We Got a Glimpse of What Dallas Thinks Of Us FatMan in Charlotte : 4/30/2021 11:09 am

By going forward with a trade with Philly, it is clear that Dallas would rather have Philly with Smith than the Giants. I look that as a shift in the way we have been viewed by our rivals in the past several years.



And at the end of the day, for only getting an extra 3rd rounder, Dallas has to contend with Smith and Toney as 1st rounders while missing out on a top CB.



It's clearly too early to tell, but at face value, that trade looks like it backfired on them as well as leading to a very good deal we pivoted to with the Bears.



By the way, I heard today that carolina was trying to trade with the Bears, but Chicago pulled out of the talks because they felt confident they could get fields in a deal with a different team (which turned out to be us)



