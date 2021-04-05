Who was your favorite Giants wide receiver? EmusNYG : 5/3/2021 9:56 pm

I haven't been around for too long. I've been a Giants fan since I knew what football was, but I didn't actually watch it until the 2011 season. I didn't watch all but a few games, but one of the few games I did watch was the Jets game. I remember thinking it was cool that we where facing another team from New Jersey (I didn't know many other teams at the time). That was the game I watched Eli throw that 99 yard pass to Victor Cruz, and from that moment he became my favorite receiver. Who has been your favorite Giants receiver?