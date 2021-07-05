for display only
2022 McShay's First Mock Draft

JonC : 5/7/2021 1:37 pm
For those clamoring for a start on next year: Aidan Hutchinson (DE - Michigan) and Evan Neal (OG/OT - Bama) ... lonk:
This is ESPN Insider  
Giant John : 5/7/2021 1:40 pm : link
So I’ll take a pass.
That is why  
JonC : 5/7/2021 1:42 pm : link
I listed the NYG picks ...
RE: That is why  
Jints in Carolina : 5/7/2021 1:46 pm : link
In comment 15257658 JonC said:
Quote:
I listed the NYG picks ...


LOL
I strongly suspect  
PwndPapi : 5/7/2021 1:51 pm : link
We're in the market for a QB next draft. While I think DJ will be better this season, I question whether he will take a necessarily large enough step where he solidifies himself beyond next season. We are getting into 5th year option and new contract territory here.

If the improvements are merely modest, say 3,000-3,500 yards and 25 TDs, 15 INTs, I think we have to cut bait.
I wont pretend  
Really : 5/7/2021 1:51 pm : link
to know anything about these players. Im just curious where those picks were slotted if you dont mind?

Who was picked where?
Where did he have the Giants picking?  
Go Terps : 5/7/2021 1:52 pm : link
?
What pick numbers?  
Mike in NY : 5/7/2021 1:53 pm : link
If we are not a playoff team the D would have to completely fall apart for us to not be looking at drafting a QB.
RE: I wont pretend  
Angel Eyes : 5/7/2021 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15257671 Really said:
Quote:
to know anything about these players. Im just curious where those picks were slotted if you dont mind?

Who was picked where?

From what I’ve read up on Hutchinson, he plays a lot like Kwity Paye and had similar responsibilities.
RE: Where did he have the Giants picking?  
Heisenberg : 5/7/2021 1:59 pm : link
In comment 15257672 Go Terps said:
Quote:
?


He has Giants picking 8th and Giants via CHI picking 9th.
NYG #8  
JonC : 5/7/2021 2:00 pm : link
CHI #9
.  
Go Terps : 5/7/2021 2:01 pm : link
If we're picking that high we'll almost certainly be picking a quarterback.
A very early first glance  
JonC : 5/7/2021 2:02 pm : link
and don't love any of the early QB prospects.
PFF has the Giants picking Edge Nik Bonnito and QB Malik Willis  
Angel Eyes : 5/7/2021 2:07 pm : link
.
PFF: Remmers’ Mock Draft 2022 - ( New Window )
draft order  
KDavies : 5/7/2021 2:08 pm : link
A lot of them at this point, pick draft order by Vegas odds.
RE: PFF has the Giants picking Edge Nik Bonnito and QB Malik Willis  
JonC : 5/7/2021 2:10 pm : link
In comment 15257688 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
. PFF: Remmers’ Mock Draft 2022 - ( New Window )


No like.
RE: A very early first glance  
GiantsFan84 : 5/7/2021 2:11 pm : link
In comment 15257686 JonC said:
Quote:
and don't love any of the early QB prospects.


the only one who has to potential to not be a scrub in the pros is the liberty kid and possibly the oklahoma kid. the rest are just not pro QBs
RE: RE: PFF has the Giants picking Edge Nik Bonnito and QB Malik Willis  
GiantsFan84 : 5/7/2021 2:11 pm : link
In comment 15257691 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15257688 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


. PFF: Remmers’ Mock Draft 2022 - ( New Window )



No like.


i like willis so sign me up for this
How do you spell 'premature'?  
TLong : 5/7/2021 2:13 pm : link
r-i-d-i-c-u-l-o-u-s-!
Thanks  
JonC : 5/7/2021 2:22 pm : link
Captain Obvious
....  
broadbandz : 5/7/2021 2:22 pm : link
SAM HOWELL sucks imagine drafting him 2nd overall.
RE: .  
Bill L : 5/7/2021 2:25 pm : link
In comment 15257685 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If we're picking that high we'll almost certainly be picking a quarterback.
. Agree with this, except that if the prospects suck, maybe they parlay the picks into a vet QB.

The converse is that if they don’t pick this high, they likely have worse picks but have solidified their QB and answered their questions.
If the Giants are drafting in top 10.....QB will top list.  
George from PA : 5/7/2021 2:27 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: PFF has the Giants picking Edge Nik Bonnito and QB Malik Willis  
JonC : 5/7/2021 2:30 pm : link
In comment 15257694 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
In comment 15257691 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15257688 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


. PFF: Remmers’ Mock Draft 2022 - ( New Window )



No like.



i like willis so sign me up for this


Given the direction the game is moving, he's a player to keep an eye on. But, the projection to the NFL is even harder because he's not playing against top competition at Liberty. Right now, there's no QB catching my eye.

When do the Giants need to decide on DJ's 5th year option? That's a big decision point.
I am way overly optimistic  
arniefez : 5/7/2021 2:30 pm : link
I'm hoping the Giants pick higher in round 1 next year than they did this year (#20). I guess it's up to Jones and health.
That would make the trade worthwhile to me.  
barens : 5/7/2021 2:33 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: RE: PFF has the Giants picking Edge Nik Bonnito and QB Malik Willis  
barens : 5/7/2021 2:37 pm : link
In comment 15257721 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15257694 GiantsFan84 said:


Quote:


In comment 15257691 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15257688 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


. PFF: Remmers’ Mock Draft 2022 - ( New Window )



No like.



i like willis so sign me up for this



Given the direction the game is moving, he's a player to keep an eye on. But, the projection to the NFL is even harder because he's not playing against top competition at Liberty. Right now, there's no QB catching my eye.

When do the Giants need to decide on DJ's 5th year option? That's a big decision point.


The irony here, is that 2019 wasn't supposed to be a good year for QB's either.

That said, I can see DJ taking a big leap forward. Most of the offensive line is in a much different place than the beginning of last season.
I think DJ's 5th year option decision  
JonC : 5/7/2021 2:37 pm : link
is due a year from now. 2021 is a huge year for NYG, but I suspect gets the 5th year.
Rasheed Walker the T...  
bw in dc : 5/7/2021 2:38 pm : link
for PSU has a chance to move up this board. He may be too low right now. And could be in our range if the Bears or NYG are poor in '21.
RE: I strongly suspect  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5/7/2021 2:38 pm : link
In comment 15257670 PwndPapi said:
Quote:
We're in the market for a QB next draft. While I think DJ will be better this season, I question whether he will take a necessarily large enough step where he solidifies himself beyond next season. We are getting into 5th year option and new contract territory here.

If the improvements are merely modest, say 3,000-3,500 yards and 25 TDs, 15 INTs, I think we have to cut bait.


I have my doubts as well but those numbers may still keep him around. You don't just draft another one out of need if a clear upgrade is not available. Hopefully Jones play is good enough that with a very strong D, coaching staff and running game they can win the division. I think for the next two years in the East that will be enough and the Giants currently have those components.
RE: RE: .  
GiantsFan84 : 5/7/2021 2:40 pm : link
In comment 15257712 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15257685 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If we're picking that high we'll almost certainly be picking a quarterback.

. Agree with this, except that if the prospects suck, maybe they parlay the picks into a vet QB.

The converse is that if they don’t pick this high, they likely have worse picks but have solidified their QB and answered their questions.


that didn't stop them from picking jones at 6
RE: .  
eric2425ny : 5/7/2021 2:41 pm : link
In comment 15257685 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If we're picking that high we'll almost certainly be picking a quarterback.


Agreed, no way they are sticking with Jones if they are picking in the top 10 again.
RE: I think DJ's 5th year option decision  
GiantsFan84 : 5/7/2021 2:43 pm : link
In comment 15257731 JonC said:
Quote:
is due a year from now. 2021 is a huge year for NYG, but I suspect gets the 5th year.


no way should they even consider paying him 19M for his 5th year. he has to be legit good for a full season for them before that even becomes a thought

jones on the open market would get how much? 10-12M at most?
Not a fan of those  
tyrik13 : 5/7/2021 2:44 pm : link
Selections whatsoever. Garrett Wilson won’t go that low, and neither will Olave. Zach Harrison is a better player than Aidan Hutchison, and I doubt we’re going OT that high again. This is just throwing shit at the wall to see what sticks. Also the fact that David Bell, WR from Purdue is not in the first rd is a flat out crime, he could very well end up being WR1 once this is all said and done, he’s that got damn good.
RE: Rasheed Walker the T...  
Mike from Ohio : 5/7/2021 2:45 pm : link
In comment 15257732 bw in dc said:
Quote:
for PSU has a chance to move up this board. He may be too low right now. And could be in our range if the Bears or NYG are poor in '21.


At the end of the college season most draftnik's boards will not look anything like this. They never do.
RE: RE: I think DJ's 5th year option decision  
JonC : 5/7/2021 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15257739 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
In comment 15257731 JonC said:


Quote:


is due a year from now. 2021 is a huge year for NYG, but I suspect gets the 5th year.



no way should they even consider paying him 19M for his 5th year. he has to be legit good for a full season for them before that even becomes a thought

jones on the open market would get how much? 10-12M at most?


Many said the same thing about Barkley, especially after the ACL. But, his 5th year option was already picked up. Giants tend to operate very conservatively and give their guys every last chance.

If it were me, I'd move on if he doesn't play well this season. There's a lot to like about DJ, but the negatives are the types that lose football games and tend to not markedly improve at the NFL level.
.  
Go Terps : 5/7/2021 2:53 pm : link
I have a hard time seeing Judge wanting to stick with Jones after two subpar seasons. He didn't draft Jones... he's not connected to him the way Gettleman is.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/7/2021 2:57 pm : link
If we are drafting that high...DG is gone.
If the Giants are picking top 10..  
Sean : 5/7/2021 2:58 pm : link
no way Jones is back. I’d be shocked.
Picking top 10 next year is a massive disaster..  
Sean : 5/7/2021 2:59 pm : link
This division is not strong, a lot of money was spent. The team finished 5-3 last year & a very encouraging coaching staff. Finishing 7-10 would be a huge failure.
RE: Not a fan of those  
bw in dc : 5/7/2021 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15257740 tyrik13 said:
Quote:
Selections whatsoever. Garrett Wilson won’t go that low, and neither will Olave. Zach Harrison is a better player than Aidan Hutchison, and I doubt we’re going OT that high again. This is just throwing shit at the wall to see what sticks. Also the fact that David Bell, WR from Purdue is not in the first rd is a flat out crime, he could very well end up being WR1 once this is all said and done, he’s that got damn good.


That's what McShay is paid to do... ;)

But you are the second person I have heard say Bell is the real deal for Purdue. I didn't catch one Purdue game last year, but I did see Bell picked up the slack quite nicely when Moore wasn't playing...
RE: RE: RE: I think DJ's 5th year option decision  
GiantsFan84 : 5/7/2021 3:02 pm : link
In comment 15257746 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15257739 GiantsFan84 said:


Quote:


In comment 15257731 JonC said:


Quote:


is due a year from now. 2021 is a huge year for NYG, but I suspect gets the 5th year.



no way should they even consider paying him 19M for his 5th year. he has to be legit good for a full season for them before that even becomes a thought

jones on the open market would get how much? 10-12M at most?



Many said the same thing about Barkley, especially after the ACL. But, his 5th year option was already picked up. Giants tend to operate very conservatively and give their guys every last chance.

If it were me, I'd move on if he doesn't play well this season. There's a lot to like about DJ, but the negatives are the types that lose football games and tend to not markedly improve at the NFL level.


barkley's 5th year is a paycut from what he's making now. that was part of the issue with drafting him so high would his relative cap value to other RBs. if barkley were to hit the market after this upcoming year, he'd be making more than he would on his 5th year option. i don't think the same can be said for jones

with QBs it's different and the only good thing jones has going for him is his rookie deal is cheap. the 5th year option becomes not so cheap
Agree on the financial aspect  
JonC : 5/7/2021 3:07 pm : link
but the Giants still treat their men a better way than most.
If the Giants are drafting in the top ten...  
Milton : 5/7/2021 3:30 pm : link
It's the Bears pick we are talking about. The Giants pick will be late twenties, early thirties. Of course, health will play a role as it always does.
First overall (Bears) - ER Kayvon Thibodeaux  
Anakim : 5/7/2021 3:31 pm : link
32nd overall (Giants) - TE Jalen Wydermyer
2022 First Round  
Trainmaster : 5/7/2021 3:38 pm : link
Bears pick will be 2nd overall (Texans at 1st). Giants pick will be 32nd overall. :-)

"Trader Dave" trades back from both picks, stockpiling 2023 and 2024 first rounders.

By the time the 2024 draft happens, the Giants have 6 of the first 10 picks in round 1.

:-)
Next years potential QB class looks...  
GFAN52 : 5/7/2021 3:38 pm : link
underwhelming to me, although I realize the season hasn't started.
RE: .  
Thegratefulhead : 5/7/2021 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15257685 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If we're picking that high we'll almost certainly be picking a quarterback.
That is true.
Picking 8th?!  
OBJ_AllDay : 5/7/2021 3:49 pm : link
Zero chance we pick inside the top 10. ZERO
If it turns out the OL stinks  
giantstock : 5/7/2021 3:50 pm : link
Then why wouldn't you give Jones another year?
If we aren't at least 9-7  
Payasdaddy : 5/7/2021 3:51 pm : link
With a playoff birth, will be disappointed
Bears. Thinking top 12
RE: If we aren't at least 9-7  
Bruner4329 : 5/7/2021 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15257807 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
With a playoff birth, will be disappointed
Bears. Thinking top 12


9-7 wont work in a 17 game season.
Giants O/U number is 7  
Go Terps : 5/7/2021 4:18 pm : link
Don't imagine much will happen between now and the season to move that number very much.
Oops  
Payasdaddy : 5/7/2021 4:18 pm : link
Forgot about that
Heck. 10-7. 9-8 if we make playoffs
RE: RE: I strongly suspect  
paesan98 : 5/7/2021 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15257733 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15257670 PwndPapi said:


Quote:


We're in the market for a QB next draft. While I think DJ will be better this season, I question whether he will take a necessarily large enough step where he solidifies himself beyond next season. We are getting into 5th year option and new contract territory here.

If the improvements are merely modest, say 3,000-3,500 yards and 25 TDs, 15 INTs, I think we have to cut bait.



I have my doubts as well but those numbers may still keep him around. You don't just draft another one out of need if a clear upgrade is not available. Hopefully Jones play is good enough that with a very strong D, coaching staff and running game they can win the division. I think for the next two years in the East that will be enough and the Giants currently have those components.


With the stats you listed I could almost guarantee the Giants won't be looking to replace him. What do you want- 5000 yds, 40 TDs, 5 INTs? Stop being ridiculous.
RE: .  
jvm52106 : 5/7/2021 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15257748 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I have a hard time seeing Judge wanting to stick with Jones after two subpar seasons. He didn't draft Jones... he's not connected to him the way Gettleman is.


You have hard time seeing anything about Jones, period. Thank god Judge isn't you and more than likely is going to let this season dictate how he proceeds later.
RE: Next years potential QB class looks...  
Jay on the Island : 5/7/2021 4:28 pm : link
In comment 15257789 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
underwhelming to me, although I realize the season hasn't started.

For me it comes down to how Spencer Rattler and Malik Willis perform this season. If they take big steps forward then the QB class looks very promising. I'm not crazy about Howell or Slovis at the moment.
RE: .  
Jay on the Island : 5/7/2021 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15257748 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I have a hard time seeing Judge wanting to stick with Jones after two subpar seasons. He didn't draft Jones... he's not connected to him the way Gettleman is.

Hard to disagree with you if Jones doesn't pay well next season. I am confident that he will take a step forward but if he doesn't then Judge will look for his replacement in the 2022 draft.
11-6 Playoffs  
gtt350 : 5/7/2021 4:36 pm : link
,
RE: RE: RE: I strongly suspect  
Mike in NY : 5/7/2021 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15257837 paesan98 said:
Quote:
In comment 15257733 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


In comment 15257670 PwndPapi said:


Quote:


We're in the market for a QB next draft. While I think DJ will be better this season, I question whether he will take a necessarily large enough step where he solidifies himself beyond next season. We are getting into 5th year option and new contract territory here.

If the improvements are merely modest, say 3,000-3,500 yards and 25 TDs, 15 INTs, I think we have to cut bait.



I have my doubts as well but those numbers may still keep him around. You don't just draft another one out of need if a clear upgrade is not available. Hopefully Jones play is good enough that with a very strong D, coaching staff and running game they can win the division. I think for the next two years in the East that will be enough and the Giants currently have those components.



With the stats you listed I could almost guarantee the Giants won't be looking to replace him. What do you want- 5000 yds, 40 TDs, 5 INTs? Stop being ridiculous.


Nobody is asking for 5000/40/5 or he is gone. The problem is we are looking for more than Mitch Trubisky or Ryan Fitzpatrick level which is what the previous poster was discussing.
Another QB I find impressive  
Jay on the Island : 5/7/2021 4:42 pm : link
If he takes a step forward is Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder.
Evan Neal is a talent  
BigBlueBuff : 5/7/2021 4:42 pm : link
Based on what I know of his recruitment and growth in Bama's system he's an intriguing name to know.

Just say NO to Sam Howell.
Giants pick will be in the 20's next year, at earliest  
allstarjim : 5/7/2021 4:45 pm : link
I really believe that. I look around the division, and the overall talent level on the team, it's made a major jump forward. I believe that we're at minimum a WC winner if not division winners, which I expect.

The Eagles don't scare me at all.

The Redskins have the same flaws as last year, but they only have a mild improvement at the QB position with Fitzpatrick, who will have his share of WTF games.

Dallas is the only real competition in the division, I believe, and although I think they got some real help for the defensive side of the ball in Parsons and Kelvin Joseph, I think they will still suffer there, and we'll see on how Dak's recovery will or will not limit him in his performance.

Obviously, we have our own question marks with Daniel Jones and the OL. I think if DJ sustains his performance level, with the additional playmakers we have, the offense will still be much better from last year. I think this team is well-positioned to win the division.
RE: Giants pick will be in the 20's next year, at earliest  
bw in dc : 5/7/2021 5:06 pm : link
In comment 15257860 allstarjim said:
Quote:

Obviously, we have our own question marks with Daniel Jones and the OL. I think if DJ sustains his performance level, with the additional playmakers we have, the offense will still be much better from last year. I think this team is well-positioned to win the division.


The NFCE will come down to QB play.

Philly will likely use 2021 as a layoff to get ready for the future. Hurts is the least inspiring QB in the division.

Dallas clearly has the best QB, but can he overcome the rebuilding job Quinn has to do with that horrific D...?

WFT is talented everywhere (and deep) and very well coached. But Fitzmagic will turn Fitztragic and ultimately doom them.

We have a playoff D, a great DC, a pretty good HC, and new injection of offensive talent. But we have a huge question mark at QB.

It's likely going to be the most interesting division in the NFL...
RE: RE: Giants pick will be in the 20's next year, at earliest  
Jay on the Island : 5/7/2021 5:29 pm : link
In comment 15257884 bw in dc said:
Quote:


The NFCE will come down to QB play.

Philly will likely use 2021 as a layoff to get ready for the future. Hurts is the least inspiring QB in the division.

Dallas clearly has the best QB, but can he overcome the rebuilding job Quinn has to do with that horrific D...?

WFT is talented everywhere (and deep) and very well coached. But Fitzmagic will turn Fitztragic and ultimately doom them.

We have a playoff D, a great DC, a pretty good HC, and new injection of offensive talent. But we have a huge question mark at QB.

It's likely going to be the most interesting division in the NFL...

I think that it is a 3 team battle between the Giants, Dallas, and WFT. The Eagles will be garbage but let's just hope that they are not bad enough to land a franchise QB next year.

Dallas concerns me the most with Prescott and the OL returning. WFT defense will be outstanding but I don't trust Fitzpatrick playing well for an entire season as a starter. He played well in Miami but he's always struggled when he was the full season starting QB plus he turns 39 next season.
RE: RE: RE: I strongly suspect  
PwndPapi : 5/7/2021 5:42 pm : link
In comment 15257837 paesan98 said:
Quote:
In comment 15257733 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


In comment 15257670 PwndPapi said:


Quote:


We're in the market for a QB next draft. While I think DJ will be better this season, I question whether he will take a necessarily large enough step where he solidifies himself beyond next season. We are getting into 5th year option and new contract territory here.

If the improvements are merely modest, say 3,000-3,500 yards and 25 TDs, 15 INTs, I think we have to cut bait.



I have my doubts as well but those numbers may still keep him around. You don't just draft another one out of need if a clear upgrade is not available. Hopefully Jones play is good enough that with a very strong D, coaching staff and running game they can win the division. I think for the next two years in the East that will be enough and the Giants currently have those components.



With the stats you listed I could almost guarantee the Giants won't be looking to replace him. What do you want- 5000 yds, 40 TDs, 5 INTs? Stop being ridiculous.


You guarantee the Giants won't look to replace a 3rd year QB (2nd year in system) passing for around 3000 yards and less than a 2/1 TD/INT ratio considering all the weapons they have surrounded him with and counting more than $8M on the cap on the cusp of a decision on the 5th year option where he will make close to $20M?

I can almost guarantee you they will.
Sam Howell  
BobTucker : 5/7/2021 7:43 pm : link
Seeing some negative comments; what are the issues because I'm not seeing glaring red flags in his game.
RE: Sam Howell  
GFAN52 : 5/7/2021 8:19 pm : link
In comment 15257984 BobTucker said:
Quote:
Seeing some negative comments; what are the issues because I'm not seeing glaring red flags in his game.


At a listed 6'1" he has less than ideal height.
RE: Giants pick will be in the 20's next year, at earliest  
FStubbs : 5/7/2021 8:19 pm : link
In comment 15257860 allstarjim said:
Quote:
I really believe that. I look around the division, and the overall talent level on the team, it's made a major jump forward. I believe that we're at minimum a WC winner if not division winners, which I expect.

The Eagles don't scare me at all.

The Redskins have the same flaws as last year, but they only have a mild improvement at the QB position with Fitzpatrick, who will have his share of WTF games.

Dallas is the only real competition in the division, I believe, and although I think they got some real help for the defensive side of the ball in Parsons and Kelvin Joseph, I think they will still suffer there, and we'll see on how Dak's recovery will or will not limit him in his performance.

Obviously, we have our own question marks with Daniel Jones and the OL. I think if DJ sustains his performance level, with the additional playmakers we have, the offense will still be much better from last year. I think this team is well-positioned to win the division.


Other than the fact that we seem to own WTF like the Eagles seem to own us, WTF is the team to look out for in the division IMO. They've been making the solid, unspectacular moves contenders should make - which is uncharacteristic of them. They have real football people in charge at least for now. And Ryan Fitzpatrick, while not exciting, is a HUGE upgrade over what they had at QB last year - Haskins and a limited, broken Alex Smith who shouldn't have been in the NFL anymore.

I think Dallas' downfall will be their secondary and oddly enough, their offensive line. They've got the big names but those big names are starting to get long in the tooth. Plus, they still have Mike McCarthy coaching them and Prescott isn't exactly Aaron Rodgers.
RE: RE: Sam Howell  
Anakim : 5/7/2021 8:30 pm : link
In comment 15258014 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 15257984 BobTucker said:


Quote:


Seeing some negative comments; what are the issues because I'm not seeing glaring red flags in his game.



At a listed 6'1" he has less than ideal height.


Kyler Murray is shorter. Baker Mayfield is the best comparison to Howell. You're going to hear a ton of it between now and April.
Daniel Jones is the man for the next two years at least  
gogiants : 5/7/2021 8:45 pm : link
He has more than proved himself on and off the field. Only 8 other quarterbacks in NFL history have put up his stats in their first 26 starts. He has the work ethic and leadership skills you want in a franchise quarterback. They are not moving on from Jones until his fifth year the earliest.
https://theathletic.com/1588618/2020/02/07/this-guy-has-that-it-factor-17-giants-teammates-on-when-they-were-sold-on-daniel-jones-as-their-franchise-qb/ - ( New Window )
The guy I’m watching this fall for the NYG if Jones sucks again  
The_Boss : 5/7/2021 9:45 pm : link
Is JT Daniels at Georgia. If I remember correctly he was the #2 QB behind Trevor Lawrence coming out of high school. I’m expecting him to light it up this fall in the SEC and be on Judge’s radar should the Jones sucking scenario comes to fruition.
The two guys I’d say we Giants fans  
GoDeep13 : 5/7/2021 10:16 pm : link
Should keep an eye on are Christian Harris LB from Alabama. People calling him the best ILB Saban has had at Alabama. Former DB turned LB, great size at ~ 6’2 240, physical hitter, great in coverage, gets TFLs in the run game. Top 10 talent.

And Tyler Linderbaum, Center from Iowa. He’s gonna be the next great center in the league. Mean SOB that’s highly intelligent and loves the game of football. He’s the heart and attitude of the Hawkeyes offensive line.
RE: The two guys I’d say we Giants fans  
Milton : 5/7/2021 10:35 pm : link
In comment 15258093 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
Tyler Linderbaum, Center from Iowa. He’s gonna be the next great center in the league. Mean SOB that’s highly intelligent and loves the game of football. He’s the heart and attitude of the Hawkeyes offensive line.
Very interesting prospect. I love reading about linemen (whether offense or defense) with a wrestling background. Hand placement and leverage techniques translate from sport to sport. From a November article in Iowa school newspaper...
Quote:
Linderbaum also was good in baseball, wrestling and track and field at Solon. His dad, Todd, played football there with Miller back in the day. Tyler once pinned Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie tackle and former Hawkeye Tristan Wirfs on the mat, though he's quick to point out Wirfs beat him the first seven times they wrestled. That's the big thing about him, Miller said.

The kid is as humble as they come, as competitive as they come. Combine that with ability to do the things he is able to do as a center, as a blocker, and you've got something. Things like get outside to make blocks in Iowa's zone running scheme, make multiple blocks on a play, get to the second level to block linebackers and pass protect. Miller said he hasn't seen Petras face pressure up the middle (in the ‘A' gaps) this season, only on the edges.

'I really thought center is where he would have started (at Iowa),” Miller said. 'I really do. I think he is a natural born center. He is your prototype center. You want a center to be smart, tough, athletic, quick. He is just so quick off the football, so athletic. At center, you don't have to be 6-foot-4 or 6-5. You can get away with being 6-2, in Tyler's case he's 6-3. To me, the thing that just stands out about Tyler is his athleticism. He is so stinking athletic. For us, he could have been a fullback or a tight end. He played quarterback in junior high.”

Linderbaum recently switched his major to elementary education, saying he wants to be a teacher and coach someday. But pro ball awaits. Linderbaum was asked this week how much he has thought about the NFL, and if he'll have a decision to make after this season, as far as considering entering the draft. He brushed off that talk rapidly.

'My focus is on this season,” he said. 'To me, I still have a lot of improvement I need to make, and I'm just focused on that: what I need to get better at. I see a lot of things that I can get better at. There's a lot in the run game and the pass game. Just like anything else, I think I can improve a lot in the pass game, with my feet and hands. Just being better overall.”


re: linderbaum  
Milton : 5/7/2021 10:59 pm : link
On the flip side, he's listed at 6'3", 289lbs, which is light by NFL standards (and college listed times can be generous). Which suggests he is strictly a center (without position flexibility unless he has some ability at fullback or TE or special teams).

I'm pretty happy with Gates at center. And while it's true Gates has the flexibility to play guard or tackle in a pinch, I think he is serviceable at best those positions, whereas he shows plus player potential at center. So why fuck with one of our rare undrafted player success stories? Gates is young, bargain-priced for the next two years, and a damn good player at an important position. We should neither be looking to replace him nor move him to another position.

Linderbaum still intrigues me, but more so as a mid-round pick who can be a quality back up at center and be used as an extra lineman or in the backfield on goal line gadget plays. If he plays his way into the first or second round I don't see him as a fit for the Giants unless Gates regresses.
RE: The guy I’m watching this fall for the NYG if Jones sucks again  
tyrik13 : 5/8/2021 7:21 pm : link
In comment 15258073 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Is JT Daniels at Georgia. If I remember correctly he was the #2 QB behind Trevor Lawrence coming out of high school. I’m expecting him to light it up this fall in the SEC and be on Judge’s radar should the Jones sucking scenario comes to fruition.



Ummm no, Justin Fields was the no.2 QB behind Trevor Lawrence coming out of high school. That story has been basically pounded into everyone’s head when they committed to school, and when they declared for the NFL. Some sites also had JF over TL coming out of school as well. I wanna say it was Rivals. I think 247 had TL over JF.
RE: RE: Not a fan of those  
tyrik13 : 5/8/2021 7:24 pm : link
In comment 15257758 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15257740 tyrik13 said:


Quote:


Selections whatsoever. Garrett Wilson won’t go that low, and neither will Olave. Zach Harrison is a better player than Aidan Hutchison, and I doubt we’re going OT that high again. This is just throwing shit at the wall to see what sticks. Also the fact that David Bell, WR from Purdue is not in the first rd is a flat out crime, he could very well end up being WR1 once this is all said and done, he’s that got damn good.



That's what McShay is paid to do... ;)

But you are the second person I have heard say Bell is the real deal for Purdue. I didn't catch one Purdue game last year, but I did see Bell picked up the slack quite nicely when Moore wasn't playing...



He’s super under the radar but the kid has it all. He’s a true blue bonafide WR 1 who can make contested catches in traffic between double and triple teams. Strong as hell, kind of reminds me of Terrell Owens but with better hands. He’s not afraid to go across the middle either.
RE: RE: The guy I’m watching this fall for the NYG if Jones sucks again  
bw in dc : 5/8/2021 7:26 pm : link
In comment 15258743 tyrik13 said:
Quote:
In comment 15258073 The_Boss said:


Quote:


Is JT Daniels at Georgia. If I remember correctly he was the #2 QB behind Trevor Lawrence coming out of high school. I’m expecting him to light it up this fall in the SEC and be on Judge’s radar should the Jones sucking scenario comes to fruition.




Ummm no, Justin Fields was the no.2 QB behind Trevor Lawrence coming out of high school. That story has been basically pounded into everyone’s head when they committed to school, and when they declared for the NFL. Some sites also had JF over TL coming out of school as well. I wanna say it was Rivals. I think 247 had TL over JF.


This is correct - Fields and Lawrence were very closely rated out of HS. And Fields did get the nod over Lawrence in the ESPN rankings.

Fields, I believe, also won the "Elite 11" competition that Dilfer used to run. And he beat out Lawrence in that, too.
RE: The two guys I’d say we Giants fans  
chopperhatch : 5/8/2021 7:27 pm : link
In comment 15258093 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
Should keep an eye on are Christian Harris LB from Alabama. People calling him the best ILB Saban has had at Alabama. Former DB turned LB, great size at ~ 6’2 240, physical hitter, great in coverage, gets TFLs in the run game. Top 10 talent.

And Tyler Linderbaum, Center from Iowa. He’s gonna be the next great center in the league. Mean SOB that’s highly intelligent and loves the game of football. He’s the heart and attitude of the Hawkeyes offensive line.


Giants do well next year, Bears do middle of the pack, we take the LB from Bama with the 8th pick, then we take the Bama Center at 25+....in your mouth NFL.
RE: The guy I’m watching this fall for the NYG if Jones sucks again  
Sean : 5/8/2021 7:41 pm : link
In comment 15258073 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Is JT Daniels at Georgia. If I remember correctly he was the #2 QB behind Trevor Lawrence coming out of high school. I’m expecting him to light it up this fall in the SEC and be on Judge’s radar should the Jones sucking scenario comes to fruition.

That’s a good name, especially coming out of Georgia.
RE: RE: I think DJ's 5th year option decision  
BigBlueJuice : 8:25 am : link
I really think you have undervalued Jones. On open market I see him as Garrapolo , could definitely start on a team and 19 mil for a qb is a steal with qbs in the 30 mil range for all stars. I also expect him to make a year 3 leap. It is almost impossible for him not to. People have to stack box again no more sitting in cover 2 all season on us. And with WRs who have tendencies to catch balls and not drop him and Engram not being number 1 target, takes pressure off him he may even start catching more balls since we arent forcing the ball to him.



In comment 15257739 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
In comment 15257731 JonC said:


Quote:


is due a year from now. 2021 is a huge year for NYG, but I suspect gets the 5th year.



no way should they even consider paying him 19M for his 5th year. he has to be legit good for a full season for them before that even becomes a thought

jones on the open market would get how much? 10-12M at most?
Just looked at Tankathon  
Harvest Blend : 11:21 am : link
has Giants picking 8 & 11 (from Chi).

Maybe I've just become a stupid optimist as I've gotten older but this roster and coaching staff doesn't seem 8th pick bad.

Obviously all the media outlets disagree.
RE: RE: RE: The guy I’m watching this fall for the NYG if Jones sucks again  
tyrik13 : 11:54 am : link
In comment 15258754 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15258743 tyrik13 said:


Quote:


In comment 15258073 The_Boss said:


Quote:


Is JT Daniels at Georgia. If I remember correctly he was the #2 QB behind Trevor Lawrence coming out of high school. I’m expecting him to light it up this fall in the SEC and be on Judge’s radar should the Jones sucking scenario comes to fruition.




Ummm no, Justin Fields was the no.2 QB behind Trevor Lawrence coming out of high school. That story has been basically pounded into everyone’s head when they committed to school, and when they declared for the NFL. Some sites also had JF over TL coming out of school as well. I wanna say it was Rivals. I think 247 had TL over JF.



This is correct - Fields and Lawrence were very closely rated out of HS. And Fields did get the nod over Lawrence in the ESPN rankings.

Fields, I believe, also won the "Elite 11" competition that Dilfer used to run. And he beat out Lawrence in that, too.



Thank you good sir 🙏🏽🙏🏽!
