Daniel Jones 2021 season

fredgbrown : 5/6/2021 3:20 pm
What is more important for his improvement this year wins or stats or both? If he has stats like his rookie season fumbles and all but cut down some with the team finishing 11-6 with a playoff berth is that enough or if he puts up 4500 yds and 35 tds and 10 ints with second digits fumbles and team finishes 8-9 and out of playoffs is that enough?
Leading  
Straw Hat : 5/6/2021 3:25 pm : link
Us to wins is most important.
Not any any easy stat answer to give on that.  
Jimmy Googs : 5/6/2021 3:32 pm : link
Jones needs to look the part and do it consistently.

You'll know it when you see it...
It is not just W/L versus stats  
Mike in NY : 5/6/2021 3:32 pm : link
The question is does Jones put us in the best position to win? If we make the playoffs solely because we have an all time great defense then I absolutely would look for a replacement at QB. If we don't make the playoffs it really depends on whether the reason was inopportune plays by Jones at key times or something like the final year of Tom Coughlin where we had leads that the defense gave up in the final two minutes.
Had this discussion before  
Thegratefulhead : 5/6/2021 3:35 pm : link
Not complaining, we can have it again. What I can tell is that there will be no consensus. Wins would be most important for me personally. If it turns out we have a top 5 D and the coaches call plays conservatively, I will be looking for reduction in turnovers and efficiency.

If we call the offense aggressively, interceptions wont bother me as much as long as AY/A stays above league average. Bottom line, I expect him to execute the offense the way it is constructed and called.
Stats are meaningless outside of  
AnnapolisMike : 5/6/2021 3:39 pm : link
context. What Jones's role in whatever happens is what will matter.
It's always about winning  
Go Terps : 5/6/2021 3:40 pm : link
Winning in today's game is about throwing the ball efficiently.

Good targets are 32 TDs and 7.5 AY/A. Those are slightly above average marks based on last year's stats around the league.
If Barkley has a big year then Jones may not put up huge numbers  
fredgbrown : 5/6/2021 3:43 pm : link
and the team could be good. In 2008 Eli threw for 3200 and 21 tds / 10 ints and that was one of the best teams until the Plax incident. I don't think BBI will be satisfied with those numbers even if the team finishes over .500 .
This is a very good question...  
bw in dc : 5/6/2021 3:43 pm : link
Jones needs to be the offensive leader in moving this team to the upper end of PPG. He needs to be the guy who is creating points with his arm and legs (when available). Because the NFL is set up for QBs to create points - it's just that simple.

So we need to average at least 24PPG to be in the hunt. And I think that has to be a derivative of Jones throwing at least 30 TDs over 17 games. If he can't do that with the offensive skill players he has than he is not the solution.

Bottom line - if Jones has the stats tha that should translate to wins.

** I'm assuming, too, btw a 2:1 TD/INT ratio, 65% completion rate and at least 7 YPA...
3200 24/12 might be good enough  
JonC : 5/6/2021 3:46 pm : link
It depends on the running game, defense, and keeping his INT+fumbles under 20. In other words, QB stats only tell part of the story.

If he grows into a 4500/35 level QB who wins in the playoffs, I'll be pleasantly surprised.
You're looking at this as a fan  
UberAlias : 5/6/2021 4:17 pm : link
Coaches likely looking through a different lens: How does he execute the game plan? Reading defenses? Makes good decisions. Throws accurately. Has good pocket awareness. Good anticipation. Limits turnovers. Leadership in locker room. Command in the huddle. Converts on 3rd downs. Finishes drives.

I don't see any single number that captures that. Wins, one would hope, but then again, it's a team game.
RE: You're looking at this as a fan  
Mike in NY : 5/6/2021 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15256810 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Coaches likely looking through a different lens: How does he execute the game plan? Reading defenses? Makes good decisions. Throws accurately. Has good pocket awareness. Good anticipation. Limits turnovers. Leadership in locker room. Command in the huddle. Converts on 3rd downs. Finishes drives.

I don't see any single number that captures that. Wins, one would hope, but then again, it's a team game.


Turnovers or lack thereof would likely be a sign of improvements reading defenses, throwing accurately, pocket awareness, etc.
Don’t care about the general stats  
Dave on the UWS : 5/6/2021 4:19 pm : link
Eli had some god awful stats for 3 qtrs in a lot of games. But come crunch time, he got it done. Jones had to show me that. If he can’t, he’s not a winner and it’s time to move on.
RE: 3200 24/12 might be good enough  
Thegratefulhead : 5/6/2021 4:22 pm : link
In comment 15256737 JonC said:
Quote:
It depends on the running game, defense, and keeping his INT+fumbles under 20. In other words, QB stats only tell part of the story.

If he grows into a 4500/35 level QB who wins in the playoffs, I'll be pleasantly surprised.
That's what I was getting at above. It is very conceivable that we may have a good and truly multiple D. If A Jackson is healthy and plays to potential and we hit on one of the edge, I believe Graham will deliver the best D we have seen in a decade.

If that happens, we could be conservative on O if the running game gets going. I know it is generic but if we win games, he will get my support.
RE: You're looking at this as a fan  
Brown_Hornet : 5/6/2021 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15256810 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Coaches likely looking through a different lens: How does he execute the game plan? Reading defenses? Makes good decisions. Throws accurately. Has good pocket awareness. Good anticipation. Limits turnovers. Leadership in locker room. Command in the huddle. Converts on 3rd downs. Finishes drives.

I don't see any single number that captures that. Wins, one would hope, but then again, it's a team game.
This is where I believe the answer lies.

IMO, the coach is not looking for anything related to statistics but rather all of the things that make the statistics favorable.

DJ needs to trust his instincts and his teammates and just play.

The W's will come with improvement, the L's will come without it.

W/L is the only statistical category that matters outside of baseball and fantasy.
I am glad someone started this thread  
djm : 5/6/2021 4:32 pm : link
to me I don't care too much about Jones' stats in 2021 Why? Because here's the deal with Jones and the Giants in 2021. If Jones throws 28 TDs and 4300 yards and only 10 INTs but the Giants only score 350 pts and go 7-9, is anyone going to call that season a success? Maybe, but to me it's all about PPG, barring some exceptions. Conversely, if the Giants score 400 points in 2021 and Jones pulls some games out of his ass in the 4th, while leading the Giants to a 10-11 win season but "only" throws 19 TDs and 3900 yards passing, will anyone call that a failure? Some here might conjure up 6th overall pick nonsense and bitch and moan, fuck that take.

Eli went 25-17 in 2005. Was that good enough? They scored 417 points that year and went 11-5.

It's all about the team's offensive performance. Is Jones helping or hindering the offense? Are his pedestrian numbers truly indicative of his play and place here or are his good stats a fake story? We've seen good stats lie and average stats lie plenty of times before.

Forget the stats. Score points. Win games. Simple. Only the biggest trolls here will use stats as a way to bitch and moan and troll. Same shit with Eli. Same shit with Jones. I called it the day after the draft in 2019 that even if Jones leads this offense back to a good place people will bitch if his numbers aren't insanely good. Fuck em.
We fucking just need to win  
Bill L : 5/6/2021 4:33 pm : link
Everything else is just masturbation material.
RE: wins or stats or both?  
Trainmaster : 5/6/2021 4:34 pm : link
Of course the answer is "it depends".

If Jones plays extremely well, but in spite of Jones' play, the Giants season goes poorly (injuries, bad calls at key times in key games, other players having down years etc), his stats are probably more important than wins in terms of Jones' future.

But if the defense plays "lights out", Barkley returns to 2018 or better form, the OL continues to improve and the Giants make the playoff in spite of Jones' still having turnover and other issues, then there may be enough data to say Jones "isn't the guy"; so stats would be more important.

Or if Jones exhibits "unselfish behaviors that hurt his stats" (throwing the ball away instead of forcing it, taking a safe sack to risk of turnovers) and the team wins with Jones have very "pedestrian stats", I think overall the wins are more important.

Short answer is likely "both".

Dim - I think  
Dave on the UWS : 5/6/2021 4:39 pm : link
you’re spot on. Eli showed the hints of the “clutch gene” during his second season. Let’s see what Jones has. With the way the team is constructed, If he’s holding them back, it will be obvious. Conversely, he could bring them to new and VERY successful heights
I think the number one thing right off the bat  
BSIMatt : 5/6/2021 4:40 pm : link
Is play all 17 games.

I think the Giants are going to kind of tell us what they think of Jones by how aggressive they are in their play calling. They have a stronger roster, they have a chance to make a push towards being a playoff team, I think that's how they view themselves. If they trust him and believe in him, I think they are going to be very aggressive on offense. If you really want a full evaluation on Jones, and you put these pieces around him it's not time to go into a protective shell. That is what will be interesting to me. Eli's second year with Plax, they were aggressive as hell on offense, I think they were 3rd in attempts, top 5 in scoring(and Eli's stats weren't exactly pretty, but they reflected an aggressive down the field chunk passing approach). I just want them to be aggressive with Jones and the new additions on O, and let the chips fall where they may.
make the playoffs  
DavidinBMNY : 5/6/2021 4:54 pm : link
That's about it. Who cares about stats?
RE: 3200 24/12 might be good enough  
bw in dc : 5/6/2021 4:56 pm : link
In comment 15256737 JonC said:
Quote:
It depends on the running game, defense, and keeping his INT+fumbles under 20. In other words, QB stats only tell part of the story.

If he grows into a 4500/35 level QB who wins in the playoffs, I'll be pleasantly surprised.


Over 17 games, those numbers - 3,200, 24/12 - are pedestrian targets. Jones needs to do considerably better than that.

It really does boil down to PPG. And the teams who contend are generally at 25ppg or >. With all of the investments on the offensive side of the ball, I can't believe everyone isn't thinking much bigger results...
RE: RE: 3200 24/12 might be good enough  
Bill L : 5/6/2021 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15256912 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15256737 JonC said:


Quote:


It depends on the running game, defense, and keeping his INT+fumbles under 20. In other words, QB stats only tell part of the story.

If he grows into a 4500/35 level QB who wins in the playoffs, I'll be pleasantly surprised.



Over 17 games, those numbers - 3,200, 24/12 - are pedestrian targets. Jones needs to do considerably better than that.

It really does boil down to PPG. And the teams who contend are generally at 25ppg or >. With all of the investments on the offensive side of the ball, I can't believe everyone isn't thinking much bigger results...
if they win every single game, including the SB, 3-0, I’m going to be the happiest person on earth. Sorry, so ma y people won’t join me.
Bill L...  
bw in dc : 5/6/2021 5:05 pm : link
Jones was not drafted to be a passenger. He was drafted to drive the car. So the team will only be as good as he is able to produce points. There are outliers and exceptions to this, but it's generally a steadfast rule.
RE: Bill L...  
Big Blue '56 : 5/6/2021 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15256930 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Jones was not drafted to be a passenger. He was drafted to drive the car. So the team will only be as good as he is able to produce points. There are outliers and exceptions to this, but it's generally a steadfast rule.


These Jones’ threads are like an addiction for you. Anything else going on in your life?
RE: Bill L...  
Mike in NY : 5/6/2021 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15256930 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Jones was not drafted to be a passenger. He was drafted to drive the car. So the team will only be as good as he is able to produce points. There are outliers and exceptions to this, but it's generally a steadfast rule.


If we have a perfect season (something Tom Brady could not do!) and Jones doesn't have a 158.3 QBR what more could Jones do?
Either one would be great  
gogiants : 5/6/2021 5:21 pm : link
those stats only nine quarterbacks in the history of the NFL had a season like that. All big name QBs.
RE: RE: 3200 24/12 might be good enough  
Thegratefulhead : 5/6/2021 5:29 pm : link
In comment 15256912 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15256737 JonC said:


Quote:


It depends on the running game, defense, and keeping his INT+fumbles under 20. In other words, QB stats only tell part of the story.

If he grows into a 4500/35 level QB who wins in the playoffs, I'll be pleasantly surprised.



Over 17 games, those numbers - 3,200, 24/12 - are pedestrian targets. Jones needs to do considerably better than that.

It really does boil down to PPG. And the teams who contend are generally at 25ppg or >. With all of the investments on the offensive side of the ball, I can't believe everyone isn't thinking much bigger results...
Are you really asking why fans of a football team care more about whether a team wins or not over the stats of a player? Really?
RE: RE: Bill L...  
bw in dc : 5/6/2021 5:36 pm : link
In comment 15256957 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15256930 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Jones was not drafted to be a passenger. He was drafted to drive the car. So the team will only be as good as he is able to produce points. There are outliers and exceptions to this, but it's generally a steadfast rule.



These Jones’ threads are like an addiction for you. Anything else going on in your life?


Yes, I'm studying the QBs in the 2022 draft class... ;)
RE: RE: RE: 3200 24/12 might be good enough  
bw in dc : 5/6/2021 5:38 pm : link
In comment 15256986 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:



Over 17 games, those numbers - 3,200, 24/12 - are pedestrian targets. Jones needs to do considerably better than that.

It really does boil down to PPG. And the teams who contend are generally at 25ppg or >. With all of the investments on the offensive side of the ball, I can't believe everyone isn't thinking much bigger results...

Are you really asking why fans of a football team care more about whether a team wins or not over the stats of a player? Really?


No. I'm simply making the correlation to wins based on the play of Jones.
I started a thread trying to address this issue in February  
Go Terps : 5/6/2021 5:39 pm : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Bill L...  
Bill L : 5/6/2021 5:41 pm : link
In comment 15256930 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Jones was not drafted to be a passenger. He was drafted to drive the car. So the team will only be as good as he is able to produce points. There are outliers and exceptions to this, but it's generally a steadfast rule.

So you would be unhappy? I can’t believe that.
RE: I think the number one thing right off the bat  
Zeke's Alibi : 5/6/2021 5:51 pm : link
In comment 15256871 BSIMatt said:
Quote:
Is play all 17 games.

I think the Giants are going to kind of tell us what they think of Jones by how aggressive they are in their play calling. They have a stronger roster, they have a chance to make a push towards being a playoff team, I think that's how they view themselves. If they trust him and believe in him, I think they are going to be very aggressive on offense. If you really want a full evaluation on Jones, and you put these pieces around him it's not time to go into a protective shell. That is what will be interesting to me. Eli's second year with Plax, they were aggressive as hell on offense, I think they were 3rd in attempts, top 5 in scoring(and Eli's stats weren't exactly pretty, but they reflected an aggressive down the field chunk passing approach). I just want them to be aggressive with Jones and the new additions on O, and let the chips fall where they may.


This is going to be a run first offense and everything is going to flow through run game. Let's not go nuts over our pass catchers. We have a legit number 1 now, but not a guy that is elite, and solid role players. Our biggest stud is Saquon and our line actually run blocks well, but pass blocking not a strength. I expect to see a lot of deep play action as far being aggressive goes, but throwing the ball a ton with this team doesn't make much sense.
In my opinion  
TommyWiseau : 5/6/2021 6:21 pm : link
(Like it even matters), assuming Jones played a full 17 games.. anything short of 4k yards with 28 TDs and 14 (or less) interceptions with minimal fumbling would be a let down. I am trying to be realistic here.
Run first offenses don't exist much anymore  
Go Terps : 5/6/2021 6:33 pm : link
Only three teams team more than passed last year: BAL, NE, and TEN. Two of those teams had strong running quarterbacks, the other had the best running back in the game.
RE: Run first offenses don't exist much anymore  
Zeke's Alibi : 5/6/2021 6:41 pm : link
In comment 15257043 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Only three teams team more than passed last year: BAL, NE, and TEN. Two of those teams had strong running quarterbacks, the other had the best running back in the game.


I meant run first as comparative to the rest of the NFL. 2 of those 3 teams do what they can do in the pass game because of the run game and the need to respect it. The Pats just were pitiful throwing the ball last year because Cam's arm isn't good anymore and they had garbage out there.
.  
Go Terps : 5/6/2021 7:00 pm : link
I continue to believe that the way for Jones to succeed as a Giant is through his running ability. Keeping him in the pocket is bad news.

Roll him out, use plenty of RPOs, use designed QB runs. Cut the field in half for him, reduce his passing reads and shorten his decision making time. That maximizes his best asset and reduces exposure to his weaknesses.

That's his best shot, I think. I don't think Garrett is the guy to put that type of offense together, though.
It’s a good question with an obvious answer.  
Giant John : 5/6/2021 7:19 pm : link
Wins. If the Giants win the majority of their better. It will be because the team played better. The QB’s stats will be fine if we win our games. But the point is the team must play better.
Correction..  
Giant John : 5/6/2021 7:32 pm : link
Majority of their games.
Sorry.
If you look at Eli Manning  
EmusNYG : 5/6/2021 8:37 pm : link
I think you know what we care about. If he leads us to the playoff he can be the fumble leader for all I care. Also, it would be a lot easier to understand what you where saying if you used so commas op.
PPG  
djm : 5/6/2021 8:46 pm : link
Needs to be good. We will know it when we see it. Ithink the D is good enough to win as long as the offense is above average. Score 400 points and this team wins at least 10 games.

It would appear we’ve seen upgrades on offense and defense. Little to no attrition. Team wasn’t good last year but it didn’t look like a team that was very far away. Let’s be fair and say slight upgrades on both sides of the ball plus another year or needed maturity. Same staff in place. It’s now or never. It sounds good, looks right but it still needs to happen.
RE: .  
djm : 5/6/2021 8:49 pm : link
In comment 15257071 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I continue to believe that the way for Jones to succeed as a Giant is through his running ability. Keeping him in the pocket is bad news.

Roll him out, use plenty of RPOs, use designed QB runs. Cut the field in half for him, reduce his passing reads and shorten his decision making time. That maximizes his best asset and reduces exposure to his weaknesses.

That's his best shot, I think. I don't think Garrett is the guy to put that type of offense together, though.


I think he needs to do both but getting him moving should be a big part of the offense. I say both because you generally struggle long term with a one dimensional qb.
RE: Leading  
GMen72 : 5/6/2021 10:47 pm : link
In comment 15256668 Straw Hat said:
Quote:
Us to wins is most important.


No, it's not! Trubisky has a winning record and that dude sucks! DJ has to show he can be an elite QB, put up top 10 QB stats, and lead TD drives in the 4th quarter. If he can't put up elite numbers, move on. Winning games 20-17 in the regular season leads to 1-and-dones in the playoffs and wasted money on 5th year guarantees.
Wins are obviously most important, including winning division games  
regulator : 5/7/2021 1:57 am : link
But statistically, a benchmark of 30 TD, 4000yd, 60% comp would be considered “good” by most metrics. For Jones, no more than 1 turnover a game would be great but I’m not necessarily expecting it. I would also like to see him healthy for all 17 games.

A tall order given his first two years in the league, but not unreasonable.
RE: Wins are obviously most important, including winning division games  
Mike in NY : 5/7/2021 5:50 am : link
In comment 15257267 regulator said:
Quote:
But statistically, a benchmark of 30 TD, 4000yd, 60% comp would be considered “good” by most metrics. For Jones, no more than 1 turnover a game would be great but I’m not necessarily expecting it. I would also like to see him healthy for all 17 games.

A tall order given his first two years in the league, but not unreasonable.


I would be careful about 4000 yard benchmark because if you look at the QB’s who would have hit that number last year if they played 17 games it is almost evenly split between playoff and non-playoff teams (and in one case a playoff QB who team wanted to trade). If you are playing from behind you are going to pass more. TD’s is also hard stat with Jones because if Barkley can regain something more akin to his rookie season that will siphon off a lot of TD’s. The key for me is whether Jones is putting us in the best position to win. Cutting down turnovers is imperative as well as doing more when the game is on the line. Also being able to sustain drives so it keeps D rested. We had too many 3 and outs or drives that stalled out if we got a penalty or early down sack last year. I can’t understate Jason Garrett’s pathetic play calling, but Jones really needs to make quicker decisions in obvious passing situations.
The "Eye Test" is the most important thing  
ZogZerg : 5/7/2021 7:15 am : link
I know you stat people have a hard time with that.

But, if he plays well, the stats will be fine and the wins will follow.
Either will get him a fourth year as starter.  
Big Blue Blogger : 5/7/2021 7:19 am : link
Oddly, the big statistical year without the wins might make the Giants a bit less likely to exercise his Year 5 option than the wins without the gaudy stats. That’s because stats could put him in the Pro Bowl, pushing his option salary up to the Transition Tag number.

I don’t care about Jones’s stats. On first and goal, I just want the TD. Doesn’t matter whether it comes on a jump ball to Rudolph or a dive by Brightwell. But I think Jones will get some benefit of the doubt if his numbers are good and the team isn’t, unless his mistakes are responsible for losses.

Understand what you are intimating Blogger but if Jones  
chick310 : 5/7/2021 8:50 am : link
puts up a big statistical year then would think they are undoubtedly going to exercise his option, almost regardless of won-loss. Almost.

If won-loss is so bad that the whole thing gets blown up including a new GM, then yes there is a risk they move on with a new guy under center.

And I also place less emphasis on stats than many here but should be enough weapons in place now to offset some of OL issues, maybe not all. If he plays 17 games, which is less than more likely, Jones should be tracking to 4000 yards and something lower but close to 30 touchdowns. Turnovers...who knows?
Everything is the answer  
PaulN : 5/7/2021 10:36 am : link
There is not one thing. If you are 11-6 with the number 1 defense and your offense is horrible then you need to evaluate what is wrong on tge offensive end. This is a question for the end of the season. Not now. As the season progresses the answer should be obvious. This team is not a bad team now. This team is now an 8-10 win team for certain. But injuries and other things are going to happen so we just have to watch and wait. This stuff is really just fun for fans, but all bullshit. LOL.
The Giants have to find a way to win games with DJ  
The Mike : 5/7/2021 12:08 pm : link
He must win games against good teams even if it is the way Colt McCoy led the Giants in beating the Seahawks. If the Giants can't find a formula in 2021 to make the playoffs with Jones, given the talent they have now assembled, DJ should not be extended. They should draft or trade for a quarterback next year and DJ should then compete with that quarterback in 2022 for the starting job.
Wins are a team stat  
rsjem1979 : 5/7/2021 12:23 pm : link
Danny Kanell started 10 games in consecutive years, with very similar stats.

In year 1, his record was 7-2-1.

In year 2, his record was 3-7. He only started 4 more games after that in his entire career, because he was not good.

If the Giants go 11-6 but Jones puts up mediocre stats, it's not unfair to question whether or not he's the guy beyond 2021.

If the Giants go 8-9 because the defense falters but Jones consistently delivers at a level on par with the upper third of NFL QBs, that's at least instructive about his career prospects.

A few posters have used the Chargers record last year against Justin Herbert in arguments supporting Jones, without any context whatsoever. There's only so much a QB can do if he's got a bad defense and inept coaching staff. Justin Herbert put the Chargers in position to win 10-11 games, and they only won 7 because they blew massive leads and faltered in the 4th quarter on several occasions.

Context is important. You'd learn more about Jones with good numbers and a disappointing record than vice versa.

And yes, winning matters. As a team. In evaluating individual players, individual performance matters more.
Tom Coughlin fixed Tiki's fumbling. As an added bonus, the change  
Marty in Albany : 5/7/2021 1:11 pm : link
also significantly improved Tiki's balance and running technique, because he could no longer use his ball arm as a counter balance. Needless to say, it wasn't as easy as saying, "Hey, Tiki, carry the ball this way, not the way you're doin' it." Tiki had to work at it and had to significantly change his running style to compensate. He became even tougher to tackle.

I think that Judge can fix Jones' fumbling, but as with Tiki, it will require a lot of work on Jones' part. If Jones is successful at it, and reduces his fumbles, I suspect that his overall quarterbacking technique will also improve.

My point is: It can be done and it won't be easy, but it will be worth it on at least two different levels.

Now you may say, "But Tiki was an RB and Jones a QB, those positions are not similar to each other." I don't think that is the real issue. Tiki and Jones are very similar to each other in their work habits.

Tiki, if you remember, was an incredibly hard worker. He continued to train even after practice was over. Remember "the Hill?" Jones has a similar reputation when it comes to quarterbacking.

I have hopes.
