Kevin Gilbride sees parallels from pre-2007 Giants to now





“I’ve said this for years and years and years. You can’t judge a quarterback by his first year. It’s just not fair,” Gilbride said. “The ones that succeed usually do it because they’re in exceptional circumstances … or they can solve problems with their feet.”



“Not only does a guy like that change the quarterback’s confidence it opens up opportunities in a lot of different areas, including the run game.”



While 2021 will be Jones’ third NFL season, Gilbride considers him a second-year player because of the Giants’ change in coaching staffs and schemes after his rookie season.



“You change from one offense to another it’s hard, it’s difficult … to me this is his second year,” Gilbride said.



Gilbride said that continuing to build an offensive line that will keep him comfortable will help Jones.



“I know that Dave Gettleman is painfully aware of the shortcoming at the end of my time with the offensive line. He’s done everything he can to address that. I know it’s gone maybe a little more slowly than the Giants fans would want, but he certainly made the commitment to getting that problem solved,” Gilbride said.



“That helps the young guy more than anything else. Then he’s just gotta make that step where he sees things quickly enough that he doesn’t hang in the pocket that long. Some of the misfortune he has experienced is really when he’s trying to make more out of a play than the play is allowing.”



Getting him the right support is a big part of the equation. The rest, though, is up to Jones.



“Hopefully he’ll grow, and the supporting cast around him will enable him to do that,” Gilbride said. “But it’s up to him, too. He’s gotta make the next step. No question about it.



