Giants front office going forward (Abrams, Pettit, O’Brien)

Shortly after Joe Judge was hired, Matt in SGS speculated about Kevin Abrams being general manager in waiting, it was well thought out which I linked below. Based on how the Giants handled the draft last week, it is a good time to revisit this. I believe the Dave Gettleman hot seat talk is overblown and I don’t think the Giants view it that way. I was very encouraged with how the draft was handled, there was a clear long term approach, something you wouldn’t expect for a general manager on the hot seat. It was a much different approach than 2016 where caution was thrown to the wind in order to win short term.I see similarities with the end of the Accorsi era. That team had super bowl bones, I wouldn’t dare compare this team to the 2005/2006 teams, but I believe the front office transition will be handled similarly. It would appear, there is strong cohesion between Judge, Gettleman, Abrams & Pettit. I always felt the cohesion at the end of the Coughlin/Reese era was poor, it seems there was some resentment in the building from both areas.I don’t know how much longer Gettleman will be general manager, but I do feel there are three strong candidates which will be next in line:Kevin Abrams: more visibility in the media recently. He joined the Giants in 1999 as a salary cap analyst. He handles contract negotiations and hammered out the trade details with the Bears. Currently the assistant general manager - most likely choice to take over imo.Chris Pettit: came up through the organization as a scout. He was named the Director of College Scouting in 2018. He also has been more visible in the media. Similar to Jerry Reese in how he came up through the organization.Kyle O’Brien: this is the outside hire that so many fans have wanted to see. He represents some new blood in the front office, and spent a lot of time in the Patriots organization. While he didn’t have overlap with Judge, he should be familiar with the program and process he is trying to build. O’Brien is a wildcard imo.If I had to guess, the next general manager will be one of the above names with Abrams being the favorite. I’d assume they will all be interviewed when the time comes. I don’t know when it will be, but I would expect there is already discussion in the building regarding the transition.If Judge has a strong year and continues to show signs of promise, the team should have a better record. I’d want whoever the next general manager to be to have a strong collaborative relationship with Judge.Lastly, this isn’t meant to be a bash Gettleman thread. I’m just thinking about the front office long term, and Gettleman would figure to be near the end of his career considering his age. It will be interesting to see how it plays out.To summarize, I think Abrams is the favorite, but I wouldn’t rule out Pettit or O’Brien. Link - ( New Window