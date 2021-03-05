Dan Duggan's Early 53-Man Roster Prediction

And here's a quick 53-man projection, if you prefer:
QB: Jones, Glennon
RB: Barkley, Booker, Brightwell, Penny
WR: Golladay, Shepard, Slayton, Toney, Ross, Pettis
TE: Engram, Rudolph, Smith, Toilolo
OL: Thomas, Lemieux, Gates, Hernandez, Peart, Solder, Fulton, Harrison, Murphy
DL: Williams, Lawrence, Shelton, Odenigbo, Hill, Johnson
OLB: Ojulari, Carter, Smith, Anderson, Coughlin, Brown
ILB: Martinez, Crowder, Ragland
CB: Bradberry, Jackson, Robinson, Holmes, Yiadom, Williams
S: Ryan, Peppers, McKinney, Love
ST: Gano, Dixon, Kreiter
I mean they draft him as a 3rd Rd. compensatory pick,
and he can't stay healthy, plays a few games finally.
Then he decides to opt out last year. I know it's a personal
choice, but had an opportunity for playing time.
They were obviously not deep at CB last year, and sometimes
you just don't get another opportunity.
He is going to have to blow the coaching staff away to make this team now. The 53 man projection looks pretty good,
don't think you need 4 TE's though. With Rudolph here,
don't think you need Kaden Smith here, he adds very little.
I have my doubts Carter will be physically able to at least start the season though.
As a Uconn Huskie fan we watched our PF Akok Akok have the same injury and return this year as a shell of himself, clearly not fully healthy the entire season.
I wouldn't be shocked to see carter start the season on PUP
Quote:
I’m very aware of AJackson’s injury last year so it’s nice to have a decent Plan B. No offense meant to Yiadon or Lewis, they tried.
Also, I posted this on another thread that may not be seen....The Eagles were very upset at losing a possible player they coveted in round 3. Some thought it was McNeill, but word has come out that the player they coveted was our AARON ROBINSON. Read this...
*****The story up here is that it wasn't McNeill, it was Robinson, the CB from UCF. Eagles had a clear need at CB and the scouts loved Robinson. When the Eagles traded down, the Giants slid in and took Robinson at 71.*****
Payback suckers!
Where did you get that from? I need to share that.
You are going to laugh...a. Ownoys message board...
Aaron Robinson - ( New Window )
I expect a few similar upgrades at LB and OL as time goes on.
I have my doubts Carter will be physically able to at least start the season though.
I agree. I have a feeling XMan stays and Carter goes to PUP (at least). I can't imagine he is back from a complete Achilles rupture.
He didn't earn a shirt the entire season last year. I don't see how be can be considered anything other than a guy on the roster bubble. I can easily see him being the sort of player that gets cut in final cutdowns so that an IR guy can be kept initially (because the only way a player who gets injured in camp can be designated to return is if he makes the final 53 and then goes on IR).
Isn't Anderson an ILB? I though I read he usually played inside? Wrong?
Someone talk to me about McIntosh? Is he surely a cut?
I think Carter will be either PUP or IR and X will stick. If Anderson is listed as an OLB, then I put Brunson as an additional ILB because... only 3 ILB? But on my roster, that puts me a man over so IDK which LB I'd drop. Whoever loses in training camp I guess. Coughlin?
I wonder if we can trade one or two LB for a young backup guard?
Quote:
When McIntosh played he produced. I don't see how he doesn't make the roster.
He didn't earn a shirt the entire season last year. I don't see how be can be considered anything other than a guy on the roster bubble. I can easily see him being the sort of player that gets cut in final cutdowns so that an IR guy can be kept initially (because the only way a player who gets injured in camp can be designated to return is if he makes the final 53 and then goes on IR).
Correct. He's got a mountain to climb, right behind Beal's even taller mountain.
Now can they come together as a team and put up 10 wins and take the NFCE...
Quote:
The 55 was just for last year?
I don't know the answer to that but it was always 53. You can get to 55 but bringing up PS players as long as you dressed 8 OL on game day and the particular PS player hasn't been brought up more than like 4 times.
That was the expansion of the game day roster from 45 to 47. The team rosters went from 53 to 55 last year as well.
Quote:
The 55 was just for last year?
I don't know the answer to that but it was always 53. You can get to 55 but bringing up PS players as long as you dressed 8 OL on game day and the particular PS player hasn't been brought up more than like 4 times.
That was the expansion of the game day roster from 45 to 47. The team rosters went from 53 to 55 last year as well.
Just figured out the 53 to 55 roster size is tied to the 45 to 47 game day expansion. Thanks Robbie.
I think the last WR position has to be the best special teams player of the group. I'm curious if that person is actually Sills who seemed to be ahead of everyone else last year pre camp injury, if he hasn't lost a step.
Quote:
The 55 was just for last year?
I don't know the answer to that but it was always 53. You can get to 55 but bringing up PS players as long as you dressed 8 OL on game day and the particular PS player hasn't been brought up more than like 4 times.
That was the expansion of the game day roster from 45 to 47. The team rosters went from 53 to 55 last year as well.
I thought one of the selling points to the players on going to the expanded schedule was an increase in the roster size. I'd be surprised if they went back to 53.
TE: C. Hikutini
WR: A. Mack, C. Board
OL: C. Slade
DL: R. McIntosh, N. Lalos
LB: O. Ximines, T. Brunson
DB: S. Beal, Q. Wilson, M. Harper, M. Hartage
Of course, there will be some shuffling at the bottom as injuries hit and the waiver wire starts buzzing.
I imagine Beal has a chance to battle Yiadom for the last outside corner spot. Rodarius Williams probably makes it for specials, but he might start out on the practice squad, especially if Chris Milton or Joshua Kalu makes some plays.
Does Beale have ANY trade value at this point?
If a team in need of DBs doesn't want to take a chance of battling a few other teams if he is cut, would they give a 6th or seventh to bring him to camp to see if he still has potential?
The freaking salary cap is enough of a PITA to work, the in season roster management should be extra flexible.
Curious to see how that plays out.
Quote:
The 55 was just for last year?
I don't know the answer to that but it was always 53. You can get to 55 but bringing up PS players as long as you dressed 8 OL on game day and the particular PS player hasn't been brought up more than like 4 times.
That was the expansion of the game day roster from 45 to 47. The team rosters went from 53 to 55 last year as well.
Because of the PS players.
Beal will be cut soon. They'll have to cut a couple of guys to sign all the rookies and I will not be a bit surprised if he's one of them.
Ximines and Brundage will be some of the odd men out at LB. Neither one has shown much of anything to date.
McIntosh's time here has run out, too. It's kind of too bad because he has shown a few flashes of being a really good player both in college and with the G-man, but they have been way too few and way too far between.
Not really convinced Pettis or Yiadom will make it, but they certainly could - I can't rule either one out because both have shown something - question is whether it will be enough.
Quote:
The 55 was just for last year?
I don't know the answer to that but it was always 53. You can get to 55 but bringing up PS players as long as you dressed 8 OL on game day and the particular PS player hasn't been brought up more than like 4 times.
That was the expansion of the game day roster from 45 to 47. The team rosters went from 53 to 55 last year as well.
Just figured out the 53 to 55 roster size is tied to the 45 to 47 game day expansion. Thanks Robbie.
Saw this after my last post.
2. I don't know if he'll make the team, but David Sills will be hard to cut this summer.
3. Riley Dixon is not an automatic by any stretch.
This roster isn't done yet. But it's better, top to bottom, than it's been in a long time.
TE: C. Hikutini
WR: A. Mack, C. Board
OL: C. Slade
DL: R. McIntosh, N. Lalos
LB: O. Ximines, T. Brunson
DB: S. Beal, Q. Wilson, M. Harper, M. Hartage
Of course, there will be some shuffling at the bottom as injuries hit and the waiver wire starts buzzing.
I imagine Beal has a chance to battle Yiadom for the last outside corner spot. Rodarius Williams probably makes it for specials, but he might start out on the practice squad, especially if Chris Milton or Joshua Kalu makes some plays.
BBB, your list could very well make up much of our practice squad. They’d have to clear waivers first and most probably would.
a) we aren't carrying 3-4 non NFL-worthy players simply because we don't have depth, and
b) we're gonna be cutting guys who have legit talent at a bunch of spots and
c) we're not all wondering what guys we'll pick up on waivers after cut down day.
The freaking salary cap is enough of a PITA to work, the in season roster management should be extra flexible.
2. I don't know if he'll make the team, but David Sills will be hard to cut this summer.
3. Riley Dixon is not an automatic by any stretch.
This roster isn't done yet. But it's better, top to bottom, than it's been in a long time.
Teams really don't poach QB's off of Practice Squads unless they plan on having QB active on gameday so we can likely keep a 3rd QB like Thorson or a UDFA on PS and if Jones gets hurt you use PS call-up for that
2. I don't know if he'll make the team, but David Sills will be hard to cut this summer.
3. Riley Dixon is not an automatic by any stretch.
This roster isn't done yet. But it's better, top to bottom, than it's been in a long time.
Why Sills? And don't say it's because he's DJones' best friend. Life doesn't work that way..
2. I don't know if he'll make the team, but David Sills will be hard to cut this summer.
3. Riley Dixon is not an automatic by any stretch.
This roster isn't done yet. But it's better, top to bottom, than it's been in a long time.
Dixon may not be an automatic, but having a punter on the roster is, so even if Dixon somehow loses his job, it's not like that frees up a roster spot to carry a player at another position.
1. Given DJ's injury history, I doubt they only keep two QBs on the roster.
2. I don't know if he'll make the team, but David Sills will be hard to cut this summer.
3. Riley Dixon is not an automatic by any stretch.
This roster isn't done yet. But it's better, top to bottom, than it's been in a long time.
Why Sills? And don't say it's because he's DJones' best friend. Life doesn't work that way..
Sills is the type of guy who looks great against weaker competition playing vanilla defenses, but can't do the same against NFL caliber competition and tougher coverages. The casual fan sees the gaudy numbers and thinks he is better than he is.
He didn't earn a shirt the entire season last year. I don't see how be can be considered anything other than a guy on the roster bubble....
Ha! Agree 100%
If the Giants had to cut down today, McIntosh would be the 7th DL (after adding Shelton/Odenigbo, and subtracting Tomlinson), so he would be the odd man out. But a single injury puts him right back in the mix. I don't think he's just a camp body they would look to replace off the waiver wire rather than have him play.
including replacing early DG investments back there. I expect a few similar upgrades at LB and OL as time goes on.
You called it early and often. ++
Well, it's a great example of how many prospects get drafted and wash out quickly in the NFL. DG poured a ton of resources back there and has only Beal left, think about it!
If the Giants had to cut down today, McIntosh would be the 7th DL (after adding Shelton/Odenigbo, and subtracting Tomlinson), so he would be the odd man out. But a single injury puts him right back in the mix. I don't think he's just a camp body they would look to replace off the waiver wire rather than have him play.
I'm not disagreeing with that, which is why I noted that he was on the bubble, but I agree he's also not simply roster fodder for training cap reps either. I don't think he's especially likely to make the team this year, but I think it's simply because there are better players ahead of him at his position, and other position groups more likely to carry the extra roster spots because they contribute more on specials.
Your notes on why McIntosh never got a shirt last season are valid, but they're also very clearly evidence that he was the last DL on the totem pole, and never improved his lot in 2020.
Does he have a chance to make the team this year and to make an impact? Sure, and in varying degrees, the same is true for every single player that goes to camp with the team. That said, barring something unforeseen, he's a longshot and I don't see how anyone could project him onto the roster right now without predicting an injury or surprising ineffectiveness from one or more of the players ahead of him.
One last note though - depending on where the Giants view Elerson Smith, McIntosh may even be 8th on the list as of now. That could mean that he gets cut even with a pretty strong camp.
Who do you think Sills displaces?