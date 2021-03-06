2021 NFL Draft: 4th-7th Rounds Discussion Thread

When you have a propensity for blood clots you go on anticoagulation meds. That means your blood doesn't clot easily. The result is you bruise easily (imagine that when you are being pounded on daily in the NFL in practice and games), and if you get cut and bleed it becomes difficult to stop. And if you get a blood clot, particularly in the lungs, or one that travels to your heart, you can die.
When you have a propensity for blood clots you go on anticoagulation meds. That means your blood doesn't clot easily. The result is you bruise easily (imagine that when you are being pounded on daily in the NFL in practice and games), and if you get cut and bleed it becomes difficult to stop. And if you get a blood clot, particularly in the lungs, or one that travels to your heart, you can die.
My wife died at 29 from a PE so i know all about it....
When you have a propensity for blood clots you go on anticoagulation meds. That means your blood doesn't clot easily. The result is you bruise easily (imagine that when you are being pounded on daily in the NFL in practice and games), and if you get cut and bleed it becomes difficult to stop. And if you get a blood clot, particularly in the lungs, or one that travels to your heart, you can die.
My wife died at 29 from a PE so i know all about it....
When you have a propensity for blood clots you go on anticoagulation meds. That means your blood doesn't clot easily. The result is you bruise easily (imagine that when you are being pounded on daily in the NFL in practice and games), and if you get cut and bleed it becomes difficult to stop. And if you get a blood clot, particularly in the lungs, or one that travels to your heart, you can die.
My wife died at 29 from a PE so i know all about it....
Wow. So sorry, BB. Prayers to you and your wife.
Yea...worse...she was pregnant and due 2 weeks later. Lost wife and daughter.
Back to the draft....i still would have taken a shot here on smith haha
When you have a propensity for blood clots you go on anticoagulation meds. That means your blood doesn't clot easily. The result is you bruise easily (imagine that when you are being pounded on daily in the NFL in practice and games), and if you get cut and bleed it becomes difficult to stop. And if you get a blood clot, particularly in the lungs, or one that travels to your heart, you can die.
My wife died at 29 from a PE so i know all about it....
Tbh, his explanations and grades turn me off. They’re all based on where he picked a player in his mock draft rather than some evaluative process. I mean I guess the mock is an evaluative but there’s no real analysis provided other than “I had this guy in the third round when I did my mock do’s A+”
DG said they had their eyes on guys in Rds 2 and 3, but they were gone by our pick (likely Dickerson or Jenkins in 2). They just felt that the OL guys available at the time of their picks were not as good as the guys they took. 7 picks in the first 4 rounds next year - we'll almost certainly be going OL in 2022.
When you have a propensity for blood clots you go on anticoagulation meds. That means your blood doesn't clot easily. The result is you bruise easily (imagine that when you are being pounded on daily in the NFL in practice and games), and if you get cut and bleed it becomes difficult to stop. And if you get a blood clot, particularly in the lungs, or one that travels to your heart, you can die.
My wife died at 29 from a PE so i know all about it....
I am truly sorry to hear this BB.
I'm not going to get worked up about a late 6th-rounder
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Don’t like it either
Blood clots
Blood clots.
He has blood clot issues. I guess it’s scaring most teams off. I’m assuming he’s not even on the giants board at all if they took Brightwell over him. He would’ve lasted until their next pick.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
Why Trey Smith is dropping like a stone?
He has blood clot issues. I guess it’s scaring most teams off. I’m assuming he’s not even on the giants board at all if they took Brightwell over him. He would’ve lasted until their next pick.
Damn that’s a shame. Hopefully we bring him in as an UDFA
Link - ( New Window )
dumbasses
When you have a propensity for blood clots you go on anticoagulation meds. That means your blood doesn't clot easily. The result is you bruise easily (imagine that when you are being pounded on daily in the NFL in practice and games), and if you get cut and bleed it becomes difficult to stop. And if you get a blood clot, particularly in the lungs, or one that travels to your heart, you can die.
dumbasses
Create a strawman. Knock it down.Laugh.
Good looking RB. He’ll be e developmental guy I assume. He did lead Wildcats in rushing last year and was an All Conf Honorable selection.
Quote:
Why Trey Smith is dropping like a stone?
When you have a propensity for blood clots you go on anticoagulation meds. That means your blood doesn't clot easily. The result is you bruise easily (imagine that when you are being pounded on daily in the NFL in practice and games), and if you get cut and bleed it becomes difficult to stop. And if you get a blood clot, particularly in the lungs, or one that travels to your heart, you can die.
My wife died at 29 from a PE so i know all about it....
Quote:
In comment 15249188 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
Why Trey Smith is dropping like a stone?
When you have a propensity for blood clots you go on anticoagulation meds. That means your blood doesn't clot easily. The result is you bruise easily (imagine that when you are being pounded on daily in the NFL in practice and games), and if you get cut and bleed it becomes difficult to stop. And if you get a blood clot, particularly in the lungs, or one that travels to your heart, you can die.
My wife died at 29 from a PE so i know all about it....
Wow. So sorry, BB. Prayers to you and your wife.
Quote:
In comment 15249216 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15249188 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
Why Trey Smith is dropping like a stone?
When you have a propensity for blood clots you go on anticoagulation meds. That means your blood doesn't clot easily. The result is you bruise easily (imagine that when you are being pounded on daily in the NFL in practice and games), and if you get cut and bleed it becomes difficult to stop. And if you get a blood clot, particularly in the lungs, or one that travels to your heart, you can die.
My wife died at 29 from a PE so i know all about it....
Wow. So sorry, BB. Prayers to you and your wife.
Yea...worse...she was pregnant and due 2 weeks later. Lost wife and daughter.
Back to the draft....i still would have taken a shot here on smith haha
About Brightwell or Williams?
Quote:
In comment 15249188 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
Why Trey Smith is dropping like a stone?
When you have a propensity for blood clots you go on anticoagulation meds. That means your blood doesn't clot easily. The result is you bruise easily (imagine that when you are being pounded on daily in the NFL in practice and games), and if you get cut and bleed it becomes difficult to stop. And if you get a blood clot, particularly in the lungs, or one that travels to your heart, you can die.
My wife died at 29 from a PE so i know all about it....
very sorry for your loss
Quote:
Said he had him as a 3rd round player. Yeah ok.
About Brightwell or Williams?
Tbh, his explanations and grades turn me off. They’re all based on where he picked a player in his mock draft rather than some evaluative process. I mean I guess the mock is an evaluative but there’s no real analysis provided other than “I had this guy in the third round when I did my mock do’s A+”
We'll be signing at least a few oline guys after the draft is over as free agents
This is such a dumb take. This was an A+ draft. It’s probably Ly almost an A+ draft even when you discount the trades.
Quote:
In comment 15249188 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
Why Trey Smith is dropping like a stone?
When you have a propensity for blood clots you go on anticoagulation meds. That means your blood doesn't clot easily. The result is you bruise easily (imagine that when you are being pounded on daily in the NFL in practice and games), and if you get cut and bleed it becomes difficult to stop. And if you get a blood clot, particularly in the lungs, or one that travels to your heart, you can die.
My wife died at 29 from a PE so i know all about it....
I am truly sorry to hear this BB.
I'm going to assume this is sarcasm because if it's not it is an absurd take