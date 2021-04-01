Predictions from my sources

Hello everyone. As I’ve stated before in other posts, I have two sources when It comes to Giants info. I asked them both for their best guess as to what happens tomorrow night. Here is a condensed version of what I got.
[Source 1]
- Picking at 11 leaves a lot depending on how the board falls.
- Knows most in the organization are fans of DeVonta Smith
- Doesn’t expect Smith to fall to 11
- Believes cornerback is smokescreen
- Adamant the Giants won’t go OL in the 1st
His prediction - Kwity Paye
[Source 2]
- Also doesn’t think Smith falls to 11
- Thinks we will definitely trade down
- Reiterates that Parsons won’t be pick
- thinks that Giants aren’t as high on Waddle as once thought
His Prediction - Kwity Paye
Extra tidbits:
- Both expect a run on offensive playmakers 4-6 (4 - Kyle Pitts, 5 - Ja’Marr Chase, 6 - DeVonta Smith) followed by the two OL (Sewell and Slater).
- Giants supposedly really like Landon Dickerson and have him high on their list as a 2nd rounder.
- if Giants don’t get Smith they could play aggressively for Tennessee WR Josh Palmer.
- one source was confused with the lack of buzz the Giants showed Linebacker Zaven Collins. Thinks they be a perfect fit for each other and that precedent has shown players like Collins to be favorites of Belichickian disciples.
I dont think Dickerson is there at 42.
Love Palmer in the 2nd and would be fine with Paye in 1 and Palmer in 2. I would just have to stay off BBI between our pick and round 2. Lol.
I brought up Van Noy as a comp in terms ability to play multiple roles in this type of D.
The wild card is if somoene wants a QB and 1 offensive player falls.
Standard guesses are #15 New England and #20 Chicago.
Im with you. Get the twitchy DL that is willing to learn, then a the physical receiver in 2nd (palmer or R. Moore), then get an OL like Meinerz or Smith later.
Unless one of the top players falls to #11 or within reach of #11, a trade down seems like the best option.
I agree I'd rather get WR and OL in the 2nd / 3rd rounds.
My remotes and TVs will be just fine.
Thanks for the info GoDeep13!
BPA is subjective and not something any of us can say. Plus, based on info shared it seems that Parsons is not an option based on other concerns beyond play.
Odds of hearing “oh crap” or “we could have gotten him with a trade down,” if he’s the pick?
If I recall, the picks went a little faster last year. I think #11 comes up between 9 & 9:30 EDT if the first pick starts at 8PM.
and not OL.
Odds of hearing “oh crap” or “we could have gotten him with a trade down,” if he’s the pick?
LOL. Don't forget, so many here are absolutely positive that DG can magically trade down anytime he wants but just refuses ;-)
In other words, the draft for us begins in the second round... ;)
JFC, I am going to detest this selection of Paye. Guy is not a lottery pick. Late firster at best...
and not OL.
Odds of hearing “oh crap” or “we could have gotten him with a trade down,” if he’s the pick?
I just feel like we really should explore trade down if it's him. I guess you can make the argument Paye is in a tier above who will be available, but looking at some of the names projected over next 10 picks, I"m having a hard time believing that.
GoDeep13 - certainly falls in the line of what our other insiders said today about "being disappointed and surprised". Clearly the Giants have the draft dropping in a way that really haven't seen anywhere else with Smith going. His vegas over under is 11.5 and the favorite is over.
Bingo. I think they now expect this to happen (and possibly why Eagles been looking to trade up?). If this happens again and when the dust settles it's the case, not a great look for the org again. I'm agnostic on Paye, but you can almost guarantee if this happens his career will be marked by injuries or sucking just from getting Giants draft juju stink on him.
3 top non-QBs...all offense.
1 corner
Leaves one more unaccounted for....
I'm surprised Giants are not on Waddle, he seems a really explosive player and gives a different dimension to this stagnant offense. I don't think John Ross is the answer.
Excellent question. I would imagine the majority of the league doesn't view Paye as the next Bruce Smith.
Totally agree. I am so shocked that what Parsons supposedly did off the field years ago is so bad that he is not on your board?? The guy is gonna be a freak and we are gonna be looking back like..." hey remember when the Giants passed over Parsons for that other dude?"
We shall see I guess.
I'm surprised Giants are not on Waddle, he seems a really explosive player and gives a different dimension to this stagnant offense. I don't think John Ross is the answer.
I wouldn't discount Ross for doing the one thing we need him to do- threaten teams deep. You have to respect his speed period. if he can just stay healthy and we take some shots deep that will keep defenses honest when he is on the field.
But I see that hasn't stopped some of the masses from grabbing pitchforks and wildly thrusting them already.
Alright, we are already blasting DG and the draft hasn't even started yet.
Well, we all know the tiebreaker is........SLADE!
Not in the same league as a player.
Totally agree. I am so shocked that what Parsons supposedly did off the field years ago is so bad that he is not on your board?? The guy is gonna be a freak and we are gonna be looking back like..." hey remember when the Giants passed over Parsons for that other dude?"
We shall see I guess.
JonC seems pretty convinced he's certainly in play and now GoDeep. Is it all smoke? Could certainly be, because it's not hard to convince anyone this is a DG type pick. It just seems based on the other info (someone is going to jump them for Smith) it's more likely this is the case (unless they have a total darkhorse in mind and don't want to get jumped - which Rico did allude to).
So we're just going to have to wait and see.
Looking to jump ahead of us to get Paye?
Excellent question. I would imagine the majority of the league doesn't view Paye as the next Bruce Smith.
This is the perfect question for all the Paye supporters. If he is so good why is everyone certain he will still be available at 11 ??????????????
So we're just going to have to wait and see.
He is stout against the run and is a really good player but I do not see the flash plays
When watching he was not the player who looked dominating
Perhaps he will be a great Dl for the Giants but his tape is not impressive
DG will blow it again. So Paye will be a ER that can play the run in a passing league ? Great idea. Then DG will wait for round 3 or 4 for the 63rd rated WR who will contribute nothing. Really looking forward to Giants not scoring again next year. How many sub 500 seasons does DG get before he is shit canned ????
Alright, we are already blasting DG and the draft hasn't even started yet.
I love the thinking that a player drafted outside the top 10 in the first round is going to have such an effect on an offense as a rookie, it will flip us from not being able to point up points to being able to put up points.
Using Sy's scale. perhaps they see Smith as an 87 but have a number of other WR's who should be around later in the 83/84 range whereas at the other position they have an 85 grade on a player but if they don't land him they feel you are looking at a 77 player in future rounds.
on what Rico said earlier, Paye is likely not the guy at #11.
Well, we all know the tiebreaker is........SLADE!
LOFL! God, I miss him. What a great character he was...
He had mentioned if their targets are gone than it will be Paye. Sounds like their real targets are Smith, Sewell, Pitts, and as of today some darkhorse (I'm guessing Vera-Tucker.)
So what happens at ER if Carter and Ximines get hurt AGAIN? You can do that hypothetical for any position.
Not a pass rusher which I believe we should be looking in as a edge player
Last year I was totally against drafting Simmons and so far looks like he hasn’t panned out
Feel strongly about Paye.. good kid and physical but not a fit..
Hoping the remote doesn’t fly tomorrow!!
Sewell in a trade-up?
it seems there are prospects between the WRs and Paye, with OL rising (not Slater).
Sewell in a trade-up?
AVT
Vera-Tucler, Darrisaw or Jenkins? Seems they would be attainable in a trade down.
Gut says AVT. Proven versatility, team captain, really clean tape.
Vera-Tucler, Darrisaw or Jenkins? Seems they would be attainable in a trade down.
.
Vera-Tucler, Darrisaw or Jenkins? Seems they would be attainable in a trade down.
It depends. You have a few teams at 20 or higher that could be looking at OL (Chargers, Minnesota, Las Vegas, Miami, Washington or someone they might trade up with if they want QB, Bears).
Not a pass rusher which I believe we should be looking in as a edge player
Last year I was totally against drafting Simmons and so far looks like he hasn’t panned out
Feel strongly about Paye.. good kid and physical but not a fit..
Hoping the remote doesn’t fly tomorrow!!
Paye seems like a much different player than Simmons. As much as I want a premier pass rusher, I can't discount how much value setting the edge brings to the table. We invested in the trenches but can be leaky out wide - Paye could help our efforts to make the opposition one dimensional and play into our other strength, the secondary.
We've been building towards a Patriots style defense since last off season, and we've seen over the years how sustainable that is vs. teams that have a boom/bust pass rush. I'm not saying this will 100% work, but there's a lot of evidence to suggest its a sound strategy.
Firstly the kid appears to be a really nice kid..so nothing personal.. but he does not fit our mostly 3-4 defense.. lacked production similar to Gary also from Michigan
Not a pass rusher which I believe we should be looking in as a edge player
Last year I was totally against drafting Simmons and so far looks like he hasn’t panned out
Feel strongly about Paye.. good kid and physical but not a fit..
Hoping the remote doesn’t fly tomorrow!!
Paye seems like a much different player than Simmons. As much as I want a premier pass rusher, I can't discount how much value setting the edge brings to the table. We invested in the trenches but can be leaky out wide - Paye could help our efforts to make the opposition one dimensional and play into our other strength, the secondary.
We've been building towards a Patriots style defense since last off season, and we've seen over the years how sustainable that is vs. teams that have a boom/bust pass rush. I'm not saying this will 100% work, but there's a lot of evidence to suggest its a sound strategy.
If Washington trades up with Carolina or Detroit I think there is a good chance that AVT or Darrisaw would be around at 16.
If we get Paye, I imagine it will be without the "trade down" part of your proposed equation.
Tampa Bay
Indianapolis
New Orleans
LA Rams
Seattle
Baltimore
Atlanta
San Francisco
Cleveland
Green Bay
The sacks will come, especially the timely ones (they did against Seattle, for example).
and vikes will be looking to go OL. you could trade down but there's a good chance AVT will be off the board by 15/16.
True but that only works if you like both guys equally. If you like AVT specifically dropping to 15 might be too low.
If Washington trades up with Carolina or Detroit I think there is a good chance that AVT or Darrisaw would be around at 16.
But I can't get behind picking Paye without a trade-down.
Honestly don't think they risk much by doing so, even if he gets picked before they get back on the clock. By that point they're on take the best they can get anyway.
And to be honest a twitchy edge guy is what we need. Not another interior rusher which we have in leonard williams and dexter lawerence.
Paye screams a 4-3 DE...I don't see him being able to drop in coverage or set the edge on 3rd down. Pass for me...hope its just smoke.
So we're just going to have to wait and see.
but after the draft people will say that it was obvious the Giants were/weren't drafting Paye so everyone knew that and therefore X didn't happen. Hey, you're losers until you start winning, so...
Tampa Bay
Indianapolis
New Orleans
LA Rams
Seattle
Baltimore
Atlanta
San Francisco
Cleveland
Green Bay
The sacks will come, especially the timely ones (they did against Seattle, for example).
I don't think being a top five will move the needle. Just compare that list to the teams who scored the most points. That tells the real story with this team - a desperate need to score points, not stopping teams.
Exactly. We can play D, we just can't do that other critical part of the game that actually wins game in today's NFL - score a boatload of points.
in 2020, think of what being a top 5 unit would do for us. There's what, 8 playoff teams there, likely 9 if SF doesn't have the injuries?
Tampa Bay
Indianapolis
New Orleans
LA Rams
Seattle
Baltimore
Atlanta
San Francisco
Cleveland
Green Bay
The sacks will come, especially the timely ones (they did against Seattle, for example).
I don't think being a top five will move the needle. Just compare that list to the teams who scored the most points. That tells the real story with this team - a desperate need to score points, not stopping teams.
We finished 11th despite never being able to sustain drives. Top 5 means we are now scoring points and/or the rush defense is simply improved which certainly isn't hurting us. It also leads to more forced turnovers. It absolutely moves the needle, IMO.
I'm not saying we have to go this route, i'm saying I think its a sound strategy and one that shouldn't be discounted.
Firstly the kid appears to be a really nice kid..so nothing personal.. but he does not fit our mostly 3-4 defense.. lacked production similar to Gary also from Michigan
Not a pass rusher which I believe we should be looking in as a edge player
Last year I was totally against drafting Simmons and so far looks like he hasn’t panned out
Feel strongly about Paye.. good kid and physical but not a fit..
Hoping the remote doesn’t fly tomorrow!!
Paye seems like a much different player than Simmons. As much as I want a premier pass rusher, I can't discount how much value setting the edge brings to the table. We invested in the trenches but can be leaky out wide - Paye could help our efforts to make the opposition one dimensional and play into our other strength, the secondary.
We've been building towards a Patriots style defense since last off season, and we've seen over the years how sustainable that is vs. teams that have a boom/bust pass rush. I'm not saying this will 100% work, but there's a lot of evidence to suggest its a sound strategy.
I guess I'm not a fan of this approach to pass rush; when the edges contain the quarterback and don't rush he'll pick the defense apart.
We don't have 1 pick in the draft and we are also getting Barkley back (sorry for bringing him up, hope the thread doesn't end). Its also expected that the OL and Jones play better even without these additions. I know that doesn't sound fun but sooner or later the players we have need to step up. I'm hoping year 2 with these coaches helps that process and I'm sure they are coaching and selecting players based (in part) on that philosophy.
And afterward,I'd still be able to change the channel.So I wouldn't have to watch ESPN or NFL Network longer than what was necessary.
me too. My favorite player in the draft
I think this is a guy that's weirdly not getting enough talk and I'd be surprised if he doesn't end up going top-15. This is my pick to surprise and fly up draft boards tomorrow. I'd pick him over any of the corners or EDGE players and I'm just not buying the Kwity Paye talk.
I'm not saying we have to go this route, i'm saying I think its a sound strategy and one that shouldn't be discounted.
Yep, that is fair. So long as the grades are close enough...
Amen to Elijah Moore at 42! I think he's fantastic.
Add in how many might be removing a 1st round grade for Phillips due to medical history and Paye seems like the top rated edge by a pretty big margin (potentially).
our offense otoh was horrible last year. And, we are counting on KG to be the only savior?
No, there's significant improvements without and in addition to K.G
1. There will be a preseason. Last year's a bunch played without this benefit and it was particularly strapping because there was a new system and new management team. A huge Improvement in and of itself, right here.
2. Saquon Barkley returns and we pick up a man who influences defenses with his running ability as well as his receiving ability. Cannot be overstated the impact of bringing back Saquon.
3. We added an established tight end who is a tremendous Red Zone threat.
4. Ross was a great college player and a first-round pick. He might regain form in a new setting, but as already noted here, just his speed running a straight line opens up the offense.
5. Darius Slayton has all the measurables, a rapport with Jones, intelligence, and a fine work ethic. He had a fine opening game against Chicago and then got hurt. We can reasonably expect a much better contribution this year.
6. Evan had a bad year, we should get more input from him. I have always suspected he is a Fein number to picture in a rotation, but Falls backwards when asked to be the number one. With Barkley, Kenny and an improved Darius the lack of attention left, might make this guy scary lethal
Posters, even the ones living in caves, are aware of this. Their controlling agendas simply overrules it and ignores the facts. So they write with impunity, trusting in Goebbels Maxim: " a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth."
The agenda is so strong, that they will read the above and then scribble with sanctimonious impunity that if Kenny gets hurt we're the same as last year.
Empowerment and testosterone through denigration.....The Holy Grail and Childe Roland to The Dark Tower came
I think this is a guy that's weirdly not getting enough talk and I'd be surprised if he doesn't end up going top-15. This is my pick to surprise and fly up draft boards tomorrow. I'd pick him over any of the corners or EDGE players and I'm just not buying the Kwity Paye talk.
He was mocked to us once by Todd McShay. Didn't really think it would happen since Owusu-Koramoah is an ILB who's pretty small, closer to strong safety (Peppers) size.
Giants trade down, pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in Todd McShay mock - ( New Window )
In comment 15238121 Frbuff said:
Firstly the kid appears to be a really nice kid..so nothing personal.. but he does not fit our mostly 3-4 defense.. lacked production similar to Gary also from Michigan
Not a pass rusher which I believe we should be looking in as a edge player
Last year I was totally against drafting Simmons and so far looks like he hasn’t panned out
Feel strongly about Paye.. good kid and physical but not a fit..
Hoping the remote doesn’t fly tomorrow!!
Paye seems like a much different player than Simmons. As much as I want a premier pass rusher, I can't discount how much value setting the edge brings to the table. We invested in the trenches but can be leaky out wide - Paye could help our efforts to make the opposition one dimensional and play into our other strength, the secondary.
We've been building towards a Patriots style defense since last off season, and we've seen over the years how sustainable that is vs. teams that have a boom/bust pass rush. I'm not saying this will 100% work, but there's a lot of evidence to suggest its a sound strategy.
I guess I'm not a fan of this approach to pass rush; when the edges contain the quarterback and don't rush he'll pick the defense apart.
But against mobile QB if you can't set edge they run like crazy on you. If you force someone who is more comfortable improvising on the move to remain in the pocket it is easier for your pass rushers to get there.
I think this is a guy that's weirdly not getting enough talk and I'd be surprised if he doesn't end up going top-15. This is my pick to surprise and fly up draft boards tomorrow. I'd pick him over any of the corners or EDGE players and I'm just not buying the Kwity Paye talk.
Have you all heard anything about Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah?
I think this is a guy that's weirdly not getting enough talk and I'd be surprised if he doesn't end up going top-15. This is my pick to surprise and fly up draft boards tomorrow. I'd pick him over any of the corners or EDGE players and I'm just not buying the Kwity Paye talk.
He was mocked to us once by Todd McShay. Didn't really think it would happen since Owusu-Koramoah is an ILB who's pretty small, closer to strong safety (Peppers) size. Giants trade down, pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in Todd McShay mock - ( New Window )
I don't think he's an ILB, though I agree that there's a bit of an overlap with Peppers. If what we're hearing about being multiple is true, I can't think of another guy in the draft that more multiple than JOK. He instantly becomes our slot CB and can transition to an offball LB in weakside sets. The guy is all over the field.
Have you all heard anything about Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah?
I think this is a guy that's weirdly not getting enough talk and I'd be surprised if he doesn't end up going top-15. This is my pick to surprise and fly up draft boards tomorrow. I'd pick him over any of the corners or EDGE players and I'm just not buying the Kwity Paye talk.
I liked JOK a lot in the early weeks. Haven’t gotten the sense the Giants were big on him at any point.
Thanks, GoDeep.
+2.
I'm so anti-Paye I would tolerate that because I really like Slater and Parsons.
I really hope they just aren't being over-cautious with Parsons due to recent issues with Baker, Apple, Snacks, Jack Rabbit, etc. God forbid he goes to a division foe because he's going to be a handful...
Using Sy's scale. perhaps they see Smith as an 87 but have a number of other WR's who should be around later in the 83/84 range whereas at the other position they have an 85 grade on a player but if they don't land him they feel you are looking at a 77 player in future rounds.
has said no Slater, no Parsons, and essentially ruled out Paye at 11
I'm so anti-Paye I would tolerate that because I really like Slater and Parsons.
I really hope they just aren't being over-cautious with Parsons due to recent issues with Baker, Apple, Snacks, Jack Rabbit, etc. God forbid he goes to a division foe because he's going to be a handful...
Agree. I would have to think that Coach Spencer’s knowledge of Parsons will bring some insight to the kid. Parsons looks up to him like a father figure. I have a hard time believing he is off the board. Major head scratcher.
In comment 15238121 Frbuff said:
Firstly the kid appears to be a really nice kid..so nothing personal.. but he does not fit our mostly 3-4 defense.. lacked production similar to Gary also from Michigan
Not a pass rusher which I believe we should be looking in as a edge player
Last year I was totally against drafting Simmons and so far looks like he hasn’t panned out
Feel strongly about Paye.. good kid and physical but not a fit..
Hoping the remote doesn’t fly tomorrow!!
Paye seems like a much different player than Simmons. As much as I want a premier pass rusher, I can't discount how much value setting the edge brings to the table. We invested in the trenches but can be leaky out wide - Paye could help our efforts to make the opposition one dimensional and play into our other strength, the secondary.
We've been building towards a Patriots style defense since last off season, and we've seen over the years how sustainable that is vs. teams that have a boom/bust pass rush. I'm not saying this will 100% work, but there's a lot of evidence to suggest its a sound strategy.
I guess I'm not a fan of this approach to pass rush; when the edges contain the quarterback and don't rush he'll pick the defense apart.
Take a look at the Patriots last win against KC in the AFC championship game. They completely stifled Mahomes that game, at least into the 4th quarter. That pass rush was relentless to the point of startling, absolutely brutal. You can't point to elite ER on that team.
our offense otoh was horrible last year. And, we are counting on KG to be the only savior?
No, there's significant improvements without and in addition to K.G
1. There will be a preseason. Last year's a bunch played without this benefit and it was particularly strapping because there was a new system and new management team. A huge Improvement in and of itself, right here.
2. Saquon Barkley returns and we pick up a man who influences defenses with his running ability as well as his receiving ability. Cannot be overstated the impact of bringing back Saquon.
3. We added an established tight end who is a tremendous Red Zone threat.
4. Ross was a great college player and a first-round pick. He might regain form in a new setting, but as already noted here, just his speed running a straight line opens up the offense.
5. Darius Slayton has all the measurables, a rapport with Jones, intelligence, and a fine work ethic. He had a fine opening game against Chicago and then got hurt. We can reasonably expect a much better contribution this year.
6. Evan had a bad year, we should get more input from him. I have always suspected he is a Fein number to picture in a rotation, but Falls backwards when asked to be the number one. With Barkley, Kenny and an improved Darius the lack of attention left, might make this guy scary lethal
Posters, even the ones living in caves, are aware of this. Their controlling agendas simply overrules it and ignores the facts. So they write with impunity, trusting in Goebbels Maxim: " a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth."
The agenda is so strong, that they will read the above and then scribble with sanctimonious impunity that if Kenny gets hurt we're the same as last year.
Empowerment and testosterone through denigration.....The Holy Grail and Childe Roland to The Dark Tower came
I have to believe, somehow, that calling someone a Nazi for a football post should be considered poor form.
In comment 15238142 UConn4523 said:
In comment 15238121 Frbuff said:
Firstly the kid appears to be a really nice kid..so nothing personal.. but he does not fit our mostly 3-4 defense.. lacked production similar to Gary also from Michigan
Not a pass rusher which I believe we should be looking in as a edge player
Last year I was totally against drafting Simmons and so far looks like he hasn’t panned out
Feel strongly about Paye.. good kid and physical but not a fit..
Hoping the remote doesn’t fly tomorrow!!
Paye seems like a much different player than Simmons. As much as I want a premier pass rusher, I can't discount how much value setting the edge brings to the table. We invested in the trenches but can be leaky out wide - Paye could help our efforts to make the opposition one dimensional and play into our other strength, the secondary.
We've been building towards a Patriots style defense since last off season, and we've seen over the years how sustainable that is vs. teams that have a boom/bust pass rush. I'm not saying this will 100% work, but there's a lot of evidence to suggest its a sound strategy.
I guess I'm not a fan of this approach to pass rush; when the edges contain the quarterback and don't rush he'll pick the defense apart.
Take a look at the Patriots last win against KC in the AFC championship game. They completely stifled Mahomes that game, at least into the 4th quarter. That pass rush was relentless to the point of startling, absolutely brutal. You can't point to elite ER on that team.
They're the exception.
No insiders said OL, none....
This should be fun.
Maybe he meant our current one
Love Sy but he has been dead wrong about many players too. He is seriously overrating Paye. Sorry Sy !
Did not see JonC say that...only Sewell if he fell.
I also think people here have to stop thinking picks will be DGs. They will be mostly on Judge. DG will not be picking a player that Judge has not approved. Is there any question from anyone here on BBI that Judge will have the most say in the picks????
Well, these something to be said for losing 24-20 as opposed to 31-10. Baby steps.
Sy is high on Paye & he's forgotten more football than I'll ever know so if he likes him, that's good enough for me.
Love Sy but he has been dead wrong about many players too. He is seriously overrating Paye. Sorry Sy !
Based on what???Go look at the draft sights and see where Paye lines up.
In comment 15238423 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Sy is high on Paye & he's forgotten more football than I'll ever know so if he likes him, that's good enough for me.
Love Sy but he has been dead wrong about many players too. He is seriously overrating Paye. Sorry Sy !
Based on what???Go look at the draft sights and see where Paye lines up.
Sy did express doubts about Paye regarding his production.
In comment 15238423 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Sy is high on Paye & he's forgotten more football than I'll ever know so if he likes him, that's good enough for me.
Love Sy but he has been dead wrong about many players too. He is seriously overrating Paye. Sorry Sy !
Based on what???Go look at the draft sights and see where Paye lines up.
Exactly. Nobody shoots 100%.
Exactly. Nobody shoots 100%.
I beg to differ...
Another thread, Rico said player would be “surprising to most” and that things would have to go our way to get the guys we want instead of this player, poster assumed it was Paye, Rico responded “not quite”
Likely not though as he then said it would be a surprising player, which disqualifies Paye.
When did Rico say no to Paye?
Another thread, Rico said player would be “surprising to most” and that things would have to go our way to get the guys we want instead of this player, poster assumed it was Paye, Rico responded “not quite”
Hmmm. I would guess Horn but I don't think Rico would say we'd be surprised for him.
Ojulari is a guy that I'm really confident the organization would like and be high on.
Two other guys that would be a big surprise that could be somewhat plausible are Christian Barmore and Jamin Davis...maybe Rashod Bateman. Hard to fathom any of those guys at 11. Barmore would be a good fit on the defense after Tomlinson left.
And I would be elated.
Exactly what I’m thinking
I’d be damned pleased with that
Looks like the “surprise to most” from Rico is Vera-Tucker
I prefer him to Slater and he absolutely should be in play at 11
Correct if WR and Oregon LT is gone!
Looks like the “surprise to most” from Rico is Vera-Tucker
I prefer him to Slater and he absolutely should be in play at 11
Where is Rico saying this? Can’t find it in any threads. Also had heard many saying OL is not a possibility for Round 1, but definitely do trust Rico, as I also trust GoDeep since he has sources. Every source could be told different things, some similar but ultimately some being different which happens. But I don’t see where this is being said.
In comment 15238896 Carl in CT said:
Correct if WR and Oregon LT is gone!
Looks like the “surprise to most” from Rico is Vera-Tucker
I prefer him to Slater and he absolutely should be in play at 11
Where is Rico saying this? Can’t find it in any threads. Also had heard many saying OL is not a possibility for Round 1, but definitely do trust Rico, as I also trust GoDeep since he has sources. Every source could be told different things, some similar but ultimately some being different which happens. But I don’t see where this is being said.
It was on BB56’s thread about BBI whining.
When did Rico say no to Paye?
Another thread, Rico said player would be “surprising to most” and that things would have to go our way to get the guys we want instead of this player, poster assumed it was Paye, Rico responded “not quite”
Thank you. In this regard though, was he saying that AVT is ahead of Paye in NYG brass eyes, or Paye taken also SO AVT is in play? Sorry.
Now that’s interesting
Or a trade up into the back end of the first?
The Georgia Edge is #1 edge on our board of a move is down.
Now that’s interesting
Rico said he would post tidbits on draft day, not sure if it’s going to be a separate thread
You were paying attention earlier today.
and the fallback is Vera-Tucker.
You were paying attention earlier today.
I’ve picked up the same through threads. Just confused. Yesterday, I thought I saw you say, unless Sewell drops, no OL at 11. Have things changed, when considering both Bama WR may be gone?
In comment 15238888 Sean said:
and the fallback is Vera-Tucker.
You were paying attention earlier today.
I’ve picked up the same through threads. Just confused. Yesterday, I thought I saw you say, unless Sewell drops, no OL at 11. Have things changed, when considering both Bama WR may be gone?
Indeed, JonC confirmed on another thread that all of a sudden this morning his contacts were mentioning a new OL option, not Slater
1 - Pitts/chase/Sewell who are unlikely to be there
2 - smith
3 waddle/VT
I’m getting vibe that VT is going to beat out Wafdle but not Smith at end of day.
In comment 15238888 Sean said:
and the fallback is Vera-Tucker.
You were paying attention earlier today.
I’ve picked up the same through threads. Just confused. Yesterday, I thought I saw you say, unless Sewell drops, no OL at 11. Have things changed, when considering both Bama WR may be gone?
Yep, new info as of this morning.
Do you really think that there are no other "experts" that think the Giants should pick someone different? So some of us can't offer an opinion that we favor one analyst over the Giants? After all the Giants have proven to hit nothing but home runs with their draft picks?
This is a board designed to offer differ opinions, is it not? If you are being fair you can't say only Paye's choice makes sense. And if there are other choices, then there is bound to be disagreements, right?
And another point: How many posters will then mouth off in the future if Giants choose Paye and if he doesn't work out - that their narrative will change saying "I didn't hear many people disagree with the pick - so you can't blame the Giants?" So with your philosophy you never can criticize the Giants moves and no other analysts opinion outside of the organization matters.
Why get yourself so worked up with some of us believing maybe other analysts are right, and that it's okay to question an organization that has been a loser for the last several years?
I won't throw the remote for Paye pick at 11 but I'll certainly believe they could have done better.
Justas I feel they could have done better the last 3 years with at least 2 of 3 of their 1st picks. With Barkley they could have done better. And with Thomas they could've done better. And with Jones the jury is still out on him.
In comment 15238931 JonC said:
In comment 15238888 Sean said:
and the fallback is Vera-Tucker.
You were paying attention earlier today.
I’ve picked up the same through threads. Just confused. Yesterday, I thought I saw you say, unless Sewell drops, no OL at 11. Have things changed, when considering both Bama WR may be gone?
Yep, new info as of this morning.
Gotcha. Not doubting you at all. That comment just stuck out to me. Thank you for your info
In comment 15238940 Saos1n said:
In comment 15238931 JonC said:
In comment 15238888 Sean said:
and the fallback is Vera-Tucker.
You were paying attention earlier today.
I’ve picked up the same through threads. Just confused. Yesterday, I thought I saw you say, unless Sewell drops, no OL at 11. Have things changed, when considering both Bama WR may be gone?
Yep, new info as of this morning.
Gotcha. Not doubting you at all. That comment just stuck out to me. Thank you for your info
Confirmed on the Paye thread that the info is hot off the press. Id be fine with AVT in 1 and then go WR in 2nd.
In comment 15238527 UGADawgs7 said:
When did Rico say no to Paye?
Another thread, Rico said player would be “surprising to most” and that things would have to go our way to get the guys we want instead of this player, poster assumed it was Paye, Rico responded “not quite”
Hmmm. I would guess Horn but I don't think Rico would say we'd be surprised for him.
Ojulari is a guy that I'm really confident the organization would like and be high on.
Two other guys that would be a big surprise that could be somewhat plausible are Christian Barmore and Jamin Davis...maybe Rashod Bateman. Hard to fathom any of those guys at 11. Barmore would be a good fit on the defense after Tomlinson left.
Letting Tomlinson go and then spending a first round pick on his potential replacement would make me unhappy.
Really only assured of 3 QBs going in top 10. Of course we all want more of them to be taken but 3 feels more likely than 5.
Maybe some moves get done late Thur afternoon...
1 - Pitts/chase/Sewell who are unlikely to be there
2 - smith
3 waddle/VT
I’m getting vibe that VT is going to beat out Wafdle but not Smith at end of day.
I would be cool with VT. Seems like a very safe choice at a position of need.
Want Mac to go #3. Helps push players down. They don’t feel it’s going to happen.
Really only assured of 3 QBs going in top 10. Of course we all want more of them to be taken but 3 feels more likely than 5.
Maybe some moves get done late Thur afternoon...
If Mac goes 3-- you don't think some is not going to go after Fields before 11?
In comment 15238983 Carl in CT said:
Want Mac to go #3. Helps push players down. They don’t feel it’s going to happen.
Really only assured of 3 QBs going in top 10. Of course we all want more of them to be taken but 3 feels more likely than 5.
Maybe some moves get done late Thur afternoon...
If Mac goes 3-- you don't think some is not going to go after Fields before 11?
Would like to think so but not assured. Also my point was moreso it won’t be 5 guys imv.
And would love the Giants to get a nice offer to move out of 11 if Fields is there. Gotta answer the phone though...
Palmer I think went in the 1st in Jeremiah's mock tonight I believe.
I was under the impression Josh Palmer was projected to go in like the 5th round. I had no idea so many here were so high on taking him in the 2nd. This is news to me. Every source I've seen has him projected to go on Day 3 (his average spot on most big boards is like ~#150... Draft Network, Walter Football, CBS, McShay, Kiper)... I'm fine with the Giants being high on him but are we sure we need to use our 2nd round pick? Honest question. I know there's been plenty of disconnects in the past between media/internet and actual NFL teams when it comes to prospects but this would be a big one.
Palmer I think went in the 1st in Jeremiah's mock tonight I believe.
Nevermind, I misremembered. But I def read a mock of Josh Palmer going EARLY 2nd
Want Mac to go #3. Helps push players down. They don’t feel it’s going to happen.
Really only assured of 3 QBs going in top 10. Of course we all want more of them to be taken but 3 feels more likely than 5.
Maybe some moves get done late Thur afternoon...
I disagree. If Mac goes at 4, then there doesn't even have to be a trade up for 4 QBs to go top 10. It's then possible for 5 QBs to go. Trey Lance is going to excite some orgs. The entire profile of what he has, someone is going to bet on that aggressively.
And Fields I always felt was a top 10 guy. Not sure if that happens if Mac and Lance go before him, but a trade up to secure him is definitely possible. My best guess is 4 QBs go top 10. I really think ATL is trading out of 4 almost no matter what happens.
The biggest domino to fall is Mac Jones to SF.
If that happens, then it sets it up for possible 5 QBs in top 10. If not, still think one of Fields or Lance (whoever SF doesn't pick), will go in the 4 spot to somebody.
Looking at all this, and the utter confusion of our beat reporters on the matter too, I'd like to personally thank Joe Judge for making this an origination that is hard to get information out of.
It's nice to not have Jordan Ranaan explaining that the Giants 2 guys are Leonard Floyd and Jack Conklin and the whole league knows it....
our offense otoh was horrible last year. And, we are counting on KG to be the only savior?
Exactly. We can play D, we just can't do that other critical part of the game that actually wins game in today's NFL - score a boatload of points.
KG and Barkley. Plus improved play from the 3 rookies on the OL (not to mention the first time OC).
It still sounds like WR/OG will be the pick at #11, but improving the D can also benefit the O. Shorter field = more points.
Other draft "experts" have Paye similarly ranked. It only seems to be BBI experts that think Paye would be a reach at 11.
has said no Slater, no Parsons, and essentially ruled out Paye at 11
I'm so anti-Paye I would tolerate that because I really like Slater and Parsons.
I really hope they just aren't being over-cautious with Parsons due to recent issues with Baker, Apple, Snacks, Jack Rabbit, etc. God forbid he goes to a division foe because he's going to be a handful...
Coach Chaos should know Parsons first hand. It also sounds like the Giants have done a full psychological profile of Parsons (from one of Rico's posts).
Sy only has 7 players with higher grades than Paye and 4 others with the same grade. Of course that's just one person, but it tells me that there's a chance you miss out of him by moving back.
Other draft "experts" have Paye similarly ranked. It only seems to be BBI experts that think Paye would be a reach at 11.
exactly right
At least with the predictions. There were some accurate statements.
Not much wrong... both said Smith wouldn’t make it to 11 and he didn’t. The one said he thot it would be Pitts, Chase, and Smith instead ur was Waddle but a lot had Sewell there. Second said he was sure they were trading down. Unless there was more in this thread I didn’t see.
Sounds like you were being fed some bull.
At least with the predictions. There were some accurate statements.
Replied before you corrected.
Sounds like you were being fed some bull.
At least with the predictions. There were some accurate statements.
Replied before you corrected.