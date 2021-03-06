2021 NFL Draft: 2nd/3rd Round Discussion Thread

Apparently his meteoric rise to late 1st/early 2nd was overstated by the draftniks. But I think he's going to be a pain to play against for years to come. Philly added Smith. Giants added Golladay, Toney and Ross. Washington added Brown. Dallas added Kelvin Joseph and an Amazon subscription for Tums.
I guarantee you it was his mom's idea. He must have one of those moms who finds any excuse to throw a party for her kids. Can't even imagine what his 8th grade graduation party must've looked like.
It's also funny how they literally were all filming it w/ their phones and he didn't do a bunch of jumping and shouting. He didn't seem super comfortable. He probably only knew like 7 people there haha.
I have to say-- while *I* personally thought there were going to be good options in the 2nd-3rd rounds, Sy certainly didn't. A few IOL he had rated as 1st rounders and all others he said weren't even starter-worthy. I think all of us want to get the next Chris Snee in round 2 or 3 but that guy isn't always actually there. Sometimes I think we just project our "hope" of what some of these OL can be in the NFL.
that Nico Collins, St. Brown and Seth Williams are still available.
Seth Williams apparently tested badly. I like him but I can't really argue that he'd be a good value before the 5th.
Sage Surratt and Tamorrion Terry seem like similar players to me and which one you like depends on... I dunno, personal preference?
St. Brown, Tylan Wallace, Nico Collins, Surratt, Terry, Williams, Simi Feihoko and about a dozen other nice prospects left at WR. Gonna be an interesting Saturday. I think there are more good WR prospects than jobs for them.
Our secondary was playing well, our defense was sick. Always smart to strengthen the secondary.
Exactly. Can't have enough guys who can just straight up cover someone. Especially since we're solid on the outside at corner, covering the slot is a different skill and that's what this kid can do. Think of all the no-name slot receivers who have absolutely killed the Giants over the years! I don't think our problem has ever been "we have way too many guys who can cover" lol.
We have too many good corners said nobody ever. Plus if you have to cut one of those big contracts at some point, it might be nice to hit on a third rounder to save some cap space. I feel like a good corners window can be smaller. For what it’s worth.
I had a feeling he’d be gone any pick now. Thought Belichick would take him— he’s usually all about the overachieving small school white guys. Actually the fact Belichick didn’t take him at 99 makes me feel a little better . I thought this guy was gonna be a steal this late, but what the hell do I know
If this poor woman has to adjust the mic one more time
Ojulari played for Smart.
Robinson transferred out of Bama.
Could easily see Monty Rice, Deonte Brown, or Ben Cleveland, continuing the trend in R4 tomorrow.
Who was that other corner who came out of UCF a few years ago-- I think he was a 1st rounder. Mike something. How does he compare to him?
Gettleman said they were looking OL in last two picks but the value didn't meet the pick. Said a couple guys they were eyeballing were taking before they went on the clock.
Gettleman said they had their eyes on two OL who got licked before their turn tonight. Guessing Landon Dickerson, who went 37 to Philly, was one.
And 7 of them over the next 40 picks before we go again .
Dickerson and maybe Teven Jenkins? AVT in round 1 ?
We still have Day 3
They are going BIG Ben Cleveland tomorrow - book it
If I was in position to be picked in the top 3 rounds of the NFL Draft...hell, ANYWHERE in the NFL Draft...damn right id be throwing a party too!
I'm hoping for Trey Smith tomorrow. No to Cleveland. Much too stiff.
Hard to imagine him not being good in that offense.
There is definitely a run on OL.
a place at the table.
I had a feeling he’d be gone any pick now. Thought Belichick would take him— he’s usually all about the overachieving small school white guys. Actually the fact Belichick didn’t take him at 99 makes me feel a little better . I thought this guy was gonna be a steal this late, but what the hell do I know
a degenerative knee issue
Giants seem to almost always let 2nd round players walk after rookie contract. Knee is probably a future problem but probably after rookie contract.