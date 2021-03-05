How The Giants Have Already Improved The OL KSIXI : 5/3/2021 12:33 pm

Bit of a misleading title, admittedly, but I do think we'll see a significant improvement in how the offensive line.



All stats were taken from NFL Next Gen Stats.



EVERYTHING has to do with the Giants' offensive scheme and with Daniel Jones. We can take a look at a few stats and quantify what we (or at least, I) saw with our very own eyes.



Holding on to the ball



Daniel Jones ranked 24th in the NFL in terms of how long he held on to the ball. The average time to throw for Jones is 2.76 seconds.



Some of the league's best QBs are on the longer side of things but that's because a lot of them extend plays with their feet, increasing their time to throw. Others, simply, have a good offensive line.



Jones can definitely extend plays with his feet, but I often felt that there were fewer short yardage plays that were schemed in and the Giants had some longer developing plays.



Tom Brady had a time to throw of 2.57 seconds, and I think 2.6 seconds should be around the target for Jones given the state of the OL.



Aggressiveness



So Daniel Jones had the 13th highest "aggressiveness" index, which essentially means the percent of throws into tight coverage where there is a defender within 1 yard or less of the receiver at the time of completion or incompletion.



He had the 9th lowest "expected completion percentage" as well. This is the probability of a pass completion, based on numerous factors such as receiver separation from the nearest defender, where the receiver is on the field, the separation the passer had at time of throw from the nearest pass rusher, and more.



This is not good. The best QBs in the league were actually LOW on aggressiveness. The 3 QBs with the lowest aggressiveness?

1) Russell Wilson

2) Patrick Mahomes

3) Aaron Rodgers



So this tells me that Daniel Jones held onto the ball longer and threw a higher proportion of dangerous balls that ended up being contested.



How do we fix this



Well the team has three players now that weren't present in 2020 that will help immensely:



1) Saquon Barkley



His injury hurt NYG a ton. He forces teams to stack the box and frees up receivers from having a safety or linebacker shading their way.



During his rookie year which was his only healthy year, he ranked 7th in terms of percentage of teams stacking the box with 8 defenders at 22.99% among RBs with at least 200 carries...and many of those RBs above him didn't have the weapons the NYG had at WR at that time.



His prowess as a short yardage route runner and safety valve for Daniel Jones is HUGE. It forces teams to assign an extra player to cover for him and that frees everybody up and will decrease the aggressiveness index for Jones.



2) Kadarius Toney



Similar to Barkley, the guy is masterful in space. He adds a presence for antoher short yardage monster and will run high completion percentage routes.



With New York drafting him over more "pure" receivers such as Rashod Bateman, Terrace Marshall, and Elijah Moore, this told me that they will manufacture touches for both him and Saquon.



This in turn will hopefully decrease Daniel Jones' time to throw and increase his completion percentage.



3) Kenny Golladay



The Giants haven't had a true contested catch receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. This will improve Daniel Jones' metrics as:

A) Will reduce time to throw in the red zone

B) Given Jones' propensity to making these aggressive throws, the completion percentage will go up.





Last year, the only short yardage guys available were:



The corpse of Golden Tate.



Wayne Gallman, who isn't a world beater in running routes and catching the ball.



Evan Engram who's drop rate might just be higher than his catch rate.



Sterling Shepard, who was the ONLY real reliable short yardage route runner/pass catcher.



Daniel Jones was worse than league average in almost ALL areas in the short passing game:



https://nextgenstats.nfl.com/charts/list/qb-grid/new-york-giants/2020/week/daniel-jones/JON165462/2020/all/qb-grid



The influx of talent at the WR and RB position should overall dramatically reduce time to throw by introducing capable players that Jones can trust to move the chains on low average depth of target, higher percentage plays.



And time to throw reduction will take a massive load off the offensive line and improve performance.



You have to hope that, like Patrick Graham wanting to run more press man but not having the personnel to do it, Jason Garrett will want to run more short passing concepts and blend a little West Coast offense. I think it'll be our best shot at being a feared offense going forward.