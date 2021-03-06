for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Giants pick up 5th year option for Saquon

90.Cal : 4/28/2021 5:40 pm
@AdamSchefter
·
1m
Giants picked up the fifth-year option on the contract of RB Saquon Barkley, per source.
Link  
HMunster : 4/28/2021 5:42 pm : link
https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1387521729262665730
approx $7.2M in '22  
90.Cal : 4/28/2021 5:42 pm : link
.
Agents gave the push  
jvm52106 : 4/28/2021 5:43 pm : link
or Giants set the table for the option pickup, either way he is under contract for 2022.
Cool....  
George from PA : 4/28/2021 5:45 pm : link
The analytics be damed
That makes sense  
US1 Giants : 4/28/2021 5:45 pm : link
After the 5th year option, I would tag him if still healthy.
Nice  
UberAlias : 4/28/2021 5:45 pm : link
.
No brainer  
armstead98 : 4/28/2021 5:49 pm : link
.
Expected.  
Britt in VA : 4/28/2021 5:49 pm : link
.
.  
Scooter185 : 4/28/2021 6:00 pm : link
Like Britt said, expected
Giants  
Semipro Lineman : 4/28/2021 6:08 pm : link
put it on their website
Link - ( New Window )
He’s one of the team leaders  
Dave on the UWS : 4/28/2021 6:10 pm : link
That factors into their decision, rightly or wrongly.
After Gettleman  
Gman11 : 4/28/2021 6:12 pm : link
had this guy in the Hall of Fame before his first practice did you expect anything else?
Okay, fine ...  
FStubbs : 4/28/2021 6:18 pm : link
... get 2 years out of him and then let him go.
Hopefully,  
Silver Spoon : 4/28/2021 6:20 pm : link
he’ll play 8 games this year.
Cue bw poo pooing this and starting his shit again  
chopperhatch : 4/28/2021 6:20 pm : link
in 3....2....1
Nice  
Big Blue '56 : 4/28/2021 6:22 pm : link
.
What he accomplishes moving forward is obviously TBD.  
Big Blue '56 : 4/28/2021 6:24 pm : link
It also tells me, that there indeed were no complications or unforeseen problems during surgery..

The rest is up to him
RE: What he accomplishes moving forward is obviously TBD.  
Big Blue '56 : 4/28/2021 6:25 pm : link
In comment 15238342 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
It also tells me, that there indeed were no complications or unforeseen problems during surgery..

The rest is up to him


Imo.. :)
Oy vey...  
bw in dc : 4/28/2021 6:29 pm : link
Why even go through these formalities.

We know Mara wants Barkley here long term. So let's just get the inevitable out of the way and make SB the highest paid RB in NFL history.

Because that's where this is headed...

RE: Oy vey...  
Big Blue '56 : 4/28/2021 6:30 pm : link
In comment 15238352 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Why even go through these formalities.

We know Mara wants Barkley here long term. So let's just get the inevitable out of the way and make SB the highest paid RB in NFL history.

Because that's where this is headed...


And there he is
RE: Oy vey...  
Silver Spoon : 4/28/2021 6:32 pm : link
In comment 15238352 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Why even go through these formalities.

We know Mara wants Barkley here long term. So let's just get the inevitable out of the way and make SB the highest paid RB in NFL history.

Because that's where this is headed...


Mara is going through the formalities to prove he wasn’t a wasted pick.
RE: RE: Oy vey...  
bw in dc : 4/28/2021 6:32 pm : link
In comment 15238354 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:

And there he is


Seriously, do you think I'm wrong?
RE: RE: Oy vey...  
chopperhatch : 4/28/2021 6:33 pm : link
In comment 15238354 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15238352 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Why even go through these formalities.

We know Mara wants Barkley here long term. So let's just get the inevitable out of the way and make SB the highest paid RB in NFL history.

Because that's where this is headed...




And there he is


At this point the only difference between him and herpes is ypu know when he is going to show up.

Im convinced he is a troll. He is not a Gianys fan. His life is dedicated to being an asshole. He might even be the same guy as Googs just exchanging log ins. Because right after he posts Jimmy Elipsis shows up. The latter has already been outed with a dupe.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/28/2021 6:34 pm : link
Expected.
RE: RE: Oy vey...  
bw in dc : 4/28/2021 6:36 pm : link
In comment 15238356 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15238352 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Why even go through these formalities.

We know Mara wants Barkley here long term. So let's just get the inevitable out of the way and make SB the highest paid RB in NFL history.

Because that's where this is headed...




Mara is going through the formalities to prove he wasn’t a wasted pick.


Right. And I imagine that's likely with Jones, too...
RE: RE: RE: Oy vey...  
Jimmy Googs : 4/28/2021 6:41 pm : link
In comment 15238360 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15238354 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15238352 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Why even go through these formalities.

We know Mara wants Barkley here long term. So let's just get the inevitable out of the way and make SB the highest paid RB in NFL history.

Because that's where this is headed...




And there he is



At this point the only difference between him and herpes is ypu know when he is going to show up.

Im convinced he is a troll. He is not a Gianys fan. His life is dedicated to being an asshole. He might even be the same guy as Googs just exchanging log ins. Because right after he posts Jimmy Elipsis shows up. The latter has already been outed with a dupe.


I have? Come on bubba, you know NFT threads are where you should reside, if at all.

This post of yours is a perfect reason why...
It's actually a pay cut for him.  
giantBCP : 4/28/2021 6:51 pm : link
Strange for a fifth year option, but that's the result of his position and draft slot.
Time  
Simms : 4/28/2021 6:59 pm : link
By the time we are good his career might be over wearing Giants blue.
Well...  
Johnny5 : 4/28/2021 7:05 pm : link
... here come all the Jones sucks haranguers to do their double duty on how awful the Barkley pick was. With due diligence on Gettleman sucks, the FO sucks, etc.
The constant bitching and moaning  
Bricktop : 4/28/2021 7:11 pm : link
And bitching and moaning about Jones and Barkley is so Fucking boring. There are a few posters who are hoping one or both will fail this season so they can puff their sizzle chests out on BBI. That's such a shitty way to be a fan. Fuckin misery. But do you. I guess.
RE: RE: RE: Oy vey...  
chopperhatch : 4/28/2021 7:15 pm : link
In comment 15238358 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15238354 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:



And there he is



Seriously, do you think I'm wrong?


If in the next two years he AVERAGES 1150 yards rushing, 600 yards receiving and 12 TDs....if he does that both years, he ABSOLUTELY deserves a 2nd contract. At the very least franchised for at least one. Because that is exactly what he did his two years before last year. So yes, you would absolutely be wrong. 100% wrong.

You are so stuck to your annoying agenda ypu ignore logic.
RE: The constant bitching and moaning  
chopperhatch : 4/28/2021 7:18 pm : link
In comment 15238438 Bricktop said:
Quote:
And bitching and moaning about Jones and Barkley is so Fucking boring. There are a few posters who are hoping one or both will fail this season so they can puff their sizzle chests out on BBI. That's such a shitty way to be a fan. Fuckin misery. But do you. I guess.


Yea, must be a great time at bw's barbecues...grilled veggies and elephant walks.
We could drag it out like Dallas did Dak, that was a great move  
90.Cal : 4/28/2021 7:25 pm : link
Let's just wait until 2023 when the cap balloons & also risk upsetting our most talented player by a mile, why not....
RE: RE: RE: RE: Oy vey...  
bw in dc : 4/28/2021 7:27 pm : link
In comment 15238447 chopperhatch said:
Quote:


If in the next two years he AVERAGES 1150 yards rushing, 600 yards receiving and 12 TDs....if he does that both years, he ABSOLUTELY deserves a 2nd contract. At the very least franchised for at least one. Because that is exactly what he did his two years before last year. So yes, you would absolutely be wrong. 100% wrong.

You are so stuck to your annoying agenda ypu ignore logic.


Disagree totally. Because at that point you are betting that SB is going to be the exception and not the rule. There is just too much data that RBs having quicker diminishing returns, especially when they start hitting their late 20s. And SB would be 27 at that point.

Now, he could be the exception, but why risk it?

There is no agenda. Just trying to look at this through the lens of the best way to optimize production and comp.
RE: RE: RE: Oy vey...  
section125 : 4/28/2021 7:32 pm : link
In comment 15238358 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15238354 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:



And there he is



Seriously, do you think I'm wrong?


Of course you are wrong. You can try to talk your way around things, but you are wrong.
He is exceptional  
Bill L : 4/28/2021 7:33 pm : link
So why shouldn’t he be an exception?
RE: Cool....  
christian : 4/28/2021 7:37 pm : link
In comment 15238250 George from PA said:
Quote:
The analytics be damed


It’s the value analytics that actually make this a smart move. This is a weird observation.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Oy vey...  
bw in dc : 4/28/2021 7:41 pm : link
In comment 15238488 section125 said:
Quote:

Of course you are wrong. You can try to talk your way around things, but you are wrong.


You don't think it's inevitable that SB gets a long term deal?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Oy vey...  
chopperhatch : 4/28/2021 7:53 pm : link
In comment 15238508 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15238488 section125 said:


Quote:



Of course you are wrong. You can try to talk your way around things, but you are wrong.



You don't think it's inevitable that SB gets a long term deal?


Of course not!
I might have waited, and then tagged him if he’s worth it...  
Big Blue Blogger : 4/28/2021 7:54 pm : link
... and negotiations on an extension bog down. It’s fine this way too. The main difference is the guarantee. Not a big deal. More good will this way.
RE: I might have waited, and then tagged him if he’s worth it...  
Big Blue '56 : 4/28/2021 8:10 pm : link
In comment 15238558 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
... and negotiations on an extension bog down. It’s fine this way too. The main difference is the guarantee. Not a big deal. More good will this way.


Re good will, you took the words out of my mouth..”We believe you’re gonna make it all the way back and help us become a force.” People forget that yes, it’s about the money with a lot of players, but they are human beings, in this case still a kid and being believed in is important, imv
Why ?  
NYGNYY : 4/28/2021 8:30 pm : link
Hasn’t done anything but prove he’s Fragile.
I like the kid but that kind of money for a RB isn’t good management.
You can still resign him when free agent and at lower price as isn’t worth 8-10 mil whatever it is he makes in 5th year.
Why does picking up his option mean  
UConn4523 : 4/28/2021 8:33 pm : link
it’s just a step to making him the highest paid RB? Didn’t you guys want him to be awesome this year so we can trade him - how does one do that if we let his deal expire?

Root for the kid and leave the rest be.
Right now  
Daniel in MI : 4/28/2021 8:45 pm : link
Pending any new acquisition emerging, or DJ taking the next step SB is:
- the face of the team as far as players
- the most exciting player on the team
- the most explosive weapon on the team
- the kid that makes the networks want to show the team
- the 12th highest selling jersey in the NFL a year or so ago
- a very good kid
- a hard worker
- a productive player (when healthy)

So, yes, I 100% get why Mara et al. would want him here. And I hope he does enough and is healthy enough to deserve a 2nd contract. If he gets a little blocking, and some help, he might just merit a 2nd deal at 3 years. And since salaries go up, it might be the highest, for 15 min or so. If he deserves it, fine.

If we get Rudolph close to 100%, and maybe have Smith or Waddle, that play action to SB should open up space nicely behind the LBs for those weapons.

Now if we could just block someone.
RE: Why does picking up his option mean  
Big Blue '56 : 4/28/2021 8:48 pm : link
In comment 15238650 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
it’s just a step to making him the highest paid RB? Didn’t you guys want him to be awesome this year so we can trade him - how does one do that if we let his deal expire?

Root for the kid and leave the rest be.


Right? Sheesh.
The tag  
UConn4523 : 4/28/2021 8:48 pm : link
is $4m or so more than the 5th year option, makes absolutely zero sense not to pick it up.
RE: After Gettleman  
santacruzom : 4/28/2021 8:50 pm : link
In comment 15238308 Gman11 said:
Quote:
had this guy in the Hall of Fame before his first practice did you expect anything else?


And given that he was touched by God, not picking up the option would be blasphemous.
This is how NYG operates  
JonC : 4/28/2021 8:55 pm : link
SB is set for life no matter football.
The hand wringing over this  
Bricktop : 4/28/2021 8:58 pm : link
is a quintessential BBI IQ test.
Hey, I'm just glad SB is still here....  
Fishmanjim57 : 4/28/2021 9:04 pm : link
I hope for the best for him, because if he does well, the Giants do well. He's a very important member of this team.
RE: Hopefully,  
uconngiant : 4/28/2021 9:28 pm : link
In comment 15238329 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
he’ll play 8 games this year.


my hope is you start following the Cowboys
I'm fine with the $7.2M  
Bill in UT : 4/28/2021 9:28 pm : link
But he needs to have a huge year this year to talk about a second contract.
RE: Why ?  
chopperhatch : 4/28/2021 9:38 pm : link
In comment 15238645 NYGNYY said:
Quote:
Hasn’t done anything but prove he’s Fragile.
I like the kid but that kind of money for a RB isn’t good management.
You can still resign him when free agent and at lower price as isn’t worth 8-10 mil whatever it is he makes in 5th year.


Derp.....go look at his numbers year 1 and 2 dipshit.
RE: RE: Why ?  
Bricktop : 4/28/2021 9:42 pm : link
In comment 15238796 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15238645 NYGNYY said:


Quote:


Hasn’t done anything but prove he’s Fragile.
I like the kid but that kind of money for a RB isn’t good management.
You can still resign him when free agent and at lower price as isn’t worth 8-10 mil whatever it is he makes in 5th year.



Derp.....go look at his numbers year 1 and 2 dipshit.


He's fragile. Must be Italian.

Some of these comments have to be posted from a mental institution.
RE: RE: RE: Why ?  
chopperhatch : 4/28/2021 9:50 pm : link
In comment 15238808 Bricktop said:
Quote:
In comment 15238796 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


In comment 15238645 NYGNYY said:


Quote:


Hasn’t done anything but prove he’s Fragile.
I like the kid but that kind of money for a RB isn’t good management.
You can still resign him when free agent and at lower price as isn’t worth 8-10 mil whatever it is he makes in 5th year.



Derp.....go look at his numbers year 1 and 2 dipshit.



He's fragile. Must be Italian.

Some of these comments have to be posted from a mental institution.


Lol, its fucking insane!
giving Saquon  
MookGiants : 4/28/2021 10:24 pm : link
a huge long term deal has a very high likelihood of blowing up in the Giants face.

They'll probably be dumb enough to do it, but they should basically treat the 5th, 6th and 7th years like 1 year deals. Franchise him twice if he's healthy and producing. Then let him walk after that.

RE: What he accomplishes moving forward is obviously TBD.  
MookGiants : 4/28/2021 10:26 pm : link
In comment 15238342 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
It also tells me, that there indeed were no complications or unforeseen problems during surgery..

The rest is up to him


How exactly would it tell you that?

Unless a guy is a shit player their 5th year options are getting picked up. I'm not saying there were complications or problems during the surgery, but even if there were he's still getting his option picked up
Advocating for a long term contract  
Bricktop : 4/28/2021 10:42 pm : link
Or not, there's no way to tell at this point. My gut tells me you don't go nuts with money past the current deal. Great to almost great production gets you a tag. And that's it at this point. But to quibble over this option pick up is silly. It's a no-brainer.

And it also tells you what they think about his rehab and progress towards being ready G1.
RE: Okay, fine ...  
allstarjim : 4/28/2021 10:57 pm : link
In comment 15238325 FStubbs said:
Quote:
... get 2 years out of him and then let him go.


What if he accounts for 4500 yards and 30 or more TDs in those 2 years? You still want to let him walk?
Good!  
TC : 4/28/2021 11:12 pm : link
You have him for another year if he's helping the Giants win games, or you can trade him for what you can get, if someone else feels they can do better with him.
RE: RE: Okay, fine ...  
bw in dc : 4/29/2021 12:17 am : link
In comment 15238900 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 15238325 FStubbs said:


Quote:


... get 2 years out of him and then let him go.



What if he accounts for 4500 yards and 30 or more TDs in those 2 years? You still want to let him walk?


I'll take a crack at this. Yes, you let him walk. It's the law of diminishing returns for RBs. Play the odds that he can't keep up the production, especially as SB gets into his late 20s.

RBs in the NFL should be treated like RBs in college - you get them for three to four years (maybe five if there is a redshirt), they finish their eligibility, and then you go to the next RB prospect in the pipeline.



RE: RE: Okay, fine ...  
Go Terps : 4/29/2021 12:24 am : link
In comment 15238900 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 15238325 FStubbs said:


Quote:


... get 2 years out of him and then let him go.



What if he accounts for 4500 yards and 30 or more TDs in those 2 years? You still want to let him walk?


If he accounts for that much it probably means the offense struggled. I'd rather see Golladay, Slayton, and Smith/Waddle get those touches farther downfield.

Or get the ball to Barkley more as a receiver. Move him to slot receiver and I will change my tune about paying him very quickly.
Would love  
TommyWiseau : 4/29/2021 3:50 am : link
Javonte Williams backing up Barkley. He is my favorite RB in this class. A yards after contact machine who is great in pass pro. He is probably a round two guy though
No brainer  
adamg : 4/29/2021 4:27 am : link
.
Let's worry about whether Barkley  
AnnapolisMike : 4/29/2021 6:13 am : link
Should be the highest paid RB, after he does something to justify it. I am more concerned about the OL making holes for him.
RE: RE: RE: Okay, fine ...  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 4/29/2021 7:12 am : link
In comment 15238973 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15238900 allstarjim said:


Quote:


In comment 15238325 FStubbs said:


Quote:


... get 2 years out of him and then let him go.



What if he accounts for 4500 yards and 30 or more TDs in those 2 years? You still want to let him walk?



I'll take a crack at this. Yes, you let him walk. It's the law of diminishing returns for RBs. Play the odds that he can't keep up the production, especially as SB gets into his late 20s.

RBs in the NFL should be treated like RBs in college - you get them for three to four years (maybe five if there is a redshirt), they finish their eligibility, and then you go to the next RB prospect in the pipeline.




Adrian Peterson and Frank Gore. In the past, Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Eric Dickerson, and others.
RE: RE: RE: Okay, fine ...  
giants#1 : 4/29/2021 7:12 am : link
In comment 15238979 Go Terps said:
Quote:

What if he accounts for 4500 yards and 30 or more TDs in those 2 years? You still want to let him walk?



If he accounts for that much it probably means the offense struggled. I'd rather see Golladay, Slayton, and Smith/Waddle get those touches farther downfield.

Or get the ball to Barkley more as a receiver. Move him to slot receiver and I will change my tune about paying him very quickly.


You mean like the 3rd ranked (scoring) 2005 offense when Tiki put up ~2400 yds?

Or were you thinking of the Greatest Show on Turf when Faulk totaled >6700 total yards are 59 TDs from 1999-2001?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Okay, fine ...  
giants#1 : 4/29/2021 7:12 am : link
In comment 15239066 jeffusedtobeonwebtv said:
Quote:
In comment 15238973 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15238900 allstarjim said:


Quote:


In comment 15238325 FStubbs said:


Quote:


... get 2 years out of him and then let him go.



What if he accounts for 4500 yards and 30 or more TDs in those 2 years? You still want to let him walk?



I'll take a crack at this. Yes, you let him walk. It's the law of diminishing returns for RBs. Play the odds that he can't keep up the production, especially as SB gets into his late 20s.

RBs in the NFL should be treated like RBs in college - you get them for three to four years (maybe five if there is a redshirt), they finish their eligibility, and then you go to the next RB prospect in the pipeline.






Adrian Peterson and Frank Gore. In the past, Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Eric Dickerson, and others.


Marshall Faulk had his best years with his 2nd team.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Okay, fine ...  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4/29/2021 7:17 am : link
In comment 15239067 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15238979 Go Terps said:


Quote:



What if he accounts for 4500 yards and 30 or more TDs in those 2 years? You still want to let him walk?



If he accounts for that much it probably means the offense struggled. I'd rather see Golladay, Slayton, and Smith/Waddle get those touches farther downfield.

Or get the ball to Barkley more as a receiver. Move him to slot receiver and I will change my tune about paying him very quickly.



You mean like the 3rd ranked (scoring) 2005 offense when Tiki put up ~2400 yds?

Or were you thinking of the Greatest Show on Turf when Faulk totaled >6700 total yards are 59 TDs from 1999-2001?


He's dug in on the narrative that every touch Barkley gets can be equaled by everyone on the field, including a kicker.

So even when somebody posts that Barkley could account for 4500 yards and 30 TD's, his first thought is that the team will still suck.

How is this in any way controversial?  
DonQuixote : 4/29/2021 7:20 am : link
I love this site, I send it money every year, but it is also infuriating.

You guys that think everything sucks need to find another hobby.
It's not guaranteed, right?  
fkap : 4/29/2021 7:32 am : link
if so, it's the smart thing to do.
bw often has a little truth to his smarminess, but he's all wet on this one. Aside from it being DG who was drooling over SB, regardless of Mara's long term goal here, this move is a no brainer.
I'm OK with the 5th year option being exercised  
Rick in Dallas : 4/29/2021 7:41 am : link
We get a year to see if SB is fully recovered from his knee surgery.What's not to like about this move? I don't get all the angst!!!
RE: RE: RE: Oy vey...  
Victor in CT : 4/29/2021 7:48 am : link
In comment 15238358 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15238354 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:



And there he is



Seriously, do you think I'm wrong?


Yes. your whole premise is ridiculous. where do you dream this shit up?
...  
ryanmkeane : 4/29/2021 8:03 am : link
Yeah, let’s let Barkley become amazing (his normal self actually) and THEN let’s trade him! Great fucking plan.
They say it takes 12 months to heal from the surgery date, give  
SGMen : 4/29/2021 8:06 am : link
or take....

I believe that Charles is a special physical specimen and will rebound as early as game 1 with a 100 yard performance. We need him to be a superstar along with Golladay at WR and hopefully Waddle or Smith at #11. 3 hard to cover, hard to stop "one on one" guys make an offense tough to handle.
Gentlemen, Gentlemen!  
GiantBlue : 4/29/2021 8:10 am : link
We have not seen Barkley with a decent OL yet!

While not optimal yet, the OL is young and athletic.

Let Barkley have some time with an actual athletic OL and let's see what he can accomplish.

We haven't seen his best yet! I think it is to come.

I know, I know, take off the rose colored glasses. LOL
Good decision here with Barkley. Physical specimen  
chick310 : 4/29/2021 8:19 am : link
like him should be able to bounce back from the surgery this season. Look forward to seeing him again in an offense that has some downfield targets to keep the Defense more honest and crashing down on him. Giants can worry about second contract when it's time.
RE: They say it takes 12 months to heal from the surgery date, give  
DonQuixote : 4/29/2021 9:16 am : link
In comment 15239184 SGMen said:
Quote:
or take....

I believe that Charles is a special physical specimen and will rebound as early as game 1 with a 100 yard performance. We need him to be a superstar along with Golladay at WR and hopefully Waddle or Smith at #11. 3 hard to cover, hard to stop "one on one" guys make an offense tough to handle.


Who is Charles?
Why are the analytical geeks  
Chris684 : 4/29/2021 9:18 am : link
also the whiny cunts?

"Data this, data that, Gettleman stinks, blah, blah..."

Its a smart decision on Barkley  
Rudy5757 : 4/29/2021 9:26 am : link
Its not a long term commitment. i wouldnt renegotiate wth him until he plays on that 5th year option unlike what the cowboys and other teams have done. It seems to bite other teams in the ass of late on the RBs.

We have Barkley for 2 seasons on contract and I would make him play on that contract. Any Giants fan wants to have this guy perform like the best in the league but to date he has not given the Giants the production for a 2nd pick in the draft to be honest. 1 very good season followed by an average season and an injury season.

The man has proven to be a good person and someone you want to root for. The player has some holes in his game particularly blocking, he may be one of the worst blocking backs we have had and at the same time one of the best game changers we have had. Its very hard to peg what you are going to get. I want this kid to be great, I want to root for him because of the person he is and the ability he has. unfortunately I am not sure he will ever be the guy that we saw as a rookie again. Injuries seem to have gotten into his head and he seems to be playing scared in my opinion. He will have his game breaking plays but also not get the job done when you need the tough yards.

Let him play the 2 years we have him under contract and see what you really have.
Barkley's second contract will go the way the Giants go.  
NYGgolfer : 4/29/2021 9:45 am : link
Assuming injury recovery is no issue, if the team shows enough progress in 2021 that Daniel Jones keeps his job, David Gettleman stays in place (or retires under good graces) and the roster stays relatively intact, then Barkley will undoubtedly get a lucrative second deal. And you know that is what John Mara is hoping for based on his presser comments.

To the extent 2021 becomes another struggle and the NY Giants aren't competing for a divisional title, then there reasonably needs to be plenty of changes in the office and on the field. And then all bets are off as to what a new GM wants to do and Barkley will be most likely jettisoned for a draft pick.
BBI could buy a lot of Hateorade  
NoPeanutz : 4/29/2021 9:54 am : link
with that moola
...  
christian : 4/29/2021 9:56 am : link
Picking up this option:

1) is actually a lower cap cost than his cap hit this year
2) projects to be the 2nd lowest percentage to cap cost of his career

This isn’t a massive vote of confidence for Barkley. This is the conservative, value-based route. This is the analytically wise move, and was close to a guarantee to happen. Kyle Rudolph projects to have the same cap hit next year.

The question is, and will be: after this season how many peak years do the Giants project Barkley has left.

If Saquon crushes it this year, he’s not stepping foot in the facility without a new deal.
He will probably follow the Todd Gurley career graph  
RetroJint : 4/29/2021 10:07 am : link
5 years is past middle age for most RBs. The 5th year option protects Saquon from undue neurosis and it’s another manifestation of Gettleman’s outsized ego . He’s never letting go of this one , dammit !
I agree with the analytics that devalue RB's,  
Section331 : 4/29/2021 10:25 am : link
but picking up SB's option is good cap management. As UConn pointed out, his option number is 35% lower than his tag number would be. Even if he doesn't look like the SB of old this year, the Giants aren't likely to let him walk.

We'll see about any future deals, but we can bitch or not bitch about it when it happens. Right now, this is a solid move.
interesting blog post from Jason Fitzgerald on Barkley's salary  
Eric on Li : 4/29/2021 10:32 am : link
obviously the biggest IF with Barkley is his health. If healthy we know what kind of player he is.

But IF he is healthy, the depressed value of RB salaries imo mitigates the arguments against some of the positional value many like to hold against him. IF healthy he is the most explosive skill player from this draft class by far. Any yet he's compensated $4m below DJ Moore (a solid but definitely not elite WR). If scoring points is your goal literally anyone in a TD dependent fantasy football league can tell you there is a wide gap between Saquon and anyone else on this list.

This trend can also continue for 2 more years if the NYG elect to tag him instead of extending him long term. The prices will increase but the average of top 5 compared to 10 isn't that big at RB.

(inserts prayer for a few healthy seasons)
Is Saquon Barkley’s Option Fair for the Player? - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: Okay, fine ...  
bw in dc : 4/29/2021 10:41 am : link
In comment 15239066 jeffusedtobeonwebtv said:
Quote:

I'll take a crack at this. Yes, you let him walk. It's the law of diminishing returns for RBs. Play the odds that he can't keep up the production, especially as SB gets into his late 20s.

RBs in the NFL should be treated like RBs in college - you get them for three to four years (maybe five if there is a redshirt), they finish their eligibility, and then you go to the next RB prospect in the pipeline.






Adrian Peterson and Frank Gore. In the past, Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Eric Dickerson, and others.


I'm not denying there are exceptions to the rule. Like those you have listed. But the odds are just stacked against RBs where they just aren't going to have longevity and it will be a very limited career.

When Barkley got drafted many thought he was going to be invincible and be the next great one. Well, the injuries have stacked up and everyone is crossing their fingers he can just get back on the field now...

So I would never make a long term commitment to a RB for that second contract. Too dangerous.
RE: interesting blog post from Jason Fitzgerald on Barkley's salary  
NYGgolfer : 4/29/2021 10:49 am : link
In comment 15239534 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
obviously the biggest IF with Barkley is his health. If healthy we know what kind of player he is.

But IF he is healthy, the depressed value of RB salaries imo mitigates the arguments against some of the positional value many like to hold against him. IF healthy he is the most explosive skill player from this draft class by far. Any yet he's compensated $4m below DJ Moore (a solid but definitely not elite WR). If scoring points is your goal literally anyone in a TD dependent fantasy football league can tell you there is a wide gap between Saquon and anyone else on this list.

This trend can also continue for 2 more years if the NYG elect to tag him instead of extending him long term. The prices will increase but the average of top 5 compared to 10 isn't that big at RB.

(inserts prayer for a few healthy seasons) Is Saquon Barkley’s Option Fair for the Player? - ( New Window )


Thanks. Notable comment from within that blog post,

"Between the fact that the salary cap crashed this year and he plays the least valuable position in the NFL that number is low".
Analytics stresses that RBs are hard to evaluate and cheap to acquire  
Blue.Agave : 4/29/2021 11:02 am : link
especially in comparison to QB/WR/EDGE.

The Giants can consider a short-yardage RB on Day 3 of the draft or UDFA and be set at RB for 2021. Picking up his 5th year should have been expected. I can't wait to see Saquon back on the field in blue. Completely agree with who said that he doesn't step foot into a facility without a deal if he has a huge year.

I really think the way forward with Saquon is  
glowrider : 4/29/2021 11:24 am : link
2022 5th yr option - 7.2m
2023 Tag 1 - ~ 10.5m (conservative)
2024 Tag 2 - ~ 12.6m (120% of tag 1 will be higher than the tag)
2025 Tag 3/Evaluate or Trade - ~ 16.38m (130% of tag 2)
*(Pretty sure this math is correct, please correct if incorrect, but close enough for convo)

Somewhere in there he may hold out, seek out offer sheets, and we lose good will, but the tag is fractional compared to the the open market price on top RBs and the sequencing of free agents who are top tier RBs is pretty beneficial for a low tag outlook over the next few years since the big guys have been paid in the last year or so, so he makes about 45-50 million over those 4 yrs, which I think is reasonable. By the time he would be making over 16m in 2025 in this scenario, he would be at or still below market rate (McCaffrey at 16m and change this year).

Not player friendly at all, but we’ve got him for four years below market if we really want.
How is this not a smart move? He'll make LESS his 5th year....  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/29/2021 11:36 am : link
....than he will his 4th year.
Love Saquon's All-World Talent, . . . .  
TC : 4/29/2021 12:48 pm : link
and character. Hate his lack of aggression. You can call an antelope a rhino all day long, but it ain't. Dave sold himself on Saquon being an all-purpose back, but he just isn't a consistent, productive inside runner. And with a team that wants to play a power running game, it's a problem if that's the majority of what he's asked to do. Despite his talent, and occasional eye-popping stats, the Giants have actually won a higher percentage of games in which he HASN'T played, then when he has. Yeah, I know, injuries, OL, etc. But . . . .

Use him with movement, in the slot, etc., get him the ball in space, and he could set the league on fire.

If he's cleared to play, I see him tentative at first, and coming on later in the season if he's still healthy. And a hopefully improving OL, will benefit him greatly. I want to see how many times he's the difference maker in wins and losses. If the former, he should stick around, if not, trade him to a team that can better use his unique set of skills and abilities.
100% the correct move  
arniefez : 4/29/2021 1:34 pm : link
exactly the way a smart organization would handle this player based on his position and injury history. The 2011 CBA has made it very difficult for players under contract to hold out.

The smart way to run an NFL team would be to have him play 21 and 22 on his current contract no matter what happens in 21. If a 2nd contract can't be reached after 22 tag him and then after 23 go through the same process.

This isn't Victor Cruz who was a UDFA and made nothing while being an All Pro on a Super Bowl winner. This guy has made #2 pick in the draft money and played about 1/3 of his games so far healthy. The Giants owe him nothing. This is the business he choose.
RE: Love Saquon's All-World Talent, . . . .  
UConn4523 : 4/29/2021 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15239997 TC said:
Quote:
and character. Hate his lack of aggression. You can call an antelope a rhino all day long, but it ain't. Dave sold himself on Saquon being an all-purpose back, but he just isn't a consistent, productive inside runner. And with a team that wants to play a power running game, it's a problem if that's the majority of what he's asked to do. Despite his talent, and occasional eye-popping stats, the Giants have actually won a higher percentage of games in which he HASN'T played, then when he has. Yeah, I know, injuries, OL, etc. But . . . .

Use him with movement, in the slot, etc., get him the ball in space, and he could set the league on fire.

If he's cleared to play, I see him tentative at first, and coming on later in the season if he's still healthy. And a hopefully improving OL, will benefit him greatly. I want to see how many times he's the difference maker in wins and losses. If the former, he should stick around, if not, trade him to a team that can better use his unique set of skills and abilities.


There's so many runs that completely contradict this stance. You don't amass 2000+ yards in a season without being aggressive. You don't score 15 TD's (many outside of the 5) without being aggressive.

You may not like the return on the investment, or hate the RB value or whatever, but I disagree on your characterization of Barkley.

And back to the record argument I see. It just so happens we start winning with a competent HC instead of the dope Barkley played for, but yeah, lets pin it all on the 1 guy that scored in 2018 and didn't play defense.
UConn  
Go Terps : 4/29/2021 2:00 pm : link
I've got no issues picking up the option; it's absolutely the reasonable move here. But this statement isn't really true:

Quote:
You don't amass 2000+ yards in a season without being aggressive.


If you force feed a guy the ball 382 times, he's going to amass yardage. If there's anything remarkable about it it's that he was physically robust enough to shoulder that kind of load.

But you have to wonder if the injuries in '19 and '20 can be traced in some way back to that 2018 workload. You can ask the same question about McCaffrey, who had the ball go his way 429 times in 2019 and then missed most of the season with ankle and shoulder injuries.

Whatever happens with Barkley contract-wise, I hope for his sake he starts getting fewer touches and that a higher proportion of them come in the passing game.
*missed most of the 2020 season  
Go Terps : 4/29/2021 2:01 pm : link
.
well i disagree  
UConn4523 : 4/29/2021 2:13 pm : link
he had 15 TD's in 2018 and 8 were 10+ yarders - he wasn't scoring at the goal line much because we were barely there. 5 of 8 TD's in 2019 were 10+ yards. He's plenty aggressive, which has nothing to do with his workload and he did it behind a junk OL.

In any case, I really don't care to do this dance we've done 1,000 times, enjoy the draft.
we should look to get rid  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4/29/2021 2:19 pm : link
of our best players...
An argument can be made that his tentativeness behind the LOS  
glowrider : 4/29/2021 2:43 pm : link
And looking to bounce it outside IS his aggression. Every play the guy is trying to break off a TD. He knows as well as all of us that anytime his hands are on the ball, he could go all the way.

I think we want more *consistency* out of him, which would be those 3-5yds up the gut, falling forward, which leads to the defense over committing. That’s when he can break through the second and third levels within the first ten yards and take it to the house.
insinuating Barkley was a compiler in 2018 is hilariously stupid  
Eric on Li : 4/29/2021 2:50 pm : link
as a rookie behind a not so great OL he led all running backs in 20+ yard runs with 16 (next closest had 11).

he led all running backs in 40+ yard runs with 7 (next closest was 4).

the only player in all football who had as many 40+ yard plays as his 7 was Tyreek Hill (who had 8).

health is the only question, but if healthy he is one of the most explosive players in football.
RE: interesting blog post from Jason Fitzgerald on Barkley's salary  
christian : 4/29/2021 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15239534 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
IF healthy he is the most explosive skill player from this draft class by far. Any yet he's compensated $4m below DJ Moore (a solid but definitely not elite WR).


This is a fantastic point. The economics of league wide running back salaries are literally pulling down Barkley's compensation. And conversely pulling up WR comp.

One could argue this is evidence he's been slightly overpaid over years 1-4, but even then I don't think it's tragic.

Personally I think there is zero chance he steps foot in the facility on the 5th year option if he has a good year. But stranger things have happened.

RE: insinuating Barkley was a compiler in 2018 is hilariously stupid  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4/29/2021 3:31 pm : link
In comment 15240324 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
as a rookie behind a not so great OL he led all running backs in 20+ yard runs with 16 (next closest had 11).

he led all running backs in 40+ yard runs with 7 (next closest was 4).

the only player in all football who had as many 40+ yard plays as his 7 was Tyreek Hill (who had 8).

health is the only question, but if healthy he is one of the most explosive players in football.


The amount of gymnastics certain posters have gone through to minimize 2,000 yards from scrimmage has been one of the odder things to see here.

Not just minimize it, but to outright call the production something that can't be possible for a winning team. It's bizarre, not only the take, but the continuing idea that somehow a mediocre back is just as productive.
If you get SB v2018  
JonC : 4/29/2021 3:35 pm : link
more often than not, you're getting a core piece in a very good running game/offense. He's got to stay healthy, and has to grow past some of his youthful deficiencies. I'm willing to bet on him.
Compiler? On a shitty team? Explain to me how a RB can be a compiler  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/29/2021 3:41 pm : link
on a shitty team that was constantly playing from behind with as many explosive runs as he had. At that point defenses are trying to minimize big plays. Guy practically was resetting the bar by himself. He literally just needs to stay healthy, and be a better pass blocker. But even if he doesn't develop as a pass blocker he is still the best RB in the league when healthy. Of course, it doesn't mean much if he can't and that's his biggest question mark. But to deny his talent is asinine.
RE: RE: insinuating Barkley was a compiler in 2018 is hilariously stupid  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/29/2021 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15240497 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15240324 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


as a rookie behind a not so great OL he led all running backs in 20+ yard runs with 16 (next closest had 11).

he led all running backs in 40+ yard runs with 7 (next closest was 4).

the only player in all football who had as many 40+ yard plays as his 7 was Tyreek Hill (who had 8).

health is the only question, but if healthy he is one of the most explosive players in football.



The amount of gymnastics certain posters have gone through to minimize 2,000 yards from scrimmage has been one of the odder things to see here.

Not just minimize it, but to outright call the production something that can't be possible for a winning team. It's bizarre, not only the take, but the continuing idea that somehow a mediocre back is just as productive.


Comparing Gallman's numbers from last year is my favorite. The line was able to run block after the first few games better than we have seen in a decade. Look at Gallman's career stats before and compare with last year. If you do the same thing to Barkley's numbers we'd have a 6 yard per carry workhorse. That generally results in winning football teams, but would love to see a situation where that isn't true. Not too many guys have hit that mark over the course of the NFL.
...  
christian : 4/29/2021 5:54 pm : link
The Giants offensive line in 2018 had a pretty nice 5 game run when Jamon Brown entered the lineup after the bye. No coincidence they had a nice little streak, and Barkley had his best games.

Calling last year's offensive line group the best in a decade is a pretty big exaggeration. That group had their own nice streak, followed by a bad last quarter of the year.

Barkley is a supreme talent on the ground. If the line can keep him from getting hit behind the line at a league high clip, he should easily have 1-2 years like 2018 left in him.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 