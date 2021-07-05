What was the BBI reaction to the OBJ pick?

I wanted Taylor Lewan or Aaron Donald. Zack Martin, CJ Mosely, and Odell were also in the mix for me in some order that I forget.
I just mainly remember thinking "anyone but Ebron" on draft day, so I was happy with the Odell pick. Especially as I read and watched more vids of him after the draft and saw exactly how crazy his hands were.
wanted Aaron Donald, and not a WR, especially when the OL was falling apart.
A lot of people wanted Martin also.
People didn't seem to be super stoked on OBJ. Then, when he got hurt in minicamp, posters on here were calling him "Becky".
He shut everyone up really fucking fast though.
It does suck that his first game was the game in Philly where Cruz tore his patella IIRC. We, as Giants fans, were robbed of seeing the two of them play together at the height of their powers. Really sucks.
I remember having seen his performance at the combine on TV live
It was just remarkable in terms of how fluid and natural he was in catching the ball. I was jacked when we got him. There were a lot here that wanted Martin, and then Donald. A lot of skepticism and argument was expressed about whether Donald could perform in the pros at his size.
Pretty clear now that Donald would have been the right choice. First couple of years when OBJ was the Giant offense and before he wigged out, it was a closer call.
He was not the way I would have gone. But, as soon as he was healthy as a rookie, his value was instantly recognized. For the first few years, before injuries and prima donna behavior set in, he was the most dynamic offensive player I had seen in my lifetime.
I was leaning more toward Martin and OBJ was not on my radar; the position of WR was not for round 1. I loved him almost immediately and ultimately have no problem with the pick...but, I also felt the trade was the right move. I would have done it prior to the extension, but either way I agree he needed to go.
I don’t remember an exact preference, but shared the no Ebron sentiments.
relief since didn't 75% of mock draft have Eric Ebron to the Giants?
like most things it was split, I think a lot of people wanted Donald, some wanted Lewan or Martin.
some liked Beckham.
you can probably find the thread in the archives.
Interesting...did they not want Ebron because they believed TE was a Dead Position?....Jerry Reese..... Reeses model of Edge Rushers and Impact receivers is a model that pushed a lot of big people off the field...defenses are smaller and faster...and Susceptible to multiple large Targets---Tight Ends!
and well deserved. there was excitement about OBJ but really no one could have predicted the level of game making ability he brought to the table. I dont care what anyone here says after the fact, no one was that gaga to make a bold prediction to the level of weaponry he actually gave the team.
Fully expected an OL, Lewan or Martin. OBJ just didn't seem like a NYG pick for me and was surprising.
Days after I was reconciled thinking he was a solid but unremarkable prospect. WR are really hard to predict, so at the time OBJ's skillset didn't obviously translate (as a #1) to the NFL in my view. I was clearly wrong.
It feels really similar to how KT does now, similar but different. OBJ was a lightning rod to our offense, and I think Eli was a force multiplier for OBJ, springing him to prime career form immediately.
Wanted Martin. Didn't know much about OBJ and felt he was the consolation prize after Evans and Watkins were taken. Quickly got over it after the catch.
In the weeks leading up to the draft there were several BBIers who were downright obsessed with Donald. I thought he was too small to have am impact and was getting annoyed by the constant drum beats for AD. Well....I guess I was wrong!
So, it’s hard to argue the pick in that sense. But, the Giants went 6-10 in 2014 & 2015 with Beckham. The team desperately needed to build the lines at the time. Both Donald & Martin would have been better picks for where the team was.
I'm just sitting here, imagining our defense with JPP on the outside and Donald on the inside...
I wanted Martin but I wasn't overly upset with the pick but
OTOH, I remember some time after the draft, his agent arranged an appearance at a mall. Beckham showed up late and he was portrayed as being disinterested. The Prima Donna concern raised its ugly head. Countering that was the miniseries about the scouting department and the Beckham selection-Finding Giants.
A lot of people are portraying this as quickly becoming pro Beckham but my recollection is that he was injured early and there was still some questions.
Obviously, once he started playing, he was transcendent.
there for the taking. It was a no brainer. And if you didn’t have a brain, there was Martin, too. That was the last time I became invested in a draft pick, because the bitterness and disappointment just isn’t healthy.
Odell seemed like a good kid, but when he launched headfirst at Josh Norman, he lost my support and while I thank him for the production, I never appreciated his diva, me-first attitude. The catch was the worst thing to happen. No humility. Didn’t matter we lost the game. Get off my lawn.
And then after he’s gone he cried about being sent to die in Cleveland, which was an insult to his new team as he walked in the door. First impressions and all.
Clutching my pearls, and here is a very strong take, but he was an embarrassment to the team and the further removed we are from the trade, the more my distaste for him has grown. He’s the most anti-Giant player this team has put forward as a star in a generation.
We could have had a football god, chiseled out of marble, created with bad intentions. Instead, we got a jackass. I am so pleased he’s not a Giant. The trade was fantastic. Sending him to rot in Cleveland was a masterstroke. Particularly after his injuries. Gettledog the fleecer.
People tend to remember things the way they wish they were. I remember people on here absolutely going BBI on the Beckham pick. He was a complete surprise to most which I completely understood. Beckham was the equivalent of the Giants picking Toney at 11. Most people called OBJ a reach including myself, I wanted Martin. The pick basically exemplifies the epitome of the Reese/Ross boom or bust drafts, Beckham happens to be one of the few on the boom side, which to their credit was an atomic boom. Followed by barren lands.
RE: RE: Beckham produced incredibly for the Giants..
Eli’s first two seasons with Odell, the only QBs who threw more TD passes were Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Odell wasn’t the issue, even as badly as it ended. The problem was the Giants next two first round picks, both of whom were top ten picks and produced literally nothing for the team. The Giants wasted Odell as much as they wasted Eli’s final quality years.
This is what I remember as well.
I just mainly remember thinking "anyone but Ebron" on draft day, so I was happy with the Odell pick. Especially as I read and watched more vids of him after the draft and saw exactly how crazy his hands were.
That's the way I remember it.
Pretty clear now that Donald would have been the right choice. First couple of years when OBJ was the Giant offense and before he wigged out, it was a closer call.
I think he means Donald.
Post draft reaction wasn't anything crazy. Folks fine with OBJ just some lamenting if they were hot and heavy in the Martin or Donald camps.
After his rookie year, very few complaints since he lit it up. The other two were very good/great but OBJ got the headlines.
That lasted for a few years, and then...
Interesting...did they not want Ebron because they believed TE was a Dead Position?....Jerry Reese..... Reeses model of Edge Rushers and Impact receivers is a model that pushed a lot of big people off the field...defenses are smaller and faster...and Susceptible to multiple large Targets---Tight Ends!
Aug 2017
Days after I was reconciled thinking he was a solid but unremarkable prospect. WR are really hard to predict, so at the time OBJ's skillset didn't obviously translate (as a #1) to the NFL in my view. I was clearly wrong.
It feels really similar to how KT does now, similar but different. OBJ was a lightning rod to our offense, and I think Eli was a force multiplier for OBJ, springing him to prime career form immediately.
But yep, people wanted Ebron lol no one had OBJ on their radar, if I remember correctly.
Classic Reese pick.
Thought taking Beckham over an OL was the height of stupidity.
And it was. A classic Reese pick.
Always going for the flashy pick instead of substance. The two times he went for "substance" he reached.
Giants at that point were hit or miss with WR picks, I really didn't like Beckham.
Hindsight 20/20, I'm happy they picked him. Highlight video's matter, nice to know the Giants had one of the best receivers ever to play the game, even if it was only for a few short seasons.
MookGiants : 5/8/2014 9:22 pm : link
if Giants take Beckham over Martin. The line in its current state will wreck another season
Could not have been more correct.
OBJ was out of left field but the more everyone learned the better we liked the pick.
That resonates a little bit with Toney.
Donald was my pick as well as many others in here but who would have predicted that he would become the best defensive player in the NFL. I thought he would become an 8-10 sack a year guy
In the weeks leading up to the draft there were several BBIers who were downright obsessed with Donald. I thought he was too small to have am impact and was getting annoyed by the constant drum beats for AD. Well....I guess I was wrong!
Thanks for posting that! What a nice little walk down "the shitty side of the street", haha.
I feel so much better about this team/coach than back then or really...I'm more overall optimistic than I have been for many years!
And they were right.
That 2014 Draft was stacked with some very talented first rounders.
A lot of people are portraying this as quickly becoming pro Beckham but my recollection is that he was injured early and there was still some questions.
Obviously, once he started playing, he was transcendent.
Being old school lol
Odell seemed like a good kid, but when he launched headfirst at Josh Norman, he lost my support and while I thank him for the production, I never appreciated his diva, me-first attitude. The catch was the worst thing to happen. No humility. Didn’t matter we lost the game. Get off my lawn.
And then after he’s gone he cried about being sent to die in Cleveland, which was an insult to his new team as he walked in the door. First impressions and all.
Clutching my pearls, and here is a very strong take, but he was an embarrassment to the team and the further removed we are from the trade, the more my distaste for him has grown. He’s the most anti-Giant player this team has put forward as a star in a generation.
We could have had a football god, chiseled out of marble, created with bad intentions. Instead, we got a jackass. I am so pleased he’s not a Giant. The trade was fantastic. Sending him to rot in Cleveland was a masterstroke. Particularly after his injuries. Gettledog the fleecer.
Quote:
Eli’s first two seasons with Odell, the only QBs who threw more TD passes were Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Odell wasn’t the issue, even as badly as it ended. The problem was the Giants next two first round picks, both of whom were top ten picks and produced literally nothing for the team. The Giants wasted Odell as much as they wasted Eli’s final quality years.
Most here seemed somewhat disappointed Mike Evans and Taylor Lewan got picked ahead of the Giants.
He better learn how to read the blitz
EricJ (formerly Tyleraimee) : 5/8/2014 9:32 pm : link
and break off his route. Eli will have about 2 seconds to throw.
Seems like I wanted us to go Lewan too...but I was apparently drinking that night
We should have a BBI Hall of Fame, if it hasn't been done before.
Being old school lol
I Know right? So if thats "before his time" he must be like 15?
What else happened to define that year besides OBJ?