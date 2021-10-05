Who is better? Washington, Dallas, Philadelphia? Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/10/2021 9:19 am : 5/10/2021 9:19 am

It seems that the assumption is that the Eagles are the worst of the lot, but they have a way of surprising pundits.



Dallas remains a media favorite but they had a lot of issues last year (not just their defense).



Washington has a 1-year rental at QB, but the rest of their roster is pretty darn solid. They are strong on both lines, which is a great start.