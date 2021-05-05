Why Aaron Robinson lasted to the 3rd round

| The Giants ended Robinson's fall, and they were a superb landing spot for him. They can use Robinson as their third cornerback with James Bradberry and Adoree' Jackson. Bradberry will draw the No. 1 receiver, and Jackson can slide inside to the slot in the nickel. That will give Robinson the No. 2 outside receiver and a favorable matchup. Not having to line up in the slot will also help disguise Robinson's diagnosis issues and make things simpler for him. Thanks to having good corners around him, Robinson can rotate and be developed at his own his pace. I think Robinson will eventually become a very good starting corner for the Giants and believes he was one of the steals of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He can play both.
Better to take a CB who can start 10 years in this league than an OL who will be out in three.
Robinson should be able to handle that !
Some, including JonC, have said this. I don't read it that way. This team was one injury away from trouble at CB. Now we are not.
The Giants didn't just draft Aaron Robinson, they traded UP to make sure they didn't lose him. (To put this in context, they traded back and really risked losing Ojulari). In other words, they REALLY wanted Robinson.
One of his best attributes is his toughness.
He is a good tackler.
The coaching staff has made mention that one of the analytics that typifies good defenses are good tackling secondaries.
Wyatt Davis and Quinn Meinerz went 86 and 98 respectively, clearly they weren’t valued that high. I’m glad we took a possible starter at CB who is physical and can play man.
Jeremiah had Robinson ranked in the top 60.
We’ve seen hints about Holmes. He got flagged for a lot of defensive holding penalties last year, including a few killer flags that let the opponent keep drives alive. Granted he was a rookie, but being too grabby was the knock on him coming out. He’ll get his chance to compete for a role, but doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be looking to upgrade
Don’t know what’s up with Beal, but no rush to cut him unless we need room on the 90 man for another signing I think
Makes sense, Dallas and Philly were chasing CB's all draft long and got largely burned. The big FU was taking Davonta Smith but I think they got fucked over a lot throughout the draft. Plus, Philly can't be felling good about the haul we got while still getting a playmaker at 20.
A Philly paper said that there was disagreement over the DT they picked and not missing out on Robinson.
They were. Particularly Tom Donahue. He was pissed Howie traded back and they lost out on Robinson.
Check the link and really awkward video after they took Milton.
I didn't want a corner in round 1 but to get a guy like Robinson in round 3 should really help these next few seasons.
Love this secondary.
When a starter becomes a backup because the team drafted a better player it shows improvement. Instead of a Ryan Lewis being beaten at the end of games or Isaac Yiadom starting, they are getting players to push marginal starters into backup rolls. Injuries do not hurt the team as much.
I love "dog" and "swagger" assuming they're focused.
that Philly was pissed we traded up in front of them to get him
Yeah, I believe that is some revisionist history to protect Howie as the loss of Robinson at the expense of getting yet another 6th round pick really made him look back.
They only have one real CB, they drafted one in the fourth round......but they have a real problem with lack of good cornerbacks.
Patience, bubba. There's plenty of time to cut Beal.
But GBN Draft Report had Aaron Robinson ranked as their 69th player. Giants took him at 71.
I think NFL.com had Aaron Robinson at #50 tied with two other players.
Drafttek.com had him at #93.
PFF had him at #56.
Was Aaron Robinson such a big steal?
That's four rankers.
A good thing going on with the roster is that the Front Office/Coaches have begun upgrading starting position players versus just filling holes.
Judge has constantly preached the need for versatile players. You look at Robinson and even Toney, they clearly believe there’s an advantage to having players that can do multiple things on the field
Meaning, they are good enough to go with if no better options were available but definitely not good enough to forgo trying to upgrade the position.
So I wasn't fixated on just drafting the best available player at a certain positions like edge or oline because I felt many positions were merely solid and could be upgraded.
I look forward to seeing the competition between a 2nd year Holmes and the physically talented but rawer Robinson.
I could be wrong, but I don't think a single person said they think Robinson is going to be an all-pro. He appears to be a solid addition to our D backfield, which is something to be happy about. Be happy. I'm sorry that seems to be difficult for some.
man, you really are the worst
you guys have every draft pick tagged as a future all-pro. They aren't all going to make it. The other teams' pay their coaches too. They will diagnose and remorselessly attack a player's weaknesses.
man, you really are the worst
You sure about that?
Great Pick!
As high on Holmes as most of us were. I’m surprised we havent cut Beal yet
No reason not to let Beal come in and compete. If it doesn't go well in camp you cut him then.
Maybe he surprises.
Maybe somebody gets hurt (God forbid) and he turns out to be a solid #4.
Well I'll take some optimism over being miserable shoe gazer constantly.
Great Pick!
The first time Robinson lays out DeVonta Smith, the catharsis will be complete.
100% correct. These guys haven’t won a single game yet, so pump the brakes until they do. The grades comes out in 3 years.
In terms of Robinson, according the Big Blue Banter podcast, the team really liked the player and had him rated something like 35th or just beyond the 1st round. Plus, I’m guessing they traded ahead to ensure he didn’t end up playing for a division rival. Like Accorsi said about pass rushers, you can’t have too many CBs.
Nevertheless, if Robinson is as good as they say he is, then isn’t it great to have this kind of insurance on your bench?
But hey if it makes you feel better to state the obvious, that not all players will be awesome, then so be it I guess.
As high on Holmes as most of us were. I’m surprised we havent cut Beal yet
It was both, I mentioned early in the offseason there was going to be a big effort to load up on CBs, given most of DG's initial investments back there had already washed out. Beal needs to nail a 180 to keep his roster spot, as we've heard football just doesn't seem to be of key importance to him.
I'd also heard Holmes has work to do not long before the draft, Robinson provides competition for him at the slot and he should be able to play a boundary spot.
But hey if it makes you feel better to state the obvious, that not all players will be awesome, then so be it I guess.
How many players have the Giants drafted in the last 4 years, and yet they are still a losing football team for those 4 years. You can root for the kids all you want to succeed, but but the team itself is what’s most important. These kids haven’t done a thing yet in the NFL, so let’s just pump the brakes a little to see what they can do, and what the team does as a result.
Nothing wrong with looking at like you do, and nothing wrong looking at like I do. I see a losing football team, and until they go at least 9-7 they are still a losing team. I have been a Giants fan for 60+ years, but I don’t drink the Blue Koolaid 7 days a week, and 52 weeks a year. When they do something good I say so, and when they do something bad I say so, and for the past 4 years of loising there hasn’t been to much good. Hopefully they win this year more than they lose, but all the other teams will have something to say about that.
In a passing league, to steal and modify a phrase from Jerry Reese, you can never have enough corners.
We are an injury away from both Holmes and Robinson getting significant playing time. And if we didn't draft Robinsion? We are an injury away from Holmes and Yiadom getting signifcant playing time. Nobody wants to see that.
but we've got 4+ months until football and I'm going to spend it looking forward to what these guys might provide in their rookie years. And I don't care how many bad years we've had, we will be starting at 0-0 along with everyone else, the prior years don't matter anymore.
Nothing wrong with looking at like you do, and nothing wrong looking at like I do. I see a losing football team, and until they go at least 9-7 they are still a losing team. I have been a Giants fan for 60+ years, but I don’t drink the Blue Koolaid 7 days a week, and 52 weeks a year. When they do something good I say so, and when they do something bad I say so, and for the past 4 years of loising there hasn’t been to much good. Hopefully they win this year more than they lose, but all the other teams will have something to say about that.
Yikes, Blue. If you want to delay the reset knock yourself out. This was a new 0-0 team the moment the Super Bowl finished for me. And there are clear big reasons for hope this offseason.
I have hope every year, but the team still ends up with a losing record, so all the hopes in the world does’t add up to wins, so I’ll wait till they go 9-8, which to me would be heading in the right direction. If they would have done something to fix the O line during FA, or the draft I would have a different outlook.