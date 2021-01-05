NYG 2021 6th-Round Pick (1): RB Gary Brightwell

looks fast, a one cut runner with acceleration. He doesn't look very shifty. Power and not finesse seems to be his game. Maybe he fell because of the ball security issues. He also seems to have a high center of gravity.
Why the Gallman hate?
Wayne was the 3 down feature back on teams that went to the Nation Championship game. He broke Clemson rushing records.
He led the nation in yards after contact.
He filled in admirably for Barkley when given a chance.
like they could have had him as a UDFA, and if not, there are many other RBs who would have been available.
UDFA you are competing with 31 other times. Perhaps the Giants felt that he was the best fit for what they were looking for (short yardage guy)
You could just offer more money than anyone else, although that might not be enough because a player may well be thinking beyond that first paycheck, and focus instead on long term opportunity. It's also only a sixth round pick.
like they could have had him as a UDFA, and if not, there are many other RBs who would have been available.
UDFA you are competing with 31 other times. Perhaps the Giants felt that he was the best fit for what they were looking for (short yardage guy)
You could just offer more money than anyone else, although that might not be enough because a player may well be thinking beyond that first paycheck, and focus instead on long term opportunity. It's also only a sixth round pick.
like they could have had him as a UDFA, and if not, there are many other RBs who would have been available.
UDFA you are competing with 31 other times. Perhaps the Giants felt that he was the best fit for what they were looking for (short yardage guy)
You could just offer more money than anyone else, although that might not be enough because a player may well be thinking beyond that first paycheck, and focus instead on long term opportunity. It's also only a sixth round pick.
Teams are capped on what they can offer UDFA
I know, but you can allocate it any way you want. In any event, it's late in the draft, and he would be for next year at the earliest.
SUMMARY: Gary Brightwell Jr. started his prep career at St. George’s Tech in Delaware, rushing for 1,309 yards as a junior. He transferred to Baltimore’s St. Frances Academy as a senior and rushed for 1,715 yards in 2016. A three-star recruit, Brightwell committed to Arizona over nearby Temple. After spend his freshman season at slot receiver, he returned to running back where he was a backup for two years before becoming the starter in 2020 and drawing NFL attention. Brightwell is an intriguing size/speed back with the one-cut burst to sharply jet away from trouble. However, his run style lacks tempo and his below-average contact balance limits
tackle-breaking opportunities despite his developed frame and run toughness. Overall, Brightwell has unreliable tendencies (poor execution in pass pro; five fumbles in 2020) and lacks an established body of work, but he is an athletic slasher with receiving upside and traits that also translate to special teams.
The Rams took a 7th round flier on one of the greatest ever football names; Jake Funk. From the video I've watched of him, he looks like a pretty good smaller football player. Played well, and tested better than anticipated.
If you watch the video accompanying NFL.Com's review of him, he's asked to describe his virtues, and does so, well. But best of all, they show a photo of him working out in shorts, and he's shredded and muscled up. And when they tease him about the photo, he starts blushing!
Speaking of Wayne ... he signs with the 49ers and they draft 2 RBs. Sheesh
Link - ( New Window )
UDFA you are competing with 31 other times. Perhaps the Giants felt that he was the best fit for what they were looking for (short yardage guy)
Reminds me of Marion Barber III
Speaking of Wayne ... he signs with the 49ers and they draft 2 RBs. Sheesh
"Wayne, you're cut!"
Why the Gallman hate?
Wayne was the 3 down feature back on teams that went to the Nation Championship game. He broke Clemson rushing records.
He led the nation in yards after contact.
He filled in admirably for Barkley when given a chance.
Give the guy a break!
like they could have had him as a UDFA, and if not, there are many other RBs who would have been available.
UDFA you are competing with 31 other times. Perhaps the Giants felt that he was the best fit for what they were looking for (short yardage guy)
You could just offer more money than anyone else, although that might not be enough because a player may well be thinking beyond that first paycheck, and focus instead on long term opportunity. It's also only a sixth round pick.
like they could have had him as a UDFA, and if not, there are many other RBs who would have been available.
UDFA you are competing with 31 other times. Perhaps the Giants felt that he was the best fit for what they were looking for (short yardage guy)
You could just offer more money than anyone else, although that might not be enough because a player may well be thinking beyond that first paycheck, and focus instead on long term opportunity. It's also only a sixth round pick.
Teams are capped on what they can offer UDFA
Why would you want him to get the ball with 5 fumbles on 80+ attempts?
and special teams
Why would you want him to get the ball with 5 fumbles on 80+ attempts?
Wow that's a lotta fumbling. Jesus.
like they could have had him as a UDFA, and if not, there are many other RBs who would have been available.
UDFA you are competing with 31 other times. Perhaps the Giants felt that he was the best fit for what they were looking for (short yardage guy)
You could just offer more money than anyone else, although that might not be enough because a player may well be thinking beyond that first paycheck, and focus instead on long term opportunity. It's also only a sixth round pick.
Teams are capped on what they can offer UDFA
I know, but you can allocate it any way you want. In any event, it's late in the draft, and he would be for next year at the earliest.
and special teams
Why would you want him to get the ball with 5 fumbles on 80+ attempts?
Wow that's a lotta fumbling. Jesus.
Well, he did say his favorite RB (or favorite Giant) was Tiki Barber, so maybe he can fix his ball security issues like Tiki did.
I'm Gary Brightwell, BITCH!
highlights. Brightwell - ( New Window )
Reminds me of Marion Barber III
Wow.... I had the same reaction. He looks like Marion Barber.
tackle-breaking opportunities despite his developed frame and run toughness. Overall, Brightwell has unreliable tendencies (poor execution in pass pro; five fumbles in 2020) and lacks an established body of work, but he is an athletic slasher with receiving upside and traits that also translate to special teams.
See I didn't say the 'P' word.
Actually, right now, I would guess he is the 3rd RB on the depth chart. Unless they pick up another vet.
like a, wait for it, 'developmental player'.
Actually, right now, I would guess he is the 3rd RB on the depth chart. Unless they pick up another vet.
Don't forget about UDFA's, they could find one there.
It is plausible.
But if NFL.Com is to be believed, Jefferson, Patterson, Hill, and Knox are still on the board.
Wonder why Brightwell over some of these guys? Looked at and liked Jefferson, Hill and Knox. Possibly Hill most among the three.
But if NFL.Com is to be believed, Jefferson, Patterson, Hill, and Knox are still on the board.
Wonder why Brightwell over some of these guys? Looked at and liked Jefferson, Hill and Knox. Possibly Hill most among the three.
You never know with running backs. Ahmad Bradshaw was guy nobody thought much of when the Giants drafted him late.
If you watch the video accompanying NFL.Com's review of him, he's asked to describe his virtues, and does so, well. But best of all, they show a photo of him working out in shorts, and he's shredded and muscled up. And when they tease him about the photo, he starts blushing!
NFL.Com Review - ( New Window )
What do you mean who is he?
I wanted this guy since he was a Freshman!
What college does he go to?
It is probably not that simple but, that was my initial thought. They replaced Gallman.
Q: Did you talk to [Head] Coach [Joe] Judge about that already? He’s a pretty big special teams guy.
A: Nah, that’s my thing. That’s been my thing since high school. I’ve been a special teams guy.
Looks promising!
But if NFL.Com is to be believed, Jefferson, Patterson, Hill, and Knox are still on the board.
Wonder why Brightwell over some of these guys? Looked at and liked Jefferson, Hill and Knox. Possibly Hill most among the three.
You never know with running backs. Ahmad Bradshaw was guy nobody thought much of when the Giants drafted him late.
Sorta true...but AB was known as a guy with talent......IIRC it was an off the field issue why he fell so far in the draft.
This guy looks totally raw and was drafted primarily for specials in 2021.
I would think you could have gotten him as a free agent but then he could go anywhere. Judge pick all the way.
Quinn is an Arizona alum. Rob Sale was at Arizona State during Brightwell’s freshman year so maybe he had connections.
Hey, maybe he'll be like Paul Perkins and be a guy that people forget is on the roster :P
Le sigh
thats important. he can be a great short yardage back at his size for us.