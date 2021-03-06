for display only
BBI Draft Chat with Colin of Great Blue North Draft Report

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/22/2021 12:28 pm
The draft chat starts at 1:30PM and runs about 90 minutes.

Colin is a huge Giants fan and long-time friend of BBI. For years, he has participated in these annual pre-draft chats to answer fan questions. Colin's website, the Great Blue North Draft Report, is linked below.

Please post your questions here and Colin will try his best to answer them.


Great Blue North Draft Report - ( New Window )
RE: Read your Giants preview. Upside  
Colin@gbn : 4/22/2021 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15229956 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
Tell me which 3 players reasonably predicted in rounds 2 and 3 that have the most upside to you.


Again tough call that if I could make better than a blind monkey throwing darts at a moving dart board I'd be making a fortune from the NFL. But I'll play. Three guys who maybe are more second day sleepers: UCF DE Milto Williams - 285-pounder with 4.6 type speed; Oklahoma State WR Tykan Wallace who was arguably the best receiver in college football a couple of years back before hurting a knee and Cenral Arkansas CB Robert Rochell. Give me a call in 3 years!!
RE: My next question involves arm length for the tackles in the draft  
Colin@gbn : 4/22/2021 2:06 pm : link
In comment 15229959 Semipro Lineman said:
Quote:

Have you heard any of the NFL guys mention arm length when discussing the tackle class (besides the obvious tackle to guard conversions) or is this focus on arm length a media concern only?


Good question: It is something teams care about. At the same time its the kind of thing that a guy with long arms gets extra credit whereas I don't think shorter arm people are penalized as much unless their arms are really short.
Colin  
Anakim : 4/22/2021 2:07 pm : link
Can you cluster bust these ERs:

Jayson Oweh
Joe Tryon
Joseph Ossai
Ronnie Perkins




Also, why does TJ Vasher get no love? He's a better player than Antoine Wesley was.
my question is very simple  
CMicks3110 : 4/22/2021 2:08 pm : link
if you were GM...

1. Who would you draft at 11 if you stay at 11?

2. What would be the minimum offer you would take for the 11th pick?
Colin..  
George from PA : 4/22/2021 2:09 pm : link

Great info......thanks so much
RE: Have the Giants  
Colin@gbn : 4/22/2021 2:10 pm : link
In comment 15229968 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
been looking at any of the kickers/punters as late round or Free Agent targets after the draft?


Good question: Have not heard that they have but its not really the kind of thing that one would normally hear much about. Hard to imagine they wouldn't want some kind of legit competition for Dixon at least this year, bt it really isn't a great year for Ps. Maybe take a 6th round flyer on james Smith of Cincinnati.
Caveat to my question is  
CMicks3110 : 4/22/2021 2:15 pm : link
at 11, Smith, Slater, Parsons are on the board.
RE: Colin - how well have you predicted what Getts would do  
Colin@gbn : 4/22/2021 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15229973 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
in Rd 1 over the the last several years?

Look forward to listening to the chat!


Jimmy: I think we are 0 for three. No actually we had Thomas last year but very very late in the process. Normally though I don't predict as that's for gypsies. We just try and figure out what the Giants are thinking which is never easy. Just for fun though I will make a prediction for this year: The Giants trade the 11th pick to Miami for the 18th pick this year as well as thirds this year and next. Miami selects Slater at #11, the Giants select Oweh at #18. There you go!!
RE: Caveat to my question is  
PigskinPaul : 4/22/2021 2:20 pm : link
In comment 15230055 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
at 11, Smith, Slater, Parsons are on the board.


Based on talent, athleticism and the Giants depth charts I will take PARSONS.
Pigskin







RE: Colin - Dyami Brown in the 2nd  
Colin@gbn : 4/22/2021 2:22 pm : link
In comment 15229977 Dillon in Va said:
Quote:
Would Mr Brown be a reach in the 2nd for the Giants? Considering they selected Parsons or Paye in the 1st. He's a smooth operator that just glides to open space imo.


I suspect he might be in the mix. He's certainly a guy you hear people talking about as potentially going higher than he's rated. What the Giants do though will depend on what they want to do. And I have the feeling that the Giants would take Smith at #11 if he's there because he's just such a good prospect, but they did a lot on the skill positions in free agency and may not necessarily be looking to add another WR for the sake of it. My ow sense is that CB or even another DL or ER could be a more likely option although again there will be some really really good options at a number of positions in rd 2.
RE: RE: Have the Giants  
PigskinPaul : 4/22/2021 2:23 pm : link
In comment 15230048 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
In comment 15229968 BigBlueCane said:


Quote:


been looking at any of the kickers/punters as late round or Free Agent targets after the draft?


I think BORREGALES is best, followed by McPHERSON/FLORIDA. Both might be late choices.
Pigskin


Good question: Have not heard that they have but its not really the kind of thing that one would normally hear much about. Hard to imagine they wouldn't want some kind of legit competition for Dixon at least this year, bt it really isn't a great year for Ps. Maybe take a 6th round flyer on james Smith of Cincinnati.
RE: Wide Receiver in 2nd  
Colin@gbn : 4/22/2021 2:26 pm : link
In comment 15229983 19th Hole said:
Quote:
Colin, thanks for your insights. Is there a wide receiver in the 2nd that would complement Golladay if we don't take Smith at 11?


I would think guys like the Moores - RonDale and/or Eli - would be great fits in that regard, although I don't think the Giants are focused on Smith for his position fit; he's simply a great player/prospect.
day 3 RB ?  
DavidinBMNY : 4/22/2021 2:27 pm : link
It's obvious the Giants place a premium on RB's who can play all 3 downs and can run/catch/block. Out of the RB's in this class that would fall to day 3 or UDFA, which RB's fit that mode ? Many rb's today in college aren't asked to block at all, and it can be a tough projection to make.

Thanks Gentleman!
RE: Thanks Colin  
PigskinPaul : 4/22/2021 2:27 pm : link
In comment 15230035 Archer said:
Quote:
Would you trade down if you ran the Giants draft or do you think that the value at 11 is too great ?

Also what do you think of Meinerz and Chazz Surate
MEINERZ cameos like gang busters at Sr Bowl. And his backgrounds get for copy. But he has to play IOL. Someday OC but he should OK at OG. I would not take earlier than Round 3. SURRATT is chase player right now. I don't think he would add a whole lot to you LB group. But if he drops to Rond 4, I would take another look at him personally.
Pigskin
Colin and Paul: I am really intrigued by Davis Mills after watching  
Rick in Dallas : 4/22/2021 2:27 pm : link
His pro day workout in a rain storm .
Is it possible he gets selected at the end of the first round by the Saints or early second round by the Falcons.
RE: day 3 RB ?  
PigskinPaul : 4/22/2021 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15230086 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
It's obvious the Giants place a premium on RB's who can play all 3 downs and can run/catch/block. Out of the RB's in this class that would fall to day 3 or UDFA, which RB's fit that mode ? Many rb's today in college aren't asked to block at all, and it can be a tough projection to make.

Thanks Gentleman!


I like the versatility of JACKSON from Duke in Round 7 or UFA
Pigskin
RE: Thank you for doing this  
Colin@gbn : 4/22/2021 2:31 pm : link
In comment 15229995 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
Hi Colin,
2 part question.
Are Edges really high on Giants draft boards maybe over WR like Smith/Waddle or OT like Slater? Do you see a trade down if Smith/Waddle/ Slater are available or would they take the BPA if they have the chance and not force EDGE even if via trade down?


1st part: No. It's not clear any of the ERs are in the same tier as the Waddles, Parsons or Slaters of the world.

And yes if that is the direction they want go they may have to trade down. The other thing we don't know if the Giants have the top 5-6 in tiers or whether they simply want get at least one of this year's top guys.

The thing that I haven't mentioned is that I believe the ER is more part of a process of building a pass rush unit rather than just adding a guy to play LDE or whatever. I suspect they'll be going back to the area several times over the next few years looking for different body types that can contribute in different ways so position fit may not be that defining an issue this year. if that makes sense.
RE: Colin and Paul: I am really intrigued by Davis Mills after watching  
PigskinPaul : 4/22/2021 2:32 pm : link
In comment 15230088 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
His pro day workout in a rain storm .
Is it possible he gets selected at the end of the first round by the Saints or early second round by the Falcons.


He has been rising way too fast IMO. He has the size and arm to handle the NFL. But, I am not convinced about the heart beating in his chest. I was also disgusted watching the Stanford/Cal game when he failed to read changes the Cal coverages and threw 3 Picks by the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Pigskin
RE: Colin- thank you for your time. Re: Phillips  
Colin@gbn : 4/22/2021 2:35 pm : link
In comment 15230009 Brandon Walsh said:
Quote:
It seems he is the most talented and explosive edge rusher in the draft with the obvious questions his concussions and retiring from the game in 2018.

It seems Paye is more versatile and more "coachable"

What have you heard and what do you think the Giants would do regarding these two ? Do you think Philiips is even in play at 11 ? and how do you think the Giants have these two ranked against each other ?

Thanks again !


We've heard they like Paye; we've heard they like Ojualri, we've heard they like Oweh. haven't heard much about Phillips or Rousseau but remember it was Judge who went to their pro day and his didn't go there because UM puts on a good spread. Again its one of those things that we probably won't know for sure until the 29th.
RE: Colin, Many Thanks For This Session  
Colin@gbn : 4/22/2021 2:40 pm : link
In comment 15230028 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
How do you see the QBs going in this draft? How likely do you see that one or more QBs are still available when the Giants pick at #11? Which teams (NE, Chi) are the best trade back partners?


So much depends on what the 49ers do. If they take Jones you can probably take it to the bank all 5 will go top ten. On the other hand, if the 49ers take Lance or Fields there is a better than even chance Jones could still be there at #11. I just doubt that NE trades up to 11. If the Patriots do really want a QB they're not waiting until #11. However, if Jones were there I could see a deal with Chicago as a real possibility. Be nice. But as a I said even if the QBs are gone I think the Giants will have plenty of trade down opportunities given the quality of players who ARE going to be there at #11.
RE: Colin  
Colin@gbn : 4/22/2021 2:42 pm : link
In comment 15230041 Anakim said:
Quote:
Can you cluster bust these ERs:

Jayson Oweh
Joe Tryon
Joseph Ossai
Ronnie Perkins




Also, why does TJ Vasher get no love? He's a better player than Antoine Wesley was.


Simply put based on what we are hearing Oweh is very much in the first round debate. The other three are second round candidates although all three are good prospects in their own right just maybe not quite as good as the top guys.
RE: RE: Colin - how well have you predicted what Getts would do  
Jimmy Googs : 4/22/2021 2:43 pm : link
In comment 15230063 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
In comment 15229973 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


in Rd 1 over the the last several years?

Look forward to listening to the chat!






Jimmy: I think we are 0 for three. No actually we had Thomas last year but very very late in the process. Normally though I don't predict as that's for gypsies. We just try and figure out what the Giants are thinking which is never easy. Just for fun though I will make a prediction for this year: The Giants trade the 11th pick to Miami for the 18th pick this year as well as thirds this year and next. Miami selects Slater at #11, the Giants select Oweh at #18. There you go!!


Uhg, I hope you go 0 for four.

:-)
RE: RE: Colin- thank you for your time. Re: Phillips  
PigskinPaul : 4/22/2021 2:43 pm : link
In comment 15230112 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
In comment 15230009 Brandon Walsh said:


Quote:


It seems he is the most talented and explosive edge rusher in the draft with the obvious questions his concussions and retiring from the game in 2018.

PHILLIUPS is getting scarier by the day with unanswered medical concerns. ROUSSEAU could be the next JPP or Clowney, but he has not much more game tape than LANCE @ QB. I do istill have both ranked as Top 25 prospects, but I have seen guys slip a long way because of medical concerns.
Pigskin
It seems Paye is more versatile and more "coachable"

What have you heard and what do you think the Giants would do regarding these two ? Do you think Philiips is even in play at 11 ? and how do you think the Giants have these two ranked against each other ?

Thanks again !



We've heard they like Paye; we've heard they like Ojualri, we've heard they like Oweh. haven't heard much about Phillips or Rousseau but remember it was Judge who went to their pro day and his didn't go there because UM puts on a good spread. Again its one of those things that we probably won't know for sure until the 29th.
RE: Thank you very much for taking our questions  
Colin@gbn : 4/22/2021 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15230001 DonnieD89 said:
Quote:
Colin and Pigskin Paul. It does sound very much that the Giants are leaning towards edge rusher, given scenarios (Smith and Pitts available) at #11. Between Parsons, who can play edge and the rest of the edge rushers, who do you think gives the biggest value and what do you think the Giants would likely lean towards? Personally, I think Parsons gives the Giants more versatile options. What do you think?


Donnie: I think I answered this above sort of. Parsons is a terrific player but where does he fit when you are in a 4-2. He's probably too small to play the edge so he becomes a MLB. And he can make plays from there so it will depend on what the Giants think of him. I'll let you know on the 11th. I do ask if you are prepared to tarde back up into the first round if Smith were there at #11 could you not trade back up in the same vein if you took Parsons at #11. As I say time will tell.
The Giants have taken a LB in the 1st round since 1984  
19th Hole : 4/22/2021 2:48 pm : link
Will this be the year Giants take a LB in round 1. What is a good player comp for Parsons?
RE: Colin: focusing on edge rushers,  
Colin@gbn : 4/22/2021 2:49 pm : link
In comment 15229984 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
Would Carlos Basham be a viable option for the Giants in the 2nd or 3rd round? He seems like a guy who can play the run and rush the passer, with a high motor, and can line up all over the line from DT to OLB.


Angel: We like Basham here; he's got imteresting size and you could do a lot of things with him. I suspect he'll be in the 2nd round conversation whether the Giants get an ER in 1 or not.
Giants drafting Defense  
PigskinPaul : 4/22/2021 2:50 pm : link
I just want to remind you all that I was the guy that Mocked the Giants all Defense for 3 Rounds to start their Draft. My reason was partly value at the Pick and who was available. But I also feel like with all their additions on Offense this off-season like RUDOLPH, GOLLADAY, ROSS, BOOKER, FULTON, and SOLDER & SAQUAN back I would like to see what they all mean to JONES. But on the D side they really need some pieces to replace TOMLINSON, FACKRELL, etc.
Pigskin
What are your thoughts on Zaven Collins?  
KingBlue : 4/22/2021 2:51 pm : link
Is he a scheme fit in Graham's defense?
RE: Who's Dropping?  
Colin@gbn : 4/22/2021 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15230005 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
What “consensus” first RD picks are the most likely candidates to make a surprise drop into RD 2?


Jim: The one guy who does seem to be dropping is Greg Rousseau who didn't test as well as the other DE/ER prospects. Good for us!
Good bye  
PigskinPaul : 4/22/2021 2:53 pm : link
Thanks for inviting me folks. Sorry to be late due to IT issues. Gotta run now and take my Granddaughter to soccer practice. Thanks and good luck to G-Men on Draft Days. I started my luv of NFL with Giants in the Tittle/Tarkenton years.
Pigskin
General Draft Question  
jvm52106 : 4/22/2021 2:54 pm : link
I see Mond or Newman being QB's who Seattle could be looking at if they think their time with Wilson is running out.

Thoughts?
RE: Good bye  
KingBlue : 4/22/2021 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15230162 PigskinPaul said:
Quote:
Thanks for inviting me folks. Sorry to be late due to IT issues. Gotta run now and take my Granddaughter to soccer practice. Thanks and good luck to G-Men on Draft Days. I started my luv of NFL with Giants in the Tittle/Tarkenton years.
Pigskin


Thanks, Paul
RE: Thanks Colin  
Colin@gbn : 4/22/2021 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15230035 Archer said:
Quote:
Would you trade down if you ran the Giants draft or do you think that the value at 11 is too great ?

Also what do you think of Meinerz and Chazz Surate


I can only dream. And I don't normally like to say what I would do because nobody should care. However, since you asked if it were me I would take Waddle or Parsons at #11 and then trade back into the first round to hopefully get either Rousseau or Phillips. That would cost me a couple of third day picks but leave me enough to add a developmental OG.
colin, more philosphy than real I guess...  
Bill L : 4/22/2021 2:56 pm : link
what is your feeling on a team whose (so far) has settled on their QB, routinely taking a low to mid-round QB in each draft? Of course, for the Giants, we are down a pick but we do have 2 6ths. Is that a waste of resources and, if not, would you have a name?
RE: RE: Caveat to my question is  
Colin@gbn : 4/22/2021 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15230072 PigskinPaul said:
Quote:
In comment 15230055 CMicks3110 said:


Quote:


at 11, Smith, Slater, Parsons are on the board.



Based on talent, athleticism and the Giants depth charts I will take PARSONS.
Pigskin








Hey great Pigskin is here!!!

I am not sure what the orginal question is but if its Smith, Parsons or Slater its Smith in a heartbeat, Parsons two. The Giants are not taking an OG 'just in case' type player with a top ten pick!
Thank you Paul  
George from PA : 4/22/2021 3:04 pm : link
Love priority.....Grandkids!!!!
RE: colin, more philosphy than real I guess...  
Colin@gbn : 4/22/2021 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15230170 Bill L said:
Quote:
what is your feeling on a team whose (so far) has settled on their QB, routinely taking a low to mid-round QB in each draft? Of course, for the Giants, we are down a pick but we do have 2 6ths. Is that a waste of resources and, if not, would you have a name?


Really interesting ? Bill. In fact because the position is so important I'd be taking a QB in the first three rounds every year!! However, I think the Giants only take a QB this year if there is a guy they really like say if Trask were still there in the 4th round. This year is about Jones and if he flames out you start over next year.
RE: What are your thoughts on Zaven Collins?  
Colin@gbn : 4/22/2021 3:19 pm : link
In comment 15230155 KingBlue said:
Quote:
Is he a scheme fit in Graham's defense?


King: He's a relly nice player but more LB than ER. I think this year the Giants really want someone who can come in and get you you 10-12 sacks a year to take some of the pressure off Leo Williams and put it one opposing QBs and I don't see Z Collins as necessarily that type of player.
Draft chat  
Colin@gbn : 4/22/2021 3:21 pm : link
I hope I got everybody's question answered. If there are any others I still have a few minutes. Otherwise we'll see everyone draft night!!
RE: Draft chat  
KingBlue : 4/22/2021 3:31 pm : link
In comment 15230212 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
I hope I got everybody's question answered. If there are any others I still have a few minutes. Otherwise we'll see everyone draft night!!


Thanks a bunch Colin...always my favorite thread of the offseason!!!
RE: Draft chat  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/22/2021 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15230212 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
I hope I got everybody's question answered. If there are any others I still have a few minutes. Otherwise we'll see everyone draft night!!


Thank you Colin and Paul!

As always, excellent job!
Thank you Colin & Paul  
SCGiantsFan : 4/22/2021 3:52 pm : link
Great insight and appreciate your candor and how you see various players and their fit.
Thanks Colin and Paul  
Rick in Dallas : 4/22/2021 4:03 pm : link
Much appreciated.
RE: RE: colin, more philosphy than real I guess...  
Bill L : 4/22/2021 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15230204 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
In comment 15230170 Bill L said:


Quote:


what is your feeling on a team whose (so far) has settled on their QB, routinely taking a low to mid-round QB in each draft? Of course, for the Giants, we are down a pick but we do have 2 6ths. Is that a waste of resources and, if not, would you have a name?



Really interesting ? Bill. In fact because the position is so important I'd be taking a QB in the first three rounds every year!! However, I think the Giants only take a QB this year if there is a guy they really like say if Trask were still there in the 4th round. This year is about Jones and if he flames out you start over next year.


I think that this is one area where bw and I agree.
thanks Colin and Paul --  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/22/2021 5:01 pm : link
and thanks for the preamble article you pointed out
RE: Draft chat  
chick310 : 4/22/2021 5:03 pm : link
In comment 15230212 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
I hope I got everybody's question answered. If there are any others I still have a few minutes. Otherwise we'll see everyone draft night!!


Much appreciated Colin and good job.
RE: RE: Colin: focusing on edge rushers,  
Judge_and_Jury : 4/22/2021 5:36 pm : link
In comment 15230148 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
In comment 15229984 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


Would Carlos Basham be a viable option for the Giants in the 2nd or 3rd round? He seems like a guy who can play the run and rush the passer, with a high motor, and can line up all over the line from DT to OLB.



Angel: We like Basham here; he's got imteresting size and you could do a lot of things with him. I suspect he'll be in the 2nd round conversation whether the Giants get an ER in 1 or not.


I prefer Basham value wise over the round 1 guys. Performed well at the Senior Bowl too.
I didnt ask any questions,  
chopperhatch : 4/22/2021 6:05 pm : link
But this was truly a great read. The Parsons stuff especially. Gotta wonder if the Giants got a heads up Chaos about Parsons being an animal and the word is to be hush about him because they want him at 11. Physically, the guy is out of this world and have heard him comped to a cross between Patrick Willis and TJ Watt.

With Smith and Parsons there, that will be a tense few minutes for sure.
Eric, thank you for setting this up  
George from PA : 4/22/2021 7:50 pm : link
It was great.
Super Informative Thread  
HMunster : 4/22/2021 8:39 pm : link
Great questions and answers.

Loved it.

Thanks for organizing this.
