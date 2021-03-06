BBI Draft Chat with Colin of Great Blue North Draft Report

The draft chat starts at 1:30PM and runs about 90 minutes.
Colin is a huge Giants fan and long-time friend of BBI. For years, he has participated in these annual pre-draft chats to answer fan questions. Colin's website, the Great Blue North Draft Report, is linked below.
Please post your questions here and Colin will try his best to answer them.
Great Blue North Draft Report
Again tough call that if I could make better than a blind monkey throwing darts at a moving dart board I'd be making a fortune from the NFL. But I'll play. Three guys who maybe are more second day sleepers: UCF DE Milto Williams - 285-pounder with 4.6 type speed; Oklahoma State WR Tykan Wallace who was arguably the best receiver in college football a couple of years back before hurting a knee and Cenral Arkansas CB Robert Rochell. Give me a call in 3 years!!
Have you heard any of the NFL guys mention arm length when discussing the tackle class (besides the obvious tackle to guard conversions) or is this focus on arm length a media concern only?
Good question: It is something teams care about. At the same time its the kind of thing that a guy with long arms gets extra credit whereas I don't think shorter arm people are penalized as much unless their arms are really short.
Jayson Oweh
Joe Tryon
Joseph Ossai
Ronnie Perkins
Also, why does TJ Vasher get no love? He's a better player than Antoine Wesley was.
1. Who would you draft at 11 if you stay at 11?
2. What would be the minimum offer you would take for the 11th pick?
Good question: Have not heard that they have but its not really the kind of thing that one would normally hear much about. Hard to imagine they wouldn't want some kind of legit competition for Dixon at least this year, bt it really isn't a great year for Ps. Maybe take a 6th round flyer on james Smith of Cincinnati.
Look forward to listening to the chat!
Jimmy: I think we are 0 for three. No actually we had Thomas last year but very very late in the process. Normally though I don't predict as that's for gypsies. We just try and figure out what the Giants are thinking which is never easy. Just for fun though I will make a prediction for this year: The Giants trade the 11th pick to Miami for the 18th pick this year as well as thirds this year and next. Miami selects Slater at #11, the Giants select Oweh at #18. There you go!!
Based on talent, athleticism and the Giants depth charts I will take PARSONS.
Pigskin
I suspect he might be in the mix. He's certainly a guy you hear people talking about as potentially going higher than he's rated. What the Giants do though will depend on what they want to do. And I have the feeling that the Giants would take Smith at #11 if he's there because he's just such a good prospect, but they did a lot on the skill positions in free agency and may not necessarily be looking to add another WR for the sake of it. My ow sense is that CB or even another DL or ER could be a more likely option although again there will be some really really good options at a number of positions in rd 2.
been looking at any of the kickers/punters as late round or Free Agent targets after the draft?
I think BORREGALES is best, followed by McPHERSON/FLORIDA. Both might be late choices.
Pigskin
I would think guys like the Moores - RonDale and/or Eli - would be great fits in that regard, although I don't think the Giants are focused on Smith for his position fit; he's simply a great player/prospect.
Also what do you think of Meinerz and Chazz Surate
Pigskin
Is it possible he gets selected at the end of the first round by the Saints or early second round by the Falcons.
I like the versatility of JACKSON from Duke in Round 7 or UFA
Pigskin
2 part question.
Are Edges really high on Giants draft boards maybe over WR like Smith/Waddle or OT like Slater? Do you see a trade down if Smith/Waddle/ Slater are available or would they take the BPA if they have the chance and not force EDGE even if via trade down?
1st part: No. It's not clear any of the ERs are in the same tier as the Waddles, Parsons or Slaters of the world.
And yes if that is the direction they want go they may have to trade down. The other thing we don't know if the Giants have the top 5-6 in tiers or whether they simply want get at least one of this year's top guys.
The thing that I haven't mentioned is that I believe the ER is more part of a process of building a pass rush unit rather than just adding a guy to play LDE or whatever. I suspect they'll be going back to the area several times over the next few years looking for different body types that can contribute in different ways so position fit may not be that defining an issue this year. if that makes sense.
Is it possible he gets selected at the end of the first round by the Saints or early second round by the Falcons.
He has been rising way too fast IMO. He has the size and arm to handle the NFL. But, I am not convinced about the heart beating in his chest. I was also disgusted watching the Stanford/Cal game when he failed to read changes the Cal coverages and threw 3 Picks by the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Pigskin
It seems Paye is more versatile and more "coachable"
What have you heard and what do you think the Giants would do regarding these two ? Do you think Philiips is even in play at 11 ? and how do you think the Giants have these two ranked against each other ?
We've heard they like Paye; we've heard they like Ojualri, we've heard they like Oweh. haven't heard much about Phillips or Rousseau but remember it was Judge who went to their pro day and his didn't go there because UM puts on a good spread. Again its one of those things that we probably won't know for sure until the 29th.
So much depends on what the 49ers do. If they take Jones you can probably take it to the bank all 5 will go top ten. On the other hand, if the 49ers take Lance or Fields there is a better than even chance Jones could still be there at #11. I just doubt that NE trades up to 11. If the Patriots do really want a QB they're not waiting until #11. However, if Jones were there I could see a deal with Chicago as a real possibility. Be nice. But as a I said even if the QBs are gone I think the Giants will have plenty of trade down opportunities given the quality of players who ARE going to be there at #11.
Simply put based on what we are hearing Oweh is very much in the first round debate. The other three are second round candidates although all three are good prospects in their own right just maybe not quite as good as the top guys.
in Rd 1 over the the last several years?
Look forward to listening to the chat!
It seems he is the most talented and explosive edge rusher in the draft with the obvious questions his concussions and retiring from the game in 2018.
PHILLIUPS is getting scarier by the day with unanswered medical concerns. ROUSSEAU could be the next JPP or Clowney, but he has not much more game tape than LANCE @ QB. I do istill have both ranked as Top 25 prospects, but I have seen guys slip a long way because of medical concerns.
Pigskin
It seems Paye is more versatile and more "coachable"
What have you heard and what do you think the Giants would do regarding these two ? Do you think Philiips is even in play at 11 ? and how do you think the Giants have these two ranked against each other ?
Thanks again !
Donnie: I think I answered this above sort of. Parsons is a terrific player but where does he fit when you are in a 4-2. He's probably too small to play the edge so he becomes a MLB. And he can make plays from there so it will depend on what the Giants think of him. I'll let you know on the 11th. I do ask if you are prepared to tarde back up into the first round if Smith were there at #11 could you not trade back up in the same vein if you took Parsons at #11. As I say time will tell.
Angel: We like Basham here; he's got imteresting size and you could do a lot of things with him. I suspect he'll be in the 2nd round conversation whether the Giants get an ER in 1 or not.
Pigskin
Jim: The one guy who does seem to be dropping is Greg Rousseau who didn't test as well as the other DE/ER prospects. Good for us!
Pigskin
Thoughts?
Pigskin
I can only dream. And I don't normally like to say what I would do because nobody should care. However, since you asked if it were me I would take Waddle or Parsons at #11 and then trade back into the first round to hopefully get either Rousseau or Phillips. That would cost me a couple of third day picks but leave me enough to add a developmental OG.
at 11, Smith, Slater, Parsons are on the board.
Based on talent, athleticism and the Giants depth charts I will take PARSONS.
Pigskin
I am not sure what the orginal question is but if its Smith, Parsons or Slater its Smith in a heartbeat, Parsons two. The Giants are not taking an OG 'just in case' type player with a top ten pick!
Really interesting ? Bill. In fact because the position is so important I'd be taking a QB in the first three rounds every year!! However, I think the Giants only take a QB this year if there is a guy they really like say if Trask were still there in the 4th round. This year is about Jones and if he flames out you start over next year.
King: He's a relly nice player but more LB than ER. I think this year the Giants really want someone who can come in and get you you 10-12 sacks a year to take some of the pressure off Leo Williams and put it one opposing QBs and I don't see Z Collins as necessarily that type of player.
what is your feeling on a team whose (so far) has settled on their QB, routinely taking a low to mid-round QB in each draft? Of course, for the Giants, we are down a pick but we do have 2 6ths. Is that a waste of resources and, if not, would you have a name?
I think that this is one area where bw and I agree.
Would Carlos Basham be a viable option for the Giants in the 2nd or 3rd round? He seems like a guy who can play the run and rush the passer, with a high motor, and can line up all over the line from DT to OLB.
Angel: We like Basham here; he's got imteresting size and you could do a lot of things with him. I suspect he'll be in the 2nd round conversation whether the Giants get an ER in 1 or not.
I prefer Basham value wise over the round 1 guys. Performed well at the Senior Bowl too.
With Smith and Parsons there, that will be a tense few minutes for sure.
