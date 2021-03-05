Dan Duggan's Early 53-Man Roster Prediction Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/3/2021 10:18 am : 5/3/2021 10:18 am

And here's a quick 53-man projection, if you prefer:

QB: Jones, Glennon

RB: Barkley, Booker, Brightwell, Penny

WR: Golladay, Shepard, Slayton, Toney, Ross, Pettis

TE: Engram, Rudolph, Smith, Toilolo

OL: Thomas, Lemieux, Gates, Hernandez, Peart, Solder, Fulton, Harrison, Murphy



DL: Williams, Lawrence, Shelton, Odenigbo, Hill, Johnson

OLB: Ojulari, Carter, Smith, Anderson, Coughlin, Brown

ILB: Martinez, Crowder, Ragland

CB: Bradberry, Jackson, Robinson, Holmes, Yiadom, Williams

S: Ryan, Peppers, McKinney, Love



ST: Gano, Dixon, Kreiter