NYG 2021 6th-Round Pick (2): CB Rodarius Williams

His size and expected straight-line speed will work in his favor. However, Williams might be lacking the natural athletic attributes to handle press duties and the instincts needed for zone. If coaching can tighten up his press technique, he might be in consideration as a Cover 2 cornerback with the ability to step up and support the run. He's become better at staying in phase with the route and can be a handful to deal with on 50-50 throws due to his size and physical nature. Finding a good scheme fit will be key, but he has a decent chance of earning a spot as a backup. Link - ( New Window )
FOOTBALLNew York Giants Select Rodarius Williams in Sixth Round of 2021 NFL Draft
Williams is headed to New York.
Published 5 mins ago on May 1By Kyle Cox
Rodarius Williams is headed to New York.
The New York Football Giants selected Rodarius Williams with the 17th pick of the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the 201st overall pick.
Williams is the first Oklahoma State cornerback to be drafted since Justin Gilbert went No. 8 overall in 2014.
After redshirting in 2016, Williams was an everyday starter at cornerback for Oklahoma State for four straight seasons. He earned All-Big 12 Second-Team honors after locking down the other team’s top playmaker week in and week out.
According to Pro Football Focus, in 255 coverage snaps he allowed zero touchdowns. He was also the only Power Five player to play 400-plus snaps and record zero missed tackles.
Williams is the older brother of Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams, who was taken No. 46 overall in the second round of the 2019 Draft.
Sounds like he has the makings of a 3rd or 4th round pick according to many. My thought is that he'll compete w/ Holmes to be the 4th CB (I'm thinking Robinson will win out as our 3rd CB by opening day).
Like I said yesterday-- our problem has never been "damn we have too many guys who can cover" lol.
If you didn't believe me when I said CB was a priority
OL - obvious giving the guys on the roster a chance like Peart/Hernandez/Lemnuix and Murphy with good enough vet depth like Solder/Harrion/Fulton.
TE, tough to see a rookie coming in and beating out engram/rudolph/kaden smith or even Toililo. i know the giants like Rysen John as a developmental guy.
S- probably no room on the roster with our top 4 and with the draft picks and potential vet FA signing Love is a S for sure.
DT - they must like mcintosh/hill/breeland speaks as depth with Odenigbo/Lalos. Shelton/Johnson locking up NT with Lawrence chipping in.
ILB was a key miss, just Blake and Ragland, then Tae Crowder and Downs....is someone in the crowded LB room moving to ILB perhaps Couhglin? This was a miss to not add a young guy to the room. Maybe they are high on Brunson?
Don't exaggerate. He won't turn 25 until Opening Day.
Typical sixth rounder doesn't get a second contract anyway, even if he sticks in the league that long. So I'm not going to sweat his age. Seems like he's a healthy body with valuable experience. Can't really complain about that in the 200s.
LB too. Between last year, this year, and FA , half our roster must be a linebacker of one form or another. That’s my only concern really. They’re going to have to cut some people they already had and who I think they like.
Big time playmakers. Really liking how we are churning the roster and raising the level of competition for everyone. Kinda geeked about our secondary. We can finally withstand some losses and we are building up the depth across the board.
DB is the most talented position but LB competition will be fierce
LB too. Between last year, this year, and FA , half our roster must be a linebacker of one form or another. That’s my only concern really. They’re going to have to cut some people they already had and who I think they like.
If they are cutting them because we now have better options that is how the game goes.
Link - ( New Window )
Published 5 mins ago on May 1By Kyle Cox
I was intrigued when I read that he's Greedy's brother.
And then I read that he's Greedy's OLDER brother.
those position will be needed next year imo. especially ILB, DT, and safety if Jabril leaves.
Those 5 positions need to be replenished next year with their 5 picks in the first 100.
But he looks pretty good.
those position will be needed next year imo. especially ILB, DT, and safety if Jabril leaves.
Those 5 positions need to be replenished next year with their 5 picks in the first 100.
They have McKinney, Love, and Ryan at S already. There is plenty of time to plan for replacement for Peppers if needed.
those position will be needed next year imo. especially ILB, DT, and safety if Jabril leaves.
Those 5 positions need to be replenished next year with their 5 picks in the first 100.
Hey maybe we can sign Dylan Moses and Trey Smith as UDFAs?
those position will be needed next year imo. especially ILB, DT, and safety if Jabril leaves.
Those 5 positions need to be replenished next year with their 5 picks in the first 100.
That might be the plan. So they go for top end next year rather then plug people in unnecessarily and then work on other types of depth this year.
Like I said yesterday-- our problem has never been "damn we have too many guys who can cover" lol.
Shades of Aaron Ross, lol.
I was intrigued when I read that he's Greedy's brother.
And then I read that he's Greedy's OLDER brother.
Yeah, I heard that and it was a "Wait...what?" moment for sure.
TE, tough to see a rookie coming in and beating out engram/rudolph/kaden smith or even Toililo. i know the giants like Rysen John as a developmental guy.
S- probably no room on the roster with our top 4 and with the draft picks and potential vet FA signing Love is a S for sure.
DT - they must like mcintosh/hill/breeland speaks as depth with Odenigbo/Lalos. Shelton/Johnson locking up NT with Lawrence chipping in.
ILB was a key miss, just Blake and Ragland, then Tae Crowder and Downs....is someone in the crowded LB room moving to ILB perhaps Couhglin? This was a miss to not add a young guy to the room. Maybe they are high on Brunson?
Typical sixth rounder doesn't get a second contract anyway, even if he sticks in the league that long. So I'm not going to sweat his age. Seems like he's a healthy body with valuable experience. Can't really complain about that in the 200s.
Apparently that is what they are going to do,
since they didn't draft any yet.
I am a little surprised.
Yup.
Extremely low, in the late rounds.
Sometimes teams find an acorn lying around.
What’s wrong being 25?
and that is hilarius
Bam!
we will have Kadarius versus Rodarius in training cam.
and that is hilarius
Bam!
When in Rome...
At CB is going to be crazy.
Yup.
LB too. Between last year, this year, and FA , half our roster must be a linebacker of one form or another. That’s my only concern really. They’re going to have to cut some people they already had and who I think they like.
Ojulari is probably the safest pick to make the team at OLB. I'd doubt Smith gets cut but I could see him get a redshirt year.
As a whole the DB group is more talented but there is a pretty clear line at about 9 deep (Robinson and Yiadom being the likely 4/5 CBs).
At CB is going to be crazy.
Yup.
LB too. Between last year, this year, and FA , half our roster must be a linebacker of one form or another. That’s my only concern really. They’re going to have to cut some people they already had and who I think they like.
If they are cutting them because we now have better options that is how the game goes.