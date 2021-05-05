Lost in the shuffle... the Giants have Kenny Golladay Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/5/2021 11:27 am : 5/5/2021 11:27 am

There have been so many moves both in free agency and the Draft to talk about that I kind of feel like Golladay has gotten lost in the shuffle.



He is the most important addition the team has made this offseason and will change the entire offense by just his presence.