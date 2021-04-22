for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

NYG 2021 4th-Round Pick: Edge Elerson Smith

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:45 pm
Sy'56:

9. Elerson Smith / Northern Iowa / 6’7-262

Grade: 77

Summary: Fifth year senior from Minneapolis, Minnesota. One-year starter that had his senior season canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. 1st Team All Missouri Valley Conference and 1st Team AFCA FCS All American in 2019. Smith broke out in his redshirt junior season, netting 21.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, and 2 blocked kicks. He plays the game with a level of ease and smoothness in traffic. He gets off the ball in a hurry with great leverage and upper body positioning, his hands are exceptionally fast, and the foot quickness is elite. Smith is just scratching the surface when it comes to his true potential. He needs to sleep in the weight room for a year before he can be an every down asset, but he will be a solid rotational pass rusher right away and has the upside of being a solid starter in multiple schemes.

*If you haven’t seen Northern Iowa play but you want to get a feel for what this kid looks like on the field, think about Jayson Taylor. He has the really long, borderline thin frame but plays with tremendous burst and bend for a player his size. Smith impressed me a ton at the Senior Bowl in the practice tapes. Really twitchy, plays low to the ground, and easily changes direction. His 2019 tape is something else, too. Good player here that may need more time than others but presents more upside than most guys in this tier.
Pages: 1 2 3 <<Prev | Show All |
one or both Carter and Ximines likely goners  
ColHowPepper : 1:32 pm : link
agree with eric and GiantBlue above
RE: Leonard Williams  
Klaatu : 1:33 pm : link
In comment 15248600 Giants said:
Quote:
is loving this draft


I wonder if Daniel Jones is?
Ojulari and Smith ease my annoyance at passing Oweh at #20  
Kyle_ : 1:35 pm : link
.
6'7"  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1:38 pm : link
I remember Brady in 2011 on the sideline during the Super Bowl talking about the DL were like trees.

He can probably add 10 lbs of good weight. They will get him a few downs and that height can alter QB's in the pocket.
Wow, who is that team in Blue  
M.S. : 1:39 pm : link

Drafting this year?!?
At 6.7 this guy will disrupt alot of screen plays  
MartyNJ1969 : 1:39 pm : link
Like jalen hurts trying to throw a screen to devonte smith. Also, he has a punt blocker frame. Awesome pick. I just hope he is tough as nails
with those long arms  
bc4life : 1:40 pm : link
that 26 bench press is impressive
Look at this.... 😃  
KWALL2 : 1:43 pm : link
I love it  
Paulie Walnuts : 1:52 pm : link
Defense is getting stronger and stronger we can pick up a vet guard after draft
He did  
Professor Falken : 1:52 pm : link
the same inside move on James Hudson during one-on-ones. Blew by Hudson like he wasn't even there.
Reminds me of  
Lowell : 1:55 pm : link
Leonard Floyd.
RE: Look at this.... 😃  
armstead98 : 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15248707 KWALL2 said:
Quote:


He looks bigger than his highlights
RE: RE: JB, Logan, Pepp, Adoree, McKinney  
90.Cal : 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15248651 Spider56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15248626 90.Cal said:


Quote:


Love, Darnay, ARob, Yiadom

Martinez, Tae, Ragland, Downs

Leo, Dex, Shelton, BJ Hill, Johnson

Carter, Azeez, Elderson, Anderson

Ximines, Coughlin, Odenigbo, Brown

Defense looks good.






IMHO ...Downs does not belong here ... questionable for Yiadom too.


I think i agree on Downs... not sure whats there with TJ Brunson but as far as Yiadom... when your talking about your 5th Corner, maybe 6th Corner... he's not bad for that, come on
Very excited about his potential  
5BowlsSoon : 2:11 pm : link
But as I recall, I said the same words when we drafted Carter and Xman. But, I always hope for the best...I hope these new Edge kids can deliver the mail!
👀👀  
KWALL2 : 2:32 pm : link
Yeah, its a high upside pick which is why I like it  
Jim in Forest Hills : 2:37 pm : link
hoping good coaching can unlock these physical gifts.
Elerson Smith  
chopperhatch : 2:38 pm : link
And Ojulari?
Sorry I had to.... - ( New Window )
RE: Look at this.... 😃  
chopperhatch : 2:39 pm : link
In comment 15248707 KWALL2 said:
Quote:


Who are the blockers he is doingthat against? Wow.
Get to hear Elerson Smith  
YANKEE28 : 2:41 pm : link
Here is a 15 minute interview of Elerson that was done immediately following his Pro Day.

Very, very impressive interview and gives detailed answers to questions.

A good point is that he practiced every day against Spencer Brown, who was drafted on Day Two.
Link - ( New Window )
....  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 2:42 pm : link
His measurables are insane

This reminds me of an accorsi pick, except it’s happening where it should be happening: 4th round a beyond - not in the second round
RE: Elerson Smith  
chopperhatch : 2:44 pm : link
In comment 15248915 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
And Ojulari? Sorry I had to.... - ( New Window )


I just dont have it today....meant to say Elerson, Aaron and Ojulari.

Either way the joke wasnt very good. Fuck me right?
RE: ....  
RGhost : 2:45 pm : link
In comment 15248928 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
His measurables are insane

This reminds me of an accorsi pick, except it’s happening where it should be happening: 4th round a beyond - not in the second round


This is the absolute truth, bravo.
An interesting point  
YANKEE28 : 2:51 pm : link
on Elerson is that the D Line coach at Northern Iowa is Bryce Paup.

Paup played 11 seasons in the NFL and was the Buffalo Bills team MVP in '95.

Elerson states that the person must responsible for making him successful and an NFL future is Paup.
RE: An interesting point  
BSIMatt : 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15248952 YANKEE28 said:
Quote:
on Elerson is that the D Line coach at Northern Iowa is Bryce Paup.

Paup played 11 seasons in the NFL and was the Buffalo Bills team MVP in '95.

Elerson states that the person must responsible for making him successful and an NFL future is Paup.


That's great. I just read Bob McGinn's article on pass rushers, and they had a little spot on Elerson with the title "unsung hero" and towards the end they mentioned Paup who came out of the same school back in 90 and went on to 4 pro bowls.
Y28  
ColHowPepper : 2:59 pm : link
I remember Bryce Paup, very tough in the trenches. Also of note, first pick this year not from a college in the Deep South, where picks have been concentrated.

And I'm chastened and and on desolation road that no one rejoined on the Stork and the Mud Bowl, 1981 comment (was at that game), Jets at Fins AFC Championship. I think Hendricks had one pick, right at the LOS, and two sacks. Richard Todd was undressed.
Really good article and video interview here  
KWALL2 : 2:59 pm : link
He’s was a wrestler too. Always a plus. Very thin in HS.

He put on 50 lbs in college.



Link below has a good interview with him.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Really good article and video interview here  
ColHowPepper : 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15248977 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
He’s was a wrestler too. Always a plus. Very thin in HS.

He put on 50 lbs in college.
Holy Crap, KWALL2. Enlist him now for the Charles Atlas adds!
His length is going to be huge.....  
Simms11 : 3:02 pm : link
.
RE: Get to hear Elerson Smith  
ColHowPepper : 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15248926 YANKEE28 said:
Quote:
Here is a 15 minute interview of Elerson that was done immediately following his Pro Day.
Great, great listen, thanks Y28. Love the demeanor and earnestness of this kid. Student of the game, grew emotional when asked about Coach Paup's influence on him. Rooting hard for a career for him.
Sy's writeup on Spencer Brown,  
ColHowPepper : 3:21 pm : link
Elerson's teammate and the guy he went up against in practice everyday.
Quote:
3. Spencer Brown / Northern Iowa / 6’8-311

Grade: 82

Summary: Fifth year senior from Lenox, Iowa. Three-year starter that had his redshirt senior season postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. 2nd Team All Missouri Valley Conference in 2019. Brown comes from a hometown of 1,500 people and played 8-man high school football where he was a tight end and defensive end. He was a 0-star recruit that received just one scholarship offer. He then hurt his knee after 5 games into his redshirt freshman season before he started to turn heads over the course of the next two years. Brown developed his frame while maintaining his plus-foot speed and body control in a big way. The well-versed athlete is still early in the progression scale in comparison to fellow offensive line prospects, but there is a tool set here that very few possess. Brown is a one-to-two-year project with elite upside. He is worth taking a chance on.

*It surprised me, and admittedly causes some hesitation, to place a 1st round grade on a kid from Northern Iowa. I’ll go on record though; Brown has the ceiling of an All-Pro. I really do believe that. The question will be how much NFL coaching and NFL strength work elevates his game. Brown is already a freak athlete, and he already shows the understanding of footwork + hand techniques. I thought he was one of the biggest winners from Senior Bowl week and that was after having his 2020 season cancelled. I have to admit there is a lot of risk with a prospect like this and that is why I have his grade down here. I see a lot of Taylor Decker here, one of the most underrated tackles in the game.


RE: Really good article and video interview here  
Del Shofner : 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15248977 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
He’s was a wrestler too. Always a plus. Very thin in HS.

He put on 50 lbs in college.



Link below has a good interview with him. Link - ( New Window )


wow - whatever happens going forward, that's an impressive kid. Talk about being determined and sticking to your goal in life.
RE: Sy's writeup on Spencer Brown,  
Del Shofner : 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15249031 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
Elerson's teammate and the guy he went up against in practice everyday.

Quote:


3. Spencer Brown / Northern Iowa / 6’8-311

Grade: 82

Summary: Fifth year senior from Lenox, Iowa. Three-year starter that had his redshirt senior season postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. 2nd Team All Missouri Valley Conference in 2019. Brown comes from a hometown of 1,500 people and played 8-man high school football where he was a tight end and defensive end. He was a 0-star recruit that received just one scholarship offer. He then hurt his knee after 5 games into his redshirt freshman season before he started to turn heads over the course of the next two years. Brown developed his frame while maintaining his plus-foot speed and body control in a big way. The well-versed athlete is still early in the progression scale in comparison to fellow offensive line prospects, but there is a tool set here that very few possess. Brown is a one-to-two-year project with elite upside. He is worth taking a chance on.

*It surprised me, and admittedly causes some hesitation, to place a 1st round grade on a kid from Northern Iowa. I’ll go on record though; Brown has the ceiling of an All-Pro. I really do believe that. The question will be how much NFL coaching and NFL strength work elevates his game. Brown is already a freak athlete, and he already shows the understanding of footwork + hand techniques. I thought he was one of the biggest winners from Senior Bowl week and that was after having his 2020 season cancelled. I have to admit there is a lot of risk with a prospect like this and that is why I have his grade down here. I see a lot of Taylor Decker here, one of the most underrated tackles in the game.


I'm sure that's helped Smith. This is quite a draft for Northern Iowa.
RE: RE: Really good article and video interview here  
Klaatu : 3:41 pm : link
In comment 15248983 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 15248977 KWALL2 said:


Quote:


He’s was a wrestler too. Always a plus. Very thin in HS.

He put on 50 lbs in college.

Holy Crap, KWALL2. Enlist him now for the Charles Atlas adds!


How does he compare as a prospect to Carter who also had a ridiculous  
BestFeature : 3:41 pm : link
RAS score?
RE: Really good article and video interview here  
short lease : 3:52 pm : link
In comment 15248977 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
He’s was a wrestler too. Always a plus. Very thin in HS.

He put on 50 lbs in college.



Link below has a good interview with him. Link - ( New Window )



Serious - a wrestling background for guys who play the DL has to be an advantage. Skills and techniques using leverage etc ... should come in handy when he is trying to move blockers?

Looks like a hard worker also.
RE: RE: RE: Really good article and video interview here  
ColHowPepper : 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15249063 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15248983 ColHowPepper said: Holy Crap, KWALL2. Enlist him now for the Charles Atlas adds!
That's EXACTLY what I was thinking of Klaatu. Thanks for the laugh and the memory. Now, let Elerson kick sand in the faces of those PHIL and DAL and WFC OLs.
He is 6'7" ... ????  
short lease : 3:56 pm : link

If he can't get to the QB on a particular play he should be able to at least knock the ball down.


I like this pick  
gidiefor : Mod : 3:58 pm : link
!!!!
RE: RE: Really good article and video interview here  
ColHowPepper : 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15249088 short lease said:
Quote:
Looks like a hard worker also.
No doubt. The interview Y28 linked is exceptional to his dedication and working to realize his goals. This kid is going to be a coach's dream.
Hes the Jonas Seawright of  
chopperhatch : 4:01 pm : link
DEs?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Really good article and video interview here  
Klaatu : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15249097 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 15249063 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 15248983 ColHowPepper said: Holy Crap, KWALL2. Enlist him now for the Charles Atlas adds!

That's EXACTLY what I was thinking of Klaatu. Thanks for the laugh and the memory. Now, let Elerson kick sand in the faces of those PHIL and DAL and WFC OLs.


I think that was on the back page of every other comic book I ever read. If it wasn't Sea Monkeys or X-Ray Specs, it was Charles Atlas and "Dynamic Tension."
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Really good article and video interview here  
chopperhatch : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15249134 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15249097 ColHowPepper said:


Quote:


In comment 15249063 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 15248983 ColHowPepper said: Holy Crap, KWALL2. Enlist him now for the Charles Atlas adds!

That's EXACTLY what I was thinking of Klaatu. Thanks for the laugh and the memory. Now, let Elerson kick sand in the faces of those PHIL and DAL and WFC OLs.



I think that was on the back page of every other comic book I ever read. If it wasn't Sea Monkeys or X-Ray Specs, it was Charles Atlas and "Dynamic Tension."


If I shave my chest, it looks EXACTLY like his....just saying.
RE: RE: Almost 6' 7  
JohnF : 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15248659 Carson53 said:
Quote:
Ted Hendricks, LOL. I don't know anything about him.
So I will just wait and see.


Comparing anyone to Ted Hendricks is very high praise! Ted "The Stork" Hendricks was LT before LT, and not only is in the Hall of Fame, but also was responsible for much of the success of the Oakland Raiders under John Madden. NFL Network's "Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players" named him the 82nd greatest NFL player of all time.

Check out Ted's highlights on Youtube! And no, I'm not saying Hendricks is better than LT, but he was a GREAT linebacker!

I really like drafting a productive player like this.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:48 pm : link
I consider myself a fan who appreciates statistics and metrics but I'm worn out on guys who rack up the pressure stats but don't make the play. Nice to see a couple of edge guys who really are pass rushers.
I noticed the wrestling background as well  
lono801 : 4:52 pm : link
Balance , speed, quick twitch
Love the fact he was also a wrestler in Minnesota  
montanagiant : 5:05 pm : link
Which is a state known for its wrestling
RE: ESPN  
Earl the goat : 5:51 pm : link
In comment 15248549 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
loves this pick.


Eric. Nice job this week with draft

You got Elerson listed as 6’2 on website. Just FYI
RE: RE: I'm especially excited by this pick  
montanagiant : 5:58 pm : link
In comment 15248639 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15248621 montanagiant said:


Quote:


Because this kid is very good friends with my son's best friend and my son has met and hung out with this kid a few times. My son's friend goes to UNI on a shotput scholarship and he called me all excited that the Giants took him. Says Smith is a high-quality kid who will put in all the work he is asked to do



Very cool. More to root for...

Absolutely, and it's funny because my son is like "Dad, I know him so we can get great seats" LMAO...I told him lets first hope he makes the team
RE: RE: I'm especially excited by this pick  
montanagiant : 5:59 pm : link
In comment 15248632 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15248621 montanagiant said:


Quote:


Because this kid is very good friends with my son's best friend and my son has met and hung out with this kid a few times. My son's friend goes to UNI on a shotput scholarship and he called me all excited that the Giants took him. Says Smith is a high-quality kid who will put in all the work he is asked to do



Good to hear.

Yeah, lots of good talk about this kid
RE: RE: ESPN  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15249419 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
In comment 15248549 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


loves this pick.



Eric. Nice job this week with draft

You got Elerson listed as 6’2 on website. Just FYI


Thanks and thanks for catching that!
Pages: 1 2 3 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 