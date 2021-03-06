for display only
NYG 2021 3rd-Round Pick: CB Aaron Robinson

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2021 9:57 pm
Good player at need position.

RE: RE: ...  
AcesUp : 4/30/2021 10:47 pm : link
In comment 15247440 gidiefor said:
Quote:
In comment 15247434 christian said:


Quote:


This team is so clearly being built to throw the ball and stop the pass.

This is not a trenches, run and stop the run team.



disagree -- it is both


Both is better but not realistic. You have a finite amount of resources, you will ultimately prioritized one or the other whether it's a conscious choice or not.
BSI Matt...  
bc4life : 4/30/2021 10:47 pm : link
un yeah...
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 4/30/2021 10:48 pm : link
In comment 15247434 christian said:
Quote:
This team is so clearly being built to throw the ball and stop the pass.

This is not a trenches, run and stop the run team.


they've been orienting towards both since 2019 (with Lawrence and Baker). If you count Beal Gettleman has drafted DBs on day 1 or 2 in each draft. The secondary depth they are starting to amass is something to behold though. Bradberry, Peppers, and Ryan are impact players. Jackson if healthy could make a case to be the best of the 4.

McKinney, Love, Holmes, Yiadom, and now Robinson could form a legitimately playable full second unit.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
AcesUp : 4/30/2021 10:49 pm : link
In comment 15247490 BSIMatt said:
Quote:



Quote:






This team is so clearly being built to throw the ball and stop the pass.

This is not a trenches, run and stop the run team.






Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams and Danny Shelton said hi.


Shelton is a non commitment in terms of resources. Leonard Williams was prioritized over the cheaper DT because of what he could do in the passing game. Dexter Lawrence was a decision made for the run but that was decision made 2 years ago and there may be a shift going on here. He's a great player though.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
christian : 4/30/2021 10:51 pm : link
In comment 15247490 BSIMatt said:
Quote:
Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams and Danny Shelton said hi.


The Giants replaced Tomlinson with basically a vet minimum player in Shelton. And then upgraded corner with a high priced UFA.

Listing the defensive lineman doesn’t change where the Giants are allocating their resources.
Aces  
Eric on Li : 4/30/2021 10:51 pm : link
that same draft they traded up for Baker. And the year prior they took BJ Hill in the 3rd and Beal with a supplemental 3rd. Both have been priorities and neither position has been given short shrift (which is why they are probably the 2 strongest position groups on the team).
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
Bill L : 4/30/2021 10:53 pm : link
In comment 15247512 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15247490 BSIMatt said:


Quote:


Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams and Danny Shelton said hi.



The Giants replaced Tomlinson with basically a vet minimum player in Shelton. And then upgraded corner with a high priced UFA.

Listing the defensive lineman doesn’t change where the Giants are allocating their resources.

I thought they spent more money on Williams than Jackson?
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 4/30/2021 10:53 pm : link
In comment 15247512 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15247490 BSIMatt said:


Quote:


Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams and Danny Shelton said hi.



The Giants replaced Tomlinson with basically a vet minimum player in Shelton. And then upgraded corner with a high priced UFA.

Listing the defensive lineman doesn’t change where the Giants are allocating their resources.


If you look at the 3 year resource spends DL and DB probably lead the way. Don't forget the LW trade + contract, in addition to Lawrence and BJ Hill. They've definitely put as much or more into DBs but part of that is twice as many DBs play every game as DL.
Shelton  
bc4life : 4/30/2021 10:54 pm : link
was a first round draft pick. He can play - you can only devote so much money to every position and they have to re-up Lawrence in a few.

This is a solid run stopping defense that needed to add pass rushers
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 4/30/2021 11:00 pm : link
In comment 15247497 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15247434 christian said:


Quote:


This team is so clearly being built to throw the ball and stop the pass.

This is not a trenches, run and stop the run team.



they've been orienting towards both since 2019 (with Lawrence and Baker). If you count Beal Gettleman has drafted DBs on day 1 or 2 in each draft. The secondary depth they are starting to amass is something to behold though. Bradberry, Peppers, and Ryan are impact players. Jackson if healthy could make a case to be the best of the 4.

McKinney, Love, Holmes, Yiadom, and now Robinson could form a legitimately playable full second unit.


Sure, I’m just saying the balance of investment in the last 2 years has been tilted toward the pass/coverage. Robinson, Holmes, McKinney, Bradberry, Ryan and Galloday, Rudolph, Toney.
Christian  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2021 11:01 pm : link
Lawrence and Williams are outstanding run defenders. Two of the best in the NFL. You're way off.
RE: Christian  
christian : 4/30/2021 11:04 pm : link
In comment 15247542 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Lawrence and Williams are outstanding run defenders. Two of the best in the NFL. You're way off.


Never said they weren’t. But do you think Williams gets that massive deal if he’s not arguably the 2nd best pass rusher at his position in the NFL?
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Go Terps : 4/30/2021 11:06 pm : link
In comment 15247482 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15247449 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Reason for optimism, finally.


We agree! Yay!


Lots of people seem to care what I think about the team. That doesn't go both ways.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 4/30/2021 11:07 pm : link
In comment 15247538 christian said:
Quote:

Sure, I’m just saying the balance of investment in the last 2 years has been tilted toward the pass/coverage. Robinson, Holmes, McKinney, Bradberry, Ryan and Galloday, Rudolph, Toney.


8-9 DB's play on Sundays which is generally 2 or 3 more than DL so it's not too surprising. More are carried on the roster so more need to be picked. Add to that that more of the DBs they have added haven't worked than the DL. Had Dexter Lawrence gotten arrested/suspended/cut or BJ Hill opted out due to C19 as Baker/Beal did they'd have had to use more resource in the last couple years.
rush the passer and cover....  
BillKo : 4/30/2021 11:14 pm : link
...seems we tried to cover both of those with two of our first three picks.

What's not to like?
...  
christian : 4/30/2021 11:15 pm : link
The Giants didn’t spend a premium resource to upgrade a single offensive or defensive line position. They let a good DL in Tomlinson go and they cut a serviceable OL in Zeitler.

They then went and signed a top band corner for the 2nd consecutive year, signed a top band WR, used their first pick on a WR.

The Giants could have easily chosen to roll the dice with Yiadom, but they didn’t. They could have rolled the dice with Holmes, but looks like they aren’t.

They went bottom of the market with Shelton, near bottom of the market with Solder.

This is easy — the moment Judge walked in the door, this is a pass, stop the pass, rush the passer team.
This kid can play and I think Mike Hughes (first round corner from UCF  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/30/2021 11:16 pm : link
that looks like he's going to bust) scared some teams off.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
Bill L : 4/30/2021 11:18 pm : link
In comment 15247551 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15247482 Dr. D said:


Quote:


In comment 15247449 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Reason for optimism, finally.


We agree! Yay!



Lots of people seem to care what I think about the team. That doesn't go both ways.
c’mon, we all know what you think about the team. You tell us incessantly.
While I've harped on focusing on offense, I have to like these 2 picks  
Marty in Albany : 4/30/2021 11:19 pm : link
It is a passing league and big plays win games. These guys stop the big pass by rushing the passer and reducing the time to pass and by having the speed to defend against a super fast WR.

These 2 guys (whether you like them or hate them) are clearly not reaches. This is the first time in years that BBIers have not called any of our picks "reaches."

Even if you think, as I do, that we need offense here more than defense, Robinson ("Arob?") and Azeez have the talent to get on the field THIS season and help the team.

I prefer the choice of a talented defensive player than reaching for an offensive player. Get good players this year and improve the team. Regardless of whom we pick we're not going to the Super Bowl this year.




RE: RE: RE: ...  
fireitup77 : 4/30/2021 11:19 pm : link
In comment 15247538 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15247497 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 15247434 christian said:


Quote:


This team is so clearly being built to throw the ball and stop the pass.

This is not a trenches, run and stop the run team.



they've been orienting towards both since 2019 (with Lawrence and Baker). If you count Beal Gettleman has drafted DBs on day 1 or 2 in each draft. The secondary depth they are starting to amass is something to behold though. Bradberry, Peppers, and Ryan are impact players. Jackson if healthy could make a case to be the best of the 4.

McKinney, Love, Holmes, Yiadom, and now Robinson could form a legitimately playable full second unit.



Sure, I’m just saying the balance of investment in the last 2 years has been tilted toward the pass/coverage. Robinson, Holmes, McKinney, Bradberry, Ryan and Galloday, Rudolph, Toney.



Maybe because they already have the guys on the team to stop the run?
RE: ...  
Bill L : 4/30/2021 11:19 pm : link
In comment 15247576 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants didn’t spend a premium resource to upgrade a single offensive or defensive line position. They let a good DL in Tomlinson go and they cut a serviceable OL in Zeitler.

They then went and signed a top band corner for the 2nd consecutive year, signed a top band WR, used their first pick on a WR.

The Giants could have easily chosen to roll the dice with Yiadom, but they didn’t. They could have rolled the dice with Holmes, but looks like they aren’t.

They went bottom of the market with Shelton, near bottom of the market with Solder.

This is easy — the moment Judge walked in the door, this is a pass, stop the pass, rush the passer team.

Again, who did they spend more on than Lwilliams?
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Jerry's Kids : 4/30/2021 11:21 pm : link
In comment 15247478 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15247452 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


In comment 15247434 christian said:


Quote:


This team is so clearly being built to throw the ball and stop the pass.

This is not a trenches, run and stop the run team.



They have 3 monsters on their DL who are meant to do just that. Shelton is a space eater who replaced Tomlinson. The DL is mainly all DTs who stop the run.



I think Lawrence and Williams are better pass rushers than they are space eaters.


Lawerence is more of a run stuffer, Williams does both slightly better pass rusher, my 2 cents.
RE: RE: ...  
blueblood : 4/30/2021 11:23 pm : link
In comment 15247452 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
In comment 15247434 christian said:


Quote:


This team is so clearly being built to throw the ball and stop the pass.

This is not a trenches, run and stop the run team.



They have 3 monsters on their DL who are meant to do just that. Shelton is a space eater who replaced Tomlinson. The DL is mainly all DTs who stop the run.


Its almost like some people dont watch the Giants or something
RE: RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 4/30/2021 11:23 pm : link
In comment 15247587 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15247576 christian said:


Quote:


The Giants didn’t spend a premium resource to upgrade a single offensive or defensive line position. They let a good DL in Tomlinson go and they cut a serviceable OL in Zeitler.

They then went and signed a top band corner for the 2nd consecutive year, signed a top band WR, used their first pick on a WR.

The Giants could have easily chosen to roll the dice with Yiadom, but they didn’t. They could have rolled the dice with Holmes, but looks like they aren’t.

They went bottom of the market with Shelton, near bottom of the market with Solder.

This is easy — the moment Judge walked in the door, this is a pass, stop the pass, rush the passer team.


Again, who did they spend more on than Lwilliams?


They also spent on Martinez who is better vs. the run than the pass (many, myself included, preferred Corey Littleton and Joe Schobert because they were better in coverage).
RE: Aces  
AcesUp : 4/30/2021 11:25 pm : link
In comment 15247514 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
that same draft they traded up for Baker. And the year prior they took BJ Hill in the 3rd and Beal with a supplemental 3rd. Both have been priorities and neither position has been given short shrift (which is why they are probably the 2 strongest position groups on the team).


Yeh we were at the bottom of a rebuild. This means that we were at a point where we had a wealth of resources. High draft picks, extra draft picks and a flushed out cap with future space cleared out. We're hitting that pick now in terms of spend. There's going to be space but a lot of it will be focused on extending internal guys instead of going outside. It was a time where you didn't need to prioritize.

My point is, now we're getting to spot where you're needing to prioritize. They appear to be prioritizing the pass with recent moves the last 2 years. The Leonard Williams contract is a big indicator, you could have had his run production at half the cost with DT but they paid that premium because of what he brings against the pass.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 4/30/2021 11:29 pm : link
In comment 15247587 Bill L said:
Quote:
Again, who did they spend more on than Lwilliams?


Again, do you think the Giants sniff Williams at the price if he’s a not a premium pass rusher?
...  
christian : 4/30/2021 11:31 pm : link
Eric, good point on Martinez. Best example of the Giants post-Judge investing in a player with a focus on the run game.
RE: .  
Gatorade Dunk : 4/30/2021 11:41 pm : link
In comment 15247286 Walnut said:
Quote:
Awful pick

I suspect you'll fade back into the woodwork after tomorrow. We'll all figure out how to survive from there.
RE: RE: ...  
Leg of Theismann : 4/30/2021 11:43 pm : link
In comment 15247452 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
In comment 15247434 christian said:


Quote:


This team is so clearly being built to throw the ball and stop the pass.

This is not a trenches, run and stop the run team.



They have 3 monsters on their DL who are meant to do just that. Shelton is a space eater who replaced Tomlinson. The DL is mainly all DTs who stop the run.


Lawrence can push the pocket for sure-- LW is mainly a DT who stops the run? He had 11.5 sacks last year. That's a lot considering most of the time the "3" in the 3-4 are indeed space eaters and not the ones set up to rush the pasher as much as the "4".
BTW--  
Leg of Theismann : 4/30/2021 11:45 pm : link
I could see the Giants getting another pass rush specialist tomorrow, maybe as one of their 6th round picks. One of the versatile EDGE dudes who can line up anywhere (including inside) and rush the passer on 3rd down. There are several still on the board.

I think Graham's defense is all about asking guys to play a rather specific role and the role is based on what they personally do best. Changing up looks and packages and having specialty guys. That also strikes me as aligned w/ Judge's philosophy-- that "Do your job" Patriot-type of philosophy.
Outstanding pick  
Thegratefulhead : 4/30/2021 11:47 pm : link
Reminds me of Mark Collins. Guy can tackle.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:00 am : link
In comment 15247639 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
In comment 15247452 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


In comment 15247434 christian said:


Quote:


This team is so clearly being built to throw the ball and stop the pass.

This is not a trenches, run and stop the run team.



They have 3 monsters on their DL who are meant to do just that. Shelton is a space eater who replaced Tomlinson. The DL is mainly all DTs who stop the run.



Lawrence can push the pocket for sure-- LW is mainly a DT who stops the run? He had 11.5 sacks last year. That's a lot considering most of the time the "3" in the 3-4 are indeed space eaters and not the ones set up to rush the pasher as much as the "4".


Leonard Williams has consistently been a high-level run plugger. It's been his calling card. plugged. Pass rush has always been up in the air with him.
RE: Robinson vs Toney  
Amtoft : 12:46 am : link
In comment 15247371 Kevin in CT said:
Quote:
1v1 Link - ( New Window )


Ok Robinson I see you! That was some good coverage against a player that people struggled to cover
Christian  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:50 am : link
What's your point? You earlier suggested that the Giants don't have run stuffers on this team. They do. They have two of the best. Williams got paid because he is a superb run defender who also rushes the passer.
And  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:52 am : link
no one has given up on anyone in the secondary. You need four corners, especially in this division. Yiadom didn't play well late in the season.
Can’t say I know a lick about this guy  
ryanmkeane : 1:01 am : link
but happy with what I’ve read, especially Sy and some scouts who really like the kids competitiveness. We need some physical gamers on this team. I actually like Holmes but clearly this dude is a better prospect in terms of overall projection. Let’s turn this secondary into an elite one. If he’s better than Holmes in the slot, sign me up
Baldy likes him  
Pork Chop : 3:01 am : link
good enough for me
day one starter - ( New Window )
RE: Baldy likes him  
dune69 : 5:15 am : link
In comment 15247793 Pork Chop said:
Quote:
good enough for me day one starter - ( New Window )


Baldy could be the happiest man alive when he is reviewing good football players.
Given what the analysts are saying about Robinson  
BillT : 7:35 am : link
I think the Giants just couldn’t believe he was in the board in the 3rd. At some point it’s about getting good football players. You can’t pass up talent like this.
Damn  
ryanmkeane : 7:49 am : link
his cover skills look excellent in those Baldy clips
He's a great tackler.  
mittenedman : 8:01 am : link
As DG mentioned in his PC, the best D's in the league have good tackling secondaries.

Both Robinson and Ojulari put people on the ground. Adoree Jackson can tackle too. It's a theme.
I do not understand the bitching about Robinson  
KDavies : 8:53 am : link
you don’t draft for position. You draft for talent. Robinson had projections in the 2nd. If you read the interviews, it appears as if he was in play for the Giants at #50. He is a good CB. If Bradberrry or Jackson are injured, you are back at starting castoffs
Very happy they added talent at CB.  
Big Blue Blogger : 9:03 am : link
Sorry to give up the fifth-rounder, but that’s just the fan in me speaking. The draft is fun, and more picks means more fun. By the time that pick comes around, they would have been throwing darts anyway, especially in this weird year.

As a bonus, Robinson will be a good roommate and carpool buddy for Toney, who likes to have an AR nearby for security. (I’m here all week, folks.)
RE: Baldy likes him  
Simms11 : 10:22 am : link
In comment 15247793 Pork Chop said:
Quote:
good enough for me day one starter - ( New Window )


Nice find. Love the pick even more. Our secondary is going to be SICK, barring injury of course.
I like this pick  
Carson53 : 10:27 am : link
Robinson is competitive and feisty, and he is use to playing
the nickel. Holmes did an okay job as a rookie, but he never
played the slot at UCLA, played on the outside primarily.
Nothing wrong with good competition is what I say.
Baldy, great stuff, he needs to find an electronic pointer  
ColHowPepper : 10:49 am : link
he has fat fingers LOL. Kid looks good
Don't think this pick has anything to do with  
Dave on the UWS : 11:15 am : link
whether they are happy with Holmes or not. As mentioned above, the draft is about accumulating talent, building depth that can become starters- sometimes sooner rather than later. The better your depth at a position like CB, the more competitive you can be, even with some injuries. We've seen the Giants get killed at a single position due to injuries.
These are 3 guys who should help significantly. There will be serviceable OL available as cuts are made in the off-season. That's one way to shore up the depth.
I don’t like this pick  
GiantsLaw : 11:24 am : link
I love it
RE: Don't think this pick has anything to do with  
Carson53 : 11:33 am : link
In comment 15248240 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
whether they are happy with Holmes or not. As mentioned above, the draft is about accumulating talent, building depth that can become starters- sometimes sooner rather than later. The better your depth at a position like CB, the more competitive you can be, even with some injuries. We've seen the Giants get killed at a single position due to injuries.
These are 3 guys who should help significantly. There will be serviceable OL available as cuts are made in the off-season. That's one way to shore up the depth.
.

They drafted Robinson, because they feel he is an upgrade
over a diminutive slot corner. As mentioned above,
Holmes did not play the slot at UCLA, played on the outside.
So to say it has nothing to do with Holmes is a bit foolhardy. Sure, it's also about competition and depth,
but it's mostly upgrading the position.
I didn't see this posted anywhere  
D HOS : 2:19 pm : link
Baldy likes the player. From 3/9
Baldy's Breakdown of Aaron Robinson - ( New Window )
