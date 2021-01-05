How can you not be an optimistic Giants fan right now? Sean : 4/30/2021 2:10 pm

So many here still harp on 2018 and the consequential impact of some of those decisions. I agree that 18-19 was a disaster, but that is now history.



Since the Joe Judge hire, it seems the leadership and process has improved immensely. I’m very impressed with how prepared the Giants were last night. The Eagles move up for Smith, and the Giants pivot to a trade down and net an additional first rounder. No panic, and took full advantage of Fields still being on the board. Here are a few reasons for optimism:



-The Giants aren’t married to Jones. This is a make or break year for him. If he plays great, the Giants likely win the division. If he plays poor, the Giants move off him with 2 first round picks in 2022.



-Ownership has given Judge an increased budget for his coaching staff which he is filling with strong connections and shared philosophy. He’s also brought in a young, smart offensive mind (Russ Callaway).



-Giants hire Kyle O’Brien to the front office, a young mind and someone from the outside to strengthen the front office.



Everyone harps on Gettleman, but it is so much more than Gettleman. The Giants had a very sound process last night and took full advantage of the situation. It appears that the group think of Judge, Gettleman, Abrams, Pettit & O’Brien has yielded a strong 2021 draft philosophy. I’m not even a huge fan of the Toney pick, I would have preferred Paye - but, I loved the process to get to Toney.



I’m not saying this is all Judge. However, I think Judge was the kick in the ass that this franchise needed. Strong attention to detail and prepared. He has everyone on their toes and no one is comfortable. That fresh perspective helps in pulling off a trade down like last night.



A lot of reasons for optimism.