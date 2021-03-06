for display only
2021 NFL Draft: 4th-7th Rounds Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:27 am
...
Garbage  
Carl in CT : 4:10 pm : link
Pick
No DG you can’t trade back now!  
Adirondack GMen : 4:10 pm : link
There’s no eighth round!
Got our RB  
Simms11 : 4:12 pm : link
Gary Brightwell?!
Yuck  
CowboyHaters : 4:12 pm : link
Guy didn’t even start for AZ.
He certainly has fresh legs  
D HOS : 4:13 pm : link
Lots of tread left...
RE: Garbage  
GFAN52 : 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15249163 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Pick


Don’t like it either
Had 409 yards rushing this past season.  
Crispino : 4:14 pm : link
Wonder what Gettleman likes about him.
Should have been at his house with  
Carl in CT : 4:15 pm : link
A free agent contract. Could have had him that way. Better be a ST daemon!
Can someone tell me  
MtDizzle : 4:15 pm : link
Why Trey Smith is dropping like a stone?
Just incredible if they  
jeff57 : 4:15 pm : link
Don’t take an OL with any of their picks.
Take  
BleedBlue : 4:15 pm : link
A shot on smith here....
RE: Can someone tell me  
BleedBlue : 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15249188 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
Why Trey Smith is dropping like a stone?


Blood clots
RE: Can someone tell me  
AcidTest : 4:16 pm : link
In comment 15249188 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
Why Trey Smith is dropping like a stone?


Blood clots.
They liked something about him?,  
Simms11 : 4:16 pm : link
Rountree would have been a better pick, who just went to Chargers
RE: Can someone tell me  
illmatic : 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15249188 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
Why Trey Smith is dropping like a stone?


He has blood clot issues. I guess it’s scaring most teams off. I’m assuming he’s not even on the giants board at all if they took Brightwell over him. He would’ve lasted until their next pick.
Brightwell highlights  
Leg of Theismann : 4:19 pm : link
Here:
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Can someone tell me  
MtDizzle : 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15249197 illmatic said:
Quote:
In comment 15249188 MtDizzle said:


Quote:


Why Trey Smith is dropping like a stone?



He has blood clot issues. I guess it’s scaring most teams off. I’m assuming he’s not even on the giants board at all if they took Brightwell over him. He would’ve lasted until their next pick.


Damn that’s a shame. Hopefully we bring him in as an UDFA
Couple well known names still available me  
Longtimelurker : 4:19 pm : link
Moses, Smith, Marvin Wilson, Shaka Toney all well known names from big schools. Surprise they are all available this late.
Seems like he is a hard runner,  
Simms11 : 4:20 pm : link
but he fumbled 5 times last year!
Link - ( New Window )
LOL  
SirYesSir : 4:20 pm : link
"please pick a Guard at #201 or our offense will be in ruins".

dumbasses
Anyone high on Sage Surratt?  
Bill L : 4:21 pm : link
I’d like a big receiver.
RE: Can someone tell me  
k2tampa : 4:22 pm : link
In comment 15249188 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
Why Trey Smith is dropping like a stone?


When you have a propensity for blood clots you go on anticoagulation meds. That means your blood doesn't clot easily. The result is you bruise easily (imagine that when you are being pounded on daily in the NFL in practice and games), and if you get cut and bleed it becomes difficult to stop. And if you get a blood clot, particularly in the lungs, or one that travels to your heart, you can die.
Big WR or DT  
SirYesSir : 4:22 pm : link
would be my guesses here
My pick for NYG #201:  
Sy'56 : 4:23 pm : link
Khalil Herbert - RB/Virginia Tech
Yeah, not sure about this Brightwell  
trueblueinpw : 4:25 pm : link
I think he would easily have gone undrafted. Even if another team picked him up - he seems like a practice squad player at best.
Rodarius  
AcidTest : 4:25 pm : link
Williams, CB, Oklahoma State.
And in the end no OL  
Mike in NY : 4:26 pm : link
Williams is brother of Greedy
Without 7th round picks  
Giantimistic : 4:26 pm : link
Giants may have used the 6th round picks to get their players that they would have prioritized as undrafted free agents and wanted to make sure they would be there.
can never have too many...  
SirYesSir : 4:27 pm : link
yup
RE: LOL  
jeff57 : 4:27 pm : link
In comment 15249210 SirYesSir said:
Quote:
"please pick a Guard at #201 or our offense will be in ruins".

dumbasses


Create a strawman. Knock it down.Laugh.
NFL profile says he is the older?  
D HOS : 4:28 pm : link
brother of Greedy who was drafted 3 years ago?
Need another tall WR  
GFAN52 : 4:28 pm : link
.
RE: Brightwell highlights  
Simms11 : 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15249202 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
Here: Link - ( New Window )


Good looking RB. He’ll be e developmental guy I assume. He did lead Wildcats in rushing last year and was an All Conf Honorable selection.
Walter Football says A+  
D HOS : 4:30 pm : link
Said he had him as a 3rd round player. Yeah ok.
The organization  
WillVAB : 4:31 pm : link
Obviously thought they were set at OL before the draft even started. I hope they’re right.
RE: RE: Can someone tell me  
BleedBlue : 4:31 pm : link
In comment 15249216 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15249188 MtDizzle said:


Quote:


Why Trey Smith is dropping like a stone?



When you have a propensity for blood clots you go on anticoagulation meds. That means your blood doesn't clot easily. The result is you bruise easily (imagine that when you are being pounded on daily in the NFL in practice and games), and if you get cut and bleed it becomes difficult to stop. And if you get a blood clot, particularly in the lungs, or one that travels to your heart, you can die.



My wife died at 29 from a PE so i know all about it....
RE: RE: RE: Can someone tell me  
AcidTest : 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15249250 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15249216 k2tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 15249188 MtDizzle said:


Quote:


Why Trey Smith is dropping like a stone?



When you have a propensity for blood clots you go on anticoagulation meds. That means your blood doesn't clot easily. The result is you bruise easily (imagine that when you are being pounded on daily in the NFL in practice and games), and if you get cut and bleed it becomes difficult to stop. And if you get a blood clot, particularly in the lungs, or one that travels to your heart, you can die.




My wife died at 29 from a PE so i know all about it....


Wow. So sorry, BB. Prayers to you and your wife.
No  
AcidTest : 4:34 pm : link
OL. I like that the Giants stuck to their board and didn't force a pick. Brightwell and Williams have some skills we can develop and were the highest rated players.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Can someone tell me  
BleedBlue : 4:34 pm : link
In comment 15249260 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 15249250 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15249216 k2tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 15249188 MtDizzle said:


Quote:


Why Trey Smith is dropping like a stone?



When you have a propensity for blood clots you go on anticoagulation meds. That means your blood doesn't clot easily. The result is you bruise easily (imagine that when you are being pounded on daily in the NFL in practice and games), and if you get cut and bleed it becomes difficult to stop. And if you get a blood clot, particularly in the lungs, or one that travels to your heart, you can die.




My wife died at 29 from a PE so i know all about it....



Wow. So sorry, BB. Prayers to you and your wife.


Yea...worse...she was pregnant and due 2 weeks later. Lost wife and daughter.


Back to the draft....i still would have taken a shot here on smith haha
RE: Walter Football says A+  
Leg of Theismann : 4:35 pm : link
In comment 15249248 D HOS said:
Quote:
Said he had him as a 3rd round player. Yeah ok.


About Brightwell or Williams?
RE: RE: RE: Can someone tell me  
ArcadeSlumlord : 4:38 pm : link
In comment 15249250 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15249216 k2tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 15249188 MtDizzle said:


Quote:


Why Trey Smith is dropping like a stone?



When you have a propensity for blood clots you go on anticoagulation meds. That means your blood doesn't clot easily. The result is you bruise easily (imagine that when you are being pounded on daily in the NFL in practice and games), and if you get cut and bleed it becomes difficult to stop. And if you get a blood clot, particularly in the lungs, or one that travels to your heart, you can die.




My wife died at 29 from a PE so i know all about it....


very sorry for your loss
RE: RE: Walter Football says A+  
Bill L : 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15249267 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
In comment 15249248 D HOS said:


Quote:


Said he had him as a 3rd round player. Yeah ok.



About Brightwell or Williams?
Williams. He hated the Brightwell pick.

Tbh, his explanations and grades turn me off. They’re all based on where he picked a player in his mock draft rather than some evaluative process. I mean I guess the mock is an evaluative but there’s no real analysis provided other than “I had this guy in the third round when I did my mock do’s A+”
Giants org does NOT believe they are set at OL.  
BigBlueNH : 4:44 pm : link
DG said they had their eyes on guys in Rds 2 and 3, but they were gone by our pick (likely Dickerson or Jenkins in 2). They just felt that the OL guys available at the time of their picks were not as good as the guys they took. 7 picks in the first 4 rounds next year - we'll almost certainly be going OL in 2022.
No OL  
jeff57 : 4:45 pm : link
Typical Gettleman arrogance. Made great moves with the trades. Came up short with the draft.
RE: No OL  
jnoble : 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15249299 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Typical Gettleman arrogance. Made great moves with the trades. Came up short with the draft.


We'll be signing at least a few oline guys after the draft is over as free agents
RE: No OL  
Bill L : 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15249299 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Typical Gettleman arrogance. Made great moves with the trades. Came up short with the draft.


This is such a dumb take. This was an A+ draft. It’s probably Ly almost an A+ draft even when you discount the trades.
On to the UDFAs!  
Simms11 : 5:25 pm : link
I can see them bringing in some Guards.
RE: RE: RE: Can someone tell me  
montanagiant : 5:45 pm : link
In comment 15249250 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15249216 k2tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 15249188 MtDizzle said:


Quote:


Why Trey Smith is dropping like a stone?



When you have a propensity for blood clots you go on anticoagulation meds. That means your blood doesn't clot easily. The result is you bruise easily (imagine that when you are being pounded on daily in the NFL in practice and games), and if you get cut and bleed it becomes difficult to stop. And if you get a blood clot, particularly in the lungs, or one that travels to your heart, you can die.




My wife died at 29 from a PE so i know all about it....

I am truly sorry to hear this BB.
I'm not going to get worked up about a late 6th-rounder  
81_Great_Dane : 5:46 pm : link
but I'm not happy to see Dallas get Israeal Mukamu. Maybe a safety, maybe a cornerback, maybe both. Thought he'd be a good fit for the Giants.
RE: No OL  
montanagiant : 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15249299 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Typical Gettleman arrogance. Made great moves with the trades. Came up short with the draft.

I'm going to assume this is sarcasm because if it's not it is an absurd take
