Why Aaron Robinson lasted to the 3rd round

jeff57 : 5/5/2021 9:03 am
Quote:
Team sources said the main concern was Robinson's trouble with zone coverage. He has problems with his vision and reacting to routes in zone. Scouts felt he suffers from paralysis by analysis when having to diagnosis routes. That could be an issues with receivers coming out of stacked formations, and Robinson's limitations to being a man-coverage corner only hurt him with some teams.


Quote:
The Giants ended Robinson's fall, and they were a superb landing spot for him. They can use Robinson as their third cornerback with James Bradberry and Adoree' Jackson. Bradberry will draw the No. 1 receiver, and Jackson can slide inside to the slot in the nickel. That will give Robinson the No. 2 outside receiver and a favorable matchup. Not having to line up in the slot will also help disguise Robinson's diagnosis issues and make things simpler for him. Thanks to having good corners around him, Robinson can rotate and be developed at his own his pace. I think Robinson will eventually become a very good starting corner for the Giants and believes he was one of the steals of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Link - ( New Window )
I could have sworn when he was drafted  
eric2425ny : 5/5/2021 9:10 am
they were saying he was a slot corner. This sounds like the exact opposite.
I trust the Giants analysis and hope this works out, but there were 6  
Spider56 : 5/5/2021 9:12 am
OL taken in the 3rd round after this pick.
RE: I could have sworn when he was drafted  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/5/2021 9:15 am
In comment 15254310 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
they were saying he was a slot corner. This sounds like the exact opposite.


He can play both.
RE: I trust the Giants analysis and hope this works out, but there were 6  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/5/2021 9:16 am
In comment 15254316 Spider56 said:
Quote:
OL taken in the 3rd round after this pick.


Better to take a CB who can start 10 years in this league than an OL who will be out in three.
who the hell knows  
KDavies : 5/5/2021 9:17 am
this says he is a versatile defender who can function in both man and slot.
Link - ( New Window )
should say both man and zone  
KDavies : 5/5/2021 9:18 am
and projects him in slot
I guess The coaching staff isn’t  
bubba0825 : 5/5/2021 9:19 am
As high on Holmes as most of us were. I’m surprised we havent cut Beal yet
Isn’t the slot corner position almost automatically a man-coverage  
Ivan15 : 5/5/2021 9:19 am
Role? Not zone.

Robinson should be able to handle that !
He's the first UCF draft pick the Giants have ever selected, no?  
x meadowlander : 5/5/2021 9:20 am
Clearly, Giants are super high on him and yes, if he is a bust, nobody will forget the OL selected after him.

Players drop all the time  
section125 : 5/5/2021 9:22 am
for a variety of reasons. I sometimes wonder if they get lost with teams focusing on their needs vs value. Somehow I think the more a player of that caliber sees formations san recognizes them, less hesitation he will have. Film, Film Film...
RE: I guess The coaching staff isn’t  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/5/2021 9:23 am
In comment 15254330 bubba0825 said:
Quote:
As high on Holmes as most of us were. I’m surprised we havent cut Beal yet


Some, including JonC, have said this. I don't read it that way. This team was one injury away from trouble at CB. Now we are not.

The Giants didn't just draft Aaron Robinson, they traded UP to make sure they didn't lose him. (To put this in context, they traded back and really risked losing Ojulari). In other words, they REALLY wanted Robinson.
It is my understanding  
ChicagoMarty : 5/5/2021 9:23 am
that he can play inside or out.

One of his best attributes is his toughness.

He is a good tackler.

The coaching staff has made mention that one of the analytics that typifies good defenses are good tackling secondaries.
It would have been interesting  
ryanmkeane : 5/5/2021 9:24 am
if we had gone OL in round 3 but, I think NYG main target was Banks. He went 48th, and likely we take Ojulari over him regardless. They traded back to 50 knowing that they likely had 3-4 targets available and were stunned that Ojulari was sitting there

Wyatt Davis and Quinn Meinerz went 86 and 98 respectively, clearly they weren’t valued that high. I’m glad we took a possible starter at CB who is physical and can play man.

Jeremiah had Robinson ranked in the top 60.
There were some reports  
ryanmkeane : 5/5/2021 9:26 am
that Philly was pissed we traded up in front of them to get him
RE: I guess The coaching staff isn’t  
mfsd : 5/5/2021 9:27 am
In comment 15254330 bubba0825 said:
Quote:
As high on Holmes as most of us were. I’m surprised we havent cut Beal yet


We’ve seen hints about Holmes. He got flagged for a lot of defensive holding penalties last year, including a few killer flags that let the opponent keep drives alive. Granted he was a rookie, but being too grabby was the knock on him coming out. He’ll get his chance to compete for a role, but doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be looking to upgrade

Don’t know what’s up with Beal, but no rush to cut him unless we need room on the 90 man for another signing I think
Makes sense in today’s league  
eric2425ny : 5/5/2021 9:27 am
The tackling aspect of your post I mean. With the rules skewing towards offenses now in addition to the short passing schemes you often times have to embrace the bend don’t break defense which means receivers are going to get their catches but sound tackling can keep them from either getting the first down and/or getting by the defender for a long gain.
I like Holmes  
ryanmkeane : 5/5/2021 9:28 am
but I’m not sure he can counted on as a good starter. I think he’ll be. NFL player for a long time and can make some plays out there, basically a good 4th corner.
RE: There were some reports  
UConn4523 : 5/5/2021 9:29 am
In comment 15254345 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
that Philly was pissed we traded up in front of them to get him


Makes sense, Dallas and Philly were chasing CB's all draft long and got largely burned. The big FU was taking Davonta Smith but I think they got fucked over a lot throughout the draft. Plus, Philly can't be felling good about the haul we got while still getting a playmaker at 20.
RE: There were some reports  
US1 Giants : 5/5/2021 9:30 am
In comment 15254345 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
that Philly was pissed we traded up in front of them to get him


A Philly paper said that there was disagreement over the DT they picked and not missing out on Robinson.
Link - ( New Window )
UConn  
ryanmkeane : 5/5/2021 9:32 am
yep, I don’t get the love for the Eagles draft. Clearly Smith was a great move, but beyond that, Dickerson is a pretty big gamble. And I don’t see any other players they took that will make a difference. They took Gainwell from Memphis but they have a crowded RB room.
RE: There were some reports  
HMunster : 5/5/2021 9:33 am
In comment 15254345 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
that Philly was pissed we traded up in front of them to get him


They were. Particularly Tom Donahue. He was pissed Howie traded back and they lost out on Robinson.

Check the link and really awkward video after they took Milton.
Link - ( New Window )
it's weird  
djm : 5/5/2021 9:36 am
but the one move this off-season that comforts me the most is Robinson in round 3. I can't help but feel like that move is going to end up being a great insurance policy going forward.

I didn't want a corner in round 1 but to get a guy like Robinson in round 3 should really help these next few seasons.

Love this secondary.
RE: I like Holmes  
section125 : 5/5/2021 9:40 am
In comment 15254349 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
but I’m not sure he can counted on as a good starter. I think he’ll be. NFL player for a long time and can make some plays out there, basically a good 4th corner.


When a starter becomes a backup because the team drafted a better player it shows improvement. Instead of a Ryan Lewis being beaten at the end of games or Isaac Yiadom starting, they are getting players to push marginal starters into backup rolls. Injuries do not hurt the team as much.
I understand that no one is perfect  
Harvest Blend : 5/5/2021 9:42 am
but I was sold the second I read Sy's draft preview after the pick.

I love "dog" and "swagger" assuming they're focused.
RE: RE: There were some reports  
GeoMan999 : 5/5/2021 9:49 am
In comment 15254352 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 15254345 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


that Philly was pissed we traded up in front of them to get him

A Philly paper said that there was disagreement over the DT they picked and not missing out on Robinson. Link - ( New Window )



Yeah, I believe that is some revisionist history to protect Howie as the loss of Robinson at the expense of getting yet another 6th round pick really made him look back.

They only have one real CB, they drafted one in the fourth round......but they have a real problem with lack of good cornerbacks.
RE: I guess The coaching staff isn’t  
Dr. D : 5/5/2021 9:51 am
In comment 15254330 bubba0825 said:
Quote:
As high on Holmes as most of us were. I’m surprised we havent cut Beal yet

Patience, bubba. There's plenty of time to cut Beal.
That  
Straw Hat : 5/5/2021 9:54 am
Review went against most writeups ive seen ln robinson. I generally stay away from walter football in general, but we’ll see what happens. I like the way he plays!
It's Just One pre-Draft ranker  
M.S. : 5/5/2021 9:55 am

But GBN Draft Report had Aaron Robinson ranked as their 69th player. Giants took him at 71.

I think NFL.com had Aaron Robinson at #50 tied with two other players.

Drafttek.com had him at #93.

PFF had him at #56.

Was Aaron Robinson such a big steal?

That's four rankers.
Holmes performed well for a rookie. But by no means  
chick310 : 5/5/2021 9:57 am
should his play reflect that the Giants should have been satisfied with their secondary.

A good thing going on with the roster is that the Front Office/Coaches have begun upgrading starting position players versus just filling holes.
Versatility  
Finch : 5/5/2021 9:58 am
DG stated in the presser he can play outside, nickel, and the “STAR” position, which I understand to be a Safety/LB hybrid in 4-2-5.

Judge has constantly preached the need for versatile players. You look at Robinson and even Toney, they clearly believe there’s an advantage to having players that can do multiple things on the field
We go through this every year  
HomerJones45 : 5/5/2021 9:59 am
you guys have every draft pick tagged as a future all-pro. They aren't all going to make it. The other teams' pay their coaches too. They will diagnose and remorselessly attack a player's weaknesses.
RE: Versatility  
HomerJones45 : 5/5/2021 10:00 am
In comment 15254399 Finch said:
Quote:
DG stated in the presser he can play outside, nickel, and the “STAR” position, which I understand to be a Safety/LB hybrid in 4-2-5.

Judge has constantly preached the need for versatile players. You look at Robinson and even Toney, they clearly believe there’s an advantage to having players that can do multiple things on the field
Yes, and sometimes it turns into "jack of all trades and master of none."
I had the CBS list  
Chip : 5/5/2021 10:01 am
They had him at 48. I think the Giants thought Dallas and Philadelphia may have wanted him and from the Eagles reaction it may have been true.
Judge emphasis on TEACHERS as coaches  
Shecky : 5/5/2021 10:18 am
One thing Judge has always pounded was he wanted teachers as coaches. He believes heavily in coaching up players. Seems one minor ding against each kid drafted this year was something that can easily be corrected by coaching and lots of teaching. Trend seemed to be drafting highly talented players who may have been drafted higher with better coaching in college. Ex Toney route running, and Robinson route recognition. I hope this is the casse with Robinson.
Im glad we got him  
beatrixkiddo : 5/5/2021 10:18 am
And think he can be the perfect last piece to really making this a dominant secondary, his personality and way he plays will fire up those around him. We have a very talented top 4 CB’s, add in Peppers and McKinney and this unit should make a name for itself this year. Just need our offense to step up.
Regarding how the staff felt about Holmes  
Semipro Lineman : 5/5/2021 10:19 am
To be blunt, I appreciated the way Holmes and others in the secondary played last year but I considered about a 1/3 of the secondary to be slightly above the level as our interior offensive line and edge rusher position.

Meaning, they are good enough to go with if no better options were available but definitely not good enough to forgo trying to upgrade the position.

So I wasn't fixated on just drafting the best available player at a certain positions like edge or oline because I felt many positions were merely solid and could be upgraded.

I look forward to seeing the competition between a 2nd year Holmes and the physically talented but rawer Robinson.

So he is not a rocket scientist, few of us are  
MartyNJ1969 : 5/5/2021 10:22 am
He will be fine
RE: We go through this every year  
Dr. D : 5/5/2021 10:30 am
In comment 15254400 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
you guys have every draft pick tagged as a future all-pro. They aren't all going to make it. The other teams' pay their coaches too. They will diagnose and remorselessly attack a player's weaknesses.

I could be wrong, but I don't think a single person said they think Robinson is going to be an all-pro. He appears to be a solid addition to our D backfield, which is something to be happy about. Be happy. I'm sorry that seems to be difficult for some.
RE: We go through this every year  
ryanmkeane : 5/5/2021 10:31 am
In comment 15254400 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
you guys have every draft pick tagged as a future all-pro. They aren't all going to make it. The other teams' pay their coaches too. They will diagnose and remorselessly attack a player's weaknesses.

man, you really are the worst
RE: RE: We go through this every year  
Dr. D : 5/5/2021 10:42 am
In comment 15254454 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15254400 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


you guys have every draft pick tagged as a future all-pro. They aren't all going to make it. The other teams' pay their coaches too. They will diagnose and remorselessly attack a player's weaknesses.


man, you really are the worst

You sure about that?
LOL, why he fell  
ZogZerg : 5/5/2021 10:44 am
The Giants jumped ahead of all 3 NFC east teams to snag him. Eagles definitely wanted him and most likely Cowboys and skins would have grabbed him if they could have.

Great Pick!
RE: RE: I guess The coaching staff isn’t  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 5/5/2021 11:00 am
In comment 15254386 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15254330 bubba0825 said:


Quote:


As high on Holmes as most of us were. I’m surprised we havent cut Beal yet


Patience, bubba. There's plenty of time to cut Beal.


No reason not to let Beal come in and compete. If it doesn't go well in camp you cut him then.

Maybe he surprises.

Maybe somebody gets hurt (God forbid) and he turns out to be a solid #4.
RE: We go through this every year  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 5/5/2021 11:01 am
In comment 15254400 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
you guys have every draft pick tagged as a future all-pro. They aren't all going to make it. The other teams' pay their coaches too. They will diagnose and remorselessly attack a player's weaknesses.


Well I'll take some optimism over being miserable shoe gazer constantly.
RE: LOL, why he fell  
The Jake : 5/5/2021 11:16 am
In comment 15254482 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
The Giants jumped ahead of all 3 NFC east teams to snag him. Eagles definitely wanted him and most likely Cowboys and skins would have grabbed him if they could have.

Great Pick!


The first time Robinson lays out DeVonta Smith, the catharsis will be complete.
RE: We go through this every year  
Old Blue : 5/5/2021 11:16 am
In comment 15254400 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
you guys have every draft pick tagged as a future all-pro. They aren't all going to make it. The other teams' pay their coaches too. They will diagnose and remorselessly attack a player's weaknesses.


100% correct. These guys haven’t won a single game yet, so pump the brakes until they do. The grades comes out in 3 years.
Holmes  
Samiam : 5/5/2021 12:44 pm
I think he has a pretty good season considering he was new to the position and, as a general rule, the Giants did not have a great pass rush. Plus, I agree that he was flagged too much and some big ones but thought that a few of the penalties were flimsy and ticky tack. Curious if anyone else saw it that way.

In terms of Robinson, according the Big Blue Banter podcast, the team really liked the player and had him rated something like 35th or just beyond the 1st round. Plus, I’m guessing they traded ahead to ensure he didn’t end up playing for a division rival. Like Accorsi said about pass rushers, you can’t have too many CBs.
I’m always worried about injuries  
5BowlsSoon : 5/5/2021 1:42 pm
Especially to CBs. As we know, Jackson was injured last year, so what if he or Bradberry were to go down for any length of time? I suppose Love would take their place, assuming Beal is gone. Or we could possibly move Ryan to CB and insert McKinney.

Nevertheless, if Robinson is as good as they say he is, then isn’t it great to have this kind of insurance on your bench?
no grades for 3 years  
UConn4523 : 5/5/2021 2:02 pm
don't you fucking dare think a player will be good! Jesus Christ, this is football, a game that we follow, rooting for kids who's lives just changed and hoping they succeed.

But hey if it makes you feel better to state the obvious, that not all players will be awesome, then so be it I guess.
RE: RE: I guess The coaching staff isn’t  
JonC : 5/5/2021 2:40 pm
In comment 15254339 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15254330 bubba0825 said:


Quote:


As high on Holmes as most of us were. I’m surprised we havent cut Beal yet



Some, including JonC, have said this. I don't read it that way. This team was one injury away from trouble at CB. Now we are not.

The Giants didn't just draft Aaron Robinson, they traded UP to make sure they didn't lose him. (To put this in context, they traded back and really risked losing Ojulari). In other words, they REALLY wanted Robinson.


It was both, I mentioned early in the offseason there was going to be a big effort to load up on CBs, given most of DG's initial investments back there had already washed out. Beal needs to nail a 180 to keep his roster spot, as we've heard football just doesn't seem to be of key importance to him.

I'd also heard Holmes has work to do not long before the draft, Robinson provides competition for him at the slot and he should be able to play a boundary spot.
Robinson looks like a 2nd round talent to me  
JonC : 5/5/2021 2:41 pm
He has to clean up some of the read/recognition/react stuff, but the natural gifts and snarl he plays with stand out.
RE: no grades for 3 years  
Old Blue : 5/5/2021 2:48 pm
In comment 15254913 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
don't you fucking dare think a player will be good! Jesus Christ, this is football, a game that we follow, rooting for kids who's lives just changed and hoping they succeed.

But hey if it makes you feel better to state the obvious, that not all players will be awesome, then so be it I guess.


How many players have the Giants drafted in the last 4 years, and yet they are still a losing football team for those 4 years. You can root for the kids all you want to succeed, but but the team itself is what’s most important. These kids haven’t done a thing yet in the NFL, so let’s just pump the brakes a little to see what they can do, and what the team does as a result.
Go ahead, pump the breaks  
UConn4523 : 5/5/2021 3:00 pm
but we've got 4+ months until football and I'm going to spend it looking forward to what these guys might provide in their rookie years. And I don't care how many bad years we've had, we will be starting at 0-0 along with everyone else, the prior years don't matter anymore.
RE: Go ahead, pump the breaks  
Old Blue : 5/5/2021 3:18 pm
In comment 15255014 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
but we've got 4+ months until football and I'm going to spend it looking forward to what these guys might provide in their rookie years. And I don't care how many bad years we've had, we will be starting at 0-0 along with everyone else, the prior years don't matter anymore.


Nothing wrong with looking at like you do, and nothing wrong looking at like I do. I see a losing football team, and until they go at least 9-7 they are still a losing team. I have been a Giants fan for 60+ years, but I don’t drink the Blue Koolaid 7 days a week, and 52 weeks a year. When they do something good I say so, and when they do something bad I say so, and for the past 4 years of loising there hasn’t been to much good. Hopefully they win this year more than they lose, but all the other teams will have something to say about that.
He is young  
mdthedream : 5/5/2021 4:20 pm
and with the right coaching who knows what can happen.
I dont think the Robinson pick  
BH28 : 5/5/2021 4:57 pm
speaks about Holmes at all. The Giants should be drafting corners every year in the top half of the draft.

In a passing league, to steal and modify a phrase from Jerry Reese, you can never have enough corners.

We are an injury away from both Holmes and Robinson getting significant playing time. And if we didn't draft Robinsion? We are an injury away from Holmes and Yiadom getting signifcant playing time. Nobody wants to see that.
RE: RE: Go ahead, pump the breaks  
wigs in nyc : 5/5/2021 7:20 pm
In comment 15255066 Old Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 15255014 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


but we've got 4+ months until football and I'm going to spend it looking forward to what these guys might provide in their rookie years. And I don't care how many bad years we've had, we will be starting at 0-0 along with everyone else, the prior years don't matter anymore.



Nothing wrong with looking at like you do, and nothing wrong looking at like I do. I see a losing football team, and until they go at least 9-7 they are still a losing team. I have been a Giants fan for 60+ years, but I don’t drink the Blue Koolaid 7 days a week, and 52 weeks a year. When they do something good I say so, and when they do something bad I say so, and for the past 4 years of loising there hasn’t been to much good. Hopefully they win this year more than they lose, but all the other teams will have something to say about that.


Yikes, Blue. If you want to delay the reset knock yourself out. This was a new 0-0 team the moment the Super Bowl finished for me. And there are clear big reasons for hope this offseason.
RE: RE: RE: Go ahead, pump the breaks  
Old Blue : 5/5/2021 7:34 pm
In comment 15255442 wigs in nyc said:
[quote] In comment 15255066 Old Blue said:


Quote:


In comment 15255014 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


but we've got 4+ months until football and I'm going to spend it looking forward to what these guys might provide in their rookie years. And I don't care how many bad years we've had, we will be starting at 0-0 along with everyone else, the prior years don't matter anymore.



Nothing wrong with looking at like you do, and nothing wrong looking at like I do. I see a losing football team, and until they go at least 9-7 they are still a losing team. I have been a Giants fan for 60+ years, but I don’t drink the Blue Koolaid 7 days a week, and 52 weeks a year. When they do something good I say so, and when they do something bad I say so, and for the past 4 years of loising there hasn’t been to much good. Hopefully they win this year more than they lose, but all the other teams will have something to say about that.



Yikes, Blue. If you want to delay the reset knock yourself out. This was a new 0-0 team the moment the Super Bowl finished for me. And there are clear big reasons for hope this offseason. [/quot

I have hope every year, but the team still ends up with a losing record, so all the hopes in the world does’t add up to wins, so I’ll wait till they go 9-8, which to me would be heading in the right direction. If they would have done something to fix the O line during FA, or the draft I would have a different outlook.
