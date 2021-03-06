Giants missed opportunity draft pick that still haunts you GIGANTOR : 4/29/2021 10:54 am

...alright I will start the pain and suffering. I suffer a bit every draft season and draft day and want you to suffer too :)LOL.

#1.) For me it was Gordy Glenn OT. 2012 Draft Giants pick 32. This one still drives me nuts today, this missed opportunity draft pick still haunts me every draft season. This was the pick I wanted badly and we could of had him but instead we took David Wilson. Cordy Glenn was the O-Line anchor that we needed that we could have built around and added guards and pieces to rebuild the o-line. massive missed opportunity in my opinion and it still hurts because our O-line is STILL a work in progress. Now I am not saying this pick was a cure all to our problems but it would have been a good piece to build around and get things going. Unfortunately the RB David Wilson while exciting and explosive was smallish and had fumbling issues and the eventual medical issues which ended his career early through no fault of his own. Remember Caughlin and the doghouse. I LOVE TC but wish he took a different approach with David Wilson and the fumbling. With Cordy Glenn (I know he is only one piece, but...) and a solid O-Line Eli and the NY GIANTS win another Super Bowl.



#2.) Aaron Donald DT. 2014 Draft Giants pick #12. I ended up LOVING Odell Beckham as we all did as Giants fan. but the relationship went south and the LOVE turned to ?/hate/indifference/broken hearts/? LOL. I was heavy into this draft and did a lot of reading and research and wanted Aaron DOnald BADLY! I was a believer. DId not even really know who Odell was. Didn't throw the remote as I accept Giants front office decisions and allow time to see how things play out. Well, we all know how things turned out with Odell Beckham. Immaturity, excessive emotions and emotional acts, boat party, playoff dud, etc. He was entertaining for a while but.... OH WHAT COULD HAVE BEEN! Aaron Donald anchoring our Defense instead of the head case who is gone. I did ENJOY Odell as we all did of course. LOVED him in the beginning but with each and every antic and stunt the LOVE began dying. Like a hot but crazy in the head crazy in bed girlfriend the LOVE faded and reality set in.

Synopsis

I put Cordy Glenn at #1 because we needed that O-Line anchor to build around. Build the trenches I am OLD and old school and believe that you build the line before you take the small tiny explosive RB. People can argue Barkley whom I still like as the pick but David was a tweener and not an every down back like Barkley. I am not saying we were a lock for another SB but Eli coulkd play if you protect him and give him time in the pocket. We all know how that ended and the pure garbage O-Line prematurely ended Eli's career and chances at a third, fourth??? Super Bowl.

Aaron Donald oh well another building block missed but on the D line to build around.

HAVE A HAPPY NY GIANTS DRAFT DAY!