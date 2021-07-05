for display only
Snee on our OL

Big Blue '56 : 5/7/2021 7:45 am
Quote:


The way things shape up in early May, the Giants, from left to right, line up with Thomas, Lemieux, Nick Gates, Will Hernandez and Peart as the starting group.

If this is the five-man starting unit, can it get the job done?

“I think they can,’’ Chris Snee, a four-time Pro Bowl guard for the Giants and most recently an offensive line scout for the Jaguars, told The Post. “Obviously the Giants organization thinks they can, so I hope they can. Myself and all the guys that have worn the colors have kind of been rooting for that unit to get back to what it was. It has been down for a while.’’

Peart could be the key to the entire deal. He is one of the players you select coming off the bus, a sleek 6-foot-7 athlete with a huge wingspan, gaining bulk and strength to his 318-pound rookie weight.

“He was a guy I visited three years consecutively at Connecticut,’’ Snee said. “As a sophomore when I saw him I immediately said, ‘Who’s that guy?’ He had everything you looked for from a physical-attribute standpoint. He moved well enough. He needed to get stronger. Athletic enough to play right tackle. The thing that I saw with him, and a lot of these young guys, especially the tackles, is the way they use their hands, that needs to be improved across the board. That will come with proper coaching.’’

Another key to the operation meshing: What is the deal with Hernandez? A 2018 second-round pick, he showed signs in 2019 of becoming the bullish guard the Giants envisioned him to be but 2020 was a lost season. He was not playing well early, missed two games after contracting COVID-19 and never regained his starting job. The Giants have not given up on him, though.

“I wouldn’t put him aside,’’ Snee said. “I wouldn’t, at all.’’


A whole lot of hopes on this unit.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5/7/2021 7:57 am : link
You'd love to have the same confidence level that you do in almost any other position group on the roster other than OL.

I simply don't know what they're going to say for themselves if the OL is the reason the offense spins it's wheels. They've boxed themselves into a tenuous situation.
Snee on our oline  
Giantimistic : 5/7/2021 8:02 am : link
sounded great when I read the title.
RE: Snee on our oline  
Big Blue '56 : 5/7/2021 8:11 am : link
In comment 15257308 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
sounded great when I read the title.


Lol
If Snee wasn’t effectively hurt his last years,  
Big Blue '56 : 5/7/2021 8:12 am : link
would he have had a decent shot at the HOF?
I remember someone  
JoeyBigBlue : 5/7/2021 8:20 am : link
Told me that Hernandez would even better than Chris Snee. This was after year Hernandez’s 2nd year. Laughable.
Nice comments  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5/7/2021 8:20 am : link
from Snee. You can tell he really values good coaching. I am sure the Snee and his group are happy Flaherty is back with the organization.

BB I don't think HOF. It seems the guards who have gotten in have 7 or more All Pro's. He was a great Giant and I hope he at least gets consideration for HOF in the coming years.
Snee and McKenize on that right side was a pleasure  
chick310 : 5/7/2021 8:22 am : link
to watch go to work for the years they were together. We haven't seen anything close to that in a while over there.

Wish his comments on the current OL situation were a bit more inspiring. Any rumors on additional free agent moves to this unit?
RE: If Snee wasn’t effectively hurt his last years,  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5/7/2021 8:23 am : link
In comment 15257315 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
would he have had a decent shot at the HOF?


Longevity really helps OL hof chances. You never know. He retired at 32 but he stopped being effective at like 30. Far too young.
what a player he was  
ryanmkeane : 5/7/2021 8:32 am : link
that OL took a bit to come together. here's hoping 2021 is the year for this unit
RE: RE: If Snee wasn’t effectively hurt his last years,  
Big Blue '56 : 5/7/2021 8:44 am : link
In comment 15257324 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15257315 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


would he have had a decent shot at the HOF?



Longevity really helps OL hof chances. You never know. He retired at 32 but he stopped being effective at like 30. Far too young.


Yeah, if he was reasonably healthy, he most likely would have played at a solid level for 4-5 more years, imo
This may be an unpopular opinion,  
RawhideMarshall : 5/7/2021 8:45 am : link
but I will not be surprised or upset if Zach Fulton wins the starting RG job. This was his primary position in college and both Lemieux and Hernandez have primarily played LG throughout their college and pro careers. Fulton has somewhat quietly logged a ton of starts over his career. I vaguely remember watching a film breakdown (maybe Skinner) that pointed to possible support issues (scheme and coaching) that may have contributed to his decline in Houston. Hope he bounces back as one of those under-the-radar bargain FA signings that all good teams need.
three of those guys were rookies last year  
KDavies : 5/7/2021 8:50 am : link
and Gates is a young UDFA starting at C in the NFL for the first time. Last year was wacky with COVID and limited practices and Zoom meetings. Additionally, there were some coaching issues that they hopefully rectified. I expect much improvement from the OL this year. How great the improvement is remains to be seen, but they have some veterans in there as one should someone falter or get injured.
RE: This may be an unpopular opinion,  
Big Blue '56 : 5/7/2021 8:50 am : link
In comment 15257347 RawhideMarshall said:
Quote:
but I will not be surprised or upset if Zach Fulton wins the starting RG job. This was his primary position in college and both Lemieux and Hernandez have primarily played LG throughout their college and pro careers. Fulton has somewhat quietly logged a ton of starts over his career. I vaguely remember watching a film breakdown (maybe Skinner) that pointed to possible support issues (scheme and coaching) that may have contributed to his decline in Houston. Hope he bounces back as one of those under-the-radar bargain FA signings that all good teams need.


No idea how the Fulton thing works out beyond a backup role, but I have no doubts about JJ inserting him in as a starter if ZF is deemed the best we have at the position
The optimist in me says the O-Line will be good-to-go by opening day.  
Klaatu : 5/7/2021 8:53 am : link
A new coach - as robbieballs has said repeatedly, maybe the most important offseason addition to the team - plus a full offseason program, preseason games to work out the kinks...there are reasons to believe that they'll play much better than they did last year.

The pessimist in me says that all of that won't make much of difference because the talent level just isn't there, and the Giants made a big mistake in the draft by not getting at least one top-tier O-Lineman capable of starting from day one.

Well, we'll know soon enough which one is right.
Fulton has quietly logged starts over his career  
widmerseyebrow : 5/7/2021 8:59 am : link
Like Bobby Hart has quietly logged starts at right tackle. There are quite a few of these guys that keep getting signed based on experience that are actually pretty terrible.
I think Judge  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5/7/2021 9:01 am : link
may feel coaching was a big problem on the OL last year. He stepped in pretty quickly to work with Thomas.

If the OL is underperforming it screws up everything. Have to think the Giants have confidence with what they have or they would have been more aggressive in the draft identifying a interior starter and giving up assets (if they had to) to get them if it was that critical. I think the key is both tackles have to be good.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/7/2021 9:02 am : link
Apparent that the team thinks the dudes we got now can do the job. Time will tell, but I trust JJ.
RE: Fulton has quietly logged starts over his career  
Big Blue '56 : 5/7/2021 9:06 am : link
In comment 15257374 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
Like Bobby Hart has quietly logged starts at right tackle. There are quite a few of these guys that keep getting signed based on experience that are actually pretty terrible.


Fulton has been far better than Hart..Don’t see the analogy
I think DJ can help this group  
Simms11 : 5/7/2021 9:11 am : link
by making quicker reads and getting the ball out too. No Oline can block for more the 3 seconds consistently in this league! Also Gates in his second year will also help the interior IMO. Would love to see one more Vet added at Guard, but I think the Giants will see how it shakes out in camp. Fulton might end up as the starting RG, if he can return to form. He was horrendous last year.
RE: Snee on our oline  
Bill in UT : 5/7/2021 9:11 am : link
In comment 15257308 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
sounded great when I read the title.


IDK, isn't he like 170 pounds now?
RE: ...  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5/7/2021 9:12 am : link
In comment 15257378 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Apparent that the team thinks the dudes we got now can do the job. Time will tell, but I trust JJ.


I keep hearing this from people around the league. One guy from a team in the AFC North said that Media and fan perception is rooted in recent results. And in order to change their stances, they have to see things turnaround. He felt the Giants have a good, solid core on the OL.

But as he said, they have to prove it.
It's weird...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/7/2021 9:27 am : link
there are a bunch of media outlets officially covering the Giants but the only one that seems to be posting worthwhile content in recent months is the New York Post.

The odd thing about it is that aside from NJ.com, none of the beat writers have really changed. They just stopped producing interesting content.
RE: If Snee wasn’t effectively hurt his last years,  
Section331 : 5/7/2021 9:29 am : link
In comment 15257315 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
would he have had a decent shot at the HOF?


I think so. He was the best OL on the league's best unit. I thought it was interesting that Snee specifically said that Peart was athletic enough to play RIGHT tackle. It might be that the right side is better suited to his skill set after all.
RE: If Snee wasn’t effectively hurt his last years,  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/7/2021 10:05 am : link
In comment 15257315 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
would he have had a decent shot at the HOF?


I think so. He was damned good.
RE: A whole lot of hopes on this unit.  
ColHowPepper : 5/7/2021 10:27 am : link
In comment 15257302 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
...I simply don't know what they're going to say for themselves if the OL is the reason the offense spins it's wheels. They've boxed themselves into a tenuous situation.
This is undeniable, Hammer, and on their assessment being mostly right largely dictates 2021's outcome, on O, at a minimum. 'Boxed in' may be the thrust you/we mean--having made the decision to commit to the unit as is--and/or there was no way JJ and FO could tear it all down and start from scratch, too many positions/resources to address. Fingers crossed JJ and staff have it right.
RE: RE: Fulton has quietly logged starts over his career  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/7/2021 10:44 am : link
In comment 15257382 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15257374 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


Like Bobby Hart has quietly logged starts at right tackle. There are quite a few of these guys that keep getting signed based on experience that are actually pretty terrible.



Fulton has been far better than Hart..Don’t see the analogy

Didn't Fulton lead the league in sacks allowed last year?

I don't think he's been better than Hart at all, we just don't have any history to dislike him yet like we do with Bobby Hart.
The one thing I took from the passage in the OP  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/7/2021 10:48 am : link
was the suggestion that Hernandez was on the upswing in 2019 and that 2020 was where things sort of cratered for him.

Maybe I'm remembering things incorrectly, but I seem to recall Hernandez starting to regress in 2019, and then really stepped backwards in 2020 even before he contracted Covid.

I want to believe that the potential is still there, and I know the Giants have a lot of faith in him, but the results have not consistently been there for WH to date, IMO. I think he's the biggest liability on the line right now.
Hernandez  
NYGgolfer : 5/7/2021 10:58 am : link
That is what I recall as well. His game declined in 2019 from his rookie year although would suggest it more uneven in 2020 than just even further decline.

He is not the quickest guy off the snap and on the move, and seems like his lateral movement on pass blocking is somewhat "lazy" to pick a word. Giants need a bounceback from him badly.

Snee was great for about four years.  
Big Blue Blogger : 5/7/2021 11:19 am : link
His peak was 2005-2008. He was good for three or four years after that, and then completely done. To even garner consideration for the Hall of Fame, he would have needed to maintain his peak level MUCH longer, not just hang around injury-free.

I think the 2008 Chris Snee is the guy we remember, but that guy didn’t last long. If his father-in-law hadn’t been the head coach, the 2011 Snee might have gone the way of Kareem McKenzie.
OL and RB are the two position groups that still need work  
The Mike : 5/7/2021 11:21 am : link
I feel like the Giants have elevated every other position group during the offseason to an NFL playoff worthy level.

But they still must sign another quality RB before the season begins for depth in the event Barkley misses playing time. Booker and Gainwell are not going to cut it. Every other top team has at least two top running backs. Damien Williams for example would have been a good signing that the Bears got on a one year contract. Khalil Herbert or Chris Evans would have been good "day three" draft picks. There is still time and options available so I am optimistic this will get addressed.

The OL may be "good enough" as Snee and the Giants suggest, but it sure would have been comforting to sign or draft a quality starter. Losing Zeitler and signing Fulton was a clear downgrade. Nothing about the recent performances of Peart, Hernandez or Lemieux gives me confidence that they will rise to the occasion this year. Perhaps signing Turner or another experienced starter is still in the works?

It will be a massive miscalculation if the OL is still bottom tier in 2021.
RE: Hernandez  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5/7/2021 11:40 am : link
In comment 15257480 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:

He is not the quickest guy off the snap and on the move, and seems like his lateral movement on pass blocking is somewhat "lazy" to pick a word. Giants need a bounceback from him badly.


Thing is, this was always the knock on Hernandez. He never was the most athletic guy. The hope was he could ride on how overwhelmingly strong he can be.
...  
broadbandz : 5/7/2021 11:58 am : link
To win the NFL you need a bang avg O-line. Nothing special but it cant be putrid. If DG cant provide that he should be fired no questions asked.
An RB, CB, DL or WR rookie might come in and start.  
Marty in Albany : 5/7/2021 12:35 pm : link
Once we had selected Toney and Ojulari, was there any Guard available who was better than what we already had and who had a good chance to win that position this year?
RE: Snee was great for about four years.  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5/7/2021 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15257500 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
His peak was 2005-2008. He was good for three or four years after that, and then completely done. To even garner consideration for the Hall of Fame, he would have needed to maintain his peak level MUCH longer, not just hang around injury-free.

I think the 2008 Chris Snee is the guy we remember, but that guy didn’t last long. If his father-in-law hadn’t been the head coach, the 2011 Snee might have gone the way of Kareem McKenzie.


I agree with you on this. TC was a little too loyal with that OL (Snee and probably a couple others). Two Super Bowls and a son in law. Perhaps Judy gave TC him a mandate!
2nd among all OGs in run block win rate in the NFL  
allstarjim : 5/7/2021 12:53 pm : link
2nd among all NFL OGs. Your Will Hernandez.

The enormous criticism this guy takes. He's rarely penalized, is one of the best run blocking OGs in the NFL, I haven't seen a player pancake as many dudes he does in a long time on the Giants. Allowed 1 sack last year.

And Lemieux, who objectively WAS NOT A GOOD PLAYER last year, never takes criticism. Albeit, it was a rookie year and he's a developmental player. Lemieux allowed 5 sacks last season.

Never in the history of the Giants has fan opinion been so topsy turvey vs on field performance as it is with Will Hernandez.

I think the problem is that many were expecting a Pro Bowler with where he was drafted instead of a good, decent statting Guard, which is what he is.

to my eye Lemieux  
Paulie Walnuts : 5/7/2021 1:04 pm : link
was the better run blocker than Hernandez, pass blocking in the NFL takes time to learn
RE: 2nd among all OGs in run block win rate in the NFL  
Jimmy Googs : 5/7/2021 1:45 pm : link
In comment 15257602 allstarjim said:
Quote:
2nd among all NFL OGs. Your Will Hernandez.

The enormous criticism this guy takes. He's rarely penalized, is one of the best run blocking OGs in the NFL, I haven't seen a player pancake as many dudes he does in a long time on the Giants. Allowed 1 sack last year.

And Lemieux, who objectively WAS NOT A GOOD PLAYER last year, never takes criticism. Albeit, it was a rookie year and he's a developmental player. Lemieux allowed 5 sacks last season.

Never in the history of the Giants has fan opinion been so topsy turvey vs on field performance as it is with Will Hernandez.

I think the problem is that many were expecting a Pro Bowler with where he was drafted instead of a good, decent starting Guard, which is what he is.i


Of course Lemieux takes criticism on here, particularly with his pass blocking which was sometimes an adventure imv. Where do you get "never"? But a rookie and 5th round draft pick is going to get far more leeway for his first 8 or so starts.

And there clearly were/are higher expectations for WH. He was #34 overall player taken in draft, and its been 3 years. He needs to be better, though I have to say I am surprised at the #2 Guard ranking...
RE: 2nd among all OGs in run block win rate in the NFL  
giantstock : 5/7/2021 2:25 pm : link
In comment 15257602 allstarjim said:
Quote:
2nd among all NFL OGs. Your Will Hernandez.

The enormous criticism this guy takes. He's rarely penalized, is one of the best run blocking OGs in the NFL, I haven't seen a player pancake as many dudes he does in a long time on the Giants. Allowed 1 sack last year.

And Lemieux, who objectively WAS NOT A GOOD PLAYER last year, never takes criticism. Albeit, it was a rookie year and he's a developmental player. Lemieux allowed 5 sacks last season.

Never in the history of the Giants has fan opinion been so topsy turvey vs on field performance as it is with Will Hernandez.

I think the problem is that many were expecting a Pro Bowler with where he was drafted instead of a good, decent statting Guard, which is what he is.


You see with your own eyes that your QB is getting hit amongst the top s in the NFL. You see with your own eyes the Giants had the 31st ranked offense despite playing in a division was among the worst in NFL History.

I think your view is talented with big blue - giant big blue tint. I hope you are right. But I think l part of the problem is posters like you that have this heavy big blue tint shade only want to hear people that support your own pov.

You heard what SY thinks of our OL- but that doesn't count, right? You just want to go after us that don't support your pov, right? Otherwise, you know what SY has said, so why not accept that their is an alternate view than that of your own? I understand you disagree with it- so likewise I disagree with yours. But I want YOU to be RIGHT!!!!!!
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 5/7/2021 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15257390 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:

I keep hearing this from people around the league. One guy from a team in the AFC North said that Media and fan perception is rooted in recent results. And in order to change their stances, they have to see things turnaround. He felt the Giants have a good, solid core on the OL.

But as he said, they have to prove it.


This is a fantastic observation. The Giants frankly have a few trust but verify groups.

I think this is a healthy line of thinking to apply to the quarterback (consistency) and running back (health) situations as well.

The dog that didn't bark  
Grizz99 : 5/7/2021 2:56 pm : link
Health Sherlock Holmes solve a mystery.
Last year they didn't grab a center in free agency or reach for one in the draft.
It was apparently a glaring omission and I wrote at the time that they had to have an answer at hand, on the roster. Obviously they did and Gates iis much more than an ordinary Center.
That was a heck of a show of competency against the odds. And the deck was stacked including no preseason no continuity, new systems and players who introduced to each other before the game. In spite of that they got better.
They've earned my trust and my confidence. I think there's real talent there to begin with. Bookend tackles, a very good Center, the guards only have to be adequate.
Let the good times roll
Gotta trust the coaches  
csh2z : 5/7/2021 4:19 pm : link
and all of the team evaluators. They know what none of us knows. I'm pretty sure, if any of these players was just sitting on their asses for the last six months, hoping they'll play better next season by osmosis, they would have been replaced either in FA or the draft. I'm going to trust that the coaching staff, who we all seem to have high regard for, are confident that this OL will be significantly better than last year.

Also somebody earlier said they have a similar concern about the RB situation. We need to give the new guys on the team a chance to prove themselves before we as fans determine that our braintrust doesn't know what they are doing. I'm sure that they believe, that the necessary upgrades has already taken place.

RE: Gotta trust the coaches  
giantstock : 5/7/2021 4:35 pm : link
In comment 15257834 csh2z said:
Quote:
and all of the team evaluators. They know what none of us knows. I'm pretty sure, if any of these players was just sitting on their asses for the last six months, hoping they'll play better next season by osmosis, they would have been replaced either in FA or the draft. I'm going to trust that the coaching staff, who we all seem to have high regard for, are confident that this OL will be significantly better than last year.

Also somebody earlier said they have a similar concern about the RB situation. We need to give the new guys on the team a chance to prove themselves before we as fans determine that our braintrust doesn't know what they are doing. I'm sure that they believe, that the necessary upgrades has already taken place.


I am not arguing - but why do you have to trust the Giants scouts? Why can't you have skepticism? The "top scout" on here is very concerned about the Giants OL- so why can't there also be some skepticism?
...  
christian : 5/7/2021 4:45 pm : link
Judge didn’t nail the OL coach hire. This is the 3rd guy taking a crack at it. In my view it’s one of the few things he’s gotten wrong. There will be growing pains just by virtue of there being a new coach. Should be cause for patience and a little concern.
I’m as optimistic as anyone  
BillT : 5/7/2021 4:51 pm : link
But I’m in show me mode in the OL. It’s been to many years of hoping only to be disappointed. The key players are Lemieux and Peart. I’m pretty confident about Thomas, Gates and yes Hernandez. Others have mentioned Fulton over Hernandez but I think if things aren’t working out you could see some combination of.Thomas, Hernandez, Gates, Fulton and Solder. If Lemieux falters they could move Hernandez back to LG and insert Fulton at RG. If Peart falters Solder could take over at RT. Fulton and Solder backstop the right side in case the two 2nd year players don’t work out.
RE: RE: RE: Fulton has quietly logged starts over his career  
aGiantGuy : 5/7/2021 4:53 pm : link
In comment 15257473 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15257382 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15257374 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


Like Bobby Hart has quietly logged starts at right tackle. There are quite a few of these guys that keep getting signed based on experience that are actually pretty terrible.



Fulton has been far better than Hart..Don’t see the analogy


Didn't Fulton lead the league in sacks allowed last year?

I don't think he's been better than Hart at all, we just don't have any history to dislike him yet like we do with Bobby Hart.


This take is lazy. Bobby Hart hasn’t played at a starting level for his entire career, while if you watch any games with Zach Fulton, he is playing at a noticeably higher level. Sacks are not a great way to judge OL talent.
RE: I’m as optimistic as anyone  
christian : 5/7/2021 5:56 pm : link
In comment 15257869 BillT said:
Quote:
If Peart falters Solder could take over at RT. Fulton and Solder backstop the right side in case the two 2nd year players don’t work out.


Fulton and Solder both showed a pretty bad floor in their respective last seasons on the field.

I’m surprised the Giants opted for Nate Solder over Cam Fleming as the swing tackle.
RE: Hernandez  
BigBlueJuice : 5/8/2021 10:17 am : link
I have said this more than once so try and keep up. Solder and Hernandez and what they have done for giants should be given a pass. First off lets start with Hernandez.
Hernandez was a mauler for Saquan rookie year, was throwing people around, dont recall that he walked in front of saquan everywhere he walked to show how determined he was to protecting saquan, didnt do too terrible saquan was ROY. His pass blocking isnt sexy but he can be coached up to be serviceable in that category. Next year his regression was due to 2 things bad line play on BOTH sides of him. Halapito and pulley at center was a rotation of pff grade in the 50s and 60s the whole year. If the point of center is getting blown by he has to choose block my man, or the guy coming between him and center and thus is his second year so decision making may not be to nfl speed yet, obviously wasnt ready for that PLUS solder wasnt doing much better cause now he is insurance for Hernandez as hernandez slides in to help C position. Then next year he gets pulley/gates. Gates learning a new position. Solder opts out and now AT is struggling in his place as an injured rookie who toughed it out. Inconsistent line play again with 2 inexperienced players on each side. Then he contracts covid. People seem to misunderstand once you contract covid you have lasting effects that persist for months, sometimes years. Shortness of breathe, not being able to utilize full strength, easy fatigue. Hernandez couldnt play after that and sat out which was better for his health. We know what he looks like healthy and with somewhat competent line play, the mauler that got saquan OROY so no i wouldnt give up pn him due to that. He not only gets a pass but if line plays better Id give him another year possibly 2. Wanted to say that before the obvious. He has also had 3 line coaches, 2 head coaches, and apparentpy Judge was peaved Columbo was teaching poor technique which led to his releaseand the line playing better once david Guermillo came in. Rob sale now so 4 o line coach. Hiw can you speak consistency when you have 4 different coaches and 15 different o line rotations. No meshing of line.
Now Solder. I know everyone is mad we paid him soo much during a year we terribly needed to move on from Flowers. There were other suiters and the LT market was thin, i think it was whitworth, him and some bums. Whitworth got snagged we paniced and paid the man. According to resume it was right thing to do. We couldnt have another year of flowers without fan base ostracizing management. Solder had rookie Hernandez who had to help on C assignments consistantly cause of blown coverage which means he was manning too Edge talent plus filling the whole between him and hernandez. Again choose your poison. So his line play dipped due to that. He opted out for covid which was smart. He has history of cancer and his child has it. And to make up for the whole thing since his play didnt meet his salary he took a massive cut and restructured his contract to 4 mil this year and he still cant beat peart out of spot. We dont know him to be solely a swing tackle until season starts and they re evaluate line. So I give both of them a pass. Coaching changes, scheme changes, o line rotations, rookie growing pains is why I think everyones evaluation lacks facts.





In comment 15257480 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
That is what I recall as well. His game declined in 2019 from his rookie year although would suggest it more uneven in 2020 than just even further decline.

He is not the quickest guy off the snap and on the move, and seems like his lateral movement on pass blocking is somewhat "lazy" to pick a word. Giants need a bounceback from him badly.
RE: ...  
BigBlueJuice : 5/8/2021 10:25 am : link
Well columbo was brought in because of garrett so I wouldnt say it was his hire, but he trusted jason garrett since their oline play in dallas had been stellar for decades. David Guermillo was a stand in and got the line playing well partly also due to they were starting to mesh end of season. Rob Sale was brought in cause they could reach a deal with guermillo and he has a record with the NYG franchise of 2 superbowls so may be a GM/owner request. Who is going to complain we get back our superbowls winning oline coach. So that is what i see


In comment 15257861 christian said:
Quote:
Judge didn’t nail the OL coach hire. This is the 3rd guy taking a crack at it. In my view it’s one of the few things he’s gotten wrong. There will be growing pains just by virtue of there being a new coach. Should be cause for patience and a little concern.
RE: RE: Hernandez  
Big Blue '56 : 5/8/2021 10:26 am : link
In comment 15258374 BigBlueJuice said:
Quote:
I have said this more than once so try and keep up. Solder and Hernandez and what they have done for giants should be given a pass. First off lets start with Hernandez.
Hernandez was a mauler for Saquan rookie year, was throwing people around, dont recall that he walked in front of saquan everywhere he walked to show how determined he was to protecting saquan, didnt do too terrible saquan was ROY. His pass blocking isnt sexy but he can be coached up to be serviceable in that category. Next year his regression was due to 2 things bad line play on BOTH sides of him. Halapito and pulley at center was a rotation of pff grade in the 50s and 60s the whole year. If the point of center is getting blown by he has to choose block my man, or the guy coming between him and center and thus is his second year so decision making may not be to nfl speed yet, obviously wasnt ready for that PLUS solder wasnt doing much better cause now he is insurance for Hernandez as hernandez slides in to help C position. Then next year he gets pulley/gates. Gates learning a new position. Solder opts out and now AT is struggling in his place as an injured rookie who toughed it out. Inconsistent line play again with 2 inexperienced players on each side. Then he contracts covid. People seem to misunderstand once you contract covid you have lasting effects that persist for months, sometimes years. Shortness of breathe, not being able to utilize full strength, easy fatigue. Hernandez couldnt play after that and sat out which was better for his health. We know what he looks like healthy and with somewhat competent line play, the mauler that got saquan OROY so no i wouldnt give up pn him due to that. He not only gets a pass but if line plays better Id give him another year possibly 2. Wanted to say that before the obvious. He has also had 3 line coaches, 2 head coaches, and apparentpy Judge was peaved Columbo was teaching poor technique which led to his releaseand the line playing better once david Guermillo came in. Rob sale now so 4 o line coach. Hiw can you speak consistency when you have 4 different coaches and 15 different o line rotations. No meshing of line.
Now Solder. I know everyone is mad we paid him soo much during a year we terribly needed to move on from Flowers. There were other suiters and the LT market was thin, i think it was whitworth, him and some bums. Whitworth got snagged we paniced and paid the man. According to resume it was right thing to do. We couldnt have another year of flowers without fan base ostracizing management. Solder had rookie Hernandez who had to help on C assignments consistantly cause of blown coverage which means he was manning too Edge talent plus filling the whole between him and hernandez. Again choose your poison. So his line play dipped due to that. He opted out for covid which was smart. He has history of cancer and his child has it. And to make up for the whole thing since his play didnt meet his salary he took a massive cut and restructured his contract to 4 mil this year and he still cant beat peart out of spot. We dont know him to be solely a swing tackle until season starts and they re evaluate line. So I give both of them a pass. Coaching changes, scheme changes, o line rotations, rookie growing pains is why I think everyones evaluation lacks facts.





In comment 15257480 NYGgolfer said:


Quote:


That is what I recall as well. His game declined in 2019 from his rookie year although would suggest it more uneven in 2020 than just even further decline.

He is not the quickest guy off the snap and on the move, and seems like his lateral movement on pass blocking is somewhat "lazy" to pick a word. Giants need a bounceback from him badly.


Formatted:

I have said this more than once so try and keep up. Solder and Hernandez and what they have done for giants should be given a pass. First off lets start with Hernandez.


Hernandez was a mauler for Saquan rookie year, was throwing people around, dont recall that he walked in front of saquan everywhere he walked to show how determined he was to protecting saquan, didnt do too terrible saquan was ROY. His pass blocking isnt sexy but he can be coached up to be serviceable in that category.

Next year his regression was due to 2 things bad line play on BOTH sides of him. Halapito and pulley at center was a rotation of pff grade in the 50s and 60s the whole year. If the point of center is getting blown by he has to choose block my man, or the guy coming between him and center and thus is his second year so decision making may not be to nfl speed yet, obviously wasnt ready for that PLUS solder wasnt doing much better cause now he is insurance for Hernandez as hernandez slides in to help C position.

Then next year he gets pulley/gates. Gates learning a new position. Solder opts out and now AT is struggling in his place as an injured rookie who toughed it out. Inconsistent line play again with 2 inexperienced players on each side. Then he contracts covid.

People seem to misunderstand once you contract covid you have lasting effects that persist for months, sometimes years. Shortness of breathe, not being able to utilize full strength, easy fatigue. Hernandez couldnt play after that and sat out which was better for his health. We know what he looks like healthy and with somewhat competent line play, the mauler that got saquan OROY so no i wouldnt give up pn him due to that.

He not only gets a pass but if line plays better Id give him another year possibly 2. Wanted to say that before the obvious. He has also had 3 line coaches, 2 head coaches, and apparentpy Judge was peaved Columbo was teaching poor technique which led to his releaseand the line playing better once david Guermillo came in. Rob sale now so 4 o line coach. Hiw can you speak consistency when you have 4 different coaches and 15 different o line rotations. No meshing of line.


Now Solder. I know everyone is mad we paid him soo much during a year we terribly needed to move on from Flowers. There were other suiters and the LT market was thin, i think it was whitworth, him and some bums.

Whitworth got snagged we paniced and paid the man. According to resume it was right thing to do. We couldnt have another year of flowers without fan base ostracizing management. Solder had rookie Hernandez who had to help on C assignments consistantly cause of blown coverage which means he was manning too Edge talent plus filling the whole between him and hernandez.

Again choose your poison. So his line play dipped due to that. He opted out for covid which was smart. He has history of cancer and his child has it. And to make up for the whole thing since his play didnt meet his salary he took a massive cut and restructured his contract to 4 mil this year and he still cant beat peart out of spot.

We dont know him to be solely a swing tackle until season starts and they re evaluate line. So I give both of them a pass. Coaching changes, scheme changes, o line rotations, rookie growing pains is why I think everyones evaluation lacks facts.
...  
chick310 : 5/8/2021 11:49 am : link
In comment 15258374 BigBlueJuice said:
Quote:
I have said this more than once so try and keep up.


I still can't keep up.


...  
christian : 5/8/2021 1:21 pm : link
You can dissect any scenario and come out with a positive or negative outlook.

The basic facts that make me nervous:

- The Giants are on their third line coach in 14 months
- Hernandez is in year four and has not put together a full year of consistent pass and run blocking
- Both Fulton and Solder were statistically at the bottom of the league in pass protection in their respective last year on the field
- The same presumptive group minus Fleming was essentially the worst pass blocking unit in the NFL last year

As I posted above, I’m not blind to the positives. Gates was a stand out, and a nice surprise. Thomas developed well as the season progressed. Sale sounds exactly like the type of guy Judge is.

The Giants are taking a leap of faith that many factors will progress positively, because it’s certainly not a situation where they are building upon past success.
Building on passed success is not an option...  
Brown_Hornet : 5/8/2021 10:21 pm : link
... So now as a fan we can either trust the coaching staff or we can decide that they don't know what they're doing.

past...  
Brown_Hornet : 5/8/2021 10:22 pm : link
...~
RE: Building on passed success is not an option...  
christian : 5/8/2021 10:51 pm : link
In comment 15258840 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
... So now as a fan we can either trust the coaching staff or we can decide that they don't know what they're doing.


I think there will be bumps along the road for Judge as he develops his skills as a coach, and team architect. I won’t be surprised if this is one of them.
Could be...  
Brown_Hornet : 5/8/2021 11:23 pm : link
...my favorite position groups to coach are OL and LB.

I can promise you that the staff knows so much that we don't.
