for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

If it came to it, Parsons or Waddle @ 11?

Optimus-NY : 4/28/2021 1:27 am
I think it might come down to these two players for the NYG at 11. Here’s how I think the Top 10 of the draft will go come Thursday night at the moment:

(1) Jags – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – DUH!!

(2) Green Slime #2 – Z. Wilson, QB, Utah – Double Duh!!

(3) 69ers – M. Jones/J. Fields/T. Lance, in that order The drama at this spot is cute, isn’t it? Shanny Jr. already knows which direction he’s going in. Enjoy the show though from the talking heads! This game of QB roulette with the media is funny from that persepctive. It’s funny to see the media twisting and turning this time of year. Looks like Mac Jones from ‘Bama is the Niners’ guy.

(4) ATL – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida The draft starts here. The Dirty Birds are probably going to roll with an aging Matt Ryan according to the money (follow the cap hit). They’ve got a semi Eli-ish situation going on down there with him. He can still play, but he’s aging and there are two good options to choose from here at QB in Fields and Lance according to this layout. A trade is also on the table for team too at this spot as well. I wouldn’t be surprised to see QB starved clubs to try and offer some premium picks to move up to this spot for one, but to keep things semi-clean and simple, I’ll assume they go ahead and pick Pitts here, a la OBJ for the Giants in ’14 and Saquon in ’18, to give Ryan another weapon before giving up the ghost with Ryan.

(5) Bungles – P. Sewell, OT, Oregon They’ve gotta keep their QB1 upright. They can probably flirt with his old teammate in Baton Rouge here, one Mr. Chase, but I think sense will overtake their 5 man operation and snap them back into reality. Protect the franchise. Draft Sewell, who along with Pitts, seem to be the consensus highest rated players in this draft grade-wise.

(6) The Fish – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU I picked him at this spot in the BBI Mock Draft recently. It makes perfect sense to go in this direction. He’s in peak physical condition, with his height being the only slight question mark, but he plays big. This gives him the nod over Smith here. Give Tua this guy and he’s got no excuses.

(7) Detroit – Devonta Smith, WR, ‘BAMA I can see a trade possibly taking place here, but with Smith being available it’s too good to be true: value matches need at this spot. Smith makes too much sense to not take here for this new/latest regime. I wish Dan Campbell the best in Motown as H.C. I think he’ll be successful; I’m rooting for him as an ex-Giant. Smith is a gamer. FWIW, I think if he lasted until 11, that he’d be the pick for the NYG.

(8) Patsies (moving up from 15) via Carolina – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State I can see a trade taking place here. This is Fatman’s territory, one of my favorite BBIers, so it’d be cool if he could chime in here with any whispers he’s hearing from down there. Looks like Tepper made them trade for Darnold and it looks like they’re open for business down there to sell the pick off if the price is right. It makes sense for the Pats and Cats to make a deal here. Either way, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Cats stay put and STILL take Justin Fields at QB. Hopefully his epilepsy is under control going forward in the future. God bless the kid. There are other intriguing players here for Carolina should they opt to keep the pick and not go QB too, such as Slater for their OL and one of the top two Corners—either Surtain or Horn (Farley ain’t no slouch either btw).

(9) Denver – QB, Trey Lance, North Dakota State It makes sense for Denver to pick this kid here if he’s there. They’ve been trying to get the QB spot right there ever since Peyton left. This might be the kid that solves it for them, but they’re gonna need to be a little patient with him. A natural fit here though for both parties.

(10) Cowflops – CB, Patrick Surtain, Jr., Alabama Need and value match up here with the draft’s first defensive player going here to Jerruh’s kids. He’s not the draft’s best defensive player though IMO. Parsons probably is and is a consideration for them as well in this scenario, but Surtain is just a perfect fit there considering their need at the position and this kid’s ability. He’ll be a god one, just like his dad back in the day. Sure bet, unlike M.P.

(11) NYG – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State OR Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama? This is a tricky one. A tradeback here is not out of the question, but to which spot and for what reason? With these two guys available, along with Slater, it’s pretty safe to go ahead and make the pick knowing you’re going to get a helluva player. Both are game-breaking types. Waddle is electric and can take off the top of a defense like it’s not even there. Speed kills and he has it in droves. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Waddle go as early as 7 to Detroit, and the same goes for Parsons. Waddle’s ankles and size are the only issues, but I don’t think they’re a huge enough issue to stop the Giants from picking him.

Now, while me head says Waddle (60%) at this point, my heart says Parsons (40%). The issue with M.P. is his off the field antics/immaturity. I think by now the Giants are well aware of what they would if faced with this scenario, but we’re not---which is good (no leaks: “loose lips sink ships”). With S. Spencer on staff the Giants have a good person to lean on. Parsons has been linked to the Giants as well. The kid seems eager to play here too according to some Twitterverse goings on. I’m still not sure what I’do, but gun to my head at this point, I’d go with Parsons to the Giants.

I think the depth at WR in the draft will make it an easier decision for the Giants to not take Waddle here. I wonder what the Giants really feel about these two guys it comes down to one of them? One would assume that they’ve made up their minds by now, but who knows? What say you? Waddle or Parsons in this scenario? Why one or the other? Why one and not the other? Discuss 😊


**P.S. I’d especially like to here from the BBI Mock Draft Mongos'/Crew’s views down below**
From what I read, Waddle's ankle is supposed to make  
chopperhatch : 4/28/2021 1:53 am : link
A full recovery. But as I mentioned in another thread,I dislocayed my shoulder once and have dealt with subluxating (bone shifting out of the joint slightly) and it DEF affected my range of motion. Then I started lifting weights which surprisingly makes it an extremely rare and minor occurence, but the area around it is very tight and cramps up easliy.

All that said, I never received professional treatmemt and I am not sure if it affects the ankle the same way. If there is no real lilelihood of reinjury, Waddle is definitely intriguing.
If DG stays at 11....  
GMen72 : 4/28/2021 3:21 am : link
the pick has to be Waddle or Horn. There are too many questions with all the ERs (opt-outs, injuries, off the field concerns). Parsons at 11 is a stupid pick...but reaching/overpaying for a need is something DG is really good at.
Parsons isn't an option imo  
bLiTz 2k : 4/28/2021 3:40 am : link
. If they take him at 11 it's borderline a remote thrower for me. Much better talent/proven guys with better positional value.
My head goes Waddle.  
Optimus-NY : 4/28/2021 3:47 am : link
He reminds me of the Posse back in the day with Joe Gibss's crew for some reason. Horn sure is intriguing too. Farley is no schlub either. Slater might be there as well in this scenario. I wonder who would call the Giants in an attempt to trade up in a situation like this (unlikely as it is that Mr. Can't stop fidgeting will trade back)? All the QBs are gone. What would anyone want now?
It doesn't matter to me.....How durable is Waddle?  
George from PA : 4/28/2021 4:39 am : link
I am glad he will recover.....how often does he get hurt?

Outside of some antics, OBJ biggest issue was getting hurt....
Waddle all day long  
BillT : 4/28/2021 5:24 am : link
Can’t see taking an off the ball LB with character issues at 11. Culture and character matter to the Giants and Parsons has a bad rep. Wouldn’t be surprised if he wasn’t on the Giants’ board at all. Further, Waddle fills a bigger need. He’s a game changer just where we need one.
Waddle  
jeff57 : 4/28/2021 5:40 am : link
.
RE: If DG stays at 11....  
LeonBright45 : 4/28/2021 5:42 am : link
In comment 15236724 GMen72 said:
Quote:
the pick has to be Waddle or Horn. There are too many questions with all the ERs (opt-outs, injuries, off the field concerns). Parsons at 11 is a stupid pick...but reaching/overpaying for a need is something DG is really good at.


You are a special kind of asshole
Waddle  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 4/28/2021 5:55 am : link
for me.
Last year the Giants had one of the worst offenses in the NFL  
JohnB : 4/28/2021 5:59 am : link
And a good defense.

After last season, Mara said that they need more weapons on the offense side of the ball

This is a very offense loaded 1st round.

Add it altogether and I see them taking a WR at #11, who ever is there. One of two Bama WRs will be left.
Parsons for me  
Chip : 4/28/2021 6:12 am : link
Is Waddle Healthy? He has not shown anyone that he is. Wishful thinking that he is.
I don't think Parsons  
JonC : 4/28/2021 6:37 am : link
is in the mix.
I love both Players  
Rjanyg : 4/28/2021 6:44 am : link
But I go Parsons. Waddle is a very explosive player but I am going with the best defensive player in the draft. WR is deep.
RE: I don't think Parsons  
Optimus-NY : 4/28/2021 6:50 am : link
In comment 15236745 JonC said:
Quote:
is in the mix.


Message received JonC. Thanks.
....  
CromartiesKid21 : 4/28/2021 6:53 am : link
Take as you will but Falcons are going QB #4
I have been banging the drum for Slater at 11...why stop now  
Rick in Dallas : 4/28/2021 7:03 am : link
I would turn around and pick either Bateman,Moore or Josh Palmer at number 42.
Slater can start at RT or move to OG and start from day one.Lemieux is too much of a risk for me and the Giants at LG. Move Hernandez back to LG as I think Covid really impacted his game late in the season.We have got to fix this OL to give DJ a chance.
RE: ....  
Optimus-NY : 4/28/2021 7:15 am : link
In comment 15236753 CromartiesKid21 said:
Quote:
Take as you will but Falcons are going QB #4


Who do you think they take? Fields or Lance? It makes sense. That's the first and most important pivot point of the draft. If they go QB, then I see it shaking out like so:

4) ATL - QB (Lance or Fields; my guess is Fields).
5) CIN - OT, P. Sewell, Oregon
6) MIA - WR, J. Chase, LSU
7) Denver via DET - Broncos trade up coming up from the 9th spot - Broncos take Justin Fields to be the their QB of the future/present.
8) New England via CAR - Pats trade up with the Cats from 15 to select QB, T. Lance, North Dakota State as thier QB of the future/present as well.
9) DET - WR, D. Smith, Alabama - Lions drop two slots and pick the guy they would have selected otherwise.
10) Cowflops - CB, P. Surtain, Jr., Alabama - Same as before
11) NYG - Same as above - Looking like Waddle will be the pick in this scenario, assuming Parsons is off the NYG's board; if he isn't then he may could be the pick, assuming there's not trade back. Same scenario as above.
RE: I have been banging the drum for Slater at 11...why stop now  
Optimus-NY : 4/28/2021 7:17 am : link
In comment 15236760 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
I would turn around and pick either Bateman,Moore or Josh Palmer at number 42.
Slater can start at RT or move to OG and start from day one.Lemieux is too much of a risk for me and the Giants at LG. Move Hernandez back to LG as I think Covid really impacted his game late in the season.We have got to fix this OL to give DJ a chance.


I love Palmer in Round 2. Your logic is sound. Can't really be upset if it unfolds like that. We need to nab another OL, preferably an interior OL this draft in the first three rounds.
Parsons  
Victor in CT : 4/28/2021 7:23 am : link
Waddle too risky. they can get good WRs in Rd 2 or 3.
Don’t like either player, honestly.  
The_Boss : 4/28/2021 7:36 am : link
I’d be praying the phone rings but if it doesn’t, I’d hold my nose and take Waddle.
I could be happy with a number of players here  
PatersonPlank : 4/28/2021 7:43 am : link
Waddle, Smith, Parsons, Paye, an OL. All would be ok with me, I'd also be fine with a trade down. I don't want a CB or Pitts.

DG and Judge and in a good spot.
Either could be...  
Brown_Hornet : 4/28/2021 7:44 am : link
...formidable.

I’d prefer Parsons. He has the look of a gamewrecker.
Don't think Giants will take Waddle  
averagejoe : 4/28/2021 7:50 am : link
Smaller guy with ankle issue that did not run will eliminate him . Don't see him ever being the pick for Giants. What I fear most is after Smith goes we reach for ER and take Paye. Don't want him this early at all. If Parsons is there take him.
Waddle but I would not shy away from Parsons  
Bill L : 4/28/2021 7:51 am : link
if Waddle and Smith were gone.

The "WR is deep" reason for picking Slater/Parsons is something I just can't wrap my head around. It's like eschewing picking up Babe Ruth because there are a ton of decent or pretty good OF around. The differential between Waddle (Smith) and the next best is too great for me to pass up just because we could get a pretty good WR in the second round, especially compared to the differential at OL. Parsons is pretty unique so, I'm not sure how to fit that into the equation.
Paye is not a reach at 11  
Tuckrule : 4/28/2021 7:53 am : link
People need to relax with that train of thought. His physical tools are unreal. A compact 260 lbs wit heavy hands and insane freakish athletic ability. His bend is top notch in his class people are drooling over Ojulari, please, Paye is 10x the athlete and 25 lbs heavier. Paye is my last option at pick 11

Smith
Slater
Waddle
Horn
Paye
I would take Waddle  
ryanmkeane : 4/28/2021 7:59 am : link
over Parsons
If not for the injury  
ryanmkeane : 4/28/2021 8:00 am : link
Waddle is a top 6 player. If he’s expected to make a full recovery, you take him
I definitely think that Paye is a reach  
Bill L : 4/28/2021 8:00 am : link
I'd be shocked if by the time the, let's say Patriots, picked, if he wasn't on the board with the 3-4 edge guys who look just like him except for the sacks on their resume.
I’m disappointed you didn’t  
cjac : 4/28/2021 8:06 am : link
Call Detroit the Loins
Pre free agency  
Carl in CT : 4/28/2021 8:08 am : link
We didn’t have a receiver who could run after the catch. Not sure what we have now. Time will tell. Give me Waddle.
On a serious note  
cjac : 4/28/2021 8:08 am : link
If it comes down to Waddle or Parsons, whoever we pick Philly is taking the other guy. Going to be an interesting comparison over the next couple of years
RE: Paye is not a reach at 11  
averagejoe : 4/28/2021 8:10 am : link
In comment 15236807 Tuckrule said:
[quote] People need to relax with that train of thought. His physical tools are unreal. A compact 260 lbs wit heavy hands and insane freakish athletic ability. His bend is top notch in his class people are drooling over Ojulari, please, Paye is 10x the athlete and 25 lbs heavier. Paye is my last option at pick 11

Smith
Slater
Waddle
Horn
Paye

My top three is the same but Paye is very much a reach. Best of a bad ER lot. Don't see him as a pass rusher at all. Think he could be a solid 4-3 DE. But he does not look like an edge guy to me.
RE: I’m disappointed you didn’t  
Optimus-NY : 4/28/2021 8:10 am : link
In comment 15236840 cjac said:
Quote:
Call Detroit the Loins


Restore the roar!

RE: RE: ....  
HMunster : 4/28/2021 8:11 am : link
In comment 15236768 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15236753 CromartiesKid21 said:


Quote:


Take as you will but Falcons are going QB #4



Who do you think they take? Fields or Lance? It makes sense. That's the first and most important pivot point of the draft. If they go QB, then I see it shaking out like so:

4) ATL - QB (Lance or Fields; my guess is Fields).
5) CIN - OT, P. Sewell, Oregon
6) MIA - WR, J. Chase, LSU
7) Denver via DET - Broncos trade up coming up from the 9th spot - Broncos take Justin Fields to be the their QB of the future/present.
8) New England via CAR - Pats trade up with the Cats from 15 to select QB, T. Lance, North Dakota State as thier QB of the future/present as well.
9) DET - WR, D. Smith, Alabama - Lions drop two slots and pick the guy they would have selected otherwise.
10) Cowflops - CB, P. Surtain, Jr., Alabama - Same as before
11) NYG - Same as above - Looking like Waddle will be the pick in this scenario, assuming Parsons is off the NYG's board; if he isn't then he may could be the pick, assuming there's not trade back. Same scenario as above.

This doesn't work. You're double-counting and missed Pitts. You have Atlanta taking Fields or Lance at #4, then Denver taking Field and then NE taking Lance.

If Atlanta goes Fields, could be Cinci takes Sewell, Miami goes Pitts, Detroit take Chase, Carolina stays put and drafts Slater, Denver gets Lance, Dallas goes CB and we are left with Smith, Waddle or Parsons.
Parsons is a beast  
UberAlias : 4/28/2021 8:15 am : link
Our up and coming defense would look pretty sweet with him in there. Going D in round 1 also affords NYG the opportunity to take advantage of a deep WR class as there will be some very nice targets available in round 2.


That said, our resident sources have been consistent throughout as has the beats narrative of the team determined to get DJ some weapons. Waddle is player more than deserving of a #11 selection. Take Waddle @11 and go get your EDGE in round 2, even if you need to anti up a little to go get your guy. I'd be good with that.
RE: ....  
Optimus-NY : 4/28/2021 8:16 am : link
In comment 15236753 CromartiesKid21 said:
Quote:
Take as you will but Falcons are going QB #4


**Ignore what my reply above please. I was multiasking and lost track of the QBs, lol. Me total mongo!**

Who do you think they take? Fields or Lance? It makes sense. That's the first and most important pivot point of the draft. If they go QB, then I see it shaking out like so:

4) ATL - QB (Lance or Fields; my guess is Fields).
5) CIN - OT, P. Sewell, Oregon
6) MIA - WR, J. Chase, LSU
7) Denver via DET - Broncos trade up coming up from the 9th spot - Broncos take Justin Fields to be the their QB of the future/present.
8) CAR - OT, Rashawn Slater, OT/OG - I'm guessing they stay put here in this scenario and pick the best OL remaining or go CB with Surtain and Horn available. Gonna go with Slater here in this scenario.
9) DET - WR, D. Smith, Alabama - Lions drop two slots and pick the guy they would have selected otherwise.
10) Cowflops - CB, P. Surtain, Jr., Alabama - Same as before
11) NYG - Same as above - Looking like Waddle will be the pick in this scenario, assuming Parsons is off the NYG's board; if he isn't then he may could be the pick, assuming there's not trade back. Same scenario as above.
RE: RE: ....  
HMunster : 4/28/2021 8:20 am : link
In comment 15236852 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15236753 CromartiesKid21 said:


Quote:


Take as you will but Falcons are going QB #4



**Ignore what my reply above please. I was multiasking and lost track of the QBs, lol. Me total mongo!**

Who do you think they take? Fields or Lance? It makes sense. That's the first and most important pivot point of the draft. If they go QB, then I see it shaking out like so:

4) ATL - QB (Lance or Fields; my guess is Fields).
5) CIN - OT, P. Sewell, Oregon
6) MIA - WR, J. Chase, LSU
7) Denver via DET - Broncos trade up coming up from the 9th spot - Broncos take Justin Fields to be the their QB of the future/present.
8) CAR - OT, Rashawn Slater, OT/OG - I'm guessing they stay put here in this scenario and pick the best OL remaining or go CB with Surtain and Horn available. Gonna go with Slater here in this scenario.
9) DET - WR, D. Smith, Alabama - Lions drop two slots and pick the guy they would have selected otherwise.
10) Cowflops - CB, P. Surtain, Jr., Alabama - Same as before
11) NYG - Same as above - Looking like Waddle will be the pick in this scenario, assuming Parsons is off the NYG's board; if he isn't then he may could be the pick, assuming there's not trade back. Same scenario as above.

In this scenario Pitts fell to us too. Or Detroit takes Pitts at #9. We take Smith/Pitts depending on who Detroit takes.
RE: RE: RE: ....  
Optimus-NY : 4/28/2021 8:21 am : link
In comment 15236849 HMunster said:
Quote:
In comment 15236768 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15236753 CromartiesKid21 said:


Quote:


Take as you will but Falcons are going QB #4



Who do you think they take? Fields or Lance? It makes sense. That's the first and most important pivot point of the draft. If they go QB, then I see it shaking out like so:

4) ATL - QB (Lance or Fields; my guess is Fields).
5) CIN - OT, P. Sewell, Oregon
6) MIA - WR, J. Chase, LSU
7) Denver via DET - Broncos trade up coming up from the 9th spot - Broncos take Justin Fields to be the their QB of the future/present.
8) New England via CAR - Pats trade up with the Cats from 15 to select QB, T. Lance, North Dakota State as thier QB of the future/present as well.
9) DET - WR, D. Smith, Alabama - Lions drop two slots and pick the guy they would have selected otherwise.
10) Cowflops - CB, P. Surtain, Jr., Alabama - Same as before
11) NYG - Same as above - Looking like Waddle will be the pick in this scenario, assuming Parsons is off the NYG's board; if he isn't then he may could be the pick, assuming there's not trade back. Same scenario as above.


This doesn't work. You're double-counting and missed Pitts. You have Atlanta taking Fields or Lance at #4, then Denver taking Field and then NE taking Lance.

If Atlanta goes Fields, could be Cinci takes Sewell, Miami goes Pitts, Detroit take Chase, Carolina stays put and drafts Slater, Denver gets Lance, Dallas goes CB and we are left with Smith, Waddle or Parsons.


I noticed that too afterwards, lol. I screwed something else up in my response: I let Ptts drop by accident! I think you've gut it right Hermie! lol. If this scenario unfolds, the Smith is a Giant IMO.
We want the Falcons to go QB at 4  
Optimus-NY : 4/28/2021 8:24 am : link
And then hope the other QB is available at 11 in case we would like to trade down. A player we might not expect to drop to 11 might actually be there for the picking. It all depends on the Falcons at 4; if ATL does take a QB 4th, then I don't think the 5th QB makes it past the Broncos at 9. It also seems pretty likely the Cowflops go CB at 10, unless Pitts is there for them or is within reach at 8.
Waddle  
AcesUp : 4/28/2021 8:37 am : link
There's some risk there, lower leg injuries on guys that rely on explosiveness can make things dicey. However, the upside is just too big. If he actually hits that upside of being a well rounded NFL WR with his speed, that transforms your offense in a way that no single player can on that side of the ball outside of QB. I also think there's still a floor even if he never develops into Tyreke Hill-lite because of what he bring to your return game, that extra dimension on offense and designed gadget plays. He's giving you that floor next year too, so he has the benefit of being a Year 1 impact player.
Most likely imv  
JonC : 4/28/2021 8:38 am : link
Waddle winds up being the last WR available at #11.
RE: RE: ....  
CromartiesKid21 : 4/28/2021 8:39 am : link
In comment 15236768 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15236753 CromartiesKid21 said:


Quote:


Take as you will but Falcons are going QB #4



Who do you think they take? Fields or Lance? It makes sense. That's the first and most important pivot point of the draft. If they go QB, then I see it shaking out like so:

4) ATL - QB (Lance or Fields; my guess is Fields).
5) CIN - OT, P. Sewell, Oregon
6) MIA - WR, J. Chase, LSU
7) Denver via DET - Broncos trade up coming up from the 9th spot - Broncos take Justin Fields to be the their QB of the future/present.
8) New England via CAR - Pats trade up with the Cats from 15 to select QB, T. Lance, North Dakota State as thier QB of the future/present as well.
9) DET - WR, D. Smith, Alabama - Lions drop two slots and pick the guy they would have selected otherwise.
10) Cowflops - CB, P. Surtain, Jr., Alabama - Same as before
11) NYG - Same as above - Looking like Waddle will be the pick in this scenario, assuming Parsons is off the NYG's board; if he isn't then he may could be the pick, assuming there's not trade back. Same scenario as above.


49ers made the trade to #3 BEFORE Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, or Mac Jones had their pro day, and AFTER Lance's. It makes no sense to give up that much draft capital without at least going to a combine or pro day to talk to these guys or watch them. They sent a "low level scout" to watch Trey Lance's pro day, which is rumored to be MIKE Shannahan. So not exactly a low-level guy.
^^  
Tuckrule : 4/28/2021 8:54 am : link
Great points and a very good post
This would be worst case scenario for me  
illmatic : 4/28/2021 8:57 am : link
since I think both of these guys have issues. Parsons with taking the year off and Waddle with the injury. If he broke an arm or something, I wouldn’t worry about it. But an ankle on a speed guy and he didn’t run at the pro day... he could turn into a good player but I’ll pass on the risk at 11. If I had to choose between the two, I’d go with Waddle with the knowledge that he won’t be the guy here. He’ll have more time to recover and learn if necessary. But honestly, if the draft played out like that, I’d want Paye. Or maybe even an OL or a trade down.
If you pay attention  
BlueJJ : 4/28/2021 9:01 am : link
to betting odds, Waddle is a big favorite to be drafted before Smith.
This is all happening so fast...  
Milton : 4/28/2021 9:04 am : link
I can't believe it's less than a week until the draft and we still don't know who the Giants are selecting!
My heart says Parsons  
aGiantGuy : 4/28/2021 9:05 am : link
My mind says Waddle. I think both will be great players. I don’t think Waddle makes it to us, therefore I’d pick Parsons. If Waddle does make it, he’s the pick in my eyes above Parsons.
RE: If you pay attention  
averagejoe : 4/28/2021 9:06 am : link
In comment 15236916 BlueJJ said:
Quote:
to betting odds, Waddle is a big favorite to be drafted before Smith.


I see that but I don't believe it. Would be shocked if Waddle goes before Smith. Sure hope it happens
I've seen the rumors about Waddle possibly going before Smith.  
Optimus-NY : 4/28/2021 9:31 am : link
This draft is shaping up to be REALLY fascinating. I'm glad the NYG haven't given any hints either as to which way they're leaning. Of course, this is in part due to their drat position being lower than the past few years (lower again hopefully next year).

The trades are going to be super interesting to watch occur. If the Falcons go QB at 4, the Detroit and Carolina at 7 and 8 respectively are going to be slots to watch. I'm assuming one of the two Bama receivers is gonna drop to 11. I doubt a QB goes past 9 either. That much seems to be apparent to me at this point.
There;s no way I'd be upset with Parsons  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/28/2021 9:33 am : link
I mean I'd be rally excited. Especially if he also became an edge threat on passing downs.

But Waddle is my guy. He just has that twitchy explosiveness and athleticism that jumps off the screen.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/28/2021 9:35 am : link
Waddle, though I still think Smith is there @ 11.
of those two I prefer Waddle  
Producer : 4/28/2021 9:36 am : link
but I see the logic of either.
Waddle  
Thegratefulhead : 4/28/2021 9:38 am : link
By the smallest of margins. I really like Parsons too. Waddle would take our specials to another level. He is great weapon on offense and Devin Hester on specials.
I would go Waddle  
Blue92 : 4/28/2021 9:48 am : link
I think there is a good chance both are actually available. You also can't rule out a Dion Jordan / Clelin Ferrell type surprise in the top 10. If that happens, it will be really interesting to see who's left at 11.
I think they will go guard because WR Smith will be gone  
xman : 4/28/2021 9:50 am : link
and Vera -Tucker is their guy
RE: I think they will go guard because WR Smith will be gone  
ryanmkeane : 4/28/2021 9:50 am : link
In comment 15237016 xman said:
Quote:
and Vera -Tucker is their guy

we seem to be undervaluing Vera-Tucker as a possible pick at 11, i really like him
RE: RE: I think they will go guard because WR Smith will be gone  
Victor in CT : 4/28/2021 10:14 am : link
In comment 15237021 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15237016 xman said:


Quote:


and Vera -Tucker is their guy


we seem to be undervaluing Vera-Tucker as a possible pick at 11, i really like him


I'd be happy with him too.
It will not be Parsons  
Rico : 4/28/2021 10:17 am : link
-
RE: I don't think Parsons  
j_rud : 4/28/2021 10:17 am : link
In comment 15236745 JonC said:
Quote:
is in the mix.


Thats a big bummer...
Waddle  
blueblood : 4/28/2021 10:19 am : link
and I wouldn't think twice about it.
get your Offense shoes on, ya'll.  
wigs in nyc : 4/28/2021 10:25 am : link
Sounds like whoever's left of the WRs or Slater/Vera-Tucker.
I want to say Waddle, but I have serious concerns  
Section331 : 4/28/2021 10:26 am : link
about his ankle. Now I've heard all of the "it's just an ankle", "teams drs have looked at it", BUT broken joints are very difficult to predict. We're not talking about a weekend hoops league player, any long term damage can impact the mobility and flexibility of the joint. And not everything can be ascertained by looking at an X-Ray/MRI. Odell, for example, has not been the same since he broke his ankle, and he and Waddle are very similar players.

I would look to trade down, but if there were no serious offers, and the staff is comfortable with his temperament, I'd take Parsons.
Parsons  
bc4life : 4/28/2021 10:27 am : link
Think once he's in the league, people will learn once again why you need to consider off the filed issues carefully
RE: It will not be Parsons  
Thegratefulhead : 4/28/2021 10:29 am : link
In comment 15237064 Rico said:
Quote:
-
disappointing. Have to hope he goes in front of us then.
Waddle  
TheMick7 : 4/28/2021 10:37 am : link
.
So it won’t be Parsons or Slater per Rico  
Rick in Dallas : 4/28/2021 10:41 am : link
One of the Bama WR’s or Paye.
RE: So it won’t be Parsons or Slater per Rico  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/28/2021 10:42 am : link
In comment 15237111 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
One of the Bama WR’s or Paye.


Ok! Thanks for the update, I hope Waddle is there for the plucking!
They want offense at #11  
JonC : 4/28/2021 10:49 am : link
they want a WR, or if they're gone ... think of where else they could go.
RE: RE: It will not be Parsons  
j_rud : 4/28/2021 10:52 am : link
In comment 15237084 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15237064 Rico said:


Quote:


-

disappointing. Have to hope he goes in front of us then.


Definitely disappointing because I think he could really elevate the D. But with former coaches on the staff you gotta trust that they vetted him and decided it wasn't worth the risk. Bummer but i get it. You cant have another Deandre Baker situation.
RE: Parsons isn't an option imo  
djm : 4/28/2021 10:53 am : link
In comment 15236726 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
. If they take him at 11 it's borderline a remote thrower for me. Much better talent/proven guys with better positional value.


Positional value? Parsons can run, hit, tackle and pass rush with anyone in this draft. How is that not a valuable player?
also hearing no Slater  
JonC : 4/28/2021 11:01 am : link
no Parsons, they want offense at #11.
RE: RE: I think they will go guard because WR Smith will be gone  
djm : 4/28/2021 11:02 am : link
In comment 15237021 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15237016 xman said:


Quote:


and Vera -Tucker is their guy


we seem to be undervaluing Vera-Tucker as a possible pick at 11, i really like him


Can Vera play tackle in a pinch? I have a hard time believing NYG take a guard that high unless that guard is versatile.
RE: also hearing no Slater  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/28/2021 11:02 am : link
In comment 15237175 JonC said:
Quote:
no Parsons, they want offense at #11.



Yes, my wishes are starting to take shape..

Waddle
EDGE
OG
RB
I wouldn't want to bet my life on it  
djm : 4/28/2021 11:06 am : link
but I think Waddle will be picked before 11. Speed kills. GMs get the vapors over fast guys like Waddle. And he isn't just fast, the dude can play.

Gun to head I think it's Smith to NYG.
Why Not Bateman?  
HMunster : 4/28/2021 11:08 am : link
6ft, 4.37 40 time, 36" vertical, 1,200 yards and 11 TDs for Minnesota in 2019.

No injury history.

Bigger than Waddle, close to if not just as fast, and no medicals to worry about.
RE: They want offense at #11  
BlueJJ : 4/28/2021 11:10 am : link
In comment 15237135 JonC said:
Quote:
they want a WR, or if they're gone ... think of where else they could go.

I'm guessing CB if the WR are gone.
I'm hearing  
JonC : 4/28/2021 11:12 am : link
offense at #11
RE: Why Not Bateman?  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/28/2021 11:16 am : link
In comment 15237196 HMunster said:
Quote:
6ft, 4.37 40 time, 36" vertical, 1,200 yards and 11 TDs for Minnesota in 2019.

No injury history.

Bigger than Waddle, close to if not just as fast, and no medicals to worry about.


He's a good player. I think his 2020 will drop him a bit. His yds per catch came way down as did his TDs (6 games played, 2 TDs). He still had the same QB, so I know I was expecting more.
RE: RE: Why Not Bateman?  
HMunster : 4/28/2021 11:18 am : link
In comment 15237217 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
In comment 15237196 HMunster said:


Quote:


6ft, 4.37 40 time, 36" vertical, 1,200 yards and 11 TDs for Minnesota in 2019.

No injury history.

Bigger than Waddle, close to if not just as fast, and no medicals to worry about.



He's a good player. I think his 2020 will drop him a bit. His yds per catch came way down as did his TDs (6 games played, 2 TDs). He still had the same QB, so I know I was expecting more.

Gotcha. Still, if we're bent on offense and the Giants have concerns with Waddle, I can see a trade back and grabbing either AVT or Bateman a few picks later.
And purely from the eye test  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/28/2021 11:19 am : link
I dont see Bateman as a 4.3 player. He also was listed at 6'2" his whole career and came in shorter than expected.
RE: also hearing no Slater  
Klaatu : 4/28/2021 11:22 am : link
In comment 15237175 JonC said:
Quote:
no Parsons, they want offense at #11.


"You can't always get what you want." - Jagger/Richards.
No matter what  
Bill L : 4/28/2021 11:26 am : link
people here seem wedded to OL very high, even when the indicators say that it's not a team priority.
RE: I'm hearing  
Bill L : 4/28/2021 11:27 am : link
In comment 15237205 JonC said:
Quote:
offense at #11


Welcome to NY Najee ;-)
Parsons Blvd.  
royhobbs7 : 4/28/2021 12:36 pm : link
What's Sy's take on Parsons? I hear that Getty loves him. The tape says it all. He's a clone of Derrick Thomas.

Does anyone on this thread realize that Parsons has the potential to be the best pass rusher in this draft?

Or am I out of bounds here?
RE: There;s no way I'd be upset with Parsons  
EricJ : 4/28/2021 1:15 pm : link
In comment 15236973 Jim in Forest Hills said:[/quote]

same here but for others in the room it is a remote thrower. Amazing...
RE: No matter what  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/28/2021 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15237257 Bill L said:
Quote:
people here seem wedded to OL very high, even when the indicators say that it's not a team priority.


I think IOL help is a priority, but it seems like the team is higher on who will be available in rounds 2 and 3. Which is why I think VT may be the surprise pick, if the board shakes out a certain way. I know what you are talking about, there's a contingent here that want to use every premium pick on the OL regardless. Like it's as simple as just draft an OL guy high and he's good.
RE: ^^  
Optimus-NY : 4/28/2021 9:43 pm : link
In comment 15236904 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
Great points and a very good post


Cromartie'sKid21 is right (Great handle by the way, lol!). Makes a lot of sense.
RE: Parsons Blvd.  
Optimus-NY : 4/28/2021 9:49 pm : link
In comment 15237436 royhobbs7 said:
Quote:
What's Sy's take on Parsons? I hear that Getty loves him. The tape says it all. He's a clone of Derrick Thomas.

Does anyone on this thread realize that Parsons has the potential to be the best pass rusher in this draft?

Or am I out of bounds here?


I'm a fan of the kid. Parsons Blvd! Shout out to Flushing!
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 