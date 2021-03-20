NYG 2021 2nd-Round Pick: LB Azeez Ojulari

Diagnosed him with degenerative lower leg condition last week in Indianapolis, that's probably why he dropped out of the 1st round. Still love the pick.. Diehl rated him as the best edge rusher, certainly trust his opinion Link - ( New Window )
several drafts. My only comment is show me the MR of the knee, let me sit down with one of our premier imaging specialists and sports medicine guys, and then we might have an,idea if this was a good pick, great pick or terrible.
Then give him three years on the field and we’ll know.
Um, didn’t the Giants do that? You know the first part.
Cedric Jones 2.0
Sorry, on context time will tell if we got him at the right place. We may only need him for 2-3 years given our window and the stockpile of picks we have next year.
RE: RE: can argue all we want, he’s the ER so many have wanted for seemingly
Ummmm....no. That’s what makes this year different
A receiver who cant be marked. A good to very good EDGE rusher who dropped because of a seemingly overblown knee injury (ACLs are not degenerative to my knowledge) and we get another bastard at corner.
In comment 15246831 ghost718 said:
In comment 15246817 Anakim said:
In comment 15246796 ghost718 said:
Quote: No way I would take him over Paye ////////
Oulari's been more productive in a tougher conference than Paye. I think Ojulari is a superior prospect to Paye. IFFFFF Ojulari is healthy, Ojulari in the second is MUCH, MUCH, MUCH better than Paye in the first, AINEC for me.
Well that's your opinion.He looks like kinda small out there.Athletically I don't think it's close
He is on the small side compared to Paye, but I wouldn't call him small. And if you take away everything, would you rather have a guy who produced in the toughest conference in CFB or a guy who didn't in an inferior conference?
What are you guys talking about. They're not direct or fair comps for one another. Different players, body types/positions: Edge/DL (Paye)/ER (Olujari) from ILB/OLB 3/4
comparing this guy to Carter and thinking he's "going to be another Zo Carter". Watching this guy's tape he looks absolutely NOTHING Like Carter rushing the passer. I remember watching Carter's highlights the night he was drafted and just noticing how surprised I was at how slow he was turning the corner. I had remembered watching him run a 4.45 40 in the combine so I had no idea just how sluggish he looked getting around and getting in and out of his cuts. He had great straight-line speed but ZERO agility and quickness around the edge... and straight-line speed essentially does you no good as an edge rusher tbh. Olujari looks way more like Osi. I didn't realize how spot on that comparison was. Everything-- his mannerisms, the way he runs, he reminds me a ton of Osi. Booger Macfarland (even though I think he's annoying) said Olujari is the best pass rusher in this draft. He said the 3 pieces of the pass rush you look for: the "get-off," "the move", and the "finish" ... overall no one does all 3 things better than Olujari. From what I remember Carter I even noticed had a slow get-off, no move whatsoever, and then the one thing he could do was he had good finishing closing speed, but the problem is he's never in position to to finish in the first place lol.
Plus those guys at the combine get payed to find any little thing. That is their job. They are going to point out every little detail. Teams need to figure out on their own how to use that information. I feel better with Andrews going to bat for him. Question is, Who is payed Andrews?
The eye test does lie.
He's 6'2, 249, with 34 1/2 inch arms and 10 1/2 in hands.
Let's think about that for a second.
Does blake martinez look small? Because he's listed at 6'2, 237.
Chris Snee, a dominant offensive linemen, had 31 inch arms and 9 1/4 in hands.
With his health concerns thought we might have gone for Owusu Koramoah. I liked Owusu too who lines up in the box 51% and can handle TE's. Excited to see what Azeez can do for us. Good to see everyone pumped over him being drafted for us too.
RE: The first two picks could have gone been swapped like this:
and it would have aligned with my perceived value, based on the pre-draft analysis I read. But, who cares? The result is the same, with the added bonus of future picks.
Ojulari is very exciting to have on-board.
Interesting point.
Probably fair to also note that not many really saw Ojulari as good value at #11 though. I think most of posts I recall on here (and other sites) had him in the back half of round one. But even that tells you how the draft is a bit of a guessing game since he dropped all the way to #50.
I’m not buying they aren’t worried about the knee...if you arent
was my favorite pass rusher in this draft. He's the one who most looks like a 3-4 outside linebacker to me.
If you told me he would last until 50, I wouldn't have believed you.
Agree. Clear that the knee a factor in his dropping. I wonder: you see many if not most OL wearing braces to protect the joint even if no prior injury history. Would it cost him too much speed/athleticism (which are his game) if he wore one prophylactically? To try to mitigate deterioration.
RE: I've had two knee surgeries including an ACL reconstruction.
My doctors told me that getting it fixed would give me less arthritis, but either way, I'd end up with arthritis in the knee.
Assuming he had a similar conversation, the questions are: When? And as an elite athlete, can he manage that with ice and analgesics until his career is over?
My guess is the answer was probably something like: "You'll need knee replacement in your 50s but you should be ok for at least 10 years if you follow a maintenance regimen for the knee, including specific exercises (not really a problem for an NFL player), ice and NSAIDs."
And if he needs cortisone and/or hyaluronic acid injections along the way, he'll have ready access to those.
His knee, even if he's at risk for a degenerative condition, should not be an issue for the first portion of his career. If anything, it'll be something to be concerned about for his second contract, but let's hope he plays well enough that we have to worry about that when the time comes.
Agree. I've had ACL reconstruction for a bad football injury, and at least 8 hyaluronic injections (Gel One) in that knee. The state of art of treatment/surgeries for the joint pretty consensual and continues to advance. I'm curious why so many teams shied away and let him drop so far.
Ojulari is pretty damn productive if you're talking about stats. Not sure what you mean.
Did you not bring up his height and weight?
Yeah, and I'm not getting the "we looks small" part of it. His height/weight tosses that in the dumpster.. You can say he "looks small" but he isn't. And his effectiveness and the video backs it up. Even his scouting reports praise his physical makeup.
So you look at height and weight and say that's it. I've got the answer. Or are you just hoping to win the battle of the words.
No, I'm genuinely confused how size is up for debate when we have his official measurements. It's like arguing water is wet.
they didn't take him at 42...such a huge need you figure they would have taken him there. Someone who was 'supposed' to go in round 1. Slips to mid 2nd. 2020 highlights aren't too impressive either.
What the...
Ya didn’t like his highlights? Come on man!
Thanks for the link...
It almost feels like it is corrupt ... or insider trading. I don't remember them maneuvering like this ever in recent times.
Even if both players turn out to be busts (and I do not feel like that is the case for 1 second. The thought NEVER crossed my mind.). These moves seem like master strokes.
Now they have extra picks to use next year to move up again and maybe get an extra 2?
Sorry, on context time will tell if we got him at the right place. We may only need him for 2-3 years given our window and the stockpile of picks we have next year.
Ummmm....no. That’s what makes this year different
they didn't take him at 42...such a huge need you figure they would have taken him there. Someone who was 'supposed' to go in round 1. Slips to mid 2nd. 2020 highlights aren't too impressive either.
Sigh
If the Giants really wanted Strahan, they would've taken him in the first.
Disclaimer (for those lookin' to disagree): Not saying Azeez = Strahan
First interview as a Giant - ( New Window )
Meinerz is a stud! That would be an exceptional pick in the 4th. Will he make it to our pick?
Damn-- He said Andrew Thomas was there with him tonight? And he said it was just family there with him. I have to imagine he and Andrew Thomas were pumped that he got drafted there tonight.
Ojulari he had rated 84. That's a good 1st rd type of pick.
Aaron Robinson he had rated 79. A pretty good 2nd rd pick.
And Toney is a pretty good 3rd rd pick.
Pretty good. Though OL is an issue.
We just got a guy at our primary need position that was rumored as a 1st rounder. You all are fixated on "what if he turns out to get hurt?"
Getting him, in a year when teams arent allowed full access to the player, after having the grade we had on himand hos production?????
was in high school, 2.5 years ago.
Plus those guys at the combine get payed to find any little thing. That is their job. They are going to point out every little detail. Teams need to figure out on their own how to use that information. I feel better with Andrews going to bat for him. Question is, Who is payed Andrews?
No way I would take him over Paye
The eye test does lie.
Bulldogs - ( New Window )
If you told me he would last until 50, I wouldn't have believed you.
Blake Martinez? You think this guy looks like Black Martinez?
Two other comments:
Mac Jones was a 1st round pick? Really? There are some nice passes in the game but he regularly misses easy ones.
Leatherwood looks great. No wonder he went in the 1st rd. Would have loved him on the Giants.
Bama UGa - ( New Window )
Pick 42: WR Kadarius Toney
Interesting point.
Probably fair to also note that not many really saw Ojulari as good value at #11 though. I think most of posts I recall on here (and other sites) had him in the back half of round one. But even that tells you how the draft is a bit of a guessing game since he dropped all the way to #50.
That being said he’s a great fit and exactly what we need. A guy that is going to bring consistent, if not explosive, pressure with high motor.
If you told me he would last until 50, I wouldn't have believed you.
The eye test does lie.
Blake Martinez? You think this guy looks like Black Martinez?
My point is if you think Ojulari "looks small" when he's bigger and longer than a guy who's quite successful and effective.
That's easy to say with numbers,on the field,it doesn't always tell the story.
That's easy to say with numbers,on the field,it doesn't always tell the story.
Ojulari is pretty damn productive if you're talking about stats. Not sure what you mean.
Did you not bring up his height and weight?
So you look at height and weight and say that's it. I've got the answer. Or are you just hoping to win the battle of the words.
Baldy on Ojulari - ( New Window )
Well that's what you get,a state of confusion
You can watch guys who people claim to be 6 foot,and you wonder if it's just for show.Knowing how the NFL can be all about size.
The quarterback for the Cardinals is a good example.