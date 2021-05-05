Would you trade Solder to the Broncos?

They are comfortable with the OL, not because of the top end talent, but because at least it's deep and protected from a couple injuries should they arise.
Trade Solder and if AT or Peart gets hurt, we are looking at an OL that was awfully similar to some of the trash we trotted out there the past decade. We'd have some decent skill players, but tough to function with an OL. We are supposed to be evaluating and developing our QB, good luck doing that with crap in front of him.
probably wouldn't, unless the compensation was very good. Aside from the likely impact on Solder and his family, as someone noted there would still be a substantial cap hit. That cap hit would be made worse by the fact that we'd have to sign his replacement.
and will have a bounce back year and help us in some way.
Agreed. We also need to have three competent tackles. Who would start at tackle if something happened to Thomas or Peart? If the Broncos viewed Solder as being better than what’s out there still in FA it means we are signing someone not as good as Solder to be our swing tackle.
Solder has never indicated in any way that he would retire and walk away from millions.
Pro athletes that actually do that are few and far between regardless of the image they attempt to portray.
Kind of like when players say it's not about the money.
Solder signed with NYG in part because he didn't want to be too far away from his sons doctors.
Stop with this nonsense. He signed with the Giants in full because no other team was willing to make him the highest paid lineman in league. He took a pay cut to stay because the alternative was likely him not being on an NFL roster at all. These are business decisions.
If Peart is not ready we are relying on guys like Fleming or whatever is left on the scrap heap.
What makes anyone think that Solder is not on the scrap heap? He hasn't played in two years, when he did play two years ago, he was horrifically bad, and his mind is legitimately clouded by his son's health.
The cost of getting rid of his contract is the only reason he is still around.
A lot of posters must really be feeling the spring weather because there are a host of utterly unrealistic trades on this thread. Like completely delusional. At his age and given his utter ineptitude in 2019, it’s likely Solder can’t play NFL football any more.
RE: RE: I actually think Solder is better than we've seen...
and will have a bounce back year and help us in some way.
Agreed. We also need to have three competent tackles. Who would start at tackle if something happened to Thomas or Peart? If the Broncos viewed Solder as being better than what’s out there still in FA it means we are signing someone not as good as Solder to be our swing tackle.
Crazy talk. Last we saw he was getting beat like a drum and one of the worst starting tackles in NFL. And if he has to start a game it will be the first one he does in over 1.5 years.
The cascading effect of Solder having to start games again could be the end of DJ and DG. Hmmm...DG?
came to you guys and said we'll give you a 2nd round draft pick for Solder, you would say no?
Look, a lot of posters wouldn't trade Jones for a chance to acquire Rodgers or Watson (before the wheels came off with the sexual allegations) or Wilson. So why do you think they would give up only a second round for Tony Bosel...errr...Nate Solder? ;)
For what is the only thing that matters. Right now he is a cheap veteran, 4 million against the cap this year. Nate ain't great. But, we need depth on the OL. There will be injuries. Who do we have Peart is hurt or not the guy?
Trading Solder wpuld be dumb for multiple reasons. First, we dont know if he is starting or swing tackle this year yet. Second, we highly overpaid first couple years of contract to where he did us a solid and took only 4 mil this year which is cheaper than a backup lower tier T, and he has proven he can be good. Third, why give denver a deal to collect on a cheap contract through us. Solder sort of owes us this cheap contract. Also there is NOTHING we can get from Denver that would make this work. Unless they want to hand us a starting guard I dont see anything they could possibly trade us.
came to you guys and said we'll give you a 2nd round draft pick for Solder, you would say no?
Look, a lot of posters wouldn't trade Jones for a chance to acquire Rodgers or Watson (before the wheels came off with the sexual allegations) or Wilson. So why do you think they would give up only a second round for Tony Bosel...errr...Nate Solder? ;)
That's ridiculous and we both know that you're twisting their words. They don't want to give up Jones and 3 1st round picks for those QB's. Anyone of us would trade Jones straight up for any of those QB's with the exception of Watson because of the allegations.
came to you guys and said we'll give you a 2nd round draft pick for Solder, you would say no?
Of course we would say yes but that's not a realistic return. The best offer the Giants would likely receive is a conditional 6th round pick.
Maybe. Maybe not. Desperate teams pay high prices.
The Giants gave up a #2 pick for a supposedly washed up Ottis Anderson, who sat on the bench for three years until 1989.
That was a different time. Hell if the Broncos offered a conditional 4th round pick for Solder that could become a 3rd if he plays a certain number of games then I would absolutely say yes but I wouldn't give him away for a late round pick with the inexperience at RT.
I would then turn around and bring in Dennis Kelly, Rick Wagner, or Cameron Fleming to replace Solder.
came to you guys and said we'll give you a 2nd round draft pick for Solder, you would say no?
Of course we would say yes but that's not a realistic return. The best offer the Giants would likely receive is a conditional 6th round pick.
Maybe. Maybe not. Desperate teams pay high prices.
The Giants gave up a #2 pick for a supposedly washed up Ottis Anderson, who sat on the bench for three years until 1989.
Blasphemy. Nate was never as good at his position as OJ was at his. We traded for him in 1986, in 84 he had almost 1800 yards from scrimmage. Nate is 33, OJ was 29. If anyone offers us a second for Solder, I will publicly apologize.
Revisionist history. No Giants fan thought much of Ottis Anderson in 1986, 1987, and 1988. He rushed the ball 24 times in 1986, 2 times in 1987, and 65 times in 1988. Everyone figured he was washed up.
It's why his 1989 season was so startling to the entire League.
Regardless, my point is if someone offers me a second day pick for Solder, I'm trading him.
Revisionist history. No Giants fan thought much of Ottis Anderson in 1986, 1987, and 1988. He rushed the ball 24 times in 1986, 2 times in 1987, and 65 times in 1988. Everyone figured he was washed up.
It's why his 1989 season was so startling to the entire League.
Regardless, my point is if someone offers me a second day pick for Solder, I'm trading him.
Waves hand. I thought they should have used him more. Big, big fan of OJ before he was a Giant. Not dug in on this, having fun.
that Peart is going to be the right tackle, he has a long way
to go to prove himself. Solder missed one year of football,
not saying he is great, but I wouldn't move him yet.
Let the thing play out in training camp.
that Peart is going to be the right tackle, he has a long way
to go to prove himself. Solder missed one year of football,
not saying he is great, but I wouldn't move him yet.
Let the thing play out in training camp.
That is the conundrum. We don't know what we have in Peart; and when we last saw Solder under live fire he was one of the worst OLs in football.
We are walking a real hire wire going into this year with so many question marks on this OL...
that Peart is going to be the right tackle, he has a long way
to go to prove himself. Solder missed one year of football,
not saying he is great, but I wouldn't move him yet.
Let the thing play out in training camp.
Peart hasn’t played much but he has huge promise, and been compared to guys like Jonathan Ogden.
Trading for Solder would be more doing a favor to the Giants
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
If Peart is not ready we are relying on guys like Fleming or whatever is left on the scrap heap.
If Peart is not ready we are relying on guys like Fleming or whatever is left on the scrap heap.
Okay, I'll bite - what's a "great deal"?
Schwartz, Massie and Okung are out there. Even Newhouse.
They don’t need a tackle who hasn’t played well in 3 years.
Quote:
No
If Peart is not ready we are relying on guys like Fleming or whatever is left on the scrap heap.
Okay, I'll bite - what's a "great deal"?
I would want at least a Day 2 pick
Trade Solder and if AT or Peart gets hurt, we are looking at an OL that was awfully similar to some of the trash we trotted out there the past decade. We'd have some decent skill players, but tough to function with an OL. We are supposed to be evaluating and developing our QB, good luck doing that with crap in front of him.
Okay, I'll bite - what's a "great deal"?
I would want at least a Day 2 pick
A second or third for a guy who hasn't played in over a year and he's 33?? That's pretty eager... ;)
Even if he loses out, Soldier has tremendous value as a swing tackle, and being a reserve at both spots.
Even if he loses out, Soldier has tremendous value as a swing tackle, and being a reserve at both spots.
Just a reminder what Solder looked like when last seen...
I bet Green Bay or Kansas City would have liked Solder on their bench at the end of last season.
Alternatively, a year to rest his body while his son's health also improves may help him on the field.
Quote:
The guy hasn't played competitive NFL football in a long, long time. And when last seen he was a liability. So to think he's going to bounce back and be competent is a real stretch.
Alternatively, a year to rest his body while his son's health also improves may help him on the field.
Okay, that's a possibility - sure. But OL is a position that is based on contact, physicality, and reps; it's much different than running patterns and trying to break press coverage as a WR.
But, yes, that seems to be the hope...
Agreed. We also need to have three competent tackles. Who would start at tackle if something happened to Thomas or Peart? If the Broncos viewed Solder as being better than what’s out there still in FA it means we are signing someone not as good as Solder to be our swing tackle.
Pro athletes that actually do that are few and far between regardless of the image they attempt to portray.
Kind of like when players say it's not about the money.
Not me. I still get chills by the asymmetry caused by the gigantic gap in our next year's picks.
Stop with this nonsense. He signed with the Giants in full because no other team was willing to make him the highest paid lineman in league. He took a pay cut to stay because the alternative was likely him not being on an NFL roster at all. These are business decisions.
Compensation would have to be at least one sack of cement
If Peart is not ready we are relying on guys like Fleming or whatever is left on the scrap heap.
What makes anyone think that Solder is not on the scrap heap? He hasn't played in two years, when he did play two years ago, he was horrifically bad, and his mind is legitimately clouded by his son's health.
The cost of getting rid of his contract is the only reason he is still around.
Quote:
and will have a bounce back year and help us in some way.
Agreed. We also need to have three competent tackles. Who would start at tackle if something happened to Thomas or Peart? If the Broncos viewed Solder as being better than what’s out there still in FA it means we are signing someone not as good as Solder to be our swing tackle.
Crazy talk. Last we saw he was getting beat like a drum and one of the worst starting tackles in NFL. And if he has to start a game it will be the first one he does in over 1.5 years.
The cascading effect of Solder having to start games again could be the end of DJ and DG. Hmmm...DG?
Look, a lot of posters wouldn't trade Jones for a chance to acquire Rodgers or Watson (before the wheels came off with the sexual allegations) or Wilson. So why do you think they would give up only a second round for Tony Bosel...errr...Nate Solder? ;)
Trading Solder wpuld be dumb for multiple reasons. First, we dont know if he is starting or swing tackle this year yet. Second, we highly overpaid first couple years of contract to where he did us a solid and took only 4 mil this year which is cheaper than a backup lower tier T, and he has proven he can be good. Third, why give denver a deal to collect on a cheap contract through us. Solder sort of owes us this cheap contract. Also there is NOTHING we can get from Denver that would make this work. Unless they want to hand us a starting guard I dont see anything they could possibly trade us.
In comment 15254483 Biteymax22 said:
If we traded him anyone we brought in to replace him would likely be a down grade. With that being said, there's a price for everything, but Denver would have to over pay.
Of course we would say yes but that's not a realistic return. The best offer the Giants would likely receive is a conditional 6th round pick.
Quote:
came to you guys and said we'll give you a 2nd round draft pick for Solder, you would say no?
Look, a lot of posters wouldn't trade Jones for a chance to acquire Rodgers or Watson (before the wheels came off with the sexual allegations) or Wilson. So why do you think they would give up only a second round for Tony Bosel...errr...Nate Solder? ;)
That's ridiculous and we both know that you're twisting their words. They don't want to give up Jones and 3 1st round picks for those QB's. Anyone of us would trade Jones straight up for any of those QB's with the exception of Watson because of the allegations.
Quote:
came to you guys and said we'll give you a 2nd round draft pick for Solder, you would say no?
Of course we would say yes but that's not a realistic return. The best offer the Giants would likely receive is a conditional 6th round pick.
Maybe. Maybe not. Desperate teams pay high prices.
The Giants gave up a #2 pick for a supposedly washed up Ottis Anderson, who sat on the bench for three years until 1989.
Quote:
In comment 15254867 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
came to you guys and said we'll give you a 2nd round draft pick for Solder, you would say no?
Of course we would say yes but that's not a realistic return. The best offer the Giants would likely receive is a conditional 6th round pick.
Maybe. Maybe not. Desperate teams pay high prices.
The Giants gave up a #2 pick for a supposedly washed up Ottis Anderson, who sat on the bench for three years until 1989.
That was a different time. Hell if the Broncos offered a conditional 4th round pick for Solder that could become a 3rd if he plays a certain number of games then I would absolutely say yes but I wouldn't give him away for a late round pick with the inexperience at RT.
I would then turn around and bring in Dennis Kelly, Rick Wagner, or Cameron Fleming to replace Solder.
Quote:
In comment 15254867 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
came to you guys and said we'll give you a 2nd round draft pick for Solder, you would say no?
Of course we would say yes but that's not a realistic return. The best offer the Giants would likely receive is a conditional 6th round pick.
Maybe. Maybe not. Desperate teams pay high prices.
The Giants gave up a #2 pick for a supposedly washed up Ottis Anderson, who sat on the bench for three years until 1989.
It's why his 1989 season was so startling to the entire League.
Regardless, my point is if someone offers me a second day pick for Solder, I'm trading him.
It's why his 1989 season was so startling to the entire League.
Regardless, my point is if someone offers me a second day pick for Solder, I'm trading him.
rather than moving to Denver
to go to prove himself. Solder missed one year of football,
not saying he is great, but I wouldn't move him yet.
Let the thing play out in training camp.
to go to prove himself. Solder missed one year of football,
not saying he is great, but I wouldn't move him yet.
Let the thing play out in training camp.
That is the conundrum. We don't know what we have in Peart; and when we last saw Solder under live fire he was one of the worst OLs in football.
We are walking a real hire wire going into this year with so many question marks on this OL...
to go to prove himself. Solder missed one year of football,
not saying he is great, but I wouldn't move him yet.
Let the thing play out in training camp.
Peart hasn’t played much but he has huge promise, and been compared to guys like Jonathan Ogden.
Who wants a guy who was bad for two years, then took a year off?