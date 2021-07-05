2022 McShay's First Mock Draft

We're in the market for a QB next draft. While I think DJ will be better this season, I question whether he will take a necessarily large enough step where he solidifies himself beyond next season. We are getting into 5th year option and new contract territory here.
If the improvements are merely modest, say 3,000-3,500 yards and 25 TDs, 15 INTs, I think we have to cut bait.
Given the direction the game is moving, he's a player to keep an eye on. But, the projection to the NFL is even harder because he's not playing against top competition at Liberty. Right now, there's no QB catching my eye.
When do the Giants need to decide on DJ's 5th year option? That's a big decision point.
Given the direction the game is moving, he's a player to keep an eye on. But, the projection to the NFL is even harder because he's not playing against top competition at Liberty. Right now, there's no QB catching my eye.
When do the Giants need to decide on DJ's 5th year option? That's a big decision point.
The irony here, is that 2019 wasn't supposed to be a good year for QB's either.
That said, I can see DJ taking a big leap forward. Most of the offensive line is in a much different place than the beginning of last season.
I have my doubts as well but those numbers may still keep him around. You don't just draft another one out of need if a clear upgrade is not available. Hopefully Jones play is good enough that with a very strong D, coaching staff and running game they can win the division. I think for the next two years in the East that will be enough and the Giants currently have those components.
is due a year from now. 2021 is a huge year for NYG, but I suspect gets the 5th year.
no way should they even consider paying him 19M for his 5th year. he has to be legit good for a full season for them before that even becomes a thought
jones on the open market would get how much? 10-12M at most?
Many said the same thing about Barkley, especially after the ACL. But, his 5th year option was already picked up. Giants tend to operate very conservatively and give their guys every last chance.
If it were me, I'd move on if he doesn't play well this season. There's a lot to like about DJ, but the negatives are the types that lose football games and tend to not markedly improve at the NFL level.
That's what McShay is paid to do... ;)
But you are the second person I have heard say Bell is the real deal for Purdue. I didn't catch one Purdue game last year, but I did see Bell picked up the slack quite nicely when Moore wasn't playing...
barkley's 5th year is a paycut from what he's making now. that was part of the issue with drafting him so high would his relative cap value to other RBs. if barkley were to hit the market after this upcoming year, he'd be making more than he would on his 5th year option. i don't think the same can be said for jones
with QBs it's different and the only good thing jones has going for him is his rookie deal is cheap. the 5th year option becomes not so cheap
With the stats you listed I could almost guarantee the Giants won't be looking to replace him. What do you want- 5000 yds, 40 TDs, 5 INTs? Stop being ridiculous.
underwhelming to me, although I realize the season hasn't started.
For me it comes down to how Spencer Rattler and Malik Willis perform this season. If they take big steps forward then the QB class looks very promising. I'm not crazy about Howell or Slovis at the moment.
Nobody is asking for 5000/40/5 or he is gone. The problem is we are looking for more than Mitch Trubisky or Ryan Fitzpatrick level which is what the previous poster was discussing.
I really believe that. I look around the division, and the overall talent level on the team, it's made a major jump forward. I believe that we're at minimum a WC winner if not division winners, which I expect.
The Eagles don't scare me at all.
The Redskins have the same flaws as last year, but they only have a mild improvement at the QB position with Fitzpatrick, who will have his share of WTF games.
Dallas is the only real competition in the division, I believe, and although I think they got some real help for the defensive side of the ball in Parsons and Kelvin Joseph, I think they will still suffer there, and we'll see on how Dak's recovery will or will not limit him in his performance.
Obviously, we have our own question marks with Daniel Jones and the OL. I think if DJ sustains his performance level, with the additional playmakers we have, the offense will still be much better from last year. I think this team is well-positioned to win the division.
The NFCE will come down to QB play.
Philly will likely use 2021 as a layoff to get ready for the future. Hurts is the least inspiring QB in the division.
Dallas clearly has the best QB, but can he overcome the rebuilding job Quinn has to do with that horrific D...?
WFT is talented everywhere (and deep) and very well coached. But Fitzmagic will turn Fitztragic and ultimately doom them.
We have a playoff D, a great DC, a pretty good HC, and new injection of offensive talent. But we have a huge question mark at QB.
It's likely going to be the most interesting division in the NFL...
I think that it is a 3 team battle between the Giants, Dallas, and WFT. The Eagles will be garbage but let's just hope that they are not bad enough to land a franchise QB next year.
Dallas concerns me the most with Prescott and the OL returning. WFT defense will be outstanding but I don't trust Fitzpatrick playing well for an entire season as a starter. He played well in Miami but he's always struggled when he was the full season starting QB plus he turns 39 next season.
You guarantee the Giants won't look to replace a 3rd year QB (2nd year in system) passing for around 3000 yards and less than a 2/1 TD/INT ratio considering all the weapons they have surrounded him with and counting more than $8M on the cap on the cusp of a decision on the 5th year option where he will make close to $20M?
Other than the fact that we seem to own WTF like the Eagles seem to own us, WTF is the team to look out for in the division IMO. They've been making the solid, unspectacular moves contenders should make - which is uncharacteristic of them. They have real football people in charge at least for now. And Ryan Fitzpatrick, while not exciting, is a HUGE upgrade over what they had at QB last year - Haskins and a limited, broken Alex Smith who shouldn't have been in the NFL anymore.
I think Dallas' downfall will be their secondary and oddly enough, their offensive line. They've got the big names but those big names are starting to get long in the tooth. Plus, they still have Mike McCarthy coaching them and Prescott isn't exactly Aaron Rodgers.
Is JT Daniels at Georgia. If I remember correctly he was the #2 QB behind Trevor Lawrence coming out of high school. I’m expecting him to light it up this fall in the SEC and be on Judge’s radar should the Jones sucking scenario comes to fruition.
Should keep an eye on are Christian Harris LB from Alabama. People calling him the best ILB Saban has had at Alabama. Former DB turned LB, great size at ~ 6’2 240, physical hitter, great in coverage, gets TFLs in the run game. Top 10 talent.
And Tyler Linderbaum, Center from Iowa. He’s gonna be the next great center in the league. Mean SOB that’s highly intelligent and loves the game of football. He’s the heart and attitude of the Hawkeyes offensive line.
Very interesting prospect. I love reading about linemen (whether offense or defense) with a wrestling background. Hand placement and leverage techniques translate from sport to sport. From a November article in Iowa school newspaper...
Quote:
Linderbaum also was good in baseball, wrestling and track and field at Solon. His dad, Todd, played football there with Miller back in the day. Tyler once pinned Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie tackle and former Hawkeye Tristan Wirfs on the mat, though he's quick to point out Wirfs beat him the first seven times they wrestled. That's the big thing about him, Miller said.
The kid is as humble as they come, as competitive as they come. Combine that with ability to do the things he is able to do as a center, as a blocker, and you've got something. Things like get outside to make blocks in Iowa's zone running scheme, make multiple blocks on a play, get to the second level to block linebackers and pass protect. Miller said he hasn't seen Petras face pressure up the middle (in the ‘A' gaps) this season, only on the edges.
'I really thought center is where he would have started (at Iowa),” Miller said. 'I really do. I think he is a natural born center. He is your prototype center. You want a center to be smart, tough, athletic, quick. He is just so quick off the football, so athletic. At center, you don't have to be 6-foot-4 or 6-5. You can get away with being 6-2, in Tyler's case he's 6-3. To me, the thing that just stands out about Tyler is his athleticism. He is so stinking athletic. For us, he could have been a fullback or a tight end. He played quarterback in junior high.”
Linderbaum recently switched his major to elementary education, saying he wants to be a teacher and coach someday. But pro ball awaits. Linderbaum was asked this week how much he has thought about the NFL, and if he'll have a decision to make after this season, as far as considering entering the draft. He brushed off that talk rapidly.
'My focus is on this season,” he said. 'To me, I still have a lot of improvement I need to make, and I'm just focused on that: what I need to get better at. I see a lot of things that I can get better at. There's a lot in the run game and the pass game. Just like anything else, I think I can improve a lot in the pass game, with my feet and hands. Just being better overall.”
On the flip side, he's listed at 6'3", 289lbs, which is light by NFL standards (and college listed times can be generous). Which suggests he is strictly a center (without position flexibility unless he has some ability at fullback or TE or special teams).
I'm pretty happy with Gates at center. And while it's true Gates has the flexibility to play guard or tackle in a pinch, I think he is serviceable at best those positions, whereas he shows plus player potential at center. So why fuck with one of our rare undrafted player success stories? Gates is young, bargain-priced for the next two years, and a damn good player at an important position. We should neither be looking to replace him nor move him to another position.
Linderbaum still intrigues me, but more so as a mid-round pick who can be a quality back up at center and be used as an extra lineman or in the backfield on goal line gadget plays. If he plays his way into the first or second round I don't see him as a fit for the Giants unless Gates regresses.
RE: The guy I’m watching this fall for the NYG if Jones sucks again
Ummm no, Justin Fields was the no.2 QB behind Trevor Lawrence coming out of high school. That story has been basically pounded into everyone’s head when they committed to school, and when they declared for the NFL. Some sites also had JF over TL coming out of school as well. I wanna say it was Rivals. I think 247 had TL over JF.
He’s super under the radar but the kid has it all. He’s a true blue bonafide WR 1 who can make contested catches in traffic between double and triple teams. Strong as hell, kind of reminds me of Terrell Owens but with better hands. He’s not afraid to go across the middle either.
Should keep an eye on are Christian Harris LB from Alabama. People calling him the best ILB Saban has had at Alabama. Former DB turned LB, great size at ~ 6’2 240, physical hitter, great in coverage, gets TFLs in the run game. Top 10 talent.
And Tyler Linderbaum, Center from Iowa. He’s gonna be the next great center in the league. Mean SOB that’s highly intelligent and loves the game of football. He’s the heart and attitude of the Hawkeyes offensive line.
Giants do well next year, Bears do middle of the pack, we take the LB from Bama with the 8th pick, then we take the Bama Center at 25+....in your mouth NFL.
I really think you have undervalued Jones. On open market I see him as Garrapolo , could definitely start on a team and 19 mil for a qb is a steal with qbs in the 30 mil range for all stars. I also expect him to make a year 3 leap. It is almost impossible for him not to. People have to stack box again no more sitting in cover 2 all season on us. And with WRs who have tendencies to catch balls and not drop him and Engram not being number 1 target, takes pressure off him he may even start catching more balls since we arent forcing the ball to him.
Thank you good sir 🙏🏽🙏🏽!
LOL
Who was picked where?
Who was picked where?
From what I’ve read up on Hutchinson, he plays a lot like Kwity Paye and had similar responsibilities.
He has Giants picking 8th and Giants via CHI picking 9th.
PFF: Remmers’ Mock Draft 2022 - ( New Window )
No like.
the only one who has to potential to not be a scrub in the pros is the liberty kid and possibly the oklahoma kid. the rest are just not pro QBs
Quote:
. PFF: Remmers’ Mock Draft 2022 - ( New Window )
No like.
i like willis so sign me up for this
The converse is that if they don’t pick this high, they likely have worse picks but have solidified their QB and answered their questions.
Quote:
In comment 15257688 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
. PFF: Remmers’ Mock Draft 2022 - ( New Window )
No like.
i like willis so sign me up for this
Quote:
In comment 15257691 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15257688 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
. PFF: Remmers’ Mock Draft 2022 - ( New Window )
No like.
i like willis so sign me up for this
The irony here, is that 2019 wasn't supposed to be a good year for QB's either.
That said, I can see DJ taking a big leap forward. Most of the offensive line is in a much different place than the beginning of last season.
Quote:
If we're picking that high we'll almost certainly be picking a quarterback.
. Agree with this, except that if the prospects suck, maybe they parlay the picks into a vet QB.
The converse is that if they don’t pick this high, they likely have worse picks but have solidified their QB and answered their questions.
that didn't stop them from picking jones at 6
Agreed, no way they are sticking with Jones if they are picking in the top 10 again.
no way should they even consider paying him 19M for his 5th year. he has to be legit good for a full season for them before that even becomes a thought
jones on the open market would get how much? 10-12M at most?
At the end of the college season most draftnik's boards will not look anything like this. They never do.
Quote:
That's what McShay is paid to do... ;)
But you are the second person I have heard say Bell is the real deal for Purdue. I didn't catch one Purdue game last year, but I did see Bell picked up the slack quite nicely when Moore wasn't playing...
Quote:
"Trader Dave" trades back from both picks, stockpiling 2023 and 2024 first rounders.
By the time the 2024 draft happens, the Giants have 6 of the first 10 picks in round 1.
:-)
Bears. Thinking top 12
Bears. Thinking top 12
9-7 wont work in a 17 game season.
Heck. 10-7. 9-8 if we make playoffs
Quote:
You have hard time seeing anything about Jones, period. Thank god Judge isn't you and more than likely is going to let this season dictate how he proceeds later.
For me it comes down to how Spencer Rattler and Malik Willis perform this season. If they take big steps forward then the QB class looks very promising. I'm not crazy about Howell or Slovis at the moment.
Hard to disagree with you if Jones doesn't pay well next season. I am confident that he will take a step forward but if he doesn't then Judge will look for his replacement in the 2022 draft.
Quote:
Just say NO to Sam Howell.
The NFCE will come down to QB play.
Philly will likely use 2021 as a layoff to get ready for the future. Hurts is the least inspiring QB in the division.
Dallas clearly has the best QB, but can he overcome the rebuilding job Quinn has to do with that horrific D...?
WFT is talented everywhere (and deep) and very well coached. But Fitzmagic will turn Fitztragic and ultimately doom them.
We have a playoff D, a great DC, a pretty good HC, and new injection of offensive talent. But we have a huge question mark at QB.
It's likely going to be the most interesting division in the NFL...
I think that it is a 3 team battle between the Giants, Dallas, and WFT. The Eagles will be garbage but let's just hope that they are not bad enough to land a franchise QB next year.
Dallas concerns me the most with Prescott and the OL returning. WFT defense will be outstanding but I don't trust Fitzpatrick playing well for an entire season as a starter. He played well in Miami but he's always struggled when he was the full season starting QB plus he turns 39 next season.
Quote:
I can almost guarantee you they will.
At a listed 6'1" he has less than ideal height.
Other than the fact that we seem to own WTF like the Eagles seem to own us, WTF is the team to look out for in the division IMO. They've been making the solid, unspectacular moves contenders should make - which is uncharacteristic of them. They have real football people in charge at least for now. And Ryan Fitzpatrick, while not exciting, is a HUGE upgrade over what they had at QB last year - Haskins and a limited, broken Alex Smith who shouldn't have been in the NFL anymore.
I think Dallas' downfall will be their secondary and oddly enough, their offensive line. They've got the big names but those big names are starting to get long in the tooth. Plus, they still have Mike McCarthy coaching them and Prescott isn't exactly Aaron Rodgers.
Quote:
Seeing some negative comments; what are the issues because I'm not seeing glaring red flags in his game.
At a listed 6'1" he has less than ideal height.
Kyler Murray is shorter. Baker Mayfield is the best comparison to Howell. You're going to hear a ton of it between now and April.
https://theathletic.com/1588618/2020/02/07/this-guy-has-that-it-factor-17-giants-teammates-on-when-they-were-sold-on-daniel-jones-as-their-franchise-qb/ - ( New Window )
I'm pretty happy with Gates at center. And while it's true Gates has the flexibility to play guard or tackle in a pinch, I think he is serviceable at best those positions, whereas he shows plus player potential at center. So why fuck with one of our rare undrafted player success stories? Gates is young, bargain-priced for the next two years, and a damn good player at an important position. We should neither be looking to replace him nor move him to another position.
Linderbaum still intrigues me, but more so as a mid-round pick who can be a quality back up at center and be used as an extra lineman or in the backfield on goal line gadget plays. If he plays his way into the first or second round I don't see him as a fit for the Giants unless Gates regresses.
Quote:
Quote:
Giants do well next year, Bears do middle of the pack, we take the LB from Bama with the 8th pick, then we take the Bama Center at 25+....in your mouth NFL.
That’s a good name, especially coming out of Georgia.
Maybe I've just become a stupid optimist as I've gotten older but this roster and coaching staff doesn't seem 8th pick bad.
Obviously all the media outlets disagree.
Quote:
