for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

2021 NFL Draft: 2nd/3rd Round Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2021 6:17 pm
...
Pages: 1 2 3 ... 15 16 17 <<Prev | Show All |
Chargers  
Sammo85 : 4/30/2021 10:13 pm : link
took Palmer. Give Herbert a WR and some options since they need to see how much longer Allen has and whether to give Mike Williams a big deal.
UCF info  
bc4life : 4/30/2021 10:15 pm : link
info
link - ( New Window )
well so far 3/3 with Bama connections  
Eric on Li : 4/30/2021 10:16 pm : link
Toney was a local recruit in Bama then shredded them in SEC Championship.
Ojulari played for Smart.
Robinson transferred out of Bama.

not exactly how you may have drawn it up but take a bow Yankee.

Could easily see Monty Rice, Deonte Brown, or Ben Cleveland, continuing the trend in R4 tomorrow.
RE: As a UCF and Giant fan..  
Leg of Theismann : 4/30/2021 10:16 pm : link
In comment 15247259 John In CO said:
Quote:
LOVE this pick. Kid is skilled and plays with a SERIOUS attitude and swagger. I think you will like him....


Who was that other corner who came out of UCF a few years ago-- I think he was a 1st rounder. Mike something. How does he compare to him?
Don’t be too shocked if some of those lineman y’all wanted in the 3rd,  
Spider56 : 4/30/2021 10:16 pm : link
Are still there when we pick in the 4th.
RE: Don’t be too shocked if some of those lineman y’all wanted in the 3rd,  
BleedBlue : 4/30/2021 10:18 pm : link
In comment 15247350 Spider56 said:
Quote:
Are still there when we pick in the 4th.



Hoping so!!
Beats chiming in  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/30/2021 10:21 pm : link


Pat Traina
Gettleman said they were looking OL in last two picks but the value didn't meet the pick. Said a couple guys they were eyeballing were taking before they went on the clock.
kinda surprised  
santacruzom : 4/30/2021 10:22 pm : link
that Nico Collins, St. Brown and Seth Williams are still available.
from Duggan  
US1 Giants : 4/30/2021 10:22 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
4m
Gettleman said they had their eyes on two OL who got licked before their turn tonight. Guessing Landon Dickerson, who went 37 to Philly, was one.
Why are people licking offensive linemen  
Bill L : 4/30/2021 10:25 pm : link
That’s just poor taste
Malcolm Koonce was rated a 6th-round pick some places.  
81_Great_Dane : 4/30/2021 10:26 pm : link
Interesting that he goes in the 3rd, even if it's to the Raiders.
More reaches by  
eric2425ny : 4/30/2021 10:26 pm : link
the Raiders. Mayock must want out.
RE: For those who want OL  
Joe Beckwith : 4/30/2021 10:27 pm : link
In comment 15247245 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
We still have Day 3


And 7 of them over the next 40 picks before we go again .
RE: from Duggan  
Breeze_94 : 4/30/2021 10:32 pm : link
In comment 15247380 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
4m
Gettleman said they had their eyes on two OL who got licked before their turn tonight. Guessing Landon Dickerson, who went 37 to Philly, was one.


Dickerson and maybe Teven Jenkins? AVT in round 1 ?
WFT  
AcidTest : 4/30/2021 10:33 pm : link
gets Dyami Brown. That sucks.
Dyami Brown just went to WFT......  
Simms11 : 4/30/2021 10:34 pm : link
We’ll need the extra DBs
Dyami Brown to WFT. Ugh.  
81_Great_Dane : 4/30/2021 10:37 pm : link
Apparently his meteoric rise to late 1st/early 2nd was overstated by the draftniks. But I think he's going to be a pain to play against for years to come. Philly added Smith. Giants added Golladay, Toney and Ross. Washington added Brown. Dallas added Kelvin Joseph and an Amazon subscription for Tums.
RE: RE: For those who want OL  
stoneman : 4/30/2021 10:38 pm : link
In comment 15247396 Joe Beckwith said:
Quote:
In comment 15247245 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


We still have Day 3



And 7 of them over the next 40 picks before we go again .


They are going BIG Ben Cleveland tomorrow - book it
Really hoping  
cokeduplt : 4/30/2021 10:41 pm : link
Quinn Meinerz in the 4th tommorow
Why does the 85th pick  
Knineteen : 4/30/2021 10:41 pm : link
have 100 people at his draft party?
LOL  
Leg of Theismann : 4/30/2021 10:42 pm : link
The Packers finally get a WR. I bet someone in the FO just texted AR: "Ehh? See that? WR? Pretty good, eh :D"
RE: Why does the 85th pick  
Leg of Theismann : 4/30/2021 10:43 pm : link
In comment 15247459 Knineteen said:
Quote:
have 100 people at his draft party?


I guarantee you it was his mom's idea. He must have one of those moms who finds any excuse to throw a party for her kids. Can't even imagine what his 8th grade graduation party must've looked like.
RE: RE: Why does the 85th pick  
Leg of Theismann : 4/30/2021 10:45 pm : link
In comment 15247477 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
In comment 15247459 Knineteen said:


Quote:


have 100 people at his draft party?



I guarantee you it was his mom's idea. He must have one of those moms who finds any excuse to throw a party for her kids. Can't even imagine what his 8th grade graduation party must've looked like.


It's also funny how they literally were all filming it w/ their phones and he didn't do a bunch of jumping and shouting. He didn't seem super comfortable. He probably only knew like 7 people there haha.
RE: Why does the 85th pick  
John In CO : 4/30/2021 10:45 pm : link
In comment 15247459 Knineteen said:
Quote:
have 100 people at his draft party?


If I was in position to be picked in the top 3 rounds of the NFL Draft...hell, ANYWHERE in the NFL Draft...damn right id be throwing a party too!
Wyatt  
AcidTest : 4/30/2021 10:46 pm : link
Davis to the Vikings.

I'm hoping for Trey Smith tomorrow. No to Cleveland. Much too stiff.
There goes Wyatt Davis  
Leg of Theismann : 4/30/2021 10:48 pm : link
I have to say-- while *I* personally thought there were going to be good options in the 2nd-3rd rounds, Sy certainly didn't. A few IOL he had rated as 1st rounders and all others he said weren't even starter-worthy. I think all of us want to get the next Chris Snee in round 2 or 3 but that guy isn't always actually there. Sometimes I think we just project our "hope" of what some of these OL can be in the NFL.
Now  
AcidTest : 4/30/2021 10:49 pm : link
Kendrick Green to the Steelers. Wonder if a run on OL is starting.
Wyatt Davis is the son of Alvin Mack from The Program? Thats cool.  
j_rud : 4/30/2021 10:49 pm : link
I bet Lattimer's son is making meth in a trailer somewhere in the hills of West Virginia.
Trey  
AcidTest : 4/30/2021 10:51 pm : link
Sermon. Good RB. Nice pick by the 49ers.
RE: kinda surprised  
81_Great_Dane : 4/30/2021 10:55 pm : link
In comment 15247374 santacruzom said:
Quote:
that Nico Collins, St. Brown and Seth Williams are still available.

Seth Williams apparently tested badly. I like him but I can't really argue that he'd be a good value before the 5th.

Sage Surratt and Tamorrion Terry seem like similar players to me and which one you like depends on... I dunno, personal preference?

St. Brown, Tylan Wallace, Nico Collins, Surratt, Terry, Williams, Simi Feihoko and about a dozen other nice prospects left at WR. Gonna be an interesting Saturday. I think there are more good WR prospects than jobs for them.
RE: Trey  
Jerry's Kids : 4/30/2021 10:55 pm : link
In comment 15247507 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Sermon. Good RB. Nice pick by the 49ers.


Hard to imagine him not being good in that offense.
On another note:  
81_Great_Dane : 4/30/2021 10:57 pm : link
What the hell is going on with Ronnie Perkins? A few weeks ago people thought he'd go early 2nd.
Olujari said Andrew Thomas was with him tonight at his house  
Leg of Theismann : 4/30/2021 10:58 pm : link
that's pretty awesome.
Methinks Myles Garrett  
j_rud : 4/30/2021 11:01 pm : link
has been eating a few trenboloney and cheese sammiches.
RE: RE: when  
Jerry's Kids : 4/30/2021 11:07 pm : link
In comment 15247291 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
In comment 15247276 WhoCares said:


Quote:


Our secondary was playing well, our defense was sick. Always smart to strengthen the secondary.



Exactly. Can't have enough guys who can just straight up cover someone. Especially since we're solid on the outside at corner, covering the slot is a different skill and that's what this kid can do. Think of all the no-name slot receivers who have absolutely killed the Giants over the years! I don't think our problem has ever been "we have way too many guys who can cover" lol.


We have too many good corners said nobody ever. Plus if you have to cut one of those big contracts at some point, it might be nice to hit on a third rounder to save some cap space. I feel like a good corners window can be smaller. For what it’s worth.
Cleveland  
AcidTest : 4/30/2021 11:10 pm : link
to the Ravens.
Ms. Aponte  
AcidTest : 4/30/2021 11:12 pm : link
is getting quite a workout now.

There is definitely a run on OL.
RE: Wyatt Davis is the son of Alvin Mack from The Program? Thats cool.  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/30/2021 11:13 pm : link
In comment 15247505 j_rud said:
Quote:
I bet Lattimer's son is making meth in a trailer somewhere in the hills of West Virginia.


I lost it at this one.
Hoping quinn meinerz  
UberAlias : 4/30/2021 11:18 pm : link
Falls
Perkins  
AcidTest : 4/30/2021 11:19 pm : link
is incredible value right here at the end of the third.
RE: Wyatt Davis is the son of Alvin Mack from The Program? Thats cool.  
Eric on Li : 4/30/2021 11:20 pm : link
In comment 15247505 j_rud said:
Quote:
I bet Lattimer's son is making meth in a trailer somewhere in the hills of West Virginia.


a place at the table.
Quinn  
AcidTest : 4/30/2021 11:24 pm : link
Meinerz to the Broncos.
Prayers for the Tenn  
Carl in CT : 4/30/2021 11:25 pm : link
OG
here's hoping  
Giantsfan79 : 4/30/2021 11:26 pm : link
us taking Robinson forced the Cowboys to overdraft that corner
Dallas adds another CB.  
81_Great_Dane : 4/30/2021 11:28 pm : link
Bet they're not done drafting D, either.
Huge Reach by Cowboys at number 99 to get another CB  
Rick in Dallas : 4/30/2021 11:29 pm : link
They used the 99th pick on a UDFA
McCarthy and Jones in the Dallas draft room  
j_rud : 4/30/2021 11:29 pm : link
looking like Jabba the Hutt and Salacious Crumb. Dean Blandino is just off-screen in a metal bikini.
RE: Quinn  
Leg of Theismann : 4/30/2021 11:30 pm : link
In comment 15247595 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Meinerz to the Broncos.


I had a feeling he’d be gone any pick now. Thought Belichick would take him— he’s usually all about the overachieving small school white guys. Actually the fact Belichick didn’t take him at 99 makes me feel a little better . I thought this guy was gonna be a steal this late, but what the hell do I know
If this poor woman has to adjust the mic one more time  
j_rud : 4/30/2021 11:30 pm : link
she's gonna fight someone.
RE: RE: I don’t like that there were concerns that it was  
Red Right Hand : 1:08 am : link
In comment 15246791 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 15246781 SomeFan said:


Quote:


a degenerative knee issue



Giants seem to almost always let 2nd round players walk after rookie contract. Knee is probably a future problem but probably after rookie contract.
Someone gets it. Sweet.
Pages: 1 2 3 ... 15 16 17 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 