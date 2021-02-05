Grade the New York Giants 2021 NFL Draft

Chicago Bears 2022 1st Rounder
Miami Dolphins 2022 3rd Rounder
Chicago Bears 2022 4th Rounder
1st Round: WR Kadarius Toney
2nd Round: LB Azeez Ojulari
3rd Round: CB Aaron Robinson
4th Round: LB Elerson Smith
6th Round: RB Gary Brightwell
6th Round: CB Rodarius Williams
(Side Note: Interesting that the Giants have now drafted six linebackers and five defensive backs in the last two drafts).
I understand the criticism: but Hernandez played well as a rookie. Lemieux had some moments as a rookie but it was up and down. Peart looked the part, not much playing time as a third rounder. Gates really showed a lot after struggling for a few weeks.
If we had taken OL in round 2 or 3, what are the odds that those guys start/immediately show that they are the better option over Hernandez, Lemieux, Fulton, or Peart?
Playing OL in the NFL especially if you aren’t a 1st round draft pick is a really tough adjustment.
More likely than you think. You seem to be drinking whatever look-aid the organization is serving up.
They have a high opinion of the current group. We’ll see if they’re right.
Well, as you suggest, it’s Schrödinger’s cat. So, there’s no difference at this point between being optimistic or being pessimistic other than the latter brings everyone else down around you.
But, getting a first round pick for next year and 3rd and 4th are huge for next years draft. I honestly don’t understand how anyone doesn’t love this draft. Great job Big Blue!
BigBlueShock said:
chick310 said:
since it now has been 3 years?
Hasn’t the ‘18 draft been beaten to death around here? We get it. It was a massive fail.
You’re right the draft was a massive fail, and that is a big reason why the Giants haven’t had a winning record in 5 years. As for the grade for this year I give them a INC for not addressing their biggest need the O line, and we won’t have to wait 3 years to see how that works out. That grade will come in 6 months from now.
ryanmkeane said:
I understand the criticism: but Hernandez played well as a rookie. Lemieux had some moments as a rookie but it was up and down. Peart looked the part, not much playing time as a third rounder. Gates really showed a lot after struggling for a few weeks.
If we had taken OL in round 2 or 3, what are the odds that those guys start/immediately show that they are the better option over Hernandez, Lemieux, Fulton, or Peart?
Playing OL in the NFL especially if you aren’t a 1st round draft pick is a really tough adjustment.
More likely than you think. You seem to be drinking whatever look-aid the organization is serving up.
They have a high opinion of the current group. We’ll see if they’re right.
Well, as you suggest, it’s Schrödinger’s cat. So, there’s no difference at this point between being optimistic or being pessimistic other than the latter brings everyone else down around you.
Not really, it’s not like all of these guys are complete unknowns. It comes to whether they’ll perform like they did (up and down) or worse, or if they’ll improve with experience. The organization believes the latter. We’ll see.
What others think - nfl,com- A"; pff -"C"; Sporting News - "A-";Walter Football - "B"; Sports Illustrated - "B+"; NBC Sports - "B";CBS Sports - "B"
When they got screwed by the Cowpukes/Philly conspiracy, they were wise to take what the Bears gave them. Toney & Ojulri are good solid players and two #1s in 2022 is nothing to sneeze at.
Old Blue said:
BigBlueShock said:
chick310 said:
since it now has been 3 years?
Hasn’t the ‘18 draft been beaten to death around here? We get it. It was a massive fail.
You are such a miserable fuck. How do you even get out of bed each day? Holy shit. We can’t enjoy the moment. Nope. Let’s revisit 2018 to bring back the misery! Yay!
You’re right the draft was a massive fail, and that is a big reason why the Giants haven’t had a winning record in 5 years. As for the grade for this year I give them a INC for not addressing their biggest need the O line, and we won’t have to wait 3 years to see how that works out. That grade will come in 6 months from now.
Thanks for all the kind words. Just don’t drink Blue Kool Ade seven days a week especially when things are bad such as a 4 year losing streak, and the team didn’t address their Biggest need the HUMPTY Dumpty O line.
I can't think of a team that might need them as much as we might.
Probably the only situation ever where there’s an absolute insistence that there is no capacity or possibility for growth.
11 I think you need a better haul than the guys they got.
But it is also a boom/bust draft. Their first four
Picks are all guys with high ceilings but also
Potentially low floors
Robinson and Ojulari fill needed roles on defense.
The rest who knows but it only takes 2 players working out to make a good draft.
They landed 3 players with legitimate expectations to be NFL starters, and gained an additional first round pick.
Grade the draft after next years 1st round.
My only questionable move is not fortifying the OL in the draft.I know...I heard DG's comments about the OL but it still remains the biggest question mark going into the season.
I like the players we got through the first 4 rounds I thought we got great value with those picks.
I think you’re wrong about the oline and I’ll stand with the team in this one. But if we’re wrong, they get to evaluate and fix it next draft.
The O line hasn’t been fixed in years, so you are willing to take a chance with this group, and if not better the team will go 0-5 for winning seasons.
I kind of remember we did draft a bunch of guys last year, including our top pick for the O Line. So it has not been years. We traded for Zeitler a few years ago. We have 2 starters at Guard that rotated and maybe one can move over to the right side. Our LT is the 4th pick from last year. Gates seemed to have come along nicely as a center. And they signed a few backups. If they can work out RT dont you think they will be good?
Bill L said:
I think you’re wrong about the oline and I’ll stand with the team in this one. But if we’re wrong, they get to evaluate and fix it next draft.
The O line hasn’t been fixed in years, so you are willing to take a chance with this group, and if not better the team will go 0-5 for winning seasons.
I kind of remember we did draft a bunch of guys last year, including our top pick for the O Line. So it has not been years. We traded for Zeitler a few years ago. We have 2 starters at Guard that rotated and maybe one can move over to the right side. Our LT is the 4th pick from last year. Gates seemed to have come along nicely as a center. And they signed a few backups. If they can work out RT dont you think they will be good?
Do you call the O line as is as being fixed? Just because they drafted a bunch of guys, and that is what they are a bunch of guys last year doesn’t mean they fixed anything, and just because they drafted our LT with the 4th pick doesn’t mean anything either. Some had him rated 4th out of the top 4 tackles last year, so just because he was drafted 4th doesn’t mean he will be that good. They had to trade for Zeitler, and sign the over priced Solder, because they had whiffed on Flowers, so yes the O line hasn’t been fixed in years. They have 2 starters at guard that are nothing but backups on other teams, so no the O line isn’t fixed.
Dane Brugler
That’s why 2018 should be graded this year.
He was prepared for a trade down and an excellent trade down after missing on Devonta Smith. The Bears pick could be a good one depending on how things break. It will be fun to follow them.
Toney - My Florida connections say this guy is just scratching the surface of what he can be, so I am more optimistic then when I heard the pick. It seems the Jags wanted him.
Ojulari - I was shocked they got him after a trade down and until I heard his name, thought we would get a Gettleman reach.
Robinson - can't have enough corners and seems like they really wanted another
Smith - seems like a Reese type pick but why can't he be the next pass rushing steal in the NFL
Brightwell - Gettleman could not resist a running back
R Williams - seems like he might be something intriguing as more cornerback depth
My only complaint was not addressing the offensive line at all, but all in and all a good feeling after this draft and complete off-season that this team should be very competitive next season with excellent draft capital for 2022.
Of course, the key to next season is from the 2019 draft and Daniel Jones, I'm still torn on how good he can be, but we will get a better feel next season.
Like the developing edge talent (finally) but how do you not come away with an Interior Olineman somewhere? Shows the faith they have in that current OL unit, but that seems an unnecessary risk.
And grades are for shmoes...
Now, if Jones is the guy, the team is stacked with picks to keep adding impact players around him.
If he's not the guy, the team is stacked with picks to get another potential franchise QB.
This team is as well set up as it's been in a long time. Gettleman and Judge have had an excellent offseason.
We go as far as Danny Dimes takes us.
Okay. Let’s play. DG’s first year. He didn’t have time to reset the scouting department which was still working under McAdoo Reese’s guidelines. 4 players still on the roster in 6 picks. He got a star RB which proved out in Year 1. He got a starting guard who almost certainly will remain on the roster in 2021. He got a starting Edge-LB, and he got a DL who has been and will be the first player off the bench. And a UDFA O-lineman who can play anywhere along the line and is the starting center.
There was no crystal ball that could predict that Barkley can’t stay on the field. Hernandez may have been a reach. No flaws with Carter except a rare injury.
Also we did NOT pick Darnold. We did NOT pick Rosen. They were very much in the discussion at #2 - moreso than Allen. Dodged two BIG FAT EXPLOSIVE bullets. Trade back and pick Allen may have been the best move in hindsight - but what they did was not too bad.
I respect SY but you guys have to stop taking his grades as gospel. Daniel Jermiah and Dane Brugler had TONEY ranked in the 20s overall. So it’s not really a reach.
Also we did NOT pick Darnold. We did NOT pick Rosen. They were very much in the discussion at #2 - moreso than Allen. Dodged two BIG FAT EXPLOSIVE bullets. Trade back and pick Allen may have been the best move in hindsight - but what they did was not too bad.
That's what you want to hear from a desperate team in need of a rebuilding and sitting with the overall #2 pick.
"Eh, we didn't do too bad...".
Also we did NOT pick Darnold. We did NOT pick Rosen. They were very much in the discussion at #2 - moreso than Allen. Dodged two BIG FAT EXPLOSIVE bullets. Trade back and pick Allen may have been the best move in hindsight - but what they did was not too bad.
That's what you want to hear from a desperate team in need of a rebuilding and sitting with the overall #2 pick.
"Eh, we didn't do too bad...".
So who did YOU want? Darnold? Trade down and pick Nelson? Was that even an option? Barkley, Hernandez, and Carter were considered good picks at the time. Carter was showing improvement before he got hurt. Certainly a strating calibar player. Hernandez did start right away and is certainly not a bust. People talk like that draft was a complete disaster - injuries can have a big impact. Personally - I wanted to trade down at the time, but I can;t say that draft was a disaster that some think. In fact, it could still turn out to be very good.
As to the grading I give them an A for the way it was handled (moving down and aquiring picks when theirs wasn't there) and a B for talent picked. After the last so many years of poor OL picks and then boasting about hog mollies, to not pick an OL at all in the draft seems to make that talk BS. i understand they 'feel better about the OL than we do', but they lost a veteran guard and brought in a worse veteran and swapped out swing tackles. If the O struggles this year it'll be because of the line and/or injuries. The later we can't do anything about. The former we didn't upgrade at all.
In comment 15250344 Old Blue said:
In comment 15250336 Bill L said:
I think you’re wrong about the oline and I’ll stand with the team in this one. But if we’re wrong, they get to evaluate and fix it next draft.
The O line hasn’t been fixed in years, so you are willing to take a chance with this group, and if not better the team will go 0-5 for winning seasons.
I kind of remember we did draft a bunch of guys last year, including our top pick for the O Line. So it has not been years. We traded for Zeitler a few years ago. We have 2 starters at Guard that rotated and maybe one can move over to the right side. Our LT is the 4th pick from last year. Gates seemed to have come along nicely as a center. And they signed a few backups. If they can work out RT dont you think they will be good?
Do you call the O line as is as being fixed? Just because they drafted a bunch of guys, and that is what they are a bunch of guys last year doesn’t mean they fixed anything, and just because they drafted our LT with the 4th pick doesn’t mean anything either. Some had him rated 4th out of the top 4 tackles last year, so just because he was drafted 4th doesn’t mean he will be that good. They had to trade for Zeitler, and sign the over priced Solder, because they had whiffed on Flowers, so yes the O line hasn’t been fixed in years. They have 2 starters at guard that are nothing but backups on other teams, so no the O line isn’t fixed.
So drafting O Lineman is not the way to go but drafting O Lineman in this draft would have fixed the O Line? Not sure what your point is? There is certainly no sure thing in the draft as the Giants know better than anyone. Lets hope their faith in the players they have works out for them.
Will Toney be as good as Devonta Smith? Will Azeez be as good as Micah Parsons? If they are then this draft is priceless considering we go into next years draft with so many options. Not sure why all the complaining about not addressing the O Line. Pretty sure if management thought they could improve on what they have now they would have. They definitely needed a WR and a pass rusher. They have taken O Lineman early, in the past, that just sucked.
Not sure I like this take. There is no way that they would have been able to pick *both* Smith and Parson. So, if Toney is not equal to Smith, in your example, we still have Ojulari and the Eagles don't. Conversely, if Ojulari is not as good as Parsons, we still have Toney and the Cowboys don't.
Actually my point was never getting Smith and Parsons. Of course they couldnt have gotten both. But if Toney and Azeez compare to those 2, and the picks we get next year, how incredible would this draft have been for the Giants.
lecky said:
Old Blue said:
Bill L said:
I think you’re wrong about the oline and I’ll stand with the team in this one. But if we’re wrong, they get to evaluate and fix it next draft.
The O line hasn’t been fixed in years, so you are willing to take a chance with this group, and if not better the team will go 0-5 for winning seasons.
I kind of remember we did draft a bunch of guys last year, including our top pick for the O Line. So it has not been years. We traded for Zeitler a few years ago. We have 2 starters at Guard that rotated and maybe one can move over to the right side. Our LT is the 4th pick from last year. Gates seemed to have come along nicely as a center. And they signed a few backups. If they can work out RT dont you think they will be good?
Do you call the O line as is as being fixed? Just because they drafted a bunch of guys, and that is what they are a bunch of guys last year doesn’t mean they fixed anything, and just because they drafted our LT with the 4th pick doesn’t mean anything either. Some had him rated 4th out of the top 4 tackles last year, so just because he was drafted 4th doesn’t mean he will be that good. They had to trade for Zeitler, and sign the over priced Solder, because they had whiffed on Flowers, so yes the O line hasn’t been fixed in years. They have 2 starters at guard that are nothing but backups on other teams, so no the O line isn’t fixed.
So drafting O Lineman is not the way to go but drafting O Lineman in this draft would have fixed the O Line? Not sure what your point is? There is certainly no sure thing in the draft as the Giants know better than anyone. Lets hope their faith in the players they have works out for them.
Drafting O linemen is 1 way to go, but you have to pick the right ones to fix something, and just because they drafted some last year doesn’t mean they fixed anything. Thomas might not have been the best pick at #4, so you might have to keep drafting until you get it right. Solder was a big money mistake at FA, but that doesn’t mean you don’t sign anyone again. You do it until you get it right.
Old Blue said:
lecky said:
Old Blue said:
Bill L said:
I think you’re wrong about the oline and I’ll stand with the team in this one. But if we’re wrong, they get to evaluate and fix it next draft.
The O line hasn’t been fixed in years, so you are willing to take a chance with this group, and if not better the team will go 0-5 for winning seasons.
I kind of remember we did draft a bunch of guys last year, including our top pick for the O Line. So it has not been years. We traded for Zeitler a few years ago. We have 2 starters at Guard that rotated and maybe one can move over to the right side. Our LT is the 4th pick from last year. Gates seemed to have come along nicely as a center. And they signed a few backups. If they can work out RT dont you think they will be good?
Do you call the O line as is as being fixed? Just because they drafted a bunch of guys, and that is what they are a bunch of guys last year doesn’t mean they fixed anything, and just because they drafted our LT with the 4th pick doesn’t mean anything either. Some had him rated 4th out of the top 4 tackles last year, so just because he was drafted 4th doesn’t mean he will be that good. They had to trade for Zeitler, and sign the over priced Solder, because they had whiffed on Flowers, so yes the O line hasn’t been fixed in years. They have 2 starters at guard that are nothing but backups on other teams, so no the O line isn’t fixed.
So drafting O Lineman is not the way to go but drafting O Lineman in this draft would have fixed the O Line? Not sure what your point is? There is certainly no sure thing in the draft as the Giants know better than anyone. Lets hope their faith in the players they have works out for them.
Drafting O linemen is 1 way to go, but you have to pick the right ones to fix something, and just because they drafted some last year doesn’t mean they fixed anything. Thomas might not have been the best pick at #4, so you might have to keep drafting until you get it right. Solder was a big money mistake at FA, but that doesn’t mean you don’t sign anyone again. You do it until you get it right.
Rookies seldom walk in an begin playing like All-pros. Especially for something like OL where even new veterans need time to gel with each other. If you never ever give anyone the time to learn, develop, improve, you will continuously be churning people and wasting valuable resource. What you seem to be saying is that you want to have 7 OL picks in each draft in every year. That's not a productive way to build a team.
would KC be as good as they are if they added a stud ILB but took away tyreek hill? idk
lecky said:
Old Blue said:
lecky said:
Old Blue said:
Bill L said:
I think you’re wrong about the oline and I’ll stand with the team in this one. But if we’re wrong, they get to evaluate and fix it next draft.
The O line hasn’t been fixed in years, so you are willing to take a chance with this group, and if not better the team will go 0-5 for winning seasons.
I kind of remember we did draft a bunch of guys last year, including our top pick for the O Line. So it has not been years. We traded for Zeitler a few years ago. We have 2 starters at Guard that rotated and maybe one can move over to the right side. Our LT is the 4th pick from last year. Gates seemed to have come along nicely as a center. And they signed a few backups. If they can work out RT dont you think they will be good?
Do you call the O line as is as being fixed? Just because they drafted a bunch of guys, and that is what they are a bunch of guys last year doesn’t mean they fixed anything, and just because they drafted our LT with the 4th pick doesn’t mean anything either. Some had him rated 4th out of the top 4 tackles last year, so just because he was drafted 4th doesn’t mean he will be that good. They had to trade for Zeitler, and sign the over priced Solder, because they had whiffed on Flowers, so yes the O line hasn’t been fixed in years. They have 2 starters at guard that are nothing but backups on other teams, so no the O line isn’t fixed.
So drafting O Lineman is not the way to go but drafting O Lineman in this draft would have fixed the O Line? Not sure what your point is? There is certainly no sure thing in the draft as the Giants know better than anyone. Lets hope their faith in the players they have works out for them.
Drafting O linemen is 1 way to go, but you have to pick the right ones to fix something, and just because they drafted some last year doesn’t mean they fixed anything. Thomas might not have been the best pick at #4, so you might have to keep drafting until you get it right. Solder was a big money mistake at FA, but that doesn’t mean you don’t sign anyone again. You do it until you get it right.
Rookies seldom walk in an begin playing like All-pros. Especially for something like OL where even new veterans need time to gel with each other. If you never ever give anyone the time to learn, develop, improve, you will continuously be churning people and wasting valuable resource. What you seem to be saying is that you want to have 7 OL picks in each draft in every year. That's not a productive way to build a team.
Having a O line with all being young, and inexperienced is a recipe for disaster. I would have mixed in some good vets through FA like Thuney, so no I would not be drafting 7 OL every year, so how long do you want to give this present group to see if they are any good, or not? They just spent money on FA I thought to win now since the team is on a 4 year losing streak. I don’t think the only reason this group is not very good is all, because they are young, but lack of good talent. The line has been bad for years, because of bad drafts, and bad FA signings, and I’ve heard all the excuses this past year from young, COVID, and no pre-season, and some may be true, but not all.
As for Ojulari - I HATE injury risks. Would have been fine with him as the first round choice without the injury. Would not have picked, hope I'm wrong and he never has a recurrence.
Robinson, UCF?... OK. Hopefully, they know more than me (they do)
I'm actually happy the Eagles jumped the Giants, believe 170 WR's cannot survive modern day NFL seasons.
2nd Round: LB Azeez Ojulari the Player A+... the player + the pick = A+++
3rd Round: CB Aaron Robinson A-
4th Round: LB Elerson Smith B
6th Round: RB Gary Brightwell B-
6th Round: CB Rodarius Williams B+
Overall: for this year only : A- for the big Picture A+
best off season in years
Reale01 said:
Also we did NOT pick Darnold. We did NOT pick Rosen. They were very much in the discussion at #2 - moreso than Allen. Dodged two BIG FAT EXPLOSIVE bullets. Trade back and pick Allen may have been the best move in hindsight - but what they did was not too bad.
That's what you want to hear from a desperate team in need of a rebuilding and sitting with the overall #2 pick.
"Eh, we didn't do too bad...".
Barkley, Hernandez, and Carter were considered good picks at the time. . . . In fact, it could still turn out to be very good.
"Who" considered it "very good?" The people that you wanted to listen to, right?
Because I heard it was an awful pick too considering Giants were in a rebuild and RB's get beat up early.
So what happens? Now that he gets hurt all of A sudden it's not DG's fault for taking a RB. YET THAT'S A BIG REASON WHY YOU DODN'T TAKE A RB 2ND OVERALL WHEN YOU ARE REBUILDING!
And you made a point asking "who would you have taken?" My answer why does it matter who I or anyone else would have taken? That's not my job. You understand that, right? This is about if the Giants organization made the right pick.
The draft "could've been good? Hahaha seriously you are using the "could've been . . . "
Holy crap.
I guess we got it all wrong many years ago. Just as we should say the Giants drafted well those few years ago, then the same can be said that The Buffalo Bills actually won- beat the Giants in the Super Bowl. Because that kick "could've been good" just before he started to kick it.
I caught a few Gators game & Toney looks like a complete stud. I just hope Garrett can utilize him correctly. Ojulari was a complete steal @ 50. I love all I've read about Robinson & Smith. No clue about the RB & CB from OSU.
Time will tell, but feel good about this draft right now.