Daniel Jones 2021 season fredgbrown : 5/6/2021 3:20 pm

What is more important for his improvement this year wins or stats or both? If he has stats like his rookie season fumbles and all but cut down some with the team finishing 11-6 with a playoff berth is that enough or if he puts up 4500 yds and 35 tds and 10 ints with second digits fumbles and team finishes 8-9 and out of playoffs is that enough?