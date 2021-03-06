Draft Time Asshatery Rico : 4/29/2021 4:17 pm

I’ve been on BBI for many years, but it wasn’t until the last few years that I started receiving some unique information about our team. At first I didn’t believe the information was real, but it was right, and then it was right again. Eventually I started trusting it and began sharing some of it here.



This year the information has come in little snippets over the past month. I try not to give out too much or to give it too early to protect the team and my source. I’ve mentioned some tidbits in threads, and whenever I do I’m always impressed at how many of you pick up on it and put together the pieces! With the draft very close, it should be safe to share now. All combined, here’s the sum of what I’ve heard:



We love Pitts, he's the only player mentioned by name. If we trade up for him, it would probably be just to jump the Cowboys.



We also love "the WR's", I'm assuming all three, Smith, Chase, and Waddle (don’t know in what order).



Our first pick will almost definitely be offense. I’m assuming Sewell is on our short list as well, and what we really want is for Pitts, Sewell, or one of the WR’s to fall to number 11.



A trade down is unlikely.



If all five are gone, our backup plan is to go offensive line, but not Slater. There is another OL we like more than Slater. It’s probably AVT, but I haven’t heard his name specifically mentioned, so possibly it could be somebody else, but again, it’s probably AVT.



Edge is not the focus in round one, and Phillips is not someone I’ve heard mentioned.



Parsons has some major concerns in his psychological profile (my source used a much harsher way of describing it) and was removed from consideration a long time ago, but if someone takes him in the top ten that would help us a lot (hence, I believe, the feigned interest in him).



As an aside, I heard that there was an information leak with one of our free agent signings that the Giants were upset about, so management is being extra careful about guarding information. Everything seems more fluid this year which I attribute to Judge doing a good job at misdirection.



I make no guarantees except to say this is the same source that has been dead on over the past few years. If I hear more, I’ll be sure to offer updates.

