Colts were shocked to see NYG pass on Kwity Paye

One of the top 2 or 3 most important positions on the field is the ability to get after the QB. Paye has some elite skills such as stoping the run and setting the edge, put pass rushing is not one of them.
The issue I had with Paye is paying premium price for skills you can find in players later in the draft. Perhaps not same level, but you can find guys to do those things later. We got a better pass rusher 30 picks later. I’m more than happy with that.
Please excuse the pun. I really don't follow college football.
Its not a personal affront to the Giants, Im not exactly sure why people feel the need to defend the team or denigrate Paye. They're just playing the PR game and who knows, they could've been legitimately surprised. If the asshats here heard we liked Paye is it a stretch to believe the Colts heard it to? Regardless of how true it was or wasnt?
an excellent job by Giants using misdirection which we didn’t see from pre-Judege era.
Even other NFL team was fooled by Giants. Even asshat sources
from godeep13 had Paye to Giants. Lots of media nfl people were fooled.
We passed Paye twice. Personally I liked Paye but I guess Graham and Judge and Getty thought Ojulari is better fit in our defensive scheme. I’m fine with it and I like the pick especially we got additional 3rd 2022.
Scheme matters. There’s not many defensive players who are scheme-transcendant.
Let’s see if Giants are right in 3 yrs.
an excellent job by Giants using misdirection which we didn’t see from pre-Judege era.
Even other NFL team was fooled by Giants. Even asshat sources
from godeep13 had Paye to Giants. Lots of media nfl people were fooled.
We passed Paye twice. Personally I liked Paye but I guess Graham and Judge and Getty thought Ojulari is better fit in our defensive scheme. I’m fine with it and I like the pick especially we got additional 3rd 2022.
Scheme matters. There’s not many defensive players who are scheme-transcendant.
Let’s see if Giants are right in 3 yrs.
It does seem the Giants may have tightened the leaks a bit. Toney’s name wasn’t mentioned once. Rico & JonC were saying offense though.
Many of you know I was with Kwity on draft night and I was disappointed as it would have been fun for me if Kwity was a Giant but we had a great night with the trade downs and we will know in several years if we had a good draft or not...certainly other than OL( heard we liked AVT) we checked a lot of boxes. Kwity landed in a great spot and it was no surprise that the Colts drafted him.....there were 5-6 teams that seemed very interested in Kwity and from afar I think the GMEN were one of them but we needed a WR and they saw more value in Toney than Kwity. Being involved in the process there are many factors that factor into who drafts who,....team needs, talent, character, production,medicals,on field and off field history,interviews,teams relationship with various colleges,which positions have more talent and depth in a particular draft ....it isn’t a perfect science and draft boards change by the minute based on other teams moves
He looks like a great player but the Giants obviously liked Toney better for what they want to do.
I am glad Ojulari fell to us but the Giants couldn't know he would be there when they picked at 42 let alone still there at 50. And WR was way deeper in this draft than edge. That to me tells me how much the Giants liked Toney.
didn't even care enough for Ojulari to take him at #42. They traded down and were obviously still OK not getting him.
For once I actually think they had their tiers set up, and picked who was available when their turn came. DG said they had 5 players they liked at #42 and figured one or two would survive to #50. He said two were oline (Sy thinks it was Tevin Jenkins and Aaron Banks IIRC). So they were not picking positions but players. By that thinking and explanation, it is clear next years draft was deeply in their minds and as important as this year's picks.
didn't even care enough for Ojulari to take him at #42. They traded down and were obviously still OK not getting him.
It’s better not to fall in love with one player. That’s why I loved how the Giants handled this draft. Gettleman said there were 5 players they liked at 42, which is why they felt comfortable dropping 8 spots. It appears Aaron Robinson was one of those players in the conversation at 42 initially.
The trade down worked well, and then the trade up in the 3rd worked well too - Robinson was probably the only player left on the horizontal line at that point. It worked well.
I wanted Paye at 20. I think he’s a high floor player. Ojulari might be a more talented player, but his slight frame and injury history scares the hell out of me. I hope the Giants made the right choice.
than Paye. People keep saying he's not limited to a 3-4 lineman but I'd like to see that before believing it.
\
Explain that please
To my eyes, Paye is a lineman. He should be playing right next to Lawrence and Williams. Ideally in a 4-3, but you could play him in a 3-4 as well. Except the Giants don't need to spend a high draft pick at 3-4 defensive line.
Ojulari is a linebacker. He can cover as well. It made a lot more sense in a 3-4 base to go out at get an impact linebacker. Linebackers are the critical component if you're going to play any sort of 34 alignment. We can talk all day about how multiple Graham's defense is, but there was one linebacker on this roster that matters: Martinez. It wasn't enough.
Once the pick shifted down to #20, all bets were off and that should be rather easy and logical to grasp. At #20, there were not a lot of names left from the handful heard, and Toney was not one of them.
they just wanted a WR badly with the pick and went in that direction.
gotcha...can't argue with the results of getting Ojulari at 50....i think most BBIers would have preferred Ojulari to Paye regardless. I liked Paye a lot. It will be interesting to see if his career is more run defender edge or sack guy edge
I strongly suspect Kwity was in play at 20 but front office thought there was more value in Toney and that they could get an edge later on....there are just so many factors that play into the ultimate selection...Covid had a significant impact on the draft process also...we will know a year or two down the road if out draft strategy was accurate or not...being involved with Kwity showed me what a complicated process this can be with many moving parts and many twists and turns.
I agree. I think they probably had Toney & Paye on the same horizontal line, but felt they could get the Edge in the 2nd round (which they did + a 2022 3rd rounder).
They handled it brilliantly.
And to be honest, they could have selected Paye and got a good WR in the 2nd. Maybe Paye's age played into it, or maybe they felt Ojalari was definitely going to be there. Or Toney had a slight edge over Paye
didn't even care enough for Ojulari to take him at #42. They traded down and were obviously still OK not getting him.
It’s better not to fall in love with one player. That’s why I loved how the Giants handled this draft. Gettleman said there were 5 players they liked at 42, which is why they felt comfortable dropping 8 spots. It appears Aaron Robinson was one of those players in the conversation at 42 initially.
The trade down worked well, and then the trade up in the 3rd worked well too - Robinson was probably the only player left on the horizontal line at that point. It worked well.
Good points layed out here.
While likely getting boxed out on DeVonta Smith, the manner in which this draft played out for the Giants was so different than in past ones (including recent past ones). It finally seemed as if they created a tiered Draft Board and were actually USING IT the way it should be used based on the trading activity and outcomes. Sometimes moving down and still getting a player leftover in a tier, sometimes moving up when a tier is nearly depleted and not yet our turn and some staying put. And, in the end, netting additional draft collateral for a future year.
This has to be the influence of some of new guys in the room like Judge (maybe O'Brien?), or possibly maturation of existing personnel like Abrams & Pettit. Obviously just guessing but the change is far too apparent to be happenstance.
RE: The Giants don't want players with any Kwit in them.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Who cares what the Colts think?
Nice pick.
Lol.
Seriously, I don’t think Paye fits the Giants D. Plus they loved Toney. And Giants got a much better pass rusher in the 2nd
Holdin that one for an opportune moment Marty?
SHAMEFUL
The issue I had with Paye is paying premium price for skills you can find in players later in the draft. Perhaps not same level, but you can find guys to do those things later. We got a better pass rusher 30 picks later. I’m more than happy with that.
You're an idiot...
So it’s really Paye + 2nd round WR at 42
or
Toney + Ojulari + 2022 3rd rounder
I liked how it worked out.
Hey, in case Paye got drafted by the Giants, I was saving
'no kwit in the game, just the name'
Even other NFL team was fooled by Giants. Even asshat sources
from godeep13 had Paye to Giants. Lots of media nfl people were fooled.
We passed Paye twice. Personally I liked Paye but I guess Graham and Judge and Getty thought Ojulari is better fit in our defensive scheme. I’m fine with it and I like the pick especially we got additional 3rd 2022.
Scheme matters. There’s not many defensive players who are scheme-transcendant.
Let’s see if Giants are right in 3 yrs.
Even other NFL team was fooled by Giants. Even asshat sources
from godeep13 had Paye to Giants. Lots of media nfl people were fooled.
We passed Paye twice. Personally I liked Paye but I guess Graham and Judge and Getty thought Ojulari is better fit in our defensive scheme. I’m fine with it and I like the pick especially we got additional 3rd 2022.
Scheme matters. There’s not many defensive players who are scheme-transcendant.
Let’s see if Giants are right in 3 yrs.
It does seem the Giants may have tightened the leaks a bit. Toney’s name wasn’t mentioned once. Rico & JonC were saying offense though.
It does seem the Giants may have tightened the leaks a bit. Toney’s name wasn’t mentioned once. Rico & JonC were saying offense though.
In fairness, the Asshats were assuming the pick taking place at #11. Hard to factor in how the board changes a trade occurs (especially down).
Obviously One Giants Way didn't see Toney worth the #11 slot...
Let’s go GMEN
I am glad Ojulari fell to us but the Giants couldn't know he would be there when they picked at 42 let alone still there at 50. And WR was way deeper in this draft than edge. That to me tells me how much the Giants liked Toney.
For once I actually think they had their tiers set up, and picked who was available when their turn came. DG said they had 5 players they liked at #42 and figured one or two would survive to #50. He said two were oline (Sy thinks it was Tevin Jenkins and Aaron Banks IIRC). So they were not picking positions but players. By that thinking and explanation, it is clear next years draft was deeply in their minds and as important as this year's picks.
It’s better not to fall in love with one player. That’s why I loved how the Giants handled this draft. Gettleman said there were 5 players they liked at 42, which is why they felt comfortable dropping 8 spots. It appears Aaron Robinson was one of those players in the conversation at 42 initially.
The trade down worked well, and then the trade up in the 3rd worked well too - Robinson was probably the only player left on the horizontal line at that point. It worked well.
\
\
Explain that please
Quote:
than Paye. People keep saying he's not limited to a 3-4 lineman but I'd like to see that before believing it.
\
Explain that please
To my eyes, Paye is a lineman. He should be playing right next to Lawrence and Williams. Ideally in a 4-3, but you could play him in a 3-4 as well. Except the Giants don't need to spend a high draft pick at 3-4 defensive line.
Ojulari is a linebacker. He can cover as well. It made a lot more sense in a 3-4 base to go out at get an impact linebacker. Linebackers are the critical component if you're going to play any sort of 34 alignment. We can talk all day about how multiple Graham's defense is, but there was one linebacker on this roster that matters: Martinez. It wasn't enough.
gotcha...can't argue with the results of getting Ojulari at 50....i think most BBIers would have preferred Ojulari to Paye regardless. I liked Paye a lot. It will be interesting to see if his career is more run defender edge or sack guy edge
The way you word that makes the Giants look poor imo. They wanted a WR badly just screams reach. I hope that wasn’t the case, but if it was I’m a bit disappointed.
Quote:
they just wanted a WR badly with the pick and went in that direction.
The way you word that makes the Giants look poor imo. They wanted a WR badly just screams reach. I hope that wasn’t the case, but if it was I’m a bit disappointed.
Perhaps they had them rated very close to one another.
I think they pivoted once they traded back, possibly surprised Toney was still there. I think they knew the EDGE's were going to continue to fall, unlike the WR's.
Quote:
they just wanted a WR badly with the pick and went in that direction.
The way you word that makes the Giants look poor imo. They wanted a WR badly just screams reach. I hope that wasn’t the case, but if it was I’m a bit disappointed.
Not a reach if the media reports are accurate, Toney was going to get picked shortly after 20 had the NYG passed.
Quote:
they just wanted a WR badly with the pick and went in that direction.
The way you word that makes the Giants look poor imo. They wanted a WR badly just screams reach. I hope that wasn’t the case, but if it was I’m a bit disappointed.
Let's say they had Toney and Paye rated closely, but they also thought they could get a decent EDGE in the 2nd (like they ended up doing). That plays into the thinking.
Said a bit differently, Paye could have been of interest to the Giants but it was certainly lower than a lot of other players.
They passed on him twice, there is no doubt about it.
Go GMEN
They handled it brilliantly.
They handled it brilliantly.
And to be honest, they could have selected Paye and got a good WR in the 2nd. Maybe Paye's age played into it, or maybe they felt Ojalari was definitely going to be there. Or Toney had a slight edge over Paye
Quote:
didn't even care enough for Ojulari to take him at #42. They traded down and were obviously still OK not getting him.
It’s better not to fall in love with one player. That’s why I loved how the Giants handled this draft. Gettleman said there were 5 players they liked at 42, which is why they felt comfortable dropping 8 spots. It appears Aaron Robinson was one of those players in the conversation at 42 initially.
The trade down worked well, and then the trade up in the 3rd worked well too - Robinson was probably the only player left on the horizontal line at that point. It worked well.
Good points layed out here.
While likely getting boxed out on DeVonta Smith, the manner in which this draft played out for the Giants was so different than in past ones (including recent past ones). It finally seemed as if they created a tiered Draft Board and were actually USING IT the way it should be used based on the trading activity and outcomes. Sometimes moving down and still getting a player leftover in a tier, sometimes moving up when a tier is nearly depleted and not yet our turn and some staying put. And, in the end, netting additional draft collateral for a future year.
This has to be the influence of some of new guys in the room like Judge (maybe O'Brien?), or possibly maturation of existing personnel like Abrams & Pettit. Obviously just guessing but the change is far too apparent to be happenstance.
good one