Why Aaron Robinson lasted to the 3rd round

The Giants ended Robinson's fall, and they were a superb landing spot for him. They can use Robinson as their third cornerback with James Bradberry and Adoree' Jackson. Bradberry will draw the No. 1 receiver, and Jackson can slide inside to the slot in the nickel. That will give Robinson the No. 2 outside receiver and a favorable matchup. Not having to line up in the slot will also help disguise Robinson's diagnosis issues and make things simpler for him. Thanks to having good corners around him, Robinson can rotate and be developed at his own his pace. I think Robinson will eventually become a very good starting corner for the Giants and believes he was one of the steals of the 2021 NFL Draft.