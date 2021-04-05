Who was your favorite Giants wide receiver?

I haven't been around for too long. I've been a Giants fan since I knew what football was, but I didn't actually watch it until the 2011 season. I didn't watch all but a few games, but one of the few games I did watch was the Jets game. I remember thinking it was cool that we where facing another team from New Jersey (I didn't know many other teams at the time). That was the game I watched Eli throw that 99 yard pass to Victor Cruz, and from that moment he became my favorite receiver. Who has been your favorite Giants receiver?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vgWfLZgr-YA
Kind of looks similar to some of Toney's highlights now that I re-watched it.
I guess it's certain plays that stand out to me. OBJ has a ton. Plaxico had great ones too. Cruz's 99 yarder was insane. Nicks' splitting the entire defensive backfield for a TD in the Falcons playoff game. Toomer being the most reliable WR of all that I can remember and fantastic on those toe drags. McConkey had miles and miles of heart. Was so happy for him getting a SB TD, even if it was off of Bavaro's helmet. That leaves me with Bavaro. Not a WR but hey, "Even when he's covered he's open". Bavaro is one of my all time favorite Giants' period.
Thought I d be the only one 😄
I considered them especially Gifford But he was also a halfback first. I thought if Shofner before Rote.
But your not alone, they were close on my list. Homer was just so much fun
I would say we have not had many great receivers given that we are an original franchise. During the Parcells era, we had a bunch of functional guys. Have to love Cruz, McConkey, and Nicks. But I think it is a pretty limited group that opposing coaches had to game plan around. OBJ was probably the best, although at a certain point, very hard to like.
Toomer's lunging (completely laid out horizontally) grab over the frozen Tundra while just staying inbounds by inches is one of the most underrated plays of that Super Bowl run.
Ike Hilliard, Steve Smith and Hakeem Nicks are up there as well.
Same, and throw in Victor Cruz.
This. Nicks was starting to dominate before the injury.
What is it with the Giants and injuries? We just seem to do worse than most when our players go down and whoever's up to bat can't keep up.
Cruz after that.
RAMSEEEEES!
I still remember that one catch he made in training camp. Ahhh the memories!
As an adult, #88 Hakeem Nicks. I've never seen a more dominant player at WR in blue before or after.
1) Lionel Manuel
2) Bobby Johnson
3) Ike Hilliard
4) Amani Toomer
5) Plaxico
6) Steve Smith
7) Victor Cruz
8) Hakeem Nicks
Earnest Gray
Lionel Manuel
Amani Toomer
Ike Hilliard
Plaxico Burress
Hakeem Nicks
Victor Cruz
Odell Beckham Jr.
Some of the plays Ingram made in the 1990 season/playoffs simply engrained him as BEST WR EVER in my young mind. Tough to undo that.
In my head it's Amani Toomer - one of the best examples of a guy who worked hard and fulfilled his potential.
Dude was fantastic from the second he put his pads on. Made Brian Dawkins his bitch.
For me it’s a toss up between Cruz, Nicks, and Burress. Toomer is up there for me as well.
Oh man. How in the world did I forget Ingram.
Really tough to see injuries cut his career so short... Same with Cruz
I also loved watching Mario Manningham with he ball in his hands, but clearly he’s not on the same level.
Also loved Bradshaw, while not the best RB we have had, he was so fun to watch.
Also amazing he sprained his knee in the shower before the super bowl and he said the entire game he was basically a decoy just running the same down and in the entire game... UNTIL that final play where he faked going inside and went to the corner and caught the game winning TD pass. No wonder Hobbs was so surprised lol.
Don't get me wrong though I love me some Amani Toomer. I was there for the TD pass to beat the Broncos in '98-- I was about 10 rows up in that endzone! So glad he got a ring at the end of his career.
Have to also say Nicks and Cruz together in that 2011 season were just so fun to watch. Nicks had something like 4 TDs and 400 yards in that postseason-- he peaked at the exact right time and helped carry us to another title.
Can't leave out OBJ even though things ended on a sour note. I have a beautiful framed signed picture of OBJ's one handed catch against Dallas. That was probably the most astonishing thing I've ever seen watching football my whole life so I have it forever memorialized hanging in my house.
Yeah such a huge shame.
He and Cruz both
And for one play 4th-and-17 – November 16, 1986, Bobby Johnson
I loved the guys on the 2011 team too. Those three guys all brought different things to the offense.
