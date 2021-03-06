If it came to it, Parsons or Waddle @ 11? Optimus-NY : 4/28/2021 1:27 am

I think it might come down to these two players for the NYG at 11. Here’s how I think the Top 10 of the draft will go come Thursday night at the moment:



(1) Jags – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – DUH!!



(2) Green Slime #2 – Z. Wilson, QB, Utah – Double Duh!!



(3) 69ers – M. Jones/J. Fields/T. Lance, in that order The drama at this spot is cute, isn’t it? Shanny Jr. already knows which direction he’s going in. Enjoy the show though from the talking heads! This game of QB roulette with the media is funny from that persepctive. It’s funny to see the media twisting and turning this time of year. Looks like Mac Jones from ‘Bama is the Niners’ guy.



(4) ATL – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida The draft starts here. The Dirty Birds are probably going to roll with an aging Matt Ryan according to the money (follow the cap hit). They’ve got a semi Eli-ish situation going on down there with him. He can still play, but he’s aging and there are two good options to choose from here at QB in Fields and Lance according to this layout. A trade is also on the table for team too at this spot as well. I wouldn’t be surprised to see QB starved clubs to try and offer some premium picks to move up to this spot for one, but to keep things semi-clean and simple, I’ll assume they go ahead and pick Pitts here, a la OBJ for the Giants in ’14 and Saquon in ’18, to give Ryan another weapon before giving up the ghost with Ryan.



(5) Bungles – P. Sewell, OT, Oregon They’ve gotta keep their QB1 upright. They can probably flirt with his old teammate in Baton Rouge here, one Mr. Chase, but I think sense will overtake their 5 man operation and snap them back into reality. Protect the franchise. Draft Sewell, who along with Pitts, seem to be the consensus highest rated players in this draft grade-wise.



(6) The Fish – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU I picked him at this spot in the BBI Mock Draft recently. It makes perfect sense to go in this direction. He’s in peak physical condition, with his height being the only slight question mark, but he plays big. This gives him the nod over Smith here. Give Tua this guy and he’s got no excuses.



(7) Detroit – Devonta Smith, WR, ‘BAMA I can see a trade possibly taking place here, but with Smith being available it’s too good to be true: value matches need at this spot. Smith makes too much sense to not take here for this new/latest regime. I wish Dan Campbell the best in Motown as H.C. I think he’ll be successful; I’m rooting for him as an ex-Giant. Smith is a gamer. FWIW, I think if he lasted until 11, that he’d be the pick for the NYG.



(8) Patsies (moving up from 15) via Carolina – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State I can see a trade taking place here. This is Fatman’s territory, one of my favorite BBIers, so it’d be cool if he could chime in here with any whispers he’s hearing from down there. Looks like Tepper made them trade for Darnold and it looks like they’re open for business down there to sell the pick off if the price is right. It makes sense for the Pats and Cats to make a deal here. Either way, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Cats stay put and STILL take Justin Fields at QB. Hopefully his epilepsy is under control going forward in the future. God bless the kid. There are other intriguing players here for Carolina should they opt to keep the pick and not go QB too, such as Slater for their OL and one of the top two Corners—either Surtain or Horn (Farley ain’t no slouch either btw).



(9) Denver – QB, Trey Lance, North Dakota State It makes sense for Denver to pick this kid here if he’s there. They’ve been trying to get the QB spot right there ever since Peyton left. This might be the kid that solves it for them, but they’re gonna need to be a little patient with him. A natural fit here though for both parties.



(10) Cowflops – CB, Patrick Surtain, Jr., Alabama Need and value match up here with the draft’s first defensive player going here to Jerruh’s kids. He’s not the draft’s best defensive player though IMO. Parsons probably is and is a consideration for them as well in this scenario, but Surtain is just a perfect fit there considering their need at the position and this kid’s ability. He’ll be a god one, just like his dad back in the day. Sure bet, unlike M.P.



(11) NYG – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State OR Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama? This is a tricky one. A tradeback here is not out of the question, but to which spot and for what reason? With these two guys available, along with Slater, it’s pretty safe to go ahead and make the pick knowing you’re going to get a helluva player. Both are game-breaking types. Waddle is electric and can take off the top of a defense like it’s not even there. Speed kills and he has it in droves. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Waddle go as early as 7 to Detroit, and the same goes for Parsons. Waddle’s ankles and size are the only issues, but I don’t think they’re a huge enough issue to stop the Giants from picking him.



Now, while me head says Waddle (60%) at this point, my heart says Parsons (40%). The issue with M.P. is his off the field antics/immaturity. I think by now the Giants are well aware of what they would if faced with this scenario, but we’re not---which is good (no leaks: “loose lips sink ships”). With S. Spencer on staff the Giants have a good person to lean on. Parsons has been linked to the Giants as well. The kid seems eager to play here too according to some Twitterverse goings on. I’m still not sure what I’do, but gun to my head at this point, I’d go with Parsons to the Giants.



I think the depth at WR in the draft will make it an easier decision for the Giants to not take Waddle here. I wonder what the Giants really feel about these two guys it comes down to one of them? One would assume that they’ve made up their minds by now, but who knows? What say you? Waddle or Parsons in this scenario? Why one or the other? Why one and not the other? Discuss 😊





**P.S. I’d especially like to here from the BBI Mock Draft Mongos'/Crew’s views down below**