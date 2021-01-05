for display only
NYG 2021 6th-Round Pick (1): RB Gary Brightwell

Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/1/2021 4:11 pm
#19 RB  
Big Blue '56 : 5/1/2021 4:18 pm : link
in SY’s assessments
You don't normally think of "developmental" RBs  
81_Great_Dane : 5/1/2021 4:18 pm : link
but he sounds like a very raw talent with a lot of potential/upside, as opposed to a finished product with a low ceiling.
RE: Sounds like Gallman  
Spider56 : 5/1/2021 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15249178 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:

Speaking of Wayne ... he signs with the 49ers and they draft 2 RBs. Sheesh
Gary Brightwell has dreamed about playing in the NFL since he was in  
sphinx : 5/1/2021 4:20 pm : link
elementary school.


Link - ( New Window )
RE: Seems  
Mike in NY : 5/1/2021 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15249198 AcidTest said:
Quote:
like they could have had him as a UDFA, and if not, there are many other RBs who would have been available.


UDFA you are competing with 31 other times. Perhaps the Giants felt that he was the best fit for what they were looking for (short yardage guy)
Is he a good short yardage power runner?  
US1 Giants : 5/1/2021 4:20 pm : link
Giants could use one of them. Assuming he is a good special teamer.

he looks really good in those highlights  
JJ2525 : 5/1/2021 4:20 pm : link
seems like he just hasn't played much.
RE: Brightwell  
robbieballs2003 : 5/1/2021 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15249184 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
highlights. Brightwell - ( New Window )


Reminds me of Marion Barber III
He  
AcidTest : 5/1/2021 4:20 pm : link
looks fast, a one cut runner with acceleration. He doesn't look very shifty. Power and not finesse seems to be his game. Maybe he fell because of the ball security issues. He also seems to have a high center of gravity.
Sy's comment  
Harvest Blend : 5/1/2021 4:22 pm : link
about significant ball security issues is no bueno.
RE: RE: Sounds like Gallman  
jnoble : 5/1/2021 4:22 pm : link
In comment 15249178 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 15249178 Tim in Eternal Blue said:


Quote:



.



Speaking of Wayne ... he signs with the 49ers and they draft 2 RBs. Sheesh


"Wayne, you're cut!"
Gotta be judge  
Paulie Walnuts : 5/1/2021 4:22 pm : link
Project pick let's see how he goes
RE: Sounds like Gallman  
KeoweeFan : 5/1/2021 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15249178 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:

.

Why the Gallman hate?
Wayne was the 3 down feature back on teams that went to the Nation Championship game. He broke Clemson rushing records.
He led the nation in yards after contact.
He filled in admirably for Barkley when given a chance.

Give the guy a break!
in some of those highlights  
SirYesSir : 5/1/2021 4:24 pm : link
he's doing the same "dead-leg" moves Toney was rocking.
Most of these later picks  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5/1/2021 4:27 pm : link
I have no idea on. Welcome young man and best of luck on your opportunity.
5 fumbles in 88 carries in 2020  
TheMick7 : 5/1/2021 4:29 pm : link
390 yards rushing,1 TD 13 catches for 53 yards
RE: RE: Seems  
AcidTest : 5/1/2021 4:32 pm : link
In comment 15249207 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15249198 AcidTest said:


Quote:


like they could have had him as a UDFA, and if not, there are many other RBs who would have been available.



UDFA you are competing with 31 other times. Perhaps the Giants felt that he was the best fit for what they were looking for (short yardage guy)


You could just offer more money than anyone else, although that might not be enough because a player may well be thinking beyond that first paycheck, and focus instead on long term opportunity. It's also only a sixth round pick.
Sounds like a power back  
Mike in NY : 5/1/2021 4:33 pm : link
2 best games were against USC and Colorado, the two best teams they played
RE: RE: RE: Seems  
Mike in NY : 5/1/2021 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15249253 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 15249207 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15249198 AcidTest said:


Quote:


like they could have had him as a UDFA, and if not, there are many other RBs who would have been available.



UDFA you are competing with 31 other times. Perhaps the Giants felt that he was the best fit for what they were looking for (short yardage guy)



You could just offer more money than anyone else, although that might not be enough because a player may well be thinking beyond that first paycheck, and focus instead on long term opportunity. It's also only a sixth round pick.


Teams are capped on what they can offer UDFA
Nothing sounds sexy to me  
5BowlsSoon : 5/1/2021 4:34 pm : link
Must be camp fodder.......lol
the power of the dreadlocks activate  
ArcadeSlumlord : 5/1/2021 4:35 pm : link
lets goooo!
RE: sounds like my 3rd and 1 guy  
5BowlsSoon : 5/1/2021 4:35 pm : link
In comment 15249191 Chip said:
Quote:
and special teams


Why would you want him to get the ball with 5 fumbles on 80+ attempts?
Special Teams Pick!  
mushroom : 5/1/2021 4:36 pm : link
Our special teams fell off last year.
RE: RE: sounds like my 3rd and 1 guy  
Leg of Theismann : 5/1/2021 4:38 pm : link
In comment 15249269 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15249191 Chip said:


Quote:


and special teams



Why would you want him to get the ball with 5 fumbles on 80+ attempts?


Wow that's a lotta fumbling. Jesus.
He's got some good moves  
WestCoastGFan : 5/1/2021 4:45 pm : link
May be a good backup.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Seems  
AcidTest : 5/1/2021 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15249259 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15249253 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 15249207 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15249198 AcidTest said:


Quote:


like they could have had him as a UDFA, and if not, there are many other RBs who would have been available.



UDFA you are competing with 31 other times. Perhaps the Giants felt that he was the best fit for what they were looking for (short yardage guy)



You could just offer more money than anyone else, although that might not be enough because a player may well be thinking beyond that first paycheck, and focus instead on long term opportunity. It's also only a sixth round pick.



Teams are capped on what they can offer UDFA


I know, but you can allocate it any way you want. In any event, it's late in the draft, and he would be for next year at the earliest.
RE: RE: RE: sounds like my 3rd and 1 guy  
Klaatu : 5/1/2021 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15249274 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
In comment 15249269 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


In comment 15249191 Chip said:


Quote:


and special teams



Why would you want him to get the ball with 5 fumbles on 80+ attempts?



Wow that's a lotta fumbling. Jesus.


Well, he did say his favorite RB (or favorite Giant) was Tiki Barber, so maybe he can fix his ball security issues like Tiki did.
Damn...I forgot the caption. Let's do this again.  
Klaatu : 5/1/2021 5:02 pm : link


I'm Gary Brightwell, BITCH!
Chester PA, a Delco kid!  
j_rud : 5/1/2021 5:20 pm : link
I work in Chester, pretty cool
RE: RE: Brightwell  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/1/2021 5:26 pm : link
In comment 15249213 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 15249184 Professor Falken said:


Quote:


highlights. Brightwell - ( New Window )



Reminds me of Marion Barber III


Wow.... I had the same reaction. He looks like Marion Barber.
Brugeler  
David B. : 5/1/2021 5:41 pm : link
SUMMARY: Gary Brightwell Jr. started his prep career at St. George’s Tech in Delaware, rushing for 1,309 yards as a junior. He transferred to Baltimore’s St. Frances Academy as a senior and rushed for 1,715 yards in 2016. A three-star recruit, Brightwell committed to Arizona over nearby Temple. After spend his freshman season at slot receiver, he returned to running back where he was a backup for two years before becoming the starter in 2020 and drawing NFL attention. Brightwell is an intriguing size/speed back with the one-cut burst to sharply jet away from trouble. However, his run style lacks tempo and his below-average contact balance limits
tackle-breaking opportunities despite his developed frame and run toughness. Overall, Brightwell has unreliable tendencies (poor execution in pass pro; five fumbles in 2020) and lacks an established body of work, but he is an athletic slasher with receiving upside and traits that also translate to special teams.
He sounds  
Carson53 : 5/1/2021 5:52 pm : link
like a, wait for it, 'developmental player'.
See I didn't say the 'P' word.
RE: He sounds  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/1/2021 6:01 pm : link
In comment 15249421 Carson53 said:
Quote:
like a, wait for it, 'developmental player'.
See I didn't say the 'P' word.


Actually, right now, I would guess he is the 3rd RB on the depth chart. Unless they pick up another vet.
RE: RE: He sounds  
Carson53 : 5/1/2021 6:07 pm : link
In comment 15249434 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15249421 Carson53 said:


Quote:


like a, wait for it, 'developmental player'.
See I didn't say the 'P' word.



Actually, right now, I would guess he is the 3rd RB on the depth chart. Unless they pick up another vet.
Don't forget about UDFA's, they could find one there.
It is plausible.
Interesting pick.  
TC : 5/1/2021 6:17 pm : link
Looks promising!

But if NFL.Com is to be believed, Jefferson, Patterson, Hill, and Knox are still on the board.

Wonder why Brightwell over some of these guys? Looked at and liked Jefferson, Hill and Knox. Possibly Hill most among the three.
RE: Interesting pick.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/1/2021 6:22 pm : link
In comment 15249468 TC said:
Quote:
Looks promising!

But if NFL.Com is to be believed, Jefferson, Patterson, Hill, and Knox are still on the board.

Wonder why Brightwell over some of these guys? Looked at and liked Jefferson, Hill and Knox. Possibly Hill most among the three.


You never know with running backs. Ahmad Bradshaw was guy nobody thought much of when the Giants drafted him late.
For any whom it might entertain:  
TC : 5/1/2021 6:30 pm : link
The Rams took a 7th round flier on one of the greatest ever football names; Jake Funk. From the video I've watched of him, he looks like a pretty good smaller football player. Played well, and tested better than anticipated.

If you watch the video accompanying NFL.Com's review of him, he's asked to describe his virtues, and does so, well. But best of all, they show a photo of him working out in shorts, and he's shredded and muscled up. And when they tease him about the photo, he starts blushing!

NFL.Com Review - ( New Window )
RE: Ok!  
short lease : 5/1/2021 6:37 pm : link
In comment 15249168 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
Who is he?



What do you mean who is he?


I wanted this guy since he was a Freshman!



What college does he go to?
RE: Sounds like Gallman  
short lease : 5/1/2021 6:39 pm : link
In comment 15249178 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:

.



It is probably not that simple but, that was my initial thought. They replaced Gallman.
Reason for pick?  
Fred in Atlanta : 5/1/2021 6:52 pm : link
From transcript Eric posted.

Q: Did you talk to [Head] Coach [Joe] Judge about that already? He’s a pretty big special teams guy.

A: Nah, that’s my thing. That’s been my thing since high school. I’ve been a special teams guy.
Returned 86 kickoffs  
Adam G in Big D : 5/1/2021 7:07 pm : link
for U of A.
RE: RE: Interesting pick.  
BillKo : 5/1/2021 7:45 pm : link
In comment 15249476 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15249468 TC said:


Quote:


Looks promising!

But if NFL.Com is to be believed, Jefferson, Patterson, Hill, and Knox are still on the board.

Wonder why Brightwell over some of these guys? Looked at and liked Jefferson, Hill and Knox. Possibly Hill most among the three.



You never know with running backs. Ahmad Bradshaw was guy nobody thought much of when the Giants drafted him late.


Sorta true...but AB was known as a guy with talent......IIRC it was an off the field issue why he fell so far in the draft.

This guy looks totally raw and was drafted primarily for specials in 2021.

I would think you could have gotten him as a free agent but then he could go anywhere. Judge pick all the way.
if  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/1/2021 8:34 pm : link
you watch Judge's presser from today, he raves about Brightwell on specials. Apparently Tom Quinn brought him up to Judge.
RE: if  
Mike in NY : 5/1/2021 8:40 pm : link
In comment 15249659 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you watch Judge's presser from today, he raves about Brightwell on specials. Apparently Tom Quinn brought him up to Judge.


Quinn is an Arizona alum. Rob Sale was at Arizona State during Brightwell’s freshman year so maybe he had connections.
He looks big and not particularly fast twitchy or quick  
Anakim : 5/1/2021 11:28 pm : link
But he looks like he has some built-up speed and a second motor. 5 fumbles In 88 carries, though? WOOF.


Hey, maybe he'll be like Paul Perkins and be a guy that people forget is on the roster :P
RE: if  
Anakim : 5/1/2021 11:28 pm : link
In comment 15249659 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Apparently Tom Quinn brought him up to Judge.


Le sigh
You gotta love Tom Quinn. Once again, if the world ends tomorrow  
eric2425ny : 5/1/2021 11:32 pm : link
the only entities that will still be around are rats, Keith Richards, and Tom Quinn.
idk what he did on specials  
Platos : 5/1/2021 11:59 pm : link
but what i see from his runs is he hits the whole and doesn't hesitate.

thats important. he can be a great short yardage back at his size for us.
*hole  
Platos : 5/2/2021 12:00 am : link
also i believe it was Mcgauhey who brought him up
