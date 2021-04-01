for display only
Predictions from my sources

GoDeep13 : 4/28/2021 4:14 pm
Hello everyone. As I’ve stated before in other posts, I have two sources when It comes to Giants info. I asked them both for their best guess as to what happens tomorrow night. Here is a condensed version of what I got.

[Source 1]
- Picking at 11 leaves a lot depending on how the board falls.
- Knows most in the organization are fans of DeVonta Smith
- Doesn’t expect Smith to fall to 11
- Believes cornerback is smokescreen
- Adamant the Giants won’t go OL in the 1st

His prediction - Kwity Paye

[Source 2]
- Also doesn’t think Smith falls to 11
- Thinks we will definitely trade down
- Reiterates that Parsons won’t be pick
- thinks that Giants aren’t as high on Waddle as once thought

His Prediction - Kwity Paye

Extra tidbits:

- Both expect a run on offensive playmakers 4-6 (4 - Kyle Pitts, 5 - Ja’Marr Chase, 6 - DeVonta Smith) followed by the two OL (Sewell and Slater).
- Giants supposedly really like Landon Dickerson and have him high on their list as a 2nd rounder.
- if Giants don’t get Smith they could play aggressively for Tennessee WR Josh Palmer.
- one source was confused with the lack of buzz the Giants showed Linebacker Zaven Collins. Thinks they be a perfect fit for each other and that precedent has shown players like Collins to be favorites of Belichickian disciples.
Thanks, GD.  
Big Blue '56 : 4/28/2021 4:16 pm : link
Would love Zaven Collins in blue
Nothing earth shattering here but  
jvm52106 : 4/28/2021 4:17 pm : link
does seem to show if Smith comes to us we are taking him. I think 5 QB's in RD 1 open things up. If Sewell goes and Slater goes then a team outside of 10 might try and jump up for AVT if OL is a huge need.

I hope it's Paye  
JonC : 4/28/2021 4:18 pm : link
and not OL.
I agree  
chopperhatch : 4/28/2021 4:18 pm : link
With Collins after a trade down would be my personal fave. Even at 15.

I dont think Dickerson is there at 42.

Love Palmer in the 2nd and would be fine with Paye in 1 and Palmer in 2. I would just have to stay off BBI between our pick and round 2. Lol.
Include me in this.  
robbieballs2003 : 4/28/2021 4:18 pm : link
Quote:
- one source was confused with the lack of buzz the Giants showed Linebacker Zaven Collins. Thinks they be a perfect fit for each other and that precedent has shown players like Collins to be favorites of Belichickian disciples.


I brought up Van Noy as a comp in terms ability to play multiple roles in this type of D.
Very interesting  
DavidinBMNY : 4/28/2021 4:18 pm : link
I have Paye as the pick but hopefully with a trade down.

The wild card is if somoene wants a QB and 1 offensive player falls.
thanks for posting this GD13  
Victor in CT : 4/28/2021 4:19 pm : link
good info
RE: Thinks we will definitely trade down  
Trainmaster : 4/28/2021 4:20 pm : link
Any word on how far or which teams are under consideration?

Standard guesses are #15 New England and #20 Chicago.

Easy  
Carl in CT : 4/28/2021 4:20 pm : link
Will be tons of quality OL available in round 2. No stud WR on board well that’s when edge comes into play.
Paye would be an unexciting pick  
Eric on Li : 4/28/2021 4:21 pm : link
doesn't mean it might not be a good pick but 11 sacks and 1 ff in 4 years isn't the kind of track record of making big plays you want that high in the draft.
RE: I hope it's Paye  
chopperhatch : 4/28/2021 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15237981 JonC said:
Quote:
and not OL.


Im with you. Get the twitchy DL that is willing to learn, then a the physical receiver in 2nd (palmer or R. Moore), then get an OL like Meinerz or Smith later.
Sewell will be gone  
bc4life : 4/28/2021 4:22 pm : link
So I'm betting big it's not OL
Zero  
AcidTest : 4/28/2021 4:23 pm : link
interest in Dickerson. His injury history is much too long.
Is Paye BPA over Parsons  
bc4life : 4/28/2021 4:23 pm : link
???
RE:I hope it's Paye and not OL  
Trainmaster : 4/28/2021 4:23 pm : link
It seems like a defensive player will be the best value for the Giants first round pick, particularly with a trade down.

Unless one of the top players falls to #11 or within reach of #11, a trade down seems like the best option.

I agree I'd rather get WR and OL in the 2nd / 3rd rounds.

and Paye - Palmer 1-2 would be a very nice  
Victor in CT : 4/28/2021 4:23 pm : link
start to me. I'd rather him the bigger, tougher WR than can make the tough catches in traffic but still get deep.
Paye  
Dr. D : 4/28/2021 4:24 pm : link
is highly regarded by many (ranked right behind D. Smith), but will result in some broken remotes and TVs on BBI (unless maybe he's after a trade down).

My remotes and TVs will be just fine.

Thanks for the info GoDeep13!
RE: Is Paye BPA over Parsons  
Trainmaster : 4/28/2021 4:24 pm : link
Multiple "insiders / asshats" have indicated Parsons of off the Giants board. We'll see.

RE: Is Paye BPA over Parsons  
jvm52106 : 4/28/2021 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15238003 bc4life said:
Quote:
???


BPA is subjective and not something any of us can say. Plus, based on info shared it seems that Parsons is not an option based on other concerns beyond play.
If they have Paye even close to Smith  
DavidinBMNY : 4/28/2021 4:25 pm : link
The roster is so much weaker at Edge then anywhere else, not in depth but in difference making talent, that how could you fault them?

Trade down + Paye works  
Go Terps : 4/28/2021 4:26 pm : link
.
Paye is another first see  
Carl in CT : 4/28/2021 4:26 pm : link
Flowers and apple banking on potential. Haven’t shown it on the field. Please draft football players not athletes. That being said where does he fit in a base 3-4? Bench? Can he cover? Oh boy.
Great info, thanks  
UberAlias : 4/28/2021 4:26 pm : link
Kwity Paye would be the least appealing of the usual suspects we've heard. A stout run stuffer, yes, but hardly the dynamic pass rusher you'd want in an EDGE selected top 15. I would be shocked if we don't end up regretting passing on say Parsons for Paye. I have to think we may be continuing to pay the price for the DeAndre Baker pick here.
Paye over Parsons?  
Carl in CT : 4/28/2021 4:27 pm : link
Not in the same league as a player.
Only 3 QB’s in the top 10?  
bigblue12 : 4/28/2021 4:28 pm : link
I don’t see that as likely
Uggh  
Thegratefulhead : 4/28/2021 4:28 pm : link
Not looking good.
I'd be fine  
Everyone Relax : 4/28/2021 4:29 pm : link
with a trade down to get Zaven Collins and then scoop the best remaining WR in round 2. Funny how Smith is now looking like a top 10 pick. I'm honestly surprised he wasnt all along, but have gotten my hopes up that he will still be there at 11.
RE: I hope it's Paye  
Big Blue '56 : 4/28/2021 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15237981 JonC said:
Quote:
and not OL.


Odds of hearing “oh crap” or “we could have gotten him with a trade down,” if he’s the pick?
Much thanks!  
TC : 4/28/2021 4:32 pm : link
Paye would make me happy.

If I recall, the picks went a little faster last year. I think #11 comes up between 9 & 9:30 EDT if the first pick starts at 8PM.
RE: RE: I hope it's Paye  
Victor in CT : 4/28/2021 4:32 pm : link
In comment 15238028 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15237981 JonC said:


Quote:


and not OL.



Odds of hearing “oh crap” or “we could have gotten him with a trade down,” if he’s the pick?


LOL. Don't forget, so many here are absolutely positive that DG can magically trade down anytime he wants but just refuses ;-)
RE: Uggh  
bw in dc : 4/28/2021 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15238024 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
Not looking good.


In other words, the draft for us begins in the second round... ;)

JFC, I am going to detest this selection of Paye. Guy is not a lottery pick. Late firster at best...
Dickerson in round 2  
Jay on the Island : 4/28/2021 4:36 pm : link
would be awesome. The Giants could then move Gates to RG and let Hernandez, Lemieux, Fulton, and Murphy battle for the starting LG spot.
RE: RE: I hope it's Paye  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/28/2021 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15238028 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15237981 JonC said:


Quote:


and not OL.



Odds of hearing “oh crap” or “we could have gotten him with a trade down,” if he’s the pick?



I just feel like we really should explore trade down if it's him. I guess you can make the argument Paye is in a tier above who will be available, but looking at some of the names projected over next 10 picks, I"m having a hard time believing that.

GoDeep13 - certainly falls in the line of what our other insiders said today about "being disappointed and surprised". Clearly the Giants have the draft dropping in a way that really haven't seen anywhere else with Smith going. His vegas over under is 11.5 and the favorite is over.
I think  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/28/2021 4:37 pm : link
it is becoming clear that the league believes the Giants love Devonta Smith. So they know they have to trade ahead of NYG to get him if he lasts to #10.
Where are all the teams  
UberAlias : 4/28/2021 4:40 pm : link
Looking to jump ahead of us to get Paye?
RE: I think  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/28/2021 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15238043 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
it is becoming clear that the league believes the Giants love Devonta Smith. So they know they have to trade ahead of NYG to get him if he lasts to #10.


Bingo. I think they now expect this to happen (and possibly why Eagles been looking to trade up?). If this happens again and when the dust settles it's the case, not a great look for the org again. I'm agnostic on Paye, but you can almost guarantee if this happens his career will be marked by injuries or sucking just from getting Giants draft juju stink on him.
I still find it hard to believe the Giants  
bigblue12 : 4/28/2021 4:40 pm : link
would pick a 6’2” edge player with short arms. That is not their history
Thanks.....I wonder why Smith won't make it to 11?  
George from PA : 4/28/2021 4:41 pm : link
5 QBs
3 top non-QBs...all offense.
1 corner

Leaves one more unaccounted for....
I'm fine with Paye in 1rd  
Rave7 : 4/28/2021 4:41 pm : link
and Palmer (sure-handed and Pruitt connection) (or Elijah Moore (doubt he's there) or Nico Collins (in case of Golladay's injury) ) in 2nd.
I'm surprised Giants are not on Waddle, he seems a really explosive player and gives a different dimension to this stagnant offense. I don't think John Ross is the answer.
And the shit whining from the armchair experts already starts.  
Spider56 : 4/28/2021 4:41 pm : link
Seriously, do any of you really think you know more than JJ and the staff he hired? We know a fraction of the info / facts and yet know better? Roll with it.
RE: Where are all the teams  
bw in dc : 4/28/2021 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15238052 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Looking to jump ahead of us to get Paye?


Excellent question. I would imagine the majority of the league doesn't view Paye as the next Bruce Smith.
RE: Paye over Parsons?  
Rjanyg : 4/28/2021 4:43 pm : link
In comment 15238021 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Not in the same league as a player.


Totally agree. I am so shocked that what Parsons supposedly did off the field years ago is so bad that he is not on your board?? The guy is gonna be a freak and we are gonna be looking back like..." hey remember when the Giants passed over Parsons for that other dude?"

We shall see I guess.
So Paye will play WR when Golladay gets hurt ?  
averagejoe : 4/28/2021 4:43 pm : link
DG will blow it again. So Paye will be a ER that can play the run in a passing league ? Great idea. Then DG will wait for round 3 or 4 for the 63rd rated WR who will contribute nothing. Really looking forward to Giants not scoring again next year. How many sub 500 seasons does DG get before he is shit canned ????
RE: I'm fine with Paye in 1rd  
jvm52106 : 4/28/2021 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15238056 Rave7 said:
Quote:
and Palmer (sure-handed and Pruitt connection) (or Elijah Moore (doubt he's there) or Nico Collins (in case of Golladay's injury) ) in 2nd.
I'm surprised Giants are not on Waddle, he seems a really explosive player and gives a different dimension to this stagnant offense. I don't think John Ross is the answer.


I wouldn't discount Ross for doing the one thing we need him to do- threaten teams deep. You have to respect his speed period. if he can just stay healthy and we take some shots deep that will keep defenses honest when he is on the field.
Based..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4/28/2021 4:44 pm : link
on what Rico said earlier, Paye is likely not the guy at #11.

But I see that hasn't stopped some of the masses from grabbing pitchforks and wildly thrusting them already.

Sorry for adding the "m" there.
RE: So Paye will play WR when Golladay gets hurt ?  
jvm52106 : 4/28/2021 4:45 pm : link
In comment 15238064 averagejoe said:
Quote:
DG will blow it again. So Paye will be a ER that can play the run in a passing league ? Great idea. Then DG will wait for round 3 or 4 for the 63rd rated WR who will contribute nothing. Really looking forward to Giants not scoring again next year. How many sub 500 seasons does DG get before he is shit canned ????


Alright, we are already blasting DG and the draft hasn't even started yet.
RE: Based..  
Anakim : 4/28/2021 4:45 pm : link
In comment 15238067 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
on what Rico said earlier, Paye is likely not the guy at #11.

But I see that hasn't stopped some of the masses from grabbing pitchforks and wildly thrusting them already.

Sorry for adding the "m" there.


Well, we all know the tiebreaker is........SLADE!
RE: RE: Paye over Parsons?  
UberAlias : 4/28/2021 4:45 pm : link
In comment 15238063 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 15238021 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


Not in the same league as a player.



Totally agree. I am so shocked that what Parsons supposedly did off the field years ago is so bad that he is not on your board?? The guy is gonna be a freak and we are gonna be looking back like..." hey remember when the Giants passed over Parsons for that other dude?"

We shall see I guess.
I suspect what’s at play with that one is our continuing to pay the price for DGs blown Baker pick. He botched that one, so now they’re drafting scared.
so then if they drafted horn..  
JJ2525 : 4/28/2021 4:46 pm : link
i assume its a bad pick because no one jumped up to get him? good logic there.
RE: Based..  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/28/2021 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15238067 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
on what Rico said earlier, Paye is likely not the guy at #11.

But I see that hasn't stopped some of the masses from grabbing pitchforks and wildly thrusting them already.

Sorry for adding the "m" there.


JonC seems pretty convinced he's certainly in play and now GoDeep. Is it all smoke? Could certainly be, because it's not hard to convince anyone this is a DG type pick. It just seems based on the other info (someone is going to jump them for Smith) it's more likely this is the case (unless they have a total darkhorse in mind and don't want to get jumped - which Rico did allude to).
We're in the rumor  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/28/2021 4:47 pm : link
zone, but for as many asshats who have said Paye, I've heard from others who said not Paye.

So we're just going to have to wait and see.
I'm ok with Paye  
Des51 : 4/28/2021 4:47 pm : link
Sy has Paye, Surtain, and Horn the highest rated defensive players in the draft, all with an 85 grade.
RE: RE: Where are all the teams  
averagejoe : 4/28/2021 4:48 pm : link
In comment 15238060 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15238052 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Looking to jump ahead of us to get Paye?



Excellent question. I would imagine the majority of the league doesn't view Paye as the next Bruce Smith.


This is the perfect question for all the Paye supporters. If he is so good why is everyone certain he will still be available at 11 ??????????????
isnt JonC saying  
JJ2525 : 4/28/2021 4:48 pm : link
offense as of today? that wouldnt be Paye.
RE: We're in the rumor  
UberAlias : 4/28/2021 4:48 pm : link
In comment 15238079 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
zone, but for as many asshats who have said Paye, I've heard from others who said not Paye.

So we're just going to have to wait and see.
This is very true.
Paye  
Archer : 4/28/2021 4:48 pm : link
I went back and watched some Michigan games and came away unimpressed with Paye as a high first round pick

He is stout against the run and is a really good player but I do not see the flash plays

When watching he was not the player who looked dominating
Perhaps he will be a great Dl for the Giants but his tape is not impressive

RE: RE: So Paye will play WR when Golladay gets hurt ?  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/28/2021 4:48 pm : link
In comment 15238068 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15238064 averagejoe said:


Quote:


DG will blow it again. So Paye will be a ER that can play the run in a passing league ? Great idea. Then DG will wait for round 3 or 4 for the 63rd rated WR who will contribute nothing. Really looking forward to Giants not scoring again next year. How many sub 500 seasons does DG get before he is shit canned ????



Alright, we are already blasting DG and the draft hasn't even started yet.


I love the thinking that a player drafted outside the top 10 in the first round is going to have such an effect on an offense as a rookie, it will flip us from not being able to point up points to being able to put up points.
Paye  
Thegratefulhead : 4/28/2021 4:49 pm : link
In the SugarBowl, when he went up against pro talent vs Alabama he had 1 tackle. It scares me. His games vs OSU were not that memorable either. In 2 games 5 solo tackles 4 assists 1.5 of them for loss. Zero sacks. He rushed the passer a lot if you watch the games.
The love of Devonta Smith  
Mike in NY : 4/28/2021 4:49 pm : link
Could also be a smokescreen in itself. It is possible that the Giants really like him, but also feel like if he is there at 11 and nobody else unexpectedly falls they would feel compelled to take him and they have other WR's they can get later in the draft that they have high grades on whereas the dropoff at other positions is much steeper.

Using Sy's scale. perhaps they see Smith as an 87 but have a number of other WR's who should be around later in the 83/84 range whereas at the other position they have an 85 grade on a player but if they don't land him they feel you are looking at a 77 player in future rounds.
RE: RE: Based..  
bw in dc : 4/28/2021 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15238069 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15238067 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


on what Rico said earlier, Paye is likely not the guy at #11.

But I see that hasn't stopped some of the masses from grabbing pitchforks and wildly thrusting them already.

Sorry for adding the "m" there.



Well, we all know the tiebreaker is........SLADE!


LOFL! God, I miss him. What a great character he was...
As Eric said..  
Sean : 4/28/2021 4:50 pm : link
other of the insiders are saying OL (AVT reading the tea leaves).
RE: isnt JonC saying  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/28/2021 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15238084 JJ2525 said:
Quote:
offense as of today? that wouldnt be Paye.


He had mentioned if their targets are gone than it will be Paye. Sounds like their real targets are Smith, Sewell, Pitts, and as of today some darkhorse (I'm guessing Vera-Tucker.)
RE: So Paye will play WR when Golladay gets hurt ?  
Mike in NY : 4/28/2021 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15238064 averagejoe said:
Quote:
DG will blow it again. So Paye will be a ER that can play the run in a passing league ? Great idea. Then DG will wait for round 3 or 4 for the 63rd rated WR who will contribute nothing. Really looking forward to Giants not scoring again next year. How many sub 500 seasons does DG get before he is shit canned ????


So what happens at ER if Carter and Ximines get hurt AGAIN? You can do that hypothetical for any position.
I do not want to  
tyrik13 : 4/28/2021 4:52 pm : link
Reach for any of these edge players, they’re just not good enough to me to go after at 11. Now we trade down and get an extra 2nd and 3rd sure, but not at 11. At 11 it should be WR, Parsons or OL in that order.
That folks think they like Smith isn’t a negative for the FO  
BillT : 4/28/2021 4:56 pm : link
Anyone with any knowledge of the team and it’s needs can see WR is an important need and that Smith is a tremendously talented WR. It’s an easy match to forecast.
As of last night and this morning  
JonC : 4/28/2021 4:56 pm : link
it seems there are prospects between the WRs and Paye, with OL rising (not Slater).
Paye..Remote thrower  
Frbuff : 4/28/2021 5:00 pm : link
Firstly the kid appears to be a really nice kid..so nothing personal.. but he does not fit our mostly 3-4 defense.. lacked production similar to Gary also from Michigan

Not a pass rusher which I believe we should be looking in as a edge player

Last year I was totally against drafting Simmons and so far looks like he hasn’t panned out

Feel strongly about Paye.. good kid and physical but not a fit..

Hoping the remote doesn’t fly tomorrow!!
RE: As of last night and this morning  
GFAN52 : 4/28/2021 5:00 pm : link
In comment 15238107 JonC said:
Quote:
it seems there are prospects between the WRs and Paye, with OL rising (not Slater).


Sewell in a trade-up?
No  
JonC : 4/28/2021 5:02 pm : link
.
Ah... draft time  
Johnny5 : 4/28/2021 5:03 pm : link
Where [so many] BBI'ers lose their shit on every thread that has a sniff or rumor... or even just a thrown out opinion... LOL
My guess:  
Sean : 4/28/2021 5:04 pm : link
Giants take AVT at 11 if the WR’s are taken and then try to trade back into late first to secure edge (maybe Phillips)
Thanks  
pjcas18 : 4/28/2021 5:04 pm : link
for sharing GoDeep13
RE: RE: As of last night and this morning  
j_rud : 4/28/2021 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15238123 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 15238107 JonC said:


Quote:


it seems there are prospects between the WRs and Paye, with OL rising (not Slater).



Sewell in a trade-up?


AVT
RE: No  
GFAN52 : 4/28/2021 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15238128 JonC said:
Quote:
.


Vera-Tucler, Darrisaw or Jenkins? Seems they would be attainable in a trade down.
RE: RE: No  
gameday555 : 4/28/2021 5:06 pm : link
In comment 15238136 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 15238128 JonC said:


Quote:

Gut says AVT. Proven versatility, team captain, really clean tape.


.



Vera-Tucler, Darrisaw or Jenkins? Seems they would be attainable in a trade down.
RE: RE: No  
Mike in NY : 4/28/2021 5:07 pm : link
In comment 15238136 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 15238128 JonC said:


Quote:


.



Vera-Tucler, Darrisaw or Jenkins? Seems they would be attainable in a trade down.


It depends. You have a few teams at 20 or higher that could be looking at OL (Chargers, Minnesota, Las Vegas, Miami, Washington or someone they might trade up with if they want QB, Bears).
RE: Paye..Remote thrower  
UConn4523 : 4/28/2021 5:07 pm : link
In comment 15238121 Frbuff said:
Quote:
Firstly the kid appears to be a really nice kid..so nothing personal.. but he does not fit our mostly 3-4 defense.. lacked production similar to Gary also from Michigan

Not a pass rusher which I believe we should be looking in as a edge player

Last year I was totally against drafting Simmons and so far looks like he hasn’t panned out

Feel strongly about Paye.. good kid and physical but not a fit..

Hoping the remote doesn’t fly tomorrow!!


Paye seems like a much different player than Simmons. As much as I want a premier pass rusher, I can't discount how much value setting the edge brings to the table. We invested in the trenches but can be leaky out wide - Paye could help our efforts to make the opposition one dimensional and play into our other strength, the secondary.

We've been building towards a Patriots style defense since last off season, and we've seen over the years how sustainable that is vs. teams that have a boom/bust pass rush. I'm not saying this will 100% work, but there's a lot of evidence to suggest its a sound strategy.
i link the chargers  
JJ2525 : 4/28/2021 5:10 pm : link
and vikes will be looking to go OL. you could trade down but there's a good chance AVT will be off the board by 15/16.
RE: RE: Paye..Remote thrower  
UberAlias : 4/28/2021 5:10 pm : link
In comment 15238142 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15238121 Frbuff said:


Quote:


Firstly the kid appears to be a really nice kid..so nothing personal.. but he does not fit our mostly 3-4 defense.. lacked production similar to Gary also from Michigan

Not a pass rusher which I believe we should be looking in as a edge player

Last year I was totally against drafting Simmons and so far looks like he hasn’t panned out

Feel strongly about Paye.. good kid and physical but not a fit..

Hoping the remote doesn’t fly tomorrow!!



Paye seems like a much different player than Simmons. As much as I want a premier pass rusher, I can't discount how much value setting the edge brings to the table. We invested in the trenches but can be leaky out wide - Paye could help our efforts to make the opposition one dimensional and play into our other strength, the secondary.

We've been building towards a Patriots style defense since last off season, and we've seen over the years how sustainable that is vs. teams that have a boom/bust pass rush. I'm not saying this will 100% work, but there's a lot of evidence to suggest its a sound strategy.
Good post Uconn. As someone not in favor of Paye, I see this as a very good post.
RE: i link the chargers  
Mike in NY : 4/28/2021 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15238148 JJ2525 said:
Quote:
and vikes will be looking to go OL. you could trade down but there's a good chance AVT will be off the board by 15/16.


If Washington trades up with Carolina or Detroit I think there is a good chance that AVT or Darrisaw would be around at 16.
Thanks GoDeep13  
Matt in SGS : 4/28/2021 5:14 pm : link
One thing that we see, I think the Giants are doing a pretty good job of having several names out there so they aren't in another situation of broadcasting their pick and get jumped for Floyd & Conklin and be stuck with an Eli Apple.
RE: Trade down + Paye works  
Bill L : 4/28/2021 5:16 pm : link
In comment 15238017 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


See, you can be reasonable if you try
RE: Trade down + Paye works  
santacruzom : 4/28/2021 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15238017 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


If we get Paye, I imagine it will be without the "trade down" part of your proposed equation.
these teams were ranked ahead of the Giants in rushing allowed  
UConn4523 : 4/28/2021 5:17 pm : link
in 2020, think of what being a top 5 unit would do for us. There's what, 8 playoff teams there, likely 9 if SF doesn't have the injuries?

Tampa Bay
Indianapolis
New Orleans
LA Rams
Seattle
Baltimore
Atlanta
San Francisco
Cleveland
Green Bay

The sacks will come, especially the timely ones (they did against Seattle, for example).
RE: RE: i link the chargers  
JJ2525 : 4/28/2021 5:18 pm : link
In comment 15238156 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15238148 JJ2525 said:


Quote:


and vikes will be looking to go OL. you could trade down but there's a good chance AVT will be off the board by 15/16.
True but that only works if you like both guys equally. If you like AVT specifically dropping to 15 might be too low.



If Washington trades up with Carolina or Detroit I think there is a good chance that AVT or Darrisaw would be around at 16.
we won't be getting Paye with a trade down  
UConn4523 : 4/28/2021 5:18 pm : link
if he's their last guy in that tier of player the risk losing him would be too great, I would imagine.
I can reconcile myself to Paye, kowing that they tried for Smith  
Bill L : 4/28/2021 5:19 pm : link
but he just didn't fall. I really am disappointed that they don't want though.

But I can't get behind picking Paye without a trade-down.
Honestly don't think they risk much by doing so, even if he gets picked before they get back on the clock. By that point they're on take the best they can get anyway.
.  
Bill2 : 4/28/2021 5:19 pm : link
Very good post UConn
Is Parsons  
Beezer : 4/28/2021 5:20 pm : link
better than Z Collins? Dude is 6-4, 260 and a damn stud.
paye is not twitchy  
mphbullet36 : 4/28/2021 5:21 pm : link
I know that was mentioned in this thread but he is a guy that can kick down the line and rush on the inside a bit...but he is not a twitchy edge guy.

And to be honest a twitchy edge guy is what we need. Not another interior rusher which we have in leonard williams and dexter lawerence.

Paye screams a 4-3 DE...I don't see him being able to drop in coverage or set the edge on 3rd down. Pass for me...hope its just smoke.
RE: We're in the rumor  
Bob from Massachusetts : 4/28/2021 5:22 pm : link
In comment 15238079 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
zone, but for as many asshats who have said Paye, I've heard from others who said not Paye.

So we're just going to have to wait and see.


but after the draft people will say that it was obvious the Giants were/weren't drafting Paye so everyone knew that and therefore X didn't happen. Hey, you're losers until you start winning, so...
RE: these teams were ranked ahead of the Giants in rushing allowed  
bw in dc : 4/28/2021 5:26 pm : link
In comment 15238166 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
in 2020, think of what being a top 5 unit would do for us. There's what, 8 playoff teams there, likely 9 if SF doesn't have the injuries?

Tampa Bay
Indianapolis
New Orleans
LA Rams
Seattle
Baltimore
Atlanta
San Francisco
Cleveland
Green Bay

The sacks will come, especially the timely ones (they did against Seattle, for example).


I don't think being a top five will move the needle. Just compare that list to the teams who scored the most points. That tells the real story with this team - a desperate need to score points, not stopping teams.
We were not a norrible defense last year and we are already better now  
Bill L : 4/28/2021 5:27 pm : link
our offense otoh was horrible last year. And, we are counting on KG to be the only savior?
RE: We were not a norrible defense last year and we are already better now  
bw in dc : 4/28/2021 5:31 pm : link
In comment 15238195 Bill L said:
Quote:
our offense otoh was horrible last year. And, we are counting on KG to be the only savior?


Exactly. We can play D, we just can't do that other critical part of the game that actually wins game in today's NFL - score a boatload of points.
RE: RE: these teams were ranked ahead of the Giants in rushing allowed  
UConn4523 : 4/28/2021 5:31 pm : link
In comment 15238191 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15238166 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


in 2020, think of what being a top 5 unit would do for us. There's what, 8 playoff teams there, likely 9 if SF doesn't have the injuries?

Tampa Bay
Indianapolis
New Orleans
LA Rams
Seattle
Baltimore
Atlanta
San Francisco
Cleveland
Green Bay

The sacks will come, especially the timely ones (they did against Seattle, for example).



I don't think being a top five will move the needle. Just compare that list to the teams who scored the most points. That tells the real story with this team - a desperate need to score points, not stopping teams.


We finished 11th despite never being able to sustain drives. Top 5 means we are now scoring points and/or the rush defense is simply improved which certainly isn't hurting us. It also leads to more forced turnovers. It absolutely moves the needle, IMO.
Good post GoDeep  
Jimmy Googs : 4/28/2021 5:31 pm : link
thanks for sharing what you heard clearly...
It if ends up being Paye  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/28/2021 5:33 pm : link
I hope somehow Elijah Moore falls to #42.
I want an offensive weapon at 11 as much as anyone  
UConn4523 : 4/28/2021 5:33 pm : link
but I'm not locking into that. Theres absolutely nothing wrong with strengthening a strength, and in fact, many of the top teams in the league do just that - bludgeon you with something so much that it makes up for what you lack elsewhere.

I'm not saying we have to go this route, i'm saying I think its a sound strategy and one that shouldn't be discounted.
RE: RE: Paye..Remote thrower  
Angel Eyes : 4/28/2021 5:35 pm : link
In comment 15238142 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15238121 Frbuff said:


Quote:


Firstly the kid appears to be a really nice kid..so nothing personal.. but he does not fit our mostly 3-4 defense.. lacked production similar to Gary also from Michigan

Not a pass rusher which I believe we should be looking in as a edge player

Last year I was totally against drafting Simmons and so far looks like he hasn’t panned out

Feel strongly about Paye.. good kid and physical but not a fit..

Hoping the remote doesn’t fly tomorrow!!



Paye seems like a much different player than Simmons. As much as I want a premier pass rusher, I can't discount how much value setting the edge brings to the table. We invested in the trenches but can be leaky out wide - Paye could help our efforts to make the opposition one dimensional and play into our other strength, the secondary.

We've been building towards a Patriots style defense since last off season, and we've seen over the years how sustainable that is vs. teams that have a boom/bust pass rush. I'm not saying this will 100% work, but there's a lot of evidence to suggest its a sound strategy.

I guess I'm not a fan of this approach to pass rush; when the edges contain the quarterback and don't rush he'll pick the defense apart.
RE: We were not a norrible defense last year and we are already better now  
UConn4523 : 4/28/2021 5:36 pm : link
In comment 15238195 Bill L said:
Quote:
our offense otoh was horrible last year. And, we are counting on KG to be the only savior?


We don't have 1 pick in the draft and we are also getting Barkley back (sorry for bringing him up, hope the thread doesn't end). Its also expected that the OL and Jones play better even without these additions. I know that doesn't sound fun but sooner or later the players we have need to step up. I'm hoping year 2 with these coaches helps that process and I'm sure they are coaching and selecting players based (in part) on that philosophy.
I don't think I would break anything  
ghost718 : 4/28/2021 5:36 pm : link
I might attempt to break dance,that's about it.

And afterward,I'd still be able to change the channel.So I wouldn't have to watch ESPN or NFL Network longer than what was necessary.
I’d rather take Collins at 11  
jeff57 : 4/28/2021 5:39 pm : link
Than Paye.
RE: I’d rather take Collins at 11  
bigblue12 : 4/28/2021 5:42 pm : link
In comment 15238232 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Than Paye.


me too. My favorite player in the draft
Jon, GoDeep, Rico  
PwndPapi : 4/28/2021 5:46 pm : link
Have you all heard anything about Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah?

I think this is a guy that's weirdly not getting enough talk and I'd be surprised if he doesn't end up going top-15. This is my pick to surprise and fly up draft boards tomorrow. I'd pick him over any of the corners or EDGE players and I'm just not buying the Kwity Paye talk.

Just keep in mind that  
Kevin_in_Pgh : 4/28/2021 5:47 pm : link
Sy only has 7 players with higher grades than Paye and 4 others with the same grade. Of course that's just one person, but it tells me that there's a chance you miss out of him by moving back.
RE: I want an offensive weapon at 11 as much as anyone  
Jimmy Googs : 4/28/2021 5:51 pm : link
In comment 15238213 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
but I'm not locking into that. Theres absolutely nothing wrong with strengthening a strength, and in fact, many of the top teams in the league do just that - bludgeon you with something so much that it makes up for what you lack elsewhere.

I'm not saying we have to go this route, i'm saying I think its a sound strategy and one that shouldn't be discounted.


Yep, that is fair. So long as the grades are close enough...
RE: It if ends up being Paye  
M.S. : 4/28/2021 5:53 pm : link
In comment 15238212 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
I hope somehow Elijah Moore falls to #42.

Amen to Elijah Moore at 42! I think he's fantastic.
RE: Just keep in mind that  
UConn4523 : 4/28/2021 5:55 pm : link
In comment 15238256 Kevin_in_Pgh said:
Quote:
Sy only has 7 players with higher grades than Paye and 4 others with the same grade. Of course that's just one person, but it tells me that there's a chance you miss out of him by moving back.


Add in how many might be removing a 1st round grade for Phillips due to medical history and Paye seems like the top rated edge by a pretty big margin (potentially).
How can anyone write this....  
Grizz99 : 4/28/2021 5:55 pm : link
Bill L : 5:27 pm : link : reply
our offense otoh was horrible last year. And, we are counting on KG to be the only savior?

No, there's significant improvements without and in addition to K.G
1. There will be a preseason. Last year's a bunch played without this benefit and it was particularly strapping because there was a new system and new management team. A huge Improvement in and of itself, right here.
2. Saquon Barkley returns and we pick up a man who influences defenses with his running ability as well as his receiving ability. Cannot be overstated the impact of bringing back Saquon.
3. We added an established tight end who is a tremendous Red Zone threat.
4. Ross was a great college player and a first-round pick. He might regain form in a new setting, but as already noted here, just his speed running a straight line opens up the offense.
5. Darius Slayton has all the measurables, a rapport with Jones, intelligence, and a fine work ethic. He had a fine opening game against Chicago and then got hurt. We can reasonably expect a much better contribution this year.
6. Evan had a bad year, we should get more input from him. I have always suspected he is a Fein number to picture in a rotation, but Falls backwards when asked to be the number one. With Barkley, Kenny and an improved Darius the lack of attention left, might make this guy scary lethal

Posters, even the ones living in caves, are aware of this. Their controlling agendas simply overrules it and ignores the facts. So they write with impunity, trusting in Goebbels Maxim: " a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth."
The agenda is so strong, that they will read the above and then scribble with sanctimonious impunity that if Kenny gets hurt we're the same as last year.
Empowerment and testosterone through denigration.....The Holy Grail and Childe Roland to The Dark Tower came
RE: Jon, GoDeep, Rico  
Angel Eyes : 4/28/2021 5:57 pm : link
In comment 15238253 PwndPapi said:
Quote:
Have you all heard anything about Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah?

I think this is a guy that's weirdly not getting enough talk and I'd be surprised if he doesn't end up going top-15. This is my pick to surprise and fly up draft boards tomorrow. I'd pick him over any of the corners or EDGE players and I'm just not buying the Kwity Paye talk.

He was mocked to us once by Todd McShay. Didn't really think it would happen since Owusu-Koramoah is an ILB who's pretty small, closer to strong safety (Peppers) size.
Giants trade down, pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in Todd McShay mock - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: Paye..Remote thrower  
Mike in NY : 4/28/2021 5:58 pm : link
In comment 15238216 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15238142 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15238121 Frbuff said:


Quote:


Firstly the kid appears to be a really nice kid..so nothing personal.. but he does not fit our mostly 3-4 defense.. lacked production similar to Gary also from Michigan

Not a pass rusher which I believe we should be looking in as a edge player

Last year I was totally against drafting Simmons and so far looks like he hasn’t panned out

Feel strongly about Paye.. good kid and physical but not a fit..

Hoping the remote doesn’t fly tomorrow!!



Paye seems like a much different player than Simmons. As much as I want a premier pass rusher, I can't discount how much value setting the edge brings to the table. We invested in the trenches but can be leaky out wide - Paye could help our efforts to make the opposition one dimensional and play into our other strength, the secondary.

We've been building towards a Patriots style defense since last off season, and we've seen over the years how sustainable that is vs. teams that have a boom/bust pass rush. I'm not saying this will 100% work, but there's a lot of evidence to suggest its a sound strategy.


I guess I'm not a fan of this approach to pass rush; when the edges contain the quarterback and don't rush he'll pick the defense apart.


But against mobile QB if you can't set edge they run like crazy on you. If you force someone who is more comfortable improvising on the move to remain in the pocket it is easier for your pass rushers to get there.
RE: Jon, GoDeep, Rico  
GoDeep13 : 4/28/2021 6:00 pm : link
In comment 15238253 PwndPapi said:
Quote:
Have you all heard anything about Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah?

I think this is a guy that's weirdly not getting enough talk and I'd be surprised if he doesn't end up going top-15. This is my pick to surprise and fly up draft boards tomorrow. I'd pick him over any of the corners or EDGE players and I'm just not buying the Kwity Paye talk.
I liked JOK a lot in the early weeks. Haven’t gotten the sense the Giants were big on him at any point.
RE: RE: Jon, GoDeep, Rico  
PwndPapi : 4/28/2021 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15238277 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15238253 PwndPapi said:


Quote:


Have you all heard anything about Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah?

I think this is a guy that's weirdly not getting enough talk and I'd be surprised if he doesn't end up going top-15. This is my pick to surprise and fly up draft boards tomorrow. I'd pick him over any of the corners or EDGE players and I'm just not buying the Kwity Paye talk.



He was mocked to us once by Todd McShay. Didn't really think it would happen since Owusu-Koramoah is an ILB who's pretty small, closer to strong safety (Peppers) size. Giants trade down, pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in Todd McShay mock - ( New Window )


I don't think he's an ILB, though I agree that there's a bit of an overlap with Peppers. If what we're hearing about being multiple is true, I can't think of another guy in the draft that more multiple than JOK. He instantly becomes our slot CB and can transition to an offball LB in weakside sets. The guy is all over the field.
RE: RE: Jon, GoDeep, Rico  
PwndPapi : 4/28/2021 6:10 pm : link
In comment 15238283 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 15238253 PwndPapi said:


Quote:


Have you all heard anything about Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah?

I think this is a guy that's weirdly not getting enough talk and I'd be surprised if he doesn't end up going top-15. This is my pick to surprise and fly up draft boards tomorrow. I'd pick him over any of the corners or EDGE players and I'm just not buying the Kwity Paye talk.


I liked JOK a lot in the early weeks. Haven’t gotten the sense the Giants were big on him at any point.


Thanks, GoDeep.
Rico  
ryanmkeane : 4/28/2021 6:17 pm : link
has said no Slater, no Parsons, and essentially ruled out Paye at 11
I appreciate the OP  
ryanmkeane : 4/28/2021 6:17 pm : link
but the info doesn’t really match any of the asshattery
RE: .  
AcidTest : 4/28/2021 6:21 pm : link
In comment 15238174 Bill2 said:
Quote:
Very good post UConn


+2.
Thanks  
AcidTest : 4/28/2021 6:24 pm : link
for the information GoDeep13.
RE: Rico  
bw in dc : 4/28/2021 6:26 pm : link
In comment 15238317 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
has said no Slater, no Parsons, and essentially ruled out Paye at 11


I'm so anti-Paye I would tolerate that because I really like Slater and Parsons.

I really hope they just aren't being over-cautious with Parsons due to recent issues with Baker, Apple, Snacks, Jack Rabbit, etc. God forbid he goes to a division foe because he's going to be a handful...
People have said ‘Offense at 11...’  
wigs in nyc : 4/28/2021 6:29 pm : link
with the inclusion of ‘11’ junping out at me. I read that and I also hear Defense is possible in a trade down.
RE: I hope it's Paye  
ColHowPepper : 4/28/2021 6:33 pm : link
In comment 15237981 JonC said:
Quote:
and not OL.
Jon, does this mean you've warmed to him (not that you were cold but perhaps not entirely enthusiastic), or resigned to him as the lesser of reaches/gaffes of which DG is capable?
Thanks for sharing  
steve in ky : 4/28/2021 6:37 pm : link
.
Well  
UGADawgs7 : 4/28/2021 6:47 pm : link
There’s no shot they’d consider a trade up for Smith? Also, if they take Paye and it’s not via trade back there’s serious issues.
RE: The love of Devonta Smith  
ColHowPepper : 4/28/2021 6:54 pm : link
In comment 15238094 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Could also be a smokescreen in itself. It is possible that the Giants really like him, but also feel like if he is there at 11 and nobody else unexpectedly falls they would feel compelled to take him and they have other WR's they can get later in the draft that they have high grades on whereas the dropoff at other positions is much steeper.
Using Sy's scale. perhaps they see Smith as an 87 but have a number of other WR's who should be around later in the 83/84 range whereas at the other position they have an 85 grade on a player but if they don't land him they feel you are looking at a 77 player in future rounds.
Absolutely, it's possible, Mike, and I hope you are right, however that end game plays out. It just seems that in the past decade the Giants have not been especially smart or adept at playing the draft, letting it come to them rather than v.v. and forcing the pick.
RE: RE: Rico  
Rjanyg : 4/28/2021 6:55 pm : link
In comment 15238347 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15238317 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


has said no Slater, no Parsons, and essentially ruled out Paye at 11



I'm so anti-Paye I would tolerate that because I really like Slater and Parsons.

I really hope they just aren't being over-cautious with Parsons due to recent issues with Baker, Apple, Snacks, Jack Rabbit, etc. God forbid he goes to a division foe because he's going to be a handful...


Agree. I would have to think that Coach Spencer’s knowledge of Parsons will bring some insight to the kid. Parsons looks up to him like a father figure. I have a hard time believing he is off the board. Major head scratcher.
RE: RE: RE: Paye..Remote thrower  
Johnny5 : 4/28/2021 6:55 pm : link
In comment 15238216 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15238142 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15238121 Frbuff said:


Quote:


Firstly the kid appears to be a really nice kid..so nothing personal.. but he does not fit our mostly 3-4 defense.. lacked production similar to Gary also from Michigan

Not a pass rusher which I believe we should be looking in as a edge player

Last year I was totally against drafting Simmons and so far looks like he hasn’t panned out

Feel strongly about Paye.. good kid and physical but not a fit..

Hoping the remote doesn’t fly tomorrow!!



Paye seems like a much different player than Simmons. As much as I want a premier pass rusher, I can't discount how much value setting the edge brings to the table. We invested in the trenches but can be leaky out wide - Paye could help our efforts to make the opposition one dimensional and play into our other strength, the secondary.

We've been building towards a Patriots style defense since last off season, and we've seen over the years how sustainable that is vs. teams that have a boom/bust pass rush. I'm not saying this will 100% work, but there's a lot of evidence to suggest its a sound strategy.


I guess I'm not a fan of this approach to pass rush; when the edges contain the quarterback and don't rush he'll pick the defense apart.

Take a look at the Patriots last win against KC in the AFC championship game. They completely stifled Mahomes that game, at least into the 4th quarter. That pass rush was relentless to the point of startling, absolutely brutal. You can't point to elite ER on that team.
RE: How can anyone write this....  
Bill L : 4/28/2021 7:01 pm : link
In comment 15238271 Grizz99 said:
Quote:
Bill L : 5:27 pm : link : reply
our offense otoh was horrible last year. And, we are counting on KG to be the only savior?

No, there's significant improvements without and in addition to K.G
1. There will be a preseason. Last year's a bunch played without this benefit and it was particularly strapping because there was a new system and new management team. A huge Improvement in and of itself, right here.
2. Saquon Barkley returns and we pick up a man who influences defenses with his running ability as well as his receiving ability. Cannot be overstated the impact of bringing back Saquon.
3. We added an established tight end who is a tremendous Red Zone threat.
4. Ross was a great college player and a first-round pick. He might regain form in a new setting, but as already noted here, just his speed running a straight line opens up the offense.
5. Darius Slayton has all the measurables, a rapport with Jones, intelligence, and a fine work ethic. He had a fine opening game against Chicago and then got hurt. We can reasonably expect a much better contribution this year.
6. Evan had a bad year, we should get more input from him. I have always suspected he is a Fein number to picture in a rotation, but Falls backwards when asked to be the number one. With Barkley, Kenny and an improved Darius the lack of attention left, might make this guy scary lethal

Posters, even the ones living in caves, are aware of this. Their controlling agendas simply overrules it and ignores the facts. So they write with impunity, trusting in Goebbels Maxim: " a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth."
The agenda is so strong, that they will read the above and then scribble with sanctimonious impunity that if Kenny gets hurt we're the same as last year.
Empowerment and testosterone through denigration.....The Holy Grail and Childe Roland to The Dark Tower came

I have to believe, somehow, that calling someone a Nazi for a football post should be considered poor form.
But, back to the topic  
Bill L : 4/28/2021 7:03 pm : link
If forced to go defense(non-Parsons) at 11, I would reluctantly have to pick Surtain or Horn using the bpa theory. I would hate it but I would do it before I picked Paye (at that spot)
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/28/2021 7:04 pm : link
Sy is high on Paye & he's forgotten more football than I'll ever know so if he likes him, that's good enough for me.
if Zaven Collins falls to the 2nd  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 4/28/2021 7:09 pm : link
he'd be great. Him being a "Belichick-ian" type is one of those things that seems to be universally understood by people that have watched him play. And obviously Judge is from that coaching tree so he could be interested.
Sy  
Simms : 4/28/2021 7:13 pm : link
Ditto that
RE: RE: RE: RE: Paye..Remote thrower  
Angel Eyes : 4/28/2021 7:13 pm : link
In comment 15238400 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15238216 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


In comment 15238142 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15238121 Frbuff said:


Quote:


Firstly the kid appears to be a really nice kid..so nothing personal.. but he does not fit our mostly 3-4 defense.. lacked production similar to Gary also from Michigan

Not a pass rusher which I believe we should be looking in as a edge player

Last year I was totally against drafting Simmons and so far looks like he hasn’t panned out

Feel strongly about Paye.. good kid and physical but not a fit..

Hoping the remote doesn’t fly tomorrow!!



Paye seems like a much different player than Simmons. As much as I want a premier pass rusher, I can't discount how much value setting the edge brings to the table. We invested in the trenches but can be leaky out wide - Paye could help our efforts to make the opposition one dimensional and play into our other strength, the secondary.

We've been building towards a Patriots style defense since last off season, and we've seen over the years how sustainable that is vs. teams that have a boom/bust pass rush. I'm not saying this will 100% work, but there's a lot of evidence to suggest its a sound strategy.


I guess I'm not a fan of this approach to pass rush; when the edges contain the quarterback and don't rush he'll pick the defense apart.


Take a look at the Patriots last win against KC in the AFC championship game. They completely stifled Mahomes that game, at least into the 4th quarter. That pass rush was relentless to the point of startling, absolutely brutal. You can't point to elite ER on that team.

They're the exception.
RE: As Eric said..  
section125 : 4/28/2021 7:15 pm : link
In comment 15238096 Sean said:
Quote:
other of the insiders are saying OL (AVT reading the tea leaves).


No insiders said OL, none....
section  
ryanmkeane : 4/28/2021 7:16 pm : link
JonC has said OL is rising
This is one draft where no one will KNOW the Giants pick until they  
Ivan15 : 4/28/2021 7:19 pm : link
Are on the clock. You can eliminate a lot of options but there is going to be someone left or available in a trade down.

This should be fun.
RE: section  
Bill L : 4/28/2021 7:19 pm : link
In comment 15238448 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
JonC has said OL is rising

Maybe he meant our current one
UConn's  
ColHowPepper : 4/28/2021 7:22 pm : link
premise is interesting--esp. re. the 'leaky out wide' (which I mentioned in the Ed Valentine thread, discussing Edge setter vs ER/edge rusher (Paye vs Parsons). Strengthening an already strong group on a team is viable--Giants did that in spades with LBs in the 80s--but at that time the team also had a more than competent offense. If the add on D makes you incrementally stronger, how much is that offset or more if the O remains as weak a group as they have been. It will be telling how Judge and Gettelman address roster construction tomorrow and this weekend. I just hope the Giants will be smart and solidly clever, for a change, let the draft come to them.
RE: ...  
averagejoe : 4/28/2021 7:22 pm : link
In comment 15238423 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Sy is high on Paye & he's forgotten more football than I'll ever know so if he likes him, that's good enough for me.


Love Sy but he has been dead wrong about many players too. He is seriously overrating Paye. Sorry Sy !
I think Parsons, regardless of what asshats have indicated,  
Simms11 : 4/28/2021 7:24 pm : link
could also be high on their list. I think it’s smoke to say they may not be interested IMO. He’s a good fit as an off-ball LBer. Can he play Edge too? He’s certainly athletic enough with enough size to be multiple. I see Graham using him as a Swiss Army knife on D.
RE: section  
section125 : 4/28/2021 7:25 pm : link
In comment 15238448 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
JonC has said OL is rising


Did not see JonC say that...only Sewell if he fell.

I also think people here have to stop thinking picks will be DGs. They will be mostly on Judge. DG will not be picking a player that Judge has not approved. Is there any question from anyone here on BBI that Judge will have the most say in the picks????
RE: UConn's  
Bill L : 4/28/2021 7:26 pm : link
In comment 15238457 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
premise is interesting--esp. re. the 'leaky out wide' (which I mentioned in the Ed Valentine thread, discussing Edge setter vs ER/edge rusher (Paye vs Parsons). Strengthening an already strong group on a team is viable--Giants did that in spades with LBs in the 80s--but at that time the team also had a more than competent offense. If the add on D makes you incrementally stronger, how much is that offset or more if the O remains as weak a group as they have been. It will be telling how Judge and Gettelman address roster construction tomorrow and this weekend. I just hope the Giants will be smart and solidly clever, for a change, let the draft come to them.


Well, these something to be said for losing 24-20 as opposed to 31-10. Baby steps.
RE: RE: ...  
section125 : 4/28/2021 7:27 pm : link
In comment 15238458 averagejoe said:
Quote:
In comment 15238423 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Sy is high on Paye & he's forgotten more football than I'll ever know so if he likes him, that's good enough for me.



Love Sy but he has been dead wrong about many players too. He is seriously overrating Paye. Sorry Sy !


Based on what???Go look at the draft sights and see where Paye lines up.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Angel Eyes : 4/28/2021 7:30 pm : link
In comment 15238479 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15238458 averagejoe said:


Quote:


In comment 15238423 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Sy is high on Paye & he's forgotten more football than I'll ever know so if he likes him, that's good enough for me.



Love Sy but he has been dead wrong about many players too. He is seriously overrating Paye. Sorry Sy !



Based on what???Go look at the draft sights and see where Paye lines up.

Sy did express doubts about Paye regarding his production.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Bill L : 4/28/2021 7:31 pm : link
In comment 15238479 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15238458 averagejoe said:


Quote:


In comment 15238423 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Sy is high on Paye & he's forgotten more football than I'll ever know so if he likes him, that's good enough for me.



Love Sy but he has been dead wrong about many players too. He is seriously overrating Paye. Sorry Sy !



Based on what???Go look at the draft sights and see where Paye lines up.
Hes been kind of all over the map since January. Which says to me that he’s likely not one of the 6 best players coming out of college.
Sy ranks players  
UConn4523 : 4/28/2021 7:41 pm : link
I don’t think he predicts busts, there’s a difference. He’ll refer to someone’s game translating to the NFL (or not) but still very hard to predict. Not sure why that’s a negative on his resume, he puts a ton into it and take from it what you will - but saying he’s been wrong is kinda “no shit, so has everyone else”.
Insiders  
five5 : 4/28/2021 7:42 pm : link
OL is rising...come on fellas. The draft is tomorrow. You don't think they have gone through all the scenarios and have a good idea who they are picking. 24 hours to the draft and the offensive line now might be the priority. 2 days ago not so much. You guys are better than that.
RE: Sy ranks players  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/28/2021 7:44 pm : link
In comment 15238509 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
I don’t think he predicts busts, there’s a difference. He’ll refer to someone’s game translating to the NFL (or not) but still very hard to predict. Not sure why that’s a negative on his resume, he puts a ton into it and take from it what you will - but saying he’s been wrong is kinda “no shit, so has everyone else”.


Exactly. Nobody shoots 100%.
Rico  
UGADawgs7 : 4/28/2021 7:45 pm : link
When did Rico say no to Paye?
RE:  
Klaatu : 4/28/2021 7:48 pm : link
In comment 15238526 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:

Exactly. Nobody shoots 100%.




I beg to differ...
RE: Rico  
ryanmkeane : 4/28/2021 7:54 pm : link
In comment 15238527 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
When did Rico say no to Paye?

Another thread, Rico said player would be “surprising to most” and that things would have to go our way to get the guys we want instead of this player, poster assumed it was Paye, Rico responded “not quite”
RE: RE:  
HMunster : 4/28/2021 8:05 pm : link
In comment 15238538 Klaatu said:
Quote:
I beg to differ...


The other point about Rico saying not quite  
BSIMatt : 4/28/2021 10:22 pm : link
That wasn’t fleshed out, was that it was assumed not quite meant no to Paye. It could be they not quite meant Paye could be in the mix even if one of the WRs fell to 11. Paye could have been a correct part of the equation and the wrong part could have been the assumption it would require all of the tier 1 receivers being gone at 11.
RE: The other point about Rico saying not quite  
BSIMatt : 4/28/2021 10:23 pm : link
In comment 15238868 BSIMatt said:
Quote:
That wasn’t fleshed out, was that it was assumed not quite meant no to Paye. It could be they not quite meant Paye could be in the mix even if one of the WRs fell to 11. Paye could have been a correct part of the equation and the wrong part could have been the assumption it would require all of the tier 1 receivers being gone at 11.


Likely not though as he then said it would be a surprising player, which disqualifies Paye.
RE: RE: Rico  
allstarjim : 4/28/2021 10:45 pm : link
In comment 15238560 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15238527 UGADawgs7 said:


Quote:


When did Rico say no to Paye?


Another thread, Rico said player would be “surprising to most” and that things would have to go our way to get the guys we want instead of this player, poster assumed it was Paye, Rico responded “not quite”


Hmmm. I would guess Horn but I don't think Rico would say we'd be surprised for him.

Ojulari is a guy that I'm really confident the organization would like and be high on.

Two other guys that would be a big surprise that could be somewhat plausible are Christian Barmore and Jamin Davis...maybe Rashod Bateman. Hard to fathom any of those guys at 11. Barmore would be a good fit on the defense after Tomlinson left.
My guess is it’s Smith or Waddle..  
Sean : 4/28/2021 10:46 pm : link
and the fallback is Vera-Tucker.
You know  
allstarjim : 4/28/2021 10:47 pm : link
I think that all the talk that has really downplayed the chances of Waddle as a Giant would fit the bill as "surprising to most."

And I would be elated.
RE: My guess is it’s Smith or Waddle..  
Saos1n : 4/28/2021 10:50 pm : link
In comment 15238888 Sean said:
Quote:
and the fallback is Vera-Tucker.


Exactly what I’m thinking
RE: My guess is it’s Smith or Waddle..  
ryanmkeane : 4/28/2021 10:50 pm : link
In comment 15238888 Sean said:
Quote:
and the fallback is Vera-Tucker.

I’d be damned pleased with that
Sean is 100%  
Carl in CT : 4/28/2021 10:53 pm : link
Correct if WR and Oregon LT is gone!
RE: Sean is 100%  
ryanmkeane : 4/28/2021 10:55 pm : link
In comment 15238896 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Correct if WR and Oregon LT is gone!

Looks like the “surprise to most” from Rico is Vera-Tucker

I prefer him to Slater and he absolutely should be in play at 11
RE: RE: Sean is 100%  
UGADawgs7 : 4/28/2021 11:03 pm : link
In comment 15238897 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15238896 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


Correct if WR and Oregon LT is gone!


Looks like the “surprise to most” from Rico is Vera-Tucker

I prefer him to Slater and he absolutely should be in play at 11


Where is Rico saying this? Can’t find it in any threads. Also had heard many saying OL is not a possibility for Round 1, but definitely do trust Rico, as I also trust GoDeep since he has sources. Every source could be told different things, some similar but ultimately some being different which happens. But I don’t see where this is being said.
RE: RE: RE: Sean is 100%  
Saos1n : 4/28/2021 11:04 pm : link
In comment 15238903 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
In comment 15238897 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 15238896 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


Correct if WR and Oregon LT is gone!


Looks like the “surprise to most” from Rico is Vera-Tucker

I prefer him to Slater and he absolutely should be in play at 11



Where is Rico saying this? Can’t find it in any threads. Also had heard many saying OL is not a possibility for Round 1, but definitely do trust Rico, as I also trust GoDeep since he has sources. Every source could be told different things, some similar but ultimately some being different which happens. But I don’t see where this is being said.


It was on BB56’s thread about BBI whining.
RE: RE: Rico  
UGADawgs7 : 4/28/2021 11:05 pm : link
In comment 15238560 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15238527 UGADawgs7 said:


Quote:


When did Rico say no to Paye?


Another thread, Rico said player would be “surprising to most” and that things would have to go our way to get the guys we want instead of this player, poster assumed it was Paye, Rico responded “not quite”


Thank you. In this regard though, was he saying that AVT is ahead of Paye in NYG brass eyes, or Paye taken also SO AVT is in play? Sorry.
Also  
Carl in CT : 4/28/2021 11:05 pm : link
The Georgia Edge is #1 edge on our board of a move is down.
UGA  
ryanmkeane : 4/28/2021 11:07 pm : link
no problem ...Rico was saying that Paye is not a target, even if the WRs are gone. He was saying that it would be another player, even if Paye is there.
RE: Also  
ryanmkeane : 4/28/2021 11:07 pm : link
In comment 15238907 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
The Georgia Edge is #1 edge on our board of a move is down.

Now that’s interesting
RE: Also  
Sean : 4/28/2021 11:09 pm : link
In comment 15238907 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
The Georgia Edge is #1 edge on our board of a move is down.


Or a trade up into the back end of the first?
Okay  
UGADawgs7 : 4/28/2021 11:12 pm : link
Thanks. Also, someone posted the other day that Rico is going to make a thread on Thursday(now tomorrow) of everything that he has heard? Is this accurate?
RE: RE: Also  
UGADawgs7 : 4/28/2021 11:13 pm : link
In comment 15238909 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15238907 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


The Georgia Edge is #1 edge on our board of a move is down.


Now that’s interesting
Wasn’t it reported that he had a minor knee issue that scared some teams? Could that be a case for NYG hoping he makes it to 42?
RE: Okay  
ryanmkeane : 4/28/2021 11:22 pm : link
In comment 15238913 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
Thanks. Also, someone posted the other day that Rico is going to make a thread on Thursday(now tomorrow) of everything that he has heard? Is this accurate?

Rico said he would post tidbits on draft day, not sure if it’s going to be a separate thread
RE: My guess is it’s Smith or Waddle..  
JonC : 4/28/2021 11:33 pm : link
In comment 15238888 Sean said:
Quote:
and the fallback is Vera-Tucker.


You were paying attention earlier today.
RE: RE: My guess is it’s Smith or Waddle..  
Saos1n : 4/28/2021 11:46 pm : link
In comment 15238931 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15238888 Sean said:


Quote:


and the fallback is Vera-Tucker.



You were paying attention earlier today.


I’ve picked up the same through threads. Just confused. Yesterday, I thought I saw you say, unless Sewell drops, no OL at 11. Have things changed, when considering both Bama WR may be gone?
RE: RE: RE: My guess is it’s Smith or Waddle..  
wigs in nyc : 4/28/2021 11:51 pm : link
In comment 15238940 Saos1n said:
Quote:
In comment 15238931 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15238888 Sean said:


Quote:


and the fallback is Vera-Tucker.



You were paying attention earlier today.



I’ve picked up the same through threads. Just confused. Yesterday, I thought I saw you say, unless Sewell drops, no OL at 11. Have things changed, when considering both Bama WR may be gone?


Indeed, JonC confirmed on another thread that all of a sudden this morning his contacts were mentioning a new OL option, not Slater
I think all this Paye talk is smoke. In fact, I don’t think there is  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/28/2021 11:56 pm : link
any chance we go defense anymore in 1st round now that VT is a legit option. Giants board probably looks like

1 - Pitts/chase/Sewell who are unlikely to be there
2 - smith
3 waddle/VT

I’m getting vibe that VT is going to beat out Wafdle but not Smith at end of day.
RE: RE: RE: My guess is it’s Smith or Waddle..  
JonC : 4/28/2021 11:58 pm : link
In comment 15238940 Saos1n said:
Quote:
In comment 15238931 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15238888 Sean said:


Quote:


and the fallback is Vera-Tucker.



You were paying attention earlier today.



I’ve picked up the same through threads. Just confused. Yesterday, I thought I saw you say, unless Sewell drops, no OL at 11. Have things changed, when considering both Bama WR may be gone?


Yep, new info as of this morning.
RE: And the shit whining from the armchair experts already starts.  
giantstock : 4/28/2021 11:58 pm : link
In comment 15238059 Spider56 said:
Quote:
Seriously, do any of you really think you know more than JJ and the staff he hired? We know a fraction of the info / facts and yet know better? Roll with it.




Do you really think that there are no other "experts" that think the Giants should pick someone different? So some of us can't offer an opinion that we favor one analyst over the Giants? After all the Giants have proven to hit nothing but home runs with their draft picks?

This is a board designed to offer differ opinions, is it not? If you are being fair you can't say only Paye's choice makes sense. And if there are other choices, then there is bound to be disagreements, right?

And another point: How many posters will then mouth off in the future if Giants choose Paye and if he doesn't work out - that their narrative will change saying "I didn't hear many people disagree with the pick - so you can't blame the Giants?" So with your philosophy you never can criticize the Giants moves and no other analysts opinion outside of the organization matters.

Why get yourself so worked up with some of us believing maybe other analysts are right, and that it's okay to question an organization that has been a loser for the last several years?

I won't throw the remote for Paye pick at 11 but I'll certainly believe they could have done better.

Justas I feel they could have done better the last 3 years with at least 2 of 3 of their 1st picks. With Barkley they could have done better. And with Thomas they could've done better. And with Jones the jury is still out on him.
RE: RE: RE: RE: My guess is it’s Smith or Waddle..  
Saos1n : 4/29/2021 12:05 am : link
In comment 15238952 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15238940 Saos1n said:


Quote:


In comment 15238931 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15238888 Sean said:


Quote:


and the fallback is Vera-Tucker.



You were paying attention earlier today.



I’ve picked up the same through threads. Just confused. Yesterday, I thought I saw you say, unless Sewell drops, no OL at 11. Have things changed, when considering both Bama WR may be gone?



Yep, new info as of this morning.


Gotcha. Not doubting you at all. That comment just stuck out to me. Thank you for your info
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: My guess is it’s Smith or Waddle..  
chopperhatch : 4/29/2021 12:08 am : link
In comment 15238961 Saos1n said:
Quote:
In comment 15238952 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15238940 Saos1n said:


Quote:


In comment 15238931 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15238888 Sean said:


Quote:


and the fallback is Vera-Tucker.



You were paying attention earlier today.



I’ve picked up the same through threads. Just confused. Yesterday, I thought I saw you say, unless Sewell drops, no OL at 11. Have things changed, when considering both Bama WR may be gone?



Yep, new info as of this morning.



Gotcha. Not doubting you at all. That comment just stuck out to me. Thank you for your info


Confirmed on the Paye thread that the info is hot off the press. Id be fine with AVT in 1 and then go WR in 2nd.
RE: RE: RE: Rico  
santacruzom : 4/29/2021 12:14 am : link
In comment 15238887 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 15238560 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 15238527 UGADawgs7 said:


Quote:


When did Rico say no to Paye?


Another thread, Rico said player would be “surprising to most” and that things would have to go our way to get the guys we want instead of this player, poster assumed it was Paye, Rico responded “not quite”



Hmmm. I would guess Horn but I don't think Rico would say we'd be surprised for him.

Ojulari is a guy that I'm really confident the organization would like and be high on.

Two other guys that would be a big surprise that could be somewhat plausible are Christian Barmore and Jamin Davis...maybe Rashod Bateman. Hard to fathom any of those guys at 11. Barmore would be a good fit on the defense after Tomlinson left.


Letting Tomlinson go and then spending a first round pick on his potential replacement would make me unhappy.
Giants  
Carl in CT : 4/29/2021 12:32 am : link
Want Mac to go #3. Helps push players down. They don’t feel it’s going to happen.
RE: Giants  
Jimmy Googs : 4/29/2021 12:40 am : link
In comment 15238983 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Want Mac to go #3. Helps push players down. They don’t feel it’s going to happen.


Really only assured of 3 QBs going in top 10. Of course we all want more of them to be taken but 3 feels more likely than 5.

Maybe some moves get done late Thur afternoon...
RE: I think all this Paye talk is smoke. In fact, I don’t think there is  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 4/29/2021 12:41 am : link
In comment 15238949 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
any chance we go defense anymore in 1st round now that VT is a legit option. Giants board probably looks like

1 - Pitts/chase/Sewell who are unlikely to be there
2 - smith
3 waddle/VT

I’m getting vibe that VT is going to beat out Wafdle but not Smith at end of day.


I would be cool with VT. Seems like a very safe choice at a position of need.
RE: RE: Giants  
giantstock : 4/29/2021 12:45 am : link
In comment 15238984 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15238983 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


Want Mac to go #3. Helps push players down. They don’t feel it’s going to happen.



Really only assured of 3 QBs going in top 10. Of course we all want more of them to be taken but 3 feels more likely than 5.

Maybe some moves get done late Thur afternoon...


If Mac goes 3-- you don't think some is not going to go after Fields before 11?
RE: RE: RE: Giants  
Jimmy Googs : 4/29/2021 12:53 am : link
In comment 15238986 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 15238984 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15238983 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


Want Mac to go #3. Helps push players down. They don’t feel it’s going to happen.



Really only assured of 3 QBs going in top 10. Of course we all want more of them to be taken but 3 feels more likely than 5.

Maybe some moves get done late Thur afternoon...



If Mac goes 3-- you don't think some is not going to go after Fields before 11?


Would like to think so but not assured. Also my point was moreso it won’t be 5 guys imv.

And would love the Giants to get a nice offer to move out of 11 if Fields is there. Gotta answer the phone though...
Wow... wait wait wait  
Leg of Theismann : 4/29/2021 12:54 am : link
I was under the impression Josh Palmer was projected to go in like the 5th round. I had no idea so many here were so high on taking him in the 2nd. This is news to me. Every source I've seen has him projected to go on Day 3 (his average spot on most big boards is like ~#150... Draft Network, Walter Football, CBS, McShay, Kiper)... I'm fine with the Giants being high on him but are we sure we need to use our 2nd round pick? Honest question. I know there's been plenty of disconnects in the past between media/internet and actual NFL teams when it comes to prospects but this would be a big one.
Just saw that Sy gave him a grade of 79  
Leg of Theismann : 4/29/2021 1:04 am : link
so I see where the BBI love is coming from. I respect Sy's scouting, he knows way more than I do, and sounds like GoDeep is saying the Giants like him specifically, so there most be something everyone else is missing
RE: Wow... wait wait wait  
chopperhatch : 4/29/2021 1:05 am : link
In comment 15238992 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
I was under the impression Josh Palmer was projected to go in like the 5th round. I had no idea so many here were so high on taking him in the 2nd. This is news to me. Every source I've seen has him projected to go on Day 3 (his average spot on most big boards is like ~#150... Draft Network, Walter Football, CBS, McShay, Kiper)... I'm fine with the Giants being high on him but are we sure we need to use our 2nd round pick? Honest question. I know there's been plenty of disconnects in the past between media/internet and actual NFL teams when it comes to prospects but this would be a big one.


Palmer I think went in the 1st in Jeremiah's mock tonight I believe.
RE: RE: Wow... wait wait wait  
chopperhatch : 4/29/2021 1:06 am : link
In comment 15238996 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15238992 Leg of Theismann said:


Quote:


I was under the impression Josh Palmer was projected to go in like the 5th round. I had no idea so many here were so high on taking him in the 2nd. This is news to me. Every source I've seen has him projected to go on Day 3 (his average spot on most big boards is like ~#150... Draft Network, Walter Football, CBS, McShay, Kiper)... I'm fine with the Giants being high on him but are we sure we need to use our 2nd round pick? Honest question. I know there's been plenty of disconnects in the past between media/internet and actual NFL teams when it comes to prospects but this would be a big one.



Palmer I think went in the 1st in Jeremiah's mock tonight I believe.


Nevermind, I misremembered. But I def read a mock of Josh Palmer going EARLY 2nd
RE: RE: Giants  
allstarjim : 4/29/2021 1:19 am : link
In comment 15238984 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15238983 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


Want Mac to go #3. Helps push players down. They don’t feel it’s going to happen.



Really only assured of 3 QBs going in top 10. Of course we all want more of them to be taken but 3 feels more likely than 5.

Maybe some moves get done late Thur afternoon...


I disagree. If Mac goes at 4, then there doesn't even have to be a trade up for 4 QBs to go top 10. It's then possible for 5 QBs to go. Trey Lance is going to excite some orgs. The entire profile of what he has, someone is going to bet on that aggressively.

And Fields I always felt was a top 10 guy. Not sure if that happens if Mac and Lance go before him, but a trade up to secure him is definitely possible. My best guess is 4 QBs go top 10. I really think ATL is trading out of 4 almost no matter what happens.

The biggest domino to fall is Mac Jones to SF.

If that happens, then it sets it up for possible 5 QBs in top 10. If not, still think one of Fields or Lance (whoever SF doesn't pick), will go in the 4 spot to somebody.
don't you guys sleep??  
Victor in CT : 4/29/2021 7:22 am : link
LOL thanks for working all night on this.
I'm reading this right now  
Biteymax22 : 4/29/2021 8:10 am : link
And all I'm seeing is "this insider said this, but this one said the opposite".

Looking at all this, and the utter confusion of our beat reporters on the matter too, I'd like to personally thank Joe Judge for making this an origination that is hard to get information out of.

It's nice to not have Jordan Ranaan explaining that the Giants 2 guys are Leonard Floyd and Jack Conklin and the whole league knows it....
RE: RE: We were not a norrible defense last year and we are already better now  
giants#1 : 4/29/2021 8:16 am : link
In comment 15238206 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15238195 Bill L said:


Quote:


our offense otoh was horrible last year. And, we are counting on KG to be the only savior?



Exactly. We can play D, we just can't do that other critical part of the game that actually wins game in today's NFL - score a boatload of points.


KG and Barkley. Plus improved play from the 3 rookies on the OL (not to mention the first time OC).

It still sounds like WR/OG will be the pick at #11, but improving the D can also benefit the O. Shorter field = more points.
RE: Just keep in mind that  
giants#1 : 4/29/2021 8:18 am : link
In comment 15238256 Kevin_in_Pgh said:
Quote:
Sy only has 7 players with higher grades than Paye and 4 others with the same grade. Of course that's just one person, but it tells me that there's a chance you miss out of him by moving back.


Other draft "experts" have Paye similarly ranked. It only seems to be BBI experts that think Paye would be a reach at 11.
RE: RE: Rico  
giants#1 : 4/29/2021 8:20 am : link
In comment 15238347 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15238317 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


has said no Slater, no Parsons, and essentially ruled out Paye at 11



I'm so anti-Paye I would tolerate that because I really like Slater and Parsons.

I really hope they just aren't being over-cautious with Parsons due to recent issues with Baker, Apple, Snacks, Jack Rabbit, etc. God forbid he goes to a division foe because he's going to be a handful...


Coach Chaos should know Parsons first hand. It also sounds like the Giants have done a full psychological profile of Parsons (from one of Rico's posts).
RE: RE: Just keep in mind that  
Victor in CT : 4/29/2021 8:39 am : link
In comment 15239213 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15238256 Kevin_in_Pgh said:


Quote:


Sy only has 7 players with higher grades than Paye and 4 others with the same grade. Of course that's just one person, but it tells me that there's a chance you miss out of him by moving back.



Other draft "experts" have Paye similarly ranked. It only seems to be BBI experts that think Paye would be a reach at 11.


exactly right
GoDeep  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:57 am : link
Sounds like you were being fed some bull.
RE: GoDeep  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:58 am : link
In comment 15243965 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Sounds like you were being fed some bull.


At least with the predictions. There were some accurate statements.
RE: GoDeep  
Amtoft : 1:04 am : link
In comment 15243965 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Sounds like you were being fed some bull.


Not much wrong... both said Smith wouldn’t make it to 11 and he didn’t. The one said he thot it would be Pitts, Chase, and Smith instead ur was Waddle but a lot had Sewell there. Second said he was sure they were trading down. Unless there was more in this thread I didn’t see.
RE: RE: GoDeep  
Amtoft : 1:05 am : link
In comment 15243968 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15243965 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Sounds like you were being fed some bull.



At least with the predictions. There were some accurate statements.


Replied before you corrected.
RE: RE: GoDeep  
Amtoft : 1:05 am : link
In comment 15243968 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15243965 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Sounds like you were being fed some bull.



At least with the predictions. There were some accurate statements.


Replied before you corrected.
