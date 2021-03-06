for display only
Draft Time Asshatery

Rico : 4/29/2021 4:17 pm
I’ve been on BBI for many years, but it wasn’t until the last few years that I started receiving some unique information about our team. At first I didn’t believe the information was real, but it was right, and then it was right again. Eventually I started trusting it and began sharing some of it here.

This year the information has come in little snippets over the past month. I try not to give out too much or to give it too early to protect the team and my source. I’ve mentioned some tidbits in threads, and whenever I do I’m always impressed at how many of you pick up on it and put together the pieces! With the draft very close, it should be safe to share now. All combined, here’s the sum of what I’ve heard:

We love Pitts, he's the only player mentioned by name. If we trade up for him, it would probably be just to jump the Cowboys.

We also love "the WR's", I'm assuming all three, Smith, Chase, and Waddle (don’t know in what order).

Our first pick will almost definitely be offense. I’m assuming Sewell is on our short list as well, and what we really want is for Pitts, Sewell, or one of the WR’s to fall to number 11.

A trade down is unlikely.

If all five are gone, our backup plan is to go offensive line, but not Slater. There is another OL we like more than Slater. It’s probably AVT, but I haven’t heard his name specifically mentioned, so possibly it could be somebody else, but again, it’s probably AVT.

Edge is not the focus in round one, and Phillips is not someone I’ve heard mentioned.

Parsons has some major concerns in his psychological profile (my source used a much harsher way of describing it) and was removed from consideration a long time ago, but if someone takes him in the top ten that would help us a lot (hence, I believe, the feigned interest in him).

As an aside, I heard that there was an information leak with one of our free agent signings that the Giants were upset about, so management is being extra careful about guarding information. Everything seems more fluid this year which I attribute to Judge doing a good job at misdirection.

I make no guarantees except to say this is the same source that has been dead on over the past few years. If I hear more, I’ll be sure to offer updates.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/29/2021 4:18 pm
You da man.
thanks Rico. Good stuff.  
Victor in CT : 4/29/2021 4:19 pm
thanks for posting.
Thanks Rico  
Trainmaster : 4/29/2021 4:20 pm
I'm glad Eric doesn't allow fans or staff of the other 31 teams to be BBI members.

:-)
good stuff  
KDavies : 4/29/2021 4:20 pm
love that they are focused on offense. I just don't want edge in the first. Value isn't there IMO.
Rico  
TommyWiseau : 4/29/2021 4:20 pm
Thank you buddy
TY.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4/29/2021 4:20 pm
I wonder what their issues with Slater would be?
Don’t know what other OL it would be at 11  
jeff57 : 4/29/2021 4:20 pm
Can’t see Darrisaw.
Thank  
Chocco : 4/29/2021 4:20 pm
you
Danny Kanell : 4/29/2021 4:21 pm
Since I've been on BBI, you're the GOAT of asshats IMO.

Thanks for the update.
Thanks Rico  
Biteymax22 : 4/29/2021 4:21 pm
If the psychological exam thing is true with Parson's I'll pencil him in as the Cowboys pick...
Thanks Rico  
section125 : 4/29/2021 4:22 pm
seems your info has been uniform throughout. Stay low and you do not exist....
RE: Thanks Rico  
KDavies : 4/29/2021 4:22 pm
In comment 15240666 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
If the psychological exam thing is true with Parson's I'll pencil him in as the Cowboys pick...


lol
Thanks so much for the info!  
NoGainDayne : 4/29/2021 4:22 pm
Is it really inside info that we aren't going to trade down though? lol
Thank You - Very Much  
RGhost : 4/29/2021 4:23 pm
for the information, one of the great things about BBI right here.

As an aside, I flat-out love it when the inside source news lines up perfectly with what I want to see the G-Men do anyway!

This team is on the up.

Thanks Rico,  
Section331 : 4/29/2021 4:23 pm
appreciate you sharing this with us.
Greatly  
truebluelarry : 4/29/2021 4:23 pm
appreciated!
awesome stuff  
UConn4523 : 4/29/2021 4:24 pm
thanks Rico!
RE: Thanks Rico  
short lease : 4/29/2021 4:24 pm
In comment 15240666 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
If the psychological exam thing is true with Parson's I'll pencil him in as the Cowboys pick...


+1 ... lol
Feeling pretty good about my Giants related bets right now  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/29/2021 4:25 pm
Thanks Rico,  
chopperhatch : 4/29/2021 4:25 pm
Im guessing the FA signing they were pissed about was Jackson, because he was reported as visiting us, then going to Philly and he was very much over-paid.
So....what are we giving up for Rodgers?  
bceagle05 : 4/29/2021 4:26 pm
Just kidding, thanks for the info.
Ric Serritella on Giants Insider Podcast  
blueblood : 4/29/2021 4:26 pm
said weeks ago that Parsons has some serious red flags in his background. Wouldnt mention exactly what he heard but said it was stuff that would make many teams take him off their draft board.
Thank you, Rico  
PwndPapi : 4/29/2021 4:26 pm
good stuff.
Thanks Rico!  
Rjanyg : 4/29/2021 4:27 pm
I wish we knew what the deep issue with Parsons is because between the lines he is a top 10 player all day and all year. I still hope this is misinformation and he is the pick lol. Gotta hold out hope for a LB in the tradition of yesteryear!
Great  
AcidTest : 4/29/2021 4:27 pm
stuff. Thanks.

Smith or Waddle will most likely be a Giant by the end of the night. My guess is Smith. I'd prefer him over Waddle simply because he's healthier. If Pitts, Chase, Sewell, Smith, and Waddle are all gone, then I assume AVT will be the pick. I'm fine with that as well.

I don't see the Giants trading down, unless someone comes up with an incredible offer, which seems unlikely.
What are the odds Pitts falls into trade up range and what would they  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/29/2021 4:27 pm
be willing to give up?

I get the sense they'd be willing to give up a second for Pitts which would put them at 6/7 I think. Is it conceivable Pitts makes it that far? If he played any other position I'd say no, but you just don't know how teams will feel taking him as first or second position player.
im glad we aren't reaching on an edge  
mphbullet36 : 4/29/2021 4:28 pm
especially paye at 11.

Hopefully Smith falls right into our lap.
Thanks Rico  
eric2425ny : 4/29/2021 4:30 pm
much appreciated!
Interesting...  
Kev in Cali : 4/29/2021 4:32 pm
Thanks rico!
Thanks for all the information  
Jay on the Island : 4/29/2021 4:32 pm
That you’ve shared over the past few months.
Thanks as always  
Bricktop : 4/29/2021 4:33 pm
How long until one of the beat douches tweets out some of this?
Absolutely great intel, Rico...  
bw in dc : 4/29/2021 4:34 pm
You are a BBI gem.

Will you share who your "Mark Felt" is if he passes away or gives you permission? ;)
Thanks Rico!  
Sean : 4/29/2021 4:34 pm
Kind of rooting for AVT.
AVT  
Carl in CT : 4/29/2021 4:35 pm
Is the plan (as stated). They expect no WR or Sewell or Pitts to be there. If one is there subject to change. You might see another OL in round two even if one is taken in round 1.
gonna venture a guess here  
GiantNatty : 4/29/2021 4:36 pm
and wonder if the psych evals revealed that Parsons is a sociopath. that would be consistent with the "harsh word" Rico's source used. and if so, yeah, that ought to rule him out!
Based on this, big board is  
Breeze_94 : 4/29/2021 4:36 pm
1. Pitts (Gone)

2. Chase (Gone)

3. Sewell (Gone)

4. Waddle/Smith

6. AVT

So the Bama boys or Vera-Tucker tonight.
echo the crowd, appreciate all the info  
mfsd : 4/29/2021 4:39 pm
Rico!
Thanks Rico!  
FranknWeezer : 4/29/2021 4:39 pm
You've always been my favorite uncle!
RE: Thanks as always  
Dr. D : 4/29/2021 4:42 pm
In comment 15240724 Bricktop said:
Quote:
How long until one of the beat douches tweets out some of this?

good name for a band?

The Beat Douches
Offense  
ghost718 : 4/29/2021 4:43 pm
at that particular point in the draft,depending on who's available,could be terrible.

Might be more about self preservation
Great Asshatery!  
Dr. D : 4/29/2021 4:45 pm
Thanks Rico!
Thanks sir  
adamg : 4/29/2021 4:45 pm
Rico coming in hot!  
ryanmkeane : 4/29/2021 4:46 pm
thank you sir
NGD  
Bill2 : 4/29/2021 4:46 pm
We apparently tried hard. And for weeks.
Thanks Rico  
Matt in SGS : 4/29/2021 4:46 pm
looks like the Giants brought back the old Dr. Joel psychological profile test to say no to Parsons. You are the best.
RE: Ric Serritella on Giants Insider Podcast  
chopperhatch : 4/29/2021 4:48 pm
In comment 15240688 blueblood said:
Quote:
said weeks ago that Parsons has some serious red flags in his background. Wouldnt mention exactly what he heard but said it was stuff that would make many teams take him off their draft board.


Somebody here mentioned that he and others from that program that is the pinnacle of honorability, "Roman soldiered" recruits. Lol.

Its not funny,Im just had to laugh how fucking insanely disturbed an individual has to be to pull a stunt like that.
RE: Thanks Rico  
Go Terps : 4/29/2021 4:48 pm
In comment 15240777 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
looks like the Giants brought back the old Dr. Joel psychological profile test to say no to Parsons. You are the best.


I've always wondered about that test. Do you know if it was ever made public?
Long may you run, Rico!  
Giantgator : 4/29/2021 4:49 pm
My preference based on your bread crumbs are Smith, Waddle, & AVT in that order. I just don't see the value for edge at #11. It's not like our Offense can't use top end talent.
Though I feel if we trade up for Pitts....  
Kev in Cali : 4/29/2021 4:49 pm
EE has got to be involved and possibly another player/future 2nd rounder...And I'd be 100% OK with this. I'd hate to see us carrying too many TE's if this scenario doesn't pan out.
Thank you, Rico!  
Rave7 : 4/29/2021 4:49 pm
Interesting! Based on this we likley are getting a very good player!  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/29/2021 4:50 pm
Also, regarding Parson, you have to believe the team is burnt from the Baker situation.
I was..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4/29/2021 5:01 pm
hoping there could be a trade down, but this is great info!
We also love "the WR's". Music to my ears  
BillT : 4/29/2021 5:02 pm
I think we have a decent chance at getting one of them. That would be awesome. A perfect fit of value and need.
RE: Thanks Rico  
McNally's_Nuts : 4/29/2021 5:04 pm
In comment 15240777 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
looks like the Giants brought back the old Dr. Joel psychological profile test to say no to Parsons. You are the best.


Didn't he tell Giants upper mgmt not to draft Shockey?

Accorsi met him and overruled his desicions.
Joe Thomas just said AVT  
chopperhatch : 4/29/2021 5:04 pm
is the 2nd best OL in the draft. I think he knows the position pretty well.

I would be fine with Smith or AVT.
Thanks Rico  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/29/2021 5:04 pm
All seems plausible. Not trading back seems they think that they won't get a high end player.

I find the Parson's stuff interesting as we have probably the best source for a read on him; his coach and recruiter in Spencer. Would be the ultimate deception.
Rico, I just want to add my thanks to those messages from many other  
Ira : 4/29/2021 5:06 pm
bbiers.
RE: RE: Thanks Rico  
Matt in SGS : 4/29/2021 5:08 pm
In comment 15240784 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15240777 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


looks like the Giants brought back the old Dr. Joel psychological profile test to say no to Parsons. You are the best.

I don't think so. I remember Deion saying that he was handed this long test and he asked the Giants where they were picking. And when they told him he said "oh, I"ll be long gone", and handed them it back and walked away.



I've always wondered about that test. Do you know if it was ever made public?
RE: RE: RE: Thanks Rico  
Matt in SGS : 4/29/2021 5:09 pm
In comment 15240822 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
In comment 15240784 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15240777 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


looks like the Giants brought back the old Dr. Joel psychological profile test to say no to Parsons. You are the best.



I've always wondered about that test. Do you know if it was ever made public?



I messed up the response...d'oh. I don't think so. I remember Deion saying that he was handed this long test and he asked the Giants where they were picking. And when they told him he said "oh, I"ll be long gone", and handed them it back and walked away.
RE: RE: Thanks Rico  
Matt in SGS : 4/29/2021 5:10 pm
In comment 15240814 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 15240777 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


looks like the Giants brought back the old Dr. Joel psychological profile test to say no to Parsons. You are the best.



Didn't he tell Giants upper mgmt not to draft Shockey?

Accorsi met him and overruled his desicions.


Yeah, I remember something about that too. Dr. Joel was phased out around that time too.
His name is Rico!......Thank you  
George from PA : 4/29/2021 5:12 pm
Great stuff....
Thanks I appreciate the info  
Rudy5757 : 4/29/2021 5:15 pm
im still saying Slater if he is there. I know all the info but Dallas may take him, if thats the case I see AVT. This is DJs year to prove himself and the OL needs to be good,
i still wonder  
JJ2525 : 4/29/2021 5:16 pm
what happens if waddle and AVT are both on the board. I think id prefer AVT in that spot.
RE: Ric Serritella on Giants Insider Podcast  
Alan W : 4/29/2021 5:17 pm
In comment 15240688 blueblood said:
Quote:
said weeks ago that Parsons has some serious red flags in his background. Wouldnt mention exactly what he heard but said it was stuff that would make many teams take him off their draft board.


Confirmed by our handyman who covers PSU football as a part-time journalist.
RE: i still wonder  
AcidTest : 4/29/2021 5:19 pm
In comment 15240836 JJ2525 said:
Quote:
what happens if waddle and AVT are both on the board. I think id prefer AVT in that spot.


I would as well, but I think the Giants will take Waddle.
Thanks Rico  
Rick in Dallas : 4/29/2021 5:19 pm
Hoping one of those Bama WR’s is available at 11.
Fall back position of upgrading OL is very smart move.
Rico the guy, once again, thank you  
ColHowPepper : 4/29/2021 5:22 pm
Hope it goes down more or less as you describe.
RE: i still wonder  
blueblood : 4/29/2021 5:23 pm
In comment 15240836 JJ2525 said:
Quote:
what happens if waddle and AVT are both on the board. I think id prefer AVT in that spot.


You pick Waddle. He affects the overall game more than AVT.
I really like AVT  
Chris684 : 4/29/2021 5:25 pm
I’d love him at 13-15 with an extra pick tomorrow night but can’t get cute if he’s the Guard we’ve identified as best for us
Nice work, Rico  
JonC : 4/29/2021 5:25 pm
We heard much the same and you got even more detail and color. Bravo.
If this is all the case, this makes me feel very, very good.  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/29/2021 5:31 pm
Personally, I think if it comes down to Waddle or AVT, I'd like AVT, but it's pretty much exactly how I'd handle it. And based on some of the insiders recently saying they've heard less of Waddle and more about AVT late, makes me think it's a possibility.

Feel really good about my bets though now, something was fishy, but what the hell do they know. And the odds have been steadily dropping since I took offense first round and under on Smith 11.5. They seem like locks unless we get a trade down offer we can't refuse.
RE: NGD  
NoGainDayne : 4/29/2021 5:34 pm
In comment 15240776 Bill2 said:
Quote:
We apparently tried hard. And for weeks.


Well I was mostly joking but I feel like the art of the trade mostly occurs on draft day. Seems odd to me to get discouraged or down on the process before the main event.

Plus, as I've said in the past, you will get a better trade the more you can sell that you have a frothy trade market not an "unlikely" one. A leak of this kind doesn't really help the cause of getting a good offer.
PITTS PLEASE!  
Britt in VA : 4/29/2021 5:34 pm
Go get him!
My source at Fox Sports...  
Milton : 4/29/2021 5:37 pm
...just told me the Giants are trading the 11th pick and next year's 1st and 3rd round picks for Aaron Rodgers, but I'm pretty sure he's pulling my leg! Actually I'm certain of it.
What no sticky for Rico?  
KingBlue : 4/29/2021 5:39 pm
Thanks, Rico. Much appreciate your asshattery!
Been waiting for this post all day!!  
OBJRoyal : 4/29/2021 5:40 pm
Thank you Rico!! Awesome stuff
RE: PITTS PLEASE!  
Milton : 4/29/2021 5:42 pm
In comment 15240876 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Go get him!
Felix Unger...
Doesn't like Pitts - ( New Window )
Toth029 : 4/29/2021 5:42 pm
Thanks Rico - if we end up with AVT bc our top O weapons  
glowrider : 4/29/2021 5:42 pm
Are gone, I’m a fan. I’d prefer him over Paye since we have edge guys coming back and have shown we can manufacture pressure if needed, so we must fortify the line and taking the best guy at our position of greatest need is good stuff, and if that’s how the picks fall, he could also be bpa, especially as Sy has them graded evenly. Need and value could align if they can’t trade back.
I like their plan  
AcesUp : 4/29/2021 5:45 pm
Thanks for sharing!
good stuff Rico  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 4/29/2021 5:57 pm
thanks for the inside info.

I'm pretty content with all the offensive options projected in our range. I think I'll be happy. I'm not a big fan of Waddle, I'm just not sold on him as a go-to WR. But even with Waddle, I could convince myself to easily get excited about his explosiveness and potential. Hopefully there are no surprises.
Thank you  
UGADawgs7 : 4/29/2021 6:02 pm
And again sorry about earlier guys.
So a trade up is possible? But would it just be for Pitts if they did, or is Sewell another possible trade up target?
RE: Thanks Rico  
Rjanyg : 4/29/2021 6:05 pm
In comment 15240816 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
All seems plausible. Not trading back seems they think that they won't get a high end player.

I find the Parson's stuff interesting as we have probably the best source for a read on him; his coach and recruiter in Spencer. Would be the ultimate deception.


One can hope. Would love Parsons.
Thanks Rico!!!  
TheMick7 : 4/29/2021 6:06 pm
Thank you Rico - would love 1 of the big 5 offensive players  
Eric on Li : 4/29/2021 6:07 pm
and be perfectly happy with AVT.
RE: Thank you Rico - would love 1 of the big 5 offensive players  
Mike in NY : 4/29/2021 6:08 pm
In comment 15240964 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
and be perfectly happy with AVT.


If anything I would prefer AVT to Waddle
Thank you.  
widmerseyebrow : 4/29/2021 6:11 pm
Pitts would be amazing, but it seems like a lot of things have to fall into place + a trade up for that to happen.
"His name is Rico...he has some sources.."  
rnargi : 4/29/2021 6:19 pm
GRIN! Thanks, buddy!
RE: RE: Thank you Rico - would love 1 of the big 5 offensive players  
Eric on Li : 4/29/2021 6:21 pm
In comment 15240968 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15240964 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


and be perfectly happy with AVT.



If anything I would prefer AVT to Waddle


I can understand that, it's definitely safer. But if Waddle didn't get hurt this year I think he'd almost unanimously be ahead of Smith on most big boards. He takes the top off and is a threat to go the distance every touch. At the end of last year it was like Bama realized what they had with him - and it was on a different level even from Jeudy - and at the beginning of this year he picked up right where he left off and was looking like the Heisman until he got hurt.

Now, post-Waddle injury, Smith too proved he might be on a different level from Jeudy. So I do think it's 100% reasonable to still rank him above Waddle. Just not sure he would have had the chance to step up like that if Waddle had been healthy and putting up almost 150 yards per game at 21 ypc.
RE: Absolutely great intel, Rico...  
Ivan15 : 4/29/2021 6:27 pm
In comment 15240726 bw in dc said:
Quote:
You are a BBI gem.

Will you share who your "Mark Felt" is if he passes away or gives you permission? ;)


What makes you think the source is a “he”? I have a pretty good idea who the leaker was during the Reese years.
All good rico. Thx  
Jimmy Googs : 4/29/2021 6:32 pm
Anybody else with something different?
Thanks Rico  
bc4life : 4/29/2021 6:34 pm
much appreciated
There is a very real chance  
DavidinBMNY : 4/29/2021 6:34 pm
That unless either a CB gets in the top 10 or someone makes a move for a 4th CB all players the Giants really like are off the board. Bad memories of Eli Apple pick...

Rico  
bc4life : 4/29/2021 6:38 pm
Any info re: whether it was a
consensus or whether there was disagreement?
Who the hell is this  
Big Blue '56 : 4/29/2021 6:38 pm
Rico guy?
Awesome to Hear...  
Jim in Tampa : 4/29/2021 6:43 pm
That the Giants love not only Pitts, but ALL three of the WRs.

I was afraid that all 5 would be gone or that only Waddle would be available at 11 and that the Giants would reach for an Edge.

Now I'm confident that one of the WRs will fall to 11. Would be very comfortable with either Smith or Waddle. No way Pitts falls that far and I don't want to trade up for him.

Should be a fun draft!

Oh and thanks Rico!
We are very lucky this year in terms of asshats  
Jay on the Island : 4/29/2021 6:50 pm
We have Rico, JonC, Peppers, and GoDeep13 sharing legit information.
IMHO  
LeonBright45 : 4/29/2021 6:58 pm
T/G-Teven Jenkins should be in the conversation at 11. He has been consistently mocked in the 16 to 28 range, usually around pick 20-22. He is versatile and could be a great RG and a starter at RT if Peart doesn't pan out.

If anyone can give us an accurate assessment of who TF Micah Parsons really is it's Giant LB-Cam Brown.
RE: IMHO  
Jay on the Island : 4/29/2021 7:08 pm
In comment 15241062 LeonBright45 said:
Quote:
T/G-Teven Jenkins should be in the conversation at 11. He has been consistently mocked in the 16 to 28 range, usually around pick 20-22. He is versatile and could be a great RG and a starter at RT if Peart doesn't pan out.

If anyone can give us an accurate assessment of who TF Micah Parsons really is it's Giant LB-Cam Brown.

Not just Cam Brown but also Sean Spencer
RE: RE: IMHO  
LeonBright45 : 4/29/2021 7:17 pm
In comment 15241082 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15241062 LeonBright45 said:


Quote:


T/G-Teven Jenkins should be in the conversation at 11. He has been consistently mocked in the 16 to 28 range, usually around pick 20-22. He is versatile and could be a great RG and a starter at RT if Peart doesn't pan out.

If anyone can give us an accurate assessment of who TF Micah Parsons really is it's Giant LB-Cam Brown.


Not just Cam Brown but also Sean Spencer


Yes, Spencer was mentioned. I believe that a team leader like Cam Brown would know better than a coach.
Thanks, Rico.  
Klaatu : 4/29/2021 7:23 pm
Glad to hear the Giants are going to focus on the offense, at least early on. Although I'd never say no to an impact defender, I'm a big believer in the old adage that the best defense is a good offense.

Once again, thanks. Your posts are much appreciated.
Thanks Rico!  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/29/2021 7:25 pm
My plan is in play..

Waddle
Edge
Og
Rb


Let’s go!
Thanks Rico. Your information is always  
Blue21 : 4/29/2021 7:48 pm
appreciated.
Uncle Rico rocks!  
Optimus-NY : 4/29/2021 9:00 pm
Thanks!! My guess is theat Waddle is the pick (either him or Smith).
My Fox Sports source is now telling me...  
Milton : 4/29/2021 9:32 pm
Denver is getting Rodgers. That's why they didn't take a QB with the 9th pick. He says he's serious this time.
Post trade: AVT is still our target.  
Rico : 4/29/2021 10:09 pm
My source doesn't have any other names. I think this was unexpected and we may be in uncharted waters.
RE: Post trade: AVT is still our target.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/29/2021 10:10 pm
In comment 15242602 Rico said:
Quote:
My source doesn't have any other names. I think this was unexpected and we may be in uncharted waters.


Thanks Rico.

Seems like if AVT was their target, 20 is a bit low. Really risking losing him.
RE: Post trade: AVT is still our target.  
Jimmy Googs : 4/29/2021 10:11 pm
In comment 15242602 Rico said:
Quote:
My source doesn't have any other names. I think this was unexpected and we may be in uncharted waters.


No longer
