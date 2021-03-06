2021 NFL Draft: 1st-Round Discussion Thread

He was an Alabama recruit, so there's a bit of a connection.
My guy in Minneapolis said this is stubborn and wanting out of need rather than bpa.
He's repped some of my former teammates, so we have some history, and is a senior dude now. He had Paye.
Tells us a lot about the investment in Jones.
Totally agree, so let's find out about Jones pronto.
Gotta be two years and bounce unless something crazy ensues.
This is an all-in move. I knew John Hevesy when he was a GA at Syracuse in 1997 and Dan Mullen at Cuse in 1998. Not a fan of either guy, tbh. That was when I was a player. They couldn't care less about character or culture back then. They were me-first, didn't give a flying fuck about players and I suspect that's how they eventually recruited.
Ironically, he was sort of there when we got waxed by Florida in the Orange Bowl vs..... Florida. Fuck him.
I know ppl in the Harrisburg area very familiar with the man and his history. We dodged a bullet
Lol, would love to hear the BS you hear
You seem very dug in on your position. Don’t shoot the messenger! It’s what I’ve heard. I’ve heard stuff going back to high school but don’t feel the need to get into specifics. Take it for what it’s worth
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
ojulari
tryon
oweh
would like anyone of those guys
jags can't block and have a productive running back
but select a running back instead of protecting there franchise? Suspect.
Quote:
In comment 15243133 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15243122 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
for what that's worth. Sure hope he is wrong.
Me either.
He was an Alabama recruit, so there's a bit of a connection.
My guy in Minneapolis said this is stubborn and wanting out of need rather than bpa.
He's repped some of my former teammates, so we have some history, and is a senior dude now. He had Paye.
Tells us a lot about the investment in Jones.
Totally agree, so let's find out about Jones pronto.
Gotta be two years and bounce unless something crazy ensues.
This is an all-in move. I knew John Hevesy when he was a GA at Syracuse in 1997 and Dan Mullen at Cuse in 1998. Not a fan of either guy, tbh. That was when I was a player. They couldn't care less about character or culture back then. They were me-first, didn't give a flying fuck about players and I suspect that's how they eventually recruited.
Ironically, he was sort of there when we got waxed by Florida in the Orange Bowl vs..... Florida. Fuck him.
No they don’t. Who have they hit on recently?
They do? is that why they do not have any?
Do they? What WRs?
Devin Duvernay
James Proche
Hollywood Brown
Miles Boykin
Jaleel Scott
Jordan Lasley
Chris Moore
Breshad Perriman
Darren Waller
Michael Campanaro
Aaron Pellette
Tommy Streeter
Torrey Smith
Tandon Doss
These are the WRs they've drafted over the last 10 drafts. I looked until 2007 and it doesn't get any better.
Quote:
In comment 15243143 Big Daddy said:
Quote:
Really?
I know ppl in the Harrisburg area very familiar with the man and his history. We dodged a bullet
Lol, would love to hear the BS you hear
You seem very dug in on your position. Don’t shoot the messenger! It’s what I’ve heard. I’ve heard stuff going back to high school but don’t feel the need to get into specifics. Take it for what it’s worth
I'm betting the air went out of their draft room when Bateman was picked right before them.
Oweh wasnt mentioned by Rico or JonC.
Good call.
Quote:
to the Ravens. I bet the Giants were somehow hoping he'd get to #42.
Oweh wasnt mentioned by Rico or JonC.
JonC said several times that the Giants really liked him. And there goes Tryon to the Bucs. Turner is also gone.
Who's left? That's all the studs and most of the projects in the last 10 picks.
There is still Ojulari, Alesia, Basham left for round 2 or Elerson Smith in round 3.
Quote:
to a early 2nd if they want to land an edge they love.
Who's left? That's all the studs and most of the projects in the last 10 picks.
I mustve been thinking of someone else.
Quote:
Toney didn’t make sense. Now all the EDGEs flew off the board.
There is still Ojulari, Alesia, Basham left for round 2 or Elerson Smith in round 3.
Quote:
Toney didn’t make sense. Now all the EDGEs flew off the board.
There is still Ojulari, Alesia, Basham left for round 2 or Elerson Smith in round 3.
I’ll take Basham. Like his game as a crash end, reminds me of Michael Strahan.
Quote:
to a early 2nd if they want to land an edge they love.
Who's left? That's all the studs and most of the projects in the last 10 picks.
Ojulari (if the medicals check out)
The Cowpukes draft Smith; that's what I call a masterful stroke of self preservation ...
"We don't need Smith, but we sure-as-heck don't ever want to see him in a Giants uniform !"
Yep, and there’s a ton of WRs left.
Quote:
In comment 15243721 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
to a early 2nd if they want to land an edge they love.
Who's left? That's all the studs and most of the projects in the last 10 picks.
Joseph Ossai is the last man standing that I’d want.
Same here.
Yeah I was hoping like hell but I figured no way we'd be lucky enough for him to last to 42