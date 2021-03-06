for display only
Giants missed opportunity draft pick that still haunts you

GIGANTOR : 4/29/2021 10:54 am
...alright I will start the pain and suffering. I suffer a bit every draft season and draft day and want you to suffer too :)LOL.
#1.) For me it was Gordy Glenn OT. 2012 Draft Giants pick 32. This one still drives me nuts today, this missed opportunity draft pick still haunts me every draft season. This was the pick I wanted badly and we could of had him but instead we took David Wilson. Cordy Glenn was the O-Line anchor that we needed that we could have built around and added guards and pieces to rebuild the o-line. massive missed opportunity in my opinion and it still hurts because our O-line is STILL a work in progress. Now I am not saying this pick was a cure all to our problems but it would have been a good piece to build around and get things going. Unfortunately the RB David Wilson while exciting and explosive was smallish and had fumbling issues and the eventual medical issues which ended his career early through no fault of his own. Remember Caughlin and the doghouse. I LOVE TC but wish he took a different approach with David Wilson and the fumbling. With Cordy Glenn (I know he is only one piece, but...) and a solid O-Line Eli and the NY GIANTS win another Super Bowl.

#2.) Aaron Donald DT. 2014 Draft Giants pick #12. I ended up LOVING Odell Beckham as we all did as Giants fan. but the relationship went south and the LOVE turned to ?/hate/indifference/broken hearts/? LOL. I was heavy into this draft and did a lot of reading and research and wanted Aaron DOnald BADLY! I was a believer. DId not even really know who Odell was. Didn't throw the remote as I accept Giants front office decisions and allow time to see how things play out. Well, we all know how things turned out with Odell Beckham. Immaturity, excessive emotions and emotional acts, boat party, playoff dud, etc. He was entertaining for a while but.... OH WHAT COULD HAVE BEEN! Aaron Donald anchoring our Defense instead of the head case who is gone. I did ENJOY Odell as we all did of course. LOVED him in the beginning but with each and every antic and stunt the LOVE began dying. Like a hot but crazy in the head crazy in bed girlfriend the LOVE faded and reality set in.
Synopsis
I put Cordy Glenn at #1 because we needed that O-Line anchor to build around. Build the trenches I am OLD and old school and believe that you build the line before you take the small tiny explosive RB. People can argue Barkley whom I still like as the pick but David was a tweener and not an every down back like Barkley. I am not saying we were a lock for another SB but Eli coulkd play if you protect him and give him time in the pocket. We all know how that ended and the pure garbage O-Line prematurely ended Eli's career and chances at a third, fourth??? Super Bowl.
Aaron Donald oh well another building block missed but on the D line to build around.
HAVE A HAPPY NY GIANTS DRAFT DAY!
TJ Watt probably.  
robbieballs2003 : 4/29/2021 10:54 am : link
Gayle Sayers or Dick Butkus  
jeff57 : 4/29/2021 10:56 am : link
Chase Young  
Rjanyg : 4/29/2021 10:57 am : link
Had to beat the Skins lol
More recent  
jeff57 : 4/29/2021 10:58 am : link
Wilson over Lavonte David.
Just the last few years  
crackerjack465 : 4/29/2021 10:58 am : link
Engram of Ramczyk

I'll get shit for this, but I didn't want Barkley either. I wanted Quenton Nelson or Bradley Chubb and was hoping we'd go RB in round 2 with either Chubb or Derrius Guice (right on Chubb, wrong on Guice)

I liked Thomas the least of the 4 OTs but I can't say I regret this one much yet as he hasn't really played.

The easiest one for me is Apple over Tunsil though. How bad we botched the draft is a masterclass on how to get fired as a GM.

Beckham over Darnold doesn't bother me. Darnold is the better player but Beckham in his prime was HOF talent.
RE: Chase Young  
Ben in Tampa : 4/29/2021 10:58 am : link
In comment 15239622 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
Had to beat the Skins lol


Time will only tell on that one. I'm skeptical.
Shaun Williams over Alan Faneca  
Greg from LI : 4/29/2021 10:59 am : link
Cordy Glenn and Laremy Tunsil  
Eric on Li : 4/29/2021 11:00 am : link
also being a few picks away from Randy Moss in 1998.
Randy Moss  
jsuds : 4/29/2021 11:02 am : link
Every record setting TD he had as a rookie made me angry they passed on him.
Andrew Thomas over Justin Herbert  
Go Terps : 4/29/2021 11:02 am : link
RE: Gayle Sayers or Dick Butkus  
GIGANTOR : 4/29/2021 11:02 am : link
In comment 15239618 jeff57 said:
Quote:
.


I had a neighbor (deceased) that was good friends with Tucker Fredrickson. He found out I was a Giants fan and he would go on and on about Tucker. Injury ruined that career. He did make the pro bowl first year with Giants.
Darnold!  
Big Blue '56 : 4/29/2021 11:02 am : link
If they draft anyone but Smith or Waddle this year.  
Dave in Hoboken : 4/29/2021 11:02 am : link
No thanks on Paye.
Going recent  
Harvest Blend : 4/29/2021 11:04 am : link
Quenton Nelson.
No doubt about it....Apple over Tunsil.  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/29/2021 11:04 am : link
Bit of a special case from the USFL, but... Reggie White  
Big Blue Blogger : 4/29/2021 11:07 am : link
The others named above would have been difference-makers. The Minister of Defense with LT would have been historic.
1994 Giants pick Thomas Lewis over HOF Isaac Bruce  
Rick in Dallas : 4/29/2021 11:08 am : link
WTF pick
Derrick Henry  
uncledave : 4/29/2021 11:09 am : link
Josh Allen
RE: Bit of a special case from the USFL, but... Reggie White  
GIGANTOR : 4/29/2021 11:10 am : link
In comment 15239660 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
The others named above would have been difference-makers. The Minister of Defense with LT would have been historic.


Reggie White....another HUGE what could have been with LT and company! My God that would have been INSANE!
RE: No doubt about it....Apple over Tunsil.  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 4/29/2021 11:11 am : link
In comment 15239654 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
.


Yes, both for what Tunsil could have brought to the team and what Apple unfortunately did bring to the team. And Tunsil went the very next pick to Miami.
Reggie White  
JonC : 4/29/2021 11:12 am : link
Ogden, Donald, Herbert.
Odell Beckham over  
Chris684 : 4/29/2021 11:15 am : link
Aaron Donald AND Zack Martin
RE: 1994 Giants pick Thomas Lewis over HOF Isaac Bruce  
Big Blue Blogger : 4/29/2021 11:19 am : link
Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
WTF pick

Not only Isaac Bruce, but also Kevin Mawae and Larry Allen. Granted, Allen was a small-school player, and Mawae's path would have been blocked initially by Brian Williams, but still...

The issue with the Lewis pick was less that there was an obvious alternative than just the inherent awfulness of the pick.
Farve  
Archer : 4/29/2021 11:21 am : link
Giants selected Jarrad Bunch with the 27th pick and Farve was selected by Atlanta at 33

Not an actual draft but in a supplemental draft the Giants took Zimmerman in lieu of Reggie White

Think what the Giants could have been adding Farve and White
Taking Lorenzo Carter and BJ Hill in round 3  
90.Cal : 4/29/2021 11:22 am : link
Over Orlando Brown... best tackle in all of college football... its ridiculous that a poor performance in the underwear Olympics dropped him to the 3rd round... he was a monster for OU and Baker...


Trading up for DeAndre Baker instead of staying put and drafting my guy Elgton Jenkins...

This OL could've been crazy good...

Orlando Brown, Elgton Jenkins, Nick Gates, Will Hernandez, Andrew Thomas/Tristian Wirfs...

What could have been
Tom Brady in the 5th  
Chip : 4/29/2021 11:23 am : link
but it doesn't haunt me
Just wishing the NY Giants traded away every pick from  
NYGgolfer : 4/29/2021 11:29 am : link
2011, 2012 and 2013 Drafts for a good bottle of scotch.
RE: Taking Lorenzo Carter and BJ Hill in round 3  
Dinger : 4/29/2021 11:30 am : link
In comment 15239706 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Over Orlando Brown... best tackle in all of college football... its ridiculous that a poor performance in the underwear Olympics dropped him to the 3rd round... he was a monster for OU and Baker...


Trading up for DeAndre Baker instead of staying put and drafting my guy Elgton Jenkins...

This OL could've been crazy good...

Orlando Brown, Elgton Jenkins, Nick Gates, Will Hernandez, Andrew Thomas/Tristian Wirfs...

What could have been
I like your thinking! You're more about the hog mollies than DG. He's all talk and no action.
In the words of Michael Strahan  
blueblood : 4/29/2021 11:31 am : link
the past is the F*#$#%! past. This is the present !!
Adding two stupid supplemental draft picks...  
BamaBlue : 4/29/2021 11:33 am : link
Dave Brown
Sam Beal
The one that still bugs me is Ogden  
MadPlaid : 4/29/2021 11:39 am : link
If things had fallen as predicted, Phillips would have been selected in the top five picks, and Ogden would have been there for the Giants to take. Buuuut.....that didn't happen. The Giants incompetently were caught flatfooted and selected one-eyed Cedric Jones. That one really hurt.

By the way, I don't hate Jones. He was a fairly decent player in spite of his disability. He just was not worth a early 1st round draft pick.
Michael Thomas  
allstarjim : 4/29/2021 11:41 am : link
Giants drafted Sterling Shepard instead.

Aaron Donald as well.
George Rogers  
Bill L : 4/29/2021 11:43 am : link
Missing out on him still pisses me off.
RE: Michael Thomas  
90.Cal : 4/29/2021 11:45 am : link
In comment 15239765 allstarjim said:
Quote:
Giants drafted Sterling Shepard instead.

Aaron Donald as well.


Yeah, I liked Shepard alot... but loved MT coming out of OSU, no way should we have taken a slot over him... in all fairness I thought Shep would be a 100 catch per year kind of guy, Wes Welker type clone, way off on that 1... huge disappointment IMO
Josh Allen  
cjac : 4/29/2021 11:46 am : link
Then the following year Josh Allen again
Ron Dayne over  
EmusNYG : 4/29/2021 11:46 am : link
Shaun Alexander. He and TIki would have been amazing.
RE: Gayle Sayers or Dick Butkus  
Del Shofner : 4/29/2021 11:46 am : link
In comment 15239618 jeff57 said:
Quote:
.


This.
I would have traded the #2 pick to the Jets  
Section331 : 4/29/2021 11:46 am : link
in 2018. Adding the 37 and 49th picks, and the 34th pick in 2019 would have patched a lot of holes.
RE: Andrew Thomas over Justin Herbert  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/29/2021 11:46 am : link
In comment 15239643 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


Is this trolling?
Not picking Aaron Donald or Zack Martin in 2014  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/29/2021 11:48 am : link
Not picking Max Unger in 2009 (Sintim... ugh!)

Not picking practically anyone else besides Cedric Scott in 1996. Ray Lewis and Marvin Harrison stick out because both were needs at the time, but there were a bunch of quality NFL players picked after the Giants picked Scott.
RE: RE: Andrew Thomas over Justin Herbert  
Go Terps : 4/29/2021 11:49 am : link
In comment 15239791 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15239643 Go Terps said:


Quote:


.



Is this trolling?


No. Herbert's a stud.
One of them is the '94 draft...  
bw in dc : 4/29/2021 11:50 am : link
where we took Thomas Lewis and Kevin Mawae and Isaac Bruce were taken a few picks later.

I really wanted Alan Faneca over Shaun Williams.

Josh Allen, QB.
RE: George Rogers  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 4/29/2021 11:50 am : link
In comment 15239775 Bill L said:
Quote:
Missing out on him still pisses me off.


Funny!
Jonathan Ogden  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 4/29/2021 11:51 am : link
and Justin Herbert. Had he come out a year earlier, we would have picked him.
As an aside  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 4/29/2021 11:54 am : link
on the Ogden issue, a friend of mine's daughter was dating Lawrence Phillips the winter/spring before the draft. I told my friend (who had no idea about or interest in sports, much less football) to tell her daughter to hold onto Phillips as he was about to make a boatload of money. Two weeks later he is busted for beating up his girlfriend. Turns out it was not my friend's daughter, but she raced to the nearest phone when I told her that Lawrence was suddenly in the news!
there have been so many  
DavidinBMNY : 4/29/2021 11:54 am : link
But I 100% agree recently with the Wilson pick.

The Barkley pick at #2, vs a trade down and if you didn't get him getting another excellent player plus accelerating a rebuild with more picks (I like Barkley a lot but the value of a #2 pick was not maximized unless Barkley brings the giants a championship).

The Engram pick, not in itself but going for playmaker year after year and ignoring the lines of scrimmage.

Usually I don't like the first round pick when made, but always support the player and team.
2014  
skifaster : 4/29/2021 11:55 am : link
Not drafting Zac Martin
Clearly there have been many. To keep it more recent...  
Jimmy Googs : 4/29/2021 11:59 am : link
probably have to go with not really pursuing a trade down strategy in 2018.

Or reaching for Engram when the pick needed to be Ryan Ramczyk or another olineman...
None  
pjcas18 : 4/29/2021 12:00 pm : link
I don't watch enough college football to be an expert.

The only times I've had opinions were 2007:

talking to my buddies: I hope they don't draft Aaron Ross, the guy is like 30 years old

and more recently:

2019: The Giants have to take DE/Edge Josh Allen here right?

2020: As long as they don't draft Andrew Thomas I'm fine, everything I read has 4 OT's pretty well grouped but almost everywhere has Thomas ranked 4th out of the 4

none of that haunts me, and again I don't know shit beyond what I read about college players from the "experts" but I have stopped voicing my opinion before they pick, I think I jinxes them.



GT  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/29/2021 12:01 pm : link
I agree Herbert looked good but DJ himself was coming off an impressive rookie season himself. The idea of taking Herbert last year is absurd. Come on.
RE: Ron Dayne over  
GIGANTOR : 4/29/2021 12:02 pm : link
In comment 15239787 EmusNYG said:
Quote:
Shaun Alexander. He and TIki would have been amazing.


After that draft a flyfishing buddy in Norcal who is a Raiders fan told me how Ron Dayne was going to be a bust explaining why in detail stating this issue and that issue etc all kinds of rational facts and analysis that ended up proving to be true. At the time I just wanted to believe the Giants got it right. Well my buddy nailed it 100%!!!!!
RE: GT  
Go Terps : 4/29/2021 12:06 pm : link
In comment 15239857 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I agree Herbert looked good but DJ himself was coming off an impressive rookie season himself. The idea of taking Herbert last year is absurd. Come on.


Been over this a lot, and I don't want to flood this thread with the whiners.
GT.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/29/2021 12:06 pm : link
Gotcha. I will disengage.
The entire  
Mike in NY : 4/29/2021 12:08 pm : link
1974 Steelers draft
Giants missed opportunity draft pick that still haunts you?  
M.S. : 4/29/2021 12:16 pm : link

Have you got a couple of hours to spare?
Lavonte David  
Southern Man : 4/29/2021 12:16 pm : link
over David Wilson. Had full-bloom love for L David, though I did quickly get on board with Wilson – thought it'd be fun to have that kind of offensive weapon in the lineup, and it was fun for a moment or two.
RE: Lavonte David  
Mike in NY : 4/29/2021 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15239902 Southern Man said:
Quote:
over David Wilson. Had full-bloom love for L David, though I did quickly get on board with Wilson – thought it'd be fun to have that kind of offensive weapon in the lineup, and it was fun for a moment or two.


I wanted Cordy Glenn over David Wilson
RE: RE: Ron Dayne over  
EmusNYG : 4/29/2021 12:18 pm : link
In comment 15239863 GIGANTOR said:
Quote:
In comment 15239787 EmusNYG said:


Quote:


Shaun Alexander. He and TIki would have been amazing.



After that draft a flyfishing buddy in Norcal who is a Raiders fan told me how Ron Dayne was going to be a bust explaining why in detail stating this issue and that issue etc all kinds of rational facts and analysis that ended up proving to be true. At the time I just wanted to believe the Giants got it right. Well my buddy nailed it 100%!!!!!


Well maybe your buddy should be our general manager, he'd be better the Gettleman, that's for sure.
herbert  
BigBlueCane : 4/29/2021 12:19 pm : link
would look nothing like the player GT is enamored with if he was playing here.

Grass is always greener.

But the best answer was Williams over a HOF guard.
RE: herbert  
Go Terps : 4/29/2021 12:19 pm : link
In comment 15239912 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
would look nothing like the player GT is enamored with if he was playing here.

Grass is always greener.

But the best answer was Williams over a HOF guard.


Fatalistic garbage.
I really wanted James Connor  
Rico : 4/29/2021 12:21 pm : link
when we took Davis Webb. :-(
Not sure  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/29/2021 12:22 pm : link
this thread has enough space with all the bad picks the Giants have made the last ten years.
4 recent  
Thegratefulhead : 4/29/2021 12:30 pm : link
Michael Thomas, Derrick Henry, Aaron Donald and Tunsil. Tunsil is actually the worst of them for me. The reason he dropped was fucking stupid. I am 100% positive the Hall of Fame is littered with football players that smoked some pot from time to time.
I guess I'll be a bit of a smartass  
Bricktop : 4/29/2021 12:33 pm : link
and say Jarrod Bunch over Brett Favre. R*y H*n*ley's first year after Parcells, two aging and beat up QBs, Kent Graham and Dave Brown on deck. Yuck.
Shaun Alexander  
butler : 4/29/2021 12:34 pm : link
This was one of the rare times I got pissed off at a selection when it was made because I had just graduated from Michigan and had seen Dayne play many times and seen Alexander truck all over us in the Orange Bowl. Couldn't believe they didn't see how much better he was.

Not that I had a remote inkling of how great he would be, but I was really surprised how low Brady went because he seemed to have a knack for big games and was low key hoping the Giants would draft him in the middle rounds. Oh well.

On the other side, I thought David Terrell was a sure fire star so there's that!
Trading a pick for Craig Morton  
Pete in MD : 4/29/2021 12:35 pm : link
that ended up being Randy White.

It doesn't really haunt me bc I wasn't alive yet.
Tonight when we pass on Parsons to take a Guard  
Rjanyg : 4/29/2021 12:47 pm : link
lol
RE: RE: herbert  
BSIMatt : 4/29/2021 12:49 pm : link
Quote:

Fatalistic garbage.


=DJs supporting cast in 2020.

Facts are stubborn things.
Long list  
Giants86 : 4/29/2021 12:56 pm : link
I loved Aaron Donald. So that one bothers me.

1996 Cedric Jones over the likes of Ray Lewis and Marvin Harrison. Funny though our 2nd round pick that year was Amani Toomer.

1995 Wheatley over Ty Law and Derrick Brooks.

1994 Lewis pick was bad. Passed on Larry Allen etc.

George Young's mid 90s drafts weren't very good.

Looking forward for what tonight brings.


RE: Reggie White  
SJGiant : 4/29/2021 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15239674 JonC said:
Quote:
Ogden, Donald, Herbert.


Ogden was drafted right before the infamous Cedric Jones. We would have had to trade up to get him. Reggie instead of Gary Zimmerman and teaming him with LT would have been awesome.
RE: Not picking Aaron Donald or Zack Martin in 2014  
allstarjim : 4/29/2021 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15239797 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
Not picking Max Unger in 2009 (Sintim... ugh!)

Not picking practically anyone else besides Cedric Scott in 1996. Ray Lewis and Marvin Harrison stick out because both were needs at the time, but there were a bunch of quality NFL players picked after the Giants picked Scott.


A couple of people have said this, so it's worth saying now.

If you picked Zack Martin in that draft, unless you're stupid, you should still have regrets that you didn't draft Aaron Donald. I'm sure the Cowboys love Zack Martin, but if they had to do it over, they'd run to podium for Donald. Everyone should. Donald is now in historically relevant rarified air. Among the best defensive players in NFL history. I would be just as regretful that we took Zack Martin leaving Donald on the board as I am that we took OBJ.
RE: RE: Not picking Aaron Donald or Zack Martin in 2014  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/29/2021 1:38 pm : link
In comment 15240047 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 15239797 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


Not picking Max Unger in 2009 (Sintim... ugh!)

Not picking practically anyone else besides Cedric Scott in 1996. Ray Lewis and Marvin Harrison stick out because both were needs at the time, but there were a bunch of quality NFL players picked after the Giants picked Scott.



A couple of people have said this, so it's worth saying now.

If you picked Zack Martin in that draft, unless you're stupid, you should still have regrets that you didn't draft Aaron Donald. I'm sure the Cowboys love Zack Martin, but if they had to do it over, they'd run to podium for Donald. Everyone should. Donald is now in historically relevant rarified air. Among the best defensive players in NFL history. I would be just as regretful that we took Zack Martin leaving Donald on the board as I am that we took OBJ.


I think the question in the OP was about your feelings at the time, not with the benefit of hindsight.
RE: Giants missed opportunity draft pick that still haunts you?  
GIGANTOR : 4/29/2021 1:40 pm : link
In comment 15239900 M.S. said:
Quote:

Have you got a couple of hours to spare?


Just the one or two that haunt you the most
My guess is that nearly every one of these wistful posts above  
Bill L : 4/29/2021 1:41 pm : link
are based on hindsight.
RE: RE: Reggie White  
JonC : 4/29/2021 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15240011 SJGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15239674 JonC said:


Quote:


Ogden, Donald, Herbert.



Ogden was drafted right before the infamous Cedric Jones. We would have had to trade up to get him. Reggie instead of Gary Zimmerman and teaming him with LT would have been awesome.


Ogden was picked because Laurence Phillips was such a monstrous ahole. Ogden shoulda been NYG.
Ereck Flowers  
RCPhoenix : 4/29/2021 1:51 pm : link
Over Andrus Peat
I mean someone you really wanted at the time  
GIGANTOR : 4/29/2021 1:53 pm : link
But the team took someone else and the player the Giants took turned out to be a bust and the guy you wanted instead turned out to be pretty damn good like Aaron Donald……. But hindsight is ok too. No hard and fast rules here…..I just get triggered every draft by the two missed picks I stated above and wondered if others felt similarly about other draft picks and curious as to which ones bothered them the most. 😁
Thomas Lewis, I just remember saying  
Rudy5757 : 4/29/2021 2:04 pm : link
who the fuck is Thomas Lewis? He was like the 5th rated WR in the book I had and we took him at 7. Jarob Bunch, who the hell takes a FB in the 1st round? Cedric Jones, I cant be mad for Ogden because he wasnt there but man I had no info on Cedric Jones and they had him late 1st.

Barkley recently just because I thought it was such bad value and Nelson was being touted as one of the best OL prospects ever. Just a better value. Or a trade down for Gods sake, everyone knew we were taking barkley so no one needed to trade with us.

Justin Pugh was like the 7th best OT in the draft. i thought there was better value at other spots.
Engram over Ramczyk is the most glaring.  
phil in arizona : 4/29/2021 2:14 pm : link
Wilson over Cordy Glenn
Sean Bennett/Joe Montgomery
Mine was simple  
Carl in CT : 4/29/2021 2:17 pm : link
Mara’s stopping trade with Buffalo and we had Mahomes. Wanted one more year of Eli. So we stayed out and drafted Engram. (And you know I’m a Jones supporter) but that would have been huge.
Engram over Ramczyk  
rasbutant : 4/29/2021 2:21 pm : link
We needed OLine help so bad and he fell to our pick, was dancing when the pick before the Giants wasn't him, and than they picked a TE that was predicted to go in the 2nd round. Yeah, i was a little mad. Watching highlights of Engram helped, but still. And now hindsight just confirms it.
Craig Morton...instead of Randy White  
clatterbuck : 4/29/2021 3:11 pm : link
...I mean trading away the #1 pick for Morton that the Cowboys then used to draft Randy White. Or the players we could have selected instead of Lee Grosscup, Joe Don Looney, Rocky Thompson, Fran Peay, John Hicks, Eldridge Small, Larry Jacobson, Thomas Lewis, William Joseph, Ron Dayne, Ereck Flowes, Eli Apple. I'm sure I left some out.
1994  
Milton : 4/29/2021 3:26 pm : link
Thomas Lewis ahead of Larry Allen.
Missed Opportunity  
jmdvm : 4/29/2021 3:46 pm : link
Drafting Gary Zimmerman over Reggie White in the supplemental draft
RE: Missed Opportunity  
Angel Eyes : 4/29/2021 3:47 pm : link
In comment 15240550 jmdvm said:
Quote:
Drafting Gary Zimmerman over Reggie White in the supplemental draft

That was Parcells' personal one from my recollections.
RE: RE: Missed Opportunity  
GIGANTOR : 4/29/2021 4:11 pm : link
In comment 15240551 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15240550 jmdvm said:


Quote:


Drafting Gary Zimmerman over Reggie White in the supplemental draft


That was Parcells' personal one from my recollections.


Lee Van Cleef as Colonel Douglas Mortimer in For a Few Dollars More was the greatest villain/hero in all of film history.
Angel Eyes was pretty good too as a villain.
Draft misses  
Colin@gbn : 4/29/2021 4:48 pm : link
You guys do realize that fans from every team in the league could put together a similar list!
um yeah we know.  
GIGANTOR : 4/29/2021 9:36 pm : link
this is a website talks all kinds of bs.
We just had it  
Bill L : 4/29/2021 9:37 pm : link
.
