 6:55 pm : link
But, if none is available (which I dont think their will be unless the 9ers actually takr Mac Jones):

WANT: Devonta Smith
WILL: Paye

The GBN chat with Colin made me pretty happy because it looks like the Parsons downgrading is horseshit.
RE: I think they WANT a trade down....like really this time.  
chopperhatch : 4/22/2021 6:56 pm : link
In comment 15230586 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
But, if none is available (which I dont think their will be unless the 9ers actually takr Mac Jones):

WANT: Devonta Smith
WILL: Paye

The GBN chat with Colin made me pretty happy because it looks like the Parsons downgrading is horseshit.



Sorry, I totally fucked that up.


I WANT JAYCEE HORN
GIANTS WANT DEVONTA SMITH
GIANTS WILL PROBABLY HAVE TO SETTLE FOR KWITY PAYE
RE: for me while I really liked the film I watched on Parsons  
chopperhatch : 4/22/2021 6:58 pm : link
In comment 15229924 gidiefor said:
Quote:
this has become a two horse race in round 1 -- Smith and Paye -- who do I and who do the Giants think will have the most impact on the team? That's the real question.

I think Smith is a really good player -- if he's DeShawn Watson for instance - or even if he is a souped up Steve Smith -- he's going to impact the offense - no doubt - especially if Golloday or even Barkley were to go down

We don't have a top notch ER on staff -- so Paye would have an impact on the defense right away.

I want to see the Giants become a top 5 defense -- that's the game I love to see play -- I don't trust the idea that a top offense can carry the team -- I trust the idea that shutting down the opposition is a better strategy. We spent the money on 2 of the 3 most needed pieces in FA --

So if they are both on the same tier - and I think they are - It's got to be Payne -- so while I would love Smith to be the pick I think I love a player like Payne even more -- I pass on Parsons because he has issues and I want a clean player


Obviously youmeant Desean Jackson Im assuming.
Truth be told I would take any of those 3 guys  
chopperhatch : 4/22/2021 7:13 pm : link
And be very happy. They all have questionmarks but what draft pick doesnt?

For smith it's an extreme lack of size as well as zero pro day measuarables. Sub 170 at 6'1? That is nuts! But orherworldly production

For Paye, its the complete opposite. Absolutely superb measurables (Casserly today said he wanted Paye to run faster than 4.7. ASSHOLE! Guy ran 4.5 and didnt do a 3 cone because of being timed at around 6.5. Even if he took an adderal before running it again, I doubt he improves on that. His production was kinda weak but dont know the circumstances. But measurables and coachability while already being exceptional against the run are enough. We need very quick DL with the mobility of todays QB.

Parsons has some character stuff....I guess and apparently lacks some technique in coverage. But he is athletic as hell, and has instincts. Colin talked about how often we are in a 4-2. I dont think Micah should be on the line when we are. Have him in the middle of the field with BM and Peppers and have guys like Brown, Anderson, Carter, Odenigbo....those guys put their hands in the dirt.


We win with any of those 3 IMO
Want - Pitts  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/22/2021 7:28 pm : link
Who I think it's going to be? Smith....sounds like he's going to be there and they like him a lot. If Pitts, Smith, and Sewell are all off board? Parsons or Paye. I'm not seeing them go any other direction, even though JonC says they are still hot on the corners. And I'm not seeing them draft a guy that projects inside in a draft where they really like the IOL Day 2/3.
Pitts out of the question  
River Mike : 4/22/2021 7:47 pm : link
so I want SMITH ...talent ... talent ... talent!

They probably take Paye

Just please, please, no trade down!
11...  
Brown_Hornet : 4/22/2021 7:50 pm : link
...at 11!
Slater  
Ned In Atlanta : 4/22/2021 7:54 pm : link
Pitts is a pipe dream

Will not hate smith/waddle either. Just think OL needs to be more of a priority
