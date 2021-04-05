for display only
Who was your favorite Giants wide receiver?

EmusNYG : 5/3/2021 9:56 pm
I haven't been around for too long. I've been a Giants fan since I knew what football was, but I didn't actually watch it until the 2011 season. I didn't watch all but a few games, but one of the few games I did watch was the Jets game. I remember thinking it was cool that we where facing another team from New Jersey (I didn't know many other teams at the time). That was the game I watched Eli throw that 99 yard pass to Victor Cruz, and from that moment he became my favorite receiver. Who has been your favorite Giants receiver?
No one mentioned  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 5/4/2021 6:14 am : link
Kyle Rote or Frank Gifford. I guess I am showing my age. LOL
Shofner  
Mike in Boston : 5/4/2021 6:19 am : link
Is up there too.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/4/2021 6:31 am : link
Toomer.
Tough to pick a favorite  
USAF NYG Fan : 5/4/2021 6:42 am : link
but I kind of want to mention one play I will always remember from Mark Ingram

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vgWfLZgr-YA

Kind of looks similar to some of Toney's highlights now that I re-watched it.

I guess it's certain plays that stand out to me. OBJ has a ton. Plaxico had great ones too. Cruz's 99 yarder was insane. Nicks' splitting the entire defensive backfield for a TD in the Falcons playoff game. Toomer being the most reliable WR of all that I can remember and fantastic on those toe drags. McConkey had miles and miles of heart. Was so happy for him getting a SB TD, even if it was off of Bavaro's helmet. That leaves me with Bavaro. Not a WR but hey, "Even when he's covered he's open". Bavaro is one of my all time favorite Giants' period.
Favorite obscure wr... Jamar Taylor  
penkap75 : 5/4/2021 6:43 am : link
I remember him catching long bombs from Eli. That's when I thought Eli would be alright.
David Tyree  
BlueManCrew : 5/4/2021 6:50 am : link
Made the catch that mattered most of all...

Victor Cruz  
US1 Giants : 5/4/2021 7:05 am : link
.
That's a tough one got to go with several  
BBWreckingCrew : 5/4/2021 7:12 am : link
Nicks, Baker, Ingram, Ed Mcaffrey, Odell, Nicks, Smith, Toomer,Cruuuuz,Plax, Mckonkey.
Can’t believe first 2 responses were  
joeinpa : 5/4/2021 7:33 am : link
Homer Jones

Thought I d be the only one 😄
RE: No one mentioned  
joeinpa : 5/4/2021 7:38 am : link
In comment 15252729 jeffusedtobeonwebtv said:
Quote:
Kyle Rote or Frank Gifford. I guess I am showing my age. LOL


I considered them especially Gifford But he was also a halfback first. I thought if Shofner before Rote.

But your not alone, they were close on my list. Homer was just so much fun
.  
SteelGiant : 5/4/2021 7:49 am : link
Several  
Sec 103 : 5/4/2021 7:56 am : link
Gifford, Ernie Gray, Nicks, Cruz, Toomer.
Ike Hilliard  
JoeyBigBlue : 5/4/2021 8:07 am : link
Tough as nails.
Nicks  
jlukes : 5/4/2021 8:12 am : link
.
No easy answer and been watching over 50 years  
Carl in CT : 5/4/2021 8:16 am : link
We had a lot of very good receivers. We have never really had a great receiver (generational talent). It’s funny when you look at it.
RE: No easy answer and been watching over 50 years  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 5/4/2021 8:39 am : link
In comment 15252800 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
We had a lot of very good receivers. We have never really had a great receiver (generational talent). It’s funny when you look at it.


I would say we have not had many great receivers given that we are an original franchise. During the Parcells era, we had a bunch of functional guys. Have to love Cruz, McConkey, and Nicks. But I think it is a pretty limited group that opposing coaches had to game plan around. OBJ was probably the best, although at a certain point, very hard to like.
Amani Toomer  
Chris684 : 5/4/2021 8:55 am : link
easily my favorite NYG WR. His toe tap grabs on the sideline were a thing of beauty. Up there with Cris Carter as the 2 best I've ever seen at that specific part of the position.

Toomer's lunging (completely laid out horizontally) grab over the frozen Tundra while just staying inbounds by inches is one of the most underrated plays of that Super Bowl run.

Ike Hilliard, Steve Smith and Hakeem Nicks are up there as well.
Steve Smith and Hakeem Nicks  
Dinger : 5/4/2021 9:02 am : link
With Plax very close. OBJ was by far the most talented we've had in my lifetime at least to start his career. I feel the exact same way Rasbutant feels about Toomer. My favorite thing about Amani is that he's just regular. Tank top no chains. Oh and he likes remote control cars, I think
Burress  
LTIsTheGreatest : 5/4/2021 9:02 am : link
followed by Coleman Zeno
RE: Hard to pick one.  
Del Shofner : 5/4/2021 9:16 am : link
In comment 15252506 Red Dog said:
Quote:
Del Shofner, Homer Jones, and Phil McConkey would be at the top of my list.


Same, and throw in Victor Cruz.
Has to be Herman Moore, haha  
Kevin in Annapolis : 5/4/2021 9:19 am : link
But really, Cruz is my guy. Ended too early for him
Homer Jones  
arniefez : 5/4/2021 9:25 am : link
until Victor Cruz went 99 yards vs the Jets.
RE: Hakeem Nicks  
Section331 : 5/4/2021 9:31 am : link
In comment 15252488 BSIMatt said:
Quote:
Because he was drafted by the Giants and looking like a top 5 WR, helped us win a superbowl before his career was derailed.


This. Nicks was starting to dominate before the injury.
Probably Cruz.  
Mad Mike : 5/4/2021 9:35 am : link
He was an exciting player and was pretty likeable. Toomer had an excellent career, Nicks was great before injuries took over. I really liked Steve Smith - really reliable, again, before injuries. Plus, Smith gets bonus points for going down short of the sticks in that game against us when he was in Phily.
RE: Probably Cruz.  
Angel Eyes : 5/4/2021 10:03 am : link
In comment 15252929 Mad Mike said:
Quote:
He was an exciting player and was pretty likeable. Toomer had an excellent career, Nicks was great before injuries took over. I really liked Steve Smith - really reliable, again, before injuries. Plus, Smith gets bonus points for going down short of the sticks in that game against us when he was in Phily.

What is it with the Giants and injuries? We just seem to do worse than most when our players go down and whoever's up to bat can't keep up.
As a kid, Homer Jones  
Fishmanjim57 : 5/4/2021 10:35 am : link
More recent, Amani Toomer!
Del Shofner  
Big Blue '56 : 5/4/2021 10:38 am : link
and Homer Jones, then Plax and Cruz..
Plax, Nicks, and Cruz for me  
Angel Eyes : 5/4/2021 10:41 am : link
.
RE: Ramses Barden  
leatherneck570 : 5/4/2021 11:51 am : link
In comment 15252653 Giantfan in skinland said:
Quote:
And it ain't close.

Cruz after that.


RAMSEEEEES!

I still remember that one catch he made in training camp. Ahhh the memories!
#85 Stephen Baker "The Touchdown Maker" as a kid  
PwndPapi : 5/4/2021 11:55 am : link
because I loved his nickname.

As an adult, #88 Hakeem Nicks. I've never seen a more dominant player at WR in blue before or after.
Beckham Jr  
Les in TO : 5/4/2021 12:50 pm : link
Before his injury and apparent mental health issues , he was on track to be on the level of Jerry Rice or Randy Moss in terms of his ability to completely take over a game. He was amazing to watch. Toomer was my second fave for how he perfected his craft and formed a key part of the 2000 2002 and 2007.
Don't really have a number one favorite...  
Johnny5 : 5/4/2021 12:52 pm : link
There's a few guys that I am a huge fan of in (somewhat) chronological order:

1) Lionel Manuel
2) Bobby Johnson
3) Ike Hilliard
4) Amani Toomer
5) Plaxico
6) Steve Smith
7) Victor Cruz
8) Hakeem Nicks
Chronological Order since attending games at Yankee Stadium  
Maggot Brain : 5/4/2021 1:02 pm : link
Homer Jones
Earnest Gray
Lionel Manuel
Amani Toomer
Ike Hilliard
Plaxico Burress
Hakeem Nicks
Victor Cruz
Odell Beckham Jr.
Mark Ingram #1 in my heart  
The Jake : 5/4/2021 1:09 pm : link
... but not in my head.

Some of the plays Ingram made in the 1990 season/playoffs simply engrained him as BEST WR EVER in my young mind. Tough to undo that.

In my head it's Amani Toomer - one of the best examples of a guy who worked hard and fulfilled his potential.
100% Shockey  
Jim in Forest Hills : 5/4/2021 1:15 pm : link
Loved everything about him, even his tattoo was awesome.

Dude was fantastic from the second he put his pads on. Made Brian Dawkins his bitch.
Ron Dixon  
eric2425ny : 5/4/2021 1:29 pm : link
Lambuth Special!

For me it’s a toss up between Cruz, Nicks, and Burress. Toomer is up there for me as well.
RE: Mark Ingram #1 in my heart  
Johnny5 : 5/4/2021 1:33 pm : link
In comment 15253298 The Jake said:
Quote:
... but not in my head.

Some of the plays Ingram made in the 1990 season/playoffs simply engrained him as BEST WR EVER in my young mind. Tough to undo that.

In my head it's Amani Toomer - one of the best examples of a guy who worked hard and fulfilled his potential.

Oh man. How in the world did I forget Ingram.
Hakeem Nicks  
Matt G : 5/4/2021 1:39 pm : link
After all the Braylon Edwards nonsense, we drafted a guy who was just leaps and bounds better... There was a strong BBI contingent who were BIG supporters of drafting Nicks leading into the draft... He was so critical in our SB46 championship run...

Really tough to see injuries cut his career so short... Same with Cruz
The one that didn't get  
Adam G in Big D : 5/4/2021 1:51 pm : link
injured.
Favorite WR  
Alamo : 5/4/2021 7:35 pm : link
Well all you young guys should go and find ALL the highlights you can on Homer Jones..He was WR with speed to burn,in a TE body..Dallas had a WR with world record speed,but he refused to race a 40 or a 100 yds against Jones..I remember Jones carrying 2 or 3 defenders 10 or more yards more then once in games...He was one strong son of a gun...
It’s a tie for me  
Bergen346 : 5/4/2021 8:18 pm : link
Between Nicks and Plax.

I also loved watching Mario Manningham with he ball in his hands, but clearly he’s not on the same level.

Also loved Bradshaw, while not the best RB we have had, he was so fun to watch.
Gotta be Burress  
Leg of Theismann : 5/4/2021 8:33 pm : link
Love hearing the stories about him and Eli spenidng hours at night after practice breaking down film-- and the story he told about how he studied Al Harris INTENSELY and he said when that game started he "knew everything he could do and everything he couldn't do." (Harris that is.) And Plax flat out took Harris to the woodshed that day.

Also amazing he sprained his knee in the shower before the super bowl and he said the entire game he was basically a decoy just running the same down and in the entire game... UNTIL that final play where he faked going inside and went to the corner and caught the game winning TD pass. No wonder Hobbs was so surprised lol.

Don't get me wrong though I love me some Amani Toomer. I was there for the TD pass to beat the Broncos in '98-- I was about 10 rows up in that endzone! So glad he got a ring at the end of his career.

Have to also say Nicks and Cruz together in that 2011 season were just so fun to watch. Nicks had something like 4 TDs and 400 yards in that postseason-- he peaked at the exact right time and helped carry us to another title.

Can't leave out OBJ even though things ended on a sour note. I have a beautiful framed signed picture of OBJ's one handed catch against Dallas. That was probably the most astonishing thing I've ever seen watching football my whole life so I have it forever memorialized hanging in my house.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/4/2021 8:35 pm : link
Nicks career to me was such a kick in the nuts. He had Canton potential if his body held up.
RE: ...  
Johnny5 : 5/4/2021 8:38 pm : link
In comment 15253986 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Nicks career to me was such a kick in the nuts. He had Canton potential if his body held up.

Yeah such a huge shame.
RE: ...  
EmusNYG : 5/4/2021 9:08 pm : link
In comment 15253986 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Nicks career to me was such a kick in the nuts. He had Canton potential if his body held up.


He and Cruz both
Earnest Gray,  
FanMan : 5/4/2021 11:07 pm : link
Hakeem Nicks,
And for one play 4th-and-17 – November 16, 1986, Bobby Johnson
Steve Smith  
Go Terps : 5/4/2021 11:17 pm : link
In 2009 I would have guessed he'd retire the all time franchise leader in all meaningful receiving categories. The touchdown he scored (linked below) in Dallas when they opened their stadium...to me that felt like no other TD I'd seen a Giants WR score. That was an exhilarating, "holy shit" play for me. His career broke my heart.

I loved the guys on the 2011 team too. Those three guys all brought different things to the offense.
Link - ( New Window )
Loved Homer Jones  
Y.A. : 5/4/2021 11:19 pm : link
But he was on such bad teams. So I give the 1960s nod to Shofner, whose catches meant more, Some great ones since then, as mentioned, happily.
Beckham  
bc4life : 5/5/2021 6:03 am : link
then Ike Hilliard Smith honorable mention
Beckham was the best by far, but my personal favorite?  
x meadowlander : 5/5/2021 7:20 am : link
Cruuuuuuuuuz!
