Daniel Jeremiah was pretty adamant about the Giants going O Anakim : 4/22/2021 6:54 pm

On the beginning of Path to the Draft tonight, there was a segment on what will assuredly happen on draft night (aside from the Jaguars taking Trevor Lawrence first overall). Jeremiah went first and said that Gettleman will draft an offensive player to help DJ and the anemic Giants offense. He mentioned the two Bama WRs and Rashawn Slater.





Not sure it was anything but speculation, but Jeremiah seemed pretty confident that Gettleman will draft an offensive player at #11 to help DJ