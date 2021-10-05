Who is better? Washington, Dallas, Philadelphia?

It seems that the assumption is that the Eagles are the worst of the lot, but they have a way of surprising pundits.
Dallas remains a media favorite but they had a lot of issues last year (not just their defense).
Washington has a 1-year rental at QB, but the rest of their roster is pretty darn solid. They are strong on both lines, which is a great start.
People love Washington, and Fitz is better than anything they've trotted our at QB in a while...but I'm not buying it. They have some upgrades but their defensive front didn't do a whole lot to stop the Giants from sweeping them the last 2 seasons.
The Eagles I think are more of an unknown than a doormat. Who knows what kind of success a brand new staff will have. I like Hurts a bit more than some, but I'd be shocked if they finish over .500
Overall, you just get the feeling the Giants should be able to beat any of them. An underrated talking about the 2020 NYG is they finished 4-2 in the division (probably should have been 5-1), and were able to punch all 4 NFC east teams in the mouth throughout the year. I don't care if it was a "weak year" for the division, WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME THEY WERE ABLE TO DO THAT? I like our chances.
Dallas can put points on the board, but their D is horrid and their coaching is poor. I also think the OL will be an issue for them. They are getting old.
Philly - unless Hurts surprises, that team is going nowhere. They're old on both lines.
I don't have much respect for McCarthy (not that it matters) and while they drafted heavy on D those kids are still rookies so i'd rule out Dallas.
Like a few others here have pointed out, Washington has some scary talent. The D could be really good and when Fitz is playing well and not turning it over he can get a team in the end zone. They have my vote.
I don't think Philly is anything great but they do tend to surprise.
I think Washington with good QB play is the best team in the division talent wise, but Fitz?
I think Dallas stinks, even when they get Dak back. I think there defense is really bad and no draft pick from this year is going to change that,.
I think the division is there for the taking (not really a revelation).
People love Washington, and Fitz is better than anything they've trotted our at QB in a while...but I'm not buying it. They have some upgrades but their defensive front didn't do a whole lot to stop the Giants from sweeping them the last 2 seasons.
The Eagles I think are more of an unknown than a doormat. Who knows what kind of success a brand new staff will have. I like Hurts a bit more than some, but I'd be shocked if they finish over .500
Overall, you just get the feeling the Giants should be able to beat any of them. An underrated talking about the 2020 NYG is they finished 4-2 in the division (probably should have been 5-1), and were able to punch all 4 NFC east teams in the mouth throughout the year. I don't care if it was a "weak year" for the division, WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME THEY WERE ABLE TO DO THAT? I like our chances.
I think we might have had a chance at 6-0 if the defense didn't fold on the last drive in the first Dallas game and if Engram catches that ball in the first Philly game.
WFT is the most complete team IMO, we're just lucky they haven't found the answer at the QB position. That Front 7 is just nasty also.
Wild card in all of this of course is Hurts. Need to hope he doesn't make the leap.
WFT is the most complete team IMO, we're just lucky they haven't found the answer at the QB position. That Front 7 is just nasty also.
Wild card in all of this of course is Hurts. Need to hope he doesn't make the leap.
What was their record prior to Dak’s injury ?
Dallas is probably favorite due to media and very strong offense....that defense will be their downfall.
WFT and Gaints have best defenses and which one can solve offense woes the best....should win division
I have my doubts about Philly but they do have some talented players and It would be presumptuous to sleep on them.
You may not like the Dallas head coach or Qb, but all both of them have ever done is win a lot of games in the regular season and Dallas has a very high powered offense built for Dak Prescott.
It's going to be a hard fought battle in the NFCE. The good news is that the Giants are better too. I think we can beat the other teams in the NFCE.
I'm really looking forward to next season. I truly believe we have the best coaching staff in the NFCE, the best backfield, the best field director in Martinez, and the best DLine. I think that our offense is going to make some noise. We purchased 10-14 more points a game with Rudolph and Golloday. We purchased field position with Toney and some of the ST players we added. If they stay healthy, the Giants are going to be a very well-balanced good team.
In my opinion Jones is going to become a little more fiery -- he has it in him.
Seems people have been doing that for about 10 years now.
McLaurin is a nice receiver but there is nothing else about their skill players that sticks out. Their offensive line is nothing to write how about and although Fitzpatrick can get hot, he will also lose some games for them.
Before Dak went out, the Dallas offense was on the same pace as the '99 Rams. I thought they had a great defensive draft. I think they are the favorites.
Fitz can be an exciting player, but he puts his team at a disadvantage as much as he saves them.
The one thing all 3 have in common is they dont have good enough secondaries.
Maybe give Dallas a slight edge since they're probably the only one of the four that has proven they can light up the scoreboard with their starting QB. Small maybe as they have their issues as well on Defense and unreliable OL.
Would anyone be surprised if all 4 teams wind up generally splitting their divisional games, and the winning team has an 8-9 or 9-8 record?
Washington has the edge over Dallas in coaching as well as overall team. Their defense can make a difference.
Dallas has an edge at quarterback, but overall they have problems on defense until proven otherwise.
Philly is definitely the great unknown. They can certainly surprise, but hurts and their quarterback is questionable.
Washington is OK. I could see their D taking a step back and let's be honest, they have no QB. Fitz isn't an answer any longer.
I think we have the highest ceiling in the division right now but it's all up to Jones.
McLaurin is a nice receiver but there is nothing else about their skill players that sticks out. Their offensive line is nothing to write how about and although Fitzpatrick can get hot, he will also lose some games for them.
Before Dak went out, the Dallas offense was on the same pace as the '99 Rams. I thought they had a great defensive draft. I think they are the favorites.
Antonio Gibson is a very good RB - can catch passes and run between the tackles. And Logan Thomas is an above average receiving TE.
Reason? Philly has Hurts and WFT has Fitz. If you don't have a QB you have nothin. (to be fair, their fans will say the same thing about the Giants).
Dallas couldn't stop me and 11 guys off the street on defense.
And their OL is a lot more porous, lets see how Dak does when he can't take a coffee break every pass play.
Cowboys must be considered better than the Giants until the Giants show that they can beat Cowboys with DAK
WFT beat the Steelers and gave the Buc's a very tough game. I would not underestimate Taylor Heinicke, he looked very good against the Bucs. He can throw the ball. They have to be considered the best team until the games begin.
If the Giant offensive line is competent they can win the division if not if could be another long season.
Philadelphia is rebuilding, and Hurts is an unknown.
Washington has a very good defense and some weapons on offense, but Fitzpatrick is basically a backup. He's 39 IIR, and has zero mobility. They have nothing behind him.
If Jones plays well, and we stay healthy, we can win the division.
I agree with this. I think the division winner will be the team that performs best outside of the division.
Quote:
Would anyone be surprised if all 4 teams wind up generally splitting their divisional games, and the winning team has an 8-9 or 9-8 record?
I agree with this. I think the division winner will be the team that performs best outside of the division.
+2. We’ll hear how horrible the NFC East is if that happens but the reality is at least three of the teams in the division have solid teams and it will be survival of the fittest.
I don't think Philly is anything great but they do tend to surprise.
The thing that's scary is that while Fitzpatrick isn't a franchise QB, he's VASTLY superior to Haskins and the shell of Alex Smith.
Washington has the Best defense in the division but the worst Offense. The defense and coaching will keep them in many games but the offense is going to find ways to mess things up. #3 in the division.
Philly has the most unknowns in the division. Decent players spread out around the roster but with a rookie coach and change in philosophy I just don't see them putting things together long enough to get it done. #4 in the Division this year. I can see them gelling in years to come and could become the hardest to deal with.
The Giants have the biggest leg up in my mind for the division. We are the most well rounded team in the division (O, D & ST). O line seems to be heading in the decent category. Defensive secondary looks to be the best in the division, maybe even the league if they stay healthy and gel. Our coach looks to be ensuring he covers every area with the staff he is putting together. Most surprising to me is how eager people seem to want to work with and for Joe.
It is going to be a fun season to watch. How long has it been since you could say that?
Their defense? Quinn's defense stunk in Atlanta. Not only that, when Raheem Morris took over playcalling, it improved. They added a few oft-injured guys from their defense and Micah Parsons. Who is playing. Corner for them? Who is their best pass rushers? Jaylon Smith has gotten worse. That team is more questionable than either NY or WSH, and they have worse coaches.
Eagles and Washington don't have the QB's (yet).
Question will be how much did they improve defense?
Their defense? Quinn's defense stunk in Atlanta. Not only that, when Raheem Morris took over playcalling, it improved. They added a few oft-injured guys from their defense and Micah Parsons. Who is playing. Corner for them? Who is their best pass rushers? Jaylon Smith has gotten worse. That team is more questionable than either NY or WSH, and they have worse coaches.
And Zack Martin isn't reliable anymore either. He missed 6 games last season and is on the wrong side of 30 now.
WFT is the most talented team - top to bottom - in the NFCE. And they have pretty good depth. But Fitztragic will keep the other team in most games and will be their undoing if he's the season long starter.
Now, if they somehow get in the Rodgers Sweepstakes and pull that off, the NFCE is over.
Philly is a TBD team because of Hurts. But they feel like the most incomplete team...
I think coaching means a lot in the NFL. Rivera is solid so I think WFT will be the best of them.
Dallas will be as good as their defense allows them to be.
Quote:
but in two games last year with Davonte Freeman, Wayne Gallman and Alfred Morris we averaged 150 rushing ypg and our embattled offensive line allowed 5 sacks in 53 pass attempts.
McLaurin is a nice receiver but there is nothing else about their skill players that sticks out. Their offensive line is nothing to write how about and although Fitzpatrick can get hot, he will also lose some games for them.
Before Dak went out, the Dallas offense was on the same pace as the '99 Rams. I thought they had a great defensive draft. I think they are the favorites.
Antonio Gibson is a very good RB - can catch passes and run between the tackles. And Logan Thomas is an above average receiving TE.
We have different definitions of very good. I would put Gibson in the Wayne Gallman category. Average. Like I said, "nothing that sticks out." Logan Thomas too.
Gibson also had 1042 total yds last year. That's 25% more than Gallman's best ever season.
that defense is also very young. if they take a step forward and young becomes the player everyone thinks he will, they can be really, really tough
i think dallas is mediocre. bad defense. bad head coach. and an aging offensive line.
i think philly is garbage. i don't think their new head coach has a clue and that is not something to be underestimated.
They are the primary competition.
Dallas just needed a different DC and the defense will improve, even with the same players. It was a scheme disaster that made the Dallas defense terrible last year. It wasn’t because they had no players on defense.
If the Dallas defense improves to giving up 21 points a game with their offense, Dallas will be the favorites for the division and one of the NFCs contenders for the SB.
Washington is next because of their coaching. Rivera and Del Rio have put together one of the best defenses in the NFL. They have good enough weapons on offense to make them a team to be reckoned with. The question is what level of QB play will they get. That's the million dollar question.
Philadelphia has the same question at QB and should be considered last in the division.
The NFL is a QB driven league. If you don't have one, it's tough to compete.
There are some that question Daniel Jones being the answer for NY. This is why NY isn't rated higher.
The division could be simplified to Dan Quinn and the three other QBs in the division.
Dallas has a ton of talent on offense but a defense that will likely not be very good. For their coach, I know he's won a lot of games and a SB, but when you look at the talent he had in Green Bay he underachieved. His system is also old and antiquated.
Philly is rebuilding. They may not want to admit it, but they are. Holes on both sides of the ball, a QB thats questionable and a new HC.
IMO, it is equally within the realm of possibility that we go 6-0 as going 0-6 against them. For me, going 6-0 is almost a championship in itself.
We've improved and they've improved. Injuries are never predictable. How we deal with them and how they affect our matchups could be controlling.
The Giants have broken our hearts before. Courage.
Thats why they drafted all defense this year? Sure it was all scheme...
They are going in the right direction.
They are building a monster defense.
And they have a very fine Head Coach.
Oh, and they made the play-offs last season which gives them a confidence-boost / expectation going into 2021.
And, yes, they are better than the Giants until we prove we can overtake them and win the Division.
That dallas offense was on fire early last year, it's a glimpse of what they're capable of.
Quote:
Dallas just needed a different DC and the defense will improve, even with the same players. It was a scheme disaster that made the Dallas defense terrible last year. It wasn’t because they had no players on defense.
Thats why they drafted all defense this year? Sure it was all scheme...
Dallas is bringing back all 11 starters on offense. Can't say the about the defense. Dallas lost three starters on defense.
Plus Dan Quinn had a lot of input into the draft. The selection of Wright in the 3rd round on a player who most had rated very low was all Quinn. Dallas acquiesced to Quinn for this draft. Dallas also brought in free agents that Quinn liked for his scheme. It's up to him to sink or swim with his scheme and players.
The reason I showed the 2019 results under Marinelli was to show the stark contrast to Nolan in 2020. It was all about scheme with basically the same players.
This is a gem.
Speaking of accuracy issues, Hurts did not appear at all accurate last year and sometimes second seasons are tough for QB's once teams study how to defend you.
As for WFT.....Fitz is amazing, but we always seem to beat him no matter what team he plays for.
This division is ours if we can get solid OL play and stay somewhat injury-free.
That dallas offense was on fire early last year, it's a glimpse of what they're capable of.
dallas scored garbage time points. they fell behind by a ton in most games and then made things interesting
This is a gem.
It isn't necessary to shit on everyone's hopes after a nice FA and draft. I respect your right to do it. Just letting you know, you could choose something else.
I can guess your response, you have not seen anything to give you confidence that Jones will improve. I have, we can agree to disagree.
I don't know if there are two non-QB players in NFL history that have been worth 10-14 points per game. It's amazing that we landed two of them in the same off-season. It's also amazing that one of them is an in-line TE.
Even for a fan site that claim is a doozy.
This is a gem.
10-14 points doesn’t seem that far off honestly. It doesn’t mean Golladay and Rudolph are necessarily scoring the 10-14 more points a game, it’s the way they open up the offense.
Double teams on Golladay mean Shepard, Toney, Engram, Slayton, etc. are open more often. Not to mention the impact on the running game by forcing teams to account for some legitimate receiving weapons and not stack the box every time Barkley is in the game.
Plax had the same impact on our team as I believe Golladay will. Remember how fast our offense tanked (including the running game) when he shot himself in 2008?
Washington +200 O/U 8
Giants +400 O/U 7
Philly +500 O/U 6.5
Giants to make playoffs:
No -300
Yes +225
Dallas and Washington definitely feel a step ahead.
Gallman: 147 carries, 682 yards, 4.6 ypc 6 TDs
Gibson: 170 carries, 795 yards, 4.7 ypc 11 TDs
Not even close?
Of his 11 TDs only 2 came outside of 15 yards. So he got a bunch of goal line carries. He is NOT very good.
And before you say something about stats, yes I did watch both and neither of them are "very good." Keep in mind that Gibson ran behind a FAR more consistent offensive line and started 4 more games.
At any rate, I stick behind my original statement in that the WFT skill positions are ordinary with the exception of McLaurin.
WFT is the most talented team - top to bottom - in the NFCE. And they have pretty good depth. But Fitztragic will keep the other team in most games and will be their undoing if he's the season long starter.
Now, if they somehow get in the Rodgers Sweepstakes and pull that off, the NFCE is over.
Philly is a TBD team because of Hurts. But they feel like the most incomplete team...
Agreed
I'm pretty sure those odds didn't mean jackshit, but for some reason (and not too hard to figure what that is), you keep quoting the 2021 odds whenever you can.
Kajagoogoo marvels at the duration of this one-hit wonder.
Quote:
so it's them. Their D is putrid, but I think Quinn will improve it enough to be acceptable. And I expect Parsons to have instant impact.
WFT is the most talented team - top to bottom - in the NFCE. And they have pretty good depth. But Fitztragic will keep the other team in most games and will be their undoing if he's the season long starter.
Now, if they somehow get in the Rodgers Sweepstakes and pull that off, the NFCE is over.
Philly is a TBD team because of Hurts. But they feel like the most incomplete team...
Agreed
+2, good post and assessment.
Call me crazy but I don't see why the Skins D should be considered any better than NYG's. LAst year they were slightly better but I think there's a lot of room for improvement from this NYG D in 2021, without even factoring in player additions.
Dallas is still the most talented team but their D isn't any good. Every team has flaws. Every team has questions. I still think the Giants have the least amount of questions other the one widely perceived big one, Jones, but I don't think he's a big question mark.
They are kinda like the Eagles and Cowboys were to the Giants prior this year (and there's some wishful thinking in that comment).
Against the WFT the Giants have:
have won 5 in a row.
12 out of the last 16
22 out of the last 30
Speaking as a huge Giants fan living in the PHilly metro area...
I really think that mentally - this means something in divisional play.
Jones can have an uninspiring season and the Giants could still win 11 games in 2021. Anyone saying otherwise hasn't watched the NFL.
We want Jones to be great. We probably need Jones to be great in order to win anything of note or sustain anything of note, but teams can win despite the QB. Skins could do the same.
WFT has a better quarterback in Fitzpatrick, better weapons in Samuel and Brown and arguably the best defense in the NFL in 2021 with Jamin Davis now at ILB and William Jackson at CB. They will be the toughest division foe this year notwithstanding the Giants historical success against them. A split would be great.
The Cowboys remain among the most explosive offenses in the NFL with Dak back. Their defense will still be somewhat suspect, but the addition of Parsons, Joseph and Cox will make them better. Quinn should get this unit to be average, which will be a significant improvement. Assuming the Giants can put up points against their defense, the Giants should split with the Cowboys.
The Eagles have the widest variance in terms of projected performance. Their offense appears to be much improved now with weapons D Smith, Gainwell and K Johnson, and improvements in the OL with Dickerson likely slotted at OG and the return of OT Andre Dillard from injury. Their defense may be the worst in the division this year, though it has proven stars like Cox, Graham, Slay and now Harris, and also added five players from the 2021 draft. While it is difficult to predict because of the uncertainty of their defense, I like the Giants chances to sweep assuming solid quarterback play by Jones primarily because Sirianni appears to be below McAdoo/Shurmur calibre in leadership and communication acumen.
Unfortunately, while the Giants are vastly improved in terms of personnel and experience, just about every opponent on the Giants schedule appears to have improved as well (maybe the Saints and Raiders being the exceptions?) so coaching decision-making and effective quarterback play will be two of the key variables driving 2021 success...
The NFC East was a division that was really hindered by injuries(Washington might be the exception as they were relatively healthy in 2020). I think the division is stronger than they showed in 2020. I'd say Washington is the favorite over Dallas at the moment and the only thing that gives me pause in saying that is Ryan Fitzpatrick, but for just one season and on a strong roster I think Fitzpatrick can get it done for them. I thought Washington had a good season last year and they had one of the stronger free agency hauls and a strong draft, that's a good roster they've put together.
Quote:
not even close, actually.
Gallman: 147 carries, 682 yards, 4.6 ypc 6 TDs
Gibson: 170 carries, 795 yards, 4.7 ypc 11 TDs
Not even close?
Of his 11 TDs only 2 came outside of 15 yards. So he got a bunch of goal line carries. He is NOT very good.
And before you say something about stats, yes I did watch both and neither of them are "very good." Keep in mind that Gibson ran behind a FAR more consistent offensive line and started 4 more games.
At any rate, I stick behind my original statement in that the WFT skill positions are ordinary with the exception of McLaurin.
Yes, not even close. Are we looking solely at the stats are are we factoring in the games? The skins look like a completely different team when Gibson runs vs every other RB on the roster. And considering the had Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen, and Alex Smith behind center he faced plenty of stacked fronts.
Now I don't think he's a game changing dynamic, top 10 RB, but hes absolutely better than Wayne Gallman.
Please re-read my post. See below.
In comment 15259790 Capt. Don said:
He is a decent in between the tackles runner. Nothing more, just like Gallman. Nothing super dynamic and nothing extraordinary about his game. He is NOT "very good."
Regarding QB play, its not like the Giants passing game scared DCs from playing 8 in the box. Gallman actually had his best game against the Seahawks with Colt McCoy. So I am not sure what your point is there.
Their style and skill set are exceedingly similar. Ill say it again, neither is "very good."
Dallas will score and give up a ton of points. They drafted parsons - great, their DL is not good at stopping the run, and they have zero players who can cover. D. Lawrence has 11.5 sacks his last 32 games.
Was has a good front 4, however, they are not great run defenders. Their D was 16 in rushing att and 13 in yards - similar to the Giants. Interesting on the OL as well. Last 3 years Was has given up 144 sacks while the Giants have 140. Giants run the ball slightly better. McLaurin is an awesome player
Philly is not in a good place now and we are all glad for it
i do not see anyone going and running away with the division
Quote:
In comment 15259561 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
but in two games last year with Davonte Freeman, Wayne Gallman and Alfred Morris we averaged 150 rushing ypg and our embattled offensive line allowed 5 sacks in 53 pass attempts.
McLaurin is a nice receiver but there is nothing else about their skill players that sticks out. Their offensive line is nothing to write how about and although Fitzpatrick can get hot, he will also lose some games for them.
Before Dak went out, the Dallas offense was on the same pace as the '99 Rams. I thought they had a great defensive draft. I think they are the favorites.
Antonio Gibson is a very good RB - can catch passes and run between the tackles. And Logan Thomas is an above average receiving TE.
We have different definitions of very good. I would put Gibson in the Wayne Gallman category. Average. Like I said, "nothing that sticks out." Logan Thomas too.
As for your earlier question (Dallas's record with Dak) -- I get that they weren't a juggernaut or anything, but Dak is much better than Dalton, and the division was pretty close for the whole year. I think Dak is good enough for the 2-3 wins that Dallas needed to win that awful division.
The Dallas offense was really really good with Dak last year. I don't think it's crazy to say they'd have likely won if he didn't get injured.
We know it already, Vegas doesn't think we will be more than a 7/8 win team. That's cool, guess we should just pack it up then and call it a season.
10-14 points doesn’t seem that far off honestly. It doesn’t mean Golladay and Rudolph are necessarily scoring the 10-14 more points a game, it’s the way they open up the offense.
Double teams on Golladay mean Shepard, Toney, Engram, Slayton, etc. are open more often. Not to mention the impact on the running game by forcing teams to account for some legitimate receiving weapons and not stack the box every time Barkley is in the game.
Well, we need at least another TD per game to start to really compete. Looks like 25-26ppg gets you right in the mix. Now, we are fortunate with the expansion of playoff teams to an extra playoff spot per conference. Which will help...
But thinking we are going to pop 80%+ in points per game - 17ppg to 31ppg - is quite the leap. It may be historical. We can add all the talent in the world, but Jones is still going to have to be the catalyst to make all of this work. And I'm not sure how anyone - even his most ardent supporters like the Zekes of BBI - can be that confident in Jones - yet.
Don, don't know what else to say on it. They look like different caliber players to me even if nether is "very good". Gibson will have a career as a starting RB (barring injury) and Gallman will not. He may have a solid season in SF to reset his value, but much of it will be attributed to the system.
When the odds say team A is favored by 3 pts, it doesn't mean vegas thinks team A is 3 pts better than the opposition. Vegas is moving the line to influence the bet.
Also, every single NYG super bowl win and appearance, save for MAYBE 1986, saw the team buck the odds, and in a big way.
2014-15 probably saw them meet expectations. 2016 I remember like it was yesterday that most had them under-whelming. 2017 EVERYONE loved the Giants and of course they shit the bed.
Conjuring up with the experts say isn't exactly a sure fire way of cementing what will or will not happen.
The odds to win the division in 2020 was Washington +1300, Giants +1100, Philly +150 and Dallas -121.
It is almost an inverse of what actually happened
Quote:
10-14 points doesn’t seem that far off honestly. It doesn’t mean Golladay and Rudolph are necessarily scoring the 10-14 more points a game, it’s the way they open up the offense.
Double teams on Golladay mean Shepard, Toney, Engram, Slayton, etc. are open more often. Not to mention the impact on the running game by forcing teams to account for some legitimate receiving weapons and not stack the box every time Barkley is in the game.
Well, we need at least another TD per game to start to really compete. Looks like 25-26ppg gets you right in the mix. Now, we are fortunate with the expansion of playoff teams to an extra playoff spot per conference. Which will help...
But thinking we are going to pop 80%+ in points per game - 17ppg to 31ppg - is quite the leap. It may be historical. We can add all the talent in the world, but Jones is still going to have to be the catalyst to make all of this work. And I'm not sure how anyone - even his most ardent supporters like the Zekes of BBI - can be that confident in Jones - yet.
Most here can't see it because they are too close. If the Giants were called any other team, playing in any other city, we'd be looking at them with an objective lens saying there's a team clearly on the rise.
The secret will be out by October.
Well, we need at least another TD per game to start to really compete. Looks like 25-26ppg gets you right in the mix. Now, we are fortunate with the expansion of playoff teams to an extra playoff spot per conference. Which will help...
But thinking we are going to pop 80%+ in points per game - 17ppg to 31ppg - is quite the leap. It may be historical. We can add all the talent in the world, but Jones is still going to have to be the catalyst to make all of this work. And I'm not sure how anyone - even his most ardent supporters like the Zekes of BBI - can be that confident in Jones - yet.
A touchdown better and an improved defense is my hope. That should put us in the mix in the NFCE. No world beaters here. Reasonable. It is easy to take the most optimistic take on the thread and point at that one.
The defense gave up 22ppg - top ten in the NFL. Damn solid. But I could see that improving with Graham having more resources and most of the team back.
We've been over this real estate a thousand times but the season hinges on two things (in order): Jones and the OL.
I'm not sure Jones is good enough to help overcome an OL with so many question marks and I'm not sure this OL can help Jones overcome his issues.
It's going to be a fascinating year...
Quote:
Well, we need at least another TD per game to start to really compete. Looks like 25-26ppg gets you right in the mix. Now, we are fortunate with the expansion of playoff teams to an extra playoff spot per conference. Which will help...
But thinking we are going to pop 80%+ in points per game - 17ppg to 31ppg - is quite the leap. It may be historical. We can add all the talent in the world, but Jones is still going to have to be the catalyst to make all of this work. And I'm not sure how anyone - even his most ardent supporters like the Zekes of BBI - can be that confident in Jones - yet.
A touchdown better and an improved defense is my hope. That should put us in the mix in the NFCE. No world beaters here. Reasonable. It is easy to take the most optimistic take on the thread and point at that one.
The defense gave up 22ppg - top ten in the NFL. Damn solid. But I could see that improving with Graham having more resources and most of the team back.
We've been over this real estate a thousand times but the season hinges on two things (in order): Jones and the OL.
I'm not sure Jones is good enough to help overcome an OL with so many question marks and I'm not sure this OL can help Jones overcome his issues.
It's going to be a fascinating year...
No talked about it, but the special teams are going to be largely improved as well. Field position helps. I think it extremely fair that you're skeptical.
Talking up the additions helps our cause if Jones fails. I have absolutely zero emotional attachment to Jones and if he fails, I could care less about my take that I thought he was going to have a good year in 2021. I will be here saying GTFO.
Speaking of accuracy issues, Hurts did not appear at all accurate last year and sometimes second seasons are tough for QB's once teams study how to defend you.
As for WFT.....Fitz is amazing, but we always seem to beat him no matter what team he plays for.
This division is ours if we can get solid OL play and stay somewhat injury-free.
Dak Prescott gets more love on BBI than he does on the Dallas Fan Zone. In my mind Prescott has had a very good supporting cast.In his early years with outstanding OL it was ball control with Zeke. Now he has an outstanding group of receivers. He has a history of not performing in the big games. He is still a QB that tends to stare down receivers and has bad mechanics when pressured. It remains to be seen if he runs as much because of the ankle.
NYG: Will Jones step up in year 3 behind what needs to be at least solid OL? If those two don't happen then adding all the weapons will have insignificant impact.
DAL: Will the OL rebound from injuries allowing them to run a offense that can run well and has big play passing potential? They will have to score a lot of points.
WFT: Can Fitzpatrick perform as the opening day starter and perform well?
The Redskins defense is solid and Rivera is a better coach than McCarthy. But there is a ceiling on a Fitzpatrick QB'd team.
Philly is an unknown with the new coach and Hurts but barring something extraordinary their talent level seems below the other 3 because I don't see a good unit on either side. Both units were ranked bottom 1/3 last year.
I think Washington will be the best of the three teams listed, simply because of Rivera. He is a very good coach and will get the best out of Fitz this coming season.
I hope Dallas has nothing but personnel trouble all season!
Fitzpatrick has never put it together for 16 games. He has 3-4 game spurts then turns back into a pumpkin. That's what makes him so maddening.
The Giants went 4-2 in the division last year, including 3-0 at home in the division, something which they haven’t done prior since 2005!
Again, I’m having trouble seeing why WFT is clearly ahead of the Giants.
I don't think Philly is anything great but they do tend to surprise.
Fitzpatrick is 59-86-1 all time, playing on many different teams.
Alex Smith was 11-5 in Washington. 6-4, then 5-1. In some ways, this might be Smith's best body of work versus those Chiefs/49ers teams.
If Fitzpatrick can't get the team to 9 or 10 wins, it's time to call him out for he is - a gunslinger whose talent isn't enough to carry him for an entire season.
WFT is significantly better now than they were in 2018. No excuses for Fitzpatrick.
This is a gem.
Yes -- this is because I watched and analyzed the games the Giants played last year. We were so, so close in 6 games, and could have scored more points with just a little solid juice. That's what these two players represent - 1) they represent 3-4 first downs we didn't get in each of those games; 2) they represent goal line TD plays in each game that we didn't get and settled for field goals or loss of yards; and 3) they represent more options in the stretch the field game
so I'm maintaining that's what they represent to the Giants -- they are exactly what the Giants need to progress this season
I don't give a d@mn about statistics - or league wide analysis. That's pussy football. The Giants are playing real football tough gritty football under this coaching staff. And if you watch last season you will see exactly what the Giants needed to be successful -- and they went out and got it.
I think the number is low, but pros rarely bet the over on season win totals because a couple injuries and it can change a whole season. I think DJs recent injury history is baked into that number and Saquon is a giant question mark until he’s not.
Philadelphia will implode by October 15.
With an aging OL and RB, and a QB on the mend, Dallas won't score as many points as it did last year. That's a shame for them, because they'll give up a lot more points than they did last year, too. Those DBs are BAD. In a normal year and a normal division, they'd be pegged for a sub .500 season and a fairly high draft position in 2022; but this is the NFC East, so they might sneak in as the champs this year.
But honestly, and for the first time in about a decade, I think the Giants are the best team in the division. It's not necessarily saying much, but I think they're better than all three of those other teams.
Depends on how Dallas wants to use him, as a MIKE (as he was in college) or as a rushbacker (what he was coming out of high school).
First, there will never be another LT ... Second, Parsons was there for the Giants to take at 11. No one knows him better than Coach chaos, and even though I originally bought into his hype, I have great confidence in the Giants evaluation and assessment.