2021 NFL Draft: 1st-Round Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/29/2021 6:55 pm
...
still a lot of edge  
mphbullet36 : 4/29/2021 11:30 pm : link
guys remaining

ojulari
tryon
oweh

would like anyone of those guys
RE: Jaguars draft Travis Etienne.  
mphbullet36 : 4/29/2021 11:31 pm : link
Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
Two running backs in a row.


jags can't block and have a productive running back

but select a running back instead of protecting there franchise? Suspect.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Sy is not a fan of Toney  
Bricktop : 4/29/2021 11:34 pm : link
JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15243202 Bricktop said:


Quote:


In comment 15243133 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15243122 BigBlueNH said:


Quote:


for what that's worth. Sure hope he is wrong.



Me either.



He was an Alabama recruit, so there's a bit of a connection.

My guy in Minneapolis said this is stubborn and wanting out of need rather than bpa.

He's repped some of my former teammates, so we have some history, and is a senior dude now. He had Paye.

Tells us a lot about the investment in Jones.



Totally agree, so let's find out about Jones pronto.


Gotta be two years and bounce unless something crazy ensues.

This is an all-in move. I knew John Hevesy when he was a GA at Syracuse in 1997 and Dan Mullen at Cuse in 1998. Not a fan of either guy, tbh. That was when I was a player. They couldn't care less about character or culture back then. They were me-first, didn't give a flying fuck about players and I suspect that's how they eventually recruited.

Ironically, he was sort of there when we got waxed by Florida in the Orange Bowl vs..... Florida. Fuck him.
Ravens select Rashod Bateman.  
Angel Eyes : 4/29/2021 11:34 pm : link
Saints on the clock.
Ravens know how to draft  
M.S. : 4/29/2021 11:34 pm : link
Ravens know how to draft wrs
RE: Ravens know how to draft  
Mike in NY : 4/29/2021 11:35 pm : link
M.S. said:
Quote:
Ravens know how to draft wrs


No they don’t. Who have they hit on recently?
Will Giants trade back into round 1?  
Giantimistic : 4/29/2021 11:37 pm : link
They have a connection with Buffalo. What would it cost to come back into the first round?
RE: Ravens know how to draft  
nygiants16 : 4/29/2021 11:40 pm : link
M.S. said:
Quote:
Ravens know how to draft wrs


They do? is that why they do not have any?
RE: Ravens know how to draft  
Big Rick in FL : 4/29/2021 11:40 pm : link
M.S. said:
Quote:
Ravens know how to draft wrs


Do they? What WRs?

Devin Duvernay
James Proche
Hollywood Brown
Miles Boykin
Jaleel Scott
Jordan Lasley
Chris Moore
Breshad Perriman
Darren Waller
Michael Campanaro
Aaron Pellette
Tommy Streeter
Torrey Smith
Tandon Doss

These are the WRs they've drafted over the last 10 drafts. I looked until 2007 and it doesn't get any better.
Saints draft Payton Turner.  
Angel Eyes : 4/29/2021 11:41 pm : link
This is a strange one for me; most draft guides have him in the 3rd-5th rounds.
Packers should draft  
Giantsfan79 : 4/29/2021 11:43 pm : link
another QB to give them some Rodgers insurance
Packers draft Eric Stokes, CB.  
Angel Eyes : 4/29/2021 11:45 pm : link
Bills on the clock.
Lol Packers  
sharp315 : 4/29/2021 11:49 pm : link
They are trying to infuriate Aaron every single year. Another year no more weapons. Makes sense
Bills draft Gregory Rousseau.  
Angel Eyes : 4/29/2021 11:52 pm : link
Ravens on the clock again, using pick relinquished by Chiefs.
RE: RE: RE: we pass on the best linebacker for this?  
OBJ_AllDay : 4/29/2021 11:52 pm : link
In comment 15243283 MyNameIsMyName said:
Quote:
In comment 15243256 OBJ_AllDay said:


Quote:


In comment 15243143 Big Daddy said:


Quote:


Really?



I know ppl in the Harrisburg area very familiar with the man and his history. We dodged a bullet



Lol, would love to hear the BS you hear


You seem very dug in on your position. Don’t shoot the messenger! It’s what I’ve heard. I’ve heard stuff going back to high school but don’t feel the need to get into specifics. Take it for what it’s worth
Here comes the run on edge  
WillVAB : 4/29/2021 11:53 pm : link
.
RE: Lol Packers  
GMen72 : 4/29/2021 11:57 pm : link
In comment 15243645 sharp315 said:
Quote:
They are trying to infuriate Aaron every single year. Another year no more weapons. Makes sense


I'm betting the air went out of their draft room when Bateman was picked right before them.
Oweh  
AcidTest : 12:00 am : link
to the Ravens. I bet the Giants were somehow hoping he'd get to #42.
Oweh Ravens  
AcesUp : 12:02 am : link
Gonna be another guy that contributes big in spots for them for 3-4 years, has a big contract year for them, goes to another team and give them a comp 3.
RE: Oweh  
chopperhatch : 12:02 am : link
In comment 15243711 AcidTest said:
Quote:
to the Ravens. I bet the Giants were somehow hoping he'd get to #42.


Oweh wasnt mentioned by Rico or JonC.
giants might need to trade up  
mphbullet36 : 12:02 am : link
to a early 2nd if they want to land an edge they love.
Damn  
UberAlias : 12:02 am : link
Not my top edge but was hoping he would fall
RE: Here comes the run on edge  
AcesUp : 12:03 am : link
WillVAB said:
.

Good call.
Quote:
.


Good call.
Crap  
UberAlias : 12:03 am : link
A d there goes my top edge
oof  
mphbullet36 : 12:03 am : link
there goes back to back edges
Buccaneers select Joe Tryon to end first round.  
Angel Eyes : 12:03 am : link
Night, all.
Tampa is gonna fucking repeat.  
chopperhatch : 12:03 am : link
Tryon in addition to that defense? Fuck me.
RE: RE: Oweh  
AcidTest : 12:03 am : link
In comment 15243719 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15243711 AcidTest said:


Quote:


to the Ravens. I bet the Giants were somehow hoping he'd get to #42.



Oweh wasnt mentioned by Rico or JonC.


JonC said several times that the Giants really liked him. And there goes Tryon to the Bucs. Turner is also gone.
Fook you, Bucs  
JonC : 12:04 am : link
too my guy, Tryon.
This is why  
GoDeep13 : 12:04 am : link
Toney didn’t make sense. Now all the EDGEs flew off the board.
Oh  
Jay on the Island : 12:04 am : link
Shit. I wanted Tryon at 42.
Giants liked Oweh  
JonC : 12:04 am : link
that was well-known. Tryon was my guy.
Get ready  
UberAlias : 12:04 am : link
For a reach
RE: giants might need to trade up  
GMen72 : 12:05 am : link
In comment 15243721 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
to a early 2nd if they want to land an edge they love.


Who's left? That's all the studs and most of the projects in the last 10 picks.
RE: This is why  
Jay on the Island : 12:05 am : link
In comment 15243733 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
Toney didn’t make sense. Now all the EDGEs flew off the board.

There is still Ojulari, Alesia, Basham left for round 2 or Elerson Smith in round 3.
Too late  
UberAlias : 12:06 am : link
Missed out on top edge
RE: RE: giants might need to trade up  
GoDeep13 : 12:06 am : link
In comment 15243740 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 15243721 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


to a early 2nd if they want to land an edge they love.



Who's left? That's all the studs and most of the projects in the last 10 picks.
Joseph Ossai is the last man standing that I’d want.
RE: Giants liked Oweh  
chopperhatch : 12:06 am : link
In comment 15243737 JonC said:
Quote:
that was well-known. Tryon was my guy.


I mustve been thinking of someone else.
Rousseau an undersized 5 tech  
AcesUp : 12:06 am : link
Or whatever the modern equivalent is. I don't think he was ever in play for us. Don't think Turner was either. Oweh and Tryon probably were though.
To be honest  
jvm52106 : 12:06 am : link
I think the draft worked out well lots of interior Oline, Safeties, DT 's there. We could go with G/T here or Edge in RD 2.
Alesia is supposed to be  
Jay on the Island : 12:06 am : link
Ossai.
RE: RE: This is why  
81_Great_Dane : 12:07 am : link
In comment 15243742 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15243733 GoDeep13 said:


Quote:


Toney didn’t make sense. Now all the EDGEs flew off the board.


There is still Ojulari, Alesia, Basham left for round 2 or Elerson Smith in round 3.
Chances of a trade up to get one of them are growing IMO.
Pick 42  
GMen72 : 12:07 am : link
Walker Little OT
RE: RE: This is why  
Angel Eyes : 12:08 am : link
In comment 15243742 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15243733 GoDeep13 said:


Quote:


Toney didn’t make sense. Now all the EDGEs flew off the board.


There is still Ojulari, Alesia, Basham left for round 2 or Elerson Smith in round 3.

I’ll take Basham. Like his game as a crash end, reminds me of Michael Strahan.
RE: RE: giants might need to trade up  
mphbullet36 : 12:10 am : link
In comment 15243740 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 15243721 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


to a early 2nd if they want to land an edge they love.



Who's left? That's all the studs and most of the projects in the last 10 picks.


Ojulari (if the medicals check out)
With a room-full of wide receivers ....  
Manny in CA : 12:10 am : link

The Cowpukes draft Smith; that's what I call a masterful stroke of self preservation ...

"We don't need Smith, but we sure-as-heck don't ever want to see him in a Giants uniform !"
RE: This is why  
WillVAB : 12:10 am : link
In comment 15243733 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
Toney didn’t make sense. Now all the EDGEs flew off the board.


Yep, and there’s a ton of WRs left.
We can take one of the Pitt guys in the third  
adamg : 12:12 am : link
.
RE: RE: RE: giants might need to trade up  
WillVAB : 12:12 am : link
In comment 15243744 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 15243740 GMen72 said:


Quote:


In comment 15243721 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


to a early 2nd if they want to land an edge they love.



Who's left? That's all the studs and most of the projects in the last 10 picks.

Joseph Ossai is the last man standing that I’d want.


Same here.
RE: Fook you, Bucs  
Johnny5 : 12:13 am : link
In comment 15243732 JonC said:
Quote:
too my guy, Tryon.

Yeah I was hoping like hell but I figured no way we'd be lucky enough for him to last to 42
