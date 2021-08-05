for display only
Giants front office going forward (Abrams, Pettit, O’Brien)

Sean : 5/8/2021 1:56 pm
Shortly after Joe Judge was hired, Matt in SGS speculated about Kevin Abrams being general manager in waiting, it was well thought out which I linked below. Based on how the Giants handled the draft last week, it is a good time to revisit this. I believe the Dave Gettleman hot seat talk is overblown and I don’t think the Giants view it that way. I was very encouraged with how the draft was handled, there was a clear long term approach, something you wouldn’t expect for a general manager on the hot seat. It was a much different approach than 2016 where caution was thrown to the wind in order to win short term.

I see similarities with the end of the Accorsi era. That team had super bowl bones, I wouldn’t dare compare this team to the 2005/2006 teams, but I believe the front office transition will be handled similarly. It would appear, there is strong cohesion between Judge, Gettleman, Abrams & Pettit. I always felt the cohesion at the end of the Coughlin/Reese era was poor, it seems there was some resentment in the building from both areas.

I don’t know how much longer Gettleman will be general manager, but I do feel there are three strong candidates which will be next in line:

Kevin Abrams: more visibility in the media recently. He joined the Giants in 1999 as a salary cap analyst. He handles contract negotiations and hammered out the trade details with the Bears. Currently the assistant general manager - most likely choice to take over imo.

Chris Pettit: came up through the organization as a scout. He was named the Director of College Scouting in 2018. He also has been more visible in the media. Similar to Jerry Reese in how he came up through the organization.

Kyle O’Brien: this is the outside hire that so many fans have wanted to see. He represents some new blood in the front office, and spent a lot of time in the Patriots organization. While he didn’t have overlap with Judge, he should be familiar with the program and process he is trying to build. O’Brien is a wildcard imo.

If I had to guess, the next general manager will be one of the above names with Abrams being the favorite. I’d assume they will all be interviewed when the time comes. I don’t know when it will be, but I would expect there is already discussion in the building regarding the transition.

If Judge has a strong year and continues to show signs of promise, the team should have a better record. I’d want whoever the next general manager to be to have a strong collaborative relationship with Judge.

Lastly, this isn’t meant to be a bash Gettleman thread. I’m just thinking about the front office long term, and Gettleman would figure to be near the end of his career considering his age. It will be interesting to see how it plays out.

To summarize, I think Abrams is the favorite, but I wouldn’t rule out Pettit or O’Brien.
I thought the cohesion between Reese and Coughlin  
Chip : 5/8/2021 2:06 pm : link
was always bad. A lot of the draft picks seemed to me barely played and were never developed which led to very few second contracts. I also thought he was really pissed at Reese at the end and felt the wrong man was fired.
Gettleman used a term last year that I agree with  
Go Terps : 5/8/2021 2:11 pm : link
He referred to the GM position as support staff.

Whomever ends up being the GM, my view is that that office is there to support the guy who should be the de facto head of football operations: Judge. Judge is the talent in the building. He's the guy we want as the face and brains of the football operation. I want Judge to have tiebreaking say on all critical decisions, and for the GM to be there to support the implementation of Judge's vision and principles.
RE: I thought the cohesion between Reese and Coughlin  
Milton : 5/8/2021 2:16 pm : link
In comment 15258492 Chip said:
Quote:
was always bad. A lot of the draft picks seemed to me barely played and were never developed which led to very few second contracts. I also thought he was really pissed at Reese at the end and felt the wrong man was fired.
Coughlin ran roughshod over Reese. That's how you wind up with picks like Ereck Flowers (who had Coughlin's fingerprints all over him). If Coughlin was unhappy with Reese we would've heard about it the way we heard about it when Ballard was claimed off waiver wire by Belichick. Coughlin wasn't one to keep his mouth shut when he wasn't happy. The wrong man wasn't fired.
RE: Gettleman used a term last year that I agree with  
Sean : 5/8/2021 2:16 pm : link
In comment 15258494 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He referred to the GM position as support staff.

Whomever ends up being the GM, my view is that that office is there to support the guy who should be the de facto head of football operations: Judge. Judge is the talent in the building. He's the guy we want as the face and brains of the football operation. I want Judge to have tiebreaking say on all critical decisions, and for the GM to be there to support the implementation of Judge's vision and principles.

I agree with this. Also, this should not be specific to the Giants - this is what the NFL is about. The general manager should support the head coach in his vision for the team. It’s why I’m encouraged with Judge, he has such a strong personality and appears to know exactly what he’s looking for in a player.
RE: Gettleman used a term last year that I agree with  
Milton : 5/8/2021 2:20 pm : link
In comment 15258494 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I want Judge to have tiebreaking say on all critical decisions, and for the GM to be there to support the implementation of Judge's vision and principles.
John Mara and Steve Tisch don't give a shit what you want. The Giants have a philosophy that has won them Super Bowls. How many Super Bowls have you won with your juvenile philosophy?
Milton..  
Sean : 5/8/2021 2:24 pm : link
In a way I feel bad for Reese. He was general manager here for 11 seasons but inherited Eli and never had the opportunity to bring in his own QB. I’m obviously not saying he should have moved off Eli and he also benefitted from him greatly. However, his timing here didn’t allow him to draft a franchise impact QB, something Accorsi and Gettleman were able to do.

I remember Reese was at the Darnold/Rosen game in 2018. I wonder how he would have approached the 2018 draft. Ultimately, Marc Ross was the undoing of Reese, and I feel Reese gets a raw deal here.
RE: I thought the cohesion between Reese and Coughlin  
Johnny5 : 5/8/2021 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15258492 Chip said:
Quote:
was always bad. A lot of the draft picks seemed to me barely played and were never developed which led to very few second contracts. I also thought he was really pissed at Reese at the end and felt the wrong man was fired.

And I would agree with Mr. Coughlin. And you. lol
I think it is working towards Abrams being the guy who  
chopperhatch : 5/8/2021 2:31 pm : link
Puts the deals together and stuctures the contracts....basically the money guy. He runs financial restriction players will pose and discuss with Judge how much each player is to be valued.
RE: Gettleman used a term last year that I agree with  
djm : 5/8/2021 2:32 pm : link
In comment 15258494 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He referred to the GM position as support staff.

Whomever ends up being the GM, my view is that that office is there to support the guy who should be the de facto head of football operations: Judge. Judge is the talent in the building. He's the guy we want as the face and brains of the football operation. I want Judge to have tiebreaking say on all critical decisions, and for the GM to be there to support the implementation of Judge's vision and principles.


I like this. Cheers.
Preparation is power  
Reale01 : 5/8/2021 2:35 pm : link
The GM has to be the deciding voice in trades, draft, and FA. That said, a good GM will NEVER force someone on his coach. The amount of power a coach has comes with how well prepared they are with respect to prospect evaluation and needs analysis. I suspect Judge is very prepared and as a result Gettleman listens carefully to what he has to say.

I expect that Gettleman is also well prepared and has earned the respect of Judge.


RE: RE: I thought the cohesion between Reese and Coughlin  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 5/8/2021 2:35 pm : link
In comment 15258497 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 15258492 Chip said:


Quote:


was always bad. A lot of the draft picks seemed to me barely played and were never developed which led to very few second contracts. I also thought he was really pissed at Reese at the end and felt the wrong man was fired.

Coughlin ran roughshod over Reese. That's how you wind up with picks like Ereck Flowers (who had Coughlin's fingerprints all over him). If Coughlin was unhappy with Reese we would've heard about it the way we heard about it when Ballard was claimed off waiver wire by Belichick. Coughlin wasn't one to keep his mouth shut when he wasn't happy. The wrong man wasn't fired.


Disagree. Reese continued to draft poorly after Reese left, and the Jerrel Jernigan comments from Mara were seemingly planted by Reese / Ross. If Coughlin ran roughshod over Reese, they never would have drafted Odell over Aaron Donald.
I don't know which if any will be the next GM  
Jay on the Island : 5/8/2021 2:50 pm : link
But I do think that Joe Judge already has a lot of say over personnel matters. I am willing to bet that if Judge turns this around this season he will soon have final say over personnel decisions.
RE: RE: RE: I thought the cohesion between Reese and Coughlin  
Milton : 5/8/2021 2:53 pm : link
In comment 15258508 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:
Quote:
If Coughlin ran roughshod over Reese, they never would have drafted Odell over Aaron Donald.
And you know that how? Take a look at the DTs that Coughlin has drafted when in charge. They were not of the Aaron Donald variety. They were of the Marcus Stroud, John Henderson variety.

As a rookie GM, Reese inherited a head coach who was a former GM that had built a franchise (the Jaguars) from the ground up and on top of that, was friend of the Mara family. Do you really think John Mara valued Reese's opinion over Coughlin's? Do you see Reese winning an argument with Coughlin? Coughlin is a bully, Reese didn't stand a chance.
Do You Remember What Gettleman Said?  
Samiam : 5/8/2021 2:54 pm : link
A few months ago, before the free agent signings, Gettleman was talking about his philosophy for paying expensive free agents. He said something like, if I sign a guy for $45 million for 3 years, I want the contract to be $15 million a year for 3 years. This is completely old school. Then, free agency begins and he signs Golliday and Jackson, his expensive guys to contracts that totally go opposite that line of thinking and pushed big into future years which is opposite of what he previously said. But, it’s consistent with what the more forward looking teams do. My conclusion form hearing this is that Judge is running the team with help from Abrams. They are not advising, they are directing. Look at how the team drafted and signed free agents for the first 2 years of Gettleman’s running the shop,and look at the last 2 years. What about trading down? Do you think a 70 year old lifer just learned a new way to run the team? Or, is it more likely Judge, having learned from Belichick and Saban is calling the shots?
RE: RE: RE: RE: I thought the cohesion between Reese and Coughlin  
Jay on the Island : 5/8/2021 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15258520 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 15258508 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:


Quote:


If Coughlin ran roughshod over Reese, they never would have drafted Odell over Aaron Donald.

And you know that how? Take a look at the DTs that Coughlin has drafted when in charge. They were not of the Aaron Donald variety. They were of the Marcus Stroud, John Henderson variety.

As a rookie GM, Reese inherited a head coach who was a former GM that had built a franchise (the Jaguars) from the ground up and on top of that, was friend of the Mara family. Do you really think John Mara valued Reese's opinion over Coughlin's? Do you see Reese winning an argument with Coughlin? Coughlin is a bully, Reese didn't stand a chance.

Milton, after Coughlin was let go Reese spent big in free agency on Snacks, Vernon, and Janoris Jenkins. Coughlin was reportedly very annoyed at those moves and asked why Reese didn't address the defense like that when he was around. There was definitely a rift between Coughlin and Reese but Reese definitely had final say over personnel decisions.
The drafts fell off badly when Ross was hired  
Paulie Walnuts : 5/8/2021 3:03 pm : link
Reese and Ross and the front office screwd up royally after 2012. They knew the OL was old and didnt draft well to rebuild it. Dont sugar coat Reeses shitty performance
RE: Do You Remember What Gettleman Said?  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 5/8/2021 3:10 pm : link
In comment 15258522 Samiam said:
Quote:
A few months ago, before the free agent signings, Gettleman was talking about his philosophy for paying expensive free agents. He said something like, if I sign a guy for $45 million for 3 years, I want the contract to be $15 million a year for 3 years. This is completely old school. Then, free agency begins and he signs Golliday and Jackson, his expensive guys to contracts that totally go opposite that line of thinking and pushed big into future years which is opposite of what he previously said. But, it’s consistent with what the more forward looking teams do. My conclusion form hearing this is that Judge is running the team with help from Abrams. They are not advising, they are directing. Look at how the team drafted and signed free agents for the first 2 years of Gettleman’s running the shop,and look at the last 2 years. What about trading down? Do you think a 70 year old lifer just learned a new way to run the team? Or, is it more likely Judge, having learned from Belichick and Saban is calling the shots?


Devious Dave with the double smoke screen.
RE: The drafts fell off badly when Ross was hired  
Jay on the Island : 5/8/2021 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15258529 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
Reese and Ross and the front office screwd up royally after 2012. They knew the OL was old and didnt draft well to rebuild it. Dont sugar coat Reeses shitty performance

Ross is largely to blame for the state of the franchise back then. The Giants basically never hit on any picks in the 3rd-7th round range when Ross was here.
RE: pissed at Reese at the end and felt the wrong man was fired.  
Trainmaster : 5/8/2021 3:20 pm : link
They both should have been let go. I think Reese was the bigger problem, but some of Coughlin's game time decisions in 2015 were real head scratchers.

I think Reese's early success with the 2007 draft made him think he was "smarter than the room". He made some good post 2007 FA and draft moves, which became fewer and further between as the years went on.

Reese and Ross not being in a front office job since they were let go speaks volumes.

Reese got some bad luck..  
Sean : 5/8/2021 3:25 pm : link
Nicks was a great WR, I think fans forget how good he was. Nicks, JPP, Cruz & Manningham we’re all important cogs in recouping the talent after the 2007 super bowl. Rolle was a great signing.

Reese did a lot of good things here.
RE: RE: pissed at Reese at the end and felt the wrong man was fired.  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 5/8/2021 3:28 pm : link
In comment 15258539 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
They both should have been let go. I think Reese was the bigger problem, but some of Coughlin's game time decisions in 2015 were real head scratchers.

I think Reese's early success with the 2007 draft made him think he was "smarter than the room". He made some good post 2007 FA and draft moves, which became fewer and further between as the years went on.

Reese and Ross not being in a front office job since they were let go speaks volumes.


I think this is an excellent summation. Coughlin clearly made bad game management decisions based on the fact that there was no talent on defense. Both should have went to start things over fresh.
RE: Gettleman used a term last year that I agree with  
Brown_Hornet : 5/8/2021 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15258494 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He referred to the GM position as support staff.

Whomever ends up being the GM, my view is that that office is there to support the guy who should be the de facto head of football operations: Judge. Judge is the talent in the building. He's the guy we want as the face and brains of the football operation. I want Judge to have tiebreaking say on all critical decisions, and for the GM to be there to support the implementation of Judge's vision and principles.
Agree.
Good post Terps.
RE: Do You Remember What Gettleman Said?  
Milton : 5/8/2021 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15258522 Samiam said:
Quote:
A few months ago, before the free agent signings, Gettleman was talking about his philosophy for paying expensive free agents. He said something like, if I sign a guy for $45 million for 3 years, I want the contract to be $15 million a year for 3 years. This is completely old school.
C'mon, man, he meant ideally that is what he wants, but he is not an idiot, he knows that isn't the reality and it wasn't the old school reality either.
Quote:
Then, free agency begins and he signs Golliday and Jackson, his expensive guys to contracts that totally go opposite that line of thinking
Because that's just the way it is and that's the way it's always been in free agency. There is no old school thinking going on here. Gettleman was merely speaking in the hypothetical ideal.
Quote:
But, it’s consistent with what the more forward looking teams do.
Hahaha it's as old as the hills is what it is.
Quote:
My conclusion from hearing this is that Judge is running the team with help from Abrams.
Abrams is helping Gettleman same as he helped Reese and same as he helped Accorsi. And Gettleman is helping Judge same as he helped Pat Shurmur, which is to bring him players that fit the team's systems on offense and defense. The coaches tell the scouts what they are looking for and the scouts go out and find it. That's the way it's been since the days of Bill Parcells and George Young, but only George Young ever had total control over every single decision.
Milton..  
Sean : 5/8/2021 3:45 pm : link
Aren’t you contradicting yourself when you say Coughlin forced decisions on Reese? That isn’t the Giants structure which you are alluding to above.
I think it will be Abrams  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5/8/2021 4:04 pm : link
but right now I think there is good chemistry with the whole group. I don't think TC was upset that Reese was not fired is that it should have been both of them together.

Round 1, Pick 32: David Wilson RB.
Round 2, Pick 63: Rueben Randle, WR.
Round 3, Pick 94: Jayron Hosley, CB.
Round 4, Pick 127: Adrien Robinson, TE.
Round 4, Pick 131: Brandon Mosley, OT.
Round 6, Pick 201: Matt McCants, OT.
Round 7, Pick 239: Markus Kuhn, DT

2012 Draft. This just after your QB took a band aid OL to win a SB after having taking 20 plus hits in the NFC championship game. TC who the very first thing he said taking the Giants job was the importance of winning the line of scrimmage. That TC sure must have been pounding the table as must haves with the first 4 picks. Reese rode the coat tails of Ernie and TC but he was a very good scout. I think TC was heavily involved but there was a competing agenda with Reese/Ross who wanted to build more with athletes on the perimeter.
reese was a mixed bag  
GiantsFan84 : 5/8/2021 4:07 pm : link
he did have some bad luck

plax, smith, nicks, manningham, cruz. all these guys should have played longer than they did due to injuries (plax wasn't injury related)

phillips was on his way to being a perennial all-pro. hurt. chad jones gets in the car accident (3rd round pick).

all of these things made them re-investing in the same positions over and over again with high draft capital

at the same time his drafts were really bad after ross came aboard. like really, really bad

i don't think reese got a raw deal at all. i think the organization was very fair to him
RE: I think it will be Abrams  
GiantsFan84 : 5/8/2021 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15258570 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
but right now I think there is good chemistry with the whole group. I don't think TC was upset that Reese was not fired is that it should have been both of them together.

Round 1, Pick 32: David Wilson RB.
Round 2, Pick 63: Rueben Randle, WR.
Round 3, Pick 94: Jayron Hosley, CB.
Round 4, Pick 127: Adrien Robinson, TE.
Round 4, Pick 131: Brandon Mosley, OT.
Round 6, Pick 201: Matt McCants, OT.
Round 7, Pick 239: Markus Kuhn, DT

2012 Draft. This just after your QB took a band aid OL to win a SB after having taking 20 plus hits in the NFC championship game. TC who the very first thing he said taking the Giants job was the importance of winning the line of scrimmage. That TC sure must have been pounding the table as must haves with the first 4 picks. Reese rode the coat tails of Ernie and TC but he was a very good scout. I think TC was heavily involved but there was a competing agenda with Reese/Ross who wanted to build more with athletes on the perimeter.


but we got the JPP of tight ends in that draft!
I agree that the GM should be the person who supports Judge  
arniefez : 5/8/2021 4:17 pm : link
and that he is the face and leader of the NY Giants and has in one year completely changed the despair to hope.

But the OP forgot about Chris Mara the senior vp of player personnel and Susan Mara's son Tim McDonnell the assistant director of player personnel. Where do they fit in?
RE: Milton..  
Milton : 5/8/2021 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15258558 Sean said:
Quote:
Aren’t you contradicting yourself when you say Coughlin forced decisions on Reese? That isn’t the Giants structure which you are alluding to above.
I think that following Young, there was still the general philosophy that owners own, managers manage, scouts scout, coaches coach, and players play, but there was more of a balance of power that shifted in the eyes of ownership based on the specific general manager and head coach. I think Accorsi was at his most powerful when he had Fassel as his head coach based on their respective histories with ownership. I think as head coaches go, Coughlin was at his most powerful with Reese as GM. Coughlin and Accorsi probably went toe to toe because both have big egos and both have long histories and personal relationships with ownership. And Gettleman is another GM who came aboard with a former history with ownership (a history that included Super Bowls). I find it hard to believe that ownership would hand over the wheel to a 38-year old who had never before made a personnel decision in his life on any level.

Where Judge deserves a helluva lot of credit is the coaching staff he has put together. This is where the Giants philosophy favors him because it favors letting head coaches put together their own staffs and Judge looks to have done a much better job than Shurmur did.
generally speaking  
GiantsFan84 : 5/8/2021 4:21 pm : link
i don't like cap guys as the GM. i just think of tannenbaum and idzik when i hear that. i would always prefer someone with a scouting background to be in charge
Maybe it's because anybody looks good...  
bw in dc : 5/8/2021 4:44 pm : link
next to Gettleman, but I was impressed with how Abrams and Pettit conducted themselves with the media these last few weeks. Both seemed prepared, succinct, professional. The way the GM should face out.

So I felt more upbeat about both, but strongly prefer an outsider. (Actually, I find the GM position so arcane and superfluous that I wish it was just scrapped all together.)

But I'll settle for a transition to O'Brien. It's time to grow with new blood and get out of this Amish way of thinking about football...

Bring Judge ideas/recommendations and let him make final call on ALL personnel decisions. Then let the Cap specialist figure out the finances and provide short and long term guidance on those consequences.


RE: I agree that the GM should be the person who supports Judge  
Sean : 5/8/2021 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15258582 arniefez said:
Quote:
and that he is the face and leader of the NY Giants and has in one year completely changed the despair to hope.

But the OP forgot about Chris Mara the senior vp of player personnel and Susan Mara's son Tim McDonnell the assistant director of player personnel. Where do they fit in?

I don’t see either becoming GM.
They're not going to be the GM  
arniefez : 5/8/2021 4:58 pm : link
they're owners although when Reese was hired Chris Mara wanted the job and the Tisch side veto'd it so I wouldn't completely count out Tim McDonnell.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/8/2021 5:02 pm : link
The PR blowback if Chris Mara became GM would be immense.
RE: RE: I thought the cohesion between Reese and Coughlin  
Jimmy Googs : 5/8/2021 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15258497 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 15258492 Chip said:


Quote:


was always bad. A lot of the draft picks seemed to me barely played and were never developed which led to very few second contracts. I also thought he was really pissed at Reese at the end and felt the wrong man was fired.

Coughlin ran roughshod over Reese. That's how you wind up with picks like Ereck Flowers (who had Coughlin's fingerprints all over him). If Coughlin was unhappy with Reese we would've heard about it the way we heard about it when Ballard was claimed off waiver wire by Belichick. Coughlin wasn't one to keep his mouth shut when he wasn't happy. The wrong man wasn't fired.


Ran roughshod??....whatever.
RE: They're not going to be the GM  
Sean : 5/8/2021 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15258617 arniefez said:
Quote:
they're owners although when Reese was hired Chris Mara wanted the job and the Tisch side veto'd it so I wouldn't completely count out Tim McDonnell.

They’ll be involved. John Mara is very aware of optics though, I see no way he would ever give a GM job to Chris or Tim McDonnell, that would be viewed as a disaster among fans. Like any family business (see Dallas & Pittsburgh), there is going to be family members in the front office. I don’t see that changing.
RE: ...  
Sean : 5/8/2021 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15258618 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
The PR blowback if Chris Mara became GM would be immense.

Exactly. It would never happen. He’s a scout with a cushy title.
RE: RE: I thought the cohesion between Reese and Coughlin  
FStubbs : 5/8/2021 5:07 pm : link
In comment 15258497 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 15258492 Chip said:


Quote:


was always bad. A lot of the draft picks seemed to me barely played and were never developed which led to very few second contracts. I also thought he was really pissed at Reese at the end and felt the wrong man was fired.

Coughlin ran roughshod over Reese. That's how you wind up with picks like Ereck Flowers (who had Coughlin's fingerprints all over him). If Coughlin was unhappy with Reese we would've heard about it the way we heard about it when Ballard was claimed off waiver wire by Belichick. Coughlin wasn't one to keep his mouth shut when he wasn't happy. The wrong man wasn't fired.


I don't know about "ran roughshod", but re: Ereck Flowers, IIRC Reese's hot take right after the pick was make was "I think he'll make a good guard", before he later toed the company line. And remember, Coughlin rushed to sign Flowers in Jacksonville after the Giants finally got rid of him.
Likely still Abrams as the next GM but with  
Jimmy Googs : 5/8/2021 5:17 pm : link
a process that has clearly been changing over the past 12 months, and the head coach thirsting for collaboration from the front office while still directing roster building decisions.

Media sessions portraying some of that while actions are really spelling it out.

RE: Maybe it's because anybody looks good...  
section125 : 5/8/2021 5:31 pm : link
In comment 15258603 bw in dc said:
Quote:
next to Gettleman, .....


Total a$$hole thing to say.
RE: RE: Maybe it's because anybody looks good...  
bw in dc : 5/8/2021 6:03 pm : link
In comment 15258639 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15258603 bw in dc said:


Quote:


next to Gettleman, .....




Total a$$hole thing to say.


No, it's just accurate.
You know it's not just that you like the smell of your own farts ...  
Brown_Hornet : 5/8/2021 6:19 pm : link
... You insist that everyone else does too.

Snobbery is not a good look.
Just structuring the organization so Belichick can step in above the  
Ivan15 : 5/8/2021 6:37 pm : link
GM.
Seems  
Professor Falken : 5/8/2021 6:38 pm : link
pretty clear that Abrams is the next GM.
RE: Seems  
Sean : 5/8/2021 6:43 pm : link
In comment 15258691 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
pretty clear that Abrams is the next GM.

Probably, but I wouldn’t rule out Pettit. Came up as a scout and discovered Victor Cruz.
RE: Do You Remember What Gettleman Said?  
Chris684 : 5/8/2021 9:22 pm : link
In comment 15258522 Samiam said:
Quote:
A few months ago, before the free agent signings, Gettleman was talking about his philosophy for paying expensive free agents. He said something like, if I sign a guy for $45 million for 3 years, I want the contract to be $15 million a year for 3 years. This is completely old school. Then, free agency begins and he signs Golliday and Jackson, his expensive guys to contracts that totally go opposite that line of thinking and pushed big into future years which is opposite of what he previously said. But, it’s consistent with what the more forward looking teams do. My conclusion form hearing this is that Judge is running the team with help from Abrams. They are not advising, they are directing. Look at how the team drafted and signed free agents for the first 2 years of Gettleman’s running the shop,and look at the last 2 years. What about trading down? Do you think a 70 year old lifer just learned a new way to run the team? Or, is it more likely Judge, having learned from Belichick and Saban is calling the shots?


I agree with this completely.

Look, Gettleman hasn’t been great the last few years, but he’s never been as bad as his detractors claim he has.

I’ve said many times before, the worst thing he’s done here was to hire Pat Shurmur. That move alone cost him 2 years on the timeline of this rebuild. Whoever hired Joe Judge, whether it was him or Mara, definitely got it right. But even before we knew that, I think Mara put all his eggs in Judge’s basket and said, basically, Judge is not getting fired in 1 or 2 years. Mara fully committed to him and I believe turned the franchise over to him. It’s very un-Mara-like but I think it’s true and I think he deserves a lot of credit for having the courage to do it. Starting with last year’s draft, which Judge’s fingerprints were all over, it seems obvious Judge is driving the bus.

This is not to disparage Gettleman or say he does nothing. I think Gettleman is a valuable “consigliere” of sorts for Judge. It’s also never talked about that the man has battled and beaten cancer while he’s served as GM here. Not bad considering. Ultimately though, I think Judge and Gettleman with Abrams and co. have been killing it the last 2 offseasons. Whatever the arrangement, it’s working. Win-win for everyone.
RE: RE: RE: I thought the cohesion between Reese and Coughlin  
Jay on the Island : 5/8/2021 10:31 pm : link
In comment 15258622 FStubbs said:
Quote:

I don't know about "ran roughshod", but re: Ereck Flowers, IIRC Reese's hot take right after the pick was make was "I think he'll make a good guard", before he later toed the company line. And remember, Coughlin rushed to sign Flowers in Jacksonville after the Giants finally got rid of him.

He decided to sign Flowers out of desperation. The Jags offensive line was absolutely decimated by injury. They lost their top four LT’s and brought in Flowers due to need not because Coughlin was high on him. Pat Flaherty was the OL coach in Jacksonville so they brought in Flowers because of his familiarity with the staff not because they loved his performance.
RE: RE: I thought the cohesion between Reese and Coughlin  
Victor in CT : 7:58 am : link
In comment 15258497 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 15258492 Chip said:


Quote:


was always bad. A lot of the draft picks seemed to me barely played and were never developed which led to very few second contracts. I also thought he was really pissed at Reese at the end and felt the wrong man was fired.

Coughlin ran roughshod over Reese. That's how you wind up with picks like Ereck Flowers (who had Coughlin's fingerprints all over him). If Coughlin was unhappy with Reese we would've heard about it the way we heard about it when Ballard was claimed off waiver wire by Belichick. Coughlin wasn't one to keep his mouth shut when he wasn't happy. The wrong man wasn't fired.


Really? How did they end up Clint Sintim? Or David Wilson? Jarrel Jernigan? Non of whom fit TCs style or the coaching staff's style? Eli Apple?
RE: RE: RE: I thought the cohesion between Reese and Coughlin  
Milton : 8:29 am : link
In comment 15258910 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
How did they end up Clint Sintim? Or David Wilson? Jarrel Jernigan? Non of whom fit TCs style or the coaching staff's style? Eli Apple?
Sintim was coached by Coughlin's good buddy, Al Groh, at Virginia, so I imagine Coughlin was firmly in the loop on that decision. As for the others, I'm sure they were all organizational decisions where a consensus was built. It just comes down to who has the strongest voice in the room where it happens. My guess is if there was ever a time when the head coach had at least as much sway with ownership as the general manager, it was when Coughlin was HC and Reese was GM.
Not to nitpick..  
Sean : 8:37 am : link
but, Eli Apple was a Reese/McAdoo selection.
RE: Preparation is power  
Bill L : 8:42 am : link
In comment 15258507 Reale01 said:
Quote:
The GM has to be the deciding voice in trades, draft, and FA. That said, a good GM will NEVER force someone on his coach. The amount of power a coach has comes with how well prepared they are with respect to prospect evaluation and needs analysis. I suspect Judge is very prepared and as a result Gettleman listens carefully to what he has to say.

I expect that Gettleman is also well prepared and has earned the respect of Judge.

There’s a lot of good stuff in this thread. Even he’s post, if
You ignore the usual gratuitous shot, is good.

But the above post is probably the most accurate and insightful assessment of the situation
RE: RE: Preparation is power  
Bill L : 8:43 am : link
In comment 15258926 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15258507 Reale01 said:


Quote:


The GM has to be the deciding voice in trades, draft, and FA. That said, a good GM will NEVER force someone on his coach. The amount of power a coach has comes with how well prepared they are with respect to prospect evaluation and needs analysis. I suspect Judge is very prepared and as a result Gettleman listens carefully to what he has to say.

I expect that Gettleman is also well prepared and has earned the respect of Judge.




There’s a lot of good stuff in this thread. Even he’s post, if
You ignore the usual gratuitous shot, is good.

But the above post is probably the most accurate and insightful assessment of the situation
. bw’s autocorrected to “he’s”.
In the above context, I would bet the Shurmer was poorly prepared  
Bill L : 8:45 am : link
Like McAdoo with Reese as well. And the end result was… well, we all know the end result.
