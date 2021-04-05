Did giants get enough from bears? Legit question NJBlueTuna : 5/4/2021 5:35 pm

When I saw the trade I was thrilled as soon as I saw the Eagles trade up 2 spots to immediately leapfrog the giants, let’s face it we all knew it was for D Smith. Their trade back with the Bears was the only and best move. I am wondering if the giants or Bears were in a position of strength in light of that vs the QB premium for Fields given the Bears situation?



To be clear, I love the trade and think it could be a fairly high pick next year, I am just wondering where it sits based upon historical value given the value chart and QB premium?



Thanks



