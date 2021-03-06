Giants missed opportunity draft pick that still haunts you?  

...alright I will start the pain and suffering. I suffer a bit every draft season and draft day and want you to suffer too :)LOL.
#1.) For me it was Gordy Glenn OT. 2012 Draft Giants pick 32. This one still drives me nuts today, this missed opportunity draft pick still haunts me every draft season. This was the pick I wanted badly and we could of had him but instead we took David Wilson. Cordy Glenn was the O-Line anchor that we needed that we could have built around and added guards and pieces to rebuild the o-line. massive missed opportunity in my opinion and it still hurts because our O-line is STILL a work in progress. Now I am not saying this pick was a cure all to our problems but it would have been a good piece to build around and get things going. Unfortunately the RB David Wilson while exciting and explosive was smallish and had fumbling issues and the eventual medical issues which ended his career early through no fault of his own. Remember Caughlin and the doghouse. I LOVE TC but wish he took a different approach with David Wilson and the fumbling. With Cordy Glenn (I know he is only one piece, but...) and a solid O-Line Eli and the NY GIANTS win another Super Bowl.
#2.) Aaron Donald DT. 2014 Draft Giants pick #12. I ended up LOVING Odell Beckham as we all did as Giants fan. but the relationship went south and the LOVE turned to ?/hate/indifference/broken hearts/? LOL. I was heavy into this draft and did a lot of reading and research and wanted Aaron DOnald BADLY! I was a believer. DId not even really know who Odell was. Didn't throw the remote as I accept Giants front office decisions and allow time to see how things play out. Well, we all know how things turned out with Odell Beckham. Immaturity, excessive emotions and emotional acts, boat party, playoff dud, etc. He was entertaining for a while but.... OH WHAT COULD HAVE BEEN! Aaron Donald anchoring our Defense instead of the head case who is gone. I did ENJOY Odell as we all did of course. LOVED him in the beginning but with each and every antic and stunt the LOVE began dying. Like a hot but crazy in the head crazy in bed girlfriend the LOVE faded and reality set in.
Synopsis
I put Cordy Glenn at #1 because we needed that O-Line anchor to build around. Build the trenches I am OLD and old school and believe that you build the line before you take the small tiny explosive RB. People can argue Barkley whom I still like as the pick but David was a tweener and not an every down back like Barkley. I am not saying we were a lock for another SB but Eli coulkd play if you protect him and give him time in the pocket. We all know how that ended and the pure garbage O-Line prematurely ended Eli's career and chances at a third, fourth??? Super Bowl.
Aaron Donald oh well another building block missed but on the D line to build around.
HAVE A HAPPY NY GIANTS DRAFT DAY!
I'll get shit for this, but I didn't want Barkley either. I wanted Quenton Nelson or Bradley Chubb and was hoping we'd go RB in round 2 with either Chubb or Derrius Guice (right on Chubb, wrong on Guice)
I liked Thomas the least of the 4 OTs but I can't say I regret this one much yet as he hasn't really played.
The easiest one for me is Apple over Tunsil though. How bad we botched the draft is a masterclass on how to get fired as a GM.
Beckham over Darnold doesn't bother me. Darnold is the better player but Beckham in his prime was HOF talent.
Time will only tell on that one. I'm skeptical.
I had a neighbor (deceased) that was good friends with Tucker Fredrickson. He found out I was a Giants fan and he would go on and on about Tucker. Injury ruined that career. He did make the pro bowl first year with Giants.
Reggie White....another HUGE what could have been with LT and company! My God that would have been INSANE!
Yes, both for what Tunsil could have brought to the team and what Apple unfortunately did bring to the team. And Tunsil went the very next pick to Miami.
Not only Isaac Bruce, but also Kevin Mawae and Larry Allen. Granted, Allen was a small-school player, and Mawae's path would have been blocked initially by Brian Williams, but still...
The issue with the Lewis pick was less that there was an obvious alternative than just the inherent awfulness of the pick.
Not an actual draft but in a supplemental draft the Giants took Zimmerman in lieu of Reggie White
Think what the Giants could have been adding Farve and White
Trading up for DeAndre Baker instead of staying put and drafting my guy Elgton Jenkins...
This OL could've been crazy good...
Orlando Brown, Elgton Jenkins, Nick Gates, Will Hernandez, Andrew Thomas/Tristian Wirfs...
What could have been
Sam Beal
By the way, I don't hate Jones. He was a fairly decent player in spite of his disability. He just was not worth a early 1st round draft pick.
Yeah, I liked Shepard alot... but loved MT coming out of OSU, no way should we have taken a slot over him... in all fairness I thought Shep would be a 100 catch per year kind of guy, Wes Welker type clone, way off on that 1... huge disappointment IMO
Is this trolling?
Not picking practically anyone else besides Cedric Scott in 1996. Ray Lewis and Marvin Harrison stick out because both were needs at the time, but there were a bunch of quality NFL players picked after the Giants picked Scott.
Is this trolling?
No. Herbert's a stud.
I really wanted Alan Faneca over Shaun Williams.
Josh Allen, QB.
The Barkley pick at #2, vs a trade down and if you didn't get him getting another excellent player plus accelerating a rebuild with more picks (I like Barkley a lot but the value of a #2 pick was not maximized unless Barkley brings the giants a championship).
The Engram pick, not in itself but going for playmaker year after year and ignoring the lines of scrimmage.
Usually I don't like the first round pick when made, but always support the player and team.
Or reaching for Engram when the pick needed to be Ryan Ramczyk or another olineman...
The only times I've had opinions were 2007:
talking to my buddies: I hope they don't draft Aaron Ross, the guy is like 30 years old
and more recently:
2019: The Giants have to take DE/Edge Josh Allen here right?
2020: As long as they don't draft Andrew Thomas I'm fine, everything I read has 4 OT's pretty well grouped but almost everywhere has Thomas ranked 4th out of the 4
none of that haunts me, and again I don't know shit beyond what I read about college players from the "experts" but I have stopped voicing my opinion before they pick, I think I jinxes them.
After that draft a flyfishing buddy in Norcal who is a Raiders fan told me how Ron Dayne was going to be a bust explaining why in detail stating this issue and that issue etc all kinds of rational facts and analysis that ended up proving to be true. At the time I just wanted to believe the Giants got it right. Well my buddy nailed it 100%!!!!!
Been over this a lot, and I don't want to flood this thread with the whiners.
Have you got a couple of hours to spare?
I wanted Cordy Glenn over David Wilson
Shaun Alexander. He and TIki would have been amazing.
Well maybe your buddy should be our general manager, he'd be better the Gettleman, that's for sure.
Grass is always greener.
But the best answer was Williams over a HOF guard.
Fatalistic garbage.
Not that I had a remote inkling of how great he would be, but I was really surprised how low Brady went because he seemed to have a knack for big games and was low key hoping the Giants would draft him in the middle rounds. Oh well.
On the other side, I thought David Terrell was a sure fire star so there's that!
It doesn't really haunt me bc I wasn't alive yet.
=DJs supporting cast in 2020.
Facts are stubborn things.
1996 Cedric Jones over the likes of Ray Lewis and Marvin Harrison. Funny though our 2nd round pick that year was Amani Toomer.
1995 Wheatley over Ty Law and Derrick Brooks.
1994 Lewis pick was bad. Passed on Larry Allen etc.
George Young's mid 90s drafts weren't very good.
Looking forward for what tonight brings.
Ogden was drafted right before the infamous Cedric Jones. We would have had to trade up to get him. Reggie instead of Gary Zimmerman and teaming him with LT would have been awesome.
Not picking practically anyone else besides Cedric Scott in 1996. Ray Lewis and Marvin Harrison stick out because both were needs at the time, but there were a bunch of quality NFL players picked after the Giants picked Scott.
A couple of people have said this, so it's worth saying now.
If you picked Zack Martin in that draft, unless you're stupid, you should still have regrets that you didn't draft Aaron Donald. I'm sure the Cowboys love Zack Martin, but if they had to do it over, they'd run to podium for Donald. Everyone should. Donald is now in historically relevant rarified air. Among the best defensive players in NFL history. I would be just as regretful that we took Zack Martin leaving Donald on the board as I am that we took OBJ.
Not picking Max Unger in 2009 (Sintim... ugh!)
I think the question in the OP was about your feelings at the time, not with the benefit of hindsight.
Have you got a couple of hours to spare?
Just the one or two that haunt you the most
Ogden, Donald, Herbert.
Ogden was drafted right before the infamous Cedric Jones. We would have had to trade up to get him. Reggie instead of Gary Zimmerman and teaming him with LT would have been awesome.
Ogden was picked because Laurence Phillips was such a monstrous ahole. Ogden shoulda been NYG.
Barkley recently just because I thought it was such bad value and Nelson was being touted as one of the best OL prospects ever. Just a better value. Or a trade down for Gods sake, everyone knew we were taking barkley so no one needed to trade with us.
Justin Pugh was like the 7th best OT in the draft. i thought there was better value at other spots.
Sean Bennett/Joe Montgomery
That was Parcells' personal one from my recollections.
Drafting Gary Zimmerman over Reggie White in the supplemental draft
That was Parcells' personal one from my recollections.
Angel Eyes was pretty good too as a villain.