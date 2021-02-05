Grade the New York Giants 2021 NFL Draft Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/2/2021 9:24 am : 5/2/2021 9:24 am

Chicago Bears 2022 1st Rounder

Miami Dolphins 2022 3rd Rounder

Chicago Bears 2022 4th Rounder



1st Round: WR Kadarius Toney

2nd Round: LB Azeez Ojulari

3rd Round: CB Aaron Robinson

4th Round: LB Elerson Smith

6th Round: RB Gary Brightwell

6th Round: CB Rodarius Williams





(Side Note: Interesting that the Giants have now drafted six linebackers and five defensive backs in the last two drafts).