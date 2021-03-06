Daniel Jeremiah was pretty adamant about the Giants going O

On the beginning of Path to the Draft tonight, there was a segment on what will assuredly happen on draft night (aside from the Jaguars taking Trevor Lawrence first overall). Jeremiah went first and said that Gettleman will draft an offensive player to help DJ and the anemic Giants offense. He mentioned the two Bama WRs and Rashawn Slater.
Not sure it was anything but speculation, but Jeremiah seemed pretty confident that Gettleman will draft an offensive player at #11 to help DJ
However, obviously in the Reese/Ross era, there seem to have been multiple "leaks" (Leonard Floyd interest etc), so who knows I guess.
Are you sure it was Murphy and not Yogi?
I can understand DJ not needing inside info to come to this conclusion. I think if Slater, Smith, Parsons and Paye are all there, I think the Giants happily take Smith. I think there are plenty of WRs in the draft that can be very good, but Smith is always open and has great hands.
The only other thing is that the Giants could have a choice of any of the best D players in the draft. Even if the Cowboys take Surtain, the Giants could get the most gifted corner in over a decade in Horn. I think I would prefer this route to be honest, draft a WR at 42, and get a Guard in rd. 3.
I honestly cant see us making a BAD pick. Drafting Rousseau or Phillips would be that IMO.
I respect Jeremiah and his logic is sound, but if you think he's plugged in to the Giants thinking either directly or indirectly, you're kidding yourself. It's all about the eyeballs and clicks.
Why?
So how do you propose to approach it? If you’re looking to get a new quarterback this offseason, too bad; not gonna happen. We got a lot of holes on the team and trading up to get one in the draft has a high chance of making the team lose chances to fill those holes. Why not give Jones a year to prove himself with a year of improved talent before thinking about jettisoning him?
Absurd way to approach an offseason.
Why?
Because what is he just sucks? What if he gets hurt? What if we can get a better quarterback next week? What if the best three players on the board are defenders?
There are any number of potential reasons it doesn't make sense as a team building strategy. It's less a strategy than it is just chasing a desired (unlikely) outcome.
Buckle in my friend. If Jones struggles this year, expect the same approach for '22 - get even more infantry for Jones...
Absurd way to approach an offseason.
Buckle in my friend. If Jones struggles this year, expect the same approach for '22 - get even more infantry for Jones...
No. I think if Jones sucks this season, cut bait. I'm in the sink or swim camp for him this fall.
Weird...Terps cant keep woth his horse shit agenda being proven wrong over not just years but decades!
Did Baltimore not do it for Jackson?
Did Cleveland not do it for Mayfield?
Did Seattle not do it for Wilson when the defense started going downhill?
Did Dallas not do it for Romo AND Dak?
Did the Bills not do it for Allen?
Did the cards not do it for Murray?
Did the Bears not TRY to do it for Trubisky?
Did the Saints not do it for Brees?
Did the fucking Super Bowl champion Bucs not do it for Tom Brady?
You are so locked into being a total piece of shit on this board, you post before considering what else is happening around the league. Utterly clueless when it comes to perspective.
If they are both on the board, it will be an interesting decision and one that will lead to tins of screaming by the BBI experts. I kinda hope its Paye to make bw whine for 5 months....but then again I hope its Smith so that I dont have to read bw whine for 5 months. Then again, I just hope Slater busts so that bw cant go the "I told you so" route for a whole year.
Yea, what franchise doesn’t want to support their starting QB?
I forgot guys like Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are doing the things they’re doing with a bunch of street free agents.
Or trade down and take a defensive tackle
It’s a throw away line. Forget the QB for a second, shouldn’t we still improve our WR and OL? What’s the plan post Engram?
Check out the draft buzz in Seattle, they NEED to upgrade their OL and “get RW some help”.
Absurd way to approach an offseason.
Yea, what franchise doesn’t want to support their starting QB?
I forgot guys like Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are doing the things they’re doing with a bunch of street free agents.
Jerry apparently still wants to help Dak out by trading up for Pitts, team building team shmuilding.
Absurd way to approach an offseason.
It’s a throw away line. Forget the QB for a second, shouldn’t we still improve our WR and OL? What’s the plan post Engram?
Check out the draft buzz in Seattle, they NEED to upgrade their OL and “get RW some help”.
I’ve been on a few threads in the last 24 hours but between bw and Terps the following things have been stated as fact.
John Mara was negligent in his pursuit of Bill B. because he was too worried about hurting Chris Mara’s feelings.
The Giants will draft Paye basically only because it’s a safe pick and will be a mistake.
And now this beauty that of the Giants are in fact focusing on improving Jones’s surrounding environment that it’s an absurd plan for the offseason.
All I can think of are those old Guinness commercials with those guys with hunks of cheese on their heads saying “Brilliant!”. It’s comical at this point.
Remember when the Cardinals front office was applauded for trading for Hopkins, and also might take Waddle/Smith?
Jones needs to be better but good fucking lord, taking a WR doesn’t just impact him, it impacts the team. If Jones sucks and isn’t our QB in 2022, does the WR we draft at 11 get cut?
Aren’t you guys bored of complaining?
The goal should be winning and setting the organization up for sustained success. Drafting to “help the QB out” doesn’t automatically align with those goals.
Remember when the Cardinals front office was applauded for trading for Hopkins, and also might take Waddle/Smith?
Jones needs to be better but good fucking lord, taking a WR doesn’t just impact him, it impacts the team. If Jones sucks and isn’t our QB in 2022, does the WR we draft at 11 get cut?
Aren’t you guys bored of complaining?
Couldve saved time on your post....the answer is NO. One more question would be "aren't you guys tired of pissing off the entire board?" Answer would also be no because they arent at risk of getting a beer dumped on their heads.
I respect your opinions, but this idea the Giants helping Jones out is 'absurd' is logic I don't follow. It makes sense for them to help out a QB they apparently think highly of, whether you or I agree.
The goal should be winning and setting the organization up for sustained success. Drafting to “help the QB out” doesn’t automatically align with those goals.
So anyone we take on offense doesn’t set us up for sustained success?
In comment 15230717 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
I respect your opinions, but this idea the Giants helping Jones out is 'absurd' is logic I don't follow. It makes sense for them to help out a QB they apparently think highly of, whether you or I agree.
The goal should be winning and setting the organization up for sustained success. Drafting to “help the QB out” doesn’t automatically align with those goals.
So anyone we take on offense doesn’t set us up for sustained success?
Did I say that?
Even if Smith is gone?
Absurd way to approach an offseason.
Yea, what franchise doesn’t want to support their starting QB?
I forgot guys like Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are doing the things they’re doing with a bunch of street free agents.
Supporting the QB and acquiring assets to help the offense is one thing, and no one would argue against it. But the idea that the primary goal for this offeason should be to acquire weapons for the sake of determining if Jones is a keeper is silly, and not likely to be the Giants' idea.
It sounds like they're focused on chasing a desired outcome with this player rather than considering various options and selecting the best one. If that's what they're indeed doing, the process is flawed and they'll likely keep losing.
Now that would be GOLD. Slater as a back up to the top receivers is EXACTLY what this offense could use. A plug and play potential pro bowl OG with OT versatility .
The trenches on both sides are a good investment for sustained success regardless of the QB situation. I wouldn’t call drafting OL to “help the QB out.” It’s a prerequisite to winning imv. The OL investment would last well beyond Jones if he isn’t the guy.
What I would take issue with is the FO burning premium picks on toys “to see what they have in Jones.” That mindset shouldn’t be the driving force behind the decision making, and it could lead to passing on guys who could set this team up to win championships in favor of boosting Jones fantasy stats.
Buckle in my friend. If Jones struggles this year, expect the same approach for '22 - get even more infantry for Jones...
No. I think if Jones sucks this season, cut bait. I'm in the sink or swim camp for him this fall.
There isn't much consensus at BBI, but I think most agree that this should be a make or break year for Jones. But based on some Asshat suggestions, and the way Mara and Gettleman have seemed so confident when speaking about Jones, I believe Jones is on solid ground through '22.
They really don't want to be wrong on Jones and will spare no expense going forward to prove that. So if the parts they bring in this year don't yield better results, expect a doubling down in '22.
Look, I'm actually fine with that approach this year because the excuses are exhausting. You see, I expected the 6th pick in the draft to be a player who could lift the play of others. And that's clearly an outlier position here at BBI. Jones is apparently just another spoke in the wheel; and is no more important than any other position.
and Slater is in the mix more than he seemed to be a month ago.
Now that would be GOLD. Slater as a back up to the top receivers is EXACTLY what this offense could use. A plug and play potential pro bowl OG with OT versatility .
I take the pro bowl guard over the receiver any day of the week. We have 3 bonafide receivers, a TE who has been disappointing but has great physical traits. Another vet TE and a difference maker at RB. I would personally LOVE Slater. I would love OL in rounds 1 and 2.
From today's presser with Gettleman:
I thought it was sort of interesting how he specifically mentioned the WR and T positions. Freudian slip? ;)
Thanks man. Look forward to hearing more updates if able.
Totally agree. We signed Golladay, Ross, Rudolph, Booker, Sutton, still have Barkley, Engram, Shepard, Slayton and drafted 3 OL last year. They act like the cupboard is bare.
Also, we need to remember that players like Toomer, Barber, Jacobs Bradshaw, Bavaro, Morris were not 1st rounds picks. We have a deep WR and OL draft.
Selecting a defensive player in round 1 is not a bad idea or does it mean we are trying make DJ fail.
He's not quite Martin at G yet. But he's very likely a Pro Bowl G and the ability to be a Pro Bowl T.
Seriously, go watch the video of his game last year against Chase Young. He completely stoned him.
You think the Slater stuff is more about sending a smokescreen than actual interest? Feels off he’d just start being talked about with interest. He’s been bandied about in top 15 since the process started. I thought the thinking was the like the post first day IOL prospects.
i'd love for this team to grab 2 OL and 2 WR with their first 4 picks. Smith and Terry at WR w their 1 and 4, and two solid interior OL with their 2 and 3 is my preference
then throw some darts on athletic late round RBs or CBs
this team won't start winning games consistently until this offense turns around
It sounds like they're focused on chasing a desired outcome with this player rather than considering various options and selecting the best one. If that's what they're indeed doing, the process is flawed and they'll likely keep losing.
Then you’re arguing for the sake of arguing. I don’t think that there is an offensive player you could draft that isn’t supposed to help the qb out.
The point is that 2021 should not solely be about Jones's development, or "what we have in him". It's on him to prove he's the guy; not on the Giants to give him many chances to fail.
It sounds like they're focused on chasing a desired outcome with this player rather than considering various options and selecting the best one. If that's what they're indeed doing, the process is flawed and they'll likely keep losing.
Then you’re arguing for the sake of arguing. I don’t think that there is an offensive player you could draft that isn’t supposed to help the qb out.
The best way to help Jones would be to pick a new QB.
.
The trenches on both sides are a good investment for sustained success regardless of the QB situation. I wouldn’t call drafting OL to “help the QB out.” It’s a prerequisite to winning imv. The OL investment would last well beyond Jones if he isn’t the guy.
What I would take issue with is the FO burning premium picks on toys “to see what they have in Jones.” That mindset shouldn’t be the driving force behind the decision making, and it could lead to passing on guys who could set this team up to win championships in favor of boosting Jones fantasy stats.
Sounds like your mind is made up on what the reasoning for taking WR would be should we go that route. No sense continuing this conversation.
You really are so brutal. Go root for another team man. Seriously.
except for this one.
What if they go kicker?
You really are so brutal. Go root for another team man. Seriously.
More nuanced conversation?
In comment 15230805 Go Terps said:
The point is that 2021 should not solely be about Jones's development, or "what we have in him". It's on him to prove he's the guy; not on the Giants to give him many chances to fail.
It sounds like they're focused on chasing a desired outcome with this player rather than considering various options and selecting the best one. If that's what they're indeed doing, the process is flawed and they'll likely keep losing.
Then you’re arguing for the sake of arguing. I don’t think that there is an offensive player you could draft that isn’t supposed to help the qb out.
The best way to help Jones would be to pick a new QB.
You’re a liar. How’s that supposed to help Jones be a better quarterback if he’s being left without a team?
In comment 15230845 Bill L said:
In comment 15230805 Go Terps said:
The point is that 2021 should not solely be about Jones's development, or "what we have in him". It's on him to prove he's the guy; not on the Giants to give him many chances to fail.
It sounds like they're focused on chasing a desired outcome with this player rather than considering various options and selecting the best one. If that's what they're indeed doing, the process is flawed and they'll likely keep losing.
Then you’re arguing for the sake of arguing. I don’t think that there is an offensive player you could draft that isn’t supposed to help the qb out.
The best way to help Jones would be to pick a new QB.
You’re a liar. How’s that supposed to help Jones be a better quarterback if he’s being left without a team?
Competition. Iron sharpens iron.
In comment 15230847 Eric on Li said:
In comment 15230845 Bill L said:
In comment 15230805 Go Terps said:
The point is that 2021 should not solely be about Jones's development, or "what we have in him". It's on him to prove he's the guy; not on the Giants to give him many chances to fail.
It sounds like they're focused on chasing a desired outcome with this player rather than considering various options and selecting the best one. If that's what they're indeed doing, the process is flawed and they'll likely keep losing.
Then you’re arguing for the sake of arguing. I don’t think that there is an offensive player you could draft that isn’t supposed to help the qb out.
The best way to help Jones would be to pick a new QB.
You’re a liar. How’s that supposed to help Jones be a better quarterback if he’s being left without a team?
Competition. Iron sharpens iron.
Whoever the next quarterback is not on the roster and how much are you willing to give up to get a quarterback?
However, I actually suggested the same approach by drafting Slater. Got shouted down.
Well, I think it's fairly well established that if Jones doesn't have more time to throw - because that's what he seems to need - it's not going to matter if we have Jerry Rice and Marvin Harrison.
We need to build a better wall so Jones can have more time to process. Because right now that doesn't seem to be his strength, so we need to upgrade. And it's always a better bet in round one to take the OL.
except for this one.
Please with this GM you can see the moves a mile away. We haven't had to wait for him to tell us he was in full bloom love with someone.
This is not a GM (or organization) that stays open to options and lets the draft come to them. It falls in love with players, and it locks in on approaches. That's the order of the day.
There isn't a grade low enough to assign to this organization when it comes to resource optimization.
People are just automatically saying that Slater will be a pro bowl guard. There is zero evidence to support this, we are just hoping that it’s true.
I’m all for OL, but fans are gonna be disappointed to learn that plenty of OL are out of the league early in their careers, just like any other position.
Don’t remember hearing about being in love with Thomas but what do I know.
is that there couldn’t be a better way to approach quotes a week ahead of the draft than “don’t believe everything you read”, well
except for this one.
Please with this GM you can see the moves a mile away. We haven't had to wait for him to tell us he was in full bloom love with someone.
This is not a GM (or organization) that stays open to options and lets the draft come to them. It falls in love with players, and it locks in on approaches. That's the order of the day.
There isn't a grade low enough to assign to this organization when it comes to resource optimization.
People are just automatically saying that Slater will be a pro bowl guard. There is zero evidence to support this, we are just hoping that it’s true.
I’m all for OL, but fans are gonna be disappointed to learn that plenty of OL are out of the league early in their careers, just like any other position.
I haven't seen anyone saying Slater or, for that matter, Sewell are sure things. So I'm not sure where you are reading the "automatic" part. Not from me. Now, I think Slater has the goods to get there and I'm willing to take that bet.
And so what if Flowers or Pugh were misses. BFD. We shouldn't have the yips because of the failures of the past administrations. These guys are handsomely compensated to get it right. Time to step it up. And there seems to be a pretty reputable consensus - including our very on Sy - that Slater is a worthwhile investment. Which is good enough for me because I like what I have seen in the guy's play, too.
I would have been perfectly fine letting LW go and signing OLs on the free agency market who are proven commodities. But everyone was so gung ho on keeping LW that we missed on some good opportunities that would have made more financial sense. Careful what you wish for...
So now it's onto the draft to find solutions for problem that has existed for a decade...
Absurd way to approach an offseason.
Yea, what franchise doesn’t want to support their starting QB?
I forgot guys like Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are doing the things they’re doing with a bunch of street free agents.
The top 2 qbs of a 30+ team league can do it so everyone can do it argument! No mention of Green Bay’s phenomenal offensive line too. Apples and oranges
Meaning if Smith or Waddle make it to 11 they need to be the pick above any non elite blue chip not named Sewell.
In comment 15230693 Go Terps said:
Absurd way to approach an offseason.
Why?
Because what is he just sucks? What if he gets hurt? What if we can get a better quarterback next week? What if the best three players on the board are defenders?
There are any number of potential reasons it doesn't make sense as a team building strategy. It's less a strategy than it is just chasing a desired (unlikely) outcome.
If he (DJ) sucks...then we have weapons/pieces in place to help the next QB succeed.
If he gets hurt...then the backup QB has a better chance to succeed or keep things afloat in DJ's absence
If there's a better QB available next week...I'm sure they know how the 3rd-5th QBs in this class compare to DJ
If the 3 best players are defenders...well, you're 1 for 4, though from most draft experts, that is very unlikely.
In comment 15230693 Go Terps said:
Absurd way to approach an offseason.
Yea, what franchise doesn’t want to support their starting QB?
I forgot guys like Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are doing the things they’re doing with a bunch of street free agents.
Supporting the QB and acquiring assets to help the offense is one thing, and no one would argue against it. But the idea that the primary goal for this offeason should be to acquire weapons for the sake of determining if Jones is a keeper is silly, and not likely to be the Giants' idea.
It's also a bullshit, imaginary argument. They spent more money on the D and prioritized bringing back LW and adding Jackson to the secondary. If it was all about Jones, they could've added one of the top TEs (Henry?) and more OL help for the same cost.
This I agree with, but by most accounts, the offensive players under consideration (Smith/Waddle/Slater/Pitts, though the latter is a loooooong shot) are likely to be BPA. It sounds much more likely that drafting an ER would be the reach.
doesn't mean they drafted the best players. That's the crux of it. Even drafting the bpa at positions if need doesn't mean they drafted the best players.
This I agree with, but by most accounts, the offensive players under consideration (Smith/Waddle/Slater/Pitts, though the latter is a loooooong shot) are likely to be BPA. It sounds much more likely that drafting an ER would be the reach.
Imv, Parsons, Surtain, possibly even Horn are going to be better NFL players than the WRs.
That's fair, but I have no idea how much (if any) Parsons the Giants FO will ding Parsons for his other stuff.
Which just leaves the CBs and I think it's likely at least one (likely Surtain) is off the board by #11.
But my main point (not directed at you) was that the Giants going offense at 11 is by no means a "reach". Maybe if they grab Vera-Tucker over the D guys you mention, but that doesn't seem likely. It's more likely Smith/Slater/Waddle or one of the ERs, at least according to the beats/asshats.
Giants most certainly going with an offensive weapon if available at #11. And unless Judge is pulling all the strings difficult to see conviction to move either.
and have the talent to be special pro players, but they're little dudes, which lowers their value a bit for me. I like Slater but not sure he's a tackle in the NFL, he's a bit undersized relative to most. I like the defenders more. Pitts will be gone.
That's fair, but I have no idea how much (if any) Parsons the Giants FO will ding Parsons for his other stuff.
Which just leaves the CBs and I think it's likely at least one (likely Surtain) is off the board by #11.
But my main point (not directed at you) was that the Giants going offense at 11 is by no means a "reach". Maybe if they grab Vera-Tucker over the D guys you mention, but that doesn't seem likely. It's more likely Smith/Slater/Waddle or one of the ERs, at least according to the beats/asshats.
I'm admittedly splitting the atom to a small extent here, but I do think the defenders will be better pros, all things considered. Parsons, in particular, is a potential multiple gamechanger on defense. Agree the likely OL options are not ideal in this situation.
I still take Smith/Waddle first but Slater is not far behind and well ahead of the defenders to me. I like the EDGE guys relative to value in rounds 2-3. At 11 the EDGE carry a bit too many question marks relative to the higher graded WR/OLs.
I'm admittedly splitting the atom to a small extent here, but I do think the defenders will be better pros, all things considered. Parsons, in particular, is a potential multiple gamechanger on defense. Agree the likely OL options are not ideal in this situation.
Don't watch enough CFB to argue there and I do like Parsons' (on-field) profile. I think he'd be a better, more athletic Fackrell on this D and a nightmare for offenses to deal with alongside Peppers in the big nickel.
I still take Smith/Waddle first but Slater is not far behind and well ahead of the defenders to me. I like the EDGE guys relative to value in rounds 2-3. At 11 the EDGE carry a bit too many question marks relative to the higher graded WR/OLs.
Good post Judge. Agree on all sentiments.
Well then, I hope they get him. Honestly, it wouldn't surprise me if this draft ended up looking like the 2014 draft, with a WR in the 1st, IOL in the 2nd, and defender in the 3rd...hopefully with better long-term results, though.
I just really hope the pivot isn't Paye. Grades on so many guys including OL much higher.
In comment 15230862 UConn4523 said:
is that there couldn’t be a better way to approach quotes a week ahead of the draft than “don’t believe everything you read”, well
except for this one.
Please with this GM you can see the moves a mile away. We haven't had to wait for him to tell us he was in full bloom love with someone.
This is not a GM (or organization) that stays open to options and lets the draft come to them. It falls in love with players, and it locks in on approaches. That's the order of the day.
There isn't a grade low enough to assign to this organization when it comes to resource optimization.
Hear nothing on Waddle, Slater, Parsons, or CB in general.
I just really hope the pivot isn't Paye. Grades on so many guys including OL much higher.
I think Paye can be the pick if Smith is gone. Paye is not a reach imo, Daniel Jeremiah,Gil Brandt,Dane Brugler and Athletic's consensus big board, he is between 14-19. Not too far from 11 and especially Sy's horizontal ranking, he has same grade (85) as top cb, OL except Sewell. Based on our need at edge I can see Giants think it's good marriage between bpa and need. Also, if Paye is the pick then likely Graham approved the pick which I have to trust.
Ugh tradedown makes it slightly more palatable but that is a tough pill for what we'd likely be passing up.
is Paye. Sewell the only OL up there.
Ugh tradedown makes it slightly more palatable but that is a tough pill for what we'd likely be passing up.
Why? Serious question. He has pretty incredible measurables, is incredibly coachable apparently and he is already a master at playing run. He needs to learn more pass rush technique. Why would you not want that player?
In comment 15232323 JonC said:
Hear nothing on Waddle, Slater, Parsons, or CB in general.
I just really hope the pivot isn't Paye. Grades on so many guys including OL much higher.
I think Paye can be the pick if Smith is gone. Paye is not a reach imo, Daniel Jeremiah,Gil Brandt,Dane Brugler and Athletic's consensus big board, he is between 14-19. Not too far from 11 and especially Sy's horizontal ranking, he has same grade (85) as top cb, OL except Sewell. Based on our need at edge I can see Giants think it's good marriage between bpa and need. Also, if Paye is the pick then likely Graham approved the pick which I have to trust.
Paye is a nice player but not a special one. I see on the high end Jadaveon Clowney. A versatile player who is fairly stout at POA, can make some plays behind the LOS, can pressure the QB some but you are always wishing for more in the pass rush department.
Higher grades on OL, CB and possibly also Waddle and Parsons at that spot. Borderline need based reach pick.
Another good comp for guys who go back a bit would be Kenny Holmes. I see that kind of sack production from him. Would love to be wrong especially if we go that direction but sacking the QB is alot more than being coachable and explosive. Some guys have it (and it usually shows up in College) few develop it. I prefer guys who are more developmental in this department to be 2nd round picks or later.
Playing on a loaded and deep D line. He is going to be playing with 2 players that already give OL fits. There is a very good chance his ability allows him to explode on this team at this level.
Another good comp for guys who go back a bit would be Kenny Holmes. I see that kind of sack production from him. Would love to be wrong especially if we go that direction but sacking the QB is alot more than being coachable and explosive. Some guys have it (and it usually shows up in College) few develop it. I prefer guys who are more developmental in this department to be 2nd round picks or later.
Kenny Holmes could never play the run like Paye can. Paye regualrly diagnosed run plays and then was strong enough to stonewall pulling Guards and still make the play. Watch the All-22 on him.
There is a reason why so many experts like his game.
In comment 15232375 Judge_and_Jury said:
In comment 15232323 JonC said:
Hear nothing on Waddle, Slater, Parsons, or CB in general.
I just really hope the pivot isn't Paye. Grades on so many guys including OL much higher.
I think Paye can be the pick if Smith is gone. Paye is not a reach imo, Daniel Jeremiah,Gil Brandt,Dane Brugler and Athletic's consensus big board, he is between 14-19. Not too far from 11 and especially Sy's horizontal ranking, he has same grade (85) as top cb, OL except Sewell. Based on our need at edge I can see Giants think it's good marriage between bpa and need. Also, if Paye is the pick then likely Graham approved the pick which I have to trust.
Paye is a nice player but not a special one. I see on the high end Jadaveon Clowney. A versatile player who is fairly stout at POA, can make some plays behind the LOS, can pressure the QB some but you are always wishing for more in the pass rush department.
Higher grades on OL, CB and possibly also Waddle and Parsons at that spot. Borderline need based reach pick.
Higher grades on OL ,CB, Waddle, Parsons? How do we know they have higher grade than Paye?
In comment 15232398 chopperhatch said:
Playing on a loaded and deep D line. He is going to be playing with 2 players that already give OL fits. There is a very good chance his ability allows him to explode on this team at this level.
Another good comp for guys who go back a bit would be Kenny Holmes. I see that kind of sack production from him. Would love to be wrong especially if we go that direction but sacking the QB is alot more than being coachable and explosive. Some guys have it (and it usually shows up in College) few develop it. I prefer guys who are more developmental in this department to be 2nd round picks or later.
Kenny Holmes could never play the run like Paye can. Paye regualrly diagnosed run plays and then was strong enough to stonewall pulling Guards and still make the play. Watch the All-22 on him.
There is a reason why so many experts like his game.
I am not saying he isn't a good player.I think he is. He can play the run, can rush from inside, is fairly stout at POA. A lot to like. However we are basically taking this guy in the top 10. I want my EDGE that high up in the draft to be a double digit sack guy otherwise there is likely more value elsewhere .
I you hearing anything similar to Rico on Slater?
Hear nothing on Waddle, Slater, Parsons, or CB in general.
I just really hope the pivot isn't Paye. Grades on so many guys including OL much higher.
Whose grades? You have no idea how the Giants have graded any player in the draft. No disrespect to Sy'56, or Daniel Jeremiah, or Bob McGuinn, or anyone else, but they are all on the outside looking in, and so are you.
Judge and O’Brien are heavily involved.
Judge is a detail freak.
That detail orientation has resulted in an extensively researched decision tree of options, which includes trade up and trade down scenarios. They have had preliminary discussions with some teams drafting before and after them so they can act quickly during the draft.
One of those teams is the Patriots. I absolutely believe those rumors have basis. Given the team needs and the fact that BB and Judge know each other well, discussions of 1st rd trade scenarios would be absolutely rational for both sides.
This stuff about Paye and Phillips isn’t about taking those players at #11, but the Giants are interested in them lower in the first round. The same may be true of Slater. Some of the other defensive names floating out there (Olujari?) are liked by the Giants but may be lower first round targets.
So information about who the Giants like is getting out there. And some of it is likely accurate. But the draft slotting is getting confused. And one of the causes is that the planning is just much more detailed than the last few years.
This is a hunch, but it fits the available evidence and also an offhand remark Peppers made here last week.
Agree with everything you said, Jon, but I do think Smith can be one of those sneaky prolific WRs even if he doesn't have the ideal build. He's just so damn consistent.
Judge and O’Brien are heavily involved.
Judge is a detail freak.
That detail orientation has resulted in an extensively researched decision tree of options, which includes trade up and trade down scenarios. They have had preliminary discussions with some teams drafting before and after them so they can act quickly during the draft.
One of those teams is the Patriots. I absolutely believe those rumors have basis. Given the team needs and the fact that BB and Judge know each other well, discussions of 1st rd trade scenarios would be absolutely rational for both sides.
This stuff about Paye and Phillips isn’t about taking those players at #11, but the Giants are interested in them lower in the first round. The same may be true of Slater. Some of the other defensive names floating out there (Olujari?) are liked by the Giants but may be lower first round targets.
So information about who the Giants like is getting out there. And some of it is likely accurate. But the draft slotting is getting confused. And one of the causes is that the planning is just much more detailed than the last few years.
This is a hunch, but it fits the available evidence and also an offhand remark Peppers made here last week.
Like this post.