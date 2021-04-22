NYG 2021 4th-Round Pick: Edge Elerson Smith

Sy'56:
9. Elerson Smith / Northern Iowa / 6’7-262
Grade: 77
Summary: Fifth year senior from Minneapolis, Minnesota. One-year starter that had his senior season canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. 1st Team All Missouri Valley Conference and 1st Team AFCA FCS All American in 2019. Smith broke out in his redshirt junior season, netting 21.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, and 2 blocked kicks. He plays the game with a level of ease and smoothness in traffic. He gets off the ball in a hurry with great leverage and upper body positioning, his hands are exceptionally fast, and the foot quickness is elite. Smith is just scratching the surface when it comes to his true potential. He needs to sleep in the weight room for a year before he can be an every down asset, but he will be a solid rotational pass rusher right away and has the upside of being a solid starter in multiple schemes.
*If you haven’t seen Northern Iowa play but you want to get a feel for what this kid looks like on the field, think about Jayson Taylor. He has the really long, borderline thin frame but plays with tremendous burst and bend for a player his size. Smith impressed me a ton at the Senior Bowl in the practice tapes. Really twitchy, plays low to the ground, and easily changes direction. His 2019 tape is something else, too. Good player here that may need more time than others but presents more upside than most guys in this tier.
I wonder if Daniel Jones is?
He can probably add 10 lbs of good weight. They will get him a few downs and that height can alter QB's in the pocket.
Drafting this year?!?
He looks bigger than his highlights
Quote:
Love, Darnay, ARob, Yiadom
Martinez, Tae, Ragland, Downs
Leo, Dex, Shelton, BJ Hill, Johnson
Carter, Azeez, Elderson, Anderson
Ximines, Coughlin, Odenigbo, Brown
Defense looks good.
IMHO ...Downs does not belong here ... questionable for Yiadom too.
I think i agree on Downs... not sure whats there with TJ Brunson but as far as Yiadom... when your talking about your 5th Corner, maybe 6th Corner... he's not bad for that, come on
Sorry I had to.... - ( New Window )
Who are the blockers he is doingthat against? Wow.
Very, very impressive interview and gives detailed answers to questions.
A good point is that he practiced every day against Spencer Brown, who was drafted on Day Two.
Link - ( New Window )
This reminds me of an accorsi pick, except it’s happening where it should be happening: 4th round a beyond - not in the second round
I just dont have it today....meant to say Elerson, Aaron and Ojulari.
Either way the joke wasnt very good. Fuck me right?
This reminds me of an accorsi pick, except it’s happening where it should be happening: 4th round a beyond - not in the second round
This is the absolute truth, bravo.
Paup played 11 seasons in the NFL and was the Buffalo Bills team MVP in '95.
Elerson states that the person must responsible for making him successful and an NFL future is Paup.
Paup played 11 seasons in the NFL and was the Buffalo Bills team MVP in '95.
Elerson states that the person must responsible for making him successful and an NFL future is Paup.
That's great. I just read Bob McGinn's article on pass rushers, and they had a little spot on Elerson with the title "unsung hero" and towards the end they mentioned Paup who came out of the same school back in 90 and went on to 4 pro bowls.
And I'm chastened and and on desolation road that no one rejoined on the Stork and the Mud Bowl, 1981 comment (was at that game), Jets at Fins AFC Championship. I think Hendricks had one pick, right at the LOS, and two sacks. Richard Todd was undressed.
He put on 50 lbs in college.
Link below has a good interview with him.
Link - ( New Window )
He put on 50 lbs in college.
Grade: 82
Summary: Fifth year senior from Lenox, Iowa. Three-year starter that had his redshirt senior season postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. 2nd Team All Missouri Valley Conference in 2019. Brown comes from a hometown of 1,500 people and played 8-man high school football where he was a tight end and defensive end. He was a 0-star recruit that received just one scholarship offer. He then hurt his knee after 5 games into his redshirt freshman season before he started to turn heads over the course of the next two years. Brown developed his frame while maintaining his plus-foot speed and body control in a big way. The well-versed athlete is still early in the progression scale in comparison to fellow offensive line prospects, but there is a tool set here that very few possess. Brown is a one-to-two-year project with elite upside. He is worth taking a chance on.
*It surprised me, and admittedly causes some hesitation, to place a 1st round grade on a kid from Northern Iowa. I’ll go on record though; Brown has the ceiling of an All-Pro. I really do believe that. The question will be how much NFL coaching and NFL strength work elevates his game. Brown is already a freak athlete, and he already shows the understanding of footwork + hand techniques. I thought he was one of the biggest winners from Senior Bowl week and that was after having his 2020 season cancelled. I have to admit there is a lot of risk with a prospect like this and that is why I have his grade down here. I see a lot of Taylor Decker here, one of the most underrated tackles in the game.
He put on 50 lbs in college.
Link below has a good interview with him. Link - ( New Window )
wow - whatever happens going forward, that's an impressive kid. Talk about being determined and sticking to your goal in life.
Quote:
3. Spencer Brown / Northern Iowa / 6’8-311
Grade: 82
Summary: Fifth year senior from Lenox, Iowa. Three-year starter that had his redshirt senior season postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. 2nd Team All Missouri Valley Conference in 2019. Brown comes from a hometown of 1,500 people and played 8-man high school football where he was a tight end and defensive end. He was a 0-star recruit that received just one scholarship offer. He then hurt his knee after 5 games into his redshirt freshman season before he started to turn heads over the course of the next two years. Brown developed his frame while maintaining his plus-foot speed and body control in a big way. The well-versed athlete is still early in the progression scale in comparison to fellow offensive line prospects, but there is a tool set here that very few possess. Brown is a one-to-two-year project with elite upside. He is worth taking a chance on.
*It surprised me, and admittedly causes some hesitation, to place a 1st round grade on a kid from Northern Iowa. I’ll go on record though; Brown has the ceiling of an All-Pro. I really do believe that. The question will be how much NFL coaching and NFL strength work elevates his game. Brown is already a freak athlete, and he already shows the understanding of footwork + hand techniques. I thought he was one of the biggest winners from Senior Bowl week and that was after having his 2020 season cancelled. I have to admit there is a lot of risk with a prospect like this and that is why I have his grade down here. I see a lot of Taylor Decker here, one of the most underrated tackles in the game.
I'm sure that's helped Smith. This is quite a draft for Northern Iowa.
Quote:
He’s was a wrestler too. Always a plus. Very thin in HS.
He put on 50 lbs in college.
Holy Crap, KWALL2. Enlist him now for the Charles Atlas adds!
He put on 50 lbs in college.
Link below has a good interview with him. Link - ( New Window )
Serious - a wrestling background for guys who play the DL has to be an advantage. Skills and techniques using leverage etc ... should come in handy when he is trying to move blockers?
Looks like a hard worker also.
If he can't get to the QB on a particular play he should be able to at least knock the ball down.
Quote:
In comment 15248983 ColHowPepper said: Holy Crap, KWALL2. Enlist him now for the Charles Atlas adds!
That's EXACTLY what I was thinking of Klaatu. Thanks for the laugh and the memory. Now, let Elerson kick sand in the faces of those PHIL and DAL and WFC OLs.
I think that was on the back page of every other comic book I ever read. If it wasn't Sea Monkeys or X-Ray Specs, it was Charles Atlas and "Dynamic Tension."
Quote:
In comment 15249063 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15248983 ColHowPepper said: Holy Crap, KWALL2. Enlist him now for the Charles Atlas adds!
That's EXACTLY what I was thinking of Klaatu. Thanks for the laugh and the memory. Now, let Elerson kick sand in the faces of those PHIL and DAL and WFC OLs.
I think that was on the back page of every other comic book I ever read. If it wasn't Sea Monkeys or X-Ray Specs, it was Charles Atlas and "Dynamic Tension."
If I shave my chest, it looks EXACTLY like his....just saying.
So I will just wait and see.
Comparing anyone to Ted Hendricks is very high praise! Ted "The Stork" Hendricks was LT before LT, and not only is in the Hall of Fame, but also was responsible for much of the success of the Oakland Raiders under John Madden. NFL Network's "Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players" named him the 82nd greatest NFL player of all time.
Check out Ted's highlights on Youtube! And no, I'm not saying Hendricks is better than LT, but he was a GREAT linebacker!
Eric. Nice job this week with draft
You got Elerson listed as 6’2 on website. Just FYI
Quote:
Because this kid is very good friends with my son's best friend and my son has met and hung out with this kid a few times. My son's friend goes to UNI on a shotput scholarship and he called me all excited that the Giants took him. Says Smith is a high-quality kid who will put in all the work he is asked to do
Very cool. More to root for...
Absolutely, and it's funny because my son is like "Dad, I know him so we can get great seats" LMAO...I told him lets first hope he makes the team
Quote:
Because this kid is very good friends with my son's best friend and my son has met and hung out with this kid a few times. My son's friend goes to UNI on a shotput scholarship and he called me all excited that the Giants took him. Says Smith is a high-quality kid who will put in all the work he is asked to do
Good to hear.
Yeah, lots of good talk about this kid
Quote:
loves this pick.
Eric. Nice job this week with draft
You got Elerson listed as 6’2 on website. Just FYI
Thanks and thanks for catching that!