Giants pick up 5th year option for Saquon

We know Mara wants Barkley here long term. So let's just get the inevitable out of the way and make SB the highest paid RB in NFL history.
Because that's where this is headed...
And there he is
At this point the only difference between him and herpes is ypu know when he is going to show up.
Im convinced he is a troll. He is not a Giants fan.
I have? Come on bubba, you know NFT threads are where you should reside, if at all.
And bitching and moaning about Jones and Barkley is so Fucking boring. There are a few posters who are hoping one or both will fail this season so they can puff their sizzle chests out on BBI. That's such a shitty way to be a fan. Fuckin misery. But do you. I guess.
If in the next two years he AVERAGES 1150 yards rushing, 600 yards receiving and 12 TDs....if he does that both years, he ABSOLUTELY deserves a 2nd contract. At the very least franchised for at least one. Because that is exactly what he did his two years before last year. So yes, you would absolutely be wrong. 100% wrong.
You are so stuck to your annoying agenda ypu ignore logic.
Yea, must be a great time at bw's barbecues...
We could drag it out like Dallas did Dak, that was a great move
Disagree totally. Because at that point you are betting that SB is going to be the exception and not the rule. There is just too much data that RBs having quicker diminishing returns, especially when they start hitting their late 20s. And SB would be 27 at that point.
Now, he could be the exception, but why risk it?
There is no agenda. Just trying to look at this through the lens of the best way to optimize production and comp.
... and negotiations on an extension bog down. It’s fine this way too. The main difference is the guarantee. Not a big deal. More good will this way.
Re good will, you took the words out of my mouth..”We believe you’re gonna make it all the way back and help us become a force.” People forget that yes, it’s about the money with a lot of players, but they are human beings, in this case still a kid and being believed in is important, imv
Hasn’t done anything but prove he’s Fragile.
I like the kid but that kind of money for a RB isn’t good management.
You can still resign him when free agent and at lower price as isn’t worth 8-10 mil whatever it is he makes in 5th year.
Pending any new acquisition emerging, or DJ taking the next step SB is:
- the face of the team as far as players
- the most exciting player on the team
- the most explosive weapon on the team
- the kid that makes the networks want to show the team
- the 12th highest selling jersey in the NFL a year or so ago
- a very good kid
- a hard worker
- a productive player (when healthy)
So, yes, I 100% get why Mara et al. would want him here. And I hope he does enough and is healthy enough to deserve a 2nd contract. If he gets a little blocking, and some help, he might just merit a 2nd deal at 3 years. And since salaries go up, it might be the highest, for 15 min or so. If he deserves it, fine.
If we get Rudolph close to 100%, and maybe have Smith or Waddle, that play action to SB should open up space nicely behind the LBs for those weapons.
Derp.....go look at his numbers year 1 and 2 dipshit.
He's fragile.
Some of these comments have to be posted from a mental institution.
He's fragile.
It also tells me, that there indeed were no complications or unforeseen problems during surgery..
The rest is up to him
How exactly would it tell you that?
Unless a guy is a shit player their 5th year options are getting picked up. I'm not saying there were complications or problems during the surgery, but even if there were he's still getting his option picked up
Or not, there's no way to tell at this point. My gut tells me you don't go nuts with money past the current deal. Great to almost great production gets you a tag. And that's it at this point. But to quibble over this option pick up is silly. It's a no-brainer.
And it also tells you what they think about his rehab and progress towards being ready G1.
What if he accounts for 4500 yards and 30 or more TDs in those 2 years? You still want to let him walk?
I'll take a crack at this. Yes, you let him walk. It's the law of diminishing returns for RBs. Play the odds that he can't keep up the production, especially as SB gets into his late 20s.
RBs in the NFL should be treated like RBs in college - you get them for three to four years (maybe five if there is a redshirt), they finish their eligibility, and then you go to the next RB prospect in the pipeline.
Adrian Peterson and Frank Gore. In the past, Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Eric Dickerson, and others.
Marshall Faulk had his best years with his 2nd team.
if so, it's the smart thing to do.
bw often has a little truth to his smarminess, but he's all wet on this one. Aside from it being DG who was drooling over SB, regardless of Mara's long term goal here, this move is a no brainer.
I believe that Charles is a special physical specimen and will rebound as early as game 1 with a 100 yard performance. We need him to be a superstar along with Golladay at WR and hopefully Waddle or Smith at #11. 3 hard to cover, hard to stop "one on one" guys make an offense tough to handle.
like him should be able to bounce back from the surgery this season. Look forward to seeing him again in an offense that has some downfield targets to keep the Defense more honest and crashing down on him. Giants can worry about second contract when it's time.
RE: They say it takes 12 months to heal from the surgery date, give
Its not a long term commitment. i wouldnt renegotiate wth him until he plays on that 5th year option unlike what the cowboys and other teams have done. It seems to bite other teams in the ass of late on the RBs.
We have Barkley for 2 seasons on contract and I would make him play on that contract. Any Giants fan wants to have this guy perform like the best in the league but to date he has not given the Giants the production for a 2nd pick in the draft to be honest. 1 very good season followed by an average season and an injury season.
The man has proven to be a good person and someone you want to root for. The player has some holes in his game particularly blocking, he may be one of the worst blocking backs we have had and at the same time one of the best game changers we have had. Its very hard to peg what you are going to get. I want this kid to be great, I want to root for him because of the person he is and the ability he has. unfortunately I am not sure he will ever be the guy that we saw as a rookie again. Injuries seem to have gotten into his head and he seems to be playing scared in my opinion. He will have his game breaking plays but also not get the job done when you need the tough yards.
Let him play the 2 years we have him under contract and see what you really have.
Barkley's second contract will go the way the Giants go.
Assuming injury recovery is no issue, if the team shows enough progress in 2021 that Daniel Jones keeps his job, David Gettleman stays in place (or retires under good graces) and the roster stays relatively intact, then Barkley will undoubtedly get a lucrative second deal. And you know that is what John Mara is hoping for based on his presser comments.
To the extent 2021 becomes another struggle and the NY Giants aren't competing for a divisional title, then there reasonably needs to be plenty of changes in the office and on the field. And then all bets are off as to what a new GM wants to do and Barkley will be most likely jettisoned for a draft pick.
1) is actually a lower cap cost than his cap hit this year
2) projects to be the 2nd lowest percentage to cap cost of his career
This isn’t a massive vote of confidence for Barkley. This is the conservative, value-based route. This is the analytically wise move, and was close to a guarantee to happen. Kyle Rudolph projects to have the same cap hit next year.
The question is, and will be: after this season how many peak years do the Giants project Barkley has left.
If Saquon crushes it this year, he’s not stepping foot in the facility without a new deal.
He will probably follow the Todd Gurley career graph
5 years is past middle age for most RBs. The 5th year option protects Saquon from undue neurosis and it’s another manifestation of Gettleman’s outsized ego . He’s never letting go of this one , dammit !
but picking up SB's option is good cap management. As UConn pointed out, his option number is 35% lower than his tag number would be. Even if he doesn't look like the SB of old this year, the Giants aren't likely to let him walk.
We'll see about any future deals, but we can bitch or not bitch about it when it happens. Right now, this is a solid move.
interesting blog post from Jason Fitzgerald on Barkley's salary
obviously the biggest IF with Barkley is his health. If healthy we know what kind of player he is.
But IF he is healthy, the depressed value of RB salaries imo mitigates the arguments against some of the positional value many like to hold against him. IF healthy he is the most explosive skill player from this draft class by far. Any yet he's compensated $4m below DJ Moore (a solid but definitely not elite WR). If scoring points is your goal literally anyone in a TD dependent fantasy football league can tell you there is a wide gap between Saquon and anyone else on this list.
This trend can also continue for 2 more years if the NYG elect to tag him instead of extending him long term. The prices will increase but the average of top 5 compared to 10 isn't that big at RB.
I'm not denying there are exceptions to the rule. Like those you have listed. But the odds are just stacked against RBs where they just aren't going to have longevity and it will be a very limited career.
When Barkley got drafted many thought he was going to be invincible and be the next great one. Well, the injuries have stacked up and everyone is crossing their fingers he can just get back on the field now...
So I would never make a long term commitment to a RB for that second contract. Too dangerous.
RE: interesting blog post from Jason Fitzgerald on Barkley's salary
(inserts prayer for a few healthy seasons) Is Saquon Barkley’s Option Fair for the Player? - ( New Window )
Thanks. Notable comment from within that blog post,
"Between the fact that the salary cap crashed this year and he plays the least valuable position in the NFL that number is low".
Analytics stresses that RBs are hard to evaluate and cheap to acquire
The Giants can consider a short-yardage RB on Day 3 of the draft or UDFA and be set at RB for 2021. Picking up his 5th year should have been expected. I can't wait to see Saquon back on the field in blue. Completely agree with who said that he doesn't step foot into a facility without a deal if he has a huge year.
2022 5th yr option - 7.2m
2023 Tag 1 - ~ 10.5m (conservative)
2024 Tag 2 - ~ 12.6m (120% of tag 1 will be higher than the tag)
2025 Tag 3/Evaluate or Trade - ~ 16.38m (130% of tag 2)
*(Pretty sure this math is correct, please correct if incorrect, but close enough for convo)
Somewhere in there he may hold out, seek out offer sheets, and we lose good will, but the tag is fractional compared to the the open market price on top RBs and the sequencing of free agents who are top tier RBs is pretty beneficial for a low tag outlook over the next few years since the big guys have been paid in the last year or so, so he makes about 45-50 million over those 4 yrs, which I think is reasonable. By the time he would be making over 16m in 2025 in this scenario, he would be at or still below market rate (McCaffrey at 16m and change this year).
Not player friendly at all, but we’ve got him for four years below market if we really want.
How is this not a smart move? He'll make LESS his 5th year....
and character. Hate his lack of aggression. You can call an antelope a rhino all day long, but it ain't. Dave sold himself on Saquon being an all-purpose back, but he just isn't a consistent, productive inside runner. And with a team that wants to play a power running game, it's a problem if that's the majority of what he's asked to do. Despite his talent, and occasional eye-popping stats, the Giants have actually won a higher percentage of games in which he HASN'T played, then when he has. Yeah, I know, injuries, OL, etc. But . . . .
Use him with movement, in the slot, etc., get him the ball in space, and he could set the league on fire.
If he's cleared to play, I see him tentative at first, and coming on later in the season if he's still healthy. And a hopefully improving OL, will benefit him greatly. I want to see how many times he's the difference maker in wins and losses. If the former, he should stick around, if not, trade him to a team that can better use his unique set of skills and abilities.
exactly the way a smart organization would handle this player based on his position and injury history. The 2011 CBA has made it very difficult for players under contract to hold out.
The smart way to run an NFL team would be to have him play 21 and 22 on his current contract no matter what happens in 21. If a 2nd contract can't be reached after 22 tag him and then after 23 go through the same process.
This isn't Victor Cruz who was a UDFA and made nothing while being an All Pro on a Super Bowl winner. This guy has made #2 pick in the draft money and played about 1/3 of his games so far healthy. The Giants owe him nothing. This is the business he choose.
There's so many runs that completely contradict this stance. You don't amass 2000+ yards in a season without being aggressive. You don't score 15 TD's (many outside of the 5) without being aggressive.
You may not like the return on the investment, or hate the RB value or whatever, but I disagree on your characterization of Barkley.
And back to the record argument I see. It just so happens we start winning with a competent HC instead of the dope Barkley played for, but yeah, lets pin it all on the 1 guy that scored in 2018 and didn't play defense.
I've got no issues picking up the option; it's absolutely the reasonable move here. But this statement isn't really true:
Quote:
You don't amass 2000+ yards in a season without being aggressive.
If you force feed a guy the ball 382 times, he's going to amass yardage. If there's anything remarkable about it it's that he was physically robust enough to shoulder that kind of load.
But you have to wonder if the injuries in '19 and '20 can be traced in some way back to that 2018 workload. You can ask the same question about McCaffrey, who had the ball go his way 429 times in 2019 and then missed most of the season with ankle and shoulder injuries.
Whatever happens with Barkley contract-wise, I hope for his sake he starts getting fewer touches and that a higher proportion of them come in the passing game.
he had 15 TD's in 2018 and 8 were 10+ yarders - he wasn't scoring at the goal line much because we were barely there. 5 of 8 TD's in 2019 were 10+ yards. He's plenty aggressive, which has nothing to do with his workload and he did it behind a junk OL.
In any case, I really don't care to do this dance we've done 1,000 times, enjoy the draft.
And looking to bounce it outside IS his aggression. Every play the guy is trying to break off a TD. He knows as well as all of us that anytime his hands are on the ball, he could go all the way.
I think we want more *consistency* out of him, which would be those 3-5yds up the gut, falling forward, which leads to the defense over committing. That’s when he can break through the second and third levels within the first ten yards and take it to the house.
insinuating Barkley was a compiler in 2018 is hilariously stupid
as a rookie behind a not so great OL he led all running backs in 20+ yard runs with 16 (next closest had 11).
he led all running backs in 40+ yard runs with 7 (next closest was 4).
the only player in all football who had as many 40+ yard plays as his 7 was Tyreek Hill (who had 8).
health is the only question, but if healthy he is one of the most explosive players in football.
The amount of gymnastics certain posters have gone through to minimize 2,000 yards from scrimmage has been one of the odder things to see here.
Not just minimize it, but to outright call the production something that can't be possible for a winning team. It's bizarre, not only the take, but the continuing idea that somehow a mediocre back is just as productive.
on a shitty team that was constantly playing from behind with as many explosive runs as he had. At that point defenses are trying to minimize big plays. Guy practically was resetting the bar by himself. He literally just needs to stay healthy, and be a better pass blocker. But even if he doesn't develop as a pass blocker he is still the best RB in the league when healthy. Of course, it doesn't mean much if he can't and that's his biggest question mark. But to deny his talent is asinine.
RE: RE: insinuating Barkley was a compiler in 2018 is hilariously stupid
as a rookie behind a not so great OL he led all running backs in 20+ yard runs with 16 (next closest had 11).
he led all running backs in 40+ yard runs with 7 (next closest was 4).
the only player in all football who had as many 40+ yard plays as his 7 was Tyreek Hill (who had 8).
health is the only question, but if healthy he is one of the most explosive players in football.
The amount of gymnastics certain posters have gone through to minimize 2,000 yards from scrimmage has been one of the odder things to see here.
Not just minimize it, but to outright call the production something that can't be possible for a winning team. It's bizarre, not only the take, but the continuing idea that somehow a mediocre back is just as productive.
Comparing Gallman's numbers from last year is my favorite. The line was able to run block after the first few games better than we have seen in a decade. Look at Gallman's career stats before and compare with last year. If you do the same thing to Barkley's numbers we'd have a 6 yard per carry workhorse. That generally results in winning football teams, but would love to see a situation where that isn't true. Not too many guys have hit that mark over the course of the NFL.
The Giants offensive line in 2018 had a pretty nice 5 game run when Jamon Brown entered the lineup after the bye. No coincidence they had a nice little streak, and Barkley had his best games.
Calling last year's offensive line group the best in a decade is a pretty big exaggeration. That group had their own nice streak, followed by a bad last quarter of the year.
Barkley is a supreme talent on the ground. If the line can keep him from getting hit behind the line at a league high clip, he should easily have 1-2 years like 2018 left in him.
Link
Imo.. :)
Mara is going through the formalities to prove he wasn’t a wasted pick.
Seriously, do you think I'm wrong?
Quote:
Why even go through these formalities.
We know Mara wants Barkley here long term. So let's just get the inevitable out of the way and make SB the highest paid RB in NFL history.
Because that's where this is headed...
Disagree totally. Because at that point you are betting that SB is going to be the exception and not the rule. There is just too much data that RBs having quicker diminishing returns, especially when they start hitting their late 20s. And SB would be 27 at that point.
Now, he could be the exception, but why risk it?
There is no agenda. Just trying to look at this through the lens of the best way to optimize production and comp.
It’s the value analytics that actually make this a smart move. This is a weird observation.
Of course you are wrong. You can try to talk your way around things, but you are wrong.
You don't think it's inevitable that SB gets a long term deal?
Re good will, you took the words out of my mouth..”We believe you’re gonna make it all the way back and help us become a force.” People forget that yes, it’s about the money with a lot of players, but they are human beings, in this case still a kid and being believed in is important, imv
Root for the kid and leave the rest be.
So, yes, I 100% get why Mara et al. would want him here. And I hope he does enough and is healthy enough to deserve a 2nd contract. If he gets a little blocking, and some help, he might just merit a 2nd deal at 3 years. And since salaries go up, it might be the highest, for 15 min or so. If he deserves it, fine.
If we get Rudolph close to 100%, and maybe have Smith or Waddle, that play action to SB should open up space nicely behind the LBs for those weapons.
Now if we could just block someone.
And given that he was touched by God, not picking up the option would be blasphemous.
my hope is you start following the Cowboys
Derp.....go look at his numbers year 1 and 2 dipshit.
Lol, its fucking insane!
They'll probably be dumb enough to do it, but they should basically treat the 5th, 6th and 7th years like 1 year deals. Franchise him twice if he's healthy and producing. Then let him walk after that.
The rest is up to him
How exactly would it tell you that?
Unless a guy is a shit player their 5th year options are getting picked up. I'm not saying there were complications or problems during the surgery, but even if there were he's still getting his option picked up
And it also tells you what they think about his rehab and progress towards being ready G1.
What if he accounts for 4500 yards and 30 or more TDs in those 2 years? You still want to let him walk?
What if he accounts for 4500 yards and 30 or more TDs in those 2 years? You still want to let him walk?
If he accounts for that much it probably means the offense struggled. I'd rather see Golladay, Slayton, and Smith/Waddle get those touches farther downfield.
Or get the ball to Barkley more as a receiver. Move him to slot receiver and I will change my tune about paying him very quickly.
You mean like the 3rd ranked (scoring) 2005 offense when Tiki put up ~2400 yds?
Or were you thinking of the Greatest Show on Turf when Faulk totaled >6700 total yards are 59 TDs from 1999-2001?
bw often has a little truth to his smarminess, but he's all wet on this one. Aside from it being DG who was drooling over SB, regardless of Mara's long term goal here, this move is a no brainer.
I believe that Charles is a special physical specimen and will rebound as early as game 1 with a 100 yard performance. We need him to be a superstar along with Golladay at WR and hopefully Waddle or Smith at #11. 3 hard to cover, hard to stop "one on one" guys make an offense tough to handle.
While not optimal yet, the OL is young and athletic.
Let Barkley have some time with an actual athletic OL and let's see what he can accomplish.
We haven't seen his best yet! I think it is to come.
I know, I know, take off the rose colored glasses. LOL
"Data this, data that, Gettleman stinks, blah, blah..."
We have Barkley for 2 seasons on contract and I would make him play on that contract. Any Giants fan wants to have this guy perform like the best in the league but to date he has not given the Giants the production for a 2nd pick in the draft to be honest. 1 very good season followed by an average season and an injury season.
The man has proven to be a good person and someone you want to root for. The player has some holes in his game particularly blocking, he may be one of the worst blocking backs we have had and at the same time one of the best game changers we have had. Its very hard to peg what you are going to get. I want this kid to be great, I want to root for him because of the person he is and the ability he has. unfortunately I am not sure he will ever be the guy that we saw as a rookie again. Injuries seem to have gotten into his head and he seems to be playing scared in my opinion. He will have his game breaking plays but also not get the job done when you need the tough yards.
Let him play the 2 years we have him under contract and see what you really have.
To the extent 2021 becomes another struggle and the NY Giants aren't competing for a divisional title, then there reasonably needs to be plenty of changes in the office and on the field. And then all bets are off as to what a new GM wants to do and Barkley will be most likely jettisoned for a draft pick.
1) is actually a lower cap cost than his cap hit this year
2) projects to be the 2nd lowest percentage to cap cost of his career
This isn’t a massive vote of confidence for Barkley. This is the conservative, value-based route. This is the analytically wise move, and was close to a guarantee to happen. Kyle Rudolph projects to have the same cap hit next year.
The question is, and will be: after this season how many peak years do the Giants project Barkley has left.
If Saquon crushes it this year, he’s not stepping foot in the facility without a new deal.
We'll see about any future deals, but we can bitch or not bitch about it when it happens. Right now, this is a solid move.
But IF he is healthy, the depressed value of RB salaries imo mitigates the arguments against some of the positional value many like to hold against him. IF healthy he is the most explosive skill player from this draft class by far. Any yet he's compensated $4m below DJ Moore (a solid but definitely not elite WR). If scoring points is your goal literally anyone in a TD dependent fantasy football league can tell you there is a wide gap between Saquon and anyone else on this list.
This trend can also continue for 2 more years if the NYG elect to tag him instead of extending him long term. The prices will increase but the average of top 5 compared to 10 isn't that big at RB.
(inserts prayer for a few healthy seasons)
Is Saquon Barkley’s Option Fair for the Player? - ( New Window )
Thanks. Notable comment from within that blog post,
"Between the fact that the salary cap crashed this year and he plays the least valuable position in the NFL that number is low".
The Giants can consider a short-yardage RB on Day 3 of the draft or UDFA and be set at RB for 2021. Picking up his 5th year should have been expected. I can't wait to see Saquon back on the field in blue. Completely agree with who said that he doesn't step foot into a facility without a deal if he has a huge year.
Use him with movement, in the slot, etc., get him the ball in space, and he could set the league on fire.
If he's cleared to play, I see him tentative at first, and coming on later in the season if he's still healthy. And a hopefully improving OL, will benefit him greatly. I want to see how many times he's the difference maker in wins and losses. If the former, he should stick around, if not, trade him to a team that can better use his unique set of skills and abilities.
The smart way to run an NFL team would be to have him play 21 and 22 on his current contract no matter what happens in 21. If a 2nd contract can't be reached after 22 tag him and then after 23 go through the same process.
This isn't Victor Cruz who was a UDFA and made nothing while being an All Pro on a Super Bowl winner. This guy has made #2 pick in the draft money and played about 1/3 of his games so far healthy. The Giants owe him nothing. This is the business he choose.
There's so many runs that completely contradict this stance. You don't amass 2000+ yards in a season without being aggressive. You don't score 15 TD's (many outside of the 5) without being aggressive.
You may not like the return on the investment, or hate the RB value or whatever, but I disagree on your characterization of Barkley.
And back to the record argument I see. It just so happens we start winning with a competent HC instead of the dope Barkley played for, but yeah, lets pin it all on the 1 guy that scored in 2018 and didn't play defense.
If you force feed a guy the ball 382 times, he's going to amass yardage. If there's anything remarkable about it it's that he was physically robust enough to shoulder that kind of load.
But you have to wonder if the injuries in '19 and '20 can be traced in some way back to that 2018 workload. You can ask the same question about McCaffrey, who had the ball go his way 429 times in 2019 and then missed most of the season with ankle and shoulder injuries.
Whatever happens with Barkley contract-wise, I hope for his sake he starts getting fewer touches and that a higher proportion of them come in the passing game.
In any case, I really don't care to do this dance we've done 1,000 times, enjoy the draft.
I think we want more *consistency* out of him, which would be those 3-5yds up the gut, falling forward, which leads to the defense over committing. That’s when he can break through the second and third levels within the first ten yards and take it to the house.
This is a fantastic point. The economics of league wide running back salaries are literally pulling down Barkley's compensation. And conversely pulling up WR comp.
One could argue this is evidence he's been slightly overpaid over years 1-4, but even then I don't think it's tragic.
Personally I think there is zero chance he steps foot in the facility on the 5th year option if he has a good year. But stranger things have happened.
Calling last year's offensive line group the best in a decade is a pretty big exaggeration. That group had their own nice streak, followed by a bad last quarter of the year.
Barkley is a supreme talent on the ground. If the line can keep him from getting hit behind the line at a league high clip, he should easily have 1-2 years like 2018 left in him.