We Got a Glimpse of What Dallas Thinks Of Us

FatMan in Charlotte : 4/30/2021 11:09 am
By going forward with a trade with Philly, it is clear that Dallas would rather have Philly with Smith than the Giants. I look that as a shift in the way we have been viewed by our rivals in the past several years.

And at the end of the day, for only getting an extra 3rd rounder, Dallas has to contend with Smith and Toney as 1st rounders while missing out on a top CB.

It's clearly too early to tell, but at face value, that trade looks like it backfired on them as well as leading to a very good deal we pivoted to with the Bears.

By the way, I heard today that carolina was trying to trade with the Bears, but Chicago pulled out of the talks because they felt confident they could get fields in a deal with a different team (which turned out to be us)

can't say that I really care Fats.  
Victor in CT : 4/30/2021 11:10 am : link
fuck 'em both.
I'm ecstatic this morning.  
Britt in VA : 4/30/2021 11:10 am : link
The draft gods smiled on us, for once.
And I wonder if our trade back and haul  
Britt in VA : 4/30/2021 11:11 am : link
shocked both of them. I hope so. They thought they were screwing us and actually probably ended up helping us.
Dallas knew  
Br00klyn : 4/30/2021 11:12 am : link
Smith was going to land with an NFC East team so might as well move down a few spots, get something in return, and still get the guy they wanted. Lots of Giants fans are putting way too much thought into this
completely disagree  
GiantsFan84 : 4/30/2021 11:12 am : link
they knew smith was going to either philly or NYG. so he's going to be in the division regardless. they took the extra pick to help themselves and still got the player they wanted
All I think it says is Dallas wanted Parsons..  
Sean : 4/30/2021 11:14 am : link
Dallas wasn’t willing to move down to lose Parsons & Smith would be in the NFC East anyway. Might as well grab the extra 3rd.
But..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4/30/2021 11:14 am : link
did they get the player they wanted?? They likely wanted Horn or Surtain.
I think the whole NFC East is  
Simms11 : 4/30/2021 11:14 am : link
going to have to contend with a much improved Giants team IMO. Dallas got a glimpse of what we could do in the last game of the year and now we’ve improved the roster in this off-season on top of that.
RE: completely disagree  
Capt. Don : 4/30/2021 11:15 am : link
In comment 15245019 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
they knew smith was going to either philly or NYG. so he's going to be in the division regardless. they took the extra pick to help themselves and still got the player they wanted


I agree with this take; I think the OP is overthinking it.

Would Dallas rather have a 3rd rd pick with Smith in the division? Or Smith in the division without a 3rd rd. pick?
RE: can't say that I really care Fats.  
jeff57 : 4/30/2021 11:15 am : link
In comment 15245007 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
fuck 'em both.


My sentiments exactly.
They knew Smith was getting drafted at 11 or 12  
Ben in Tampa : 4/30/2021 11:15 am : link
They probably liked Parsons and Slater close to equal and knew that one of them would be there at 12.

The Giants were irrelevant in that decision.

Now, are they a little pissed the Bears didn’t call them? Probably.
I noticed this as well  
aGiantGuy : 4/30/2021 11:15 am : link
I was thinking along the same lines last night. Not only does Dallas not have a corner who can guard Golladay, they don’t have a legit slot corner either. Now they’re gonna make a big push to cluster draft corners and safeties because they have to find a way to defend the new receiver talent in the nfc East ( Samuel, Devonta, Golladay, Toney).

This also puts the Eagles in a bad position because they weren’t able to get their second corner either and they lost Jalen Mills in free agency. Instead of Philly drafting some guards, to replenish the OL they have to hope a starting caliber CB falls to them. Big ramifications
Although a bit of truth  
Danny Dimes : 4/30/2021 11:15 am : link
I think they knew Giants were super bowl contenders for next 5 years with Smith vs eagles who may beat them but are not a super bowl team to brag about being best in division
The best part about last night  
Chris684 : 4/30/2021 11:15 am : link
Aside from us fleecing Chicago and getting a weapon, aside from Philly spending 2 picks on DeVonta Smith, and aside from Dallas botching things the way they did, was the fact that some of the usual suspects completely lost their shit in the 5 minutes between the Eagles pick and news of our trade back and had to do a complete about-face.

Thrilling!
It would be Great if the Bears  
thevett : 4/30/2021 11:16 am : link
Pick turned out to be in front of the Cowturds and E-Gals
splitting hairs  
giants#1 : 4/30/2021 11:16 am : link
Dallas probably figured they would have to face Smith either way so they took the extra pick in return. I'm sure they were hoping the Giants would then panic and reach for another player.
RE: But..  
giants#1 : 4/30/2021 11:17 am : link
In comment 15245024 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
did they get the player they wanted?? They likely wanted Horn or Surtain.


That's irrelevant. I'm guessing they preferred those 2, but they were gone. I'm sure if they didn't take the Philly deal, they were still taking Parsons at 10.
No I don't see it that way  
give66 : 4/30/2021 11:17 am : link
Either us or Philly is picking Smith. Why not get a free 3rd rounder out of it. This proved correct, they gave up essentially nothing except the opportunity to trade down like we did.
Dallas made a solid deal . The main point as someone said  
gtt350 : 4/30/2021 11:17 am : link
on the draft thread " and then we totally redeemed ourselves"

I'm still smiling on that one
RE: completely disagree  
chopperhatch : 4/30/2021 11:18 am : link
In comment 15245019 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
they knew smith was going to either philly or NYG. so he's going to be in the division regardless. they took the extra pick to help themselves and still got the player they wanted


Not only do I completely agree with this, but I also think that the fact that Billy is in pretty much full rebuild mode and that's it would be pretty much Irrelevant for the next two years played into the decision making
This will backfire huge on both teams if Bears suck this season  
Danny Dimes : 4/30/2021 11:18 am : link
But will hurt us if they are a playoff team. Giants took the bet on Bears to suck 1 year and its a 50/50. I cant bet against field, he got Khali Mack backing him up.
RE: I noticed this as well  
giants#1 : 4/30/2021 11:19 am : link
In comment 15245030 aGiantGuy said:
Quote:
I was thinking along the same lines last night. Not only does Dallas not have a corner who can guard Golladay, they don’t have a legit slot corner either. Now they’re gonna make a big push to cluster draft corners and safeties because they have to find a way to defend the new receiver talent in the nfc East ( Samuel, Devonta, Golladay, Toney).

This also puts the Eagles in a bad position because they weren’t able to get their second corner either and they lost Jalen Mills in free agency. Instead of Philly drafting some guards, to replenish the OL they have to hope a starting caliber CB falls to them. Big ramifications


Their secondary was awful last year. They were likely picking multiple of DBs anyway.
Great trade by Giants  
The Mike : 4/30/2021 11:19 am : link
No question the right thing to do and kudos to the Giants for finally making a sensible draft day trade.

But suggesting Cowboys got hurt by a trade that brought them the best defensive player in the draft, whom they would have taken with the tenth pick anyway, and additionally getting a third round pick taken away from an arch rival, is a stretch too far.

If Parsons turns out to be a perennial pro bowler terrorizing the Giants and leading the Cowboys to a super bowl, posterity will not be kind to either the Eagles or the Giants.
Also  
chopperhatch : 4/30/2021 11:19 am : link
How pissed off would you be this morning if the Eagles made that trade?
RE: Dallas knew  
Mike in NY : 4/30/2021 11:19 am : link
In comment 15245015 Br00klyn said:
Quote:
Smith was going to land with an NFC East team so might as well move down a few spots, get something in return, and still get the guy they wanted. Lots of Giants fans are putting way too much thought into this


There is some overthinking but Philly could just have easily been trading up to get a QB of the future and not Smith and then Dallas would have had to face both. Even if Dallas was told by Philly it was for Smith that means Dallas would rather face Smith on Philly than the Giants because a 3 means nothing if you are making your schedule more difficult for at least next 5-6 years.
I posted something similar last night...  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/30/2021 11:19 am : link
...that Dallas kept Smith in the division and STILL don't have a CB.

The weird thing is that the Eagles are atrocious at LB. Why wouldn't they draft Parsons at 10?

And the Eagles drafted Reagor in the 1st last year. Is this an admission that drafting Reagor was a mistake?
RE: RE: I noticed this as well  
aGiantGuy : 4/30/2021 11:21 am : link
In comment 15245055 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15245030 aGiantGuy said:


Quote:


I was thinking along the same lines last night. Not only does Dallas not have a corner who can guard Golladay, they don’t have a legit slot corner either. Now they’re gonna make a big push to cluster draft corners and safeties because they have to find a way to defend the new receiver talent in the nfc East ( Samuel, Devonta, Golladay, Toney).

This also puts the Eagles in a bad position because they weren’t able to get their second corner either and they lost Jalen Mills in free agency. Instead of Philly drafting some guards, to replenish the OL they have to hope a starting caliber CB falls to them. Big ramifications



Their secondary was awful last year. They were likely picking multiple of DBs anyway.

I’m pretty sure Dallas was penciling in the idea of having Surtain or Horn, putting Trevon Diggs to CB2. Very few foresaw Carolina taking Horn. IMO that was the biggest domino of the night
RE: And I wonder if our trade back and haul  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/30/2021 11:21 am : link
In comment 15245012 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
shocked both of them. I hope so. They thought they were screwing us and actually probably ended up helping us.


My gut tells me this isn't true, but my heart hopes its true!
I think Dallas pivoted the same way we pivoted  
Gatorade Dunk : 4/30/2021 11:22 am : link
They clearly had an expectation that one of the two CBs would be there for them, and they bailed when the draft unfolded differently. They still got a really good defensive player, and it's obvious by now that red flags aren't a negative in their personnel evaluations.

But you're right that they obviously didn't have much concern about the Eagles adding Smith. I'm not sure whether that's a reflection on the Eagles or on Smith, but it wasn't something they had much interest in guarding against, especially because I presume the Bears' offer would also have been available to them at 10, so they could have jumped out of that pick without helping a rival.
Dallas got screwed by the Broncos and Panthers first  
islander1 : 4/30/2021 11:23 am : link
so they just passed it on down by allowing the Eagles to take 'allegedly' our guy. I don't blame Dallas, honestly, they got a third round pick for nothing.

It would've worked, too, if not for the Bears. Gettleman and Abrams deserve a massive amount of credit for taking a questionable situation for us and turning it into a free first round draft pick next year.

What Dallas did was the same thing the Giants did. Basically told the other team "Yeah, we'll trade, but only if our guy is gone". That assumes we'd draft Smith of course.

C'mon  
Pete in MD : 4/30/2021 11:25 am : link
Dallas absolutely wanted/needed one of the top 2 corners but they always overplay their hand in the draft. It usually works out for them but this time it didn't. Parsons is no slouch but he wasn't their top choice. The Giants did't get their top choice either but got a first rounder out of the deal.
RE: I think Dallas pivoted the same way we pivoted  
FStubbs : 4/30/2021 11:25 am : link
In comment 15245076 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
They clearly had an expectation that one of the two CBs would be there for them, and they bailed when the draft unfolded differently. They still got a really good defensive player, and it's obvious by now that red flags aren't a negative in their personnel evaluations.

But you're right that they obviously didn't have much concern about the Eagles adding Smith. I'm not sure whether that's a reflection on the Eagles or on Smith, but it wasn't something they had much interest in guarding against, especially because I presume the Bears' offer would also have been available to them at 10, so they could have jumped out of that pick without helping a rival.


Either the Bears didn't make them the same offer, or the guy Dallas really wanted was Parsons all along, and the Eagles offering them a free third round pick to get him anyway was worth it to them.
Fuck  
ryanmkeane : 4/30/2021 11:26 am : link
Dallas and fuck Philly. Time to take this division over.
RE: Also  
Gatorade Dunk : 4/30/2021 11:26 am : link
In comment 15245059 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
How pissed off would you be this morning if the Eagles made that trade?

The trade we made would have potentially given them a FOURTH 1st round pick for next year. That would be tough to stomach.
The Eagles have to live with the fact they passed on Jefferson  
GiantBlue : 4/30/2021 11:26 am : link
They drafter Reagor and Jefferson may be the HOF WR out of last year's draft!

Now they draft Smith.....and Let's hope Toney becomes the HOF WR out of this draft!
I keep seeing people crying about  
jvm52106 : 4/30/2021 11:27 am : link
not getting Smith. Listen, he is a great player (college level) and will need to prove it at the NFL level. He can say anything he wants right now but Jalen Hurts is no guarantee to become the man.

Plus, I don't care what others did it is what we did. We did a great job, got a weapon many people like, added pick now and picks next year!
RE: RE: I think Dallas pivoted the same way we pivoted  
Gatorade Dunk : 4/30/2021 11:27 am : link
In comment 15245085 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15245076 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


They clearly had an expectation that one of the two CBs would be there for them, and they bailed when the draft unfolded differently. They still got a really good defensive player, and it's obvious by now that red flags aren't a negative in their personnel evaluations.

But you're right that they obviously didn't have much concern about the Eagles adding Smith. I'm not sure whether that's a reflection on the Eagles or on Smith, but it wasn't something they had much interest in guarding against, especially because I presume the Bears' offer would also have been available to them at 10, so they could have jumped out of that pick without helping a rival.



Either the Bears didn't make them the same offer, or the guy Dallas really wanted was Parsons all along, and the Eagles offering them a free third round pick to get him anyway was worth it to them.

I think that's exactly right. Or at least Parsons was far and away the next guy on their board after the corners went.
Chicago..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4/30/2021 11:28 am : link
had been negotiating with Carolina and the Giants. They probably felt confident that they had a couple of options available to them, but I'm glad they didn't make a deal with Dallas.

My guess is that if chicago were already negotiating with NY and had a deal outlined, they probably didn't want to screw them over to do business with Dallas at a similar price
RE: Dallas got screwed by the Broncos and Panthers first  
aGiantGuy : 4/30/2021 11:29 am : link
In comment 15245077 islander1 said:
Quote:
so they just passed it on down by allowing the Eagles to take 'allegedly' our guy. I don't blame Dallas, honestly, they got a third round pick for nothing.

It would've worked, too, if not for the Bears. Gettleman and Abrams deserve a massive amount of credit for taking a questionable situation for us and turning it into a free first round draft pick next year.

What Dallas did was the same thing the Giants did. Basically told the other team "Yeah, we'll trade, but only if our guy is gone". That assumes we'd draft Smith of course.

Yeah, but they did it with a division rival. I think it’s an unwritten rule as much as Dallas will downplay it. The fact remains that they have no defensive answer for Smith on their team so it makes sense to make the weakest team in the division grab him.
RE: Dallas got screwed by the Broncos and Panthers first  
Gatorade Dunk : 4/30/2021 11:30 am : link
In comment 15245077 islander1 said:
Quote:
so they just passed it on down by allowing the Eagles to take 'allegedly' our guy. I don't blame Dallas, honestly, they got a third round pick for nothing.

It would've worked, too, if not for the Bears. Gettleman and Abrams deserve a massive amount of credit for taking a questionable situation for us and turning it into a free first round draft pick next year.

What Dallas did was the same thing the Giants did. Basically told the other team "Yeah, we'll trade, but only if our guy is gone". That assumes we'd draft Smith of course.

I think it's very likely that Smith was our guy - I don't see how there's any getting around that. NYG did a great job of pivoting after missing out on their primary target, but I don't see how anyone can deny that Smith would have been the pick if he was there, just like Dallas would have taken either of the top corners if they were there.
RE: Chicago..  
Gatorade Dunk : 4/30/2021 11:31 am : link
In comment 15245095 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
had been negotiating with Carolina and the Giants. They probably felt confident that they had a couple of options available to them, but I'm glad they didn't make a deal with Dallas.

My guess is that if chicago were already negotiating with NY and had a deal outlined, they probably didn't want to screw them over to do business with Dallas at a similar price

I always assume there is no shame in backstabbing when it comes to things like draft trades, but I think you're probably right.
The OP is a unique take and for me is salve on the  
Dinger : 4/30/2021 11:33 am : link
Eagles jumping ahead to 'get our guy'. I have NO idea if Smith was who we had our heart set on, but it appears, as we took a WR, that he most likely was. We had no control really and I'm glad we did not trade up to get anyone, but having any team, let alone the Eagles, jump us, burns my bacon. The take FMiC provides helps ease that and knowing we picked up a pick this year and two next makes it a lot better. I mean, what transpired sucked, but I'd rather have give up Smith to get the extra pick this year, plus the potential Toney has, PLUS the 1st rounder next year. THAT, plus some of the takes on Philly an Dallas help.
I got a lot of crap for this, but I think the Dallas trade was awful  
Essex : 4/30/2021 11:33 am : link
under any analysis.

Dallas got Micha Parsons and a third rounder
For swapping their first rounder this year.

There is no way the Bears were not talking to the Cowboys as well. They had to have been able to get our deal. They could have gotten 20, a first rounder next year, a fifth rounder this year, and fourth round next year.

I can't see the differential being made up by the fact that the Cowboys would rather have the Eagles have Smith than the Giants. Not that they did not make that evaluation, but if they did that is a bad deal. Worry about making your team better. because in this NFL fortunes can change and the Eagles could swipe their three first rounders next year for a complete overhaul at QB, making DeVonta Smith a much more difficult person to deal with. After all, they are going to have to deal with Smith in the division for a decade and both teams (Eagles and Giants) will probably have ups and downs in that decade.
The amazing thing about Dallas  
WillieYoung : 4/30/2021 11:35 am : link
is that it appears they are moving on from Leightan Vander Esch. Who saw that coming after he had 141 tackles and two interceptions as a rookie. I'll be surprised if they pick up his 5th year option now.
RE: I got a lot of crap for this, but I think the Dallas trade was awful  
aGiantGuy : 4/30/2021 11:36 am : link
In comment 15245115 Essex said:
Quote:
under any analysis.

Dallas got Micha Parsons and a third rounder
For swapping their first rounder this year.

There is no way the Bears were not talking to the Cowboys as well. They had to have been able to get our deal. They could have gotten 20, a first rounder next year, a fifth rounder this year, and fourth round next year.

I can't see the differential being made up by the fact that the Cowboys would rather have the Eagles have Smith than the Giants. Not that they did not make that evaluation, but if they did that is a bad deal. Worry about making your team better. because in this NFL fortunes can change and the Eagles could swipe their three first rounders next year for a complete overhaul at QB, making DeVonta Smith a much more difficult person to deal with. After all, they are going to have to deal with Smith in the division for a decade and both teams (Eagles and Giants) will probably have ups and downs in that decade.

Not to mention that they could’ve gotten Newsome or Farley at 20 who have the same ceiling as Parsons with better positional value.
Agreed 100% FMiC  
mittenedman : 4/30/2021 11:39 am : link
The Giants smacked both of them around last year and are clearly on the upswing. DAL correctly identified Smith as a missing piece for us. With Golladay here, an All Pro slot/flanker would've been Cruz to Nicks.

Unfortunately for PHI, they are much more than a slot/flanker away from being good. So they "stuck it to us" when in reality, we got Toney and 2 #1's next year in what is being billed as a loaded class.

It looks to me like both DAL & PHI panicked at the prospect of the Giants getting Smith, and made a bad situation for them, worse.
They got a third round pick for dropping two spots.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4/30/2021 11:40 am : link
Plus, they got the guy they would’ve drafted if they were somehow forced to stay at ten. It was a smart move and had nothing to do with their level of fear or respect for either of their division rivals.
RE: RE: Dallas got screwed by the Broncos and Panthers first  
islander1 : 4/30/2021 11:41 am : link
In comment 15245097 aGiantGuy said:
Quote:
In comment 15245077 islander1 said:


Quote:


so they just passed it on down by allowing the Eagles to take 'allegedly' our guy. I don't blame Dallas, honestly, they got a third round pick for nothing.

It would've worked, too, if not for the Bears. Gettleman and Abrams deserve a massive amount of credit for taking a questionable situation for us and turning it into a free first round draft pick next year.

What Dallas did was the same thing the Giants did. Basically told the other team "Yeah, we'll trade, but only if our guy is gone". That assumes we'd draft Smith of course.



Yeah, but they did it with a division rival. I think it’s an unwritten rule as much as Dallas will downplay it. The fact remains that they have no defensive answer for Smith on their team so it makes sense to make the weakest team in the division grab him.


There was also an unwritten rule that you don't tank a game on purpose, but that didn't stop those scumbags in Philly from doing that either, so...

If you listened to that last press conference with Jerruh  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/30/2021 11:42 am : link
his son looked like he wanted to put a muzzle on him. They def weren’t trading up and were def looking to add picks.
RE: They got a third round pick for dropping two spots.  
Essex : 4/30/2021 11:43 am : link
In comment 15245137 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
Plus, they got the guy they would’ve drafted if they were somehow forced to stay at ten. It was a smart move and had nothing to do with their level of fear or respect for either of their division rivals.


so what, that doesn't mean anything. They got the guy they would have drafted and picked up a third, but they could have had a pick ten picks later and got a quality player (who has more value positionally than Parsons even if Parsons was not there which while not likely is not unthinable). Then, they could have had THREE MORE picks, including a 2022 first and a fourth and fifth. It just boggles my mind that people say, "oh well, they got the guy they wanted" and they also got the third. That makes no sense if there is pot of gold sitting next you that you ignore.
agree  
LG in NYC : 4/30/2021 11:44 am : link
with those who say this had little to nothing to do with the Giants.

this is simply what DAL had available to them at a spot where they didn't love their options and figured they'd get an extra pick while only dropping 2 spots
RE: agree  
Essex : 4/30/2021 11:45 am : link
In comment 15245149 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
with those who say this had little to nothing to do with the Giants.

this is simply what DAL had available to them at a spot where they didn't love their options and figured they'd get an extra pick while only dropping 2 spots


Are you saying the Bears couldn't find their number?
Maybe the Giants weren't interested in giving up a 3rd and they knew  
Ira : 4/30/2021 11:45 am : link
that the Giants wouldn't take Parsons.
According to our guys  
Essex : 4/30/2021 11:46 am : link
the bears were calling us at 7, you don't think they were calling Dallas as well?
Dallas did this to get extra picks  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/30/2021 11:48 am : link
It had nothing to do with the Giants.
FMiC: You might be right, but I'm going with Occam's Razor.  
Big Blue Blogger : 4/30/2021 11:51 am : link
Horn and Surtain were off the board, and their next option was Parsons. With the trade, they knew that Philly would take Smith and the Giants would either trade #11 to a QB-needy team or pick somebody other than Parsons. And even if they miscalculated, they probably had a fallback option graded very close to Parsons.

Dallas got an extra third-round pick, essentially for free. I think that was the main inducement, not the opportunity to screw the Giants. By the way, they get to do that again in round three, where they pick right before the Giants.
RE: Dallas did this to get extra picks  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4/30/2021 11:52 am : link
In comment 15245165 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
It had nothing to do with the Giants.


Then they failed. They only got a "pick":)
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 4/30/2021 11:54 am : link
Maybe - I think a healthy Dallas is far ahead of the Giants. I'd be surprised if the Eagles aren't complete dog shit next year, though. Giants are more of a threat.
RE: FMiC: You might be right, but I'm going with Occam's Razor.  
Essex : 4/30/2021 11:54 am : link
In comment 15245182 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Horn and Surtain were off the board, and their next option was Parsons. With the trade, they knew that Philly would take Smith and the Giants would either trade #11 to a QB-needy team or pick somebody other than Parsons. And even if they miscalculated, they probably had a fallback option graded very close to Parsons.

Dallas got an extra third-round pick, essentially for free. I think that was the main inducement, not the opportunity to screw the Giants. By the way, they get to do that again in round three, where they pick right before the Giants.


Here is my question, why wouldn't they trade to the QB needy team. And, if it was for them to get Parsons a guy that they would not have picked at 10 if Surtain or Horn was on the board, they made a terrible decision because how high could they have possible rated Parsons if they were going to take Horn or Surtain in front of him. You have to be a three-dimensional thinker in these things, and I just don't think, luckily for us, that Jones and Co. are that way with draft capital (I actually think they do a great job drafting players though).
I thought this as well  
BSIMatt : 4/30/2021 11:54 am : link
Division rivals back to back to back, and Dallas essentially gets to decide where Devonta Smith goes.

I don't blame them, I'd have done the same thing if I were in their shoes. It bothered me a lot until the Giants landed that trade with the Bears, the fact they stuck with WR at 20 and landed Toney was icing on the cake for me.
RE: agree  
bw in dc : 4/30/2021 11:56 am : link
In comment 15245149 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
with those who say this had little to nothing to do with the Giants.

this is simply what DAL had available to them at a spot where they didn't love their options and figured they'd get an extra pick while only dropping 2 spots


I agree it's probably that straightforward.

Look, Dallas has drafted very, very well for the last 5-7 years. Will McClay is their Ozzie Newsome. The Jones's are very smart to pay him a lot of money to never leave for a GM post elsewhere. So they have built up enough equity where you have to say they absolutely have a plan and are pretty damn good at executing it.
100% agree, Fats ....  
Manny in CA : 4/30/2021 11:57 am : link

Jerry and his kids would all gladly jump in a vat of boiling lye water if it meant the Giants could be knocked down just one notch.
Dallas must have known Giants would not take Parsons  
kdog77 : 4/30/2021 12:01 pm : link
I have one buddy who is pissed we did not take him, but given the state of the team I would rather have the ability to pick 4 players over two years rather than 1 player in a down year for Defense.

Davonta Smith's career will be determined by how well Jalen Hurts progresses.
Wouldn't be surprised  
ghost718 : 4/30/2021 12:05 pm : link
if all 3 teams struck out in the end.

Dallas and Philly...maybe they schemed and put this one together.Than the Giants reacted off that and tried to force the issue with a receiver.

Maybe the Bears pick turns pick turns into something.But it's still going to be apart of current Giant decision making.Which means it's already got a strike against it.
RE: Dallas got screwed by the Broncos and Panthers first  
Danny Dimes : 4/30/2021 12:10 pm : link
In comment 15245077 islander1 said:
Quote:
so they just passed it on down by allowing the Eagles to take 'allegedly' our guy. I don't blame Dallas, honestly, they got a third round pick for nothing.

It would've worked, too, if not for the Bears. Gettleman and Abrams deserve a massive amount of credit for taking a questionable situation for us and turning it into a free first round draft pick next year.

What Dallas did was the same thing the Giants did. Basically told the other team "Yeah, we'll trade, but only if our guy is gone". That assumes we'd draft Smith of course.


Youdaid it best. Cowboys got screwed and I laughed with cheer but then they turned it aroynd and fucked us too
RE: FMiC: You might be right, but I'm going with Occam's Razor.  
Jimmy Googs : 4/30/2021 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15245182 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Horn and Surtain were off the board, and their next option was Parsons. With the trade, they knew that Philly would take Smith and the Giants would either trade #11 to a QB-needy team or pick somebody other than Parsons. And even if they miscalculated, they probably had a fallback option graded very close to Parsons.

Dallas got an extra third-round pick, essentially for free. I think that was the main inducement, not the opportunity to screw the Giants. By the way, they get to do that again in round three, where they pick right before the Giants.


Exactly BBB. This is all there was to it, and it certainly didn't backfire on the Cowboys...
...  
christian : 4/30/2021 12:14 pm : link
Maybe -- but this assumes the Cowboys didn't phone the Giants and give them a chance to move up and scoop Philly.
RE: RE: FMiC: You might be right, but I'm going with Occam's Razor.  
bw in dc : 4/30/2021 12:14 pm : link
In comment 15245260 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15245182 Big Blue Blogger said:


Quote:


Horn and Surtain were off the board, and their next option was Parsons. With the trade, they knew that Philly would take Smith and the Giants would either trade #11 to a QB-needy team or pick somebody other than Parsons. And even if they miscalculated, they probably had a fallback option graded very close to Parsons.

Dallas got an extra third-round pick, essentially for free. I think that was the main inducement, not the opportunity to screw the Giants. By the way, they get to do that again in round three, where they pick right before the Giants.



Exactly BBB. This is all there was to it, and it certainly didn't backfire on the Cowboys...


Skipped over Blogger's comments, but I agree this is a good summary.
RE: ...  
Danny Dimes : 4/30/2021 12:20 pm : link
In comment 15245265 christian said:
Quote:
Maybe -- but this assumes the Cowboys didn't phone the Giants and give them a chance to move up and scoop Philly.


According to Judge and Gentleman. It was Phillythat left no shame to take Smith
FatMan in Charlotte  
M.S. : 4/30/2021 12:27 pm : link

Interesting perspective. I'm wondering, however, if it was just simply a case of:

(A) Dallas put in a dilemma with both their CBs off the Board;

(B) They wouldn't take a WR at 10 given how loaded they are at that position;

(C) Thus, they felt they could snag an extra pick, move down a couple of slots, and then select Micah Parsons who brings them "need" and "value" at #12.
i swear  
Platos : 4/30/2021 12:29 pm : link
they traded with each other last year to screw us from getting Tyler Biadasz when Center was seen as a huge whole in our team.
RE: Dallas must have known Giants would not take Parsons  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/30/2021 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15245235 kdog77 said:
Quote:
I have one buddy who is pissed we did not take him, but given the state of the team I would rather have the ability to pick 4 players over two years rather than 1 player in a down year for Defense.

Davonta Smith's career will be determined by how well Jalen Hurts progresses.


I mean I think his career will be determined if he can stay healthy. Hurts is probably the QB there this year and that's it. They are going to suck next year and will be drafting a QB. Plus great WR talent is obvious, AROB hasn't had anyone good throwing to him ever and he just got paid (or tagged forgot which)
RE: Also  
Brown_Hornet : 4/30/2021 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15245059 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
How pissed off would you be this morning if the Eagles made that trade?
or Dallas.
This is a great way of looking at the 1st rd.
Dg et all did quite well last night
I think Dallas fucked up not taking Smith there.  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/30/2021 12:34 pm : link
Talk about drafting for need. I feel like the consensus is that Smith was the last blue chip talent on the board and they passed on him. I think they are going to be upset moving forward, especially when Parsons starts ruining that locker room. There is a billion percent something there and of course the Cowboys are willing to overlook. Seems like a bit of an asshole, and not in a good way that you want in football players. Being with guys like that in locker room day after day is a fucking drag, and I wouldn't be surprised if Judge himself took him off the board.
RE: I think Dallas fucked up not taking Smith there.  
bw in dc : 4/30/2021 12:39 pm : link
In comment 15245328 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
Talk about drafting for need. I feel like the consensus is that Smith was the last blue chip talent on the board and they passed on him. I think they are going to be upset moving forward, especially when Parsons starts ruining that locker room. There is a billion percent something there and of course the Cowboys are willing to overlook. Seems like a bit of an asshole, and not in a good way that you want in football players. Being with guys like that in locker room day after day is a fucking drag, and I wouldn't be surprised if Judge himself took him off the board.


Jerry has been pretty good figuring out how to manage difficult personalities over his thirty years as an owner. So if any organization can create an environment for Parsons to work, it's Dallas.

Football talent wise, Parson is totally a blue chipper. If they manage him well, he's going to be the best defensive player from this draft. Quinn should turn him loose like Bobby Wagner and enjoy the rewards...
RE: RE: They got a third round pick for dropping two spots.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4/30/2021 12:39 pm : link
In comment 15245147 Essex said:
Quote:




so what, that doesn't mean anything. They got the guy they would have drafted and picked up a third, but they could have had a pick ten picks later and got a quality player (who has more value positionally than Parsons even if Parsons was not there which while not likely is not unthinable). Then, they could have had THREE MORE picks, including a 2022 first and a fourth and fifth. It just boggles my mind that people say, "oh well, they got the guy they wanted" and they also got the third. That makes no sense if there is pot of gold sitting next you that you ignore.


I have no clue what you’re talking about. I’m just addressing the OP’s “respect” angle, not comparing what the Cowboys and Giants did. They both made really intelligent decisions.
RE: The best part about last night  
5BowlsSoon : 4/30/2021 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15245032 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Aside from us fleecing Chicago and getting a weapon, aside from Philly spending 2 picks on DeVonta Smith, and aside from Dallas botching things the way they did, was the fact that some of the usual suspects completely lost their shit in the 5 minutes between the Eagles pick and news of our trade back and had to do a complete about-face.

Thrilling!


Chris, I’m not so sure we fleeced Chicago, especially if Fields is as good as advertised. Let’s look at this objectively....the 4th and 5th round picks are major crap shoots, right? I doubt these two guys can be counted on to start in the nfl apart from ST.

The #1 pick was the key, but what if it’s the 25th pick? Don’t forget, we moved down 9 spots. And like I said, QB is the most important position in the nfl....if Fields is the real deal, he is worth a number one.

Fleeced? Hold on for now....
My comments on the OP  
5BowlsSoon : 4/30/2021 12:54 pm : link
I don’t think Dallas cared what team Smith is playing on....they still have to face him twice a year. I think D was just happy to get the extra pick (3rd) and they got the same player at 12 they would have gotten at 10 (parsons).
RE: RE: RE: They got a third round pick for dropping two spots.  
Essex : 4/30/2021 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15245337 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 15245147 Essex said:


Quote:






so what, that doesn't mean anything. They got the guy they would have drafted and picked up a third, but they could have had a pick ten picks later and got a quality player (who has more value positionally than Parsons even if Parsons was not there which while not likely is not unthinable). Then, they could have had THREE MORE picks, including a 2022 first and a fourth and fifth. It just boggles my mind that people say, "oh well, they got the guy they wanted" and they also got the third. That makes no sense if there is pot of gold sitting next you that you ignore.



I have no clue what you’re talking about. I’m just addressing the OP’s “respect” angle, not comparing what the Cowboys and Giants did. They both made really intelligent decisions.

I am saying the Cowboys did not make that intelligent a decision if the Bears offer was out there.
RE: completely disagree  
santacruzom : 4/30/2021 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15245019 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
they knew smith was going to either philly or NYG. so he's going to be in the division regardless. they took the extra pick to help themselves and still got the player they wanted


Yeah... I don't know for a fact, but my guess is that Philly called them to explore a trade and not the other way around...
RE: i swear  
Goin Deep : 4/30/2021 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15245313 Platos said:
Quote:
they traded with each other last year to screw us from getting Tyler Biadasz when Center was seen as a huge whole in our team.


I said the same thing last year..wasnt well received on bbi.
Dallas attempts to punk us are getting very annoying, if not
then screw them anyway. Have hated that team since Dandy Don.
For gmen not forseaing to huge division rivals  
Danny Dimes : 4/30/2021 1:23 pm : link
Taking the hiesmen winner are fucking idiots
In other words  
Danny Dimes : 4/30/2021 1:26 pm : link
Giants let heisman winner shot in their fucking garden
Parson is great  
Thegratefulhead : 4/30/2021 1:56 pm : link
I wanted him. Good luck Dallas, trying to cover anyone in the division. Bet the over on points allowed for Dallas.
Dallas  
Thegratefulhead : 4/30/2021 2:05 pm : link
Made the best of getting punked by the teams in front of them. It sucks not to DBs in a passing league.

On a personal note I felt somewhat vindicated that every player I wanted for the Giants except Parsons was picked in front of us.

My list going in was Surtain, Horn, Waddle, Smith, Chase, Pitts, Sewell and Parsons that went 12. I felt the corners were much better prospects than the edge.

Rodgers noise fucked us. Without it the Broncos go QB. They are sitting 24 million under the cap. Rodgers will not play in GB this year. Rodgers will start for the Broncos this year.
Essex  
LG in NYC : 4/30/2021 2:09 pm : link
NO idea of CHI contacted DAL or not... but we do know they didn't make the trade. Maybe DAL didn't want to drop that far. Who knows?

either way, I fail to see what that has to do with their feelings about us as a team - which was the point I was responding to.



Dallas needs players, not picks.  
fanatic II : 4/30/2021 2:14 pm : link
There has been much conversation about Dallas getting quality over quantity in this years draft.

Had Dallas accepted a deal with Chicago they would have lost out on Parsons, Slater, and Collins. All these players had been connected to Dallas. The one player left was Farley, but Dallas is leery about his back and had taken him off the board for the 1st round.

Pick 20 would have given Dallas picks next year, but left them in no man land for this year. Going down two spots was about Dallas attaining a player and extra premium pick this year. It was not about how can Dallas screw NY. That's just dumb.
RE: RE: I think Dallas fucked up not taking Smith there.  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4/30/2021 2:25 pm : link
In comment 15245336 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15245328 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


Talk about drafting for need. I feel like the consensus is that Smith was the last blue chip talent on the board and they passed on him. I think they are going to be upset moving forward, especially when Parsons starts ruining that locker room. There is a billion percent something there and of course the Cowboys are willing to overlook. Seems like a bit of an asshole, and not in a good way that you want in football players. Being with guys like that in locker room day after day is a fucking drag, and I wouldn't be surprised if Judge himself took him off the board.



Jerry has been pretty good figuring out how to manage difficult personalities over his thirty years as an owner. So if any organization can create an environment for Parsons to work, it's Dallas.

Football talent wise, Parson is totally a blue chipper. If they manage him well, he's going to be the best defensive player from this draft. Quinn should turn him loose like Bobby Wagner and enjoy the rewards...


How well is Dallas really managing "difficult personalities" though?? They haven't won shit since the early 90's and there have cycled through a lot of bad characters.

How many titles or playoff wins did Aldon Smith or Greg Hardy deliver?
Joe Judge is eloquent .....  
Manny in CA : 4/30/2021 2:34 pm : link

About Dallas making a deal with mephistopheles (the Eagles)-

https://www.yahoo.com/news/eagles-cowboys-put-storied-rivalry-134542274.html

"Trades happen a lot. Normally, it doesn't happen within the division, but the enemy of my enemy is my friend,"


I looked up the original of this quote on wikipedia ...  
Manny in CA : 4/30/2021 2:45 pm : link
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_enemy_of_my_enemy_is_my_friend
I still can't shake this feeling  
djm : 4/30/2021 3:23 pm : link
that the Giants had Smith and Toney ranked about the same. I think they had Waddle above both of them. Waddle to me is a better prospect than Smith. Waddle's got more NFL game breaking ability that teams look for. SMith is a very polished and very good talent to be sure, but I think they liked Waddle more. I also had Waddle going earlier than expected.

The Giants like to go against the grain at times or at least go against what many mocks had. It shouldn't be taboo to suggest the Giants would have drafted Toney over Smith if both are there at 11. I know that won't rb some her the right way, god forbid the Giants pulled the wool over Philly's eyes....but it just might have happened. Smith is NOT the quick twitch ankle breaking athlete that Toney is. He's more polished but he doesn't move like Toney does.
Seems to me Dallas preferred to see Hurt throwing to Smith  
GeofromNJ : 4/30/2021 3:29 pm : link
than Jones throwing to Smith. I think Dallas recognizes that Jones, with improved protection, is a force to be reckoned with.
RE: Seems to me Dallas preferred to see Hurt throwing to Smith  
djm : 4/30/2021 3:35 pm : link
In comment 15245823 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
than Jones throwing to Smith. I think Dallas recognizes that Jones, with improved protection, is a force to be reckoned with.


that's not it at all. Dallas made the trade because they knew NYG wouldn't take Parsons and they could get the extra 3rd without losing him. This has nothing to do with Philly or NYG.
RE: RE: RE: I think Dallas fucked up not taking Smith there.  
bw in dc : 4/30/2021 3:39 pm : link
In comment 15245659 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15245336 bw in dc said:




Jerry has been pretty good figuring out how to manage difficult personalities over his thirty years as an owner. So if any organization can create an environment for Parsons to work, it's Dallas.

Football talent wise, Parson is totally a blue chipper. If they manage him well, he's going to be the best defensive player from this draft. Quinn should turn him loose like Bobby Wagner and enjoy the rewards...



How well is Dallas really managing "difficult personalities" though?? They haven't won shit since the early 90's and there have cycled through a lot of bad characters.

How many titles or playoff wins did Aldon Smith or Greg Hardy deliver?


That's a different topic.

When they have drafted or signed a challenging personality, more often than not that player was pretty damn productive - Haley, Irvin, Norton, Sanders, TO, Dez, MeShawn, Roy Williams, etc.

I'm sure there are more I am forgetting, but you get the gist.
Gun Bunch formation  
Thegratefulhead : 4/30/2021 3:43 pm : link
Toney behind Golloday is going to be difficult to deal with. If you play off, Toney will murder you and if you press, good luck with Golloday.
RE: RE: Seems to me Dallas preferred to see Hurt throwing to Smith  
Jimmy Googs : 4/30/2021 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15245834 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15245823 GeofromNJ said:


Quote:


than Jones throwing to Smith. I think Dallas recognizes that Jones, with improved protection, is a force to be reckoned with.



that's not it at all. Dallas made the trade because they knew NYG wouldn't take Parsons and they could get the extra 3rd without losing him. This has nothing to do with Philly or NYG.


That is all this is. Very simple and doesn’t need the NYG fandom embellishments...
RE: Gun Bunch formation  
santacruzom : 4/30/2021 5:07 pm : link
In comment 15245845 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
Toney behind Golloday


Sure, but I prefer they don't use the word "Gun" any formation Toney is involved in. Just seems a bad omen.
RE: Dallas made a solid deal . The main point as someone said  
Johnny5 : 4/30/2021 5:14 pm : link
In comment 15245045 gtt350 said:
Quote:
on the draft thread " and then we totally redeemed ourselves"

I'm still smiling on that one

