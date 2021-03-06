Kevin Gilbride sees parallels from pre-2007 Giants to now

|
“Definitely a guy like Plax it gives you big answer answer outside, guy that it’s hard to match up with one on one,” Gilbride told Big Blue View earlier this week.
“If he [Golladay] can do those things that not only becomes a viable pass threat that has to be defended, but the defending of that individual will also open up numerous opportunities in other areas.
Gilbride said it was Smith, though, who put the Giants’ offense over the top. Smith had only 8 receptions during the 2007 regular season, but had 14 in the playoffs and Super Bowl. He wnet on to be a major factor for the Giants for the next two seasons, catching 107 passes in 2009, before injuries shortened his career.
“Steve Smith made all the difference in the world for us. Everyone thinks it was Plax, who was a terrific player and helped us immensely, but Steve Smith was the missing piece,” Gilbride said. “When Steve came we had Plaxico outside, Steve inside and that’s when we went on to win the Super Bowl.”
“I’ve said this for years and years and years. You can’t judge a quarterback by his first year. It’s just not fair,” Gilbride said. “The ones that succeed usually do it because they’re in exceptional circumstances … or they can solve problems with their feet.”
“Not only does a guy like that change the quarterback’s confidence it opens up opportunities in a lot of different areas, including the run game.”
While 2021 will be Jones’ third NFL season, Gilbride considers him a second-year player because of the Giants’ change in coaching staffs and schemes after his rookie season.
“You change from one offense to another it’s hard, it’s difficult … to me this is his second year,” Gilbride said.
Gilbride said that continuing to build an offensive line that will keep him comfortable will help Jones.
“I know that Dave Gettleman is painfully aware of the shortcoming at the end of my time with the offensive line. He’s done everything he can to address that. I know it’s gone maybe a little more slowly than the Giants fans would want, but he certainly made the commitment to getting that problem solved,” Gilbride said.
“That helps the young guy more than anything else. Then he’s just gotta make that step where he sees things quickly enough that he doesn’t hang in the pocket that long. Some of the misfortune he has experienced is really when he’s trying to make more out of a play than the play is allowing.”
Getting him the right support is a big part of the equation. The rest, though, is up to Jones.
“Hopefully he’ll grow, and the supporting cast around him will enable him to do that,” Gilbride said. “But it’s up to him, too. He’s gotta make the next step. No question about it.
Working for Tom Coughlin
Gilbride was a pass to set up the run offensive coordinator. He learned the Run ‘n Shoot offense from Mouse Davis in the CFL, brought it to the Houston Oilers and coordinator an offense that finished top five in scoring from 1990-94.
When he joined the Giants, it was Gilbride’s second tour working for Coughlin. When he became offensive coordinator for the Giants, he said the head coach wanted power football mixed with Gilbride’s wide open and often complex passing concepts.
“Tom just wanted us to be more of a grind out, so I had to mix that in maybe more than I would have wanted to, but I always tried to honor what he would like philosophically,” Gilbride said.
“He wanted balance. He never interfered, never said run this play, that play. I have the greatest admiration for how hard that is for a football guy to do that, and yet he never interfered. So I give him all the credit in the world, but he also made it clear what he wanted.”
is one of the most underrated Giants players of all time.
It's too bad his career was so short. That dude was money on key downs.
Agreed. Was always really bummed that both he and Nicks had such short careers and so close together for the Giants... they will always be faves of mine because of those playoff runs and SB wins.
A lot of posters here who are "tired of that excuse" probably don't have as much credibility at Gilbride...
Having a new coach and new offense in your 2nd yr. is probably challenging enough, but to go through that without OTAs, largely a virtual training camp, no preseason games, a rookie LT, UDFA C who never played C, WRs who were the worst in the league in separation, Evan "Look at me Ma, no hands" Engram as your #1 target, etc., it's really hard to understand how anyone can already definitively say Jones is a bust. It's hard to take them seriously.
That's a LONG list of legit shit for any 2nd yr QB to have to deal with.
Exactly
Could not agree more with that. Continuity is important let alone a season with almost no practice time and no pre season games. This team will be ready to go at the beginning of the season which did not happen last year.
Interesting stuff about his relationship with Coughlin too, aside from his take on Jones and the current Giants situation
say he views this as Jone's second year given the new coach, new offense etc.
Thank you! I laugh at those that think everything is just an excuse. The change from Shurmur's offense (where Jones had 20 plus TD passes as a rookie who didn't start 4 games) to Garrett's, with all of the other issues added in was HUGE! Plus, our receiving corps was pathetic...
That's why I loved our Steve Smith. He'd reach the first down marker, position his body to shield the defender, and hang onto the ball. Some fans dumped on him for going down in fetal position, but the extra 2 or 5 or even 10 yards didn't matter to me. Again and again and again, WE MOVED THE CHAINS.
Couldn’t agree more. Anyone who views these “excuses” as just that... only excuses... has 0 credibility IMO, especially after Gilbrides comments. Time will tell.
I agree 100%.
I think the spot that still needs sureing up is OT.
I haven't committed 100% - but I think Slater is a guy I'll want the Giants to pick next week.
jvm, I actually saw some of the master haters say - "all QBs dealt with the same circumstances". I'm like - really? All QBs were coming into their 2nd season with a new coach and new offense? All QBs had a rookie LT and UDFA C who never played C before? All QBs had a #1 target who had a drop rate of over 10% & WRs who were league worst in separation? Don't think so.
There's only 1 QB in the league that dealt with ALL of that shit. He deserves this year to prove himself and I'll be rooting like heck for him.
Couldn’t agree more. Anyone who views these “excuses” as just that... only excuses... has 0 credibility IMO, especially after Gilbrides comments. Time will tell.
This.
probably? Very cautious statement
Eli's competitiveness was always known internally by coaches and teammates. I think Strahan talked about this in one of the Super Bowl shows. Gilbrides comments make it seem like Eli was not as big a reason for the teams failures 2015-2019 as some may think.
probably? Very cautious statement
Just a bit of sarcasm
Haha.....seriously?? No indication at all....just a total bum.....good one!
does say Jones needed better WR's and OL. He also does not give any indication that he will be a good QB in the league. Like many on this site have said, this is a very important year for him to show significant progress.
Haha.....seriously?? No indication at all....just a total bum.....good one!
Correct, he did not make any comments about Jones being a good QB. You seriously may need to reread the article.
Sorry, my bad....thought you were referring to DJ as "he" in the sentence....read too fast.
Was that he missed eleven regular season games with an injury (shoulder blade, or something like that). The Giants were lucky he made it back when he did. He was money in the playoffs.
Smith was one of those guys...
Well duh!
Of course no BBI poster has anywhere near the credibility of a current or former NFL coach/coordinators.
I've got to believe though that when Gilbride made his "this should really be considered Jones's 2nd year because of new coaches/new offense" comment he was just trying to give Jones some shade from criticism. (If you don't agree with my assessment of Gilbride's comment, close your eyes and try imagining Judge ever suggesting that Jones's 2nd year shouldn't count, simply because he had to learn a new offense.)
We should also note that Jones had new coaches and a new offense in his rookie year too. Why would more new coaches and another new offense in his 2nd year make him play worse than he did in his rookie season?
And if we're going to discount Jones's 2nd season because he had new coaches and a new offense...then why not write off BOTH years and call this Jones's rookie season?
Again, L beleive that it was a comment made by Gilbride simply to provide shade/support for Jones. It should not be taken at face value.
There are no muligans for NFL players. Not for Jones and not for any of the other nearly 300 NFL players who had new coaches/new systems to learn last year.
Sorry, I take this at face value from a guy who knows..Save for the fumbling in year 1, he had a nice rookie year with different coaches..Then Covid, limited practice time, no preseason (which he had in ‘19) with a different set of coaches and system he had to learn with no practice games to hone his craft..The injury situation has been discussed, so no need to revisit..
His wealth of knowledge should be taken at face value, imo..He never said how good or bad he expects DJ to be, just what he needs to improve with the issues he addressed in the article
Jones still needs a better OL.
I agree 100%.
I think the spot that still needs sureing up is OT.
I haven't committed 100% - but I think Slater is a guy I'll want the Giants to pick next week.
Rico popped in yesterday and said Slater was still in play at #11. Made my day... ;)
I was being sarcastic which I understand doesn't translate well via text.
And you really believe that his comment shouldn't be taken at face value? It was ONLY to provide cover and support for Jones? I strongly disagree with that. I'm sure he does want to provide support for Jones - that's a part of it, but IMO that's not the ONLY reason he made the comment... he made it because its logical and true. Jones was not put in a position to be successful last year and I don't see how anyone can argue with that.
NO ONE is saying that Jones doesn't need to improve... that is clear. What we are saying is that we are hopeful and expect/anticipate his play to greatly improve in his second year in this system and with more weapons... which is also pretty logical IMO.
Of course, those on this board who hate Jones and just want to trash him will ignore Gilbrides comment and the circumstances DJ had to deal with last year. When he kills it and proves everyone wrong this year I will be very happy for him, our fans and the organization.
Potentially, Barkley could do it or Shepard could do it. They have not done it so far. If you don’t have a receiver who can do that from the slot, you need to have a tight end who can.
Having a new coach and new offense in your 2nd yr. is probably challenging enough, but to go through that without OTAs, largely a virtual training camp, no preseason games, a rookie LT, UDFA C who never played C, WRs who were the worst in the league in separation, Evan "Look at me Ma, no hands" Engram as your #1 target, etc., it's really hard to understand how anyone can already definitively say Jones is a bust. It's hard to take them seriously.
That's a LONG list of legit shit for any 2nd yr QB to have to deal with.
Thank you! I laugh at those that think everything is just an excuse. The change from Shurmur's offense (where Jones had 20 plus TD passes as a rookie who didn't start 4 games) to Garrett's, with all of the other issues added in was HUGE! Plus, our receiving corps was pathetic...
jvm, I actually saw some of the master haters say - "all QBs dealt with the same circumstances". I'm like - really? All QBs were coming into their 2nd season with a new coach and new offense? All QBs had a rookie LT and UDFA C who never played C before? All QBs had a #1 target who had a drop rate of over 10% & WRs who were league worst in separation? Don't think so.
There's only 1 QB in the league that dealt with ALL of that shit. He deserves this year to prove himself and I'll be rooting like heck for him.
I was being sarcastic which I understand doesn't translate well via text.
And you really believe that his comment shouldn't be taken at face value? It was ONLY to provide cover and support for Jones? I strongly disagree with that. I'm sure he does want to provide support for Jones - that's a part of it, but IMO that's not the ONLY reason he made the comment... he made it because its logical and true. Jones was not put in a position to be successful last year and I don't see how anyone can argue with that.
NO ONE is saying that Jones doesn't need to improve... that is clear. What we are saying is that we are hopeful and expect/anticipate his play to greatly improve in his second year in this system and with more weapons... which is also pretty logical IMO.
Of course, those on this board who hate Jones and just want to trash him will ignore Gilbrides comment and the circumstances DJ had to deal with last year. When he kills it and proves everyone wrong this year I will be very happy for him, our fans and the organization.
Whether or not you were being sarcastic in your previous post is completely irrelevant.
But it's funny how you chose to single out ONLY those on BBI who were "tired of that excuse" as the ones who "don't have as much credibility at Gilbride", when I think we can both agree that the same could be said about EVERYONE who has ever posted on BBI... and not just the ones who disagreed with your take(s) about Jones.
KG was a long-time NFL and college football coach who served as a HC, OC and position coach. It's a given that he knows more than ALL of us.
Having said that, Gilbride was most famous for being a Super Bowl OC with the Giants and he was being interviewed by a Giants-friendly website. He also knows that whatever comments he makes will get back to the Giants and to Jones.
So given that, no, I don't think Gilbride's comment that we should all consider this DJ's second year should be taken at face value.
My guess is that if Gilbride was given truth serum he probably would have said something like... "It's tough on a 2nd year QB to have to deal with new coaches and learning a new offense, but Jones still should have played better in his (actual) 2nd year and not played WORSE than he did in his (actual) rookie season."
No one disagrees that it's more challenging for a young QB to have new coaches and learn a new system. But saying (essentially) that DJ's second year shouldn't count and we should all consider this DJ's 2nd year is a silly statement meant primarily to provide cover for Jones.
And finally, regarding your opinion that there are "those on this board who hate Jones and just want to trash him" please realize that that is just more self-serving nonsense.
No one here HATES Jones and we ALL want him to succeed, because we're all Giants fans and we want the team to win.
At some point you (and others like you) have convinced yourselves that anyone who criticizes a Giants' player or coach is a HATER and a BAD Giants fan, while posters (like you) who make only positive comments are the only REAL Giant fans... and it's just not true.
Also, no one is saying DJ's second year shouldn't count... When did I say that?
What I am saying is that this year his play should improve... that is the expectation... and this year we will get a FAIR look at what DJ really has. If Jones does not improve we will move on and we should... but a lot of fans on this board form an opinion on Jones in a vacuum... without acknowledging or simply ignoring the circumstances and I just do not think that is rational.
And it is a false narrative to say that I only make positive comments about the Giants and that I think anyone who criticizes the Giants is a bad fan. When did I ever say that? I am probably more critical of the Giants then most BECAUSE I am such a huge fan.
I have been reading this board religiously for decades and never really posted because I knew I would find myself in the situation I am in... arguing and getting sucked in and wasting time when I should be doing more productive things.
I started finally posting on this board just recently for the sole purpose of addressing what I believe to be an incredibly frustrating and irrational narrative that many posters have dug into regarding Jones. And you are right, my limited posts have only been positive because my only posts have been on this topic, and have been an effort to get fans to give Jones some credit and accurately acknowledge the situation DJ was put in, and the situation we find ourselves in. So while it may appear that I am not critical of the Giants that is simply not the case, if you knew me that would be extremely apparent.
I'm not trying to pick fights, I am sorry if you felt singled out - I love all Giants fans and BBI. I'm just trying to illustrate that many fans fail to see the forest for the trees when it comes to Jones and it frustrated me to the point where I felt the need to start posting.
We deal with this lazy shit ALL THE TIME. Sure we’re positive, but at least we do our level best to explain our position whether it’s agreed with or not. What we get from many naysayers is the “drinking the Kool-Aid” mantra or the “Giants can do no wrong in our eyes.”
The rep we get NEVER disappears, so I try hard to ignore them or pass over their posts. They rarely express themselves having an opinion. Just absolutes, as they stubbornly entrench themselves in their facts..
It's annoying. I've been down on the Giants since 2015 and really did not like the Shurmur hire, but at the same time I stayed optimistic "well if this happens, and then that, they may be a playoff team and who knows" Instead I'm feeling much more confident about this team than I've been since pre-2015. That I believe more likely than not, this is a playoff team next year and I think a lot of us are seeing the same thing. Yet this is "drinking koolaid" just because they've sucked for the last decade and that means they will continue to do so.
And it isn't just making the playoffs, for the first time in a very long time, it feels like they are building a core that will compete for a championship in the near future. Not some shit that's well "just get Eli to the playoffs and he can work his magic" type championship contending.
Here's what you said:
"Of course, those on this board who hate Jones and just want to trash him will ignore Gilbrides comment and the circumstances DJ had to deal with last year. When he kills it and proves everyone wrong this year I will be very happy for him, our fans and the organization."
That suggests you think any fan who is ever critical of Jones not only "hates" him, but that they just (as in only) want to trash him...and that's nonsense.
You then go on to suggest that when Jones kills it and "proves everyone wrong" (I assume you're talking about those "haters" being proven wrong) that YOU will be very happy (as opposed to those "haters" who secretly want Jones to fail, just so that they can "win" an argument on a fan website).
To suggest that you implied anything other than YOU are a good fan and the haters are bad fans is disingenuous.
We have several posters here who believe that being critical shows that they are realistic.
The truth is they bring nothing to the table but emotion and statistics I don't know enough about football to actually digest what goes on.
I have no idea what it means to be a good fan so I suppose we can all be good fans But that doesn't mean we're all good message bored posters.
This is a great thread because it shows That those in the know have patience that emotional fans don't have.
The funny part is that Pollyanna suggests that someone is simply emotional in a positive way, but in fact, it's those that continually criticize that which they don't completely understand, that are actually doing so out of emotion only.
Yes, facts are stuborn things aren't they.
And enough with this "absolutes" crap.
Almost all posts on BBI are "opinions".
Do we really need to have every post include qualifiers like, IMV, IMHO, or I think, for you to tell the difference between an opinion and a fact?
We have several posters here who believe that being critical shows that they are realistic.
The truth is they bring nothing to the table but emotion and statistics I don't know enough about football to actually digest what goes on.
I have no idea what it means to be a good fan so I suppose we can all be good fans But that doesn't mean we're all good message bored posters.
This is a great thread because it shows That those in the know have patience that emotional fans don't have.
The funny part is that Pollyanna suggests that someone is simply emotional in a positive way, but in fact, it's those that continually criticize that which they don't completely understand, that are actually doing so out of emotion only.
Yes we do
And it is a false narrative to say...that I think anyone who criticizes the Giants is a bad fan. When did I ever say that?
I am critical of Jones where criticism is warranted, and there has been a lot, I have made that clear in my previous posts. I am also open minded enough, and have watched enough film, to acknowledge certain criticism is not warranted and people are just flat our ignoring circumstance.
My comment regarding proving everyone wrong was directed at everyone who has ignored a lot of key facts, or seemingly written Jones off, or has failed to see the big picture — media and fans of other teams included. Not just you or BBI posters, not everything is about you.
And my comment regarding when Jones kills it - I will be happy FOR “our fans” - that meant everyone, haters included because everyone will be happy when we win and I want Giants fans to be happy. I did not say I will only be happy for those fans who never ever said a single bad thing about Jones.
I don’t understand why you feel attacked or feel the need to put words in my mouth. I am not suggesting fans who are critical of the Giants are bad fans - I am extremely critical of the Giants and Jones where it is deserved.
I now understand what Big Blue ‘56 meant above.
I agreed 100%. He also appeared to be making those decisions much quicker in the 2nd half of last year. I would like to see him get out and use his legs more to pick up 6-8 to make it 3rd and NBD.
Do we really need to have every post include qualifiers like, IMV, IMHO, or I think, for you to tell the difference between an opinion and a fact?
No, you most certainly do not.
imv
Exactly, Jones has to be quicker with his reads - that has been a problem for him all along. He has to process the field quicker. Who knows if he can make that next step. I’d like to think as he grows into the system and gets more comfortable and confident it will free him up to just play loose and make quick decisions. We shall see.
... It's possible to believe that someone has a shot at greatness without having yet seen it.