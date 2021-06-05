for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

A kind word about Evan Engram. Don't kill the messenger.

Marty in Albany : 5/6/2021 11:07 am
I'm repeating something from Fireside Giants that sounded reasonable at 20:10 in the linked video.

Apparently, all 6 of the Engram drops that became interceptions were made from 0-10 yards out, and directly over the middle rather than seam routes, and deeper passes, etc.

Now that we have Kyle Rudolph who can make a living catching those over the middle passes, we can restrict Engram to the routes that he does the best.

Furthermore, they add that Engram is improving as a pass blocker. (I have not watched carefully enough to know if that is true or not, but I hope so for Jones' sake.)


Link - ( New Window )
One  
Jon in NYC : 5/6/2021 11:08 am : link
of the most bizarre things about BBI this offseason is the Evan Engram hate. I get it, he fucks up a fair bunch, but he also does things that no one else on the team could do last year. I'm excited about his 2021.
RE: One  
McNally's_Nuts : 5/6/2021 11:12 am : link
In comment 15256261 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
of the most bizarre things about BBI this offseason is the Evan Engram hate. I get it, he fucks up a fair bunch, but he also does things that no one else on the team could do last year. I'm excited about his 2021.


What could he do that no one else could?
RE: RE: One  
Jon in NYC : 5/6/2021 11:13 am : link
In comment 15256267 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 15256261 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


of the most bizarre things about BBI this offseason is the Evan Engram hate. I get it, he fucks up a fair bunch, but he also does things that no one else on the team could do last year. I'm excited about his 2021.



What could he do that no one else could?


Get open
I'm done ripping him.  
mittenedman : 5/6/2021 11:13 am : link
He's shown about as definitely as possible he can't go it. Large sample size.

It's now on the Giants to not put him on the field anymore.
Lol...  
Straw Hat : 5/6/2021 11:14 am : link
Im not a fan of those dorks from fireside giants. Sure let’s make excuses for this soft fairy losing us ball games.
the Engram hate makes me kinda like him  
UConn4523 : 5/6/2021 11:14 am : link
i think he can have a good year with the talent infusion, and no longer being the #1 guy on offense. Getting open should be much easier this year as well.
wow, to the Op  
jvm52106 : 5/6/2021 11:14 am : link
and wow to the first comment.

If you can't do the basics then who cares about the big plays here and there. The defenders of his plays point to these "magical" plays he makes here or there. How many of those big plays were game changers or game winners? How many of his gaffes were game changers the other way??

I will not shed a single tear when he is off this team.
I want to like him.  
CV36 : 5/6/2021 11:18 am : link
He seems to have good character and wrks his ass off. Its not as much that he drops passes but when he does it. Whatever the opposite of clutch player in big moments is, Engram is that as a pass catcher. I am rooting for him to prove me wrong.
The great thing is that he will now be  
The Mike : 5/6/2021 11:19 am : link
at best the third or fourth option on the check down list. This can only help him and I think he will either improve dramatically or be forgotten quickly.

Hope for the best expect the worst...
RE: the Engram hate makes me kinda like him  
Grizz99 : 5/6/2021 11:19 am : link
In comment 15256272 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
i think he can have a good year with the talent infusion, and no longer being the #1 guy on offense. Getting open should be much easier this year as well.


My sentiments exactly.
They can't ignore him, he will demand special attention, so will Barkley, Toney and Galloway. A lot of defensive coordinators are going to be looking for hair transplants nexy year.
This year is about Redemption
The only way  
cjd2404 : 5/6/2021 11:20 am : link
to help Engram, is stickum

I don't hate anyone  
Dr. D : 5/6/2021 11:23 am : link
including Engram. But I don't agree that it's "bizarre" that a lot of Giant fans are down on him.

A drop rate of 11% with 6 drops resulting in INTs seems REALLY BAD. The bad seemed to outweigh the good and some of those plays cost us games.

I will say it's not his fault he was our # 1 target last year. My hope is that he is put in a better position to succeed and that he's more like our #5 or 6 target this year.. And then starting in '22 he has a nice career with another team (I really don't see us resigning him).
.  
Danny Kanell : 5/6/2021 11:24 am : link
I can't believe that people would think it's "bizarre' to not like Evan Engram as a player. He's an absolutely awful football player. Tons of athleticism and talent, awful football player.
The only way cjd2404 : 11:20 am : link to help Engram, is stickum  
gmenrule-va : 5/6/2021 11:24 am : link
But coach, I look like I just jacked off an Elephant!
RE: One  
Essex : 5/6/2021 11:31 am : link
In comment 15256261 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
of the most bizarre things about BBI this offseason is the Evan Engram hate. I get it, he fucks up a fair bunch, but he also does things that no one else on the team could do last year. I'm excited about his 2021.

I am sorry but this has to be one of the most baseless takes I have ever seen. Game in and Game out Engram has gotten destroyed on this site for multiple years because he comes up empty in big spots and drops key balls. That Engram can do some things is obvious or he would not still be in the league with his negative issues. That he cannot be relied upon is the critical point with Engram. Call it hate, call it whatever you want, but this has been going on a lot before this off season.
RE: I don't hate anyone  
Straw Hat : 5/6/2021 11:32 am : link
In comment 15256284 Dr. D said:
Quote:
including Engram. But I don't agree that it's "bizarre" that a lot of Giant fans are down on him.

A drop rate of 11% with 6 drops resulting in INTs seems REALLY BAD. The bad seemed to outweigh the good and some of those plays cost us games.

I will say it's not his fault he was our # 1 target last year. My hope is that he is put in a better position to succeed and that he's more like our #5 or 6 target this year.. And then starting in '22 he has a nice career with another team (I really don't see us resigning him).


Its not his fault? Lol. Just like it’s not our fault he gets paid millions of dollars to catch and run with a football.
I'm on the redemption bandwagon  
GiantsLaw : 5/6/2021 11:35 am : link
good luck EE!
RE: RE: RE: One  
McNally's_Nuts : 5/6/2021 11:35 am : link
In comment 15256268 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 15256267 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


In comment 15256261 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


of the most bizarre things about BBI this offseason is the Evan Engram hate. I get it, he fucks up a fair bunch, but he also does things that no one else on the team could do last year. I'm excited about his 2021.



What could he do that no one else could?



Get open


What good is that when you can't catch consistently?
RE: RE: One  
Jon in NYC : 5/6/2021 11:37 am : link
In comment 15256294 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15256261 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


of the most bizarre things about BBI this offseason is the Evan Engram hate. I get it, he fucks up a fair bunch, but he also does things that no one else on the team could do last year. I'm excited about his 2021.


I am sorry but this has to be one of the most baseless takes I have ever seen. Game in and Game out Engram has gotten destroyed on this site for multiple years because he comes up empty in big spots and drops key balls. That Engram can do some things is obvious or he would not still be in the league with his negative issues. That he cannot be relied upon is the critical point with Engram. Call it hate, call it whatever you want, but this has been going on a lot before this off season.


Apology accepted
RE: One  
Heisenberg : 5/6/2021 11:39 am : link
In comment 15256261 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
of the most bizarre things about BBI this offseason is the Evan Engram hate. I get it, he fucks up a fair bunch, but he also does things that no one else on the team could do last year. I'm excited about his 2021.


He made some HUGE fuckups that directly contributed to us losing games. It's reasonable to hope that his best ball is ahead but sheesh, he had a fucking terrible season and the hate is pretty understandable, IMO.

About half the games last season left me muttering "you can't win with this fucking guy" to myself.
RE: .  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/6/2021 11:40 am : link
In comment 15256285 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
I can't believe that people would think it's "bizarre' to not like Evan Engram as a player. He's an absolutely awful football player. Tons of athleticism and talent, awful football player.


+1.
RE: One  
KDavies : 5/6/2021 11:41 am : link
In comment 15256261 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
of the most bizarre things about BBI this offseason is the Evan Engram hate. I get it, he fucks up a fair bunch, but he also does things that no one else on the team could do last year. I'm excited about his 2021.


I don't know how you don't get the hate. The hate is understandable. He obviously has talent. However, he has dropped so many balls that turn into INTs and have changed the game.

That said, it is also part of the coaching staff to put their players in the position to succeed. If they have recognized the situations that lead to these terrible plays, they should limit him being in those situations. Without looking back at them, it does seem that a lot of them do seem to be in shorter routes across the middle.

The addition of Rudolph and Toney should alleviate the need for Engram to run those routes, and hopefully the game-changing bad Engram plays are close to eliminated.
I've said this before about Engram  
Biteymax22 : 5/6/2021 11:42 am : link
If you could put him in the situation where he's almost a gadget player as a TE and not "the guy" he could be very valuable to the (a) team.

Figure scheming up 5 or 6 plays a game to try and get something big out of him.

What he isn't and will never be is that guy that can out physical a LB for the ball and hang on to it while being hit. That's where Rudolph has excelled through his career.

Between Barkley being hurt and Engram being weak in the area we had no safety valve for Jones in the middle of the field, believe me this hurt us. Rudolph won't have a massive year, but he will play a vital role to this team.
I didn't expect  
Jon in NYC : 5/6/2021 11:44 am : link
my opinion to be a popular one, that's fine. Despite a fairly inept offense overall he was 8th in yards for a TE and 5th in catches for a TE.

He made some huge fuckups, there's no question, but he has athletic ability few others do and is someone the other team has to gameplan for. I'd rather have him on the team than not and I expect he'll have a better year this season.
I don't like bashing Engram. He works hard shows up and  
Dinger : 5/6/2021 11:45 am : link
I believe trys his best. Just that he has a knack for missing some big plays and creating turnovers where there are none. I do love his playmaking ability. I can't say whether his blocking has improved, but I know the other TE's blocking didn't seem any better in key spots. As I like EE, I am hoping what they describe in Fireside transpires. Line up in a two TE set, they expect a run, you have Rudolph over the middle and EE down a seam or sideline. Great options, great threats, tough to defend.....theoretically.
I think the Engram hate comes from frustration. He can be such a good  
Zeke's Alibi : 5/6/2021 11:48 am : link
weapon if he's down the food chain. Burn you for explosive plays when he isn't a focus of the offense. He absolutely was brutal in that role. I actually think he has a big contract year, but I hope we don't sign him. He's going to get overpaid by someone.
RE: I didn't expect  
KDavies : 5/6/2021 11:49 am : link
In comment 15256322 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
my opinion to be a popular one, that's fine. Despite a fairly inept offense overall he was 8th in yards for a TE and 5th in catches for a TE.

He made some huge fuckups, there's no question, but he has athletic ability few others do and is someone the other team has to gameplan for. I'd rather have him on the team than not and I expect he'll have a better year this season.


I agree with you, but I understand the hatred toward him. The key is the coaching staff putting him in a position to succeed. From my layman's eyes, the OP is correct. Engram tends to not do well in shorter routes across the middle in traffic.

Keep him away from those routes, and hopefully we see what he does best, without his weaknesses constantly appearing. This goes with Judge's philosophy of show me what a player can do.
I bet half of BBI didn't ..  
BCD : 5/6/2021 11:55 am : link
know that Engram made All Pro last year.....last year!!!
Frustration is the perfect description  
19th Hole : 5/6/2021 11:55 am : link
He is so frustrating to watch. Looks like Tarzan but plays like Jane! I'll take Gary Shirk anytime.
First of all, the fact that 6 INT's  
Section331 : 5/6/2021 12:00 pm : link
were thrown at EE is incorrect. At least 4 were, possibly a 5th, but that one was the airball that Jones threw v Pittsburgh that both EE and Shep were in the area. No one but DJ knows who the intended received on that throw was, and neither EE nor Shep are remotely to blame.

Of the 4 other INT's, 2 went off EE's hands. A 3rd can be blamed on EE since he slipped on his cut. Being the reason for 3 INT's is unacceptable, but this myth that 6 INT's went off his hands is so pervasive that good posters take it as gospel.

DJ's most ardent defenders often accuse his critics of not being real Giants fans due to their "irrational hatred" of DJ, yet have no problem making completely false claims about EE.

And it isn't like I am a member of the Engram Fan Club. I didn't like the pick, I thought some posters overvalued his one positive trait - his speed - but I am astounded at the amount of hate he gets here. Criticism is warranted, he has any number of flaws, but back up claims with evidence.
RE: One  
santacruzom : 5/6/2021 12:02 pm : link
In comment 15256261 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
of the most bizarre things about BBI this offseason is the Evan Engram hate. I get it, he fucks up a fair bunch, but he also does things that no one else on the team could do last year. I'm excited about his 2021.


I wouldn't say it's one of the most bizarre things about BBI. It may be a tad extreme to "hate" him, but he has definitely been exasperating and it sucks to see drives and games go awry by involving him.

Rather than hate him, I prefer to hope he pulls it together. But I kind of feel that's misplaced hope given this will be his 5th year.
Below is a link to to video of that  
Section331 : 5/6/2021 12:03 pm : link
INT v Pitt. Anyone who can watch that and A) tell me who DJ was throwing to, and/or B) that either Shep or EE was to blame is seeing something I'm not.
DJ INT v Pitt - ( New Window )
Re: Below is a link to to video of that  
19th Hole : 5/6/2021 12:09 pm : link
We are Giants fans first and want to see players do well. You can cherry pick plays to make a point either way but the fact is he doesn't perform up to the athleticism and size he has for the position. He just doesn't pass the eye test for being a reliable target. That is the frustrating part.
RE: Lol...  
BMac : 5/6/2021 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15256271 Straw Hat said:
Quote:
Im not a fan of those dorks from fireside giants. Sure let’s make excuses for this soft fairy losing us ball games.


But you, you're a hard fairy, right?
RE: Re: Below is a link to to video of that  
Section331 : 5/6/2021 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15256364 19th Hole said:
Quote:
We are Giants fans first and want to see players do well. You can cherry pick plays to make a point either way but the fact is he doesn't perform up to the athleticism and size he has for the position. He just doesn't pass the eye test for being a reliable target. That is the frustrating part.


I don't disagree with that. As I said, I wasn't a fan of the pick, and openly acknowledge that he is a flawed player. Yet so-called Giant fans, being so desperate to defend DJ, make up shit about a guy who, last I checked, is still on the roster.

EE has been and will continue to be a frustrating player, and criticism of his play is entirely warranted, but let's try to keep it remotely real.
re: 1st 2 posters  
giants#1 : 5/6/2021 12:19 pm : link
On one hand, I agree that his improved blocking was overshadowed by his poor receiving and gets overlooked. But at what point do we stop making excuses for his drops (and INTs due to those drops)? It's not like he's a rookie or 2nd year pro. He's entering his fifth season. At this point he is what he is. And how can you not use a TE in the short/middle of the field? That's the area that should be dominated by a good receiving TE!
RE: RE: I don't hate anyone  
Dr. D : 5/6/2021 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15256295 Straw Hat said:
Quote:
In comment 15256284 Dr. D said:


Quote:


including Engram. But I don't agree that it's "bizarre" that a lot of Giant fans are down on him.

A drop rate of 11% with 6 drops resulting in INTs seems REALLY BAD. The bad seemed to outweigh the good and some of those plays cost us games.

I will say it's not his fault he was our # 1 target last year. My hope is that he is put in a better position to succeed and that he's more like our #5 or 6 target this year.. And then starting in '22 he has a nice career with another team (I really don't see us resigning him).



Its not his fault? Lol. Just like it’s not our fault he gets paid millions of dollars to catch and run with a football.

Dude, I said it's not his fault he was our #1 target, i.e., he didn't put the roster together (with possibly the worst WRs in the league) and devise the play calls.

Am I wrong?

Why would Defenses not give him special attention?  
Jimmy Googs : 5/6/2021 12:24 pm : link
Turnovers seem to be a fairly likely occurrence when he gets thrown the ball and Def Coord. like turnovers...
I swear either some people can't read  
Dr. D : 5/6/2021 12:25 pm : link
or they choose to misinterpret what's written just for a fight.
RE: RE: RE: One  
islander1 : 5/6/2021 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15256268 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 15256267 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


In comment 15256261 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


of the most bizarre things about BBI this offseason is the Evan Engram hate. I get it, he fucks up a fair bunch, but he also does things that no one else on the team could do last year. I'm excited about his 2021.



What could he do that no one else could?



Get open


to do what? execute a tip drill for the opponent?
RE: RE: RE: I don't hate anyone  
Straw Hat : 5/6/2021 12:31 pm : link
In comment 15256382 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15256295 Straw Hat said:


Quote:


In comment 15256284 Dr. D said:


Quote:


including Engram. But I don't agree that it's "bizarre" that a lot of Giant fans are down on him.

A drop rate of 11% with 6 drops resulting in INTs seems REALLY BAD. The bad seemed to outweigh the good and some of those plays cost us games.

I will say it's not his fault he was our # 1 target last year. My hope is that he is put in a better position to succeed and that he's more like our #5 or 6 target this year.. And then starting in '22 he has a nice career with another team (I really don't see us resigning him).



Its not his fault? Lol. Just like it’s not our fault he gets paid millions of dollars to catch and run with a football.


Dude, I said it's not his fault he was our #1 target, i.e., he didn't put the roster together (with possibly the worst WRs in the league) and devise the play calls.

Am I wrong?


It’s not an excuse for him playing like trash man. He’s a first round pass catcher. Should be prepared to be the guy at all times.
Maybe I'm just an asshole  
HoodieGelo : 5/6/2021 12:31 pm : link
but I really don't care for him as a player at all. He's injured all the time and has far too many drops. I'm sick of hearing about his "athletic freak of nature mismatch nightmare skill set". He shined his rookie year and since has been irrelevant. Every year people call him a weapon and I have yet to see it. He just can't perform at the level a 1st round pick should be performing at. No reason to sign him after this year.
RE: RE: Lol...  
Straw Hat : 5/6/2021 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15256372 BMac said:
Quote:
In comment 15256271 Straw Hat said:


Quote:


Im not a fan of those dorks from fireside giants. Sure let’s make excuses for this soft fairy losing us ball games.



But you, you're a hard fairy, right?


The hardest fairy in the forest.
Engram  
JerseyCityJoe : 5/6/2021 12:39 pm : link
Quote:
Apparently, all 6 of the Engram drops that became interceptions were made from 0-10 yards out, and directly over the middle rather than seam routes, and deeper passes, etc.


So this is supposed to make us feel better about him? If that's not turd polishing I don't what is.
Only on BBI  
PwndPapi : 5/6/2021 12:41 pm : link
can you get such crackshot analysis as "He's a soft fairy," from a couch warrior likely to never have accomplished a fraction of what even a street free agent has.
the drop against philly was a seam route  
GiantsFan84 : 5/6/2021 12:41 pm : link
evan engram SUCKS. can't wait until he's off the team.

hopefully some team is dumb enough to give him a good contract and we can get a comp pick
Engram  
BigBlueCane : 5/6/2021 12:41 pm : link
is gonna be a test on Judge's handling of coach killers.

What it will say is anyone's guess but I'm sure the threads about it will continue.
there's no Engram hate. he's a good kid who isn't a good  
Victor in CT : 5/6/2021 12:45 pm : link
football player.

I guess the game losing drops downfield like against PHI don't count?
I've said it before ...  
Manny in CA : 5/6/2021 12:46 pm : link

Engram has to rid himself of all the fleas on his body, BUT Jones absolutely needs to STOP mimicking Eli Manning's one great flaw - inaccurate high throws.

Who knows how many of Eli's receivers got clothes-lined trying to catch those balls in the middle of the field . Many ended-up tipped right into the waiting hands of grateful defensive safeties.
RE: there's no Engram hate. he's a good kid who isn't a good  
PwndPapi : 5/6/2021 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15256425 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
football player.

I guess the game losing drops downfield like against PHI don't count?


The thing is, Shockey has numerous crucial drops in his time here. He didn't catch a fraction of the shit Engram does. And Shockey was a headcase and malcontent to boot.
RE: Engram  
Dinger : 5/6/2021 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15256411 JerseyCityJoe said:
Quote:


Quote:


Apparently, all 6 of the Engram drops that became interceptions were made from 0-10 yards out, and directly over the middle rather than seam routes, and deeper passes, etc.



So this is supposed to make us feel better about him? If that's not turd polishing I don't what is.

I don't think its meant to make us feel better as much as its an observation and PERHAPS something the Giants can scheme around to make him a more productive/less turnover causing player.
RE: Only on BBI  
Straw Hat : 5/6/2021 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15256414 PwndPapi said:
Quote:
can you get such crackshot analysis as "He's a soft fairy," from a couch warrior likely to never have accomplished a fraction of what even a street free agent has.


2017 church league softbal regular season MVP buddy! Lighten up a little eh?
RE: RE: there's no Engram hate. he's a good kid who isn't a good  
Victor in CT : 5/6/2021 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15256433 PwndPapi said:
Quote:
In comment 15256425 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


football player.

I guess the game losing drops downfield like against PHI don't count?



The thing is, Shockey has numerous crucial drops in his time here. He didn't catch a fraction of the shit Engram does. And Shockey was a headcase and malcontent to boot.


he did from me. I never liked Shockey. Million $ talent, five cent head.
Giant fans packed Engram's bag  
ghost718 : 5/6/2021 1:07 pm : link
But nobody bought him a ticket

Either that or he got on the plane and claimed to suffer from a fear of flying, and said he was also known as the Duke.So they sent him back to Giants Stadium.


Engram has to make those catches --  
gidiefor : Mod : 5/6/2021 1:23 pm : link
that's what seperates the men from the boys
he literally cost us the eagle game with  
pierce58 : 5/6/2021 1:59 pm : link
a drop that was not less than 10 yards or over the middle.

Listen, I don't hate the guy. He actually seems very nice. But he doesn't consistently make the catches a NFL TE should and has cost us games.
RE: I didn't expect  
Heisenberg : 5/6/2021 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15256322 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
my opinion to be a popular one, that's fine. Despite a fairly inept offense overall he was 8th in yards for a TE and 5th in catches for a TE.

He made some huge fuckups, there's no question, but he has athletic ability few others do and is someone the other team has to gameplan for. I'd rather have him on the team than not and I expect he'll have a better year this season.


I will say this: I know you are a Knicks fan too. I was ready to run Randle out of town last year. I would have packed his bags and paid for Mayflower Movers. I REALLY hope next year I feel about EE as I do about Randle today, where both are big time stars I hope are on my favorite team for life.
bottom line is he can't block  
Platos : 5/6/2021 2:05 pm : link
and he doesn't make the big plays we expect him to.

the drops that lead to int's don't help at all.

he's gotta step it up or he's going to bounce around the league after this year.
it is possible for young players to turn it around  
GiantsLaw : 5/6/2021 2:09 pm : link
Davante Adams comes to mind. He really struggled with drops early in his career and look where he is now.
RE: RE: there's no Engram hate. he's a good kid who isn't a good  
Danny Kanell : 5/6/2021 2:44 pm : link
In comment 15256433 PwndPapi said:
Quote:
In comment 15256425 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


football player.

I guess the game losing drops downfield like against PHI don't count?



The thing is, Shockey has numerous crucial drops in his time here. He didn't catch a fraction of the shit Engram does. And Shockey was a headcase and malcontent to boot.


Jeremy Shockey was literally 100 times the player Evan Engram was. Jesus Christ.
Now that the Giants have added  
Jay on the Island : 5/6/2021 2:53 pm : link
Golladay, Toney, Rudolph, and Ross they will no longer rely on Engram being the focal point of the passing game. Hopefully that will help him limit the mistakes now that teams will be focusing on Golladay and Toney. Barkley returning will also have an affect on Engram.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't hate anyone  
Dr. D : 5/6/2021 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15256397 Straw Hat said:
Quote:
In comment 15256382 Dr. D said:


Quote:


In comment 15256295 Straw Hat said:


Quote:


In comment 15256284 Dr. D said:


Quote:


including Engram. But I don't agree that it's "bizarre" that a lot of Giant fans are down on him.

A drop rate of 11% with 6 drops resulting in INTs seems REALLY BAD. The bad seemed to outweigh the good and some of those plays cost us games.

I will say it's not his fault he was our # 1 target last year. My hope is that he is put in a better position to succeed and that he's more like our #5 or 6 target this year.. And then starting in '22 he has a nice career with another team (I really don't see us resigning him).



Its not his fault? Lol. Just like it’s not our fault he gets paid millions of dollars to catch and run with a football.


Dude, I said it's not his fault he was our #1 target, i.e., he didn't put the roster together (with possibly the worst WRs in the league) and devise the play calls.

Am I wrong?




It’s not an excuse for him playing like trash man. He’s a first round pass catcher. Should be prepared to be the guy at all times.

Did I say it's not his fault he can't catch consistently (or block very well)? No. I did not. I'm not defending his shitty play, at all.

Maybe you haven't noticed, I've said in the past that I would like him off the team bc it would be addition by subtraction. That's how I feel about his play.

I merely said (to be nice) that it's not his fault he was our #1 target last yr. He didn't assemble the roster (with league worst WRs) or call the plays (that resulted in him being the #1 target). Those are called facts.

Let me spell it out. Ideally, we would've had a lot more talent at WR, so he would've been a 4th or 5th option (thrown to 20-30 times), instead of #1 (thrown to 109 times last year).

I can tell nothing I say will make you happy, so have a nice day.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't hate anyone  
Straw Hat : 5/6/2021 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15256630 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15256397 Straw Hat said:


Quote:


In comment 15256382 Dr. D said:


Quote:


In comment 15256295 Straw Hat said:


Quote:


In comment 15256284 Dr. D said:


Quote:


including Engram. But I don't agree that it's "bizarre" that a lot of Giant fans are down on him.

A drop rate of 11% with 6 drops resulting in INTs seems REALLY BAD. The bad seemed to outweigh the good and some of those plays cost us games.

I will say it's not his fault he was our # 1 target last year. My hope is that he is put in a better position to succeed and that he's more like our #5 or 6 target this year.. And then starting in '22 he has a nice career with another team (I really don't see us resigning him).



Its not his fault? Lol. Just like it’s not our fault he gets paid millions of dollars to catch and run with a football.


Dude, I said it's not his fault he was our #1 target, i.e., he didn't put the roster together (with possibly the worst WRs in the league) and devise the play calls.

Am I wrong?




It’s not an excuse for him playing like trash man. He’s a first round pass catcher. Should be prepared to be the guy at all times.


Did I say it's not his fault he can't catch consistently (or block very well)? No. I did not. I'm not defending his shitty play, at all.

Maybe you haven't noticed, I've said in the past that I would like him off the team bc it would be addition by subtraction. That's how I feel about his play.

I merely said (to be nice) that it's not his fault he was our #1 target last yr. He didn't assemble the roster (with league worst WRs) or call the plays (that resulted in him being the #1 target). Those are called facts.

Let me spell it out. Ideally, we would've had a lot more talent at WR, so he would've been a 4th or 5th option (thrown to 20-30 times), instead of #1 (thrown to 109 times last year).

I can tell nothing I say will make you happy, so have a nice day.


It’s not that serious Doc. EE gets everyone a little fired up for different reasons. Maybe i took what you said the wrong way. At least we can agree hes trash LOL.
Yes, you can make Engram comfortable and reduce interceptions  
Ivan15 : 5/6/2021 3:17 pm : link
but then he isn’t going to be playing tight end.

He can’t play WR and he can’t play TE. That sort of makes him a slot receiver or H back, but you still have to run some of those over the middle routes, no matter what.
his last season in blue  
NYG007 : 5/6/2021 3:18 pm : link
0.0 chance we resign him, so love or hate him, its over in 22
RE: RE: there's no Engram hate. he's a good kid who isn't a good  
Dr. D : 5/6/2021 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15256433 PwndPapi said:
Quote:
In comment 15256425 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


football player.

I guess the game losing drops downfield like against PHI don't count?



The thing is, Shockey has numerous crucial drops in his time here. He didn't catch a fraction of the shit Engram does. And Shockey was a headcase and malcontent to boot.

No one expects a player to never drop a ball and Shockey had some big drops, but overall his drop rate was a fraction of EE's (and I wasn't a big Shockey fan by the time his time was nearing an end here)

The attached article rated Shockey #1 as far as least drops for a TE. He had 6 drops over THREE years.

Shockey: 6 drops in 3 years
EE: ll drops in 2020 with 6 resulting in INTs

Slight difference.

Shockey # 1 in least drops for TEs - ( New Window )
3 HCs  
Joe Beckwith : 5/6/2021 3:24 pm : link
and they can’t seem to find what EE CAN do.
I think the media criticism of his failures in important or critical situations have really gotten into his head, and he’s so focused on not dropping the ball, he drops the ball.
Maybe they should do to him what they did to AT: go back to what he did well at Oklahoma. Even if it is limited to 3 plays instead of the 5 necessary at a minimum for a TE, if he does them well, even if Ds pick up on them, it makes for confidence-building.
Just a thought.
Yes, Oklahoma or Ole Miss  
Jimmy Googs : 5/6/2021 3:37 pm : link
wherever it was he did well...
I have every confidence that Judge and his assistants  
Marty in Albany : 5/6/2021 3:39 pm : link
can make lemonade out of the Giants' offense with Evan Engram being the biggest lemon.
RE: I have every confidence that Judge and his assistants  
Dr. D : 5/6/2021 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15256719 Marty in Albany said:
Quote:
can make lemonade out of the Giants' offense with Evan Engram being the biggest lemon.

I think the key is he's not going to be on the field as much and when he is, he's not going to be thrown to nearly as much.

Far fewer opportunities for EE is a good thing.
Engram is an Athlete  
Rudy5757 : 5/6/2021 3:50 pm : link
He is not a great fooball player. He rarely comes up big in a big spot. I believe he has single handedly caused INTs that have led directly to losses. His blocking is terrible as well.

I would actually rather have him on another team at this point. I have lost all confidence in his play. I do not recall any plays that have led to wins but thats not all on him since the team has been bad. I would rather have a Ballard than an Engram.
The guy in the video makes a good point  
eclipz928 : 5/6/2021 3:51 pm : link
and really the bigger picture is that the number of targets Engram was receiving in the middle of the field are the direct result of the Giants not possessing any other receiver that could reliably exploit matchups and present themselves as options in that area of the field.

The hope was that you might have seen guys like Shepard or Tate be that kind of option for the Giants, but for whatever reason that just wasn't the case.

The weakness the Giants' offense had in throwing the ball short range, midfield may not have been just the reason why they brought in Rudolph but also why they used a 1st round pick on Toney to play from the slot.

But certainly Engram is more effective receiving the ball downfield, and I think the Giants are now in a much better position to play to his strengths.
Engram is also special  
jpkmets : 5/6/2021 3:55 pm : link
At letting balls slip through his hands on the outside, like the Philly game 1 ball that would have iced it. True, those are more likely to go to the turf since there is generally no one behind him. So yeah, we can just run him deep sideline to drop those!

Plus, as a bonus, if he can bat those drops into an interception, it’s more like a punt!

Sorry, I, sure he’s a great guy, but Hands of Stone are great for Roberto Duran, not great for NFL skill player.
RE: Engram is an Athlete  
Dr. D : 5/6/2021 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15256746 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
I would rather have a Ballard than an Engram.

I would rather have a Ballard, Boss or a Cross than an Engram.

(almost Dr. Seuss - like?)
RE: RE: Engram is an Athlete  
jpkmets : 5/6/2021 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15256759 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15256746 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


I would rather have a Ballard than an Engram.


I would rather have a Ballard, Boss or a Cross than an Engram.

(almost Dr. Seuss - like?)


I shall not target Rock Hands Engram
I shall not target him, Dan I Am
I shall not target him on a seam
I won’t even target him in a dream!
RE: RE: RE: Engram is an Athlete  
Dr. D : 5/6/2021 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15256768 jpkmets said:
Quote:
In comment 15256759 Dr. D said:


Quote:


In comment 15256746 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


I would rather have a Ballard than an Engram.


I would rather have a Ballard, Boss or a Cross than an Engram.

(almost Dr. Seuss - like?)



I shall not target Rock Hands Engram
I shall not target him, Dan I Am
I shall not target him on a seam
I won’t even target him in a dream!

Good job!
Forget EE  
arniefez : 5/6/2021 4:13 pm : link
He's not drawing up the plays or calling them. Like someone else said he's gone after this year anyway. Let's see how many of those Jason Garrett curls are part of the offense this year. If it's as many as last year Joe Judge isn't the coach I think he is.
I think that a reasonable take  
big_blue : 5/6/2021 4:20 pm : link
However, if they know it’s unlikely for him to run these routes / does this also create an advantage to the defense? Knowing he is going to be more likely to run more vertical routes?
I dont take pleasure in bashing Giants  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5/6/2021 4:27 pm : link
Who by every account work hard, try hard are invested in the team.

I hope he does well.
RE: RE: RE: there's no Engram hate. he's a good kid who isn't a good  
Section331 : 5/6/2021 4:32 pm : link
In comment 15256655 Dr. D said:
Quote:

Shockey: 6 drops in 3 years
EE: ll drops in 2020 with 6 resulting in INTs

Slight difference. Shockey # 1 in least drops for TEs - ( New Window )


PFR has Engram with 8 drops this year, still too many, but for the millionth time TWO PASSES went off his hands and were picked, not 6. He is deserving of criticism, but the myth that he tipped 6 passes into defenders hands is ludicrous.
PFR  
Dr. D : 5/6/2021 4:58 pm : link
Unless I'm seeing things, the PFR link below shows in 2020: 109 targets, 11 drops (10.1% drop rate), 6 drops for INTs and 1 fumble.
Lonk - ( New Window )
All Pro Evan Engram  
5BowlsSoon : 5/6/2021 4:59 pm : link
I guess I need to respect him more being voted in by his peers.
INTs  
Dr. D : 5/6/2021 5:08 pm : link
PFR's description for INTs for receivers is "interceptions on passes where targeted" and they have 6 for Engram (which I'm pretty sure led the league).

I guess that's not necessarily the same as "interceptions on dropped passes", i.e., he didn't necessarily drop/tip all 6 of 'em before the INT.

Still. Bad.
my mistake  
Dr. D : 5/6/2021 5:15 pm : link
under Advanced Receiving stats, PFR has Drops, Drop Rate and INTs right next to each other and I mistakenly thought the INTs as "drops resulting in INTs". I put the correct description of INTs above. The 6 were INTs where he was targeted, not necessarily a drop (but we all saw with our eyes some of them were).
The same website shows  
eclipz928 : 5/6/2021 5:38 pm : link
that Engram's drop rate was 4.7 and 4.4 in his other two seasons, which sounds about average for a receiver.

The most reasonable assessment that could be made about him at this point is that he will drop more passes than the average receiver but that last year was an anomaly.

In comparison, Kenny Golladay's drop rate  
eclipz928 : 5/6/2021 5:46 pm : link
was 3.4, 5.2, and 6.3 the last 3 seasons.
Engram and Golloday  
PwndPapi : 5/6/2021 5:57 pm : link
Played significantly different roles for their offenses. Not to mention different positions. I'm not sure comparing their drop rates is all that illuminating.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Engram is an Athlete  
jpkmets : 5/6/2021 6:07 pm : link
In comment 15256787 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15256768 jpkmets said:


Quote:


In comment 15256759 Dr. D said:


Quote:


In comment 15256746 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


I would rather have a Ballard than an Engram.


I would rather have a Ballard, Boss or a Cross than an Engram.

(almost Dr. Seuss - like?)



I shall not target Rock Hands Engram
I shall not target him, Dan I Am
I shall not target him on a seam
I won’t even target him in a dream!


Good job!


Thanks! I’ll see if Chris in Philly wants to team on a graphic novel for the kids!
Optimism  
BigBluesman : 5/6/2021 6:29 pm : link
is nice but this thread and thesis are borderline flameworthy. So he's not a good enough TE but we should feel better because we have another TE now. Okay. What does the eye test tell you? Evan Engram has not proven to be a good football player.
RE: Engram and Golloday  
eclipz928 : 5/6/2021 6:41 pm : link
In comment 15257018 PwndPapi said:
Quote:
Played significantly different roles for their offenses. Not to mention different positions. I'm not sure comparing their drop rates is all that illuminating.

It's not illuminating in general to look at dropped passes. Engram's drop rate from last year was on the higher end of what you'll ever see, and we're still talking about just 1 dropped pass for every 10 attempts. Drops aren't a significant stat.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 