Dan Duggan's Early 53-Man Roster Prediction

Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/3/2021 10:18 am
And here's a quick 53-man projection, if you prefer:
QB: Jones, Glennon
RB: Barkley, Booker, Brightwell, Penny
WR: Golladay, Shepard, Slayton, Toney, Ross, Pettis
TE: Engram, Rudolph, Smith, Toilolo
OL: Thomas, Lemieux, Gates, Hernandez, Peart, Solder, Fulton, Harrison, Murphy

DL: Williams, Lawrence, Shelton, Odenigbo, Hill, Johnson
OLB: Ojulari, Carter, Smith, Anderson, Coughlin, Brown
ILB: Martinez, Crowder, Ragland
CB: Bradberry, Jackson, Robinson, Holmes, Yiadom, Williams
S: Ryan, Peppers, McKinney, Love

ST: Gano, Dixon, Kreiter
I think Beal  
Carson53 : 5/3/2021 10:51 am : link
really blew it last season for his sake.
I mean they draft him as a 3rd Rd. compensatory pick,
and he can't stay healthy, plays a few games finally.
Then he decides to opt out last year. I know it's a personal
choice, but had an opportunity for playing time.
They were obviously not deep at CB last year, and sometimes
you just don't get another opportunity.
He is going to have to blow the coaching staff away to make this team now. The 53 man projection looks pretty good,
don't think you need 4 TE's though. With Rudolph here,
don't think you need Kaden Smith here, he adds very little.
Yiadom  
Carson53 : 5/3/2021 10:52 am : link
can go as well...
RE: I like  
Biteymax22 : 5/3/2021 10:58 am : link
In comment 15251306 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
No Beal and no Xman.

I have my doubts Carter will be physically able to at least start the season though.


As a Uconn Huskie fan we watched our PF Akok Akok have the same injury and return this year as a shell of himself, clearly not fully healthy the entire season.

I wouldn't be shocked to see carter start the season on PUP
Beal  
ryanmkeane : 5/3/2021 10:59 am : link
was an absolute disaster of a waste of a draft pick. Jeez.
...  
broadbandz : 5/3/2021 11:00 am : link
When McIntosh played he produced. I don't see how he doesn't make the roster.
RE: RE: Very glad we drafted Aaron Robinson  
5BowlsSoon : 5/3/2021 11:04 am : link
In comment 15251356 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 15251351 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


I’m very aware of AJackson’s injury last year so it’s nice to have a decent Plan B. No offense meant to Yiadon or Lewis, they tried.

Also, I posted this on another thread that may not be seen....The Eagles were very upset at losing a possible player they coveted in round 3. Some thought it was McNeill, but word has come out that the player they coveted was our AARON ROBINSON. Read this...


*****The story up here is that it wasn't McNeill, it was Robinson, the CB from UCF. Eagles had a clear need at CB and the scouts loved Robinson. When the Eagles traded down, the Giants slid in and took Robinson at 71.*****

Payback suckers!



Where did you get that from? I need to share that.


You are going to laugh...a. Ownoys message board...
Aaron Robinson - ( New Window )
Highlights how badly we needed to build out the secondary  
JonC : 5/3/2021 11:04 am : link
including replacing early DG investments back there.

I expect a few similar upgrades at LB and OL as time goes on.
I think there are a couple of end of the group guys  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 5/3/2021 11:06 am : link
that might not make it for someone who is there for special teams, but it is a pretty good list to start with
Duggan also said  
US1 Giants : 5/3/2021 11:08 am : link
Quote:
Think one of the corners goes when Ebner is back from the Olympics.

RE: I like  
Johnny5 : 5/3/2021 11:10 am : link
In comment 15251306 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
No Beal and no Xman.

I have my doubts Carter will be physically able to at least start the season though.

I agree. I have a feeling XMan stays and Carter goes to PUP (at least). I can't imagine he is back from a complete Achilles rupture.
RE: ...  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/3/2021 11:22 am : link
In comment 15251397 broadbandz said:
Quote:
When McIntosh played he produced. I don't see how he doesn't make the roster.

He didn't earn a shirt the entire season last year. I don't see how be can be considered anything other than a guy on the roster bubble. I can easily see him being the sort of player that gets cut in final cutdowns so that an IR guy can be kept initially (because the only way a player who gets injured in camp can be designated to return is if he makes the final 53 and then goes on IR).
Someone clarify a couple of things for me...  
D HOS : 5/3/2021 11:27 am : link
I thought Odenigbo is an OLB? I guess maybe it doesn't really matter, he'll line up multiple?

Isn't Anderson an ILB? I though I read he usually played inside? Wrong?

Someone talk to me about McIntosh? Is he surely a cut?

I think Carter will be either PUP or IR and X will stick. If Anderson is listed as an OLB, then I put Brunson as an additional ILB because... only 3 ILB? But on my roster, that puts me a man over so IDK which LB I'd drop. Whoever loses in training camp I guess. Coughlin?

I wonder if we can trade one or two LB for a young backup guard?
RE: RE: ...  
JonC : 5/3/2021 11:28 am : link
In comment 15251449 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15251397 broadbandz said:


Quote:


When McIntosh played he produced. I don't see how he doesn't make the roster.


He didn't earn a shirt the entire season last year. I don't see how be can be considered anything other than a guy on the roster bubble. I can easily see him being the sort of player that gets cut in final cutdowns so that an IR guy can be kept initially (because the only way a player who gets injured in camp can be designated to return is if he makes the final 53 and then goes on IR).


Correct. He's got a mountain to climb, right behind Beal's even taller mountain.
Odenigbo figures to play the spot Sheard played  
JonC : 5/3/2021 11:34 am : link
Anderson probably gets a shot at Fackrell's Buck spot.
Pettis  
Jon in NYC : 5/3/2021 11:36 am : link
has no shot barring injury, and I really doubt they enter the season with only 3 ILBs.
If Yiadom makes the roster  
David B. : 5/3/2021 11:41 am : link
Something has gone wrong.
Front office has plugged for a lot of holes in the  
Jimmy Googs : 5/3/2021 11:42 am : link
past 12 months.

Now can they come together as a team and put up 10 wins and take the NFCE...
RE: RE: The NFL is back to 53 man in 2021?  
BillT : 5/3/2021 11:44 am : link
In comment 15251373 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 15251365 BillT said:


Quote:


The 55 was just for last year?



I don't know the answer to that but it was always 53. You can get to 55 but bringing up PS players as long as you dressed 8 OL on game day and the particular PS player hasn't been brought up more than like 4 times.

That was the expansion of the game day roster from 45 to 47. The team rosters went from 53 to 55 last year as well.
RE: Solid  
DavidinBMNY : 5/3/2021 11:47 am : link
In comment 15251303 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
I may have missed someone but it seems X-Man is the odd man out that stands out.
X-Man hasn't shown enough to stick around and having 2 injured returning edges seems risky. I think he called it correctly.
RE: RE: RE: The NFL is back to 53 man in 2021?  
BillT : 5/3/2021 11:50 am : link
In comment 15251490 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15251373 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 15251365 BillT said:


Quote:


The 55 was just for last year?



I don't know the answer to that but it was always 53. You can get to 55 but bringing up PS players as long as you dressed 8 OL on game day and the particular PS player hasn't been brought up more than like 4 times.


That was the expansion of the game day roster from 45 to 47. The team rosters went from 53 to 55 last year as well.

Just figured out the 53 to 55 roster size is tied to the 45 to 47 game day expansion. Thanks Robbie.
WR  
DavidinBMNY : 5/3/2021 11:50 am : link
The only question i have with the WR is there enough special teams playmakers there? Ebner is gone, so Brightwell fills one role. Presumably both drafted CBs are going to be able to play specials. Do they have enough coverage of specials they can carry 6 WR without one who can be a gunner?

I think the last WR position has to be the best special teams player of the group. I'm curious if that person is actually Sills who seemed to be ahead of everyone else last year pre camp injury, if he hasn't lost a step.
RE: RE: RE: The NFL is back to 53 man in 2021?  
Ron Johnson : 5/3/2021 11:55 am : link
In comment 15251490 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15251373 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 15251365 BillT said:


Quote:


The 55 was just for last year?



I don't know the answer to that but it was always 53. You can get to 55 but bringing up PS players as long as you dressed 8 OL on game day and the particular PS player hasn't been brought up more than like 4 times.


That was the expansion of the game day roster from 45 to 47. The team rosters went from 53 to 55 last year as well.


I thought one of the selling points to the players on going to the expanded schedule was an increase in the roster size. I'd be surprised if they went back to 53.
RE: Very reasonable list. Modestly notable omissions:  
KeoweeFan : 5/3/2021 11:58 am : link
In comment 15251339 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
QB: C. Thorson
TE: C. Hikutini
WR: A. Mack, C. Board
OL: C. Slade
DL: R. McIntosh, N. Lalos
LB: O. Ximines, T. Brunson
DB: S. Beal, Q. Wilson, M. Harper, M. Hartage

Of course, there will be some shuffling at the bottom as injuries hit and the waiver wire starts buzzing.

I imagine Beal has a chance to battle Yiadom for the last outside corner spot. Rodarius Williams probably makes it for specials, but he might start out on the practice squad, especially if Chris Milton or Joshua Kalu makes some plays.

Does Beale have ANY trade value at this point?
If a team in need of DBs doesn't want to take a chance of battling a few other teams if he is cut, would they give a 6th or seventh to bring him to camp to see if he still has potential?
I would expect an expanded roster with what happened last year plus  
Rjanyg : 5/3/2021 11:58 am : link
a 17 game schedule. The NFL should allow more roster positions, practice squad positions and protections and in season flexibility with Injured reserve.

The freaking salary cap is enough of a PITA to work, the in season roster management should be extra flexible.
seems light at ILB to have only 1 backup  
Eric on Li : 5/3/2021 11:59 am : link
there's an opportunity there for Brunson if things click. Not sure who the odd man out would be.
I've seen a few places talk about E Smith  
Kevin_in_Pgh : 5/3/2021 12:03 pm : link
as maybe more of a DE than a LB - or at the very least different from Ojulari because of being a "hand-in-the-dirt" guy, rather than a stand-up rusher.

Curious to see how that plays out.
RE: RE: RE: The NFL is back to 53 man in 2021?  
robbieballs2003 : 5/3/2021 12:04 pm : link
In comment 15251490 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15251373 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 15251365 BillT said:


Quote:


The 55 was just for last year?



I don't know the answer to that but it was always 53. You can get to 55 but bringing up PS players as long as you dressed 8 OL on game day and the particular PS player hasn't been brought up more than like 4 times.


That was the expansion of the game day roster from 45 to 47. The team rosters went from 53 to 55 last year as well.


Because of the PS players.
Good predictions.  
Red Dog : 5/3/2021 12:04 pm : link
Time to move on from some of these guys who haven't shown much so far.

Beal will be cut soon. They'll have to cut a couple of guys to sign all the rookies and I will not be a bit surprised if he's one of them.

Ximines and Brundage will be some of the odd men out at LB. Neither one has shown much of anything to date.

McIntosh's time here has run out, too. It's kind of too bad because he has shown a few flashes of being a really good player both in college and with the G-man, but they have been way too few and way too far between.

Not really convinced Pettis or Yiadom will make it, but they certainly could - I can't rule either one out because both have shown something - question is whether it will be enough.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The NFL is back to 53 man in 2021?  
robbieballs2003 : 5/3/2021 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15251498 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15251490 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 15251373 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 15251365 BillT said:


Quote:


The 55 was just for last year?



I don't know the answer to that but it was always 53. You can get to 55 but bringing up PS players as long as you dressed 8 OL on game day and the particular PS player hasn't been brought up more than like 4 times.


That was the expansion of the game day roster from 45 to 47. The team rosters went from 53 to 55 last year as well.


Just figured out the 53 to 55 roster size is tied to the 45 to 47 game day expansion. Thanks Robbie.


Saw this after my last post.
Brunson, not Brundage.  
Red Dog : 5/3/2021 12:05 pm : link
Monday morning. Nuff said.
Yiadom or Williams  
Mike in NY : 5/3/2021 12:07 pm : link
Could find themselves on the bubble for another ILB. Will likely depend on best Special Teams player.
Cody Core  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 5/3/2021 12:26 pm : link
Was cut in March due to injuries, and was reported as likely to return at the time. So that’s a possibility I guess.
RE: I think Beal  
DavidinBMNY : 5/3/2021 12:28 pm : link
In comment 15251378 Carson53 said:
Quote:
really blew it last season for his sake.
I mean they draft him as a 3rd Rd. compensatory pick,
and he can't stay healthy, plays a few games finally.
Then he decides to opt out last year. I know it's a personal
choice, but had an opportunity for playing time.
They were obviously not deep at CB last year, and sometimes
you just don't get another opportunity.
He is going to have to blow the coaching staff away to make this team now. The 53 man projection looks pretty good,
don't think you need 4 TE's though. With Rudolph here,
don't think you need Kaden Smith here, he adds very little.
Well said on Beal.
Three things  
George : 5/3/2021 12:31 pm : link
1. Given DJ's injury history, I doubt they only keep two QBs on the roster.
2. I don't know if he'll make the team, but David Sills will be hard to cut this summer.
3. Riley Dixon is not an automatic by any stretch.

This roster isn't done yet. But it's better, top to bottom, than it's been in a long time.
RE: Very reasonable list. Modestly notable omissions:  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 5/3/2021 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15251339 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
QB: C. Thorson
TE: C. Hikutini
WR: A. Mack, C. Board
OL: C. Slade
DL: R. McIntosh, N. Lalos
LB: O. Ximines, T. Brunson
DB: S. Beal, Q. Wilson, M. Harper, M. Hartage

Of course, there will be some shuffling at the bottom as injuries hit and the waiver wire starts buzzing.

I imagine Beal has a chance to battle Yiadom for the last outside corner spot. Rodarius Williams probably makes it for specials, but he might start out on the practice squad, especially if Chris Milton or Joshua Kalu makes some plays.


BBB, your list could very well make up much of our practice squad. They’d have to clear waivers first and most probably would.
RE: this is the first time in years  
DavidinBMNY : 5/3/2021 12:33 pm : link
In comment 15251337 JJ2525 said:
Quote:
that i look at a roster projection and it feels like:
a) we aren't carrying 3-4 non NFL-worthy players simply because we don't have depth, and
b) we're gonna be cutting guys who have legit talent at a bunch of spots and
c) we're not all wondering what guys we'll pick up on waivers after cut down day.
Good point on C). wow.
RE: Pettis  
DavidinBMNY : 5/3/2021 12:35 pm : link
In comment 15251482 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
has no shot barring injury, and I really doubt they enter the season with only 3 ILBs.
Don't discount that Carter Coughlin played both ILB and OLB in College.
RE: I would expect an expanded roster with what happened last year plus  
DavidinBMNY : 5/3/2021 12:35 pm : link
In comment 15251533 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
a 17 game schedule. The NFL should allow more roster positions, practice squad positions and protections and in season flexibility with Injured reserve.

The freaking salary cap is enough of a PITA to work, the in season roster management should be extra flexible.
They defintely should, but would that impact the cap at all?
RE: Three things  
Mike in NY : 5/3/2021 12:40 pm : link
In comment 15251606 George said:
Quote:
1. Given DJ's injury history, I doubt they only keep two QBs on the roster.
2. I don't know if he'll make the team, but David Sills will be hard to cut this summer.
3. Riley Dixon is not an automatic by any stretch.

This roster isn't done yet. But it's better, top to bottom, than it's been in a long time.


Teams really don't poach QB's off of Practice Squads unless they plan on having QB active on gameday so we can likely keep a 3rd QB like Thorson or a UDFA on PS and if Jones gets hurt you use PS call-up for that
RE: Three things  
Bill L : 5/3/2021 12:42 pm : link
In comment 15251606 George said:
Quote:
1. Given DJ's injury history, I doubt they only keep two QBs on the roster.
2. I don't know if he'll make the team, but David Sills will be hard to cut this summer.
3. Riley Dixon is not an automatic by any stretch.

This roster isn't done yet. But it's better, top to bottom, than it's been in a long time.


Why Sills? And don't say it's because he's DJones' best friend. Life doesn't work that way..
RE: Three things  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/3/2021 12:43 pm : link
In comment 15251606 George said:
Quote:
1. Given DJ's injury history, I doubt they only keep two QBs on the roster.
2. I don't know if he'll make the team, but David Sills will be hard to cut this summer.
3. Riley Dixon is not an automatic by any stretch.

This roster isn't done yet. But it's better, top to bottom, than it's been in a long time.

Dixon may not be an automatic, but having a punter on the roster is, so even if Dixon somehow loses his job, it's not like that frees up a roster spot to carry a player at another position.
RE: RE: Three things  
Mike in NY : 5/3/2021 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15251635 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15251606 George said:


Quote:


1. Given DJ's injury history, I doubt they only keep two QBs on the roster.
2. I don't know if he'll make the team, but David Sills will be hard to cut this summer.
3. Riley Dixon is not an automatic by any stretch.

This roster isn't done yet. But it's better, top to bottom, than it's been in a long time.



Why Sills? And don't say it's because he's DJones' best friend. Life doesn't work that way..


Sills is the type of guy who looks great against weaker competition playing vanilla defenses, but can't do the same against NFL caliber competition and tougher coverages. The casual fan sees the gaudy numbers and thinks he is better than he is.
RE: RE: ...  
ColHowPepper : 5/3/2021 1:06 pm : link
In comment 15251449 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15251397 broadbandz said: Quote: When McIntosh played he produced. I don't see how he doesn't make the roster./////

He didn't earn a shirt the entire season last year. I don't see how be can be considered anything other than a guy on the roster bubble....
GD, omg, the immortal McIntosh, virtually the last (we hope) of "the coaches like him scholarship player"? Say it ain't so.
Ha! Agree 100%
RE: Highlights how badly we needed to build out the secondary  
ColHowPepper : 5/3/2021 1:08 pm : link
In comment 15251414 JonC said:
Quote:
including replacing early DG investments back there. I expect a few similar upgrades at LB and OL as time goes on.
You called it early and often. ++
R.J. McIntosh is still a factor despite being inactive all year.  
Big Blue Blogger : 5/3/2021 1:29 pm : link
The circumstances there were so unusual. The Giants had five defensive linemen ahead of him on the depth chart, and not one of them missed a game last year. Austin Johnson got the fifth shirt on game day because he's a bit more versatile and - oddly - he had the advantage of incumbency with the coaching staff despite being new to the team. So McIntosh never dresssed.

If the Giants had to cut down today, McIntosh would be the 7th DL (after adding Shelton/Odenigbo, and subtracting Tomlinson), so he would be the odd man out. But a single injury puts him right back in the mix. I don't think he's just a camp body they would look to replace off the waiver wire rather than have him play.
RE: RE: Highlights how badly we needed to build out the secondary  
JonC : 5/3/2021 1:36 pm : link
In comment 15251697 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 15251414 JonC said:

Quote:


including replacing early DG investments back there. I expect a few similar upgrades at LB and OL as time goes on.

You called it early and often. ++


Well, it's a great example of how many prospects get drafted and wash out quickly in the NFL. DG poured a ton of resources back there and has only Beal left, think about it!
RE: R.J. McIntosh is still a factor despite being inactive all year.  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/3/2021 2:26 pm : link
In comment 15251742 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
The circumstances there were so unusual. The Giants had five defensive linemen ahead of him on the depth chart, and not one of them missed a game last year. Austin Johnson got the fifth shirt on game day because he's a bit more versatile and - oddly - he had the advantage of incumbency with the coaching staff despite being new to the team. So McIntosh never dresssed.

If the Giants had to cut down today, McIntosh would be the 7th DL (after adding Shelton/Odenigbo, and subtracting Tomlinson), so he would be the odd man out. But a single injury puts him right back in the mix. I don't think he's just a camp body they would look to replace off the waiver wire rather than have him play.

I'm not disagreeing with that, which is why I noted that he was on the bubble, but I agree he's also not simply roster fodder for training cap reps either. I don't think he's especially likely to make the team this year, but I think it's simply because there are better players ahead of him at his position, and other position groups more likely to carry the extra roster spots because they contribute more on specials.

Your notes on why McIntosh never got a shirt last season are valid, but they're also very clearly evidence that he was the last DL on the totem pole, and never improved his lot in 2020.

Does he have a chance to make the team this year and to make an impact? Sure, and in varying degrees, the same is true for every single player that goes to camp with the team. That said, barring something unforeseen, he's a longshot and I don't see how anyone could project him onto the roster right now without predicting an injury or surprising ineffectiveness from one or more of the players ahead of him.

One last note though - depending on where the Giants view Elerson Smith, McIntosh may even be 8th on the list as of now. That could mean that he gets cut even with a pretty strong camp.
Couple of things come to mind on the 53 you have  
Dinger : 5/3/2021 5:22 pm : link
I think they keep 2 QBs. Jones has a propensity to get hurt. I think one less spot on the OL. I think Sheppard and or Engram will be traded by the END of the SEASON. I think you have too many OLB and I'm guessing because you think one of them will pull duty as an ILB. I'm thinking they cut bait with Carter. At the very least he starts on the PUP. I think Joe Webb is on the Roster come September, I think they see if they can pick up a OL, TE, WR for bottom of roster an 'insurance' for my trade. I always feel like Penny isn't going to make it and he does so I won't even go there. Plus he adds depth and is probably a specials stalwart. Great post especially after the draft. Seems this year were are closer to being set at or roster than anytime I can remember in the last 5 years.
I think Sills make it and assume another veteran Guard  
George from PA : 5/3/2021 6:42 pm : link
Sills and Daniel are very close
RE: I think Sills make it and assume another veteran Guard  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/3/2021 7:11 pm : link
In comment 15252135 George from PA said:
Quote:
Sills and Daniel are very close

Who do you think Sills displaces?
