The argument against trading down

Quote: It's been nearly 10 years since the Falcons traded up for Julio Jones..



Cleveland's picks turned into:

DT Phil Taylor

WR Greg Little

FB Owen Maracic

QB Brandon Weeden

the thought process behind trading down I have heard articulated on here is usually something to the effect of "the Giants have so many holes they need as many picks as they can get" or they *only* have 6 picks in a 7 round draft. gotta get more picks, more picks, more picks...it's such a silly non data driven concept. the only time I can support a trade down is if it includes next years' first and you will see a later in the thread example it still comes down to making the picks.Sometimes people feel like if we just get more "at-bats" we're bound to hit on some (or all in some truly bizarre takes).This thread is not going to list ALL the data for you. It is out there though.Truth of the matter is - the best players come from the higher part portions of the draft. More pro-bowlers, more all-pro's, better statistics, longer careers (injury not withstanding).Would it shock anyone to learn in some studies (from 2012 - 2014 for example) more all-pros were selected as UDFA's than 3rd round picks.We can cherry pick examples where a trade down turned out well, and many (like the one below it was a disaster for the team trading down).The Patriots are poster children for trading down (24 times the past 10 drafts or something like that - would it surprise you to know they traded up 9 times and the 9 trade ups resulted in better players than the 24 trade downs.)One of the most famous trade ups that was criticized, with the benefit of hind sight which would you rather do? trade up and get a HOF WR in Julio or trade down and get "more picks, more picks, more picks"the bottom line is this you need to make your picks. This thread is also not about W/L there are a lot more variables than just the draft that feed into W/L and the draft is absolutely a part of it, but far from the whole story.The Giants DO NOT need more picks and they DO NOT need to trade down, they just need to draft good football players - and another topic is position, it's less important than some people think too when drafting. While pure BPA is sort of mythical, drafting the best football player even at a position of redundancy has a lot of merit. I have changed my position on that after seeing some data.