A kind word about Evan Engram. Don't kill the messenger.

I'm repeating something from Fireside Giants that sounded reasonable at 20:10 in the linked video.Apparently, all 6 of the Engram drops that became interceptions were made from 0-10 yards out, and directly over the middle rather than seam routes, and deeper passes, etc.Now that we have Kyle Rudolph who can make a living catching those over the middle passes, we can restrict Engram to the routes that he does the best.Furthermore, they add that Engram is improving as a pass blocker. (I have not watched carefully enough to know if that is true or not, but I hope so for Jones' sake.)