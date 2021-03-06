Pick #11 - Go on record

so will start with who I want- with no trade downs.
At this point I think the draft is going to swing way differently this year than the past years so value and pick selection may not completely match expectations.
So at 11 I really want us to get (assuming no trades) Jaylen Waddle or Kwitty Paye. Waddle brings so many variables to our offense and ST's (our return game was less than average). Paye will be a strong force with more Pro upside than his CFB career showed.
Whoever it is I hope it's a great pick. No excuse not to get a great player in this draft at 11 if not trading down. I have a feeling it will be a CB, though I'm still feeling stung by the underwhelming careers of Amukamara and Apple (although one is just a bust).
with the first pick....pass on the old school hog mollies......please, and am counting on coach judge....to realize that the league's best teams have the need, for speed. give 8 a chance to show off the long ball and throw it to a receiver with so much separation, he is the only one in the picture......enough speed to leave a burnt trail on the artificial surface.....get some roadrunners, make the defenders look as slow as the coyote.
I want: BPA....copout, yes....but I really do not care who they get at one spot... as long as it makes sense. I am more concerned how the entire draft falls....
What the Giants are going to do at 11:
It depends on who is available....again, another copout. I assume they will draft an Alabama WR.An Edge will be targeted asap...so a trade down makes sense to me.
(A) The combined value of WR at 11 and EDGE at 42? Or the reverse,
(B) The combined value of EDGE at 11 and WR at 42?
I think this is the equation the Giants are contemplating.
I think their answer is (B).
The strength of the draft is WR and OL so the depth is there to add to this position groups in rounds 2-3. The value of the Edge group seems to be mid 1st to early 2nd round, this is why I can see them trading back if they want quality and quantity.
If they want to add a top WR though they will take Smith or Waddle its that simple.
Predict: Jaycee Horn - they'll look at CB as a high-value position and know they're getting the 1 or 1a CB in the entire draft (a luxury usually given to teams with top 5 picks). It will also move towards giving Graham more weapons to use his man-to-man playbook more freely
Want: Jaylen Waddle - It's an offensive game, and I want more guys that can make big plays and produce easy scores. Opens up the whole field for guys like Golladay, Engram, and Shep to work. Can get chunks of yards with low risk plays (jet sweeps, screens). On top of all that, improves our special teams dramatically
The impact Jaylen Waddle (or Smith for that matter) to our team is greater than any Edge in this draft.
Not to say what they're actually going to do, but if they forgo one of these receivers, I think it's a mistake.
This remains a below average receiver group even with the addition of Golladay (and Ross).
Back to what I've said previously and what Sy has said in his receiver group breakdown, you have to get a really good evaluation on Daniel Jones THIS YEAR. He's the most important player on this team and for the future of this team. And to get that eval, you need to set him up for success. If I knew Elijah Moore or even Rashod Bateman would be available at #42, perhaps you can go in another direction, but I don't think either will last to that pick.
And you can still get an Edge, or IOL at 42 that can start early.
In terms of position grouping, I'm less concerned about what we already have on roster in those groups as I am about receiver.
A word about Parsons. I'm disappointed that there seems to be motivation or diva concerns about him. If that's true, he's not going to be a Giant. We all know how important culture is to Judge, and he's simply not going to draft a prima donna.
And it's a shame because Parsons has the tools to be an all-time great linebacker. He's the one guy I would take over a receiver because I feel like you'd be getting a linebacker with Ray Lewis upside. Patrick Willis is a comp I've been seeing. But you don't see linebackers run 4.39 at 245 lbs. 40 times aren't everything, but his play speed really shows up on tape. It's the wow factor.
But at 11, it's Waddle or Smith for me, in that order.
this has become a two horse race in round 1 -- Smith and Paye -- who do I and who do the Giants think will have the most impact on the team? That's the real question.
I think Smith is a really good player -- if he's DeShawn Watson for instance - or even if he is a souped up Steve Smith -- he's going to impact the offense - no doubt - especially if Golloday or even Barkley were to go down
We don't have a top notch ER on staff -- so Paye would have an impact on the defense right away.
I want to see the Giants become a top 5 defense -- that's the game I love to see play -- I don't trust the idea that a top offense can carry the team -- I trust the idea that shutting down the opposition is a better strategy. We spent the money on 2 of the 3 most needed pieces in FA --
So if they are both on the same tier - and I think they are - It's got to be Payne -- so while I would love Smith to be the pick I think I love a player like Payne even more -- I pass on Parsons because he has issues and I want a clean player
And be very happy. They all have questionmarks but what draft pick doesnt?
For smith it's an extreme lack of size as well as zero pro day measuarables. Sub 170 at 6'1? That is nuts! But orherworldly production
For Paye, its the complete opposite. Absolutely superb measurables (Casserly today said he wanted Paye to run faster than 4.7. ASSHOLE! Guy ran 4.5 and didnt do a 3 cone because of being timed at around 6.5. Even if he took an adderal before running it again, I doubt he improves on that. His production was kinda weak but dont know the circumstances. But measurables and coachability while already being exceptional against the run are enough. We need very quick DL with the mobility of todays QB.
Parsons has some character stuff....I guess and apparently lacks some technique in coverage. But he is athletic as hell, and has instincts. Colin talked about how often we are in a 4-2. I dont think Micah should be on the line when we are. Have him in the middle of the field with BM and Peppers and have guys like Brown, Anderson, Carter, Odenigbo....those guys put their hands in the dirt.
Who I think it's going to be? Smith....sounds like he's going to be there and they like him a lot. If Pitts, Smith, and Sewell are all off board? Parsons or Paye. I'm not seeing them go any other direction, even though JonC says they are still hot on the corners. And I'm not seeing them draft a guy that projects inside in a draft where they really like the IOL Day 2/3.
Will not hate smith/waddle either. Just think OL needs to be more of a priority
Think: Kwity Paye
Who I think they'll wind up with: Smith
Will I still be happy? Yes.
Think: Ojulari
Wildcards are Parsons, Surtain, Horn
Think: Paye
At this point I think the draft is going to swing way differently this year than the past years so value and pick selection may not completely match expectations.
So at 11 I really want us to get (assuming no trades) Jaylen Waddle or Kwitty Paye. Waddle brings so many variables to our offense and ST's (our return game was less than average). Paye will be a strong force with more Pro upside than his CFB career showed.
Who do I expect them to take: Devonta Smith.
Who do you want the Giants to draft at 11?
DeVonta Smith
Who do you think the Giants will draft at 11?
Kwity Paye
Who they will pick: DeVonta Smith
Ja'Marr DeVonta Rashod Jaylen Waddle-Smith
Maybe we'll confuse the bastid and he'll give us all 4 top Wide Receivers.
Pick: Smith
Think Slater
Giants pick : Smith
Think: Kwity Paye
This. (And with no trade down.)
Slater
Waddle
Vera-Tucker
Parsons
Giants Pick: Paye
I think this is the obvious pick.
I believe it will be Smith
Think: Paye
Expect - Paye
ditto
Who is selected: Smith or Paye
I like all 3 players so think I will be happy
What the Giants are going to do at 11:
It depends on who is available....again, another copout. I assume they will draft an Alabama WR.An Edge will be targeted asap...so a trade down makes sense to me.
I hate it.
The strength of the draft is WR and OL so the depth is there to add to this position groups in rounds 2-3. The value of the Edge group seems to be mid 1st to early 2nd round, this is why I can see them trading back if they want quality and quantity.
If they want to add a top WR though they will take Smith or Waddle its that simple.
Want: Jaylen Waddle - It's an offensive game, and I want more guys that can make big plays and produce easy scores. Opens up the whole field for guys like Golladay, Engram, and Shep to work. Can get chunks of yards with low risk plays (jet sweeps, screens). On top of all that, improves our special teams dramatically
Waddle, Slater, Vera-Tucker, Horn, Teven Jenkins, Darrisaw
Then another drop off to:
Paye, Ojulari
Smith may save the Giants from themselves (from reaching for Edge at 11) so let's really hope he drops!
Prediction: Phillips
I don't like Smith (size) and I don't like Waddle (just not sure about his health). I'm all in on OL. I see Parsons as a quality consolation prize.
They pick Paye
I throw up
I think they'll take Devonta Smith: I'd still be happy.
I think we take Paye.
Wish it could be Phillips if he didn't have health issues
Think: Waddle
I highly doubt NYG draft is run completely and totally according to Dave Gettleman at this point.
HIGHLY doubt it.
This has been a problem for years with sports sites.
As I get older, I get less attached to prospects and just let it play out.
I don't see the upside to becoming unbending advocates for one player or another. And if that player doesn't get selected, fans start taking it personally (which seems insane to me).
I want Parsons at 11
They will take Paye at 11 ... yuck
Think: Surtain
I would also want the other guy Vera cant think of his name.
Fixing this OL will add 3-4 wins on its own. Its not short sighted, imagine having this OL together for 4-5 years. We could make a nice run if they pan out.
Fear: Ojulari
+1
WANT: Devonta Smith
WILL: Paye
The GBN chat with Colin made me pretty happy because it looks like the Parsons downgrading is horseshit.
WANT: Devonta Smith
WILL: Paye
The GBN chat with Colin made me pretty happy because it looks like the Parsons downgrading is horseshit.
Sorry, I totally fucked that up.
I WANT JAYCEE HORN
GIANTS WANT DEVONTA SMITH
GIANTS WILL PROBABLY HAVE TO SETTLE FOR KWITY PAYE
Obviously youmeant Desean Jackson Im assuming.
For smith it's an extreme lack of size as well as zero pro day measuarables. Sub 170 at 6'1? That is nuts! But orherworldly production
For Paye, its the complete opposite. Absolutely superb measurables (Casserly today said he wanted Paye to run faster than 4.7. ASSHOLE! Guy ran 4.5 and didnt do a 3 cone because of being timed at around 6.5. Even if he took an adderal before running it again, I doubt he improves on that. His production was kinda weak but dont know the circumstances. But measurables and coachability while already being exceptional against the run are enough. We need very quick DL with the mobility of todays QB.
Parsons has some character stuff....I guess and apparently lacks some technique in coverage. But he is athletic as hell, and has instincts. Colin talked about how often we are in a 4-2. I dont think Micah should be on the line when we are. Have him in the middle of the field with BM and Peppers and have guys like Brown, Anderson, Carter, Odenigbo....those guys put their hands in the dirt.
We win with any of those 3 IMO
They probably take Paye
Just please, please, no trade down!
Will not hate smith/waddle either. Just think OL needs to be more of a priority