Draft Time Asshatery

I’ve been on BBI for many years, but it wasn’t until the last few years that I started receiving some unique information about our team. At first I didn’t believe the information was real, but it was right, and then it was right again. Eventually I started trusting it and began sharing some of it here.
This year the information has come in little snippets over the past month. I try not to give out too much or to give it too early to protect the team and my source. I’ve mentioned some tidbits in threads, and whenever I do I’m always impressed at how many of you pick up on it and put together the pieces! With the draft very close, it should be safe to share now. All combined, here’s the sum of what I’ve heard:
We love Pitts, he's the only player mentioned by name. If we trade up for him, it would probably be just to jump the Cowboys.
We also love "the WR's", I'm assuming all three, Smith, Chase, and Waddle (don’t know in what order).
Our first pick will almost definitely be offense. I’m assuming Sewell is on our short list as well, and what we really want is for Pitts, Sewell, or one of the WR’s to fall to number 11.
A trade down is unlikely.
If all five are gone, our backup plan is to go offensive line, but not Slater. There is another OL we like more than Slater. It’s probably AVT, but I haven’t heard his name specifically mentioned, so possibly it could be somebody else, but again, it’s probably AVT.
Edge is not the focus in round one, and Phillips is not someone I’ve heard mentioned.
Parsons has some major concerns in his psychological profile (my source used a much harsher way of describing it) and was removed from consideration a long time ago, but if someone takes him in the top ten that would help us a lot (hence, I believe, the feigned interest in him).
As an aside, I heard that there was an information leak with one of our free agent signings that the Giants were upset about, so management is being extra careful about guarding information. Everything seems more fluid this year which I attribute to Judge doing a good job at misdirection.
I make no guarantees except to say this is the same source that has been dead on over the past few years. If I hear more, I’ll be sure to offer updates.
As an aside, I flat-out love it when the inside source news lines up perfectly with what I want to see the G-Men do anyway!
This team is on the up.
Smith or Waddle will most likely be a Giant by the end of the night. My guess is Smith. I'd prefer him over Waddle simply because he's healthier. If Pitts, Chase, Sewell, Smith, and Waddle are all gone, then I assume AVT will be the pick. I'm fine with that as well.
I don't see the Giants trading down, unless someone comes up with an incredible offer, which seems unlikely.
I get the sense they'd be willing to give up a second for Pitts which would put them at 6/7 I think. Is it conceivable Pitts makes it that far? If he played any other position I'd say no, but you just don't know how teams will feel taking him as first or second position player.
Hopefully Smith falls right into our lap.
Will you share who your "Mark Felt" is if he passes away or gives you permission? ;)
2. Chase (Gone)
3. Sewell (Gone)
4. Waddle/Smith
6. AVT
So the Bama boys or Vera-Tucker tonight.
Might be more about self preservation
Somebody here mentioned that he and others from that program that is the pinnacle of honorability, "Roman soldiered" recruits. Lol.
Its not funny,Im just had to laugh how fucking insanely disturbed an individual has to be to pull a stunt like that.
I've always wondered about that test. Do you know if it was ever made public?
Didn't he tell Giants upper mgmt not to draft Shockey?
Accorsi met him and overruled his desicions.
I would be fine with Smith or AVT.
I find the Parson's stuff interesting as we have probably the best source for a read on him; his coach and recruiter in Spencer. Would be the ultimate deception.
looks like the Giants brought back the old Dr. Joel psychological profile test to say no to Parsons. You are the best.
I don't think so. I remember Deion saying that he was handed this long test and he asked the Giants where they were picking. And when they told him he said "oh, I"ll be long gone", and handed them it back and walked away.
I've always wondered about that test. Do you know if it was ever made public?
In comment 15240777 Matt in SGS said:
looks like the Giants brought back the old Dr. Joel psychological profile test to say no to Parsons. You are the best.
I've always wondered about that test. Do you know if it was ever made public?
I messed up the response...d'oh. I don't think so. I remember Deion saying that he was handed this long test and he asked the Giants where they were picking. And when they told him he said "oh, I"ll be long gone", and handed them it back and walked away.
looks like the Giants brought back the old Dr. Joel psychological profile test to say no to Parsons. You are the best.
Didn't he tell Giants upper mgmt not to draft Shockey?
Accorsi met him and overruled his desicions.
Yeah, I remember something about that too. Dr. Joel was phased out around that time too.
Confirmed by our handyman who covers PSU football as a part-time journalist.
I would as well, but I think the Giants will take Waddle.
Fall back position of upgrading OL is very smart move.
You pick Waddle. He affects the overall game more than AVT.
Feel really good about my bets though now, something was fishy, but what the hell do they know. And the odds have been steadily dropping since I took offense first round and under on Smith 11.5. They seem like locks unless we get a trade down offer we can't refuse.
Well I was mostly joking but I feel like the art of the trade mostly occurs on draft day. Seems odd to me to get discouraged or down on the process before the main event.
Plus, as I've said in the past, you will get a better trade the more you can sell that you have a frothy trade market not an "unlikely" one. A leak of this kind doesn't really help the cause of getting a good offer.
I'm pretty content with all the offensive options projected in our range. I think I'll be happy. I'm not a big fan of Waddle, I'm just not sold on him as a go-to WR. But even with Waddle, I could convince myself to easily get excited about his explosiveness and potential. Hopefully there are no surprises.
So a trade up is possible? But would it just be for Pitts if they did, or is Sewell another possible trade up target?
I find the Parson's stuff interesting as we have probably the best source for a read on him; his coach and recruiter in Spencer. Would be the ultimate deception.
One can hope. Would love Parsons.
If anything I would prefer AVT to Waddle
and be perfectly happy with AVT.
If anything I would prefer AVT to Waddle
I can understand that, it's definitely safer. But if Waddle didn't get hurt this year I think he'd almost unanimously be ahead of Smith on most big boards. He takes the top off and is a threat to go the distance every touch. At the end of last year it was like Bama realized what they had with him - and it was on a different level even from Jeudy - and at the beginning of this year he picked up right where he left off and was looking like the Heisman until he got hurt.
Now, post-Waddle injury, Smith too proved he might be on a different level from Jeudy. So I do think it's 100% reasonable to still rank him above Waddle. Just not sure he would have had the chance to step up like that if Waddle had been healthy and putting up almost 150 yards per game at 21 ypc.
Will you share who your "Mark Felt" is if he passes away or gives you permission? ;)
What makes you think the source is a “he”? I have a pretty good idea who the leaker was during the Reese years.
consensus or whether there was disagreement?
I was afraid that all 5 would be gone or that only Waddle would be available at 11 and that the Giants would reach for an Edge.
Now I'm confident that one of the WRs will fall to 11. Would be very comfortable with either Smith or Waddle. No way Pitts falls that far and I don't want to trade up for him.
Should be a fun draft!
Oh and thanks Rico!
If anyone can give us an accurate assessment of who TF Micah Parsons really is it's Giant LB-Cam Brown.
If anyone can give us an accurate assessment of who TF Micah Parsons really is it's Giant LB-Cam Brown.
Not just Cam Brown but also Sean Spencer
T/G-Teven Jenkins should be in the conversation at 11. He has been consistently mocked in the 16 to 28 range, usually around pick 20-22. He is versatile and could be a great RG and a starter at RT if Peart doesn't pan out.
If anyone can give us an accurate assessment of who TF Micah Parsons really is it's Giant LB-Cam Brown.
Not just Cam Brown but also Sean Spencer
Yes, Spencer was mentioned. I believe that a team leader like Cam Brown would know better than a coach.
Once again, thanks. Your posts are much appreciated.
Thanks Rico.
Seems like if AVT was their target, 20 is a bit low. Really risking losing him.
