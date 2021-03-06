If it came to it, Parsons or Waddle @ 11?

I think it might come down to these two players for the NYG at 11. Here’s how I think the Top 10 of the draft will go come Thursday night at the moment:
(1) Jags – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – DUH!!
(2) Green Slime #2 – Z. Wilson, QB, Utah – Double Duh!!
(3) 69ers – M. Jones/J. Fields/T. Lance, in that order The drama at this spot is cute, isn’t it? Shanny Jr. already knows which direction he’s going in. Enjoy the show though from the talking heads! This game of QB roulette with the media is funny from that persepctive. It’s funny to see the media twisting and turning this time of year. Looks like Mac Jones from ‘Bama is the Niners’ guy.
(4) ATL – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida The draft starts here. The Dirty Birds are probably going to roll with an aging Matt Ryan according to the money (follow the cap hit). They’ve got a semi Eli-ish situation going on down there with him. He can still play, but he’s aging and there are two good options to choose from here at QB in Fields and Lance according to this layout. A trade is also on the table for team too at this spot as well. I wouldn’t be surprised to see QB starved clubs to try and offer some premium picks to move up to this spot for one, but to keep things semi-clean and simple, I’ll assume they go ahead and pick Pitts here, a la OBJ for the Giants in ’14 and Saquon in ’18, to give Ryan another weapon before giving up the ghost with Ryan.
(5) Bungles – P. Sewell, OT, Oregon They’ve gotta keep their QB1 upright. They can probably flirt with his old teammate in Baton Rouge here, one Mr. Chase, but I think sense will overtake their 5 man operation and snap them back into reality. Protect the franchise. Draft Sewell, who along with Pitts, seem to be the consensus highest rated players in this draft grade-wise.
(6) The Fish – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU I picked him at this spot in the BBI Mock Draft recently. It makes perfect sense to go in this direction. He’s in peak physical condition, with his height being the only slight question mark, but he plays big. This gives him the nod over Smith here. Give Tua this guy and he’s got no excuses.
(7) Detroit – Devonta Smith, WR, ‘BAMA I can see a trade possibly taking place here, but with Smith being available it’s too good to be true: value matches need at this spot. Smith makes too much sense to not take here for this new/latest regime. I wish Dan Campbell the best in Motown as H.C. I think he’ll be successful; I’m rooting for him as an ex-Giant. Smith is a gamer. FWIW, I think if he lasted until 11, that he’d be the pick for the NYG.
(8) Patsies (moving up from 15) via Carolina – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State I can see a trade taking place here. This is Fatman’s territory, one of my favorite BBIers, so it’d be cool if he could chime in here with any whispers he’s hearing from down there. Looks like Tepper made them trade for Darnold and it looks like they’re open for business down there to sell the pick off if the price is right. It makes sense for the Pats and Cats to make a deal here. Either way, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Cats stay put and STILL take Justin Fields at QB. Hopefully his epilepsy is under control going forward in the future. God bless the kid. There are other intriguing players here for Carolina should they opt to keep the pick and not go QB too, such as Slater for their OL and one of the top two Corners—either Surtain or Horn (Farley ain’t no slouch either btw).
(9) Denver – QB, Trey Lance, North Dakota State It makes sense for Denver to pick this kid here if he’s there. They’ve been trying to get the QB spot right there ever since Peyton left. This might be the kid that solves it for them, but they’re gonna need to be a little patient with him. A natural fit here though for both parties.
(10) Cowflops – CB, Patrick Surtain, Jr., Alabama Need and value match up here with the draft’s first defensive player going here to Jerruh’s kids. He’s not the draft’s best defensive player though IMO. Parsons probably is and is a consideration for them as well in this scenario, but Surtain is just a perfect fit there considering their need at the position and this kid’s ability. He’ll be a god one, just like his dad back in the day. Sure bet, unlike M.P.
(11) NYG – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State OR Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama? This is a tricky one. A tradeback here is not out of the question, but to which spot and for what reason? With these two guys available, along with Slater, it’s pretty safe to go ahead and make the pick knowing you’re going to get a helluva player. Both are game-breaking types. Waddle is electric and can take off the top of a defense like it’s not even there. Speed kills and he has it in droves. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Waddle go as early as 7 to Detroit, and the same goes for Parsons. Waddle’s ankles and size are the only issues, but I don’t think they’re a huge enough issue to stop the Giants from picking him.
Now, while me head says Waddle (60%) at this point, my heart says Parsons (40%). The issue with M.P. is his off the field antics/immaturity. I think by now the Giants are well aware of what they would if faced with this scenario, but we’re not---which is good (no leaks: “loose lips sink ships”). With S. Spencer on staff the Giants have a good person to lean on. Parsons has been linked to the Giants as well. The kid seems eager to play here too according to some Twitterverse goings on. I’m still not sure what I’do, but gun to my head at this point, I’d go with Parsons to the Giants.
I think the depth at WR in the draft will make it an easier decision for the Giants to not take Waddle here. I wonder what the Giants really feel about these two guys it comes down to one of them? One would assume that they’ve made up their minds by now, but who knows? What say you? Waddle or Parsons in this scenario? Why one or the other? Why one and not the other? Discuss 😊
**P.S. I’d especially like to here from the BBI Mock Draft Mongos'/Crew’s views down below**
All that said, I never received professional treatmemt and I am not sure if it affects the ankle the same way. If there is no real lilelihood of reinjury, Waddle is definitely intriguing.
Outside of some antics, OBJ biggest issue was getting hurt....
You are a special kind of asshole
After last season, Mara said that they need more weapons on the offense side of the ball
This is a very offense loaded 1st round.
Add it altogether and I see them taking a WR at #11, who ever is there. One of two Bama WRs will be left.
Message received JonC. Thanks.
Slater can start at RT or move to OG and start from day one.Lemieux is too much of a risk for me and the Giants at LG. Move Hernandez back to LG as I think Covid really impacted his game late in the season.We have got to fix this OL to give DJ a chance.
Who do you think they take? Fields or Lance? It makes sense. That's the first and most important pivot point of the draft. If they go QB, then I see it shaking out like so:
4) ATL - QB (Lance or Fields; my guess is Fields).
5) CIN - OT, P. Sewell, Oregon
6) MIA - WR, J. Chase, LSU
7) Denver via DET - Broncos trade up coming up from the 9th spot - Broncos take Justin Fields to be the their QB of the future/present.
8) New England via CAR - Pats trade up with the Cats from 15 to select QB, T. Lance, North Dakota State as thier QB of the future/present as well.
9) DET - WR, D. Smith, Alabama - Lions drop two slots and pick the guy they would have selected otherwise.
10) Cowflops - CB, P. Surtain, Jr., Alabama - Same as before
11) NYG - Same as above - Looking like Waddle will be the pick in this scenario, assuming Parsons is off the NYG's board; if he isn't then he may could be the pick, assuming there's not trade back. Same scenario as above.
Slater can start at RT or move to OG and start from day one.Lemieux is too much of a risk for me and the Giants at LG. Move Hernandez back to LG as I think Covid really impacted his game late in the season.We have got to fix this OL to give DJ a chance.
I love Palmer in Round 2. Your logic is sound. Can't really be upset if it unfolds like that. We need to nab another OL, preferably an interior OL this draft in the first three rounds.
DG and Judge and in a good spot.
I’d prefer Parsons. He has the look of a gamewrecker.
The "WR is deep" reason for picking Slater/Parsons is something I just can't wrap my head around. It's like eschewing picking up Babe Ruth because there are a ton of decent or pretty good OF around. The differential between Waddle (Smith) and the next best is too great for me to pass up just because we could get a pretty good WR in the second round, especially compared to the differential at OL. Parsons is pretty unique so, I'm not sure how to fit that into the equation.
Smith
Slater
Waddle
Horn
Paye
[quote] People need to relax with that train of thought. His physical tools are unreal. A compact 260 lbs wit heavy hands and insane freakish athletic ability. His bend is top notch in his class people are drooling over Ojulari, please, Paye is 10x the athlete and 25 lbs heavier. Paye is my last option at pick 11
Smith
Slater
Waddle
Horn
Paye
My top three is the same but Paye is very much a reach. Best of a bad ER lot. Don't see him as a pass rusher at all. Think he could be a solid 4-3 DE. But he does not look like an edge guy to me.
Restore the roar!
Quote:
Take as you will but Falcons are going QB #4
Who do you think they take? Fields or Lance? It makes sense. That's the first and most important pivot point of the draft. If they go QB, then I see it shaking out like so:
4) ATL - QB (Lance or Fields; my guess is Fields).
5) CIN - OT, P. Sewell, Oregon
6) MIA - WR, J. Chase, LSU
7) Denver via DET - Broncos trade up coming up from the 9th spot - Broncos take Justin Fields to be the their QB of the future/present.
8) New England via CAR - Pats trade up with the Cats from 15 to select QB, T. Lance, North Dakota State as thier QB of the future/present as well.
9) DET - WR, D. Smith, Alabama - Lions drop two slots and pick the guy they would have selected otherwise.
10) Cowflops - CB, P. Surtain, Jr., Alabama - Same as before
11) NYG - Same as above - Looking like Waddle will be the pick in this scenario, assuming Parsons is off the NYG's board; if he isn't then he may could be the pick, assuming there's not trade back. Same scenario as above.
This doesn't work. You're double-counting and missed Pitts. You have Atlanta taking Fields or Lance at #4, then Denver taking Field and then NE taking Lance.
If Atlanta goes Fields, could be Cinci takes Sewell, Miami goes Pitts, Detroit take Chase, Carolina stays put and drafts Slater, Denver gets Lance, Dallas goes CB and we are left with Smith, Waddle or Parsons.
That said, our resident sources have been consistent throughout as has the beats narrative of the team determined to get DJ some weapons. Waddle is player more than deserving of a #11 selection. Take Waddle @11 and go get your EDGE in round 2, even if you need to anti up a little to go get your guy. I'd be good with that.
**Ignore what my reply above please. I was multiasking and lost track of the QBs, lol. Me total mongo!**
Who do you think they take? Fields or Lance? It makes sense. That's the first and most important pivot point of the draft. If they go QB, then I see it shaking out like so:
4) ATL - QB (Lance or Fields; my guess is Fields).
5) CIN - OT, P. Sewell, Oregon
6) MIA - WR, J. Chase, LSU
7) Denver via DET - Broncos trade up coming up from the 9th spot - Broncos take Justin Fields to be the their QB of the future/present.
8) CAR - OT, Rashawn Slater, OT/OG - I'm guessing they stay put here in this scenario and pick the best OL remaining or go CB with Surtain and Horn available. Gonna go with Slater here in this scenario.
9) DET - WR, D. Smith, Alabama - Lions drop two slots and pick the guy they would have selected otherwise.
10) Cowflops - CB, P. Surtain, Jr., Alabama - Same as before
11) NYG - Same as above - Looking like Waddle will be the pick in this scenario, assuming Parsons is off the NYG's board; if he isn't then he may could be the pick, assuming there's not trade back. Same scenario as above.
Quote:
Take as you will but Falcons are going QB #4
**Ignore what my reply above please. I was multiasking and lost track of the QBs, lol. Me total mongo!**
Who do you think they take? Fields or Lance? It makes sense. That's the first and most important pivot point of the draft. If they go QB, then I see it shaking out like so:
4) ATL - QB (Lance or Fields; my guess is Fields).
5) CIN - OT, P. Sewell, Oregon
6) MIA - WR, J. Chase, LSU
7) Denver via DET - Broncos trade up coming up from the 9th spot - Broncos take Justin Fields to be the their QB of the future/present.
8) CAR - OT, Rashawn Slater, OT/OG - I'm guessing they stay put here in this scenario and pick the best OL remaining or go CB with Surtain and Horn available. Gonna go with Slater here in this scenario.
9) DET - WR, D. Smith, Alabama - Lions drop two slots and pick the guy they would have selected otherwise.
10) Cowflops - CB, P. Surtain, Jr., Alabama - Same as before
11) NYG - Same as above - Looking like Waddle will be the pick in this scenario, assuming Parsons is off the NYG's board; if he isn't then he may could be the pick, assuming there's not trade back. Same scenario as above.
In this scenario Pitts fell to us too. Or Detroit takes Pitts at #9. We take Smith/Pitts depending on who Detroit takes.
Quote:
In comment 15236753 CromartiesKid21 said:
Quote:
Take as you will but Falcons are going QB #4
Who do you think they take? Fields or Lance? It makes sense. That's the first and most important pivot point of the draft. If they go QB, then I see it shaking out like so:
4) ATL - QB (Lance or Fields; my guess is Fields).
5) CIN - OT, P. Sewell, Oregon
6) MIA - WR, J. Chase, LSU
7) Denver via DET - Broncos trade up coming up from the 9th spot - Broncos take Justin Fields to be the their QB of the future/present.
8) New England via CAR - Pats trade up with the Cats from 15 to select QB, T. Lance, North Dakota State as thier QB of the future/present as well.
9) DET - WR, D. Smith, Alabama - Lions drop two slots and pick the guy they would have selected otherwise.
10) Cowflops - CB, P. Surtain, Jr., Alabama - Same as before
11) NYG - Same as above - Looking like Waddle will be the pick in this scenario, assuming Parsons is off the NYG's board; if he isn't then he may could be the pick, assuming there's not trade back. Same scenario as above.
This doesn't work. You're double-counting and missed Pitts. You have Atlanta taking Fields or Lance at #4, then Denver taking Field and then NE taking Lance.
If Atlanta goes Fields, could be Cinci takes Sewell, Miami goes Pitts, Detroit take Chase, Carolina stays put and drafts Slater, Denver gets Lance, Dallas goes CB and we are left with Smith, Waddle or Parsons.
I noticed that too afterwards, lol. I screwed something else up in my response: I let Ptts drop by accident! I think you've gut it right Hermie! lol. If this scenario unfolds, the Smith is a Giant IMO.
Quote:
Take as you will but Falcons are going QB #4
Who do you think they take? Fields or Lance? It makes sense. That's the first and most important pivot point of the draft. If they go QB, then I see it shaking out like so:
4) ATL - QB (Lance or Fields; my guess is Fields).
5) CIN - OT, P. Sewell, Oregon
6) MIA - WR, J. Chase, LSU
7) Denver via DET - Broncos trade up coming up from the 9th spot - Broncos take Justin Fields to be the their QB of the future/present.
8) New England via CAR - Pats trade up with the Cats from 15 to select QB, T. Lance, North Dakota State as thier QB of the future/present as well.
9) DET - WR, D. Smith, Alabama - Lions drop two slots and pick the guy they would have selected otherwise.
10) Cowflops - CB, P. Surtain, Jr., Alabama - Same as before
11) NYG - Same as above - Looking like Waddle will be the pick in this scenario, assuming Parsons is off the NYG's board; if he isn't then he may could be the pick, assuming there's not trade back. Same scenario as above.
49ers made the trade to #3 BEFORE Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, or Mac Jones had their pro day, and AFTER Lance's. It makes no sense to give up that much draft capital without at least going to a combine or pro day to talk to these guys or watch them. They sent a "low level scout" to watch Trey Lance's pro day, which is rumored to be MIKE Shannahan. So not exactly a low-level guy.
I see that but I don't believe it. Would be shocked if Waddle goes before Smith. Sure hope it happens
The trades are going to be super interesting to watch occur. If the Falcons go QB at 4, the Detroit and Carolina at 7 and 8 respectively are going to be slots to watch. I'm assuming one of the two Bama receivers is gonna drop to 11. I doubt a QB goes past 9 either. That much seems to be apparent to me at this point.
But Waddle is my guy. He just has that twitchy explosiveness and athleticism that jumps off the screen.
we seem to be undervaluing Vera-Tucker as a possible pick at 11, i really like him
Quote:
and Vera -Tucker is their guy
we seem to be undervaluing Vera-Tucker as a possible pick at 11, i really like him
I'd be happy with him too.
Thats a big bummer...
I would look to trade down, but if there were no serious offers, and the staff is comfortable with his temperament, I'd take Parsons.
Ok! Thanks for the update, I hope Waddle is there for the plucking!
Quote:
-
disappointing. Have to hope he goes in front of us then.
Definitely disappointing because I think he could really elevate the D. But with former coaches on the staff you gotta trust that they vetted him and decided it wasn't worth the risk. Bummer but i get it. You cant have another Deandre Baker situation.
Positional value? Parsons can run, hit, tackle and pass rush with anyone in this draft. How is that not a valuable player?
Quote:
and Vera -Tucker is their guy
we seem to be undervaluing Vera-Tucker as a possible pick at 11, i really like him
Can Vera play tackle in a pinch? I have a hard time believing NYG take a guard that high unless that guard is versatile.
Yes, my wishes are starting to take shape..
Waddle
EDGE
OG
RB
Gun to head I think it's Smith to NYG.
No injury history.
Bigger than Waddle, close to if not just as fast, and no medicals to worry about.
I'm guessing CB if the WR are gone.
No injury history.
Bigger than Waddle, close to if not just as fast, and no medicals to worry about.
He's a good player. I think his 2020 will drop him a bit. His yds per catch came way down as did his TDs (6 games played, 2 TDs). He still had the same QB, so I know I was expecting more.
Quote:
6ft, 4.37 40 time, 36" vertical, 1,200 yards and 11 TDs for Minnesota in 2019.
No injury history.
Bigger than Waddle, close to if not just as fast, and no medicals to worry about.
He's a good player. I think his 2020 will drop him a bit. His yds per catch came way down as did his TDs (6 games played, 2 TDs). He still had the same QB, so I know I was expecting more.
Gotcha. Still, if we're bent on offense and the Giants have concerns with Waddle, I can see a trade back and grabbing either AVT or Bateman a few picks later.
"You can't always get what you want." - Jagger/Richards.
Welcome to NY Najee ;-)
Does anyone on this thread realize that Parsons has the potential to be the best pass rusher in this draft?
Or am I out of bounds here?
same here but for others in the room it is a remote thrower. Amazing...
I think IOL help is a priority, but it seems like the team is higher on who will be available in rounds 2 and 3. Which is why I think VT may be the surprise pick, if the board shakes out a certain way. I know what you are talking about, there's a contingent here that want to use every premium pick on the OL regardless. Like it's as simple as just draft an OL guy high and he's good.
Cromartie'sKid21 is right (Great handle by the way, lol!). Makes a lot of sense.
Does anyone on this thread realize that Parsons has the potential to be the best pass rusher in this draft?
Or am I out of bounds here?
I'm a fan of the kid. Parsons Blvd! Shout out to Flushing!