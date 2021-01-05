for display only
NYG 2021 6th-Round Pick (2): CB Rodarius Williams

Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/1/2021 4:24 pm
jeff57 : 5/1/2021 4:26 pm : link
His size and expected straight-line speed will work in his favor. However, Williams might be lacking the natural athletic attributes to handle press duties and the instincts needed for zone. If coaching can tighten up his press technique, he might be in consideration as a Cover 2 cornerback with the ability to step up and support the run. He's become better at staying in phase with the route and can be a handful to deal with on 50-50 throws due to his size and physical nature. Finding a good scheme fit will be key, but he has a decent chance of earning a spot as a backup.
#27 on Sy’s list  
Big Blue '56 : 5/1/2021 4:26 pm : link
Brother of Greedy  
Mike in NY : 5/1/2021 4:27 pm : link
That  
AcidTest : 5/1/2021 4:28 pm : link
write up seems promising. Forty-eight consecutive starts. Broke up a lot of passes.
Walterfootball  
Azul Grande : 5/1/2021 4:29 pm : link
Gives pick an A+ and says 3rd round talent
Quick and physical  
Sy'56 : 5/1/2021 4:31 pm : link
Cover man that plays faster than he times. Smart kid, knows how to cover in zone. Good natural feel. Will support the run. I see a solid special teamer
He's 25.  
Klaatu : 5/1/2021 4:32 pm : link
Shades of Aaron Ross, lol.
From Pistons Firing:  
No Where Man : 5/1/2021 4:38 pm : link

Pistols Firing
Pistols Firing


FOOTBALLNew York Giants Select Rodarius Williams in Sixth Round of 2021 NFL Draft
Williams is headed to New York.

Published 5 mins ago on May 1By Kyle Cox
Rodarius Williams is headed to New York.

The New York Football Giants selected Rodarius Williams with the 17th pick of the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the 201st overall pick.

Williams is the first Oklahoma State cornerback to be drafted since Justin Gilbert went No. 8 overall in 2014.

After redshirting in 2016, Williams was an everyday starter at cornerback for Oklahoma State for four straight seasons. He earned All-Big 12 Second-Team honors after locking down the other team’s top playmaker week in and week out.

According to Pro Football Focus, in 255 coverage snaps he allowed zero touchdowns. He was also the only Power Five player to play 400-plus snaps and record zero missed tackles.

Williams is the older brother of Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams, who was taken No. 46 overall in the second round of the 2019 Draft.
RE: He's 25.  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/1/2021 4:38 pm : link
In comment 15249255 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Shades of Aaron Ross, lol.

I was intrigued when I read that he's Greedy's brother.

And then I read that he's Greedy's OLDER brother.
wow  
nym172 : 5/1/2021 4:39 pm : link
No OL/TE/ILB/DT/S

those position will be needed next year imo. especially ILB, DT, and safety if Jabril leaves.

Those 5 positions need to be replenished next year with their 5 picks in the first 100.
Highlights  
shyster : 5/1/2021 4:41 pm : link
I know everybody looks good in highlights.

But he looks pretty good.


youtube - ( New Window )
Hopefully  
AcidTest : 5/1/2021 4:41 pm : link
he'll be better than Gilbert.
RE: wow  
Mike in NY : 5/1/2021 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15249282 nym172 said:
Quote:
No OL/TE/ILB/DT/S

those position will be needed next year imo. especially ILB, DT, and safety if Jabril leaves.

Those 5 positions need to be replenished next year with their 5 picks in the first 100.


They have McKinney, Love, and Ryan at S already. There is plenty of time to plan for replacement for Peppers if needed.
RE: wow  
Leg of Theismann : 5/1/2021 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15249282 nym172 said:
Quote:
No OL/TE/ILB/DT/S

those position will be needed next year imo. especially ILB, DT, and safety if Jabril leaves.

Those 5 positions need to be replenished next year with their 5 picks in the first 100.


Hey maybe we can sign Dylan Moses and Trey Smith as UDFAs?
RE: wow  
Bill L : 5/1/2021 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15249282 nym172 said:
Quote:
No OL/TE/ILB/DT/S

those position will be needed next year imo. especially ILB, DT, and safety if Jabril leaves.

Those 5 positions need to be replenished next year with their 5 picks in the first 100.


That might be the plan. So they go for top end next year rather then plug people in unnecessarily and then work on other types of depth this year.
I think we got a good player in Williams  
Leg of Theismann : 5/1/2021 4:45 pm : link
Sounds like he has the makings of a 3rd or 4th round pick according to many. My thought is that he'll compete w/ Holmes to be the 4th CB (I'm thinking Robinson will win out as our 3rd CB by opening day).

Like I said yesterday-- our problem has never been "damn we have too many guys who can cover" lol.
If you didn't believe me when I said CB was a priority  
JonC : 5/1/2021 4:45 pm : link
throughout the off-season, even moreso than OL or DL, well, look how many did we added.
RE: RE: He's 25.  
Klaatu : 5/1/2021 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15249278 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15249255 Klaatu said:


Quote:


Shades of Aaron Ross, lol.


I was intrigued when I read that he's Greedy's brother.

And then I read that he's Greedy's OLDER brother.


Yeah, I heard that and it was a "Wait...what?" moment for sure.
OL/TE/S/DT/ILB  
nym172 : 5/1/2021 4:51 pm : link
OL - obvious giving the guys on the roster a chance like Peart/Hernandez/Lemnuix and Murphy with good enough vet depth like Solder/Harrion/Fulton.

TE, tough to see a rookie coming in and beating out engram/rudolph/kaden smith or even Toililo. i know the giants like Rysen John as a developmental guy.

S- probably no room on the roster with our top 4 and with the draft picks and potential vet FA signing Love is a S for sure.

DT - they must like mcintosh/hill/breeland speaks as depth with Odenigbo/Lalos. Shelton/Johnson locking up NT with Lawrence chipping in.

ILB was a key miss, just Blake and Ragland, then Tae Crowder and Downs....is someone in the crowded LB room moving to ILB perhaps Couhglin? This was a miss to not add a young guy to the room. Maybe they are high on Brunson?
Love this  
Paulie Walnuts : 5/1/2021 4:52 pm : link
I want a dominant Defense again.. are we done now>?
RE: If you didn't believe me when I said CB was a priority  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 5/1/2021 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15249302 JonC said:
Quote:
throughout the off-season, even more so than OL or DL, well, look how many did we added.
Pretty interesting that they drafted two CBs. Who knows how it shakes out.
RE: He's 25.  
Big Blue Blogger : 5/1/2021 4:57 pm : link
Klaatu said:
Quote:
Shades of Aaron Ross, lol.
Don't exaggerate. He won't turn 25 until Opening Day.

Typical sixth rounder doesn't get a second contract anyway, even if he sticks in the league that long. So I'm not going to sweat his age. Seems like he's a healthy body with valuable experience. Can't really complain about that in the 200s.
Need another Edge  
JonC : 5/1/2021 4:58 pm : link
and to add talent to the pipeline on DL, LB, and S.
Good player  
Breeze_94 : 5/1/2021 5:14 pm : link
But he’ll be a 25yo rookie so probably explains why he was still available. Limited upside, you’re not getting an 8-9 year career out of him
You're getting four years on average  
JonC : 5/1/2021 5:16 pm : link
in the sixth round the odds of a significant nfl career are low.
25 years old is a good thing  
GiantJake : 5/1/2021 5:27 pm : link
He's experienced, yet healthy, underrated and hungry. He should provide some good competition and will have a chance to make his mark on special teams.
The competition in camp  
Ron Johnson : 5/1/2021 5:46 pm : link
At CB is going to be crazy.
Now to get some undrafted OL  
gmenrule : 5/1/2021 5:53 pm : link
for competition.
RE: Now to get some undrafted OL  
Carson53 : 5/1/2021 5:59 pm : link
In comment 15249422 gmenrule said:
Quote:
for competition.
Apparently that is what they are going to do,
since they didn't draft any yet.
I am a little surprised.
RE: The competition in camp  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/1/2021 6:02 pm : link
In comment 15249406 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
At CB is going to be crazy.


Yup.
RE: You're getting four years on average  
Carson53 : 5/1/2021 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15249350 JonC said:
Quote:
in the sixth round the odds of a significant nfl career are low.
Extremely low, in the late rounds.
Sometimes teams find an acorn lying around.
Another DB  
Harvest Blend : 5/1/2021 6:05 pm : link
with some "dog"? Seems a trend.
I'm sure someone has said this but  
SomeFan : 5/1/2021 6:38 pm : link
we will have Kadarius versus Rodarius in training cam.
RE: He's 25.  
5BowlsSoon : 5/1/2021 6:39 pm : link
In comment 15249255 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Shades of Aaron Ross, lol.


What’s wrong being 25?
RE: I'm sure someone has said this but  
SomeFan : 5/1/2021 6:42 pm : link
In comment 15249499 SomeFan said:
Quote:
we will have Kadarius versus Rodarius in training cam.


and that is hilarius

Bam!
RE: RE: I'm sure someone has said this but  
Bill L : 5/1/2021 6:53 pm : link
In comment 15249504 SomeFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15249499 SomeFan said:


Quote:


we will have Kadarius versus Rodarius in training cam.



and that is hilarius

Bam!

When in Rome...
RE: RE: The competition in camp  
Bill L : 5/1/2021 6:55 pm : link
In comment 15249436 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15249406 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


At CB is going to be crazy.



Yup.


LB too. Between last year, this year, and FA , half our roster must be a linebacker of one form or another. That’s my only concern really. They’re going to have to cut some people they already had and who I think they like.
Can we give him a nickname?  
Anakim : 5/1/2021 11:18 pm : link
Like Envy? Envy Williams. I like it!
Build the team to win the division and that means shutting down some  
glowrider : 5/1/2021 11:31 pm : link
Big time playmakers. Really liking how we are churning the roster and raising the level of competition for everyone. Kinda geeked about our secondary. We can finally withstand some losses and we are building up the depth across the board.
DB is the most talented position but LB competition will be fierce  
Eric on Li : 5/2/2021 12:41 am : link
there are a lot of OLB's but the talent level is pretty flat. I could see Cam Brown or Carter Coughlin starting or cut (same with Carter/Ximines/Anderson).

Ojulari is probably the safest pick to make the team at OLB. I'd doubt Smith gets cut but I could see him get a redshirt year.

As a whole the DB group is more talented but there is a pretty clear line at about 9 deep (Robinson and Yiadom being the likely 4/5 CBs).
RE: RE: RE: The competition in camp  
Mike in NY : 5/2/2021 6:58 am : link
In comment 15249531 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15249436 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15249406 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


At CB is going to be crazy.



Yup.



LB too. Between last year, this year, and FA , half our roster must be a linebacker of one form or another. That’s my only concern really. They’re going to have to cut some people they already had and who I think they like.


If they are cutting them because we now have better options that is how the game goes.
