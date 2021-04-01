Predictions from my sources GoDeep13 : 4/28/2021 4:14 pm

Hello everyone. As I’ve stated before in other posts, I have two sources when It comes to Giants info. I asked them both for their best guess as to what happens tomorrow night. Here is a condensed version of what I got.



[Source 1]

- Picking at 11 leaves a lot depending on how the board falls.

- Knows most in the organization are fans of DeVonta Smith

- Doesn’t expect Smith to fall to 11

- Believes cornerback is smokescreen

- Adamant the Giants won’t go OL in the 1st



His prediction - Kwity Paye



[Source 2]

- Also doesn’t think Smith falls to 11

- Thinks we will definitely trade down

- Reiterates that Parsons won’t be pick

- thinks that Giants aren’t as high on Waddle as once thought



His Prediction - Kwity Paye



Extra tidbits:



- Both expect a run on offensive playmakers 4-6 (4 - Kyle Pitts, 5 - Ja’Marr Chase, 6 - DeVonta Smith) followed by the two OL (Sewell and Slater).

- Giants supposedly really like Landon Dickerson and have him high on their list as a 2nd rounder.

- if Giants don’t get Smith they could play aggressively for Tennessee WR Josh Palmer.

- one source was confused with the lack of buzz the Giants showed Linebacker Zaven Collins. Thinks they be a perfect fit for each other and that precedent has shown players like Collins to be favorites of Belichickian disciples.